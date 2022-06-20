‘Gossip with Celebitchy’ podcast #128: The Hubb Community Kitchen got hate online

Introduction: Minutes 0 to 6:30

We’ll be off the next two weeks, June 25th and July 2nd. We will have an episode out on July 9th and then will be off on July 16th and 23rd. I’ve been sick, but thankfully my covid test came back negative. I’ve been watching Imposters on Netflix. Chandra is happy that Serena Williams is coming to Wimbledon this year. You can listen below!

Royals: Minutes 6:30 to 33:45

Order of the Garter and Royal Ascot: Minutes 6:30 to 14:30

This week we had the ceremony for the Order of the Garter, the third highest knighthood. Duchess Camilla was inducted. At the ceremony Kate wore a blue McQueen coatdress that was apparently new. Prince William got headlines for looking glum but he always looks like that. The Queen was not there but we got a photo of her with Charles and Camilla which The Royal Family posted on their Instagram. She didn’t wear the robes because she’s too frail now.

We also had Royal Ascot this week. Sophie and Beatrice looked fug in unique ways. Charles and Camilla were also there. Here are links to photos from that. The big story was that Carole Middleton wore an ugly pleated pink shirt dress to Royal Ascot that her daughter, Duchess Kate, had worn in Scotland. Chandra remembers when Kate wore one of Carole’s dresses ten years ago.

Prince Andrew: Minutes 14:30 to 17:45

Prince Andrew is a Knight of the Garter and we heard in late May that both he and the Queen would be at the service. He was listed in the printed Order of Service for the Order of the Garter ceremony and his attendance was announced by the press. At the last minute he was barred from the public-facing events although he was still there behind the scenes. The Sun reported that Charles and William lobbied the Queen to get Andrew removed. Omid Scobie had a column about how Andrew is getting mixed signals from the royal family.

Royal charity appearances: Minutes 17:45 to 25:15

Will and Kate attended the Grenfell memorial ceremony. Most of the crowd was in green, “Green for Grenfell,” but Will and Kate didn’t wear anything green at all. We wonder if that was deliberate or not. I play a segment from Zoom where we talked about that.

We also heard that Meghan left a voicemail for the Hubb Community Kitchen, the organization that she worked with to release the cookbook to benefit the Grenfell community. They posted on Facebook that she left them a sweet message. In return they got hate comments on Facebook. They also shut down their Instagram.

There were new photos of Duchess Meghan at an after school program for girls and non-binary youth in Amsterdam called Project Fearless. She visited them in April when she was there for the Invictus Games. The organization held on to the photos until their anniversary.

Cambridge move: Minutes 25:15 to 30:15

As we’ve been talking about for months, the Cambridges are planning a move. They finally settled on a place on the Windsor estate called Adalaide Cottage. This will be their third property as they are keeping Anmer Hall and their apartments in Kensington Palace. The children will going to go to a private coed school in Bucklebury, a 45 minute drive away. We assume Kate and the kids will spend a lot of time with her parents, who live in Bucklebury. The Cambridges are pushing the narrative that this is a modest four bedroom home, that they will have no “live-in” staff, and that the place doesn’t need renovations. We assume Will and Kate will be living apart. It’s curious that the Cambridges were putting out feelers for Frogmore House, Fort Belvedere or Royal Lodge but were given this smaller home. I play a segment from Zoom where we talked about this.

Kate’s big discussion: Minutes 30:15 to 33:45

Kate did an event where she talked about the Early Years with British politicians. All the photos are of Kate looking businessy. The writeup is so superficial and ridiculous it reads like a parody. The purpose of this meeting was for an awareness campaign.

