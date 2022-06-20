Prince William sent a letter to the girlfriend of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick

Brian Sicknick was a United States Capitol Police officer who was at work on January 6, 2021, when Donald Trump’s terrorist acolytes attacked the Capitol. Officer Sicknick came face-to-face with deadly insurgents during the day. No one knows exactly what he saw or experienced, because the day after the terrorist attack, Sicknick suffered two strokes and he passed away. His death has been hotly contested and debated, and while the autopsy didn’t reveal anything indicating the terrorists did something to him physically which would have led to a stroke, it is known that the terrorists sprayed him with something, likely weapons-grade pepper spray. There was a federal murder investigation but, as I said, the coroner said he died of “natural causes.”
Why are we discussing Officer Sicknick? Because the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have a new senior advisor and communications chief. The guy’s name is Lee Thompson and he worked for NBC Universal for years. He’s bringing American cultural values to KP, which means that Prince William wrote a letter to Brian Sicknick’s romantic partner months after Sicknick’s death.
Prince William quietly wrote to the girlfriend of Capitol riot cop Brian Sicknick who died from a stroke a day after the insurrection last year, offering his condolences and praising him for ‘upholding democracy’. Sicknick’s death has been the subject of ferocious political debate. Democrats blamed the rioters for his death and in the immediate aftermath of the riot, it was claimed he died as the result of being hit over the head with a fire extinguisher.
Prince William’s letter breaks from the royal tradition of abstaining from politics both at home and overseas, and is the first time he has waded into US issues. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who live in her native California, routinely comment on American politics and issues.
It reads: ‘Please forgive me if I am intruding but I wanted to write and let you know how sorry I am about the death of your partner, Brian.’ He said he had watched the ‘harrowing events that took place at the Capitol’ and wanted to pay tribute to Sicknick’s ‘patriotism and selflessness… By all accounts Brian performed valiantly while on duty and despite suffering injuries continued to do his utmost to protect those inside. I hope you can take some comfort from knowing that it is thanks to law enforcement officers like Brian that the situation did not escalate further and democracy was upheld.’
Sicknick’s partner Sandra Garza revealed Prince William’s letter on CNN on Friday for the first time during an appearance in which she also slammed President Trump – who she says did not offer her any form of sympathy.
‘Trump does not give two c**ps about law enforcement or Brian and yet Prince William took the time to honor me and Brian,’ she said during coverage of the ongoing January 6 Congressional hearing. Kensington Palace has not yet commented on the letter. The Queen refrained from commenting on the political row which unfolded globally as a result of the riot last January.
While the letter to Sandra Garza was dated from November 2021, she said on CNN that she only received the letter a few weeks ago. Which is curious! Do I believe that William would incorrectly date a letter? Yes. I do believe that. I also believe William is dumb enough to blunder into this politically charged melee without even realizing what he’s doing. I believe he was likely told to write a condolence note to Garza and he did and he thought he would reap the rewards of good headlines and stories about what an amazing and American-friendly bloke he is. What actually happened since this news was revealed though? A bunch of Tories and American fascists are complaining that William isn’t MAGA enough for them.
Also interesting, purely from a timeline standpoint: on November 10, Prince Harry made a virtual appearance at the re: Wired summit, and he revealed that he was speaking to Jack Dorsey just days before the Capitol terrorist attack, and Harry told Dorsey that Twitter was making it possible for those treasonous douchebags to stage a coup. William’s letter was dated November 19, 2021.
North America Rights Only, London, England – 20220614- Catherine Duchess of Cambridge And Prince William Attend Grenfell Tower Remembrance Ceremony
The Duke and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge during a multi-faith and wreath laying ceremony at base of Grenfell Tower in London, in remembrance of those who died in the Grenfell Tower fire on June 14 2018.
-PICTURED: Prince William
-PHOTO by: Peter Nicholls/PA IMAGES/INSTARimages.com
-67429030
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220324-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 6
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel from across the Caribbean who have recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy’s Officer Training Program, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day six of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
God this is as bad as the photo op at the murdered woman’s memorial. Gross!!
Since it was obviously meaningful to Sandra Garza, I’m just leaving it there. She has suffered so much.
@MeganC, same. He didn’t go to a public memorial or issue a press release, he sent a private letter to her, and regardless of his intent, the outcome was that she was touched that someone of his celebrity status recognized her loss and sent her condolences.
It was a shameless pr stunt 10 months after the fact
She has suffered and it’s nothing against her or to do with her. It’s William stunting on someone else’s grief of a murder victim. Just like his wife.
Yes, good if it was meaningful to her.
At least he didn’t show up with a private photographer, and then leave when innocent people were being assaulted. It’s a low bar, I know.
Did he not understand that his following in the US is the MAGA crowd and doing this would offend them?
No and that’s why William got blowback from MAGA nation. How was dragged online for not sending a condolence letter to Ashley Babbitt’s widower. Babbitt, a rioter who stormed the Capitol, was shot and killed by a cop who was defending it. KP is no comment now on this letter, a coward move by William because he now looks like he is afraid of reprisals from Trump. I am so sorry for Ms. Garza. For her sake William should own the letter.
He does, but it’s more important to William that he’s exactly where Harry is. William couldn’t care less about Sandra Garza, he just want to one up Harry. He is obsessively stalking Harry.
💯 There are daily tragedies going on in Will’s home continent, you know, Europe. Ukraine needs unflagging support. Will just wants to dominate in Harry’s new home country. I’m sure he’s green with envy over Harry’s California life. Oh and 20 bucks says Will is also jealous that Harry can play polo for charity regularly.
Yeah his daily mail besties were maddd in the comments section.
But this is the problem when you court right wing racists as your fan base.
Oh well. Can’t wait to see what they say when he has his earth sht stuff ( woke climate agenda as his fan base likes to call it) and starts talking more about democracy like he did at the jubby…I’m sure they’ll love him even more than they do now lol
I remember seeing the article and had to reread it a few times b/c it makes no sense from any perspective why he would do this and so late.
I think this is W PR olive branch to the American liberal elites (politicians, celebs, multi-millionaires, etc) as to where he stands b/c they know that his base in the UK is right wing and that with H&M moving to the US and being so outspoken on liberal causes in the US its highlighted how right wing the RF is. Hence this random PR move.
I know his team are working on Earthshot and it was interesting how you didn’t see many A list celebs. He knows he needs them but his politics and theirs do not mesh so he’s trying to “appear to be more neutral” but he’s not a good actor and does not have a good PR to pull it off.
I agree that he’s not a good actor, but also when this type of gesture doesn’t come from the heart, you can always tell. With Harry and Meghan I believe they care, I believe the charities and organizations they work with / for truly matter to them. The odd staged appearance or oddly timed letter really show that these gestures are not rooted in passion or caring for the people they are intended for. They are PR gestures that someone told them would look good and the true reason for them will always show through if not truly from the heart.
@ VoominVava, I agree that Baldemort was told to write this letter and back date it. Had Baldemort cared about the death that Ms. Garza and the rest of what the Capital Police suffered through, the letter would have come on the heels of the insurrection. There is zero empathy in this staged production. This is simply a PR play.
This story is just weird. It just goes to show how panicked KP is about how William and Kate are perceived in the US. It’s too late now.
+1
If I were them I would give up on the US and stay home were the sycophants will coddle them and tell them they are special
AmyBee, and this letter angered the far right wingers who like K&W. I read some of the twitter comments, and they want him to stay out of American politics and are angry that he didn’t write letters to Ashley Babbit’s husband and other family members of people (part of the insurrectionists) who died. The rest of us can see it for the PR stunt that it was. Meghan is American and she can talk about politics all day. Harry talked about voting and that was it. William should have stayed in his lane.
This just made it worse for him in the US. Do we really believe that someone who had been with NBC would have told him this would be a good thing?
I thought the royals weren’t supposed to get involved in anything political or is that just for Meghan?
It kills me that people see an attempt to overthrow our government as “political,” as if there are two legitimate sides to what happened.
@MeganC, overthrow of ANY government is POLITICAL. In the American (US) case, Republican Party insurgents (Republican IS a political party), were trying to render illegitimate a democratically elected POTUS. Republican insurgents were attempting to “politically” overthrow a democratically elected government because the elected president wasn’t from the political Republican party. Nothing gets more political than that. Prince William, a prince of the realm of the United Kingdom needs to stay the Fcuk out of US politics, or else his MAGAT stans are gonna have his hide for dinner.
Duchcheese, I think I would replace “insurgents” with “insurrectionists”.
….deep sigh…. this new PR guy sucks it, too. That letter is just so ignorant.
He really does suck, and I really love that for them.
If the letter was actually written in November 2021, when exactly did the new KP advisor come aboard? Did Cain write the letter in reaction to Harry’s November 2021 podcast reference to the January 6th 2021 U.S. capitol riot, and then decide not to send it? Did the new hire come aboard recently and suggest that Cain go ahead and mail the letter? If this is not the actual sequence of events, was the letter backdated at some point, or was it mailed out last year and got lost somehow in the mail, or for some other reason the delivery was delayed??? All of this is fairly mysterious and confusing, aside from the fact that we know Burger King’s motivations and intentions are not pure or genuine.
Damage control because he’s coming to the US—New York of all places— and wants a welcome reception. And ain’t gettin’ one.
Will has a nerve touring the US
Still gunning for the Sussexes over here, huh? God, they can’t read a room to save their lives. Their PR guy can’t be this dumb…?
He really does have some nerve trying to manipulate us here in the US just because of his one-sided vendetta against the Sussexes and his need to come out ahead on the popularity scale. Just stay away.
@That’s Not Okay: “Damage control because he’s coming to the US—New York of all places— and wants a welcome reception. And ain’t gettin’ one.”
^^ LOL! 💯 Yeah, if only a family of four showed up behind the unneeded crowd control barricades for the Earthsh!t ceremony in England, then what the hey do Willnot and Cannot expect they can garner in the US of A? Many of us are already clued in to the Lamebridges’ boring uselessness, and to their despicable treatment of their sister-in-law — their former third wheel’s loving American wife and soulmate. As the saying goes, “Too little too late,” Willileaks.
I can actually believe that William would “be proud” of patriotism and against the Jan 6 actions; that’s the monarchy’s biggest fear, and that’s how all of them have ended if I’m not mistaken. Those who seek to uphold order with honor would be heroes in his book, I guess.
So this lee guy’s American cultural values are acceptable in the palace corridors but Meghan’s would “shake them to their core” yeah this just shows that it was her race that concerned these victorian dust balls
+1
Lee Thompson is actually British. But still, he’s clearly a way into the American market for Will and Kate.
Beach Dreams, well Wont had the MAGAs in the bag until this letter. Who does he have now?
Never know maybe he’s trying to get a mistress in America. LOL
True dat
I *could* believe that W sent a letter with no shenanigans attached – buuuuuut the date stuff is too weird. Why is it dated November 2021 but she just received it in May/June 2022? Why the delay or backdating of the letter?
The math ain’t mathin’.
And it get released in the middle of the public hearings? It’s a very heated topic and William thought it was a good idea to insert himself into the melee? This idiot doesn’t think ANYTHING through.
Even if he had just written it since the hearings, that would make sense, right? The hearings are bringing this back to the forefront, especially for someone not in the US where we’ve been talking about it every day since it happened. To me, it would make total, non shady, sense that he wrote it now. It’s the backdating that makes no sense to me.
Colby, it doesn’t make any sense to me when he dated it. Can you imagine any other Eurpean royal family member writing such a letter? I can’t. Frankly, I can’t believe Wont did it.
My mum says the postal service in UK (she’s in England) is a mess. A b’day card mailed in January to my sister in Edmonton arrived in May.
There’s a possibility, if he stuck his letter in the mail (??) that it actually only arrived recently to someone in U.S., especially if as they claim, Commonwealth countries get priority. Not defending him, but facts is facts and the fact is, the postal system in England is not efficient.
Somehow I feel that mail from the palace is given some priority.
You can shit shipped through the mail from China in less time than this. And do tell how it happened to arrive in time for the public hearings? Look, all the sympathy in the world to Officer Sicknick’s fiance but this stinks to high heaven as yet another Cambridge PR stunt. William is acting like Trumps true son for real.
This is the truth. My husband and I were just laughing that this is probably what happened (we live in England and believe this is plausible, especially for us regular folk). But the notion of Wills just going and stuffing this letter in any old post box on Kensington Palace Gardens is just creepy!
This is interesting in that it shows William is somewhat aware of goings on in other countries, enough to comment and write a letter. Usually the royal family hides behind a veil of ignorance when it comes to world affairs.
Also, I wonder how many powerful people were shook in the wake of the violence on Jan. 6. Mike Pence, a trump toadie if there ever was one, came close to being hanged on live tv. Harnessing white nationalists is all well and good when they’re just trolling your sister-in-law, but if they ever turn on you…
Actually, I think it shows hes out of touch with whats happening apart from vague briefings from his (cough) amazing (cough) office at KP. Any professional PR/diplomatic professional would have told him to stay well clear given the seriousness and political sensitivities of the issues. I thought he was getting diplomatic training… thinks back to Caribbean tour, oh wait…..
None of it has ever passed the smell test. The cap building in the seen heart of the nation. Everything happens for a reason, or everything is let to happen for a reason and born witness to and backed up and backed up again, ad infinitum. Eat your member berries, the clowns showed congress in 75 their evidence free heart attack gun, the least of their tricks and 50 years ago… A production within a production. William seems confused over his part to play and won’t take advice so easily, which is perhaps his part to play in the epic tale of our time. Meh.
While I wouldn’t put it past them to backdate a letter by ANY means, the timeline for Royal Mail delivering stuff has been all over the place. Most of my stuff makes it on time, but there’s definitely been an uptick in delays – one package from a friend in Canada took 6 months to arrive to the UK, and a regular sized package I sent to literally across London (from west london to east london) took over 2 weeks to arrive. In my eyes, it’s a 50/50 on conspiracy versus coincidence (to put it in Laineygossip terms LOL).
A letter sent by a Prince of the United Kingdom got lost in the mail for months? What mail system did he use? Wouldn’t it have been simpler to ask the embassy to deliver it? This new comms guy is obviously not a savvy political operative. Using a woman’s grief for good PR is not a good look.
so true! I live in Canada and I get my mail faster from the UK than the US most often. LOL
In addition, what about the families whose members of the CP that committed suicide?
Not trying to nitpick but what about their families as well?
I think that this is nothing but a PR stunt, and very poorly executed as well.
None of this makes the least bit of sense other than it’s clear he’s trying to pave the way to getting positive PR in the US prior to Earthshite, but has done it in his usual ham-fisted way which is to not think things through. The letter is dated Nov. 21, almost a year after Sicknick’s death, and arrives in May or June? During the Jan. 6 committee hearings? We see what your doing William.
This is another stupid move that will bite William in the back, don’t they learn anything. Why are they hiring such idiots? I know it’s because they pay peanuts and really intelligent people will no longer take pay cuts to work for them.
Clearly that tacky douche nozzle did not write the letter in November of 2021. What? Are we still using the Pony Express? BS.
Second, why wait until November regarding something that happened almost a year before? Who waits 11 months to ‘offer comfort’? Ridiculous.
Third, why the f_+k is this asshat inserting himself in the most politically charged incident in modern US history? Are there no tragedies to exploit in the UK. And why Sicknick? So many others suffered, others committed suicide. The whole thing is just awkward and weird.
Fourth, how convenient the timing is. Curious, was she on NBC? Maybe the new PR flack was told by his old coworkers that she would be on and they hatched this fakakta PR scheme to get Baldy’s name out there around his birthday?
Shetland ponies. Their legs are short so it takes longer.
Okay tin foil hat time. So the government or right wing media has been known to use royals to distract from their own disasters.
Boris Johnson is a walking disaster with lots of secrets, William also has lots of secrets. Simon Case worked for William while Harry and Meghan were there and contributed to them leaving..he knows all the dirt about Willy Boy…He is currently one of the top civil servants for Boris…
If William tries any more stunts like this especially if they are more left leaning topics I do wonder if they will leak his secrets to cover up for any of Boris’ scandals especially if William doesn’t tow the party line???
I’m starting to think that this is how we’ll find out about any affairs.
Call me cynical but, I do believe the letter is just the start of a charm offensive before William visits the US for Earthshot. He needs the positive PR because apart from the massive fall-out with his brother what does he have? Yes, he’s a future king but, he’s second in-line to the throne and has to wait for both his father and grandmother to pass.
I think he’s on shaky ground if he thinks the American media will only ask him for his thoughts on the events of January 2021. What he really needs to do is stop slating his brother and try to concentrate on building up an image away from being continually “incandescent” about Harry. If he doesn’t move away from his feud with Harry the whole Earthshot event will be overshadowed with questions about his relationship with Harry and Meghan. If William is incandescent now goodness knows what he’ll be like when the American media ask him questions the BM avoid i.e
Has he met his niece?
Why didn’t he speak to his brother at the jubilee?
Did he have “concerns” about his nephew’s skin colour?
Does he believe Meghan is a bully?
Laura D, but where is the charm? As I stated above, can you imagine any member of the other European royal families writing such a letter? People like to say that the US and UK have a close relationship–that’s a matter of opinion, but I don’t think it includes having their royal family members insert themselves into US politics. What were they thinking? I wonder if TQ and PC knew about this letter before it went out?
Before anyone suggests otherwise, no, Prince Harry did not insert himself into US politics. He said that voting is a privilege and urged people to vote. He didn’t say for whom. Harry at least lives here, so it made some sense that he would address voting at all. What Wont is doing is VERY different.
I totally agree he should have stayed out out of it but (and this is where I put on my tin foil hat) I think he thought he was being clever by killing two birds with one stone.
1. Like most abusers he doesn’t know when to let go. I think he thought by sending this letter he could garner positive PR in Harry’s new country. I honestly believe he will try to gain access to the media to try and start up the same sort of anomosity against Harry and Meghan as he has over here.
2. I also wonder if he saw Meghan’s charity releasing photos several weeks after the event and thought people would assume that’s why the letter has only surfaced now.
I KNOW it sounds all very bad conspiracy theory (and I’m probably way off base) but, I don’t trust that man to do anything without it somehow making Harry and Meghan look bad.
Laura D, I think he’ll have the standard far right media. Certainly, Rupert Mudoch’s media and the very conservative religious group which own newsweek, etc. I think the more credible media has gotten a very good idea of how the bm works and will be cautious about what they repeat.
I have a feeling that would backfire spectacularly against Willi.
This isn’t charming in the least, it’s just offensive.
You’re right but, William is desperate to upstage Harry and Meghan in the US and probably thinks letter will go some way to helping him do so. IMHO it’s not enough for William to go over to the US and promote Earthshot, he will somehow use it to “humiliate” Harry and Meghan. Hopefully, the American media won’t be as gullible as the BM but, I don’t think that will stop William from trying to find a way to throw Harry and Meghan under the bus (real or imagined).
Oh definitely, he’s got a huge blind spot when it comes to his vindictive and irrational behavior against his brother and will do anything in his desperation to turn public sentiment against Harry and Meghan. This man has got serious mental issues in his need to grind this couple down.
Wee Willie Incandescent regularly rubs elbows with and supports fellow racists who support the kinds of actions that led to Sicknick’s death, so Willie can eff right off a cliff.
ABOLISH THE MONARCHY.
So let me get this straight. Meghan, an American citizen can’t offer her condolences (and financial assistance) or comment on issues that affect Americans, but Prince Incandescent can?
Isn’t that such blatant gall? He really has some nerve. It’s all manipulative to outdo the Sussexes at the expense of a grieving woman, just like his wife. I hate that he’s bringing these shenanigans to this country.
I think Lee Thompson is British, and worked for NBC out of London. Doesn’t mean he isn’t clued in on American values but where I originally thought he was American, I think he’s not.
He’s deluded if he thinks bringing these two to NYC will change their PR luck.
As indicated by the dates, Bill wrote the letter, in response to Harry’s virtual appearance on Wired. The obsession continues…….
The future king has to unsuccessfully try to best his brother, now he can no longer abuse him.
Man Willnot is shady. Does he actually do anything that won’t gain him something?
Nope.
Sicknick also had his head repeatedly slammed in a door. I believe there was footage of that and of his pain-seared face (I have not looked it up). To me, that is murder right there.
This is a ham fisted attempt to try and suck up to the US liberal media – the same media that supports the Sussex’s. This is def the kind of thing the Sussex’ would do but neither Cain or KP have the sense to stay away from something like this which is a very hot political topic.
You know what….all this makes me so mad. And demoralised. He is going to get away with it….he is going to go to the US and get fawning press, a bunch of Hollywood celebs attending his event post which…more Sussex Bashing. It’s so disheartening to see these people get away with whatever the want, the power they have, totally unearned and totally unchallenged. Totally unhinged.
I feel you but I think his secrets will catch up to him. There’s just too much there. Nothing stays hidden forever…it may not be now or months from now but it’ll come eventually.
In the meantime I just send my positive vibes, prayers, support or whatever to Harry and Meghan because they truly went up against it….a whole institution, government, and media to get where they are today.
May they continue to find success, connections, friendships, peace, love and happiness.
What Hollywood celebs? Patricia Heaton and Tim Allen? William has been tarred with the racist brush, nobody wants to be seen near that. They will have to pay big time to get anyone of note to pay attention to him. Plus, if he is interviewed by any other press besides Faux News or TMZ that bullying report and his relationship with the Sussexes is going to come up. My bet is on William and Kate showing up via Zoom.
As well, the American media is a way different beast from the British one. Unless W&K are sealed in an impermeable press bubble, there is no way they are going to avoid hard questions and get deferred to. The type of high-end publicity they want comes with some tough interviewers. Unless they confine their tour to daytime talk shows, and even then…
Remember how everyone yelled about Harry getting involved in politics with Ukraine and Meghan with voting? Screw this man.
William, you are not our FFK. Go meddle in your own politics. I don’t care if you’ve managed to be on the right side of history on this one issue.
Why is this different then Dutchess of Sussex going to Ulvdale to show support. The letter made this women feel better. Why is that self-serving?
Meghan went to pay her respects immediately after the tragedy in her home country and to offer help. William wrote a letter to just one widow in a foreign country months after her husband died and didn’t send it until just before the jan 6 hearings when he knew she would be on the news. None of it seems genuine. Police officers die in the line of duty in the uk but he doesn’t write to their families.
Exactly, he’s focusing on one victim’s partner in the US when there were other fatalities. He’s never shown such interest in American issues before, certainly not before Harry and Meghan made the US their home. He’s a calculating person who does these moves for his own good PR in order to one up his brother and Meghan in a country where he’s now trying to make strides. Maybe this letter brought some comfort to Ms. Garza, but it was extremely manipulative and disingenuous.
Meghan is an American.
Honeybear, the fact that you asked that question makes me wonder about your motivation. Do you really not understand the difference?
Meghan came the week of the shooting when there was a memorial set up and the families were grieving. Even if the letter got lost in the mail it was still written almost 10 months after Officer Sicknick died. And its interesting how the fiance just happened to be interviewed and lo and behold here is a letter from Prince William that he allegedly wrote 7-8 months ago.
The American press better go after him HARD when he’s here for EarthSh*t. Anything else isn’t going to be legitimate journalism.
The woman of the deceased is the “ex-girlfriend.” Why not send the letter to his parents? William did not pen the backdated letter, and mail from the Royal households moves certified to avoid it falling into the wrong hands. Was the letter posted in November or dated in November? The new PR guy is trolling on Twitter; now he’s penning letters in William’s name. Strike Two!
Can William create one original idea, or will he spend the rest of his life competing with his younger brother?
Thank you, Kaiser, for your great articles today.
Man I hope he kept up his lease here in the US, lol. He might be moving back soon. And if he was trolling on Twitter I bet he got an ear full and eye full yesterday. But a competent PR person would tell William and Kate they need to apologize and make amends and they are not trying to hear that so this is the kind of “advice” they get.