Duchess Meghan wore Dôen denim shorts & a chambray shirt at polo

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were back at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club on Friday. Prince Harry played with his team, Los Padres, only they lost their match/game or whatever. Apparently, it was the league final, so Los Padres lost in their league. Does that mean no more polo? I don’t know! I don’t honestly understand the structure of polo as a competitive sport, but considering Nacho Figueros and Prince Harry were just doing this for fun and charity, I doubt either of them is too broken up. Still, the British media ran Los Padres’ loss as “Meghan consoles poor Harry after loss.”
Yes, Meghan was there. The only surprise is when she’s not there – Meghan loves polo-spectating, especially when it’s her hot husband on a polo pony. Meghan dressed “down” for her polo-spectating on Friday, wearing a pair of high-waisted denim shorts by Dôen. She wore a chambray blouse and the whole ensemble was very cute. Honestly, Meghan has convinced me to look for a pair of strappy brown leather flat sandals. Oh, and her sunglasses are Valentino. She also wore her Cartier Love bracelet and Cartier watch.
There are also photos of Meghan comforting another “Padre” after the match, and I think that’s Nacho. She gave him a big hug. I’m completely shocked that Harry didn’t run over and pull them apart as he screamed “MINE!” You know he wanted to.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
-
-
Santa Barbara, CA – Meghan Markle watches her husband, Prince Harry, at this latest polo game. The royal played for Los Padres at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club on Friday (June 17). Harry’s side is taking on Folded Hills.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Santa Barbara, CA – Meghan Markle watches her husband, Prince Harry, at this latest polo game. The royal played for Los Padres at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club on Friday (June 17). Harry’s side is taking on Folded Hills.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Santa Barbara, CA – Meghan Markle watches her husband, Prince Harry, at this latest polo game. The royal played for Los Padres at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club on Friday (June 17). Harry’s side is taking on Folded Hills.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Santa Barbara, CA – Meghan Markle watches her husband, Prince Harry, at this latest polo game. The royal played for Los Padres at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club on Friday (June 17). Harry’s side is taking on Folded Hills.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Santa Barbara, CA – Meghan Markle hangs out with the Polo WAGS as she enjoys a cold drink and watches Prince Harry play Polo.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Santa Barbara, CA – Los Angeles, CA – Meghan Markle hangs out with the Polo WAGS as she enjoys a cold drink and watches Prince Harry play Polo.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Santa Barbara, CA – Meghan Markle consoles Prince Harry by putting her hand on his knee after his Los Padres polo team lost a semi-final game against Folded Hills at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club on Friday (June 17). Meghan also hugged Harry’s teammate and pal, Nacho Figueras. The prince was also hugged by Nacho’s wife, Delfina Blaquier. Harry’s side was vying for a place in Sunday’s Chaval Athletics USPA IntraCircuit Final.
Pictured: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Santa Barbara, CA – Meghan Markle consoles Prince Harry by putting her hand on his knee after his Los Padres polo team lost a semi-final game against Folded Hills at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club on Friday (June 17). Meghan also hugged Harry’s teammate and pal, Nacho Figueras. The prince was also hugged by Nacho’s wife, Delfina Blaquier. Harry’s side was vying for a place in Sunday’s Chaval Athletics USPA IntraCircuit Final.
Pictured: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
She’s just so damn pretty and her confidence shines brightly.
I like the shirt and I like the shorts. I don’t like the shirt tucked into the shorts.
Cute outfit overall.
Meghan is gorgeous and looks happy and relaxed.
I’m very short-waisted and high rise anything removes my waist entirely, my torso appears to shrink to nothing. A shirt tucked into high waisted jeans or shorts just doesn’t work for me, but when I wear something low rise a waist (of sorts) magically appears.
exactly the same. i find high rise really uncomfortable and unflattering on me for the most part.
I’m the same. I cannot and will not do high-rise jeans, shorts, pants, whatever. I look utterly ridiculous and
feel very uncomfortable.
Meghan looks great here – cool, casual, comfortable and confident. No silly hat and no uncomfortable shoes …. heaven. They look really sweet in that hug, especially since he’s probably hot and sweaty. 😂
I’m the exact opposite. I have so much back my husband says they should charge double to massage me.It can be really hard for me to find clothes, and I can’t wear ANY rompers or one piece things which I love the look of but just give me giant cameltoe, lolololol. I LOVE high waisted and freaking HATE low waisted anything as they are super unflattering on me, so I’m THRILLED when these kinds of looks trend, and I can get higher things that don’t end at my fupa.
Also, thrilled to see her so relaxed and loving life. Living well is the best revenge.
Yes she’s so pretty! She looked amazing and the rota still make made king bills birthday about awful meghan in shorts. Mad would be king Bill outs himself always
I’m getting Canadian tuxedo vibes.
Apparently polo season in Santa Barbara is over. Harry will probably do the Sentable Polo event again this year. Seeing these pictures just makes me happy that Harry and Meghan have the freedom to do whatever they want now.
Wow, her hair is down to her waist. She looks great. Cute. Tanned. Relaxed. It’s cute when she is among other people to see how tiny she is especially when she’s not wearing heels.
I was thinking about that too! She has such presence that’s it’s surprising that Meghan didn’t even come up to the height of the silver car in the background of the photo with the other woman.
The Sussexes and the Figueras seem super close. There were picks of Meghan hugging Delfina and Nacho posted a pic of him and Harry for Father’s Day.
Nacho and Delfina are what Will and Kate SHOULD have been to the Sussex’s. A supportive couple that can sometimes work together on projects.
Nacho and delfina are a successful couple in their own right.
They can stand on their feet independantly with their achievements.Their link to the sussexes has sane bases such as shared sport passion and friendship.
The Cambridges are pure parasites who can only thrive on lies, power play, domination and control. There is no comparison.
Whew, say it @nem 👏 pure parasites
I wish I looked that great in denim shorts but just not happening lol.
Gonna miss the polo pics…
Im happy they were able to do something like this for charity that combines both of Harry’s passions. They really do seem to have found a good community there.
Yes, l agree.
I love seeing her having a good time, happy and relaxed. They really are just living their best lives.
Meghan is a style icon. I just think it’s hilarious how you have William/Kate and BM still worrying and obsessing over Harry and Meghan, meanwhile they’re living in beautiful weather out of the glare with great friends and company. They’re truly done with all this and you see the weight has been lifted off their shoulders. It seems to bother some of the haters that they’re having no affect on their lives whatsoever.
Waiting for the K double denim outfit in 3, 2, 1…
2 weeks tops and we get a staged pic of Kate in a denim top.
She looks amazing as always. I personally would wear the shirt or the shorts, but I would not wear denim on top and bottom. I’d wear that shirt with white shorts in a heartbeat!
She’s gorgeous and her relaxed style is so much inspo. Santa Barbara peeps must have loved this. Weekends of polo parties with Nacho Meghan and Harry.
The shorts are great. I love the cell phone pocket! I don’t understand pairing them with a denim shirt and flat shoes always make me cringe. I have high arches and shoes like that hurt my feet. IDK. I just don’t vibe with Santa Barbara housewife style. Why not pair those fab shorts with a comfy t-shirt and fashionable sneakers (arch support and utility, all in one)?
This is her style to a T. she wore outfits like this in Toronto…I remember a pic on her IG with denim on denim I think with this same shirt. She’s just consistently herself.
I personally don’t like denim on denim but she looks good.
I agree. She looks good in everything.
Right. This is Meghan’s style, not yours. She probably doesn’t need arch support for her feet. Super flat sandals is what she likes (and so do I) so that’s what she rocks. It’s fairly easy to understand?
We’re just discussing. It’s a fashion post. Relax. I said she looks great.
She looks amazing in every pair of sunglasses I’ve seen her in, including this pair. She is such a gorgeous lady – he bone structure is amazing and she just radiates happiness and kindness! Also, one of a few ladies on my radar who pulls off casual looks and evening wear to perfection. Most people can do one but not the other. But not Meghan, she can do both.
I love gorgeous relaxed Cali style Meghan
So, is this like, rich peoples beer league of sports? Lol. I am thinking of curling and ultimate charity tournies for us plebes, where we do a fun active thing, raise money for a good cause, and then get drinks with the friends we do the fun, active thing with. This seems the same low stakes, good times, but with horses. I hope H & M get to keep this up for as long as they’d like.
Yes, these pictures are really great. The Sussexes bring glamour and thrill to any event whether low or high key.
i love her outfit especially the flats. who made them i could do with new pair for summer
Lili, the shorts and sandals are sold out. I am loving this relaxed look, and I do not mind the chambray shirt with the denim shorts.
Yes! Me too. I’ve looked at Madewell, Zara, J.Crew and few others and have not seen anything like the pair she is wearing. Wouldn’t be surprised if they’re not a pair she’s had for a while and probably not going to find them anywhere now. I love a back strap with no ankle or side straps. Also, while at Zara, there were quite a few denim on denim outfits – must be a trend this year.
Sorry, love Meghan but this ensemble is a no. Double denim, yuck, and the high waisted shorts with the tucked-in blouse make her look boxy. And the draped sweater, huh? I do like her shoes though. No arch support but she is on the soft grass of the polo field, not taking a long walk, so I can live with it.
If she is comfortable why does it matter?
^^ Yep. And, as others have said, Meghan always tends to look good in the sartorial choices she makes. She’s always appropriate for the occasion, and she exudes personal confidence. She wears the clothes — they don’t wear her.
Also, this is the second time during the current polo season that Meghan has worn her blue combo chambray top with denim shorts. The other pictures of Meghan in this outfit were not widely publicized. On that previous occasion, Meg’s hair was styled in a ponytail.
Meghan looks amazing. High end California style is really her best style. She can wear such a regular outfit and make it look so elegant. But Um, no, not surprised Harry didn’t say mine and pull them apart. I know you’re kidding, but you do realize possessiveness is a sign of a toxic unhealthy relationship, right? Of course Meghan is “allowed” to hug a male friend. I think Harry loves her warmth and demonstrative personality.
Harry is always in protective mood with Meghan, let’s leave out the word toxic.
Agreed, Jan.
^^ LOL! Harry trusts his BFF bro Nacho. He knows and trusts Nacho like he does his hands, fingers, and toes. But for sure, Harry will always be protective of Meghan, and he knows that Nacho is equally protective toward him and Meghan. They are all like family, and both couples clearly have shared many private moments together that are not for public consumption.
She looks wonderful
She is a stunning woman!!! She looks beautiful and looks fabulous is everything that she wears!!!
I love her look here and I am loving that Harry and Meghan are living their best lives!!! I have nothing but immense support, compassion and utter joy for them both!!
So how long will it take for us to see copy Keen in shorts like Meghan? William is jealous of what Harry has that’s why they continue to talk about these 2. You don’t see Harry and Meghan talking about copyKeen or Wills why because they are a non-MFing factor. Harry, Meghan, their kids and Doria are living their best lives.
Life is so good 😊. Duchess Meghan is looking fabulous and moisturized. I’m a denim on denim fan. A loose fit jeans (Talbots) and jeans blouse (J.Crew) are my go to travel outfits. Duchess Meghan is making me want to wear shorts.
Thank goodness for Nacho, Delfina, and all of their friends for being there for the Sussexes.
I need to know what kind of lotion Meghan uses. My legs have never in their life looked that good.
I remember reading awhile back in an online beauty and fashion publication that Meghan had previously said she moisturizes with Nivea Body Lotion (the Skin Firming Hydration formula with Q10 + Shea Butter). Now, I don’t know if she still currently uses that product. It’s possible she’s changed and updated her beauty regimen. This is why I’m hopeful that Meghan might eventually return to writing a lifestyle blog, or at the very least publish a book about fashion, health & beauty tips, must-dos, and must-haves!
I use Nivea Skin Firming Body Lotion also. For a little extra oomph I had a few drops of The Ordinary Retinol (1%) in my hand , mix it with the lotion and apply it to areas that look a little “crepey”. It works.
I love this look. So chic and timeless.
The way her hair appears to be tucked into her collar in the first picture shows that she would look quite fetching in short or medium length hair. OT but I knew it wouldn’t take long before the “boxy” brigade arrived.
Right? I’d love to be a part of the boxy brigade if it meant I looked as good as Meghan. I’m sorry but she looks amazing in all the denim, with the high waisted pants, the perfect accessories, and the killer legs.
Never been a fan of the Canadian Tuxedo look. The shorts are cute but would have been a lot better with a non-denim blouse.
That said, she looks happy, relaxed, and enjoying the day. Polo men are hot!
Yes, polo men are hot!!!! I love the stills of them as they are playing. It’s my porn…..
^^ But that’s your pref, @Stef. Meghan does as she does, as she will. And she’s always on-point, in my humble opinion. 😉
Not a fan of double denim. However, I love these photos because they show Meghan relaxed and happy in an informal environment. No gurning, or mugging the camera. Just a day out with her husband and friends.
She looks lovely and carefree. No time and concern for the silly pretense of the Windsors. One thing I will say, even though folks have been making a joke of it, I don’t think it’s funny to joke about Harry being an intensely jealous husband. That one doesn’t sit well with me, as I don’t think it is true, and there is nothing noble about it.
^^ I don’t think it was intended as a joke about Harry being jealous. He’s not jealous of Meghan being around his male friends, nor of Meghan being around anyone. He’s simply protective of his wife, thrilled that she’s by his side as his life partner, and over-the-moon about how lucky he is to have her in his life altogether. They have fun together, and they love being together, working together and raising a family together.
Of course, Harry’s natural male instincts get aroused sometimes, especially when his young polo partner was taking the liberty of double kisses with Meghan on each cheek, as Meg presented the winner’s trophy to the Los Padres team members weeks ago. Still, I think that Harry’s show of protective ardor is somewhat tongue-in-cheek and fun-loving in that and other similar instances. For real though, Harry is truly into his wife. 😋🥰 IMO, that’s what @Kaiser was referencing.
I love Meghan’s outfit. She looks comfy, casual and chic at the same time. We all have certain “flaws” and I see no reason to really hide them. She is short waisted. No reason to hide it. It is fine! We dont have to be a perfect representation of some weird ideal all the time.
Heh. Aldi’s has a similar pair of shorts in this week’s “Finds.” One of the many things to like about Meghan’s style is how accessible it is.
” I’m completely shocked that Harry didn’t run over and pull them apart as he screamed “MINE!” You know he wanted to.”
gross
^^ There is such a thing as sarcasm. @Kaiser was joking, and IMO she appears to be referencing how much in love and protective of Meghan Harry happens to be. At a famous 2018 polo match (where Meg was wearing a navy denim dress) when M&H were still in the throes of being newlyweds, notice the protectiveness of Harry toward Meghan during the awards ceremony. After Meghan presented Nacho with the trophy, Harry standing to Meghan’s right, immediately placed his arm around her, and she turned into Harry’s embrace, and they gave each other a hot smooch. 😍
I like her outfit and she has great legs. She can dress for anything, casual or really glammed up. I also like how she has her hand on Harry ‘s leg for comfort, support, because he’s so sexy after a polo match? This is what love in a marriage looks like. They both won on this day.
^^ 💯✅💕🏆 Exactly! #LoveWins!
Madam Duchess don’t look any older than 25; she is the perfectest example of melanin don’t age. This woman looks amaaaazzing, my gooness. And I’m so happy for them that they have such a supportive network of friends.
^^ Plus, Meghan was taught how to take good care of herself and of her body, which she does devotedly. She also enjoys life, stays present in each moment, and lifts while she climbs. Living in such a magnanimous way maximizes physical attributes and brings many blessings. But as usual, attempting anything in life requires self-knowledge, discipline, and sacrifices.
Yes, she could pass for someone in her 20s.
I also love how he just wants her to be there and she is. This makes me so happy. They don’t have the palaces and pageantry, but they have true love, two beautiful babies and people around them who truly love them for who they are. They also do truly important and helpful work. They have won the lottery of life, make no mistake about it.
They do seem to be a picture of contentment. Anytime I see Meghan out it’s a pleasure to check out her style. She wears what she likes and I love the vibe and confidence.
@jferber
Perfectly stated!
Prince Harry already told us in the DaxShepherd podcast back in May last year that, in effect, life in palaces is completely diff [in a negative way] than the fairy tale that many onlookers are sucked into believing exists.
He said when M saw “behind the curtain” for the first time, even she had to say….oooops! this is sooooooooo not what she and her friends had thought it would be like.
The truth is, in the british monarchy (and prolly all monarchies) it is only the monarch who gets to live the good life. I recall in one of the episodes of The Crown, when Diana first visits Balmoral and she and Charles had had a fight and she was up in her room contemplating not going down to dinner; and Prince Phillip went up to spk with her…..trying to cajole her into going down….but doing it with a steely persistence, and then he said something to the effect that: only the queen matters; that all of the rest of them, including him, only exist to serve her.
And I think of that also, when H (on that same podcast) told Dax & Monica that M explained it beautifully to him, after they had left britain, that you dont have to live in a palace/within a monarchy to create a life for yourself that could be even more “fairytale-like” i:e more beautiful than any fairtytale could possibly be.
And it is obvious that together, H&M have created for themselves and are living the kind of life that they couldnt possibly have had if they were still working for the BRFirm, stuck at 6th-in-line-behind-the-throne and steadily descending, and destined to be less than all those others ahead of you in the line of succession; with no autonomy over your own life; always having to ask permission to do X or Y!!!!!
Which 21st century adult, especially ones as smart and high-achieving and innovative as H&M, could survive that kind of life???!!!
The truth is, everyone of those courtiers and senior servants and members of the BRFamily must have known that H&M would want to leave. Trouble is, not only did they think they couldnt or wouldnt, but they made doubly sure they couldnt by putting every kind of obstacle in their way, including threats to their lives. As H said, there were “powerful forces” working against them.
Thank god theyre out and living well. I wish them every good thing.
^^ Thanks so much for expressing your well-stated observations @Charm! 💯❗ And thanks for reminding us of Harry’s profound declarations made during the Dax Shepard podcast.
Her style is so effortlessly chic.
Meghan is an expert when it comes to casual chic.
The shorts are sold out, but I got a dupe pair. I already have a chambray shirt and Birkenstocks, so I’m good. I also loved her white Oxford shirt and white shorts combo.
Meghan’s legs are bonkers. She’s so tiny, but those legs go on for days.
She looks like a normal person at a sporting event. End of. If I was petite with cute legs like hers I’d be rocking that look too.
^^ LOL! Meghan inspires a lot of people to want to be their best selves and to try and live their best lives. Meghan exemplifies and embodies #LivingWellGoals! #WinningGoals!
The main point I think is: There’s only one Meghan The Duchess of Sussex. She rocks who she is. We are all unique as well. We can rock who we are. Yet, some people are born to live a larger than life existence, not because they’re trying to do so, but because they are who they are, and fate happens.
The below advice Meghan once learned from a mentor and she passed the wisdom on to her fans when she closed down her wonderful Tig blog: “You, my friend, are enough!”
Charm, love your post. You nailed it!
I also think she’s rocking a 70’s vibe, which I love for her, but hated that era when I lived through it. Now I like it– on other people besides myself.
She must breathe a huge sigh of relief every time she wears whatever she wants with the feeling that there won’t be one million articles full of pearl clutching and idiots bleating about protocol that doesn’t exist.