Prince William’s ‘limbo years’: he can’t do anything until he’s Prince of Wales?

I’ll say this – it felt like the Duchess of Cambridge spread out her 40th birthday keenery a lot better than Prince William. Over the course of about 48 hours this weekend, several major pieces about William’s 40th birthday dropped and, taken together, they reveal a spoiled, lazy man-child who blames everyone else for his own faults, mistakes and bad judgment. The Telegraph’s birthday piece – surprisingly NOT by Camilla Tominey – was one of the worst. This piece is called “Prince William at 40 – his ‘limbo’ years might well turn out to be his best.” What limbo? Some highlights:
Comparing Charles-at-40 to William-at-40: “While Charles had already been Prince of Wales for 31 years by that stage, founding organisations that will long outlive him, William’s public life – or the part of it that he will be remembered for – has barely begun. As the heir to the heir, William’s royal duties are yet to get out of second gear. The public side of his life is dominated by the unavoidable fact that he could himself become the Prince of Wales at any moment. At a time when his contemporaries might be mapping out the next five to 10 years of their careers, the Duke of Cambridge finds himself in limbo.
Preparing to be Prince of Wales: “His life will change hugely when he becomes Prince of Wales,” says one source close to the Duke. “He will be in charge of the Duchy of Cornwall, a billion-pound business empire, and will be expected to carry out far more royal engagements, especially abroad. It’s part of the reason he has never really had a grand plan that might have involved signing up for something that might take 20 years to achieve, because he has always known this is coming down the line.”
William’s plans were hampered by his brother’s exit: William has been as much a victim of events as of circumstance: he did settle on a plan to spend the second half of his 30s tackling the world’s ills using the star power of the Cambridge/Sussex ‘Fab Four’, only for Harry and Meghan to walk away. Friends say Megxit left him having to “start from scratch”, with Covid further hampering his attempts to define his public role.
He’s not fretting about the state of his legacy. Those close to him say he is “more comfortable in his skin than ever”, and does not regard his birthday next Tuesday as a significant moment, even though he has joked that turning 40 is a “daunting” prospect.
Happier than ever with Kate: “He and Kate are in the happiest period of their lives now, before the weight of the world lands on their shoulders,” says a friend. “They try to not think about what’s ahead.”
Stability by moving to Windsor: Their move to the four-bedroomed Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor estate is all part of their plan to give their children as ‘normal’ a childhood as possible (as well as being closer to the Queen) though their longer-term plan is likely to involve a move to Windsor Castle, which is not the Prince of Wales’s intended future home. By migrating to Windsor now, the Cambridges will ensure stability for their brood. When he takes over his father’s current role, William is expected to carry on using Kensington Palace as his working London base, with Anmer Hall in Norfolk continuing to provide a country retreat for the Cambridges.
The future of Balmoral: Yet, unlike his father, who regards Birkhall on the Balmoral estate as his true home, closely followed by Highgrove in Gloucestershire, William has no real affinity with Scotland, and spends little time there. The future of Balmoral as a royal residence is open to question; as the Queen’s personal possession, it would be in Prince Charles’s gift to donate it to the nation, keeping Birkhall as a more modest bolthole north of the border. Her Majesty’s other personally-owned grand house, Sandringham, is likely to remain in the family and will almost certainly become the Cambridges’ Norfolk home in the long term.
William hasn’t accomplished anything: William’s achievements at 40 will inevitably be compared with his father’s at the same age (as well as the Prince’s Trust, Charles had set up Business in the Community, the Prince’s Foundation and others), but allies of the Duke of Cambridge rightly point out that Charles had the added status, wealth and infrastructure that comes with the job, making it far easier for him to make an impact.
William isn’t intellectually curious: Where Charles was intellectually restless, seeking stimulation from mentors like Laurens van der Post and Armand Hammer, shaping Highgrove and Clarence House in his own image, William is content for his life to revolve around home and hearth.
Charles & William are closer: “In the aftermath of Megxit, William has started to appreciate his father more and Charles trusts his son’s judgement more than ever,” says one insider close to the Duke. “You saw during the Platinum Jubilee a flavour of how the Prince of Wales is more involved with his grandchildren than ever before, and William is less reliant on the Middletons for that sense of family.”
What goes unsaid is not William’s lack of accomplishments as compared to his father at this age (although those comparisons are brutal for William), but William’s lack of similar accomplishments compared to Prince Harry. Harry will turn 38 in September, and he founded Invictus before his 30th birthday, started Sentebale in his early 20s, served two tours of duty on foreign soil and started a brand new life in America, including another successful foundation and several businesses. Meanwhile, William has spent the past year publicly begging his father to give him a fourth home in Windsor so he can stash away his lazy wife and children.
The “limbo years” waiting to be Prince of Wales are apparently “the reason he has never really had a grand plan that might have involved signing up for something that might take 20 years to achieve,” which makes zero sense if you consider the fact that Charles has been in “limbo” his whole adult life and he built the Prince’s Trust, multiple foundations and charities and has something like 500 patronages. “But if I work on something now, I might still have to work on it 10 years from now” is not the flex/excuse William thinks it is.
“before the weight of the world lands on their shoulders” “They try to not think about what’s ahead.” Oh yes the terrible weight of gaining access to a billion pound business empire and a few castles, no doubt! How will they ever manage it when they have six residences instead of four and an unlimited coatdress budget?!
It can be daunting considering how lightweight they are. Will is used to just stomping his feet and demanding the handout. Actually managing that billion pound business, I don’t see him capable of it, and neither does he probably.
He won’t manage it. Charles is very hands-on with the Duchy but William won’t be. It will be overseen by the managers and the Trust, William will show up for the occasional photo op. He won’t launch any big projects, he’ll simply stand back while what Charles has built continues to run.
Weight of the world? It’s just a tiny racist island…
William has had a good 20 years to set up projects, trusts, foundations etc. Look at Charles and Harry.
And the whole, “Harry ruined my plans so I’m gonna have to spend the next decade figuring out what to do with my time” isn’t a flex either. Everyone has had plans that fell through and had to pivot to a new plan. He’s had 2.5 years to brainstorm a new plan. Instead he put all of his energy into trying to destroy Harry’s.
Exactly. He’s got zero excuses for not having something tangible that he created and has nurtured. Earthflop doesn’t count because he literally threw that together in a fast attempt to try and one up Harry. It’s hilarious watching these RR’s try to word salad their way around the plain truth that William is a complete dud who has done nothing but party with his friends, chase women, and avoid work for the last 2 decades. He’s going to make a lousy POW and a lousy king, and they all know it.
@ L84Tea, that is exactly what this word salad is. They have no accomplishments to support Baldemort for the last 15+ years. Yet we are to believe that his move to AC is to be closer to the Queen? Why now? They haven’t been especially close to her for the last 20 years, why now?
Yet Baldemort refused to complete the training for the Duchy foundation yet we are supposed to believe that Baldemort is too focused on what will be expected of him?
The entire article exposes the truth that Baldemort is useless, lazy, incompetent as well as not willing to do any actual work.
Agree that Baldemort will certainly be an incompetent, lazy and selfish POW, and king eventually, and that truth is harder to cover up.
Willnots “greate plan” was always that Harry (and Meghan when she came into the picture) would do all the job, and Willnot &Cannot take credit for their job. O course it ruined everything for them when they left.
But it seems that the residences associated with being Duke of Cornwall aren’t grand enough for him. He wants Sandringham and Windsor, the Monarch’s residences. And, being POW has nothing to do with funding. It’s just a title. I wonder if PC does have plans to off-load Balmoral. Is that why PW puts out that he has “no affinity” for Scotland. Does he think they will bow out from the monarchy so he’s ditching them first? Isn’t it bad PR to say you dislike part of your realm?
He doesn’t care about the Commonwealth either. Only halfway cares about Australia. Maybe he really only wants to be King of England and nothing more. He thinks it’ll be less work.
Charles may know there is a fight coming over the tax-free inheritance of the private wealth when Liz passes away. A compromise could be donating Balmoral to Scotland as a National Park, with the stipulation he gets X number of weeks per year to stay there free of charge. Similar to the deal he has now with Castle of Mey.
If the next referendum goes for independence, the Scots will probably want to force a sale of Balmoral and the PW won’t have to deal with these pesky people.
How would the Scots force a sale of Balmoral? It’s privately owned, not part of the Crown.
God, this is so pathetic…
Also notable is yet another dig at the Middletons. He is over Carole now, which means Kate and Carole has no control over him anymore.
This makes me wonder if Kate/Carole/any of the other Middletons had more of a hand in crafting the narrative on the DailyFail piece about their marriage.
Oh please. William started his “career” as a royal with all kinds of things tipped in his favor, especially compared to his father. He was handsome, was Diana’s orphaned son, and had a marriage that was at least successfully promoted as being a sensible college sweethearts story that broke the royals’ dysfunctional pattern.
All that he truly needed to do was to pick one or two issues and consistently support them, not publicly feud with his brother, and not cheat on his wife with someone she had to bump into regularly. People would have given him a ton of leeway. It’s just that he’s been used to having a ton of leeway for most of his life, and he’s used to people expecting so little of him that he didn’t give even a minimal effort to his work and his relationships with his immediate family.
Pretty much this- and it does not bode well for the future of Monarchy, a good thing in my book tbh.
Entitlement is a helluva drug. And that goes triple for William.
Lol, it says a lot that a future future king can’t do anything on his own and needed his little brother to executive a plan. Harry was able to launch Invictus, Sentebale, and Travalyst all on his own—and probably with considerably less funding and resources. William has the world at his fingertips and all he can manage to do is look like evil fashion William who presents awards and wear velvet slippers on red carpets.
Also, Camilla Tominey didn’t write Will’s profile because she was busy writing a nice little humanizing profile of Priti Patel—yes, THAT Priti Patel, the one whose disgusting plan of deporting refugees actually got the European Court of Human Rights to get involved. THAT is who Camilla Tominey and all these right-wing royal rota like to uplift in their pages.
Wow. This really is NOT GOOD. This just underlines that Bill is a lazy, whiny, little b*tch. Also, I like the aside that Bill has no real love for Scotland, (i.e. “Fine! FINE! Go ahead and be independent! I never liked you anyway!!!!”) lolololol
The Fail had a similar piece saying he basically wants to ‘celebrate’ commonwealth nations ditching the Royal family, I think in an effort to look less like a whiny loser b*tch (getting fired in person must have really dented his ego!) Seems like he’s applying the same strategy to Scottish Independence – not sure the UK government will be happy with this, as a ‘soft power diplomat’ isn’t he meant to act by their request?
As far as we know Liz is still around. How morbid to talk about this shit before she’s gone. Like. Yall can’t wait to talk about this? Evidently there’s nothing else to talk about. Lord help these people.
At one point in history it was treason to imagine the death of the monarch. I wonder if that’s still the case today. If so, there’s a lot of treason Brits
He set expectations low so that when he falls in future, he won’t have far to fall.
*fails in the future
The being “closer to the Queen” might have worked 5 years ago, or even when PP died if they’d moved immediately, but its a piss poor excuse now, especially as its taken so long to do, and from what we can tell, they dont spend time with her anyway.
She spent her birthday alone, reportedly.
Some interesting details in this piece really contradict the usual KP propaganda:
‘William has no real affinity for Scotland’…um the SNP just announced they want to hold a new independence referendum next year. Not great if the UK government wants to send him and Kate on another ‘charm’ offensive! I thought they loved Scotland?!
Charles was mentored by Armand Hammer…as in Armie Hammers dad?! That’s not very reassuring.
William is less reliant on the Middletons…well that’s them put in their place. You could tell from their absence at the jubilee, he really is over that family.
They were there, but not seated near them. The Kids were in the back. Pip was there, as the papers said, “using the event to “announce” she was pregnant again” (standing with her hand on her “bump”). The Mids are *not* “gone”.
@JAN90067 I did wonder about that one event at which we saw the Meddletons, though? Because I think tickets to it were available to the public via a ballot system or something similar. Khate’s family was sat at the back in the semi VIP area. It was the least prestigious, least exclusive event to attend. I do wonder how it works. Khate’s private secretary calls up the organising committee and repeatedly bugs them for seats? Does CarolE do it herself?
They were there, but not seated near them. The Mids were in the back. Pip was there, as the papers said, “using the event to “announce” she was pregnant again” (standing with her hand on her “bump”). The Mids are *not* “gone”.
Armie’s grandfather, not father, was Armand Hammer. In 1982, he founded the Armand Hammer United World College of the American West (now known as UWC-USA, a sister school to Atlantic College in Wales where some of the Belgian, Dutch, and Spanish princesses have been educated). That was at the request of Prince Charles, who was UWC President at the time.
@FREDEGUNDA Interesting. Thanks for sharing.
He had to “start from scratch” after H&M left. Tells me all I need to know.
Exactly. His MO and future plan had always been Harry doing the actual work, while he drops in taking credit. The conflict deepend when H&M didn’t leave the doors open for him to breeze in and put his face on their work (and hands on the charity money).
So Harry did ruin his life plan.
Explains why he really dislikes Meghan. She ruined his take the credit scheme.
This makes me recall an old article where some royal “source/insider” said that the problem with Meghan was that she wouldn’t share credit, i.e. she wouldn’t let Will and Kate take credit for her hard work when they did nothing.
@equality – I think that that’s really what makes him hate her. Harry wasn’t supposed to have an escape hatch; he was supposed to stay and do the work so that William could show up and pretend like he baked the cake too.
And it’s not even like Harry and Meghan (or anyone else at that level) are doing the actual grunt work, either. But william couldn’t even do that.
Right??? the younger brother who is not the heir and doesn’t have the same press protection decides to leave and so the heir has to start from scratch? What a humiliating self-own!
First of all, Harry and Meghan did not “walk away”, they got chased and harassed and threatened away and Meghan became suicidal. William was behind much of the leaking and lying and let’s not forget the shell game with the foundation monies that Harry and Meghan made.
Re Kate and Wills… “They try to not think about what’s ahead.” Let me fix that for you…”They try not to think, it hurts their brains.”
Then there’s… “William has no real affinity with Scotland, and spends little time there.” William is fully aware that he’s not welcome in Scotland so he deliberately avoids it.
And finally there’s… “William is content for his life to revolve around home and hearth.” No. William is content performing his duties as Norfolk Community Peen and staying as far away from his wife as possible.
What a nauseous load of crap.
That first sentence in the Telegraph article is wrong. Charles had not been Prince of Wales for 31 years when he was Williams current 40 years of age. Charles became PoW when he was 21, not 9.
He was created Prince of Wales in July 1958. He wasn’t invested in that made for tv ceremony until July 1969, but he was POW from July 1958 on.
Thanks for clearing that up, Nota. I was puzzled too.
The best part of the piece was him having to start from scratch because Harry and Meghan left. It’s clear that he intended to ride Harry and Meghan’s coattails until he became PoW. I suspect that Harry’s refusal to let him do that was part of the reason why they fell out too. I also find it interesting that the piece didn’t talk about Earthshot. Wasn’t that supposed to be his major achievement?
This part. I’m betting that one reason for the fab 4 fallout with Meghan was perhaps KP wanted William or Kate to get the credit for the together cookbook. Or maybe wanted Meghan to delay it until Kate had launched her first project. When Meghan/Harry refused that was seen as not respecting the hierarchy & then when they rocked the Oceana tour it was operation get Meghan out of there launch time.
You can see with the press lamenting over the Caribbean tour flop that Harry would have been expected to continue doing those kind of tours.
Anyway it’s so interesting that the Kate & William at 40 articles just largely seemed to be same ol PR spin & excuses with a dash of Harry/Meghan bashing & didn’t even seem to mention the projects like Earthshot or Early childhood centre. Let alone heads together. Very bizarre considering it was Kate’s idea (allegedly).
As I recall, Kate was given credit for coming up with the name ‘Heads Together.’ Harry allowed her to take credit for the name, and apparently, he willingly partnered with W&K, who were merely piggybacking while Harry did the work. All along the idea for starting Heads Together was Harry’s, of course.
That makes me ask – what was Will doing for the whole time Harry was in the military? Starting from scratch means that William went to zero when Harry left, that William contributed nothing for all of his life – is that the story William wants told for his 40th birthday?
KP described as William’s base in London – no Kate – while other residences in Norfolk are discussed as for “the Cambridges” even though Kate won’t set foot in Norfolk for multiple reasons, unless it’s Christmas. And the kicker: “less reliant on the Middletons for that sense of family.” Oof. Separation in all but name, for certain…
Good catch! Very different commentary and tone from the other story where it’s basically an “All is well! Nothing to see here! Everything is completely perfect!!!” attempt of smoothing over their marriage.
Is it my imagination, or are they omitting/downplaying EarthFlop in this 40th birthday stream of stories? I’m laughing because I will never forget the original publicity for EarthSh-t said it was a project that Burger King “may” be involved in for the next five or ten years. But now a lot of the copy reads that he hasn’t been able to do anything because he’s not POW, Harry left, Meghan made him lose focus, etc. etc. I’m seeing a lot of emphasis now on Burger King’s interest in the homeless, so is he pivoting away from being known as Mr. EarthFlop?
apparently Burger King is a nothing burger.
I agree completely; if ever there was a time for gushing about Earthsh*t, now is it, and yet there’s zero mention. I mean, *we* know that it’s a complete sham, but the RRs publish nonsense all the time, so why leave it out? Especially when it’s the only thing he can even try to point to as a legacy project. IDK, like so many of their other PR decisions it’s truly baffling.
At least the embiggening campaign for the duchess of keen’s birthday mentioned the early years center for keenery she “established” in a dusty closet somewhere.
It’s just so bizarre. They either have the actual worst comms strategy on the planet, or their staff spends all their brainpower hiding something truly shocking (or maybe both).
And since there have been a bazillion stories forever about Charles being in limbo as Pow-how will it be any different for William? Once the Queen passes he’ll still be in limbo waiting for his father to die to get the “top spot.” What a bizarre existence.
“William is less reliant on the Middletons for that sense of family.”
That stood out to me.
“While Charles had already been Prince of Wales for 31 years by that stage, founding organizations that will long outlive him, William’s public life – or the part of it that he will be remembered for – has barely begun.”
Charles also had to fight to launch The Prince’s Trust because his mother didn’t want him to overshadow her ( I know, irony). He didn’t have the palace and tabloids all working together to craft an image and pretend work for him. Charles had interests that he could speak knowledgably about, such as architecture and organic farming. The tabloids made so much fun of him but he was smart and knew what he was talking about. William doesn’t have any interests, just incandescent rage.
Excuse after excuse after excuse when his grandfather, father and brother just went on with it and created their own legacies. Why don’t u get Mike to help cut those ribbons William if you can’t even do those? We don’t hear Chuck relying on Anne to this extent. This the narrative you’re going with? Really? He can’t say the Queen, his father, the government, the media are not supporting him. Every advantage given to him, all the resources provided and he still scored an own goal driving his brother away. I clap for you William.
Imagine you start work and tell your boss you’ll have all the perks and salary but you’ll start real work later 🤣 whatever that means.
I am baffled he’s going to be King of anything. So lazy.
Just a throne-sitter.
Just keeping the seat warm.
Bill could have been an exceptional Duke of Cambridge. It would have been seen as his personal accomplishment, if he has problems in coping, getting the help and necessary therapy is enough.
Instead there has been DAVO as stated by Kaiser in an earlier piece.
Not trying to be armchair psychologist, but if his behaviour is any indication of particular symptoms, he will only get worse without the necessary treatment,
leading to disastrous consequences to all involved.
This is serious, he cannot survive in an alternate reality.
With the help and courage, he can become self aware and take risks to expand his horizons.
Being healthy is enough for now, who will tell him that it is time he seek help?
Serious question, does anyone care enough about William the person to urge him to seek help?
I literally chuckled out loud at the idea of William being in “limbo” therefor not able to do anything. What an absolute joke. Charles manages the Dutchy and many projects at the same time. It is possible. William could start something now and carry it with him when his title changes.
But we all know that of course. This is just BS excuses for his laziness.
I hope he does not have a fake job set up for himself like he did with the air ambulance corps but I think Charles would put his foot down if Will even mentions it.
My main takeaway from this is that Charles was mentored by Armand Hammer, often mistaken for a baking soda baron and patriarch to a family of alleged weirdos and creeps including “100% cannibal” Armie.
The same paragraph mentions Charles’other close confidante Laurens Van der Post, who got a 14 yet old pregnant if I recall from previous articles. Wow, what mentors!
Did Charles have any mentors who didn’t commit sex crimes? Honestly, he associated with so many rapists and pedophiles. It’s horrifying.
Charles wanted Hammer to be a godfather for William. Diana vetoed it.
It must be difficult to write a piece about William’s accomplishments in celebration of his big four-o birthday, and find none, and the whole article has to hide the fact that William so far has nothing to his name whereas his father and brother both have established foundations having lasting impact and that have done a lot of good for people. William can’t even claim he’s done a lot of bread and butter appearances which is the traditional job of the monarchy. To suggest that in order to accomplish anything, you have to be Prince of Wales just won’t hold. What did Harry have then? Despite constantly being thrown under the bus by the palace, he has a list of accomplishments that rivals his father’s at the same age. And Harry was smart enough to set up his foundations to be independent of the Royal Foundation. Unfortunately, one of Meghan’s major creations to help the Hub Community still seems to be stuck with William’s foundation because the women did not have a formal organization set up, so the proceeds from the cookbook had to be administered by The Royal Foundation. I’m convinced Meghan had to fight to make sure the Hub Community continued to benefit from the proceeds of the cookbook. Looking at everything in perspective, William is very much an empty suit who has done his minimal duty by having three children. Kate has fulfilled her destiny as a royal spouse, by producing an heir and two spares and really not much more is expected of her. I think she was content to be just a brood mare until Meghan came along. In fact, their three lovely children are all Kate and William can brag about. No wonder they keep showing them off.
The thing is Kate is supposed to be working. Not just having children. Kate never really wanted to work in the first place, she does not have to leave for any length of time to get her numbers higher and the children are in school and she has lots of household help.
The ‘Keen doesn’t have to work, she only has to breed’ argument doesn’t stand. Thrones go sideways all the time, see Belgium. See the UK. Other royal women have children, raise small children, and WORK. Belgium, four kids. Netherlands, three kids. Denmark, four kids. Sweden, two kids. Spain, two kids. They all worked while those children were younger, and continue to work as the kids are in their teens. Those royals are W&K’s age contemporaries ie. have kids in your thirties while working for your country.
It is Keen’s avid defenders who insist she is incapable of working 20 HPW and raising children with the help of the army of nannies and housekeepers. All three kids are in school. The Queen’s old line comes to mind, ‘What does she do all day?’. Then the argument becomes, but William is lower down in the order, they don’t have to work. Um, when 80-something cancer survivors in the family work more and take fewer perks? Yes, W&K should be working 500 engagements a year each. There is no excuse for them to work so little, and having children is NOT an excuse not to work. The taxpayers funding them work to support their families while raising their own children.
Agree NOTA!
what exactly does he want to do? He apparently turned down running the Prince’s Trust.
So, can we say these are William’s “waity” years? There’s some kind of delicious irony in that, I guess.
This article just lends more weight to my pet theory that Charles, once he’s king, might hold off on giving the POW title until his son does some work – it’s one of the few holds he has over the Cambridges. Otherwise, why mention it?
Especially the idea that by 40, Charles had “already” had the title for many years. It’s almost used as an excuse as to why W has not done anything with his life! The keens are always moving the goalposts like this – they’ll work really hard once they are married, or once the children are all in school, or once the children are all out of school, or once they have a fourth house, on and on…
Jay, but this gives Wont another excuse not to work when he becomes the Duke of Cornwall–BUT I NEED TO BE PRINCE OF WALES. I hope PC never gives it to him. It will be interesting to see if PC can get Wont to work at all. Things are going to be a mess, when TQ rides off into the sunset.
That profile of Will is a riot. He seems to have inherited some Hanoverian features (it shows in the profile).
No, he can’t do anything until he’s Prince of Wales, but when he’s Prince of Wales, he won’t be able to do anything until he’s king. And then when he’s king . . . Rinse and repeat. Short story: William “can’t” do anything, so he won’t. The mistresses, the money, the protection, the palaces, the vacations, those he can use.
Probably he will say when he’s King he can’t do anything because of the government 😵💫
William is in limbo. He doesn’t have direct access to cash, He has a crap relationship with the person who supplies his cash (Charles. The Queen doesn’t give the Cambridges any money) and he has a tough time getting sponsors for awhile bunch of reasons (mainly he’s unpleasant and has no concrete ideas). It is difficult to get anything off the ground without money. Harry got stuff done because he chose to have a good relationship with his father (despite having been treated worse than William), he’s charismatic, and also willing to hire people who know how to get things done. Invictus is a good example of this. He had a general idea based on other similar events, but had no idea how to make it happen. Harry worked with Charles (who pulled a lot of strings because it was a huge ego boost) and Harry’s contacts in the military to get shit done. William would never go to Charles like that and he’s shit at networking. So, he sits in limbo not knowing what to do with himself. It’s a shame, but it’s basically his own fault.
How humiliating it must be to have to rely on your father for financial support, as he has no access to cash. At 40, he and Kate have no means of support except for Bank of Dad. Charles pays for Kate’s clothes and Wm has to ask for vacation money. I am sure they get some money for being working royals, though it’s not much. His Diana money may be dwindling or gone, as he has reportedly helped the Middletons financially. To know that his younger brother, the spare, is outearning him and is financially independent must really grate.
What an absolute load of PR nonsense. There is a lot William can do. He could look at some of charities based in Wales and put his weight behind some of them. He could use “Earthshot” to highlight environment issues in the country. William has got away with this “manana” excuse for far too long and no-one seems to want to call him out on it.
I wish both he and his wife would get counseling both for mental health and career. They seem to have never developed into full adulthood. It’s very sad.
The reason Harry had the self-knowledge to break away is because he got to see the real world via his tour of duty…and the fact he’s genuinely interested in people. W&K are fatally non-curious…and believe the bubble they are trapped in _is_ the real world.
“Where Charles was intellectually restless, seeking stimulation from mentors like Laurens van der Post and Armand Hammer, shaping Highgrove and Clarence House in his own image, William is content for his life to revolve around home and hearth.”
LOL, this basically sums it up. He rested on his laurels for far too long and expected his brother would be doing the work for him for the rest of their lives. I can’t decide if this PR blitz is just as bad as Kate focusing her 40th PR on Meghan or if it’s even worse.
I coulda been a contendah says the soon to be 40 year old man who will someday be king. And arrested development.
Maybe Charles is waiting to give him PoW until the Middletons are gone.
William has no legacy no new ideas no charity work with his name on it unlike Harry or Charles all this PR puff piece can’t hide the fact that for 40 years the future heir to throne has nothing to his name . William is Desperate to be seen as the best thing ever without doing any of the work he wants the praise for doing nothing but cosplay as a loving father and Husband that’s the only thing he has going for him .
This is a strange line. ‘ though their longer-term plan is likely to involve a move to Windsor Castle, which is not the Prince of Wales’s intended future home. ‘ Windsor Castle IS where Charles plans to live when he is king, he hates BP. Does this line refer to Charles as the current POW or William as the future one? As someone wrote above, William trying to claim the Palaces of the monarch before he’s the monarch.
Alexandria, YESSSS! That’s exactly what he’ll say.
How do the BM continue to infantilize two 40 year olds who are about to be promoted from FFK to FK/Consort? It’s gobsmacking.
“They try to not think about what’s ahead.” Excellent plan before taking charge of a “billion-pound business empire”! So normal. Haven’t they spent the last 20 years endlessly “preparing” and keening themselves, “learning the ropes”? But no, future thinking is too daunting. At 40.
What I find most mind boggling is that he doesn’t actually really need to do anything or have grand ideas 😕 the point of the celebrity of the monarchy (because that’s what it is) is/should be the ability to hire the ideas people and then slap their names on it to bring the recognition/publicity. It’s not hard at all. These two are sooooooo bad at it that it can only be willful. Esp William with the example set by both of his parents. Whatever faults they may have had, they were both hard workers. It’s insane to me that he’s been allowed to get away with it… But Charles did spend all his energy on getting Camilla to where she is rather than enough on his sons so…I guess that’s the answer there. Harry branched out because he wanted to. William just didn’t.
I like the way he threw in that “Charles respects his judgment more than ever.” Doubt it! Charles stood behind his first son against his second son and got reamed by Harry…probably all because William orchestrated it. I remember Meghan saying on Oprah that “they are believing what they are told.” Sounds to me like Willie Boy was spinning some yarns.
William is a victim, according to this article, and also dumb as a brick. One of those things is true at least.