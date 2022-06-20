Princess Charlene wore a draped & ruffled Lanvin in Monte Carlo: love it or hate it?

Throughout the month of May, we saw Princess Charlene pretty often. She was averaging about one public event a week, and she debuted a very cute platinum pixie cut. She looked engaged and somewhat pleasant, although the body language between Charlene and her husband is still very weird. Then a few weeks ago, Charlene got Covid. She went into isolation and everyone hoped she would be okay, especially given her massive health issues last year. Well, she’s out of isolation and she seems to be doing okay.
These are photos of Charlene and Prince Albert in Monte Carlo on Friday. They made an appearance on the balcony of the Prince’s Palace earlier in the day, then they got dressed up for the opening ceremony of the 61st Monte Carlo Television Festival. That’s where mostly American TV stars go to Monte Carlo to promote their projects and they get some hokey “awards” and it’s fine.
Charlene wore this green Lanvin dress which I wanted to discuss. At first, I only saw this from the waist up and I loved it. I thought it was a saree-inspired gown which draped all the way down to the floor. Not so much, as it turns out. Lanvin put a f–king ruffle at the bottom and it’s SO BAD. Like… edit this sh-t out. This could have been so cute. With the ruffled bottom, the dress has too much volume. I suspect Charlene isn’t ready to wear body-con clothes and that’s fine – I’m fine with any woman wearing blousy looks or muumuus or sack dresses. But make it fashion!
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
The bottom gives dust ruffle vibes but the top is gorgeous and color complementary.
Every dress in the world seems to have a dust ruffle at the moment and I am SO sick of it. Ooh nice dress, good neckline, decent waist, yay pockets, dust ruffle… ugh.
THIS! I normally buy a couple of new dresses every summer, but I haven’t been able to find anything that doesn’t resemble my childhood bedspread. Stahp with the frou-frou-frou, already!
I really like the dress except for that bloody ruffle. It looks like an afterthought. The colour is lovely.
Points to her for not doing that ubiquitous hand-on-hip-celebrit-pose, but by golly, she looks so awkward. Some women lean in close or hold their partner’s hand, but I don’t blame her for not wanting to be touching that creep husband of hers if she’s not feeling it, but she just never looked happy to me. Oh, there it is. Get rid of him and she’ll be fine.
The ruffle at the hem spoils the dress.
Absolutely. I also am not enthusiastic about that particular color. I do like the style and the drape on her.
It’s funny but we’re at opposite ends of this issue because I find the color becoming on her, but the style is a bit old for her. It’s very Bea Arthur and I find that those one-shouldered gowns tend to create a “uni-boob” effect on women when not executed properly or when the woman is not small chested. Otherwise, I think she looks better from the top picture rather than the full body image.
It does, there is no other option but to cut it off. It ruined a beautiful dress. And she is stunning too!!
Yeah, the ruffle ruins it but I love the colour and the style is flattering for someone with her height and build.
I agree. She’s got those amazing swimmer’s shoulders, and I always like when she shows them off. The dress, without the ruffle, would have been stunning.
A high degree of difficulty but she carries it off. I bet it looks pretty in person, sort of floating on the breeze, a bit playful.
I’m glad to see her walking upright and looking physically so much healthier than she has been. I agree with @Mich that the color suits her and the top of the dress is great. I’m willing to overlook the bottom, which is not my style, if she looks like she enjoys her clothes.
Dress looks like something Cher wore in the 70’s.
I like her pixie cut, looks cute.
I like it on her! With her coloring, she can carry some intense colors and with her height, she can wear volume without it wearing her, or looking like a parade float. The ruffle absolutely looks like a bed skirt but gives it interest and I think overall it is very glamorous on her.
From the photo of her walking, it looks like it would have been much better in motion than simply standing, posed for photos. I agree, the color is spectacular on her and she’s wearing the dress, it’s not wearing her.
I think she looks fabulous! Love everything about it
Me too.
Same!!! Love everything about this look!!!
Same here! She really does look fabulous.
I love it too! It’s A LOT of dress, but she’s the princess of an over-the-top “country” that basically exists as a rich people playground who’s attending a made up event to celebrate rich and famous people getting fake awards. She should be walking opulence!
Same! I love it~
Love it too, love the ruffle. It’s 60s retro looking, not too precious.
Oh Charlene. Caroline and Charlotte have such exquisite style, but Charlene always manages to fug it up on the level of Stephanie. Personal taste, I guess, and no help from Chanel.
It’s very Lanvin and I love it. Love it on her as well.
I love the color and everything about it – when she is walking. But standing still and posing the bottom is just not good. And she looks so sad.
I believe the point of these dresses is to showcase the footwear, which is why you need a fantastic pair to go with it. Also other accessories. The look is too plain and that it what throws it off. The dress should be a blank canvas.
I adore everything about this dress. The color, the ruffle—if I could wear this and look like her I would have it in a rainbow of every different color.
I totally agree with you!
I’m only going off the pictures I’ve seen here, but something about Charlene seems….happier? Or not happier, but just less unhappy, somehow. She seems more clear-eyed, I guess is the best way I can describe it. Which, good for her. I hope whatever is going on with her, she sorts it out as best as she can for herself and her kids.
I love this dress. It reminds me of the prom dress I never had the courage to wear, sadly. I hate the dust ruffle on the bottom though. HATE it. Love everything else about the dress.
It is ugly, but it looks comfortable. That’s all I’ve got.
I love this shade of green and I love this dress. I bet it was amazing in motion. Mostly, I love that she doesn’t seem so sad anymore and she is walking tall. The haircut is really flattering on her.
Princess Charlene is giving me Britney pre freedom vibes.
I am anti-ruffle as a general rule, and this dress does not need one.
I actually like it. And the colour suits her.
I actually love it on someone who can pull it off, and she can. She has amazing shoulders, she’s tall, she has strong bone structure and a striking short hair style in a bold color that shows off her neck. I think she looks great.
I don’t love the shoes, but otherwise, it’s a great look.
Love it! Beautiful color and it’s bold and fun, nice to see her in something joyful
Hard NO to any mullet dress. Hideous design that is never flattering on anyone. The color and top half is nice but they had to ruin it with the stupid mullet style.
I love that dress! the color, the lenght, the ruffle at the bottom, which seems to let one walk more at ease… I will see myself out now.
Guess I’ll be leaving with you because I love this dress. The uneven hem with back looking like a train and accented by the ruffle, the way it hangs and moves when she walks, just a really unique look and she looks very nice in it.
This isba dress thats better in motion. It also looks super comfortable
Well, overall she looks healthier and happier. That’s good.
Love the color and top half, but not the ruffled, too-short bottom. She still looks sad to me. Outrageous that she cannot dump her husband’s ass (forgot his name for a minute).
Yeah she looks great as far as style but I agree she still seems sad.
Not as sad as before but man..she seemed trapped.
She would have fit right in on an episode of the Love Boat. That is a fantastic 1970s cruise ship formal wear gown.
I love that she took a bright, bold chance on something unique. I think she looks great!