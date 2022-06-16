Who looked worse at Royal Ascot Day 2, Countess Sophie or Princess Beatrice?

Embed from Getty Images

Here are some photos from Day of Royal Ascot (Wednesday). Once again, Queen Elizabeth skipped, because all of those dusty old-money people would be aghast if they saw QEII ripping around Ascot in a wheelchair or motorized scooter. Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall were there in the first carriage, representing the Queen. Camilla was decked out in the Queen Mum’s jewelry, which is exactly how Charles prefers her.

In the second carriage, the Earl and Countess of Wessex rode with Lord de Mauley and Lady de Mauley. Then in the third carriage, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were joined by Princess Alexandra and Countess Mountbatten of Burma. As in Penny, Prince Philip’s special friend. Imagine riding in a carriage with your grandfather’s mistress. These people, I swear to God.

As for the fashion notes… hilariously, I think Camilla looks the best. Her look is professional and flattering, although her hat is comical. Beatrice wore a conservative off-white (perhaps even greige) short-sleeved dress which… I don’t care for. I appreciate that she wore something structured and more body-con than she usually does, but the fabric looks really stiff and the reverse pleats are too much. But the worst is poor Sophie. Sophie is going through a completely terrible style phase. I feel like it wasn’t this bad a few years ago? Arguably, she’s never been the most stylish woman, but she has looked like ten kinds of hell at every formal royal event recently. The big ruffled V down her chest… my God.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images