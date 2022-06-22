Duchess Camilla: ‘In the end, I sort of rise above it and get on with it’

We heard a few months ago that the Duchess of Cornwall would appear on the cover of British Vogue to coincide with her 75th birthday in mid-July. I assumed that she would get the August cover, and that it would be released on or around her birthday. All of that was false! Camilla agreed to a British Vogue profile and editorial, and the magazine buried it in the July issue, the same one with the Beyonce cover. While I have issues with the Salt Island royals, I’m kind of disappointed that Camilla didn’t get the cover. It’s so ageist to assume that Vogue subscribers can’t handle seeing a 70-something woman on the cover. Camilla was photographed in Clarence House, and the Vogue interviewer spoke to her there, plus they followed Camilla around to some events. There’s a big chunk of the interview devoted to Camilla’s work with rape crisis centers and domestic abuse charities. Which is smart. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:
Camilla is allergic to fuss. “I did have some [press-on] nails, but I lost them all gardening yesterday.”
On turning 75: “Who wants to be 75, really, but there’s nothing we can do about it.” She says she no longer gives much thought to birthdays passing. “I let them come and go. I mean I’d be very happy to turn back the clock. When you get to any big number, whether it’s 30, 50, 70, you think: ‘God, that’s so old.’” She pauses, then says, “You know, my mother died when she was 72, so I’ve out-lived my mother, which is quite strange.” Are there good things about your seventies? “Well, I think you can’t do much more about yourself. You’ve done what you can. I think you just accept that you are who you are. You get to be a 75-year-old.”
Her five grandchildren, aged from 12 to 14: She loves texting with them. “It’s very nice getting a text. We learn from very young people and they learn from us, too. That’s the way it’s always been. You know the nice thing about being a grandmother is that you can spoil them occasionally, give them more of the things that their parents forbid them to have. One’s at a school very near my house, so when I am in Wiltshire and her parents are away, I can nip over and pick her up and take her home. The girls are beginning to get into clothes and make-up and, you know, it’s rather frightening when you see them, coming out with pierced ears and a lot of new make-up and funny-coloured hair and stuff.”
She will never pierce her ears: Famously, the Duchess’s ears remain unpierced. “And they are not going to be! No, I’m not going to give it to myself for a 75th birthday present. [The grandchildren] will try to persuade me, but nothing’s going to pierce my ears.”
She does Wordle: “I do Wordle every day with my granddaughter. She’ll text me to say, ‘I’ve done it in three’, and I say, ‘Sorry, I’ve done it in two today.’ It’s very satisfactory when it tells you how brilliant you are.”
Her work with abuse survivors: “I think we all know somebody who it’s happened to. I was hearing it too often, from friends who knew friends, and I thought maybe I ought to look into it to see if there was somewhere for me to help.”
She visits privately with refugees: “Also, whenever we go on a trip, we try and find refuges, wherever it is in the world, and go and see people. It’s interesting to see what’s happening in other countries.”
Her “Duchess of Cornwall’s Reading Room” Instagram: It currently has 136,000 followers on Instagram. “I hardly knew what Instagram was… I didn’t even know where to find it or how to get on it. We battled a lot to get it going. To my complete amazement, it took off. What’s so wonderful is it took off all round the world, and now I get letters from Papua New Guinea to the tip of Chile. It’s a real community.”
Being one of the most reviled women in the world at one point: “It’s not easy. I was scrutinised for such a long time that you just have to find a way to live with it. Nobody likes to be looked at all the time and, you know, criticised and…” she drifts off for a moment. “But I think in the end, I sort of rise above it and get on with it. You’ve got to get on with life.”
[From British Vogue]
She talked a lot more about the people she’s met and the young people who inspire her. She was asked about whether she considers herself a feminist and she says of course she is. I know that the work she does with abuse survivors is a conscious effort by Clarence House to make her more sympathetic, but I do think she actually cares a great deal about those issues. Now, refugee issues? Not so much. “It’s interesting to see what’s happening in other countries” – that’s what she’s gotten from privately meeting with refugees? Jeez. Anyway, I got really sad reading this interview because I kept thinking about Diana, and how much she would have loved seeing her grandchildren and living a full life and all of that. To the victor go the spoils, that’s Camilla’s life story.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.
-
-
North America Rights Only – Windsor, UK -20220613-
Annual Order of the Garter Service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.
-PICTURED: Prince Charles, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
The Duchess of Cornwall is interviewed by ITV racing correspondent Oli Bell, during a visit to meet Ebony Horse Club students at Ascot’s November racing weekend at Ascot Racecourse. Ebony Horse Club is a charity and community riding centre in Brixton, London.,Image: 644092668, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Dominic Lipinski / Avalon
-
-
HRH Duchess of Cornwall hosting a reception for the British Equestrian teams from 2020 Tokyo Olympic & Paralympic Games.,Image: 660835221, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Steve Reigate / Avalon
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 08: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall during a meeting with Team ExtraOARdinary at Clarence House on March 08, 2022 in London, England. Team ExtraOARdinary rowed their 23-foot boat ‚ÄúDolly Parton‚Äů 3,000 miles from La Gomera in the Canaries to English Harbour in Antigua in 42 days, seven hours and 17 minutes to raise money for cancer charities Macmillan, Cancer Research UK and the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.,Image: 667139122, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
-
-
Camilla Duchess of Cornwall attends the State Opening of Parliament, at the Palace of Westminster in London, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II did not attend amid ongoing mobility issues.,Image: 690036096, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WPA POOL, WPA+IPA+CPNA IN, Model Release: no, Credit line: Alastair Grant / Avalon
-
-
North America Rights Only – Ottawa, Canada -20220517-
Prince Charles And Camilla Duchess Of Cornwall arrive in Ottawa, during their three-day trip to Canada to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Camilla Duchess Of Cornwall
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only, London, England – 20220603- National Service of Thanksgiving On Day Two Of The Platinum Jubilee Celebrations
-PICTURED: Camilla Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-67259151
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
The Prince of Wales read the Queens Speech at the State Opening of Parliament also in attendance was the Duchess of Cornwall and The Duke of Cambridge 10 May 2022..,Image: 690035350, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: ARTHUR EDWARDS / Avalon
So Camilla knows what it’s like being hated and reviled? How about Meghan? Could Camilla have lent a sympathetic ear and spoken up for her? Not a peep.
If she goes visiting refugees in every country she and charles go to, and all she has to say about that is: “its so interesting,” then Imma say thats a NO, she couldnt have lent a sympathetic ear to M. She doesnt understand that concept.
I don’t know if it’s a typo, I haven’t read the original article, but the quote says Refuges not Refugees. So she was talking about battered women refuges = shelters.
That whole passage about ‘I was scrutinised for such a long time that you just have to find a way to live with it’ is such a passive aggressive dig and shows her true colors IMO. This isn’t the first time Camilla has brushed aside any chance to be sympathetic towards Meghan – instead, she always sort of shrugs and goes with ‘the press was mean to me too’ or ‘I offered her some advice, guess she just didn’t want it.’
Camilla has no sympathy for Meghan because in her mind, *she* dealt with horrible abuse in the press and therefore what Meghan was facing wasn’t anything new, Meghan was just weak. She looks down on how Meghan handled everything because she fundamentally misunderstands that racist harassment and nonstop vitriol is completely different than facing the earned (if sometimes vicious) consequences of her own actions re: Diana and Charles. I wouldn’t trust this viper if my life depended on it.
And she was defended and supported by the palace. That would have made a big difference to Meghan. Also Cam is married to the next in line, not a spare. And she certainly should have known what she was getting into.
The weirdest part of that to me is, I thought Meghan handled it really well. I mean she is the epitome of “putting on a happy face”. She was always grinning and game for their public outings, all while feeling incredibly unhappy and alone. The photos from the church, (when they were seated behind the Cambridges and they didn’t acknowledge them) where Harry is absolutely visibly fuming and Meghan looks calm and content are a prime example of that. We really only knew the true extent of how tough of a time she was having after they left and did the interview.
Charles had spin doctors protecting Camilla he never did the same for harry and Meghan Camilla is a bit too smug imo
People with privilege usually are. They always think their struggle is the same as yours without understanding the vast difference having a strong support network makes.
I have always tried really hard to dislike Camilla but for some reason, which I have no explanation, I am unable to do it.
Me too, BayTampaBay, me too. I used to, but with the passing of time I just don’t anymore.
Honestly, for me, it’s the way she appears so close to the DM that has terminated any affection.
That’s exactly what Camilla is basing her future on, who cares if I break up a marriage with two little boys. Who cares if Diana was pushed out of her home and died. In 20 years no one will care.
I think that Camilla has the gift of coping with a narcissist and doing all of the listening, all of the consoling, being the reliable strength and stay of a narcissist. She feeds the narcissist’s insatiable appetite for praise and understanding. She knows how to please and pity a person who would rather be a tampon than a king. She draws him out of his anger, self-doubts, annoyances and embiggens him.
Narcissism is the Main River flowing through the BRF’s veins. I suspect POW, Bullium, Nancy Nonce, Fergie, etc. Khate Khambridge has the difficulty of being stuck with a narcissist mother, a narcissist husband, and her own confused wishes.
I’m a child of a major narcissist and I know the required subsurvience. Some get benefits and embiggening for playing this role.
@Gubbinai I’m also the child of a narcissist & yours is the best analysis of Charles & Camilla’s relationship that I’ve ever seen.
@Gubbinal, As the daughter of a narcissist with sociopathic tendencies… this assessment is SPOT ON. Man I’d love to have a cup of coffee with you, we’d have a lot to chat about. Your comment about subservience and embiggening gives me chills, hits close to home. Ooof.
Who is Nancy Nonce? I get the others.
@isabella Andrew
I feel the opposite I will always dislike her
I’m with you on that!
I have no problem disliking her.
For me it’s easier once I realized something. Camilla is the enabler. She keeps her hands clean while whispering just the right words to get what she wants.
She did not care for Diana and acted selfishly on that front to maintain the lifestyle of being the head mistress to the POW. A title she fought for amongst Charles’s other mistresses.
Gubbinal
Damn. Great comment.
“required subservience”. That is frightening and apt. Thank you.
I have nearly the opposite reaction. I used to think Camilla was just a boozy nobody, until I learned more about her. recently, I’ve finally watched all of the Crown (so far) and altho Camilla is portrayed very sympathetically at first, I had an instant dislike. she’s gross.
I’m really looking forward to the next season! especially since Thatcher is finally gone. my gods, that took forever. (just like IRL, I remember those many years.) I wish they’d keep going to the present day!
I agree @baytampabay. People are more than their mistakes. If it were for that, no one would ever be, i.e Matthew Broderick, Angelina Jolie and many other public figures.
I disliked her in her younger years, but I can’t be arsed to care too much about her these days. She finally got what she wanted, yay her, I guess. She wins, she wins!
I don’t think she won. Not everybody adores her to say the least and on some level she may resent that she was not the “suitable” one to marry and have royal heirs with Charles. He said later to Dimbleby that he was not interested in marrying when he met her. He did not even tell her to wait for him and she was avid to marry Andrew Parker Bowles. Camilla really has not changed years later she treated Meghan badly and she and Kate were seen making fun of Meghan holding her stomach when pregnant. I think she never changed and never will and seems a lot on the smug side.
Absolutely maddening, the manipulative ‘you have to just get on with it.’ Well, she has to, because she deserved every iota of criticism.
Also, the tone-deaf wordsalad of ‘it’s interesting what’s happening in other countries.’ Shades of Kate here.
@ IForget, your comment has been ruminating in my mind these last few hours. You are exactly right! Though, I reached a further conclusion. CarolE took Cowmillas actions with Charles as she orchestrated her Puppets played Willy, with the same game as Cowmilla did. CopyKeen chased all of his other suitors away and maintained her station as his mattress of convenience just to snag him.
As for Cowmilla, her actions were well deserving of what she and Charles did. Diana was the victim and Charles never should have asked Diana to marry him.
No amount of lipstick on this pig will ever have me coming around/warming up to her. She and Chaz are selfish, self-centered, cruel narcissists who only cared about their own pleasure and wants.
Agreed, even though it’s quite insulting to actual pigs. 🐷🐷🐷
Agreed!
Camilla didn’t miss out on the cover due to ageism. She was left off the cover due to her own blandness and boringness. No amount of superficial gilding is going to help that.
Also, she’s pretty clearly an entrenched racist. The kind who doesn’t realize she’s racist. A serious Karen.
they would have put a 70-year old on the cover, just not that 70-year old.
in her case, it is not ageism.
i do think she will be the downfall of the monarchy.
making her the queen, seeing her smiling, wearing the crown, thinking about the other women who was in all this who is no longer here who genuinely cared about people and was interested in the world.
if camilla is your queen, then i have no interest in your monarchy.
same goes for kate, it’s not just about playing dress up.
exactly. Enninful knows what he’s doing, and it’s a bit of a disservice to him to suggest he doesn’t. Not to say he wouldn’t have his own biasses, but i don’t think this is one of them…. especially when it’s the royal family, he knows what he’s doing.
Based on the editorial choices since he took over I was thinking much the same. Yes you have some utter nonsense (looking at you Beckham wedding) but overall I’m finding a lot to like in it these days. I’ve been a subscriber all my adult life but was close to cancelling in the latter days of Schulman.
Make no mistake, enninful has no autonomy when it comes to who makes the cover, especially when the monarchy is involved. He is and always will be a genuflecter to the Crown.
The only reason camilla is not on the cover is that SHE didnt want it, altho I’m sure the palace advisors wanted her to do it.
And the only reason she didnt want it is that she didnt want to be forever seen in the same space as the usual beautiful cover women and compared to them. As you can see from the excerpts above, aging bothers her.
LOL, i mean if you don’t think EE doesn’t have any autonomy as EIC, then OK @Charm
but yes i agree that aging bothers her.
@SarahCS yes completely agree! 🙂
I absolutely agree – the readers can handle a 70 year old on the cover, but choosing to put a Black woman known for her incredible work ethic and groundbreaking creativity on the cover instead of a white woman whose primary claims to fame come from being born rich and marrying even richer (while destroying a family in between), then yes, they made the right choice.
Beyonce is the real queen here.
Ain’t no way they’d put Camilla over Queen Bey!
I do think you have ignore a lot of the noise and get on with life. But also, if I hurt people and it caused a bunch of people to hate me I would have to reflect on myself, try to make an amends, and work on becoming a better person. 🙃
cabooklover, she did damage to herself with her treatment of Meghan. She joined up with KHate to make fun of Meghan in public at different times. She gets to own her actions. The fact that she did those things makes it clear that she hasn’t changed at all.
The attempted washing over of how she and Chuck made Diana their sacrificial lamb… no amount of glossy puff pieces will make me forget! At least she doesn’t get to spend any time with Diana’s grandchildren.
Totally, totally agree.
I’m glad they buried her interview. Zero morals or scruples. Wasted space with her rather than genuine people with real issues and solutions.Vogue I believe want to be agents of change but hosting her is a fail.
I think she has done terrible things and isn’t some soft granny but a real manipulator with the press and behind the scenes – as you have to be to survive in the RF. But I like her too, from her common sense to her “get on with it” attitude, and her actually saying she’s a FEMINIST, no weasel words. That’s huge for the RF. So on balance, she’s a human with shades of black grey and white. She’ll make a good Queen Consort.
I appreciate pointing out the agesim of not having her on the cover ; they obviously wanted to capitalise on Beyoncé ‘s new album release but it stinks nonetheless.
Yeah…..a 75 year old women saying publicly for the first time that she’s a feminist.
LOL Pull the other one.
Theyre all working with the Sussex playbook these days. Unabashedly.
‘First they mock you/then they laugh at you/then they copy you.’
Exactly Charm. Every royal is a feminist or ‘woke’ after Meghan was driven out after being denigrated over these same things. Why weren’t they saying they were feminists in 2019 when Meghan was being slammed over her Vogue issue?
And sorry a ‘feminist’ who willingly invites the extremely misogynistic Daily Fail into her home & briefed an ex Sun editor & people like Penny Junor against Diana & over her mental health 🥴
I don’t agree with Camilla being hated for an affair as imo that’s just a matter for the affected families. But Camilla played the game, gave access to the tabloids & had an extensive PR campaign to get friendlier press so she didn’t just learn to live with negative press & it’s disingenuous to say otherwise. I also wonder what tidbits she gave to the press for friendlier press in recent years seeing as many in the rota said she’s a good gossip.
I do admire Camilla’s work on domestic violence.
Love that the real queen Beyoncé got the cover lol
Camilla is not one to represent domestic violence. She aided and abetted apparently Charles’ coldness and emotional distance from Diana. A letter came into the public domain where she wrote to Charles to ignore “that ridiculous creature.” Diana told Morton via those tapes she had nightmares about Camilla and I can’t say I blame her.
What has she done to support furthering women’s causes that prove she’s a feminist? Anybody can say something.
At the very least she did nothing on her own not had a career just became married mistress to a super wealthy and famous man at the expense of the Diana
She fits consort standards for the that family which means imo the bar is set low
I also found the remark about refugees a bit offensive. People don’t become refugees as a life choice. How ignorant of global politics.
That’s the British royal way, ignore any unpleasantries even your own people/commoners.
She visits refuges not refugees
Sounds like, from this, that she does more meaningful work than the Cambridges do. Also, surely they could have airbrushed the crap out of her and put her on the cover?
The woman who gleefully took part in attempts to manipulate, coerce, bully, malign and discredit, and eventually drive insane/out the true FQ, the Princess of Wales. All her fake work with her fake charities (I’m living really close to one of them and they do zippo for abused women in this area, much much less than religious charities and even just regular kind community members) won’t erase her legacy of complicity with gendered violence and abuse.
Camilla, just like the rest of the royal family, love to pat themselves on the back for “getting on with it” in the face of media and public scrutiny, when in reality, all they did was wait it out then sell themselves and hop into bed with the papers to give them unlimited access in exchange for good press and protection. Not to mention, what Camilla was scrutinised for was her own doing.
She also had the support of the Palace, so it’s not the same thing as what Diana and Meghan went through. When attacks are coming from all sides it is easy to see how it can become overwhelming quite quickly. She is also talking about it many years later so of course she has moved on.
And of course, let’s not forget, she deserved it. She actually did the awful things she was accused of.
She had a very long and expensive PR campaign that involved her husband throwing his sons (particularly Harry) under the bus. I can see why she *thinks* she rose above it and “rode it out” but the public difference in opinion* about her isn’t the result of time (or at least, completely) but a long standing conscious effort by CH.
*I am aware that a lot still don’t like Camilla and I understand why but where she is now (in terms of public standing) compared to 25 years ago, there is a difference. She’s gone from completely hated to the eyes of most to feeling okay about for most.
I don’t know about that. Some just don’t buy into the spin and never did. Charles spin doctors would tell the public that they have warmed to Camilla. When many or some really don’t. She’s gotten worse if anything, the way she behaved to Meghan and Harry. Kate will not stand a chance with Camilla and Camilla will probably have Kate curtsy to her and pull rank on Kate. I can see that happening. Kate may regret her making fun of Meghan and giggling with Camilla.
You just have to get on with it she says as she’s plodding her way through the remains of those she’s wounded. What a piece of work.
This piece seem like an introduction/re- introduction to the targeted audience.
Most of my general knowledge of Camilla is fairly recent, at the time of the divorce of the Wales and subsequent remarriage of Prince, it was explained by our media that being a realm, it was not a decision that should concern us, as citizens.
I never gave it much thought, but I was intrigued that in the Fail tabloid it was presented as a companion piece to the bloated coverage of the 40th birthday.
It is fascinating to discover that it was during her coverage “don’t explain, don’t complain” was muted and Harry thrown to the wolves. (Harry “done dirty” in two situations.)
Well, she wasn’t criticized over nothing, she made the conscious choice to be part of the destruction of another person. And it’s a lot easier to “rise above it” when you have wealth, privilege and the support of your royal lover and, later, husband. As for the rest, I’m glad she’s trying to do some good and, given some of what she’s said in the article, I wonder if it wasn’t her own decision to not be on the cover.
She just “rises above it”? Camilla, bless your heart, you’re not above anything. You’re as low as your wannabe tampon of a husband.
I think she’s right that you do have to sort of rise above and get on with it sometimes, but its also tone deaf coming from her, when what she had to “rise above” was the criticism and vitriol that came because she was having an affair with Diana’s husband. had she not done that, then she would have been fine, even if she did marry Charles down the line.
I do follow her Reading Room on IG and I find it interesting and like it. There are good interviews with prominent authors etc. It’s also very clear that she has read the books herself. I still laugh though when I think about the second book she chose for it, which was the Mirror and the Light by Hilary Mantel (great book, but given how HM was criticized for her comments about Kate…..it made me laugh.)
I do think Camilla is kind of in a damn if you do, damn if you don’t position, at this point. The people who hate her will always hate her, and the people who are “meh” on her and just shrug when her name comes up will continue to do so. I’m not sure she can do anything to make people love her and I feel like everyone who is going to hate her already does so.
I also follow her book club and really, really like it. I also feel that the time she had Kate and Charles join in with their favorite books was a slight at Kate — Charles picked some travel memoirs and spent time explaining his choices, while Kate went with kids books and read one out loud.
Becks1, what’s interesting is that no one is talking about how she teemed up with KHate in her ridicule of Meghan. For example, she and Khate showed themselves at the wedding and made fun of Meghan for touching her pregnant stomach. C hasn’t changed, she’s the same as she’s always been. Frankly, if I was Khate, that’s the one I would watch out for.
“I sort of rise above it and get on with it.”
LMAO Yeah….such an ungrateful boring shallow old home-wrecker.
For her entire adult life, she’s had a king-in-waiting fighting EVERYONE for her: the Monarch; the palace advisors; his mother and father; HIS OWN WIFE AND MOTHER OF HIS CHILDREN, FFS! and now, after all these decades, this ungrateful wench is trying to make folks believe that she survived all her well-earned public opprobrium all on her own by just rising above it and getting on with life?
This is the evidence that all her public-facing “charity work” are just make-work by the Machiavellian palace aides to sanitize this wench for the Crown.
Such a nasty piece of work.
I will never understand Chuck’s obsession with her. Is it romantic to behave in such a obsessive & stubborn way or a sign of complete madness?
Maybe runs in the gene pool–look at Edward. Even worse.
I continue to be jealous that freaking Charles, of all people, gets his perfect happy soulmate, while I will be forever alone and unwanted.
Edward decided Wallis was for him and moved heaven and earth to marry her. Charles wimped out and got involved with many other women proposed other women besides Diana. He got to have his cake and eat it too. Edward did not “settle” and find a suitable young girl to have his heirs and kept Wallis on the side. He did not want to settle. I am not sure Camilla is his soulmate, she was the last woman standing and had to outmaneuver many women including Dale Tryon. One person who might have outmaneuvered Camilla was Anna Wallace, but Camilla made sure to discourage her by dancing the night away with Charles in front of Anna Wallace. Wallace ditched Charles and supposedly Charles even wanted her back. Wallace was older and more experienced than Lady Diana.
Eh. I don’t know if it’s just ageism keeping her off the cover. Camilla isn’t someone who will make a casual buyer pick up a magazine. I’m not sure how many covers Helen Mirren gets, but I think she’d be a more likely choice among women in their 70s.
As for the rest of it, I’m actually okay with letting someone get on with their life after they behaved very badly during the course of an affair that happened 30 years ago. Her comments about refugees and her more recent conduct when her stepson’s wife was being mistreated are a different story.
Here’s how I suspect it went down:
*Camilla and the RF expect to be on the cover.
*Beyonce calls, says here album is ready, and offers to be on the next cover.
*Vogue says OF COURSE (because, duh).
*They call Camilla and say, “so yeah, we have Beyonce for your month, and well….”
*Camilla doesn’t really care about being bumped (also, it’s Beyonce, duh!), and here we are.
I read it less of an age thing and more of a Beyonce thing. Because if Beyonce is willing to be on your cover to launch her long-anticipated album, YOU PUT BEYONCE ON YOUR COVER. Even the future queen (consort) understands that.
I dont think big magazines like Vogue can or indeed, would ever pivot like that to change their cover decision……especially to ditch the next monarch’s consort!
Moreover, Bey is the consummate professional and runs a business with global reach. She doesnt just decide overnight to drop an album or song, and then decide to promote it on a whim.
The marketing campaigns of big brands like Vogue and Bey are planned annually and reviewed/revised/refined 1/2-yearly and quarterly.
@charm- you’re probably right. There are a lot of fits and starts with album release dates, but probably not with Beyonce.
Assuming they were both marching toward July 2022, I just don’t see a world where Camilla would insist on being on the cover. She’s never demanded the spotlight like that, and Charles cares faaaar more about getting her royal titles and appointments than photoshoots.
What happened all those years ago with Diana have ramifications for today in many ways
Camilla saying “I rise above” just doesn’t sound right. Does she do poetry in her reading room too?
Technically she said I sorta rise above it though which is less poetic than still I rise.
It is mindblowing that she continues to act as if the negative attention she has received in the course of her life is for no reason. This interview would have been fine without that reminder of how thoughtless she is.
The article reads “we try to find refuges” not refugees. This suggests that it’s part of her work with domestic abuse victims who are usually found in places known as “refuges” which are run by domestic abuse charities and organisations.
Yes, I think this is what she does, I’ve read that before, that she visits domestic violence shelters whenever she travels abroad. I think that’s what line about it being “interesting to see what’s happening in other countries” is about, seeing what’s happening in terms of supporting and helping victims of DV and rape.
Camilla needs to keep quiet people have long members she should have moved on after Charles married Diana
long members lol! that damn autocorrect, it’s sabotaged all of us at some point.
Sorry, it was the bad spell check on my iphone. Memories. That spell check is a menace.
Camilla is no feminist a feminist would have left Diana alone
Nah, I don’t agree. Feminists are human too. I’ve definitely met feminists who’ve cheated with somebody else’s husband.
Granger, did that person also join in gaslighting a young wife?
Bingo! There is the difference. Camilla is deserving of the hate because she is guilty. Meghan has done nothing to provoke the hatred because she is innocent.
I’m not one of those people who will hate Camilla to their last breath because of what she did to Diana. She doesn’t see the irony of her being patron of charities that help women who are victims of violence) but her work with osteoporosis and book clubs I believe are sincere and not just performative. The thing is, Camilla got bad press because of her actions. She was raked through the coals because she was part of the abuse of Diana. The person who is really rising above the abuse is of course Meghan. Meghan who was eager to bring value to the Royal Family and has her whole life had a charitable soul and someone who worked hard to be a success in the world and to be of service. And she did that without stealing someone’s husband or depending on a husband.
This. Her charity work is lip service. Her volunteering and ideas are earmarked by others to get her involved. So she can take credit and give them good press with her name and embiggening article fluff.
That’s it.
First off…
Wordle in 2? That doesn’t make you brilliant. You either got lucky or you cheated.
And secondly. Camilla is shameless and selfish. She also plays the long game very well and has full protection in the press.
I know Camilla isn’t some beloved figure and yes, she and Charles made Diana’s life a living hell. Had Diana lived, I think she with time would have gotten over Charles and Camilla, moved to the States or out of the UK, and married some rich non-royal guy (not Dodi, it was clear he was a fling). Plus Charles and Diana were unfaithful to each other over the years and were both unhappy. Maybe Charles did it first but I think Diana was so happy to be free of both of them at the end. She was just hitting her stride when she died.
I do admire Camilla for her dedication to her causes. She is low key and not the most interesting royal maybe, but she has worked steadily and isn’t allergic to working, unlike Kate and William. I don’t like how she ended up where she did but you can’t accuse of her of not pulling her weight. Also I didn’t know she had a “reading room” on Instagram, I will be following that.
Camilla IMO is not low key. She gets lots of publicity for her appearances. She also had no choice but to do this work or not be able to be a senior royal. Charles set up years of training for her with PR mentor Mark Bolland.
You can accuse her and the entire royal family of not pulling their weight. They’re literally a billionaire family that takes nearly $100 million annually from the public, in a country where children are going hungry at night. That is NOT pulling their weight.
No matter how much she and the press tries, she will always be a terrible person to me.
The thing that has always stood out to me about Cam is she really enjoys making fun of and tormenting her victims. I am not impressed with her performative charity work. “I sort of rise above it and get on with it” lol. She is giving herself unearned compliments here.
It is hilarious that when British Vogue did a photoshoot they shot her from a distance and in the dark. And added an amber glow.
Wordle in 2 is a lie, her vanity is showing. And if she is a feminist she is one who got where she is by sleeping with a married guy and helping to torment his wife.
I find it ironic that she and Kate are the next two consorts and both are as far from being a feminist as humanly possible. Camilla and Kate should never call themselves feminists.
She is not a feminist.
Her biographer talk shit and create lies about meghan.
This b@tch.