Brad Pitt speaks through his art: ‘If I’m not making, I’m dying in some way’

It’s consistently shocking to realize that even in the year of our lord Beyonce 2022, conventionally attractive white men are exhaustively praised for doing the bare minimum. That’s what I thought about as I read Brad Pitt’s August GQ cover profile. How easy it is for him to sit there and act like he’s some cool-guy lonely-wanderer bohemian artist. He just sits and talks about art and deflects questions and poses. Shallow and navel-gazing doesn’t even cover it. And GQ doesn’t call him out or say sh-t about how bizarre it all is. There are no family photos in his home, the divorce from Angelina is mentioned, and… nothing. No questions of “so do your children hate your guts” or “why do you continue to drag Angelina.” You can read the full GQ piece here. He’s promoting Bullet Train, where he plays some kind of assassin. Some highlights:
The final stages of his career: “I consider myself on my last leg, this last semester or trimester. What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?”
His Craftsman home in LA: “This was the first place I bought when I made some money in ’94… It was really run-down and dilapidated. I lived here for a few years, then I bounced around everywhere, just let friends crash here, and then somewhere in the aughts I fixed it up. Been pretty much hiding out here.”
He plays the guitar & drives to his beach house: “I drive out and I just feel like I’m taking off a cloak or something,” he says. When he’s heading back into town, he says he can feel the weight of the place. “As soon as you turn in past Santa Barbara, I feel it coming. The shoulders start getting a little higher, and I feel it. I’m not quite sure what that is and how to contend with it just yet. Other than getting out and traveling a lot.”
The Artist: “I’m one of those creatures that speaks through art. I just want to always make. If I’m not making, I’m dying in some way.”
He quit smoking: Pitt offers me a nicotine mint. He chews them mindlessly. He explains that he quit smoking during the pandemic after realizing that simply cutting back on cigarettes wasn’t going to suffice—he had to cut them out. “I don’t have that ability to do just one or two a day. It’s not in my makeup. I’m all in. And I’m going to drive into the ground. I’ve lost my privileges.”
He’s been sober for six years: After Jolie filed for divorce, in 2016, he got sober and spent a year and a half attending Alcoholics Anonymous. “I had a really cool men’s group here that was really private and selective, so it was safe. Because I’d seen things of other people who had been recorded while they were spilling their guts, and that’s just atrocious to me.”
On David Hockney & aging: “He’s still chaining, the hard-core English way. It looks great. I don’t think I have that. I’m just at that age when nothing good comes from it.”
Solitude: “I always felt very alone in my life, alone growing up as a kid, alone even out here, and it’s really not till recently that I have had a greater embrace of my friends and family. What’s that line, it was either Rilke or Einstein, believe it or not, but it was something about when you can walk with the paradox, when you carry real pain and real joy simultaneously, this is maturity, this is growth.”
Profound Pitt: “I am a murderer. I’m a lover. I have the capacity for great empathy and I can devolve into pettiness.”
It’s possible Pitt was asked specific questions about his various tabloid dramas and he simply declined to answer and nothing was included in the GQ piece. But I find that bizarre – he’s been using the legal system to extend his abuse of his ex-wife and it’s an on-going issue. A judge was thrown off their divorce case, and he just sued Angelina over Miraval. And still no questions. Just hipster vibes and play-acting the sad, lonely, sober man. This is his brand now: Bohemian Brad, the sculptor and sad artist. Ugh.
That cover is rough
Yeah, I can’t see Brad being happy with those photos. Dude has an ego.
He looks like hot hell.
That’s it. That’s all I got.
It may be me but he has an Elon Musk look about him in that photo. Probably one of the worst I’ve ever seen of him.
Came here to say the same thing!
It’s unsettling and lifeless. The color choices are super harsh
ETA – William Dafoe! That’s who he looks like here!
With a pathetic Johnny depp vibe.
I think the cover has a Ray Liotta look to it. Willem Dafoe usually looks craggy and sexy, not smoothed over.
To me, it looks like Chris Pine and Rob Lowe had a baby who is older than their combined ages. Also a little Siegfried & Roy.
Yeah He is doing his thing.
yikes, he’s had all his cuteness carved off. His eyes in that header shot have the blank stare of Homelander (The Boys) about to submit to some dark internal urge to do something very bad.
he looks like an ageing Jersey Shore low level mobster in that cover pic
Cover looks like Brad made it out of a coffin. Either too much photoshop or botoxed to oblivion. Artsy bohemian Brad sounds like Edgy Justin Theroux to me.
It’s what his ugly self deserves!
The photographer did him dirty!
i thought it was rob lowe at first glance, and that’s an insult to rob!
He admitted he was almost finished with his 20+ years’ feud with Ben Affleck, especially now after his WB’s major backer Toby Zemmerich was recently ousted by the new management. No doubt what happened to Ezra Miller and The Flash and it’s implications were the final straw for Affleck, and he went for the showdown with Emmerich and Pitt and their other minions, and at the end, he survived their career assassination of him and Pitt lost it.
He looks embalmed.
Um, that is a pic of a dead body…
Not a great shot or edit. That’s for sure. Those colors are garish.
Not to sound gruesome but he kinda looks like a person…laying in a casket…in the cover photo. Weird skin, bad makeup, lifeless eyes.
I think you’re right. It looks like a play on the Ophelia painting.
I saw a couple of other photos from the shoot elsewhere and it is a play on the Ophelia painting for sure. There’s one where it’s much clearer he’s lying in water. I wonder what Brad Pitt thought as he was lying in a puddle, copying a character who famously died after being driven mad by her pos boyfriend. I bet it was different than I what I think seeing the photos.
He looks like a wax work.
twitter says casket ready and I still lol every time I remember that thread
Same old same old vapid garbage. Was reading 2001 archive piece from VF. NOTHING changes.
https://archive.vanityfair.com/article/2001/12/the-center-of-a-star
BARF.
I just read the article and he referred to his marriage to Jennifer Aniston as “the merger.” IIRC, he also called it an “experiment” in a separate interview…and people wonder why it didn’t last.
They were also set up by they’re agents and their marriage only lasted as long as Friends was on the air.
We need another post on this devoted to his latest cosmetic eye surgery. WHAT IS GOING ON with his bottom and top lids???
Alcohol is making him look hard. His face is rough!
He is six years sober.
So he says doesn’t make it true.
If true then the alcohol has already done its job and his attempts to fix it made it worse
He’s sober but in the same article it’s brought up he offered the reporter booze. He’s sober but keeps booze available in his home? Yeah right.
Also says he quit smoking the the pandemic when pictures of him in the pandemic show him smoking constantly.
The man is a liar.
No he actually said in the interview that he was “boozing too much” in the past year alone and that he’s been sober for 6 months. NOT 6 years.
Welp his looks have finally caught up with his terrible insides.
I’m not in the business of “looks” shamming but, there has to be some truth to this.
@OriginalLala 🤣🤣🤣
I thought he had 2 buns in his hair.
I’d argue that his brand is actually Hurricane Katrina profiteer and conman, but of course that real life wreckage and human toll isn’t important, after all he’s quit smoking!!
@Sunday….TELL IT!!!☹
He is more FOS than an overflowing commode.
He really thinks he’s Jim Morrison, doesn’t he? Shallow as a paper bag. I’m no fan of Angie but I’ve never understood the appeal of Brad. He’s a terrible actor.
I doubt GQ would ever ask a probing or hard question… But in the end this profile isn’t flattering at all: this angst-y, arts-y navel gazing works for a teen or 20-something, but it’s frankly pathetic at his age.
He’s alone, with a career that’s winding down. These are the facts, and no “Einstein or Rilke” quote can fudge them.
This! I pity him, all he ever had were his looks and…they’re gone. He is EXHAUSTING. I lost track of the number of times I rolled my eyes while reading the excerpt. I can’t imagine having to read the actual article. “Rilke or Einstein.” Please, William.
The pictures are absolutely awful, and I am sure he’s PISSED because he still thinks he’s People’s Sexiest Man Alive.
Last thought: if your adult children all can’t stand you, that tells me everything I need to know about you.
Just wanted to call out, usually big stars are never asked any questions that may harm their brand, they usually get a list ahead of time, what they can ask. That’s all this is. Brad’s people clearly did just that.
I just read the article. What a bunch of garbage. He sounds like Depp and the author sounds like a fawning sycophant.
@ flo, when is he going away?
That’s looking pretty rough for someone who’s 58. He should have talked to Tom Cruise’s plastic surgeon. Whoever s/he is, that person is a friggin genius.
There was a ruling in the case against Angie and he lost, the sale was legal.
And the Judge ordered him to turn over the the papers the new owners were asking for.
So Pitt scored own goal.
What were his lawyers thinking, besides lining their pockets. The Court gave Angie the go-ahead for the sale and he was aware of it.
This is a new ruling from him trying to sue her over the sale?
Its confusing but the new partners subpeaonead him to get records they weren’t handling over. He tried to stop it by saying the sale was illegal and they didn’t have a right to them. Two judges disagreed with that argument and said he needed to hand them over.
OMG that picture. Will it replace the usual OUTIH thumbnail?
What a has been… I can’t watch anything with him or Depp in it. Good job alienating your core demographic with your disgusting display of white privilege, deeply detrimental sexism and utter mediocrity
I honestly thought that was Rob Lowe before I read the headline.
Yikes. Next he’ll be talking about himself in the third person.
Oof! That’s the worst photo shoot of him I’ve ever seen. He looks like a melting Ken doll.
Brad Pitt and Johnny Depp are two peas in a pod. Narcissistic actors with substance abuse problems who can’t handle aging and losing their looks so took it out on their younger and more attractive wives. Gross.
A tale as old as time.
That is what young wives are to powerful men: their very own shiny trophy to live through and abuse as the mood strikes.
At least Depp kids seem to care about him…
My thoughts on that was he’s a meal ticket.
What she said!
I used to crush hard on this guy and now I’m disgusted with GQ’s decision to put him on the cover — the guy abused his family members and has been trying to smear his wife since! I know GQ’s audience is men and maybe men don’t care as much or don’t know about his history — my husband has an subscription to GQ and he didn’t know any of this background stuff about Pitt and his abuse of his own family.
Brad looks like Michael Douglas as Liberace.
Whenever Brad insists he’s quit one substance, it usually means he’s lying or consuming something else. Plus he’s talked about the men’s group at AA several times before and it feels like he’s just recycling old talking points. Was he actually quoted as saying he was sober? I don’t think he’s ever been directly quoted saying he’s sober. And what’s with that line, “I am a murderer?”
He looks so lifeless and soulless in that cover photo, and you know it’s bad when comments on the Daily Mail are critical of Brad. The IG photos look like some half hearted attempt at a Ziggy Stardust tribute, that Brad doesn’t have the energy to pull off. Overall, the photo shoot feels as awkward as him going on Goop, gushing over Gwyneth Paltrow and peddling long sleeve flannel in June. He needs a new PR team ASAP.
He sounds like someone who is trying to come off as smart and deep but it falls flat. also he sounds….not well? quite different from his last gq interview
Honestly he’s been doing this for yeaaars. Even before the drama, if you watch her interviews in person he’s not the brightest but you look at his interviews in print he tries to make himself sound more intelligent than he is.
I’m loving all the comparisons to who he resembles on the cover cause it’s not Brad Pitt.
All I could see was the Dennis Reynolds blow up doll from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.
I agree – I am cracking up.
I just watched the first episode of the second season of The Boys last night and I flinched because all I see is Homelander’s deeply disturbing gaze, lol.
Speaking of making, what is that face he is making on the cover? It looks…odd.
He won’t answer in the middle of litigation, but I hope someone asked him about the New Orleans houses someday.
Also he bought his house from Elvira, I heard her talking about it on an interview not too long ago, I doubt it was some falling down shack like he’s making it out to be.
Bradashian shouldn’t have messed with his face..
Horrible filter? I don’t think so.
Karma’s coming hard for this guy. Oh well.
It looks like he had some work done around his eyes
It must be hard for him to lose his looks
There is nothing wrong with his eyes if he used fillers like ALL of them do its not in bad test actually. The blue match his eye blue but not his best taken look but there must a reason that way.
Lucy, Willem Dafoe has been my boyfriend for many years and I assure you it is not him on the cover. Willem has always been divine, thank you very much.
There is nothing wrong with his eyes if he used fillers like ALL of them do its not in bad test actually. The blue match his eye blue but not his best taken look but there must a reason that way in some arty way..:)
Legit laughed out loud at that cover, this has to be a joke.
These photos are AWFUL
He has a movie coming out in July/August so he is promoting it. Also he is paid to advertise all the outfits that he wore in those photoshoots, stylist etc. Money rules him!
The movie just doesn’t appeal to me. (Actually, although I was a massive film buff up until about 2 years+ ago when COVID hit, it’s very hard to get me to watch anything these days. Over movies. I feel like it’s all garbage going into your subconscious. Books only.)
Yikes.