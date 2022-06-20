Duchess Meghan wore Dôen denim shorts & a chambray shirt at polo

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were back at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club on Friday. Prince Harry played with his team, Los Padres, only they lost their match/game or whatever. Apparently, it was the league final, so Los Padres lost in their league. Does that mean no more polo? I don’t know! I don’t honestly understand the structure of polo as a competitive sport, but considering Nacho Figueros and Prince Harry were just doing this for fun and charity, I doubt either of them is too broken up. Still, the British media ran Los Padres’ loss as “Meghan consoles poor Harry after loss.”

Yes, Meghan was there. The only surprise is when she’s not there – Meghan loves polo-spectating, especially when it’s her hot husband on a polo pony. Meghan dressed “down” for her polo-spectating on Friday, wearing a pair of high-waisted denim shorts by Dôen. She wore a chambray blouse and the whole ensemble was very cute. Honestly, Meghan has convinced me to look for a pair of strappy brown leather flat sandals. Oh, and her sunglasses are Valentino. She also wore her Cartier Love bracelet and Cartier watch.

There are also photos of Meghan comforting another “Padre” after the match, and I think that’s Nacho. She gave him a big hug. I’m completely shocked that Harry didn’t run over and pull them apart as he screamed “MINE!” You know he wanted to.