Duchess Kate photographed Camilla for the cover of Country Life magazine

To mark her 75th birthday this summer, the Duchess of Cornwall decided to go all out, and make a real PR push. She was supposed to get the cover of British Vogue, but she got pushed off the cover by Beyonce (the magazine still included an in-depth interview). Camilla also agreed to guest-edit Country Life magazine… and to do an ITV documentary about that guest-editorship. These are the same people who cried, screamed and acted traumatized when the Duchess of Sussex guest-edited British Vogue. These were also the same people claiming that Harry and Meghan were selling their souls to Netflix by… making documentaries and docu-series.
Anyway, the cover of Country Life has come out, the one which Camilla guest-edited. She put herself on the cover (bold choice). But the real story is that she roped the Duchess of Cambridge into photographing her for the cover. Kate went to Ray Mill to photograph her husband’s stepmother. Ray Mill is the Wiltshire home Charles bought for Camilla while they were dating, and she’s maintained the residence as a place where she can go to get away from royal life and be with adult children and grandchildren. I’m surprised that Camilla invited Kate to Ray Mill, and that Kate agreed to photograph her. It’s all very interesting.
The Telegraph reports that Country Life editor Mark Hedges had a meeting with Camilla in Clarence House about the guest-editorship and cover, and Camilla was the one who suggested Kate to shoot the cover. Hedges told the paper: “She immediately replied, ‘Oh I’d quite like Catherine to do it.’ I spent the next three or four minutes desperately racking my brains trying to think of a professional photographer called Catherine. Then suddenly I grasped what she meant—one of the most amazing things that could happen. I found it one of the easier things to nod my head at.” Kate apparently made Camilla “feel relaxed” and Kate didn’t fuss about with Camilla’s hair and makeup, Kate just posed Camilla in her garden and that was that.
Its literally like clock work now, all the BS they villainize Meghan for doing they end up doing themselves. Makes me sick!
Same. The remaining royals are absolutely vile people and they have no shame. I can’t even imagine how they can just go about their copying without realizing what enormous hypocrites they are. Or what just plain assholes they are for never having spoken up for Meghan. She never had a chance in this “family” of jealous, backstabbing racists.
Same with all the RRs who wailed and cried and wrote screed after screed about how terrible and un-royal-like Meghan was…and now not a fcuking peep. Karma better be pulling on their boots to give Cams, Chuck, Kkkeen, TOB and the RRs a big kick in the ass, like it did for Victoria A.
Having Can’t take pics of Cams is not the flex they think it is. Like, wow this is so modern! A 75 year old getting her picture taken by 40 year old toddler. So groundbreaking. Like do they ever do anything meaningful. They really believe pushing these embiggening items will make fetch happen? No! Camilla is still a mistress and kkkate is still a lazy mean-girl.
It’s not even that they “end up” doing these things, they did them BEFORE Meghan (Charles guest edited a mag, might have been this one), Kate was on the cover of British Vogue, etc. their outrage was always hypocritical and only for the black duchess.
The Royal Family has always copy and paste. The only thing they know is to RAZZLE DAZZLE. They ALL look brain dead, TIRED AND DATED. Meghan came in and filled all those palaces with OXYGEN. There must be a reason why every single article about the Royals is dominated with Meghan, we ALL can’t be wrong.
And it looks like someone just “posed” someone in their garden and snapped a pic. It’s incredibly staged, awkward, and amateurish. That’s all well and good–the photo doesn’t have to be groundbreaking or even competent. But wouldn’t it be nice if the Duchess of Cambridge were actually good at something? Anything?
Right? It’s such a boring, basic photo. Much like the photographer herself. Yay, she can use the portrait setting. What a superstar! 🙄
I wouldn’t be surprised if K didn’t take the picture at all and she just came over that they got a picture of K faking taking pictures!!
She probably had to be told how to stand to look somewhat professional.. 😂🤦🏼♀️
Let’s not go there. Karen can at least be credited with pushing the button. I had a dream that Camilla entered a tatoo parlour in Soho and when she came out, her shoulder was sporting a tiny yet recognizable “Diana Forever” inscription in gothic letters. Most satisfying sleep in a long time. I cannot stand Camilla Parker Bowles’ guts. Neither can Prince Henry.
Sugarhere
Is this nota and you lost part of your handle/name?
Also… the heirs mistress turned wife after many years of putting up with their BS photographs the heirs mistress turned wife after putting up with his BS for many years.
We are going to get countless articles on how Kate is the most perfect, amazing and keen photographer ever but she is totally normal and down to earth and how all photographers think Kate is just totally amazing at taking photos. And Becky English from the DM will write it.
It’s not a good photo because the background is a mess and moves focus from the subject. Normally kate does the super blur with her kids and I can see why, because she can’t properly stage a photo with more than one area of focus.
Also there is a photo of kate taking a photo of Camilla out there so she at least showed up to pose for taking a photo. And it’s the weirdest slouchy pose where kate is putting on her best “I’m a real photographer” act.
The best I can say for Kate’s talent in photography is that it is only rivalled by her talent at the piano..
@NIC919, agreed. My Dad was a photojournalism professor & AP photographer. He always said to watch the background and make sure the buildings, statues, etc. aren’t “growing out of peoples’ heads or bodies” lol.
I believe Kate took this photo herself because the background is TOO out-of-focus, to the point where it gives me a headache to look at it. Somewhere along the way someone must have told Kate that a blurry background looks “artistic” or something, and Kate went overboard with it.
It’s not even just about being good at something. How about being good at something she has professed for years to be a career ambition and signature talent of hers? She’s been touted for years as the second coming of Lord Snowdon. My dog could have done better.
Someone took a photo of her taking a photo… which makes me wonder if another photographer took pics and they let Kate believe hers was chosen…
I do believe Kate took the photo, because it has the same issue I’ve noticed in her pictures of her kids (as I said below) – the face/eyes are in focus, but hands, clothes, etc. (depending on positions) are slightly out of focus, because the field of focus is so shallow. It’s very noticeable in the picture with Camilla because of the wide basket with flowers in front of her. Ideally that should all be in focus.
On the other hand, now that we know another photographer was there with her, I wouldn’t be surprised if the other photog was the one who suggested using the basket and (nicely positioned) flowers. It’s not an exciting picture, but including that touch seems like something an experienced person would be used to doing, to provide a point of reference. Call me cynical, but I just don’t think Kate’s bright (or talented) enough to think of it herself.
She took the photo because it’s a very mediocre photo that is not properly staged with the busy background.
With her kids it’s always a blurry background but here she tried to get some of the garden but it looks off.
A basic photography course would like remedy a lot of her mistakes, but she’s surrounded by sycophants who pretend she has skill so she will never learn.
And the art history major also has no sense of proper composition, once again putting in question if she learned a damn thing outside of following William.
Looking at Snowden’s photos we see his talent, but the same cannot be said for Kate. Not by anyone with some training.
Ah yes, Kate saving the monarchy one photo at a time. I’ve taken pictures exactly like that of my aunt in her garden (she’s transformed half her backyard into an awesome garden of flowers and food plants) with my Samsung.
If anybody wants proof that that the Palace and Royal Family did not support Meghan, here it is. The press outrage about Meghan’s guest-editorship of British Vogue was on behalf of the Royal Family who felt that she shouldn’t be doing it or wanted it for themselves. Harry told the truth when he said there was alot of jealousy towards Meghan from his family.
I can clearly see the shade, the RR will be like camilla and Kate are close. Meghan was always the villain. If they think this is a way of pushing a United family narrative I ain’t buying what they are selling
Is that what this is supposed to mean? I was wondering what kind of garbage they were trying to sell us with this fiasco.
Ooh Artist Kate! The most basic pictures they could get.
Love the editor not quite going “Who the h*ll is Catherine? Are we talking pros here?”
But this is all very much a nothing-burger – an old lady in her garden, with a nice cardi, and the picture taken by her daughter in law, “who fancies herself a bit of a photographer, you know”
Could be me and my mum doing this for the local church monthly, more or less.
Meghan on Vogue had star power. That’s all. 😉
Kate did not airbrush step mother on law photos
In law
And having the stones to admit it in print, no less. I’m glad I wasn’t drinking anything at the time. 😂
Such a performative family!!! 😂😂😂😂
*yawn* Another day, another bald faced example of these people’s rank hypocrisy w/ re: to beleaguered Meghan. It feels intentional, otherwise they’re unbelievably stupid to fail to recognize the double standard.
I wish there were something nice to say about Khate’s photography or Camilla’s appearance. But, again, *yawn*. Frankly, I take far better pics with my phone.
Yes to all of this. I will say (if true), it is nice Kate made her feel comfortable.
That is a pretty, if unimaginative, photo of her for the cover.
Right? It looks fine. It’s kind of cute that Camilla helped out her daughter in laws photography business like this.
I feel the same. It’s a pretty photo that humanizes Camilla without the seeming hautiness and other hard edges that show up in a lot of her pictures. There’s so very much to rightfully criticize the BRF about, including Kate and Camilla, so I don’t get the criticism of Kate’s enjoyment of photographing family members. It’s not like she misrepresents herself as an artsy, edgy Testino or something. Pettier criticisms like this take the focus (CORNY PUN INTENDED 😂) off of the serious issues involving the overentitled BRF, their failings, and their history of criminal profiteering off the backs of others
Agreed – I actually like the photo. Camilla is not terribly photogenic and I think she looks good here. Her choosing Kate does indicate they are closer than people like to think?
I agree. There are plenty of very valid things to criticize about the royal family and especially Kate. This is a nice pretty photo and it does humanize Camilla. It is a pretty blatant attempt to pretend that they are all close and happy. I don’t buy it. But I don’t think attacking them for every annoying thing will strengthen any argument that they deserve our disdain. Just another b**** eating crackers!
Peanut Butter, the picture is fine. What I am raising my eyebrow about is what’s not said here. We are now supposed to believe the Cam & KHate are on good terms? Seriously. We are talking about the same KHate, who spends a great deal of her time getting articles written that she is the savior of the Monarchy, right? The same KHate who would benefit greatly if Chuck is skipped over for William? I have a hard time believing that after what KHate and her Ma have thrown out there in the media endeared her to Cam. That’s what I have a very hard time even attempting to believe. Sure, sure, they’re quite amiable. RIIIIIIIIGHT!
This is all staged IMO. First, we get everyone holding hands for the church service, then we have Ma Mids showing up in the royal box at Wimbleton and now this. Is someone trying to convince us that this is just one big happy family? Words escape me.
I believe they let Kate take some pics, but also there is at least 1 pro on site that took pics of Kate photographing Camilla. So, did they let Kate think she took the shot and credit her like it was at party pieces or George’s early pics on the KP steps? I don’t believe Kate took the pic. This is just PR.
It’s valid to criticize the sycophants who act like Kate is a talented photographer. She isn’t. The media props her up like they do for everything she tries her hand at. If Camilla wanted a poorly set up photo that’s on her, but let’s not pretend this was random when we have never seen Camilla and kate interact outside of public events and even then not very much.
This is PR as is everything else they do. And it clearly works for some people.
And check out all those forget-me-nots in the background. Diana’s flower.
I noticed that too, and thought the same thing. Planted at the mistress’s home, courtesy of the philanderer. Shameless.
The photo of Kate taking photos made me laugh. No lighting, no fill in flash, no reflectors, no tripod – just Kate snapping pics with her camera – and that’s FINE. What’s not fine is the endless praise for this most basic of shots like ‘Catherine’ is Mario Testino. I’m also slightly repulsed by the joyous credit to Kate on the front cover – HRH and gold lettering and all.
The British Media continue to demonstrate that they report things as they want them to be rather than as they are. Hence Kate is an amazing photographer, Camilla is a wonder for guest editing a magazine and everything someone called Meghan does is BAD.
Will this nonsense ever cease?
@The Hench: they need the gold lettering and the titles, otherwise it’s just a picture of an old lady, taken by her DIL, who no one quite remembers (Catherine who?)
Meghan almost doesn’t need a surname by this point, let alone the gold lettering.
And Kate standing several feet away but having to crouch anyway to make sure we know she is the photographer. Because of course it’s totally normally to take photos of the photographer.
Also as you said no lights or anything, which no real photographer would ever do.
Yeah, I don’t buy the Kate the great photographer at all. I have a couple of family and friends that are great photographers and do it as a full time or side job and their photos are just straight up better. Kate does not have some unique “eye” for photography. All of her stuff is boring imo. It’s stuff I can take on portrait on my iPhone.
Hench
Exactly why I’ve been saying Kate didn’t take these shots. There’s a pro already on site. This isn’t just Kate with a camera photography. It’s a bit nutty to buy that.
I’m going to park my disgust at the blatant double standards about guest editing magazines and the rest.
The bit I’m focussing on here is how much behind the scenes wrangling went on to get Khate Beaton to take the cover photo. This did not ‘just happen’, there was absolutely horse trading going on behind CH and KP over this and I wonder what it’s part of more broadly.
It also bothers me that the flowers in her basket-thing (I know there’s a name for those but I’m drawing a blank here) are out of focus. I know the idea is to focus on her face but I don’t like it.
Yes, have noticed that in pictures of the kids too, though it’s not usually so obvious. The focus falls off outside of the face plane. Looks to me as if her camera has eye or face detection autofocus, and she hasn’t bothered to figure out how to make adjustments to change the depth of field so it isn’t razor thin. She’s basically just using it like a cellphone, but one in a bigger, more expensive package.
Her composition within the frame is generally okay in her pictures, though not especially exciting. This seems fine for what this publication is.
It depends on what you want. IMO this is a badly composed and not terribly well lit image. She could have used a faster lens to soften the background.
To me it looks like a lot of Photoshop at work to take a boring and not great image into a so-so one.
Yeah, the flowers out of focus in the basket, and also in the background) bugs me. The magazine is supposed to be about country life, why not be able to see the flowers?
I think the background is okay, as it’s about “country life”, so a bit of lawn and garden adds to the vibe. As you say, it depends on what you want. I might think twice about placement with that larger pillar behind her, but at a quick glance that doesn’t really jump out at me, and the picture doesn’t strike me as being unbalanced.
To me it’s a much bigger issue that Camilla’s hands and especially the flowers are so obviously not in focus, because that’s the main subject. That shallow focus plane indicates she’s already using a fast lens, maybe to get some background separation, but more of her subject should be in sharper focus than just her face. A good amateur photographer would know what to do about this, and clearly, that’s not Kate.
It’s a trug
AND, all that white space makes the cover look unfinished/boring AF.
Yeah, it’s not a well-designed cover at all. The gold lettering seems to fade out at the edges, which is weird & it’s all just a little too blah. Plus gold on white is just a little too difficult to read. Is this truly the magazine cover in its entirety? Where’s the rest of the text? Blurbs on the articles, price, etc.?
Right? I mean, the picture is blah, whatever, nothing special, but the graphic design and cover layout is truly bad. Like, that’s not really my opinion, just a fact.
I think part of the deal was getting her (Kate’s) name on the cover. Maybe this was also in exchange for Camilla helping to get Kate Adelaide cottage.
I do not think Camilla has any say in who gets that cottage
Camilla obviously doesn’t have direct say but she does have influence over Charles. So if Charles was saying “nope” to a Windsor house and Camilla softened him up and convinced him it was a good idea….. 🤷♀️
I do not think Camilla likes Kate I think this is part of Charles happy families spin
But my real question…does taking a photo of Camilla that gets published count as a work event for Kate? Or several, if we’re using the patent-pending Cambridge counting system.
@tessa oh I def don’t think Camilla likes Kate.
I wonder if it’s because Kate is supposedly more popular than Cam in all the royal polls. Cam thinks that will get her edition more attention. I don’t buy the “Cam is just so much more at ease with Kate” story. Cam actually comes across relaxed in pictures you see of her made by any photographer.
I agree that this is the more interesting part. Why did Camilla agree to this? Is this something Charles thinks is a good idea? It is also over gilding the lily with Camilla pretending she’s more comfortable with kate than a real photographer.
Why is the picture that Kate is being photographed in shows Camilla standing with nothing in her hands but the cover she’s sitting with a basket? Are there other pictures that’s not indicated? Every time you see Kate taking pictures it’s always a picture of her taking a picture. Never a video of her actually taking the picture and showing the process
Ya know, because I’m feeling petty, on every “Kate the photographer” story I’m going to start encouraging people to follow Rose’s Instagram page for Houghton Hall. She seems to have a hell of an eye for art, and the whole page is a warm delight.
You weren’t kidding, I love those photos! Very my-style. I don’t condone titles or monarchy or anything of the sort, but I can appreciate when there’s talent. From what I’ve read, she does a great job with the upkeep of HH.
Just followed!
Let’s get #Rosediditbetter trending.
@KFG I’m hoping you’re joking cause why?! Lol.
Why give attention to these two when they are specifically looking for it. They already have all of the establishment supporting them. They don’t need any more help.
And let rose mind her business in peace
Kate is no Snowdon I do not think Kate and Camilla really like each other
Yeah, I have heard the same thing that they don’t like each other.
Camilla photo heavily airbrushed
Oh, no roses in the garden? Only at Anmer Hall perhaps?
😁🤣
Such lies. A ton of airbrushing has gone into Camilla’s pic. That flat stomach and girlish figure didn’t get there by themselves.
She does look rather slim in that cover photo. Kate did something there. Or the magazine’s editors did (Kate probably doesn’t know how).
The photos are pretty basic and not, to my eye, professional publication quality. But that’s nepotism for you – certainly if another interviewee had asked for their daughter-in-law to be the photographer, they’d have been turned down right off the bat.
If Kate wants photography to be her “thing” within the royal family, that’s fine, but she better watch out – this might be the ticket to getting her to “work” more.
Wouldn’t it be funny if the royals started volunteering Kate to take snaps at all kinds of events? “Oh, Catherine can be down there in an hour, it’s not like she’s busy!”
“One of the most amazing things that could happen”? Because getting someone who is world-famous for being an actual professional photographer couldn’t ever compare to getting Kate. (sarc) Were the glamour people who did Kate’s BD pictures not available?
I agree with what everyone said about the hypocrisy, double standards, etc. However, I still don’t believe Kate took the picture, or if she did, it was with a lot of “help” from others. A lot of help. And yes, how “close” the two women are! They CAN play nicely with each other after all and don’t really drive other women relatives out of the country at all! If someone left, she herself was the problem because she couldn’t “fit in.” These bitches and their confederates. And yes, photoshopped to the moon and back. Curiously, Kate doesn’t get “credit” for that, too. Sickening and not in a good way.
You are absolutely right..that is the whole point of this photoshoot..to show to the world how close they are and to emphasize that it was Meghan’s fault that she didn’t fit. See people, we are a very happy loving white family… It’s disgusting..
Camilla is obviously the thrifty duchess… for her own birthday she opted for a member of a family as a photographer for her portrait instead of spending money in a professional as Kate (sorry, Catherine 😋) did.. side note, I wonder if Kate was paid by the magazine…
If they weren’t such horrible people, I’d say this was charming and unpretentious. I imagine those who like Camilla and Catherine will think that – two wives who aren’t all about the royal pomp and circumstance.
A twitter commentator posted that the cover looked like a typical funeral service booklet.
Ooh, geez, now that you’ve said that I think that’s perfectly apt! OMG!
The whole “Kate the photographer” thing makes me laugh every time. She’s fine at it, but no better than anyone else with an iPhone and a vague interest in photography, or any mom who takes holiday card photos of her kids.
I adore the vaginal imagery of the open gate, right at Camilla’s head
Confession time. I get the emails from Country Life and frequently relax by clicking through and looking through all the real estate porn and lovely gardens. Country Life is basically Zillow in print form for the posh rural Brits.
Learned about it because my aunt is a garden designer and has a subscription. It’s so many beautiful pictures and articles that make you realize why country house murder mysteries are an entire genre. The body count on Midsomer Murders seems about right. Also, the advice column is the priceless. And cute dog photos.
Sounds a lot like the American Town & Country. I used to love flipping through the pages of that. I don’t buy any magazines any more, hard copy or digital.
Imagine a mashup of Town and Country and Architectural Digest where all the houses are country manors and cottages which are decorated as if they hope the Queen might stop by and be impressed with how British they are. And they are for sale.
Realizing it is also like the upscale magazine every American city has aimed at the upper and striving classes (Boston, Washingtonian, et al.). Lots of event listings, local business fluff pieces, treating the locally famous like major celebrities.
So I’ve never thought much of Kate’s photography skills before. They’ve mostly been cute shots of her kids and while not groundbreaking, I thought they were just average mom photos she was sharing on social media.
This picture is the first picture I’ve thought “Maybe you should have hired a professional photographer instead of Kate?” I have zero photography skills or knowledge but blurring the flowers in the basket and Camilla’s hands really distracted me. Camilla is wearing what seems to be a pretty bracelet on her right wrist (left to us) and I can’t make it out because it’s blurred. Not saying Camilla needed to dress up for the occasion or do hair/makeup. I feel like this is how Camilla looks every day, even when she is dressed in formal clothes. Also with Camilla’s head half obscuring the backyard wall post… It’s not the greatest composition?
How fitting! Kate with her perfect match of a mother-in-law . While we know Meghan and Diana would be the perfect match as a daughter and mother-in-law!
Seeing as Catherine never seems to be doing much of anything, perhaps she should take an actual photography class—or did she, and this was the result?
Yes I always garden in a dress and jewelry too Cam. The photo is utterly unremarkable, a child with a camera on auto-mode could have taken it. All these years Keen was supposedly honing her picture-taking skillz…*yawn*
I can see the typical Kate techniques in this photo, and yet here, for Camilla, they work. I think it’s a good photo of Cams.
It’s not the second coming of Kate’s photography skills, but l think it’s a good photo of Camilla in a beautiful setting.
It’s a heavily touched up photo of Camilla IMO.. Unretouched photos have appeared at times, so a lot of airbrushing and photoshopping was done.
Most likely, Camilla doesn’t usually look this good and her body seems slimmer.
I don’t care about none of these people mentioned, I’m just here to say that the levels of support for this vs when a certain half black duchess did it is just….wow. Smh.
Also random, but I’ve always loved Camilla’s engagement ring. That thing is blingin!
That is a door knocker of a ring. Charles inherited a number of the Queen Mum’s jewels and this engagement ring was one of those.
As someone who is not British, I look at the BRF as a curiosity.
Two future Queen Consorts working together is a nice touch. I don’t have a problem with Kate being complimented on her photos.
Everything is not a slight towards Meghan.
I have have a problem with mediocre Kate praised to the skies
And in that vein, these two working together is fine and dandy, yet they couldn’t do the same with Meghan when she was part of the BRF? Never in a million years would either of these two have agreed to collaborate with her on anything. I don’t believe this is an innocent MIL/DIL partnership. It might not be quite clear what it is, but this is absolutely a “you scratch my back, I’ll scratch yours type of deal.”
BlanketyBlank, it would be fine if they weren’t trying to sell us ocean view property in Nevada. That’s what they’re doing when they are suggesting that those two have any kind of a positive relationship. I don’t think they like each other, so trying to make that fly isn’t happening.
You know what is a slight against Meghan? Ignoring her in public. Smirking at her wedding. Cutting a bitchface at her in church 3 times. Lying about Meghan making her cry and tiaragate. Leaking to the tabloids. Complicit in bullying accusations. I could go on and on. Give me one example where Kate went out of her way to make Meghan feel welcome or to work cooperatively with her.
The treatment of Meghan contrasts sharply with how Cam’s turn at guest editing is being received. The black duchess’ run was deemed to be “non-royal”, undignified, and beneath her royal station. She was vilified in the press for weeks! But looky here, it’s A-okay for the white duchess to try her hand as guest editor.
The ol’ Double Standard strikes again!
On Twitter someone retweeted the clip of Dan Wooten saying that royals don’t guest edit magazines under the Clarence House tweet about this. It was funny because it highlights the hypocrisy.
Good PR to have to future consorts seeming cordial and supportive of each other. Must be the beginning of a new era. I suspect some negotiations in the background, obviously. Camilla wouldn’t say she’d love to have Kate just out of the blue.
So this is the royal family’s new PR spin. See we are a close supportive family. No rancor to see here. Remember in the 2000’s when they rebranded the soft Queen as Gan-Gan? They were just a big, loving family and we know what a load of crock that was. Don’t fall for it. It’s a business not a family.
Why does the magazine cover look like a church program?
Because it is English??? LOL!
The photo is basic AF – Cams looks awkward and there is too much going on with the background that takes your eye away from the person in the shot.
This was clearly PR at showing how close Khate is with her in-laws – I’d bet good money Khate offered to do it under the guise of good inter generational PR.
Khate prolly nicked the dress Cams is wearing – am sure we’ll see it at Wimbledon this weekend.
I think it was Charles promoting “happy families” and saying “see we all get along.” With all the spin about skipping over Charles by Kate and Will fans, Charles wants to try to put a stop to it.
Not only that, but they shaved off cammies gut. If not she has had a substantial weight loss, not healthy?.
The few accounts I checked that posted glowingly on the IG post all seemed to follow majority of blue check celeb accounts. Lots of emojis.
It’s the desperation that is so unsettling. Kate cannot just enjoy photographing her family — no, she has to be promoted as a “professional-level” photographer even when she’s not. Kate cannot just help charities, she has to be promoted as a “Top CEO.” Kate cannot enjoy (or pretend to enjoy) working with children, she has to be promoted as an “early childhood expert!” I mean, enough. It’s exhausting to witness the desperation of the royal family to make Kate appear accomplished.
It is just so annoying especially when I think of the exquisite photographs by Beaton and later Snowdon. Snowdon studied photography and was sought after as a photographer and he had exhibits, even before joining the royal family. His photographs are great including the iconic Lady Diana engagement photographs. And to put Kate in the same league as “Professional” is unreal. She never studied photography enough to be anywhere near being a pro. She never worked as a professional photograph. She would not have had the time being available for William and waiting for the ring. This is a total farce. IMO.
But doesn’t Kate get royalties for the photo if she took it? What does she do with all the money she earns as “photographer” of all her kids’ photos? That must make her millions of pounds a year if she copyrights everything. And yet her clothes budget comes from Charles?
That would depend on how the magazine handles these things probably. If you are working for hire as a photographer, the employer may hold the copyright.
There is a desperation to promote Camilla and Kate. I knew Camilla’s PR would go into overdrive on her 75th birthday. Charles wants everybody to “like her” but that is not possible, he should be satisfied he got that statement from the Queen. I am more fed up with Kate promotion like she’s a “great photographer.” Charles should have given an up and coming photographer a chance and I mean a professional photographer to get the assignment instead of Kate. Kate stans keep calling her a “great” photographer. Camilla’s photo was obviously airbrushed and photoshopped which was probably done by others. Kate just needs to increase her work numbers and not pose as a “great” photographer or “expert” on Early Childhood. It is downright insulting to the real experts.