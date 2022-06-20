DM: Prince William ‘thinks Harry has been sucked into an alien world’

Prince William’s 40th birthday is this week, June 21st. For the Duchess of Cambridge’s birthday, we were gifted with weeks of Kensington Palace-commissioned articles about how Kate is so amazing, normal, extraordinary, stylish, middle class, effortless and, most importantly, better than Meghan. For William’s birthday keenery, we’re hearing a surprising amount about… how much he hates his brother. Shocking! Rebecca English at the Daily Mail ran a lengthy KP-approved article (one in a series) about what William is like, what he’s feeling, and how he’s incandescent with rage. All of the quotes are from unnamed sources, likely William himself or staffers. This is Part 1: how William feels about Harry and Meghan.
Rock bottom with Harry: The biggest worry is the fractured bond with his brother, Prince Harry. Relations are still at ‘rock bottom’, friends tell me. ‘He alternates between grieving for what he has lost and feeling really, really angry about what his brother has done. He truly loves Harry and feels he has lost the only person, aside from his wife, who understood this strange life of theirs. But he believes there are things you just don’t do. And Harry has 100 per cent crossed that line.’
Whether William will ever “repair the bond” with Harry: One friend says, ‘That’s a hard question to answer. The truth is they have got to find some common ground again. But to do that both have to admit fault — and it’s pretty obvious that one of them is absolutely refusing to do that. William is also very principled and believes Harry has crossed a line. He’s thrown accusation after accusation, knowing that silence is the family’s only option because it doesn’t want to get dragged into a public slanging match. He sees how upset his father has been by it all, and it hurts.’
Allergic to drama: ‘William is absolutely allergic to drama, but Harry has ensured that the family laundry is being aired on a global scale. I think they will find themselves in a better position in the future, but not now. And too much water has gone under the bridge for things to ever go back to the way they were. Truthfully, William thinks Harry has been sucked into an alien world and there’s f*** all he can do about it. But he does want Harry to be happy, and if he stops throwing dust in their faces, then maybe he will find a way to forgive and forget.’
William is actually protective of Harry: ‘He’s actually always been very protective of Harry and has a very low tolerance of people being disrespectful about him, even now. I think he’ll keep the door open to him forever. In some ways, it’s not like any of this was a surprise. Harry always had concerns about life within the Royal Family. And in hindsight the pressure that was put on him and William, living and working together as some sort of dynamic duo, placed a massive strain on their relationship. They had no room to breathe. But Meghan complicated it. Harry had to pick a side — and there was only one side he was ever going to choose. But I also find it impossible to believe there is anything these two brothers could say about each other that means they will never find a way to repair things. They were too close and have been through too much together for that to happen.’
Mourning Baldemort: ‘The rift with his brother has been really hard on William,’ says one confidant. ‘It’s as if he is mourning the relationship he has lost. People don’t realise he sort of fathered Harry to a degree. He wasn’t just his brother, he was also a parent, always trying to pull Harry back from the brink. But make no mistake, he’s angry. He believes Harry has disrespected the Queen and their family.’
William is angry on Kate’s behalf: William does not just feel personally betrayed, he is angry for his wife who he believes was ‘massively disrespected’ by Meghan when she claimed in last year’s Oprah interview that it was Kate who made her cry in the run up to her wedding — not the other way around — and that Kate had brought her flowers to apologise. ‘It obviously never occurred [to Meghan] that they were a peace offering, not an apology,’ one insider insists. ‘Despite much provocation, both William and Catherine have tried to keep the peace more than anyone will ever realise.’
Why Kate didn’t go to the statue unveiling last year: I understand from multiple sources that when Harry flew over last July for the unveiling of a statute in memory of their late mother, Princess Diana, Kate had been due to attend to support her husband. But after much discussion between her and William, she gracefully pulled out at the eleventh hour as they were fearful of what reaction it would provoke in Montecito if Meghan, who remained in California, were to see Kate there.
Showbiz Meg: It is said that William never entirely got on with his sister-in-law: they are very different beasts and the prince found Meghan’s lifestyle ‘rather too showbiz’ for his taste, I am told.
“But to do that both have to admit fault — and it’s pretty obvious that one of them is absolutely refusing to do that.” Yes, William is refusing to admit fault. Or did I miss the part where William acknowledged that he crossed several lines in his unhinged smear campaign against his brother and sister-in-law? “William thinks Harry has been sucked into an alien world” – honestly, the entire family thinks that because what Harry has done is so alien to them. He chose his wife and children ahead of his privilege. He chose freedom and a passionate marriage of equals to chronic infidelity and playing the British media’s games.
As for the stuff about Meghan and Kate… wow. William’s mad that Meghan said Kate is a good person? William is mad that Meghan told the truth about how Kate made her cry? And the sh-t about the note… truly, they are terrified of Meghan’s receipts. And no, William and Kate have not tried to keep the peace. They (along with Jason Knauf) have done everything they can to destroy Harry and Meghan. The sh-t about why Kate didn’t go the statue unveiling is pretty interesting too, because the Middletons were publicly PANICKED about William telling Kate to stay the f–k home. William told Kate to stay home because he didn’t want her “keen peacemaker” bullsh-t to be the story. That was one of the moments when I really felt like William was done with Kate and her family.
Oh dear, its one’s 40th birthday but still insist on highlighting the little bro and worse still use surrogates to push one’s narratives on the events. How petulant.
William’s only achievement was marrying his stalker and producing an heir and spare. That’s why he is waging a one sided vendetta against his only brother.
Yeah, the rota is portraying Will as a real statesman as usual. /s Do they really think this makes him look good? Do they really think they can rewrite resent history like that? Do they really think it’s smart to drag this up AGAIN, in the midst of a twitter storm against him and the RF?
He claims Harry and Kate are the only ones knowing their strange life. That’d a clear sign his relationship with the rest of his the british RF isn’t good. Not to mention the lack of close relation with the other RFs in Europe. Even though there’s age differences between the younger kings and crown princes, they have kept in touch. They’ve made sure their children, the young heirs, have gotten to know each other, specifically because there’s so few who knows that way of life. Several of the heirs and families were present at the 18th celebration of princess Ingrid, but no one from the british RF. The younger generation of british royals seems to be separated from the others.
I saw the coverage about Princess Ingrid and notice the lack of British Royal presence there. Usually Edward and Sophie attend these occasions but not now.
He has no personality other than being an incandescent, classist, racist, snob so he’s made hating his brother and his wife into his brand. I love to see him settle into it because there is no way that Archie’s chickens won’t come home to roost. If this motherfucker ever stops being protected by the press it will be a bloodbath, and I hope that day comes soon.
William does not want Harry to be happy. He wants Harry under his thumb. If he wanted Harry to be happy, he would have accepted Harry wanted a different life. William even admitted he knew Harry wasn’t happy with the royal life. But when Harry did find some happiness, William’s response wasn’t to accept it to wish him well (even if Harry was living a lifestyle he found strange) it was to actively destroy his happiness. The only thing William is grieving is his inability to do so.
It tells you how selfish and completely self obsessed Willnot is. Everything including people’s lives and destinies have to revolve around him.
He wanted Harry to continue on like
he was: running around the globe doing the heavy lifting for the monarchy. Doing WILLIAM’S job while he and Kate cross played country folk. He resents the heck outta Meghan for being the first person truly in HARRY’S corner. Now W&K have to actually work and that load will only get heavier.
Dang, great comment
This is yet another royal rota “opposite day” articles. William make an effort to repair the bond. He IS addicted to drama. Kate made Meghan cry and somehow Meghan should apologize because that is her fault?! As @Kaiser stated, KP authorized Jason Knauf… this article is a ridiculous rewriting of history.
How do you know Kate made Meghan cry? Meghan making the allegation on Oprah doesn’t make it true.
M said she had a note of apology from Kate, M keeps the proof.
M wouldn’t say she has the note (proof) if she didn’t.
Plus Kate is a bitch who used to torment the York sisters. That’s well documented. So it’s not a stretch to think she was a bitch to Meghan too.
Because Meghan said so,and we have seen some of the hell the keenbridges along with the help of the institution and the British media put that pregnant and new mom through.Why did people like you never question it when it was reported as fact that Meghan made Kate cry? Yet the moment Meghan corrected Kate lie we are to believe Meghan is lying? No. No no. Kate made Meghan cry because Karen Kate Cambridge is a petty jealous racist B——-ch.
I mean, Harry’s life probably does seem alien to William, whose world is obviously very small. Do we think William would ever stand up to the media and his family the way Harry did?
And these “friends” of William’s sure do love touting his rift with his brother as his big accomplishment on his milestone birthday. At least Kate commissioned some portraits, geez.
He’s The Other Brother even in his own little mind.
Pure fiction: “He’s thrown accusation after accusation, knowing that silence is the family’s only option because it doesn’t want to get dragged into a public slanging match.” Do they really think that because PW uses Wootten or Knauf to attack, it can’t be traced back to KP? If PW is so protective of PH, why has there NEVER in Harry’s entire life been any defense of him or stepping up by PW to say that he was involved in the same type parties, etc. that PH was outed for. And, give me a break with the “parent” thing. There’s TWO years between their ages, not some big gap. How ridiculous can you sound?
They’re talking about how the royals have no option but silence in an article filled with “insider” info and quotes from “sources” close to KP etc. Do these people not realize how stupid they sound?
👏👏👏
I get so frustrated that no one ever brings up JK. It’s so bizarre.
Sincerely. Any “journalist” on Salty Isle who was actually worth a damn would be asking the incredibly obvious Jason Knauf questions, yet no one is. It is baffling.
On a fundamental level, don’t think Wills has any curiosity about life beyond his bubble . His needs are catered too. Think about Waity Kaity, the aristo girls passed on him but he knows he can get side chicks even married. College and work ( whatever it is) are,and don’t have to be meaningful endeavors. H chose different and difficult paths , which Wills do not understand and never will because he is surrounded by same minded folks.
Even Prince Charles who is way more pampered has an insatiable curiosity about life. Feckless Will does not. He is a do-nothing who tries to destroy what oe whom he cannot have.
Awwww. That Together picture of all four of them together. The first and last event they did together. That is when I knew there would be problems. Will said something and Meghan respectfully disagreed with him. The look he gave her then was so nasty. Because it was obvious to everyone that Meghan had more intelligence in her pinky finger than Will and Kate combined. It has nothing to do with How show biz Meghan is. He knew they were lacking.
I never followed royal gossip until Meghan came along, and that was actually one of the reasons I became more interested. She had the brains and the heart, and she carried herself so well. Compare it to Kate, whose body language is always deferential around other royals (even her own husband!). Meghan clearly saw herself as their equal, and that was so refreshing to see.
Meghan had had to develop her intellect and talents and make her own way in the world using these. That’s definitely an alien way of life for the BRF.
Oh I wasn’t paying that close attention at that point. I’m sorry I missed that.
The excuse for Kate’s absence at the statue unveiling is ludicrous. They’ve never cared about Meghan’s feelings and she wouldn’t have cared if Kate was there. This piece is supposed to be embiggening William but all it does is show how opposed he is with Harry and Meghan.
Meghan gave birth not even a month before the unveiling. She could have cared less about attending. Now what she, and William too, didn’t want to see was Kate making goo goo lusting school girl eyes at Harry and that’s why he told her arse to stay home.
Plus, Covid restrictions were still in place in CA, and there was never any question that Meghan would actually attend in the first place. There was zero threat to Kitty, except for her husband’s utter indifference to her existence.
She was so obviously benched for that – and very publicly – that this attempt to make it about Meghan tells me that Kate is still bitter over it.
Honestly these stories about W just tell me that so much of what we have been saying on here about their relationship (the Cambridges) is true and the press knows it and KP knows that some things are getting too obvious, so its clean up time.
Came here to say this, these are all about clean-up in aisle salty… they are really with knives out for H & M the last 10 days, anything to distract from their marriage, family mess.
Seriously…between the rather frantic (IMO) appearances of Kate and William in the time after the Jubilee and the absolute onslaught of media attacks on H&M, something really feels off. I don’t think it’s their usual “pop up several times to look busy before disappearing for a long vacation” shtick either.
“….. knowing that silence is the family’s only option because it doesn’t want to get dragged into a public slanging match.”
loool when they’ve been briefing about H&M for over a year. Just because they won’t put their name on the statements doesn’t mean we don’t know it’s them. Harry said the relationship is space and hasn’t said a word about W since. W should follow suit.
4 years.
5 years +
And… Now we know why William rocked up at the Big Issue stand the other day. He needed to do something worthy to pad out this series of articles.
Raging, control-freak Will who is newly passionate about solving homelessness cheaply using other people’s efforts is better optics than Raging Control-Freak Will centres dispute with brother within his set-piece 40th birthday coverage.
We see you Will!
EXACTLY. He needed a moment to dredge up his mother’s memory, so he ran to one of her charities. Using one’s dead mother to cover up a lifetime of being useless is apparently “royal”, but falling in love and caring more about protecting your wife and children is anathema to Willnot.
William never got along with Meghan because Harry was no longer his bitch. Meghan helped empower him—he made decisions with her and not with William. He was no longer at Will’s beck and call. A strong, fully formed woman and adult was not about to follow William blindly or accept stupidity, of which there is plenty in the Royal Family. So William couldn’t stand Meghan’s independence, let alone the independence Harry found after meeting her.
Yes, a woman who looked Wills right in the eye and saw exactly what he is.
It was the other way around. William, Kate, Philip and Princess Anne saw right through Meghan.
sure BlanketyBlanki. whatever you have to tell yourself. ignorance is bliss i guess
Oh boy, we’ve got an escapee from the Daily Fail running loose here.
Yet they couldn’t see through Andrew and his penchant for underage, sex trafficked minors.
lol go away troll. You’re not welcome here
Something clicked for me with William this weekend. I realized he’s not just jealous and insecure man..he also wants to be on the level where he gets Time Magazine covers for most influential people in the world.
That’s why he’s started dabbling in topics that Harry has consistently talked about and gotten major attention for in the US….
But to get to the place Harry occupies he first has to knock Harry of it. How sad.
But I do feel we are reaching a culmination of all this. Someone said hate truly is not sustainable when the subject isn’t giving you material.
I believe that..Harry and Meghan aren’t playing the games William wants. So more people will eventually feel sorry for Harry and Meghan than those who support William as he continues this route.
I ventured into daily mail and yes there were still H&M haters but there were a lot more people annoyed with the drama, asking why his people were airing “dirty laundry” and asking why he couldn’t move on? His jealousy, anger, insecurity and especially pride will be his undoing.
Well put. Without the jealousy and resentment what does this prince bring to the table after 40 yrs? William doesn’t realize his causes need a foundational footing. He seems to just piggyback on the work of others and offer blame and excuses for his failure to launch projects.
Knocking Harry down won’t mean William gets to replace him. William has done fuck all to earn a spot.
@snuffles we know that but in Williams mind and his staff I think this is how they feel.
Remember the articles post Meghan and Harrys NY events? They said they feared an American court competing with KP? They don’t want that. Williams has to be king of the US too…. 🙄
Seriously! How much longer will the tabs think this kind of stuff is good enough for keeping Williams’s secrets? The clock is winding down, Bulliam….
Do they really think we believe that silence is their only option?? Isn’t William’s “friend” speaking on behalf of him for this article and briefing against Harry? How dumb do they think we are?
Will and Kate are two of the saddest, most pathetic people out there. Their 40th birthday celebrations are a Meghan and Harry bash fest. No articles on what they have accomplished or what they want to accomplish in the future. Nothing on their kids, etc. What a sad life…..
The readers of the tabloids would have to be really stupid, not to pick up on the this, but it clearly sell.
Writing about their accomplishments and future plans would make a sad and short article:-)
This Rebecca English seems to have a vested interest in propping up Baldy & Kate and smearing Meghan. What is it – what does she get out of it?
This garbage was written with William’s permission/blessing and no doubt he provided the material. Otherwise why wouldn’t he contest what she says? I guess he only dies that if the lies make him look bad….🤡
Access which means once in a while she gets a scoop. I think she’s the one who first had the story that H&M were in Canada in 2019.
really??!, why did I think it was that slimeball Dan Wooton who broke the story on their location. All leaked to him by Bulliam of course. Another thing I can’t forgive William for.
It was Rebecca English that had the scoop about the Sussexes’ Canadian location (and she revealed it right after attending a press event at KP).
💯 Every smear has Will’s blessing. And equally, he could stop every smear with one email, and refuses. Charles could too. That’s how you know these peoples aren’t ready to heal any rift.
I mean…even if you’re a hardcore royalist or pro-Cambridge, you MUST be cringing right now at William’s incessant whining about Harry and Meghan. As the Brits like to say “Keep calm and carry on.” They say they respect the royals for just sucking it up and getting on with things. William is doing the complete opposite. He can’t even celebrate his birthday and celebrate his “accomplishments” without making it entirely about the Sussex’s.
This mutha fucka is going to be whining about Harry and Meghan until the day he dies. His entire legacy will be “I could have been a great King, but I couldn’t because my brother left me to live his own life. IT’S ALL HARRY’S FAULT!!!!”
“I could have been a great King, but I couldn’t because my brother left me to live his own life…”
Actually, he’s right. 🙃🙃That is why the RF, BM, and Men In Grey keep beating this dead horse. William is not fit to rule–and having Harry as his pack mule was/is the only way to cover up that fact.
There is Nacho posting a picture with Harry, saying Happy Father’s Day from both of them.
Who needs whiny Cain, when Harry’s friend has his back, no leaks through third parties.
As far as I’m concerned, Nacho is Harry’s new brother. I’m sure William sees all the brotherly bonding between Nacho and Harry and it’s killing him inside.
Ha, yes, William sees Nacho’s relationship and support of Harry, it’s why he recruited Mike Tindall, he needed support from his own “famous athlete”. Too bad Mike’s “support” is just to tear Harry down. Nacho just supports and presents a united front.
How pathetic that this man has spent 40 years on this planet, and accomplished so little in that time that the only thing the puff pieces can talk about is his brother.
And he has had so much privilege and access throughout his 40 years to use in order to create something great and accomplish anything he wanted to. It’s utterly ridiculous and he should be embarrassed.
Also, the puff pieces are even more absurd when they have to insert Meghan and Harry into them because they are what will get people to read. Put the name Meghan into a headline and instant clicks. That must just eat William up. Good on him.
More than two years on, and William is still behaving like Louis at the Jubbly. How kingly.
@MERRICAT
I tried not to spit out my coffee, but you got me on that one. Lol.
Ha ha, that’s spot on!
Williams has thrown everything including the kitchen sink towards Harry and Meghan and they are still standing, still moving forth. If anyone should be angry it should be Harry. Harry’s family has sat back and allowed Meghan to be vilified from the moment she was announced as Harry’s girlfriend. The “invisible contract”. Harry introduced us to has been on fill display from day one towards her. I do believe the final straw for Harry was when Jason Knauf submitted papers for the Daily Mails defense in Meghan’s lawsuit, blinders were lifted if Harry had any on. Harry then knew their relationship was over. Meghan is due a massive apology from Harry’s family. Even today, they are still wrestling with the supposed bullying, burying a report that would blow up the allegations, because having lived a public life so many years and being praised for her work ethic and volunteer efforts, 18 months in Harry’s family with an entirely white work force she is accused of being an alleged bully.
William has done nothing of value his entire life so he decides his brothers life should be the focus of his birthday. What a pathetic little man. Harry has out classed him by maintaining his decorum towards his family because it would be far too easy to expose them for who they really are, an entitled bunch of racists.
The bullying allegations should be aired and settled publicly. The royals started this travesty now it is time to unpack and apologize publicly.
William should just keep quiet he looks foolish
It honestly sounds like William was jealous of Meghan. You’d think that an adult man would understand that Harry wasn’t abandoning him just because he had found the love of his life. I feel like William could use some counselling.
Yes, William is a very sick man. And he is spiraling into deeper sickness. If he keeps going down this road his entire future will be in jeopardy because he cannot stop himself from lashing out and self-destructing further. It will get more extreme and more and more public with time. (Say as his children grow and begin to rebel to try to be individuals.) He already can barely control the rage and disgust in his body language and expressions when in public.
As he self-destructs in the spotlight like this I’m not sure if there’s anyone who has the will to intervene around him, everyone in his circle are sycophants. And if no one intervenes his outbursts will become more evident endangering the impression he’s capable of ruling. He’s going to end up triggering a crisis when it’s time for him to reign if the public and government has seen he’s so unfit. He’ll end up causing the government to resign to express their opposition of him and cause a constitutional crisis in his reign if he continues on in such a mentally unhinged manner. He’ll be forced abdicate. As he seems like he’s truly on the road to madness. He’s lost all touch with reality.
Spiraling into “The Madness of King George”? The one who “lost” the American Colonies, just as William is “losing” his brother to America….all of his own doing.
In royal circles, you aren’t allowed to express your own different opinions. Of course, a public forum isn’t always the place to disagree, even respectfully, as it is a bit undermining. But neither Charles nor William can understand anyone disagreeing or expressing a different opinion or idea. This goes back centuries in how kings and next in line are treated. To them it means Meghan didn’t know her place and had an agenda if she had her own ideas
Meghan, Kate and Kate’s white tears- version no. 245656. Why are Baldy and Waity soooo defensive about that one incident?
I think Kate is defensive about the tears incident because makes her look like a mean girl who sat back & was silent when Meghan was accused of making her cry when the opposite happened.
I think William is upset about Meghan revealing the truth because he was probably one saying Jason Knauf couldn’t comment/deny the initial story so his authority has been challenged as has a key story in the character assassination of Meghan. I also suspect that William wants to pretend that’s the key comment that upset him about Oprah interview (not the skin tone comment to try distance himself from that) but also it suggests issues between Kate’ & Meghan is the real reason he has a rift with his brother. Which is helpful for William
@abritguest. My theory is that I think that crying story was a cover up of the the real reason why Kate made Meghan cry. Meghan alluded to Kate being upset about something and I think we can deduce what it probably was about. That’s why team Cambridge keep harping on it. It alluded to something that somebody wants to stay buried. If it was a simple misunderstanding, why lie in the first place. The story seemed sloppy and rushed like someone was panicking. Like someone was asking questions about why Kate was angry. Or they just wanted to smear Meghans reputation and get her to leave. Whatever it was, it stinks.
What’s funny is that everyone keeps forgetting Jason hit out before the Oprah interview. So if anyone did a first strike thing it was William. I am telling you Harry will come back for TQ’s funeral but that may be it….I still think Charles wants him back, but I honestly don’t know if he wants to keep dealing with this crazy.
It is more than likely that Kate made Meghan cry by saying that Harry would cheat just like William does. And when Meghan said that kate was a good person it was because Kate said this having learned about the Rose affair around the same time that this bridesmaid story happened.
And it is also very likely that Harry intervened and made Kate apologize and that’s when she sent flowers and sent her note.
Nothing was said about this incident for months, until the Oceania tour went swimmingly and then suddenly the tabloids were fed tiaragate and then this false story about making kate cry, this weaponizing white women tears, which the media has used against Meghan ever since then.
Exactly, @Brit.
What could make someone so miserable that they’d make a bride cry at the dress fitting? Kate couldn’t even keep her cool for an hour or two. I’m sure Kate was deeply triggered by the whole bridal atmosphere, knowing that her marriage was not a fairy tale but a sham that blew up in her face. I’m sure Kate was seething over Meghan getting Good King Harry while she got stuck with The Other Brother. Whatever made her go off on Meghan, it was absolutely about her relationship with William.
@ChillingInDC. Charles is on the same page with the Queen, William, Kate and the rest of the BRF.
The note was a peace offering rather than an apology? Does that make Kate look like less of a mean girl? As in she wasn’t really apologizing bc she didn’t really make Meghan cry? Not sure what that detail is trying to do.
I think W is still so defensive about the crying incident because he (through Jason and/or Simon) leaked that BIG LIE to CT.
M exonerated K by saying she is a “good person” because she knows that W is the “bad” person.
I agree with Brit: they’re obsessed because Meghan mentioned Kate being upset/going through something at the time of the incident, aka hearing (more) about Will’s affair with Rose or maybe someone else we don’t know about yet.
Wow! He really is the definition of ‘Weeny Whiny’ isn’t he?
True elegant statesman, that one. God, when did we brits get so lucky?!
I haven’t been following Royal news a lot recently, but could have sworn there was an article before the Jubilee about them Face timing and introducing their kids to each other to repair their relationship, right? Now it’s “rock bottom”? I don’t understand how even the people that don’t pay attention can’t notice completely contradictory stories every few weeks? They just say whatever and people believe it. It’s mind boggling.
@Dee(2), I think those pre-Jubilee fairy tales about Will and Harry Face Time calls were put out by William’s camp in response to William’s humiliation at being kept out of the loop on Harry’s secret pre-Invictus visit to the queen and the Sussex Jubilee plans plus Harry’s refusal to tell the Today show that he missed his brother. William knew Harry insisted upon no Cambridge contact as a condition of him attending the Jubilee and had to save face.
I also think those face timing stories were from a fraction in Williams team that wants him to move on. I think there’s a split and William and for sure the press are co-signing the other narrative of angry, hurt William.
The reason I say this is because there was another PR article by roya or one of the other rota last week that claimed William has moved on and how studious blah blah he is.
I really think some of his staff is divided on his next steps but he’s not listening to those that want him to be the “bigger person.”
He’s fully co-signing the drama…
I think his new PR team is probably trying to reign in the stupid courtiers because they don’t realize William still acting like this when TQ and his father have moved on shows that is a petty embarrassing person who you don’t want as King.
While I absolutely understand why Meghan did it, I hate that she put out there that Kate is a “good person”. She absolutely and truly is NOT. M must have had such a nasty taste in her mouth after uttering those words. Kate and William are nasty, reprehensible people. Seriously, William and Kate — SHUT THE F*CK UP ALREADY. It’s been YEARS since Meghan and Harry left and over a year since the interview and they both keep harping on the same damn thing, over and over again. It’s obsessive, creepy and maddening. I can’t believe how far their stock has fallen in my eyes….10 years ago I enjoyed watching their wedding, reading about them and their family and now I can’t stand the sight of either one of them. I cannot wait for those two to get their just desserts. Ms. Karma may take her time, but she always comes around.
The only thing that frustrates me about that comment is how some people (including some commenters here) REFUSE to understand that Meghan HAD to be diplomatic to Kate in that interview because of the racial dynamics. If she had revealed everything that she did about the incident without adding in the “good person” and “you don’t have to hate her to like me and vice versa” comments, the media and royalists would just use that moment to create a “perfect white duchess is attacked by terrible, mean (half) black duchess” narrative.
Like no, Kate is NOT a good person at all. If some people are going to use Meghan’s comment to justify feeling sympathetic towards Kate or making excuses for her, then you guys should admit that it’s really because you ultimately don’t WANT to believe that Kate’s a nasty bitch for whatever strange reason.
The only interesting thing about Bill is his ongoing feud with H & M. That’s it. That’s all he’s got. Pathetic.
He has to keep the rift going because he has a beast to feed. You can’t tell me that he’s genuinely happy. The projecting on to Harry about him being miserable in my opinion is about William. He looks miserable and sour all the time.
“and has a very low tolerance of people being disrespectful about him, even now”. I want to believe this quote so bad, but it goes against every action William has taken.
So no more public hugs for Mike Tindall after calling Harry a bellend?!
I like how they leak that silence is their only option.
And the semantics here that flowers are not an apology only a peace offering.
If Harry ever reads this stuff anymore I’m sure it’s cementing his decision to leave
Oh my effing God, could William just get over it? Do you know who was “massively disrespected”? Meghan and the children she would have. There was a reason why America broke with the dry husk of a country that is England. We think for ourselves, stand up to tyranny, don’t take sh*t and we bend over for no other country. Meghan is a proud American sister and I love that she is all those things that Americans represent to the world. I believe that Harry has discovered his true voice and true joy by finding love with an American woman and coming here to the Land of the Free! William and Kate just keep sucking on the bitter lemons of jealousy. Pathetic.
William is upset with Meghan because she alluded that Kate was stressed about something and we all know what she was probably stressed out about besides just having a new baby. She didn’t say anything about Kate that was bad but her talking about the opposite happening of that infamous story which was supposed to be a deflection, of what is the biggest open secret in the Royal sphere. A lot of this mess wouldn’t have happened if William behaved and didn’t get caught doing things he wasn’t supposed to do.
The way that Meghan alluded to the fact that Kate was going through some stuff…yeah the inclusion of that detail probably had them shook.
This is so true. He probably was enraged when M said K was “going through some things”. Except he’s feeling protective of himself, not Kate.
I don’t think referring to the place you are keenly desperate to gain popularity and funding for you “projects” as “alien” is a good idea Whinyam
Basher is not a strategic or longtime planner, bullying his SIL who is a biracial American and then expecting to be greeted with open arms by her fellow Americans? WTF are his brains and concern for the younger brother that he laughingly claims to have parented?! Bet PC feels shoved aside by that comment!
Bitter brother is a very very jealous man child – enabled by his equally bitter and jealous woman child wife.
The chickens are roosting as far as the Keens are concerned and these ‘stories’ are nothing but fluff and bad attempts to feed the media beast. Thing is NO ONE CARES ABOUT THE CAMBRIDGES – the Jubbly showed that very clearly. No one is even interested in their cute children.
What Cain and Unable are allergic to is WORK!!!
I’m still genuinely shocked at how these inbred morons still get away with portraying Meghan so poorly? And they do get away with it week in, week out? I’m shocked they haven’t been hauled over the coals by the lawyers.. Disgusting
Only people who are obsessed with you continue to talk about you long after you stopped talk to or about them.
William would give anything to be “sucked” into that same alien world that Harry was. His jealousy is as subtle as the Las Vegas strip.
I wonder if this is his idea of pre-emptive damage control for when Jobson’s book comes out. Methinks the book will remove any doubt William made the racist baby remark.
I’ve spent x lot of times with billionaires and these losers are way down that totem pole (compared with) so I honestly wish I was still in my pre retirement job because could have slammed any member of this bs family. Sorry babe’s, I was 2ic to someone more important than you’re stupid costumes.
There was so much to hate but my hate-est was the Kate made meghan cry bs where the flowers were not an admission of guilt! I mean what normal person says that shit?
I just want to troll kp except I’m. On night shift because I work for a living and need a few hours sleep between all my jobs. Thanks will for your concern
Same here. The article was also trying to make out that William’s incandescent rage was due to his immaturity, but now that he older he’s more “diplomatic.” Apparently his raging tantrums are no longer. Fixed that for the public perception. In the meantime, Harry is still one angry SOB who needs help. If this article was supposed to make him/them look good it failed miserably. The suggestion that Kate’s flowers was a peace offering rather than an apology says all we need to know about these two: article suggests Kate, the future queen, would not deign to apologise to the lower ranked Meghan (or anyone) for that matter; she’s too royal and queenly to do that; everybody should be kissing her/their rings.
Remember William’s infamous statement that “war is alien in Europe “.
Now he is using the same word to describe Prince Harry’s life in California as “Alien world.”
Omg, good catch!
Any immigrants or would-be immigrants to England should beware of the FFK.
Not surprising, there’s zero mention of how Will and Kate were trying to find a way to push Meghan and Harry out of the RF for years. What I think W&K did not think of when they were doing this is the interview they would give as every member who leaves the RF has given. What I wish is for someone on TV to explain the reason why every single member chooses to do this – they have to counter a narrative that’s been written about them (sanctioned by the RF). Otherwise, if they had left but kept “quiet” the RF would’ve worked with the RR and the British media to destroy their reputation and make them destitute.
I do think when W is King (his dad is a transitional monarch – W will be the one to reign) he will remove the HRH from The Sussexes and will try to remove their titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex (the titles were bestowed by The Queen and can be removed when W is King). Hopefully by then H&M will have cashed out as much as they can that it would be no difference.
Charles isn’t going to let William overshadow his reign, not if he can help it!
But I definitely believe your second point. The way that William is cozying up to the Tories, he might be trying to gather the Parliamentary support he’d need to strip the Sussexes’ titles.
William, get some help. This is not normal.
William owes harry and Meghan an Apology but he never will not the sign of a good king he lacks humility
From one alien to another, I guess. The rarefied world of the Royal Family makes the Oprah/Hollywood crowd look pretty laid back.
+1
“…, she gracefully pulled out at the eleventh hour as they were fearful of what reaction it would provoke in Montecito if Meghan, who remained in California, were to see Kate there.”
Sh’yeah,right. What kind of goofball drivel is this? Are they seriously trying to blame Meghan for that? Wasn’t it common knowledge W put the kibosh on K showing up?
‘Alien world’ AKA regular everyday life for everyone who is not part of the British royal family 😂
“…and the prince found Meghan’s lifestyle ‘rather too showbiz’ for his taste…”
Of all the crap these folks have leveled at Meghan, this is one that has never made sense. She was right low-profile in her career–she wasn’t constantly in your face like the Kardashians or Dua Lipa or any of the celebrities the DM is always hyping. I only heard about her after Suits–and retroactively recognized her when she played a Castle villain. So where is all this biz-flash coming from?
“Rather showbiz..” says the person whose many events are purely showbiz.. bond premiere, mission impossible premiere, even the jubilee parade and concert etc. Do you remember his shoes on the premiere with tom krouz?yeah…they’re more Hollywood than Meghan and Harry who live near…
First comment—seriously. AFAIK, H&M have yet to do a movie premiere. But W&K…🙄🙄
Yes, show me the photos of Harry and Meghan being “Hollywood”, I dare you.
It is incredible that they have to rehash all these old stories. It’s so very pathetic that they have nothing to offer the tabloids but new angles on old news.
The fact that nothing from the Jubilee could be folded in with this says all sorts of things about how well the Sussexes negotiated all the Jubbly snares that had to have been set for them.
It is the 40th Birthday of this underachiever, an unremarkable man who constantly reminds the world that he will be king.
Instead of giving a glimpse as to who he is based on his person interests. For example, what career he would have chosen instead of the one destined for him.
It is an insight of his unhealthy obsession and lack of respect and personal boundaries, where his brother is concerned.
This is more apparent in this interview given by his wife to Rebecca English. They’ve been an abomination in their behaviour towards the Sussexes and despite the Queen’s best efforts continue to be such antisocial assholes. Every time they fuckup, they become the RF, while acting individually toward Meghan and Harry.
Meghan and Harry are not allowed to talk about their lives, but these two can.
This is a mess. His 40th birthday is about how he is still mad at his brother who has been gone for like 2 years. Sure, King material right there baby.
I do think there is some truth in this, William doesn’t like people talking crap about Harry. He does miss him. And he did imagine that Harry and whatever wife he had would help do a lot of the work. That was always the plan. The issue was that Harry and Meghan started outshining William and Kate. And even Charles. I think the three of them got jealous and that’s when Charles started his sliding little crap at the brothers and then the Middletons got involved and all stories started leaking. I mean you can see the shift in the press coverage when they revealed she was pregnant. And how she did it to upstage Eugenie or Beatrice (I don’t recall) and not that hey she would have to tell people that since she was going to a country where she couldn’t go to certain parts because she was pregnant! UGH.
Anyway. He needs therapy.
“Anyway. He needs therapy.”
Honestly that should have been the title of the article. LOL
Yes, it’s gotten to the point now where the only way he can celebrate his birthday is to still trash talk about his brother. He needs to spend his birthday on a therapist’s couch, I hope some well-meaning soul got him several sessions as a birthday present.
BetterUp might help…😈
Lol, I’m sure Harry can hook him up pronto!
If he does not like people trashing Harry, then why did he pull those stunts himself like the Flybe stunt. If he cared for his brother he would have been polite (at the very least) to Meghan.
What is truly amazing in this article is the fact that none of his “accomplishments ” are mentioned… I know, I know he doesn’t have any but with the help of the royal rota, numerous things could be presented to flatter him..pe earthshot(?), mental health initiatives(?), his family and his children etc. I believe that even the RR is trolling him at this point and he is so trapped that he has to accept whatever they write about him and Harry.
His only accomplishment is how thoroughly he, with the help of his wife, drove his brother and SIL out of the country and continually defamed them. Give yourself a cookie for that one, William!
Harry and family left 2.5 years ago. Get over yourself cause they are certainly over you.
Lizzie, “cause they are certainly over you.” That is Wont’s issue. Can you imagine how angry that makes him? I agree with everyone who said he needs therapy. Someone in his circle (there must be someone) needs to talk with him and get him to agree to therapy. I can’t see this ending well without it.
Abusers hate it when a survivor escapes them. They stalk, gaslight and obsess. William and the RR are textbook abusers.
William is a hot-tempered, intransigent, self-centered liar. This is all confabulation, which he maybe truly believes, but it’s not reality. It’s HIS reality. All of his revelations show what a shitty, mean-spirited, vengeful king he will be. He will do NO duties but forever be complaining about Harry. Let him go, dude. You are only hurting yourself by trying to hurt Harry and Meghan endlessly. Be a man. Be kind. Act like the king you want to be remembered as. Thank God he has no real power to do the world harm.
Holy expletive! Does his braying ever stop? He’s 40 going on 4. Louis at least has the excuse of being an actual 4 year old child. FFS, all the God awful clichés: rock bottom, crossed that line, family laundry is being aired, too much water has gone under the bridge. Why are they ‘carrying water for’ his lazy ass. Why should his brother and SIL carry water for him? As someone who has actually toted buckets of water to fill drums, it’s f-cking hard, hence the idiom. This ass is a walking cliché of his class, privilege without purpose.
” Massivey disrespected ” , are you kidding me? I’ll tell you what is disrespectful, when you expect a young woman to give up a decade of her life to wait for your ” booty call”, and have photos of her doing the walk of shame next day. To use her for sex, then brag to your friends you have sex waiting for you whenever, per articles written about this. Yes you ended up marrying her, but what humiliation you put her through. I blame Kate as well for putting up with your massively disrespecting her . Now to blame Meghan?? Look to yourself, William.
The question everyone should be asking is why William a almost 40 year old man with three kids of his own so Obsessed with Harry . William and Kate are so hyper laser focus on everything Meghan and Harry do or say it’s really creepy that’s the only thing that holding the Cambridge’s marriage together is their shared obsessions with Meghan and Harry . William PR for his 40 Birthday is all about Harry just like Kate 40 birthday was all about Meghan.
They are blaming Meghan for Kate being disinvited from the unveiling! Haha. If I didn’t know better I would think this was a parody. Blame Meghan!
H&M have built their own lives, and washed their hands of their messy messy brother and SIL. Bill and Kathy can’t let it go though. The constant briefings and leaks to the press show what’s really going on.
I can’t believe Bill and Kathy think this makes them look good. They are completely self absorbed clueless children. Get it together. It’s so embarrassing.
Have you guys noticed that the becky who wrote this article, only mentioned the flowers that kHATE sent to M after the crying episode? Suddenly, the accompanying note of apology has disappeared!
We are supposed to just ignore the note part BECAUSE, in their gaslighting, change-of-narrative, they hvnt just doubled-down on the M-made-kHATE-cry story, but because M mentioned in the O interview that kHATE had sent her flowers afterwards, suddenly they now have an explanation for the flowers, which is: kHATE sent the flowers as a “peace offering” gesture to M. And now they are attempting to further gaslight us all by saying: “It obviously never occurred [to Meghan] that they were a peace offering, not an apology.”
“The Cheek, The Nerve, The Gall, The Audacity and The Gumption”!!!!!!!!!
These people are seriously wicked and demented. I am sure M has their measure, which is why she told the world not just about the flowers, but also about the note of apology, WHICH I AM SURE SHE STILL HAS IN HER ARSENAL OF EVIDENCE AGAINST THAT GANG OF CRIMINALS IN PALACES.
This article makes me double down on the theory that WILLIAM (and not Kate, at least not at first) was the reason Harry and Meghan were driven away. William won’t apologize, and his only option is “silence.” “Silence” as your only option is pretty much admitting that TRUTH won’t be in your favor. But the rehashing of the crying story, it what seals it. Kate sent flowers and apologized, which she wouldn’t have done if Meghan did anything wrong. But it’s also not something Kate would have done if SHE was going to leak a crying story to the press. So someone else took over the narrative as a way to smear Meghan. I’ve suspected William or Carole.
But William’s continued rage is something else. What, exactly, did Harry and Meghan expressly say about William? Not much other than he’s “trapped.” But what did they say about anonymous people? The color of the baby’s skin, the efforts to stop the truth from being printed about certain family members, but allowing lies against others. So THOSE were what made William so angry. We know he’s the one who made the color comments, probably as part of his efforts to get Harry to dump Meghan. But what is the “truth” that the family was suppressing? This was around the same time as the cheating stories. William’s continued rage about “betrayal” is like an admission those stories about *him* were true. His own actions (continued resentment of Harry and Meghan) are what “outed” him.
Because there’s no way he’s angry on Kate’s behalf. And I think throwing Kate into this story is a red herring. It’s William continually making the rift all about KATE (and not himself), as his way of hiding the truth about himself.
“Silence?” Holy cow, the man won’t shut up for a minute (through his sources and “friends,” though he has none). It is eating him up inside that Harry dumped his ass for the love of his life. And William the narcissist thought HE was the love of Harry’s life and Harry’s “duty” was to prop up William FOREVER. Yes, I said forever. Did Charles expect this of Anne? I very much doubt it. William is delusional and truly needs massive therapy.
“I am told.”
This needs to be the title of the book for whatever journo on Salt Isle breaks first. The Invisible Contract has to be crepe paper thin, at this point, right?
Tell me PWT doesn’t accept decolonization without telling me PWT doesn’t accept decolonization.
Wait—so, Meghan was disrespectful by interpreting the flowers and the note that Kate sent her, after having made her cry, as an apology, rather than a peace offering? Because these people never apologize, only offer to stop the assault? Holy imperialist mindset, Batman! Who on earth thinks this is good PR?
I’m sure it is alien to W to marry for love and to respect one’s spouse.
To end the rift William needs to apologise, and most of all Meghan. But he can’t because of the arrangement he has with the media. Unless of course the media tells him to change course.
No, Harry escaped the salty alien island, and Bulliam is still living in his alien fantasy world
Yes, putting the person you love before yourself is indeed alien to Willy. William doesn’t understand love so he doesn’t give love. He thinks love makes you appear weak. So he has to be strong and loveless to be kingly. Probably why he thought so little of his mom because she understood love. William is seething with jealousy because Harry is happy and he can’t control him. Meghan was always way to educated and smart and hardworking for William to get her.it has nothing to with her being Hollywood because William and Kate would love to be Hollywood. It’s because Meghan wasn’t intimidated by their lazy bullshit. She could afford her own things and refuse to kiss their royal Asses.