Mike Tindall was overheard referring to Prince Harry as a ‘bellend’ at the Jubbly

In 2017-2018, Prince Harry began removing some old names from his group of friends and associates. Meghan got the blame for this, but long-term, I think we can safely say that Harry became awakened (woke, if you will) to his friends’ true feelings about race and interracial relationships. Harry basically blanked out a lot of old friends because they couldn’t deal with the fact that he was marrying Meghan. I believe at that time, Harry also had a fallout with Zara and Mike Tindall. Zara had always been his beloved cousin, but a shift began happening circa 2018. The Tindalls picked a side, and they chose William and Kate. Or maybe Harry made the choice for them, I don’t honestly know. Crash cut to two weeks ago at the Jubbly, and Zara was open and friendly with Harry and Meghan at the church service, all while Mike stood off to the side looking grumpy. It turns out Mike called Harry a “bellend” during the Jubbly.
Mike Tindall called Prince Harry a “b***end” during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. A source overheard the former English rugby player referring to the Duke of Sussex’s behaviour as that of a “b***end”.
He made the comment to a fellow guest at a reception held after the televised Platinum Party concert at Buckingham Palace on June 4, as first reported by the Daily Express.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were notably absent from all of the jubilee events, apart from a thanksgiving service held the day before the concert. Television footage showed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle approach Mr Tindall and his wife Zara, the Queen’s granddaughter, following the ceremony on June 3.
Mr Tindall appeared to visibly avoid speaking to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex by staring into the distance and then speaking to other royals.
[From The Daily Mirror]
The body language “expert” was called in to reiterate the point that Mike was too much of a grumpy child to speak to Harry and Meghan, which is what we could see with our own eyes. It’s still interesting to me that Zara was polite, even warm. While it’s clear that Mike and Zara “chose” William and Kate, Mike has taken this all way too personally. Mike is even being tasked with being William’s BFF these days. As for the “bellend” stuff… I truly wonder what Mike is getting out of this? Money?
Yeah I can see why this chunkhead who cheats on his wife regularly would consider a man with values who takes care of his family a “bellend”.
Ironic though considering what it’s slang for and Mike’s appearance.
Imagine right?! This dude thinks so highly of himself because he’s in the “family” meanwhile he’s completely disposable to these people.
Totally agree…How come his parents are never seen in the company of his
mother in law? Sorry but he seems like a bully… People correct me if I’m wrong.
He certainly isn’t adding much to the gene pool. I’m guessing he was a better catch when they were younger?
Totally.
Also @Mary a total bully. He makes me sick
Wow he seems like a giant douche yuck!
Oh, the irony. Tindall and his new brother each fit the image, both literally and figuratively.
I watched a BBC clip of Mike goin home.to visit his Dad, his parents where really lovely v down to earth, but he initially put on this grand upper class kind of accent, soon changed by de end of clip as both parents definitely did not speak like him ! What does he do anyway ,goin around taking stupid photos of himself in women hats,. he really thinks fondly of himself doesn’t he, can’t seem to think.why,. !!!! He has aligned himself to.William for access,.opportunities and money !
Burn him to the ground, C! Nicely done.
What’s good to see on reports of this story was that most people were either commenting on the irony of Tindall calling anyone a ‘bellend” or demanding to know what the hell his medals were for. The latter is something I hadn’t even noticed since so many of the RF are tooling about with shiny things stuck to them but – yeah – what ARE those medals for, Mike? Threatening to punch people? Being a d*ckhead? They should be…
The medals are in recognition of the fact that old Mike here lasted seven weeks (yes seven entire weeks) before he was caught cheating on his new bride. Truly a hero.
@Zapp Brannigan Lol – of course!
“Lasted seven weeks before he was caught.” Yes, until he was caught. Rumors were he was cheated during engagement with his ex regularly.
He wants the financial hand outs and connections.
At this point I feel no member of the BRF is in this for service. It’s entirely on the grift that is the modern monarchy.
I guess we know what Zara and Kate bonded over!
Slightly tenuous connection but Tindall’s ex girlfriend is the daughter of some friends of some friends of my parents. They did not have nice things to say about Zara or Mike.
LOL @Zapp Brannigan. Yep, seven weeks until he was caught. They were married July 30, 2011.
Need to scroll down a little for the video.
https://www.thebiglead.com/posts/rugby-player-mike-tindall-caught-with-face-in-chest-of-a-woman-at-a-dwarf-throwing-competition-01dxev98ette
@hench- you’ve always got the stories! Feel free to share what they didn’t like about mike and Zara😉
@Jais from what I can remember the tenor of the conversation was that Zara blatantly cheated with Mike behind the soon-to-be-ex’s back. To be honest, looks like Zara and Mike are well matched!
From what I recall Zara was apparently desperate to date a rugby player and all the good looking ones were married/not interested.
Tindall has always been a massive bellend but they sounds like a good match as she is just as bad as he.
Thanks Hench! Sounds messy.
@DigitalUnicorn why in the world would she be desperate to date a rugby player? I get why the wannabe housewives of Essex are looking for the cache but a blood princess?? Settling for the last rugby player standing? I need answers.
Zara and Mike are such an odd pair. He is so loutish but honestly the English royals are mostly quite dreadful themselves (see: Andrew). But if you look at how badly Zara’s father treated Anne in their separation, it also makes more sense.
(Technically Zara is not a Princess of the Blood Royal. Zara is descended from the female line and isn’t an HRH.)
I know Zara isn’t an HRH, but she’s a direct descendant of the monarch. Surely that ranks her above futbol wives.
Oh, yeah, Wills is Tindall’s bruh now, so he must let W see how loyal he is. They are well-matched, because Britain has itself a pigeon-pair of useless, lazy, lily-livered tossers. There is plenty Wills can be doing, but doesn’t. What does Tindall “do” these days, apart from faffing about with Zara‘s horses? Anyway, I’m not surprised by any of this.
A “lighthearted dwarf throwing”!!! Omg. He got caught cheating on his new bride while attending a show that specializes in humiliating others. What a guy.
According to this article, Harry is the one who introduced Zara and Mike to each other, and there’s a (very old) photo of Harry with both of them looking very happy. So Mike has Harry to thank for his entire life and instead he treats him like this. I’ve never been able to stand that guy; he reminds me of a Neanderthal.
https://www.express.co.uk/news/royal/1292751/royal-family-news-zara-tindall-mike-tindall-prince-harry-relationship-spt
THIS man, this cheater (there are receipts) has the nerve to blast Harry? Whatever. Those who live in glass houses…
He’s an uneducated, vulgar thug who is hanging off PWT’s coattails because he has nothing else to do with his life. What a repugnant man.
Looks like a thug, sounds like a thug, acts like a thug…..real treasure isn’t he.
I wonder what friend told the paps about the remark.
I hope someone maybe Charles tells tindall to stop making comments to the media tindall id annoying imo
Chuck doesn’t care about Harry.
Imagine Mike Tindall thinking he has the higher moral ground. Lol, what a ignorant putz.
Doesn’t matter what he thinks. Harry is still Prince Harry and sixth in line for the throne. That won’t change.
Tindall got a lot of nerve talking about anybody after his punk tail was caught getting humiliated by his own daughter in national TV. All of those “royal” children are embarrassing. But the last photo I saw was when Harry and a heavily pregnant Meghan were leaving the christening of the Zindall’s last child and Harry was made its Godfather. I do believe Zindall is definitely getting compensated in some way by Willileaks and to stay in his grace he has to badmouth Harry. Harry and Meghan were so very right to dump that toxic cesspool of grifters. Now to #AbolishTheMonarchy
I am sorry but what is a bellend?
Here it is, just had to Google for myself!
bell·end
/ˈbelend/
nounVULGAR SLANG•BRITISH
the glans of the penis.
an annoying or contemptible man.
“he is a total bellend and should step down as soon as possible”
He’s as much of a penis with teeth as William so he has no room to use that word at all, lol.
Thanks, I was wondering, too. And Ew. Pot calling the kettle?
Haha I had to Google it too. Knowing Cretin Mike as we do, I thought it was British slang for “race-traitor” but I guess I was wrong! Lol. 🙄
The head of a dick. Vulgar slang for someone who’s basically an idiot
I’m an old person so I googled it too! I google everything! Hard these days
A penis, I believe, but like a coarse version of the word.
Ahhh. A dickhead. OK. So is Mike the pot or the kettle in this situation?
Not that vulgar in the UK, it gets used a lot here. But then us Brits are fond of calling each other names like that.
Perhaps they just had a family falling out and don’t like each other. It happens. I don’t think everything has to be about Meghan. And maybe Harry WAS a bellend to him. Who knows?
“Pot calling the kettle black” doesn’t apply here, since Harry has none of Mike’s loutish qualities.
Harry was never a “bellend” to Mike – Mike is just mad he can’t physically and verbally abuse him anymore and he wants the Cambridges to fund him.
@BlinkB So not vulgar for somebody to talk like that at a supposedly high-class royal event? How very classy of him. Considering Mike’s own behavior, he needs to zip it. Funny how it’s okay for H&M to be called all sorts of names by royals and royal-adjacents but they aren’t supposed to speak a word.
@BlinkB — The *family falling out* is that Tindall showed his true side as a racist, bullying POS who has chosen his side strategically and sucked up to the other brother who is, no coincidence, closest to the crown. His ambition is as visible as the repaired nose on his face. He is truly the “bellend” here.
BlinkB, why are you speaking for other Brits that are not you? What makes you think other “Brits are fond of calling people names”? I would be careful not to tout your opinions/beliefs/behaviors as those shared by an entire country, just speak for yourself please and thank you very much. And LOL, do continue telling on yourself and exposing what or who you really are.
“I don’t think everything has to be about Meghan.”
um…are you aware, since you say you’re a Brit, that EVERYTHING always comes back to being about Meghan and how it’s her fault? at least according to the British media.
@BlinkB – if considered not that vulgar, then why bleeped out in the original text that Kaiser quoted? Genuinely curious – I’d never heard that word before
It means a knob (basically the same as a dickhead)
It’s slang for the end of the penis- similar to dickhead, which is another common British insult.
I’m glad you asked. I didn’t know either. What a horrible thing to say. To me, Harry is a class act, a tall glass of water on a hot day, etc. Tindall is a vulgar, cheating thug.
Mush Brains Tindall is confused. PWT is the Bellend.
And tindall saying publicly if the third child was not a boy they would try again totally annoying
I don’t know what that word means LOL
But I am not surprised that Mike Tindall was trashing Harry behind his back. I would not be surprised if part of the reason he is so salty is bc Harry doesn’t tell him any details of his life for him to spill on his podcast.
I’m betting Mike asked Harry to be on his Rugby podcast and he refused.
I had to google it and judging by the meaning, mike is trash. However I expect nothing better from him a man who has no respect for his own wife won’t understand Harry respect for his.
Mike seems like the British version of white trash, and is one of those former athletes whose younger physique was the only attractive thing about him.
I don’t know what that word means. Anyone?
Ariel, the explanation is posted above. I had to Google it myself. I guess Mike thinks he’s still on the football pitch and he’s talking among his mates. He talks about beating Harry up and now he’s calling him names. And he’s starting to look like Uncle Gary. Keeping it classy!
Lo…..Harry and Meghan just smiled politely to Zara and Her brother said a nice pleasantly thing and kept it pushing. They literally just stop by the stairs for 3 seconds because they have manners and those two were already standing by the stairs. Zara’s husband is an asshole and always been.
Zara is an asshole too; the way she smirked and mocked Harry and Meg’s wedding service made me see her in a very different light. She reminds me of Princess Michael of Kent, uppity bitches.
I remember that too Selene. Bea & Eug had the same looks on their faces too.
This fool cosplaying Shrek is such a hateful simp. Why is he on Harry d*ck so hard? Harry is not thinking about you Mikey, so take your awful wife and move on. All these hateful losers truly are pathetic.
It was clear from the video that Harry ignored Mike and that Mike wished he was somewhere else. Judging from his BLM comments he’s not the most tolerant guy so there’s no surprise that he would have issues with Harry and Meghan. Plus he’s got to look out for the future, William’s going to have the keys to the kingdom one day and he’s going to need a financial bailout or two when Anne’s no longer around.
He’s definitely dancing for his dinner. They’re pathetic.
Yep, time and again he lets slip what the talking points are in the royal family about Harry and his family. It’s all spite, racism and jealousy.
This guy is living with his wife and kids on his mother in law’s property. He cannot even support his family, despite all the grifting and selling of his royal connection. This uneducated as*shole is a loser.
So am I reading it wrong MIKE FREAKING TINDALL biggest d**k ever is calling Harry a d**k? What does he get out of this? Harry talked nicely to Zara so what’s happened to Mike (the one who wanted to hit Harry?) he’s so weird and violent
He is a proxy for William. If William thinks Mike is the shit, then let Mike be 👑 instead of William. Neither is anyone’s idea of a king, but all TOB’s rage and melancholy could be that he wishes he were more like Mike: a real lout. To be honest, psychologically, William IS a lout.
He does seem to be proxy for burger king but not sure what he’s getting out of it. They’re not working royals. He’s so angry and abusive, it’s shocking.
I’m mainly surprised at all the people who’ve never heard of bellend. I’m Canadian but it was being thrown around in high school in my rural community.
Lol, Erinn, here in America we just call people dickheads.
Yep, never heard of bellend either. Dickheads are common in America and Mike Tindall reminds me a maga d**khead.
Exactly, Feeshalori! LOL
When I first saw this trending this morning, I had to Google the Brit slang. Ew. Tindall seems to have always picked on Harry starting when Harry was a skinny teen and Tindall a pro rugby player. Now, he’s felling empowered to trash Harry in particular in public. This is crude and once again makes the BRF look bad.
Sucking up to the Lamebridges makes sense when we acknowledge the Tindalls will need them to support their lifestyle in the future.
I guess when you publicly cheat on a member of the Royal Family and get away with it and no one even calls you a bellend for it, you get a little cocky about what is and is not your business.
It’d be so easy to just…not do this in public but that is not the Mike Tindall way.
I could completely see him making a racist remark and falling out with PH or Harry objecting to his cheating on Zara. The drunken cheat needs to take a seat. Peter, Zara, and Mike all three have nothing to look down on PH for considering their lives.
I’ll never forgive Zara for being so rude and laughing and pulling faces at the pastor’s sermon during Harry and Meghan’s wedding. Could you imagine that happening if a white dude was giving the sermon? Also, Zara’s husband cheated on her and is an overgrown rugby brat who thinks he SO funny when he is not, so I don’t think H&M are missing out on any deep friendship. I’d say Zara and her doofus, dick-wandering fella are thick as two short planks.
Doesn’t he also have two convictions for drink driving which caused him to have his license suspended for 3 years? He’s really classy! Great advert for the royal family!
Not to mention the dwarf throwing incident (yes really) that got him suspended from the England rugby team.
Mike’s the bellend here.
I remember that very well—the one discordant part of a lovely ceremony. It’s a good thing that the Sussexes don’t waste much time on these cheap people. I’ve often found that folks who are used to ‘going through the motions church-going’ are profoundly uncomfortable when confronted with true religious belief. Zara Tindall and Mrs. Cornwall both really showed their a$$es in public on that day. Sadly, they seem to be incapable of self-awareness and just really limited generally.
Zara (and others) may have been laughing/smiling/pulling faces during the sermon for ugly reasons. But I went back awhile ago to coverage and Meghan’s good friend Javinka, who was there, said a lot of people were. Including Javinka. But it was because you could hear the crowds outside roaring and applauding at different points. People were surprised, some bemused, some loved it. You can see Elton, David Beckham and others.
I’ll never forget Zara and Kate laughing at Bishop Michael Curry. I know that expression well; it’s that of racist bigots. I will never understand how they felt it was acceptable as representatives of the Commonwealth and descendant of the Queen, and members of the Anglican Church. I will never understand how this was not a *big* news story: along with the photograph of Will and Kate in the Caribbean and of being carried on thrones by POCs in the Solomon Islands, and Meghan’s experiences, we all know they are racists. If they cannot resist being racist, Zara and Kate should at least have understood that their behavior was, at best, rude and tasteless, and that they were on a global stage. I also don’t understand how this piece of trash and her meathead husband could be related to Princess Anne.
He called Harry a dickhead which is Tindall being the King (or nephew by marriage to) of self projection.
Mikey is so far up W’s butt he could check for polyps. Zara obviously has custody of the brain cell cause she’s civil at the very least.
It’s amazing to me that there are so many a$$ kissers in this nasty vile family. But then if you are a bunch of freeloading grifters who don’t work what do you expect?
Mike likes to openly racism, and now that Harry has put his foot down and not allowed it in his presence, Mike has to call him a bellend behind his back. Racists really resent when they cannot racist with you anymore.
LoL Mikey, enjoy your 15mins of fame, I suppose next he will be on all the talk shows defending himself calling Harry names. its a slippery slip ol”chap
These royals are so classy…
Either this did happen or the tabloids are pissed because they have no leaks and want the Tindalls to leak more information especially about that birthday party and possible pictures. This jubilee was almost weeks ago and the press are pissed because Harry and Meghan, the moneymakers, didn’t give them anything to work with. I wouldn’t be surprised if the press have something on Mike, like they do William and for revenge they’re trying to start drama. That Invisible contract isn’t going so good is it. This screams like a baiting story, just like the ban from taking pictures of the Lilli/Queen story. The press wants information. That media is not making that family look good at all.
So a small amount of tea in response to Kaiser’s point about Harry getting rid of some of his old friends. Mr Hench’s cousin has a daughter and son-in-law who, especially the SIL, were “best friends” with Harry pre Meghan. On several occasions in the last few years there has been chat about how Harry has cut off all communication with them and how ‘sad’ it is that they are no longer in touch. The son-in-law was, I think, at school with Harry.
Now, I’ve never met this couple so can’t comment on why Harry cut all ties with them but I can confirm that he absolutely has done a pruning of his friend circle in the UK.
Hench, given what you know about Harry why do you think? Was the relative classist, or gossipy or even from a clique that may be classist and potentially racist and gossipy? What we know of toff land, it’s a pretty small pond. I get if Harry felt like he’d be judged or gossiped about he’d cut ties. But that’s just guessing
Honestly I don’t know, @Mia. I can confirm that the son-in-law is definitely a member of the toff set but having never met him, I can’t comment on what he may be like. I do know that he was apparently very hurt at being cut off because he and Harry were very close and he received no explanation for why either. He just got ghosted.
Given everything m and H experienced, which no one else will know, I wonder if he just needed to cut most ties for his sanity and he didn’t know who to trust. I hope for Harry’s sake when he’s more settled he’ll possibly reconnect with some old friends (not that he needs to but it’s often nice). That was such a tumultuous time for him and mostly knowing who he could trust.
Charlie van Straubenzee was seen out on a bike ride with Harry in Montecito just a few weeks ago, and they have been friends since childhood. I have to assume that Harry knew what he was doing with the friend pruning, and walked away from the people who ended up showing themselves to be untrustworthy/ racist/ classist. I’m sure marrying Meghan opened his eyes to a lot of things with some of these people that he hadn’t seen before.
Might not have been for a particular reason. People get married, move, fall out of touch.
My bet is the former friend of Harry’s in the toff set was one of many Harry deleted from his address book because they wrinkled their elegant noses at Meghan. Toffs are incredibly insular — even I as a Canadian was referred to as a “colonial” when I was living in England. While my great-grandparents came from the UK, I’m not a colonial, I’m a 3 generation Canadian and proud of it.
Referring to someone as a colonial while not being in a period drama is a choice.
Amusing to be called such a terrible name by someone from a formerly relevant country. 🙄
A lot of these toff people think too high of themselves, they never question their own behaviour or racism. (look no further than Harry’s own brother/family). So yeah, of cause they’re going around blabbing how ‘unjust of Harry to cut them off’, and how they ‘can’t understand that Harry was so rude to cut them off.’
We know Harry has done quite a bit of reshaping of his personal and private life. But he hasn’t cut everyone out. Those who were, seem to be have been cut with good reason. So maybe there’s something this person isn’t telling you.
Harry is a godfather to one of the Tindell girls so it’s horrible that Mike can’t even be civil in public but I guess William yanked on his chain pretty hard before the service.
One thing is for sure: Mike didn’t call Harry a “bellend” to his face. Mike ain’t about that life. Mike had his chance to beat Harry up and call him names to his face but when the opportunity presented himself, Mike stood there looking stupid. Harry’s not worried about Mike and neither should we be.
Mike couldn’t look Harry in the face! He looked shamed.
Mike Tindall is a coward. He talks trash behind Harry’s back but watch the video of them outside the church, the coward could not look Harry in the eye.
So Harry is a [redacted] because he *checks notes* removed his wife and child, who were being racially abused on a daily basis from most likely within and without, from a racist and toxic environment but Not a word on the ‘paedophile prince of pizza express and perspiration’ (credit: münecat). Says a lot
Also how mature is that insult guys? How wonderful for us brits, left with the most well-behaved, charming and classiest bunch. Great going Mark, so mature!
Well I guess since Toxic Sr is unable to speak (allegedly) Mike Tindall is stepping into the Duke of Douchery role? I expect he’ll booked on Piss Moron’s show any day now.
I’m sure he’s being asked as we speak.
So I had to Google…. For non British folks, it means d*ckh**d
I agree with Kaiser that Mike has taken Harry’s entire situation way too personally. It’s weird. He’s sort of morphing into a version of Uncle Gary.
Ha, great minds and all that. I posted above that Mike is starting to resemble Uncle Gary.
Z & M chose H as the godfather of their second child in 2019. If there was a falling out I’d be inclined to bet it happened after the Oprah interview.
The departure footage from the church service also clearly shows H not making any moves to interact with M. I think it’s possible H blanked him because of some of the threatening comments he’s made towards H post Oprah. H’s indifference to M probably put his nose out of joint and the “bellend” comment was his thuggish revenge. What a loser!
The British royals are different they backstab one another and still smile at each other.
Just look at the video of Zara at the Sussexes wedding.
Whatever. I don’t see the BM and royal experts calling Mike an asset to the monarchy.
Hasn’t he already proven he’s racist trash? I thought he made some questionable comments awhile ago
Hard to believe that Harry is portrayed as the loose cannon when this dude has a podcast and can’t make it through a formal event without being overheard calling people names. But I guess it doesn’t matter to them so long as Charles, Camilla, and William are never the ones spoken about.
Heavily projecting are we?
Had to look it up cause I never heard the word before:
NOUN
BRITISH
VULGAR SLANG
the glans of the penis.
an annoying or contemptible man:
“he is a total bellend and should step down as soon as possible”
THIS IS WHAT HE CALLED HARRY??!!!
Mike is a truckhead who has probably had multiple concussions while he was playing his sport. Concussions can cause brain damage. So the Truckhead has mush for brains.
and he’s standing around wearing medals for … service to rugby and podcasts?
The Twitter army of H&M hate spewers has been having a gleeful field day with this. What’s interesting to me is they all keep abbreviating and censoring the word in their various posts in exactly the same way as the headlines, which to me is highly suspicious right? Why would a British person on an open platform censor letters in such a tame, typically joking insult?
What I can’t figure out is who is paying them to maintain this literal 24/7 machine of negative engagement about H&M on social media. It’s simply not sustainable for the average person with a job and a life even just from a time perspective. I’m sure we’d all like to believe it’s KP or BP but I’m really not convinced they’re that savvy when it comes to Twitter manipulation, and paying people means paper trails.
If you look at the individual accounts, most of them are brand spanking new, made within the last year or two with the same format of name and like 8 or 9 numbers (which I assume is twitters default handle convention if you don’t make your own). The written stuff is too specific to have been done by bots, so what/who is driving this I wonder? Are we to believe a bunch of boomers randomly decided to join Twitter just to sit around bashing H&M and nauseatingly complimenting the RF all day every day? It makes no sense from a human behavior perspective, especially with so much else going on in England that actually impacts people’s lives.
I can’t stand Elon Musk but he was right to question just how much of Twitter is actually legitimate people.
I believe it’s Kensington Palace in consort with the tabloids. Feeding instructions to others to do their dirty work. A lot of the worst offenders are people who were financially struggling, had arrest and prison records and could definitely use the money.
He knows who will butter his buns best and so he has sided with Wills and Kate. And being so open about his feelings – the point it’s being circulated- will buy him brownie points with Will. But when you self yourself out – the bill comes due at the end. Idiot. This behavior would be looked down upon if he had said it about any one else in good standing with the Middle-Winds.
This Neanderthal is just vile. He , Zara and the keenbridges deserve each other.
Thug.
Someone on here (sorry, cannot remember who!) recently suggested referring to him as ‘Thugby Mike’, and the more he opens his mouth, the more this suits him.
Can you imagine the pearl clutching and outrage in the BM if Harry and Meghan did an endorsement deal with a CBD company? But Thugby Mike’s payment as spokesperson for Pureis CBD doesn’t warrant a mention…
He really is a despicable idiot.
Class always shows.
Mia1066, But William is angry and abusive, too. We know about the anger already (incandescence) and we get hints of the abusiveness with the leaking, cooperation with the newspaper that libeled Meghan, “snubbing” Lilibet’s first birthday party (though they weren’t invited). What Will really wants to do is call Harry names, vituperate him for whatever Harry has done “against” Will (the Oprah interview where Meghan said Kate was a good person?) He probably wants to hit Harry, which he probably did when they were little boys (William the elder and heir). So yes, William is “choosing” Mike as his dickhead “brother” to replace Harry and “give it to Harry” in a way William can’t, because he is supposed to have “dignity” as a future king. What Mike gets out of it? He’s fishing to see what tangibles can be won as an unofficial mouthpiece for Mr. Fury. It will all be under the table and we’ll probably never see the rewards.
@Annakist
“A pigeon-pair of useless, lazy, lily-livered tossers.” Lol! So perfect.
If this guy were American, we’d call him white trash
Zoochy, Yes, the White Trash Bros twinning. Perfect.
The RF need to watch this man because he’s rapidly becoming a problem.
I am guessing here, but this is based on what I’ve seen with closet racists in America: some people can, for the most part, hide their racism or other bigotry when their views are socially unacceptable. But once cracks start appearing in what is considered “acceptable” then the floodgates open, and people who previously tried to hide their bigotry no longer try. They are emboldened by the behavior of others around them. Here, it could be that when it started to become public just how racist the royal family is, and how the public doesn’t seem to care, Mike might feel more comfortable letting his real self come out.
Maybe he’s become a Harry surrogate for William. A new scapegoat.
What’s funny is that I knew next to nothing about this guy except that he was married to Zara and a rugby player. Never cared enough to know more, assumed the “down to earth” and “normal” stories were true and moved on with my life. Now, because of this comment, I’ve learned what a dickhead this guy truly is. Way to go, dumb ass.
Mike is a brute who thrives on the boys will be boys excuse. So since Harry and Meghan left he and his wife were spokespeople for covid tests that didn’t work, took money for the British version of PPE loans when they didn’t have employees, shilled for a CBD oil company DURING the Jubbly on instagram using photos of members of the royal family as bookends of his post, spilled secrets of the royal family many times on his podcast and just after his wife gave birth to his son on their bathroom floor he cradled “his boy” up to watch rugby together. Mike’s antics and some of his depictions of the royal family give me the same vibes as the episode of the crown with the Balmoral Test. For all their royal airs, they really are pretty common.
kyliegirl – I think of ‘common’ people as salt of the earth types with at least a lick of humanity. By contrast MT sounds like more of a grifting gasbag who’s had more than a few years practice cheating the taxman (i.e. taxpaying public) https://euroweeklynews.com/2021/02/09/mike-tindall-claiming-furlough-money-while-worth-15m/
Kyliegirl, You are being too kind with common. The word that comes to mind is trashy. And here’s my last blow: they are trashier than the Kardashians.
Wow. I know this sounds like a silly thing for him to say but I find it really painful for H&M and personally. This is a narcissistic family system on global steroids. Having lived through this with my own family and walking away, I have continued to suffer from barbs from “offended” family members to the point of having a lawyer send a cease and desist. People who haven’t experienced it often try to split the blame since they can’t figure people could be that ugly (especially an entire family) if the other person didn’t do something first, but the truth is, often all that happened is that the person stopped being so freaking nice and walked away finally.
@zengirl ♥️💪
@JaneBee – TY
What a loutish, uneducated, vulgar thug who has his lips firmly planted on PWT’s *ss. From his racists comments, to saying he wants to beat up H, to consistently spilling RF secrets on his podcast/tabloids, to being deployed to excuse L’s tantrum, to now again insult H in such a vulgar manner, man has been busy singing for his supper. The more he and the RF flap their gums, the more the world sees who the classy and hard working royals are: H & M. Also the more they reveal the invisible contract, only H & M are expected to shut up and take the abuse, but for everyone else it’s sins galore.
I really don’t get why the Royals are still on the attack. The Jubbly is over, the Sussexes long gone from the UK, yet they’re still griping and complaining about their one appearance which the entire world focused on. Tindall is a petty big mouth who looks like a fool with his crass name calling. What does he have to compare to HRH Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. They’re all overdressing, over sharing, and over compensating. What a mean spirited, bigoted bunch.
The submission page is not working.
They are angry that Harry didn’t leak, that they took the Jubby by storm, and all they did was show for 2 events.
He’s disgusting. If the royal family took out their trash, there wouldn’t be anyone left
His goatee is not flattering at all. The color of his hair especially the moustache part….I kid you not it looks to me like he forgot to wipe the milk off
He’s a really ugly man, inside and out. How he EVER captured the attention of his wife I’ll never know. I can only assume that he’s an excellent lover (though I’d be too grossed out to ever find out).
Congratulations Mike, you got played! Mike got thrown to the dogs while in service to his masters, mainly William. They want everyone to forget they’re moving to their forever house… again. He got played for the pawn he is. Everyone is reminded, yet again, that he is the thuggish, coarse, lout his masters think he is, and that’s he’s fit for purpose. Hope William’s embrace was worth it, bruv. Meanwhile… Harry has Nacho.
Mike Tindall is officially the property of British tabloid media. If he didn’t call Harry a name behind his back, he said enough in earshot of a reporter that validated his name mentioned. I observed Harry intentionally ignoring Mike, which was probably related to a previous comment. Zara was busy trying to be photographed with Meghan.
I always return to the engagement interview. Harry said he knew he had to up his game when he met Meghan. He stopped smoking and drinking heavily. Many of his friendships involved heavy partying. When he wasn’t in the party mode, he traveled worldwide to represent the Crown. At the same time, William sat on his imaginary throne, picking his teeth, vacationing, and adjusting to family life. There are a few photographs of Harry with friends. I don’t doubt that he made space with those who made disparaging remarks concerning his relationship with Meghan. Still, I questioned how strong the particular friendship was after he left the military.
Mike Tindall is what he is – Mr. Nobody trying hard to be Somebody.
Zara is an attractive, well connected woman who will someday share her mother’s ample estate with her brother and be well off. She could have done so much better. Aristocrat, a second or third son maybe. Educated. Employed. She is the only daughter of the Princess Royal. Why she settled for this vulgar thug is beyond me.
Birds of a feather. I will never forget how the royal family acted at Harry & Meghan’s wedding. I was actually shocked how I’ll behaved they were it was an eye opener for me. Zara was one of those I’ll behaved “royals” -if not the worst to be honest. If you haven’t seen it go watch for her especially when the Pastor from Chicago spoke.
I once commented here on how did the Queen’s granddaughter ended up with someone like Mike Tindall and one of the commentators here took offense and said who else was going to take her off their hands. Something about the response made me think this person was familiar with them. So maybe the granddaughter is not all that either.
Arent this two free loaders live in Anne’s property.
What happen when anne died?
Where do their income come from?
Do they work?
Do they think william will support them in the future?
Are they that dumb?
Wait. I retrack the last question.