Princess Charlene wore a draped & ruffled Lanvin in Monte Carlo: love it or hate it?

Throughout the month of May, we saw Princess Charlene pretty often. She was averaging about one public event a week, and she debuted a very cute platinum pixie cut. She looked engaged and somewhat pleasant, although the body language between Charlene and her husband is still very weird. Then a few weeks ago, Charlene got Covid. She went into isolation and everyone hoped she would be okay, especially given her massive health issues last year. Well, she’s out of isolation and she seems to be doing okay.

These are photos of Charlene and Prince Albert in Monte Carlo on Friday. They made an appearance on the balcony of the Prince’s Palace earlier in the day, then they got dressed up for the opening ceremony of the 61st Monte Carlo Television Festival. That’s where mostly American TV stars go to Monte Carlo to promote their projects and they get some hokey “awards” and it’s fine.

Charlene wore this green Lanvin dress which I wanted to discuss. At first, I only saw this from the waist up and I loved it. I thought it was a saree-inspired gown which draped all the way down to the floor. Not so much, as it turns out. Lanvin put a f–king ruffle at the bottom and it’s SO BAD. Like… edit this sh-t out. This could have been so cute. With the ruffled bottom, the dress has too much volume. I suspect Charlene isn’t ready to wear body-con clothes and that’s fine – I’m fine with any woman wearing blousy looks or muumuus or sack dresses. But make it fashion!