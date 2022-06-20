Prince William sent a letter to the girlfriend of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick

Brian Sicknick was a United States Capitol Police officer who was at work on January 6, 2021, when Donald Trump’s terrorist acolytes attacked the Capitol. Officer Sicknick came face-to-face with deadly insurgents during the day. No one knows exactly what he saw or experienced, because the day after the terrorist attack, Sicknick suffered two strokes and he passed away. His death has been hotly contested and debated, and while the autopsy didn’t reveal anything indicating the terrorists did something to him physically which would have led to a stroke, it is known that the terrorists sprayed him with something, likely weapons-grade pepper spray. There was a federal murder investigation but, as I said, the coroner said he died of “natural causes.”

Why are we discussing Officer Sicknick? Because the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have a new senior advisor and communications chief. The guy’s name is Lee Thompson and he worked for NBC Universal for years. He’s bringing American cultural values to KP, which means that Prince William wrote a letter to Brian Sicknick’s romantic partner months after Sicknick’s death.

Prince William quietly wrote to the girlfriend of Capitol riot cop Brian Sicknick who died from a stroke a day after the insurrection last year, offering his condolences and praising him for ‘upholding democracy’. Sicknick’s death has been the subject of ferocious political debate. Democrats blamed the rioters for his death and in the immediate aftermath of the riot, it was claimed he died as the result of being hit over the head with a fire extinguisher. Prince William’s letter breaks from the royal tradition of abstaining from politics both at home and overseas, and is the first time he has waded into US issues. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who live in her native California, routinely comment on American politics and issues. It reads: ‘Please forgive me if I am intruding but I wanted to write and let you know how sorry I am about the death of your partner, Brian.’ He said he had watched the ‘harrowing events that took place at the Capitol’ and wanted to pay tribute to Sicknick’s ‘patriotism and selflessness… By all accounts Brian performed valiantly while on duty and despite suffering injuries continued to do his utmost to protect those inside. I hope you can take some comfort from knowing that it is thanks to law enforcement officers like Brian that the situation did not escalate further and democracy was upheld.’ Sicknick’s partner Sandra Garza revealed Prince William’s letter on CNN on Friday for the first time during an appearance in which she also slammed President Trump – who she says did not offer her any form of sympathy. ‘Trump does not give two c**ps about law enforcement or Brian and yet Prince William took the time to honor me and Brian,’ she said during coverage of the ongoing January 6 Congressional hearing. Kensington Palace has not yet commented on the letter. The Queen refrained from commenting on the political row which unfolded globally as a result of the riot last January.

[From The Daily Mail]

While the letter to Sandra Garza was dated from November 2021, she said on CNN that she only received the letter a few weeks ago. Which is curious! Do I believe that William would incorrectly date a letter? Yes. I do believe that. I also believe William is dumb enough to blunder into this politically charged melee without even realizing what he’s doing. I believe he was likely told to write a condolence note to Garza and he did and he thought he would reap the rewards of good headlines and stories about what an amazing and American-friendly bloke he is. What actually happened since this news was revealed though? A bunch of Tories and American fascists are complaining that William isn’t MAGA enough for them.

Also interesting, purely from a timeline standpoint: on November 10, Prince Harry made a virtual appearance at the re: Wired summit, and he revealed that he was speaking to Jack Dorsey just days before the Capitol terrorist attack, and Harry told Dorsey that Twitter was making it possible for those treasonous douchebags to stage a coup. William’s letter was dated November 19, 2021.

Why would a 'prince' of the UK write a condolence letter, 10 months late, to the ex-girlfriend of a policeman who died during the aftermath of a politically divisive event in another country? #politicalmeddling #AbolishTheMonarchy https://t.co/5IWuhA42hp — Campaign to Abolish the Monarchy (@nomoremonarchs) June 17, 2022