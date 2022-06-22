Scobie: Prince William’s authorized birthday keenery did a huge ‘disservice’ to him

Omid Scobie’s Yahoo UK column this week is a doozy! I love Scobie’s well-earned and well-used shadiness too. This week’s column is all about Prince William’s 40th birthday, or more specifically, about the Kensington Palace-sanctioned (and commissioned) pieces about William’s birthday. Scobie read Rebecca English’s Daily Mail exclusives, where “sources close to William” spent a lot of time bitching about Prince Harry, lying about the strength of the Cambridge marriage and blaming the Queen for William’s failures. Scobie points out the same thing we’ve all pointed out here on this blog: William’s birthday keenery is not doing what he thinks it’s doing. William comes across as petty, immature, obsessed with his brother, nasty, racist and delusional. Scobie doesn’t use those words but they’re definitely implied! Some highlights:
Palace keenery: The safe space of a birthday profile usually sees palace aides keen to get involved. Rarely in an official capacity (William’s co-operative moment was saved for Big Issue—a move that tied in nicely with his ongoing interest in tackling homelessness), but more often quiet, behind-the-scenes help in the form of allowing former staff to speak on or off the record, or helping fill gaps with anonymous source quotes… When Kate turned 30 in 2012, I remember being pleasantly surprised at how—only a year into my time covering the young royals—Kensington Palace officials were more than happy to assist as I put together a special issue of a popular US magazine.
The Daily Mail exclusives: The big one for the Duke of Cambridge this time around came in the form of an “intimate portrait” in Britain’s Daily Mail—a paper whose complicated relationship with the royals has ebbed and flowed over the decades but is currently very close. Splashed over several pages, it promised to reveal the “true story” of a king in the making, thanks to generous contributions from those closest to William. Sharing intimate details about or speaking on behalf of a royal as senior as William usually only happens after express permission has been given. My experience with the Duke of Cambridge is that his tight circle of friends will only talk after a nod from the man himself. In the past, those who haven’t received such authorisation have found themselves in deep trouble.
William’s thoughts on Harry were “front and centre” of the Mail’s exclusives: When royal aides and off-the-record friends turn coverage of the prince’s birthday into a list of familial complaints about brother Prince Harry, I was left scratching my head at the bizarre direction they chose to take things. And the opportunity that was missed. Instead of hearing more about the Duke’s ambitious environmental plans, we were told in detail by close sources that William feels Prince Harry “has 100 per cent crossed that line” by speaking publicly about his struggles within the family.
LMAO: Rather than share how William is preparing for his role as Prince of Wales and taking over the Duchy of Cornwall, we heard from William’s nearest and dearest about how his brother has been “sucked into an alien world [in California]. . . and there’s f*** all [William] can do about it.” And it looks like you’ll have to wait for his 41st if you want to discover how William transformed from a reluctant heir to a dutiful king-in-waiting, because sources were too busy dishing on how he “alternates between grief and anger” over Harry’s life decisions.
A disservice to William: It’s true that the situation between the brothers continues to be grave, but I can’t help but feel this assortment of sanctioned mouthpieces are doing William a huge disservice here. “William is absolutely allergic to drama,” one close friend proudly told the newspaper. . . while ranting about the Duke of Sussex. Could have fooled me!
This in a nutshell: From a PR perspective, Prince William’s birthday milestone was the perfect chance to paint the picture of a man focused on preparing for the big job. After all, he has been genuinely putting the work in. But instead, readers were presented with the hypocritical story of how awful it is for Harry to speak publicly about his experiences… told via sanctioned folk appearing to share the private and personal opinions of William to Britain’s most-read tabloid.
Always complaining, always explaining: After April’s failed Caribbean tour, William’s senior staff rushed to brief royal reporters that he plans to phase out the family’s “never complain never explain” rule when he becomes king as it leaves no room for accountability when mistakes are made. That outdated rule absolutely does need to go, but starting the process with leaked tales of family fractures you once criticised someone else for sharing probably isn’t the best way of going about it.
Thanks, Omid! This is great, honestly. The way he connects all the threads plainly, the fact that Kensington Palace authorized the Mail’s exclusives, and that William personally authorized his friends and associates to speak. And instead of a “Harry who?” flex or a portrait of a king-in-waiting slowly and deliberately accumulating power and authority, we have a clownish PR mess from an immature man-child hellbent on smearing his brother. William and his KP sycophants can’t PR their way out of a paper bag.
Has anyone noticed his mouth is looking more and more Trumpian?
What a foolish proud prince he is. Such an idiot.
It’s been said a few times but so glad he’s writing for Yahoo now. This was chefs kiss. It’s truly great to have a different perspective from a large player in the media landscape that doesn’t fawn all over the royals.
I’m still waiting for him to break it completely open but I understand he does need to keep connections in the RF for his job!!
I love this and Omid, but I wish he had not left out that if they had not mentioned Harry no one would have bought the paper or read it. William is the boringist bore that ever bored, AND a racist, classsist one. His face does not sell papers and look how the homeless PR stunt went? Even the aily mail comments were scathing. People can see that the smile is really a grimace and does not reach the eyes.
They won’t stop talking about harry because they have nothing substantial to offer, and no one cares about them except for their Harry adjacentness . Periodt.
Of COURSE they had to mention Harry. For they rest of their lives, William and Kate will never get out from under Harry and Meghan’s shadow. That must really burn.
@ laurelcanyoner, of course they had to include Harry and Meghan. Bullyiam doesn’t have any substance to him. I am loving OMID!!! Omid doesn’t hold anything back and I am loving his contributions with Yahoo!!
Bullyiam has only that ghastly EarthSh!T prize to his name that he alone “created”. Bullyiams homelessness program will be the same, nothing but smoke and mirrors. My gawd, he has the opportunity with his platform to uplift many worthy causes that desperately need exposure and yet, nothing.
All of his supposed accomplishments, ie Air pilot rescue, as well as other programs, he fails to complete one on his own. Which we saw play-out again with the Duchy Trust.
@laurelcanyoner — x1,000. That’s the only reason people will click on a story about William — there has to be a “Harry hook.”
There’s literally nothing left to talk about him: Earthshot (boring and too vague), kids (we’ve already seen too much of them), Kate (crickets…).
Everything else is just boilerplate/cut & paste copy. “He’s growing into his role,” “he’s preparing to be king” — no specifics, no details, nothing concrete. Because he hasn’t done anything concrete or actionable in YEARS.
Omid is on FIRE 🔥 lately! And apparently he took a break from his vacation to write this burn.
I eat up every word of his columns. They’re gifts to those paying attention to this mess that is BRF PR.
This article is amazing. I LOVE how he starts out being crystal clear that this piece was sanctioned by William and KP, so they are the ones to blame for the mess.
And yes, a “Harry who?” flex would have been so much better than all the other BS English wrote about Harry. The funny thing is that Harry has never really bad-mouthed William. He’s said their relationship is space, its clear there are issues, he’s said William is “trapped,” and we all know William is the one who had “concerns” about Archie’s skin color – but really, Harry has said very little about him. It’s the KP side that is filling in all the blanks with William’s messiness.
This was clear, concise and perfect. Also, he doesn’t have to write in corkscrew ways like he’s trying to hit a word quota. Excellent to see clear eyed coverage of the coverage /PR choices, because that’s really the only thing Will has put his efforts towards and they aren’t doing what he thinks they are.
Just as we question if Kate has friends,i must question if William has real friends either. Sure he is the future King so no one can ‘top’ him but surely he has a couple of aristo buddies he has know since he was 5 that can tell him to give it a rest.
I’m curious whether they care enough to challenge him. People really need to care about you to say difficult things about you, to you. If William has been “I’m going to be King”-ing his way through life, I wonder how sincere the friendships he has formed along the way have been. Harry may be the only one who genuinely loved him and would tell him the truth, and look how William has treated Harry over the years. Why would an aristo take precious time and energy from wearing tweed and sitting on old furniture to tell William the truth?
ETA: Look at how William has treated everyone close to him – Harry, Charles, even Kate. Who is he really connected and loving towards? His kids, maybe.
“Wearing tweed and sitting on old furniture…” HAHAHAHAAAA. Love it.
I doubt William has any true friends that will give it to him straight either. They’re probably all sycophants that were raised to acquiesce to the royal family no matter what. And I’m sure they have milked that connection for all it’s worth. They probably talk mad shit about William behind his back.
Sunny
Past stories of William’s friendships were all of convenience. He would lie to his “friends” to see if they would leak against him.
Their is no trust. Only games and manipulation.. That’s not a friendship.
110% this.
“Wearing tweed and sitting on old furniture…”
OMG spit out my drink!
I hope he does not go to tindall for advice but perhaps he would like the flattery and tindall putting down Harry
Mike Tindall
is not William’s friend. He sucks up to him and patronizes him like everyone else because at some time in the near future Wm will hold the purse strings. It’s all about the money, nothing more.
somehow I don’t think he goes to anyone for advice.
why would he need advice? he’s the FFK!
William strikes me as someone who doesn’t take well to hearing uncomfortable truths as they pertain to himself and his behaviour. Just look how his blunders are never his fault (his father is the same way). He’s too used to getting his way and never having to deal with the consequences of his blunders/misbehaviour. I very much doubt any of his friends confront him about anything that conflict with his self-image. Thus, we get the “woe is me” victim-mentality that also characterizes Charles.
Agreed
Diana used to tell the story about when Billy was in Kindergarten and the teacher would scold him for being “Billy the Basher” or being mean to the other kids, he’d tell her that “he was going to be king, so she’d can’t scold him” (or something very close to that; can’t remember the exact wording). But he was *never* a “nice” kid to others. Doubt he’d have *any* friends if he wasn’t a “senior royal” connection.
I agree. I think anyone who disagreed with William would be very quickly dumped as a friend.
Ditto @ Art Historian!
I don’t think he has friends so much as he has “people who will spend time with him as it suits him.” Or people who will put up with him just because it might be to their advantage.
The way I made sure to share this so many times so he gets all the clicks and views! Lol
It’s about time someone spoke some truth!!!!
So normally Daily Fail can’t wait to link Omids articles so they can insult him but guess what was completely absent from their page as far as I could see. Smh
I guess Omid got too close to the truth so they left him alone this time.
I think there is something going on with DF in general.It’s clear that tHe stories about the Keens don’t generate much $$ so they would link them to recycled HM issues. Without much new HM stuff, the Keens stories move from headlines very quickly and the comment section are not heavily monitored as they used to be.
The Kate cosplay of Meghan’s white suit today is at the bottom usually it would be at top when DF is in white savior mode.
Interesting…I usually stay far away from the DF cause I don’t want to give them engagement and it’s so racist/toxic.
But I noticed omid didn’t have as many trolls this time under his tweets so I got curious. Granted he could have just blocked them all but usually of the RRs is stalking him and sending trolls his way.
This time it was just quiet.
That leaves open the possibility that William isn’t obsessed with Harry but has to feed them these quotes and this story or won’t get coverage.
Well William did go to the daily mail for exclusives for his birthday not People Mag as usual sooo I wonder if something is going on. Remember that separation story a few weeks ago? Maybe a quid pro quo?
Also Charles and Camilla have strongly supported and worked with the mail in recent months. Camilla was just pictured with Rothemore, DFs owner opening up a center or something, they loudly donated to DFs Ukraine campaign and Charles did declare it’s his most trusted newspaper…
I think Charles and Camilla currently have more leeway with the DF and William needed to do something to help himself…
@Polo.. yes,the royals make the DF their first stop but it is still a business. DF profits from HM leaks, which stopped so that revenue has to be made up. Second, HM is global and their fans are Quick to correct records globally in real time. The fact checking trends on Twitter so the PR is bad for DF androyals.
@Shawna: That *could* be a possibility if it weren’t for the fact that William has been mimicking his brother for years now (and of course Kate mimicking Meghan). I think he’s absolutely obsessed with Harry because he counted on Harry to forever remain his shield, scapegoat, and workhorse. And as Harry admitted in TMYCS, he did everything the Firm asked of him when the the Firm should’ve been pushing *William* to get off his ass and do some of those trips and engagements as the actual heir. Harry leaving and making a life for himself and his family goes against everything William was taught and promised as FFK. I think every time William (and Kate) has to do things he normally wouldn’t do–the Caribbean tour, the Windrush statue appearance, etc.–he thinks that it’s Harry who should be doing this work in his stead, and his loop of anger and resentment keeps going.
@BeachDreams – That’s so right! I haven’t seen all of TMYCS, so I didn’t know those particulars. I’ll start watching more for CopyBillKeening.
It’s nice to see it confirmed from Omid that so many of these “sources” are authorized staff members or friends.
Many of us mentioned the conspicuous lack of William’s “life work” for the environment, which seemed like something that would belong in a feature if you are trying to make a petulant 40-year old sound kingly. Maybe Charles wants the environment stuff all to himself? But I think it’s more likely the unhealthy obsession with his brother crowds out anything else, and that can’t help but come through.
If Cain had put in half the effort into one of his Charities, that he spent running down the Sussexes, a week before his 40th birthday he would not need the Dailyfail camera crew to film him pretending he is doing a spontaneous charity act.
Then lying saying a member of the public give up the game, when he had a film crew, security and a badge with his picture and name on it.
The sales were probably no higher than usual otherwise the Charity would be saying how successful it was.
Jan – if he was smart he’d have just taken over The Prince’s Trust like Chuck was begging for. Then he’d have a ready-made successful initiative he could have just glommed on to and not had to do any real work, except show up now and then. But he’s too stupid and shortsighted and angry and full of himself (and what he perceives as his own abilities). I’ll enjoy watching this incandescent twit inadvertently burn the institution to the ground while he stands in the corner ranting about how it’s Harry’s fault he’s never accomplished anything as a king 10 years on the throne.
Are you certain PC wanted him to take over the trust? I’d say Charles would know that PW wouldn’t do it justice so he never asked him.
Honestly, I think these reporters are also just asking the sources about Harry bc they too want the tea. Harry details sell. But omids right in that the sources can say something brief and then pivot to something else, like the environment or anything other than the sound bites they gave. It’s amateur hour led by a man surrounded by sycophants.
Lord Bird founder of the Big Issue stated that years ago he was asked by the Royal Foundation what PW should be doing regard ing homeless ness and he wanted William to use his high profile on prevention rather than emergency aid. He heard NOTHING until PW needed a big stunt to buff up his CV, sorry, sell the Big Issue!!
Interesting, I hadn’t heard that detail. Wonder why William hasn’t put any effort towards the prevention of homelessness…maybe he could ask his former aide Simon Case to ask Boris Johnson to do something about preventing homelessness? I jest.
I loved that he directly called out the hypocrisy of PW/KP complaining about Harry speaking publicly about family issues, saying Harry 100% crossed an unforgivable line … by directing staff to speak publicly about family issues.
I agree. No one speaks more on private matters than the RF and the Cambridge’s especially.
The Cambridge’s 40th birthday was just a Meghan and Harry bash fest. They have accomplished nothing in their 40 years. How incredibly sad.
I love Omid’s articles for Yahoo. He is saying what the rota are too scared to say. I hope he keeps it up.
The Cambridges have made “we hate Meghan and Harry” their brand. That might score them points with the tabloids and the right-winger in the UK, but it makes them look bad to anyone else who pays attention.
I have honestly never seen a couple be that obsessed with another couple as much as the Cambridges are with the Sussexes. It cannot be healthy but it’s probably the only thing they have in common nowadays.
This! Because many people (understandably!) think the BRF don’t say anything about anything, cos their message is carried by “sources.” Even I have a hard time with it sometimes, then I remind myself, “They are speaking for them! They are sanctioned mouthpieces!”
Even with sanctioned “sources” if the RF didn’t like what was said they would be having it pulled, like with Tatler.
Loved the detail about how surprised he was when the duchess of Cambridge’s team so readily gave him info. For her 30th bday, despite him being a relatively new reporter.
YASS OMID HUNNI, SPILL THE TEAAAA
The Other Brother book by The Sunday Times is such a burn for prince 🥚. Like he is so unimportant compared to Prince Harry, that they can only refer to him as the “other” brother on a damn book cover!! Even he knows it, and that’s why it burns him that Harry got away from him, not the firm!!🤭😂😂🤣
I swear I thought it was a photoshop parody of the real cover. Lord the press is out here in William’s face calling him the Other Brother 🙆🏾♀️
Yes, I wondered if that was real! They really used the headline “The Other Brother”?!?
Yup. and then a few weeks later (or maybe it was a few weeks before) they had a picture of Kate as Che Guevara. It was…..very weird.
Seeing the absolute stupidity of the royal “leaks” and comments, like the “bullying” accusations right before the Oprah interview aired, made me think that no one in the UK had any sense of pr/brand management. Omid’s article shows what someone with media/pr experience could do with their close relationship with the press. The royals/men in grey really are freaking idiots if they think this stuff works.
You’re so right. I don’t work in this area but even to me there is a very clear path to making them look good. They could even do it without a whole lot more work from W&K than they’re doing now. One thing they should do is stop focusing everything on themselves, charity visits shouldn’t have so many pretty photos of W&K, it’s crazy.
I had to laugh at the “genuinely put the work in” bit, as we all know that TOB is work-shy. However, I believe he is working at smearing his brother and ensuring that Prince Andrew never becomes a working royal again.
He is putting work into becoming “kingly” as he understands the word. Doesn’t mean he’s putting in the actual work of a working royal, but becoming the “statesman” he believes a king is supposed to be. Mind you, he is way, way off the mark, but I’m sure not a single friend, family member, or advisor could put him off this. Charles and Diana were both very stubborn and he got the worst of it from both of them.
This would have been the perfect time to do a sit down interview with a reputable journalist for the 40 year milestone that could be broadcast on major networks worldwide.
You are so right, I wonder if Oprah is available?
The cover is giving Nazi officer portrait vibes. Instant chills. Is it the creepy black background meant for a villain?
I could stand all the honorary/figurehead medals and puffery right up to the point they denied Harry the right to wear his combat-earned uniform. This cover is gross.
Exactly this.
@ Jessamine, the manner in which they have treated Harry with regards to having served two MF in a war zone is utterly disgusting and unacceptable. Harry earned every single medal and deserves to wear his uniform, unlike Bullyiam who has done nothing to serve his country.
I’m still pissed about the rejected wreath that TQ refused to be instilled at the ceremony for veterans.
Greenpapaya–yeah, boy. That’s the face of a fascist dictator, not a true king. Yipes…
Omid hit the nail on the head with this piece.
I really don’t understand all the fuss. Firstly, 50 seems more of a significant milestone than 40. More importantly, what has he done to merit all this attention? He’s done absolutely nothing with his life worth celebrating – zero work ethic, clearly hates putting in any effort, not to mention his toxic personality.
Charles got a party but not all the fuss took place that william is getting when he turned 40
Forty is the end of the road for the “Poor Young Prince William, who has the weight of the world on him since he is being forced to be king one day–let’s leave him alone and let him lead a normal life” narrative. This was the way the world felt after Diana died, and it’s the reason why William is now 40 with no body of work to show for the past twenty years. Just little interludes doing this or that then dropping it. (It seems as if EarthShot is the most recent victim of this pattern.)
I have to guess that even Burger King himself knows that being forty means that narrative is over. Hence, the reason he finds it “daunting.” I expect lots of random weirdness from him in the next year as he tries to position himself anew, grabbing at this or that to see if anything sticks.
All of that stuff about being placed in a post-Diana protective bubble has the ring of truth; except for the fact that Prince Harry had the same set of parents and was raised in that same bubble after losing his mother, yet he still managed to serve longer in the military, go on tours including the Caribbean, and have some charitable work as accomplishments that he’s done something for others. So, what’s William’s problem?
William’s problem is that he’s the heir – so he has been coddled and indulged his entire life while Harry was used as the scapegoat. I think that Harry being forced to face the consequences of his missteps was good for him. He had to take responsibility. William’s misbehaviour has always been excused away by other people if not outright covered up.
Harry experienced the real world by joining the army. And he–and Charles to some degree–are interested in way more than the stifling royal bubble. You can’t fake being curious about life and wanting to learn new things. William simply DGAF about anything, really.
This is what happens to an idle mind. William has nothing he cares about, nothing to be passionate about except Harry. Deciding to hate your brother because he’s happily married to a biracial American is a choice that has now become his identity. This is what people will remember about William, that he hated and betrayed his little brother and sister in law. Not that he battled homelessness (while owning four lavish houses around the country). Not that he tried to keen off his dad’s work for the environment by throwing money at it and claiming that makes it prestigious (the Earthshet debacle). He will be known always as the one who helped drive a pregnant family member to consider suicide. His wife will be known for her work, too–not in early childhood years, but what she and her family did, out of sheer jealousy and racism, to a young woman who married into the firm for love, rather than the status that Kate has chased her whole life.
He truly has embodied the life of his great uncle Edward. He is going to spend the rest of his life giving bitter soundbites about his horribly unfair family at cocktail parties, when he is the ONE of his generation that has been given the most privilege in that family.
@ Merricat, your comment is so well written and speaks purely of the truth of Bullyiam! Thank you for such an eloquent statement!! Chefs kiss!!!
Whew wee that’s a burn. I saw the Yahoo! article this morning first thing when I woke up. At first I was confused by Yahoo! Having that headline. When I read word 1 in sentence 1 I scrolled up to check the byline. 👀 Mannnnn the whole article was pure gold. The best-worst part: William is appalled with what Harry is doing in California and it concerns him. Like whet bia! You mad that Harry is..check notes…👩🏾🏫 married with a wife & 2 kids, co-running a profitable foundation, riding Polo, brand CEO thing position?! William acts like Harry is snorting snow off of “Ladies of the Night” and blowing millions on gambling Ponzi scheme and underage girls like Unc. 💅🏾
“They couldn’t PR their way out of a paper bag”. Exactly
@Slippers4life, that is 100 percent true!! In my early career days, I worked in PR. I was plankton on the food chain of the agency, but even green young me would have known how to handle this situation…and the BRF/William are handling it 100 percent wrong!?! Mistakes are always made, no one is perfect, but it’s almost like they’re intentionally doing what NOT to do.
KP, William and Kate can continue doing what they are doing (that is, nothing) because William’s position is secured. He is getting the throne regardless. There is no incentive to do more or to improve.
Imagine suggesting living in the USA is alien, when he practically bought the travel tickets to exile the Sussexes to Africa, they didn’t even state a country (because to them Africa is not a continent but a country).
Hmmm I seem to remember “alien” being used recently and causing great controversy for William.
He really did say war was alien to Europe and Russell Myers covered for him. Ughh
@ Polo, your comment is gold!!!!
@ esline mills, yes!!! Lest we not forget him telling the nation to stop having children so that his children will be able to still have the opportunity to enjoy all of its majestic virtues!! Such an awful, awful human being!!
Nothing but selfishness, vindictive, lying, lazy and greedy person.
It’s so pathetic. Imagine being the FFK, you’ve launched an environmental prize last year with some good/big names helping you out, you’re doing it again this year in the US, you’ve been in the public eye since birth, you’ve got 3 kids and married for 11 years and the topic of your milestone 40th is your brother and sister-in-law who left 2 years ago.
I await articles of William at 50 where it will probably go “Hur hur King Charles doesn’t let him do anything blah blah Harry blah blah Meghan”
The PR strategy shows exactly who Will is…a spoiled sad sack of a brat, who struggles with jealousy of his younger brother.
Did William ever complete those bespoke agriculture courses @ Cambridge that were supposed to prepare him for something?
Nope. He had substandard grades but was still granted admission to a 10-week course and got a LOT of flack for it. Then everything went dark…anything to do with his course was scrubbed from the internet and the next thing you hear is that he’s training to fly helicopters.
Yeah, lol. Bollox. “Still writing bullshit for a living?” — Prince Harry
@ Jaded, which he failed to complete as well. He was only granted the title and license due to who he is, NOT on his own merits.
Bullyiam cannot complete one required duty except having children and it’s going to be travesty as to how they grow up to be as adults. We already see how the Lambridges trot them out for positive PR, not willing to protect them from the glaring photographers at lightening speed. Plus, poor George has already been set up as the next king to follow his father and placed on a pedestal to overlord his siblings.
This is the British monarchy now: reality show entertainment
LOL. That’s exactly what they are, and they all have the nasty dispositions required.
absolutely. this is why I follow them! it’s my reality show.
Is there a way to read these articles without giving Yahoo all my data? I’m not even sure what Yahoo is exactly but it’s an American platform right?
I don’t think you have to register to read Yahoo articles. I have an e-mail account with them so I can’t say that for sure. There is an American Yahoo and Yahoo UK. If you have Twitter you can click the link in Omid’s account. https://uk.news.yahoo.com/prince-william-40th-birthday-wasted-pot-shots-prince-harry-omid-scobie-122329513.html
Yahoo is a free search engine with content. I just googled (my default Firefox search engine) ‘Yahoo Omid Scobie’ and it pulled all articles: https://www.yahoo.com/author/omid-scobie/
You can use private browsing or clear cookies and data after browsing if you don’t want sites to collect info from computer.
Ohhhh Alien World………………………….perhaps Willileaks could introduce Harry to Tom Cruise and his Scientology cult. So much more like the Royal Family Cult he left and not ‘alien’ at all to Nutters!
The thumbnail/headline picture is so funny. He looks like ‘surprised emoji with teeth” 😲
“He has been genuinely putting the work in” disgruntles me because William really hasn’t. As Kaiser said above, Omid wants to keep good ties with KP, but I believe Omid went a little too far by saying this statement, which is clearly untrue. I love Omid, but this flattery crosses the line (as William would say). But I do like Omid saying the article did William a disservice. I think it’s because his friends are repeating verbatim what Will actually says, and he’s obviously not talking about how he’s preparing for his role and the work he does (because he isn’t and doesn’t). So William is doing himself a disservice in the end (and his country) by not working or preparing to be king (which are actually one and the same).
@ jferber, those are excellent points!!! Omid could certainly scorch the earth with regards to both Bullyiam and CopyKeen!! Though he has to play by a certain set of rules put forth by the men in grey as well as the BRF.
Bullying is and will be a disservice to the Monarchy and the Crown. Bullyiam will certainly let down all of those that he will be entrusted to serve. He can’t do the very basics yet alone create successful programs.
Agree, William doesn’t work or put in work unless it’s to smear Harry and Meghan.
William’s continued anger at Harry and Meghan sends a clear message to the world: William is the racist from the Oprah interview. He outed himself, not Harry.
Jesus, he’s obsessed. Harry lives rent-free in his head 24/7/365.