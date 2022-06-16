Duchess Kate had a ’roundtable discussion’ with politicians about Early Years

Y’all remember the Keenwell Institute for Buttons and Early Years? AKA “a dusty desk in Kensington Palace.” The Keenwell Institute is actually the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, and it’s just Kate’s latest busywork scheme to make it look like she founded a major, groundbreaking initiative and institute devoted to her core issue, Early Years. The Keenwell Institute gives Kate an excuse to do photo-ops in blazers and say things like “my pie chart shows that people believe early childhood development is important!” Speaking of, that’s exactly what Kate was doing today. People Magazine just published Kensington Palace’s press release, basically:
Kate Middleton led her first roundtable discussion with U.K. politicians on Thursday as she championed her royal work on early childhood development. The royal mom of three urged that there is “more we can all do” to prioritize the well-being of children, whether it be directly helping a child or “by investing in the adults around them.”
Kate, who launched her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood last year, said in a statement, “Our experiences in early childhood fundamentally impact our whole life and set the foundation for how we go on to thrive as individuals, with one another, as a community and as a society.”
The meeting largely focused on findings by the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, which showed that 90% of people agree that the early years are important in shaping children’s lives, but less than 20% recognise that the first five years of a child’s life are crucial to their outcomes later in life.
“The findings published today present us with a huge opportunity and demonstrate there is a real appetite from the public to bring this issue up on all of our agendas. There is more we can all do — every member of society can play a key role, whether that is directly with a child or by investing in the adults around them — the parents, the carers, the early years workforce and more,” she continued. “If we come together to raise the importance of early childhood development, we’ll soon see that healthy, happy individuals make for a healthier, happier world, which is why every second we spend with a child, is an investment in our collective future.”
The research, conducted by Ipsos UK, found that 70% of people believe, like Kate, that the early years should be more of a priority across society and the majority of people (55%) recognize that a person’s mental wellbeing is affected by their childhood experiences. Kate and her foundation believe there is a “huge opportunity to shape the future of our society by focusing on the importance of early childhood to lifelong outcomes.”
[From People]
Just so we’re clear, the basis of ALL of this is Kate’s stupid Five Big Questions, which she copied from some half-remembered childhood development textbook written decades ago. The results from the survey were so asinine, KP had to pad the results with data gathered by other methods, like the Ipsos “research” Kate is now citing in her “report.” As for the report, she’s arguing that… people don’t understand that the early years are important. That’s it. Remember this too: in Kate’s mind, her Early Years work boils down to “if you don’t get it right in the first five years, your life is garbage.” Don’t worry, she also believes that the key to early child development is coming from wealthy two-parent households as well. She said all of this in front of “Health Secretary Sajid Javid, Minister for Families Will Quince and officials from the Health and Social Care and Education departments.” How embarrassing for those professional men and women, that they had to sit through this meeting with Katie Keen and her pie charts.
Photos courtesy of Instar.
-
-
This woman is gonna give me an eyeroll injury.
Yep.
Poor Kate. I can’t begin to imagine what those ministers around the table must have thought of her ‘research’. This is giving me shades of Diana finding her independence without the gravitas, credibility or hard work. The separation process has been set in motion.
She’s so full of… How does she explain her brother’s battle with major depression? He came from the same home she did (though I will concede that CarolE probably lavished most of her laser attention on her oldest to nab the Bald, Brass Egg, and then her other daughter to land a titled husband). Or the fact that NONE of the three ended up being able to get/hold any kind of real job or have any real work ethic? They all came from an involved, 2 parent home, decent income, etc. So…what happened to them?
@JAN90067 These are all excellent questions!
How dare you besmirch the marshmallow king!
Excellent questions, and I really want someone to put them to her during an interview. 😀
Sincerely, all it takes is ONE member of the British media to reach this stellar conclusion and ask the question.
None of the MIddleton children are independent, successful adults.
She’s repeating what every childhood expert has researched for years.
Perhaps she could point out that the cost of living crisis in the UK will have the most profound impact on children under five, and cause irreparable damage to those children whose parents cannot afford to heat or feed them. Perhaps she should tell Javid, hedgefund manager extraordinaire, to focus on that.
Does she give the experts credit it bothers me that she does not invite real scholars to speak and she just introduces them as speakers
Luckily if you are a royal plagiarism is of no concern. (If she were getting REF’d her report would clock in at a negative score)
Isn’t getting involved in politics against protocol? What is the end goal of this meeting anyway?
There’s no end goal but to give her a project that try’s (and fails) to compete with Meghan.
That’s how this project was initially “born.”
They could do so much but haven’t moved past the 5 questions in a few years. Since KP seems to be spying on Sussex commentators I’ll keep my suggestions to myself
Try’s ??? Eeeeeee …
@kelleybee shush lol typing too fast.
*tries
All good 😉
Well it did take them a decade to come up with the 5 questions.
Getting into politics is good when it’s
tory/establishment politics. It’s bad when it’s actually something that works for the people/criticizes tory politics.
There is no video or audio. Just still pictures and you make your own interpretation of the still pictures
@what says.. I went looking for audio too at DF. Curiously, they are back to highlighting her clothes costs as the header. More curious, DF used the same airbrushed pics as above until midway and the unfiltered pics appear. Something is afoot.
My sister in law is an early childhood educator, and I’ve been impressed by the almost radical potential changes that high quality inexpensive public daycare could effect in society. Almost every measure of wellbeing, quality of life, and success is improved when kids, especially from marginalized communities, attend. Not exactly something Tories would support! That’s not to blame parents, maybe the way Kate does, but to say this is one way the govt can compensate for all the other barriers kids from disadvantaged backgrounds face.
Daily fail uploaded a highly edited version of the socalled discussion and she’s reading from her notes and essentially giving a speech to so-called experts. There’s no conviction or Passion in her voice. There’s nothing notable to where you can see that she knows the topic that she’s a so-called expert on herself. She’s literally reading notes 😂 which comes across as she’s just giving a speech to everyone
And apparently she blew Jill Biden out of the water with her expertise (according to fail comments!). She’s a highly educated education expert apparently. 🤷♂️
I know this has been discussed before, but seriously I cannot imagine how disappointed and confused Dr. Biden must have been to attend that meeting. Didn’t she have notes and was prepared to dive in to the material?
@Green girl
Yes and Dr Biden also expressed disappointment that the meeting ended so quickly,she was hoping for substance instead of a glorified photoshoot.
As with everything she does, the end goal is a photoshoot.
She should never have gone along with the giant lie of her “expertise” in this. It becomes increasingly obvious.
The British public don’t care. They know she is not very bright and all she cares about is being a closehorse. Hence the preening in pink.
Preening in Pink is hilarious. Next will be 41 Candles.
LOL Merricat!
I mean, she IS a member of The Brexit Club?
…I’ll see my way out.
@Lux this thread was already hysterical and your comment made it perfect 😂
In my line of work I have to entertain idiots with money. Investors that want to say they’re part of my industry and I have to play along like their input is groundbreaking. It also helps with professional reputation and relationships.
I’d imagine that is what is happening here.
Kate doesn’t bring any money to the table though. She’s pointless. The royalists already vote Tory so this only serves to make her look good. She brings nothing to the table for anyone else.
Nic
A name helps. And to show you work with names brings in other names hoping to be connected to THAT name.
And as far as money, it might. Kate personally brings nothing, ever. But she does have a name that can be used for fundraising.
It’s a different cash for access scheme
I mean, was this done with an eye toward her foundation giving a massive grant to an organization suggested by these experts, who actually know what’s happening and where money is needed immediately? The sort of vetting that is generally done privately, but of course Kate needs to publicize hers so it looks like she “works.”
If not, and if the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood ends up not giving a penny to any of the organizations on the ground actually trying to implement some of what “expert Kate” is saying, then what’s the point? (Obviously a rhetorical question; I know the point is a fluffy article that serves only as PR for Kate, but how frustrating it is to waste so many resources in service of her image.)
And if not, where DOES her foundation’s money go?
Lorelei
The RF money mostly goes to the Foundations own overhead and salaries. Fundraising sometimes happens and the funds sometimes get used up before they can be allocated to the charity. Sometimes it pays for Kate and William to host galas as fundraisers.
As a side note 3 instances Kate’s patronages have closed their doors after asking her help. Unable to retrieve the funds raised on their name.
Meghan was correct to keep the Hubb cookbook out of the RF for these reasons.
Both Meghan and Harry wanted no part of the RF.
And it was SO UNNECESSARY! No one expected her to be an expert at anything besides looking pretty in designer clothes and overlooking infidelity. She has a degree in what, art history? Did someone try to put her in charge of curating her in-laws’ priceless art collection only for her to prove so inept that they said “let’s give her something she can spout bland platitudes and universal opinions about before she embarrasses herself”?
Well, she wasn’t familiar with Faberge eggs so I doubt she knows even the most basic info needed to focus there.
Miranda, I am all the way with you. She could have curated art from the royal family’s massive collection that has never seen the light of day, for shows that raised money for charities that help anyone other than her.
“Research.’ That was nothing of the sort. This is some of the most flagrantly insulting grandstanding, and self-aggrandizing, and fraud I’ve ever seen and heard. She shouldn’t do any more “work” anymore. At least that would be honest.
She’s beyond a joke at this point.
Remember “blah blah blah. Girl power.”? Kate should just do “Blah blah blah. Early years.”
Botox is making her eye droop.
I was going to form a cogent answer with layers and such, but the fact is: Kate is a lazy and disinterested duchess. We can debate the worthiness of royalty, but it still exists, still draws money and the arrangement is that they do “work” in exchange for their continued roles and funded lifestyles.
And she does nothing. She has something less than contempt for people, she’s completely uninterested. Every so often she’ll put on a buttony dress and double fist a few shots at the eyeliner and blush bars, but she has zero interest in actually helping or in looking like she’s helping or even in just doing what similar people have done before her (Anne, Diana, Charles for the past forty years, etc). She’s just an expensive waste. I was so excited when she married in to see what she’d do. Turns out – nothing at all.
She snagged a prince, that was it. And now, well …
She’s already done her life’s work. She snagged a prince and gave him an heir and spares.
Kate as a person is not suited for her role. She does not seem to have a curiosity about the melting pot of cultures that is the commonwealth or even England. She lacks motivation to educate herself as all adults must. She is not someone without the resources. It is only her choosing to stay in this arrested state.
She also lacks creativity. Putting an outfit together must be influenced by others. And I’d let a lot of this slide if it wasn’t for her role of the racist smear campaign against Meghan.
Hillary Mantel nailed it a decade ago when she said that Kate was a mannequin. Nothing has changed. She is playing politician Barbie but outside of the devoted cultists, most people can see that she is wasting the time of more serious people.
Hee. The Mantel piece will always be in my Top-Ten Killer Burn List. Lest we forget, lest we forget! 👿🤣https://www.lrb.co.uk/the-paper/v35/n04/hilary-mantel/royal-bodies
This is so true and so sad. Kate’s only interest in life is shopping, and even there, she relies on others’ looks for ideas on what to buy. I still maintain that she’s a bit dim. Impossible for a normal human brain to live comfortably with that level of emptiness.
Deering
That statement wasn’t even meant as a “burn.” It was an assessment of the value the BRF gives women. How they value women. And how Kate is presented. How Kate fits the mold.
But as time went on Kate showed she wants this. She enjoys this.
Wiglet Watcher–yeah, she’s proved Mantel right a billion times over. I guess that’s an accomplishment…?
And I’ll give Kate backhanded credit–if someone had written a piece like that about me, I would’ve retired from public life and become a hermit on some vast estate somewhere. Guess she has some kind of guts to have toughed it out…:)
Deering, I am convinced that she has Xanax enabling her maniacal grin. No one with any sort of self worth would be able to prance about, like the world owes her something, without medicinal help.
She is inept and painfully incurious. This is why she should avoid big projects such as this one. It is beyond her. She has absolutely zero critical thinking skills.
I’m always struck by how terrible her team is at everything because they should have never put her in this position.
I will say one nice thing though, I like that blazer on her. That is all I’ve got.
Painfully incurious. Gotta remember that one.
Since she doesn’t want to tackle actual issues she could have just done those bread and butter events. But she doesn’t even want to fulfill the role of attendance. Her and her husband are both pathetic for their positions. Almost everyone sees it.
“The findings published today present us with a huge opportunity and demonstrate there is a real appetite from the public to bring this issue up on all of our agendas.”
What? This is so non-specific for someone who has done so much research and is so passionate on the issue. I know they aren’t supposed to be involved in politics per se, but I imagine there are already agendas within the parties and they received this data and were like “Yeah, alright. Thanks a bunch.”
This @EnormousCoat is what irritates the heck out of me, too. It took her about 8 years of early childhood research to come up with a 5-question survey. Now, 5 years after the survey Kate has this round table discussion. That’s 13 years (13!) in which it’s entirely unclear beyond “the early years are important” as to what she’s discovered. Worse as far as I’m concerned, is that I have absolutely no idea what she has done in the past 13 years to improve the lives and outcomes of various children from when she started being involved with this topic in the first place. Those children are now presumably between the ages of 13 to 18: how has Kate Middleton’s specific involvement improved their lives? What works?
@ML Can you imagine if someone asked her that? Remember when FLOTUS showed up and did an event with her? This has been nonsense from the start and she shows no inclination to improve. It’s an insult to the issue. But like I said earlier, I’m sure early childhood issues are part of the various agendas and this fluff doesn’t help anyone shaping those agendas one iota. It would annoy me if I had to interact with her and prop up her nonsense.
Just to be clear, even though the messaging from KP is that Kate has been passionately studying child development for years, she hasn’t.
It’s not that she studied for 8 years and produced something so mediocre as the 5 questions.
It’s that she lazed around for years, then suddenly someone else joined the family who worked and cared so her team scrambled to find something that they could pretend she’d been doing secretly all along so that she didn’t look quite so mediocre by comparison.
The KP team rewriting history doesn’t help her, but let’s not buy it.
Kate did nothing for 8 years. That is simply a lie. The first mention of anything relating to this was the Friday prior to the cookbook launch when Becky English revealed that kate would be working on a broken Britain project for kids.
@EnormousCoat – and that’s really what angers me about this specific issue with this dullard. The first five years of life are absolutely hugely important! None of this is a surprise! A fetus needs to be wanted, it’s growing form well-nourished (as best as can be kept down anyway, which Ms. Hyperemesis should know). An infant should have a home that is, in turn, quiet and stimulating, but always safe and the caretakers should have enough time to spend engaging with the child. Little kids should have the space to play and be active, libraries to go to, places to learn and other little kids to play with. Schools should be accessible with well compensated, well educated teachers who want to be there.
But Miss Nibs here doesn’t know, understand or care about any of that and it makes me see red since she has such a unique platform and could, if she’d copy Meghan on something that mattered, do a lot for it!
Correction: Kate Middleton has only been an early years expert for 11 years, not 13 as I had previously stated. As of June 17, 2021, she had been involved for “over a decade.” The survey of 5 questions only took 6 years in the making. And the first children to massively benefit from Kate’s involvement would now be approximately between 11 and 16 years old.
To @Belli’s point, if she was so passionate, why didn’t they send her back to school to do a Masters program in Childhood development? That’s what a passionate person would want. I mean it shouldn’t take much to get her into a Masters program at a uni in Norfolk, Berkshire, London or wherever. It doesn’t even have to be a prestigious school.
@nic919- so did they phase out the phrase broken Britain. I really hate that they called something the broken Britain project. Like was it a play on brexit sentimentalities? It’s always sounded cringey.
I believe it was phased out because it wasn’t viewed as appropriate but it was certainly used for several months until someone decided to come up with the five question survey. That basic survey wasn’t even an idea when Becky English first broke her story. That’s how much of a rush there was to try to one up Meghan’s cookbook so that kate wouldn’t look like the empty shallow shell of a person that her entire life has shown her to be.
@Nic919 – do you remember if the overall Early Years idea was from Catherine Quinn? Don’t remember the timeline myself, but am looking at something that shows she became Kate’s private secretary in 2017 (looks like Together came out in later 2018). As someone with actual qualifications – and IIRC parked at KP by Charles – seems like she might have had an intelligent plan for Kate’s work in that area. And I do remember she was out of there ASAP as soon as her two years was up. Most likely she couldn’t get Kate to move off her butt either, and I believe left to work in the “charitable sector”.
I guess whoever remained at KP took the basic Early Years idea and continued to run with it, and since Kate still had no interest (or qualifications) in that or anything else, the only solution was meaningless platitudes, co-opting other research, and photo op PR to make it look like something big was going on.
Catherine Quinn was her personal Secretary when the broken Britain idea first happened. She was lauded as the one to help with Kate’s upcoming busy schedule after her mat leave for Louis was done. But that never happened and she left when her two years were up.
It is possible that CQ did some ground work to get the survey going, but basically everyone since then has simply pretended that a survey asking obvious questions is enough. CQ probably could only take so much laziness and left because she “wanted to do more charity work” which is hilarious seeing as how the royals pretend that charity work is their “raison d’être” but I guess the Cambridges not so much.
She’s expert at slinging around empty important-sounding verbiage, I’ll give her that.
Actually, she’s not even capable of that. Note there’s no sound on this video. We never even see or hear Kate mouth most of this platitudinous nonsense. At the Biden roundtable she needed her notes to say thank you.
Her staff prepares the verbiage for her. She has no idea what she’s saying most of the time and that’s why she cannot deviate from her notes.
It wouldn’t even matter if there was sound, because she all she does is repeat the same exact few phrases over and over and over again. If Kate had actually been accomplishing anything, she would have new words to say, but she does not.
It’s beyond frustrating to see people (like Hannah Furness) writing seriously about this, pretending it’s real and that she cares about anything other than herself and her PR.
And we’re all supposed to spend time with babies. Apparently that’s good for society. All these photos of Katie Keen & she cannot for the life of her look interested when listening to others speak. Nor can she speak from any personal expertise; everything she said at this alleged roundtable is typed out for her on tabbed paper. She’s got nothing to contribute.
This is why she was completely exposed in that roundtable with Dr. Biden where she looked completely clueless about the subject she allegedly researched for a decade. Meanwhile Dr.Biden actually came prepared for a real discussion, not realizing it was just meant to be a photo op for Mrs. Cambridge.
Jill Biden is way too classy to do it, but I would give a million to hear what she has to say about Kate in any bio she might do.
Sooo it was presenting that “people think this is important” instead of “this is important and here is the scientific data that backs that up”
What an absolute waste of time.
Everything she said is embarrassing. Her survey questions and results are basic. Literally, nothing more has been added in the past year since she revealed her pie chart. Or was that 2 years ago? I’m guessing this entire round table was maybe 20m?
She looks nice in the peach.
She does look nice in the peach – the colour really suits her and I like her jewellery here too. It’s a huge shame that what she is actually doing is…wasting taxpayers’ money and politicians’ time.
I wonder if this was another 10minute roundtable like the one with Dr. Biden.
It is a nice color on her but the whole outfit does not say “professional,” looks like something a wealthy southern granny would wear to a springtime brunch at the country club. Can you imagine yourself going to an actual legitimate business meeting in this color suit?
First, I cannot imagine even buying a suit in this color let alone wearing the whole thing as a suit; I’d have to break it up into separates. Too much pinky peach.
Yes, the pink suit is pretty. The message is she’s a working duchess. Literally everyone else at the round table is wearing darks suits so the peachy pink really stands out as it was meant to. Its saying princess office attire. Serious but not too serious. Can read the notes but did not write the notes. Working 9-10, what a way to make a living.
What the hell is wrong with her right eye? Is it swollen shut? Is it a black eye? Is it drooping from Botox? What is it? It’s so small compared to the left eye. Does anybody else see that or is it just me???
Yes! She needs to cool it with the Botox
I was wondering the same thing. I’m in the healthcare field and the eye issue is fascinating. Like is it Botox or bad botox, eye lift gone wrong-So many possibilities lol
I was wondering the same. If it looks like that in airbrushed photos, imagine what it looks like for real!
I suspect it’s the Botox. But, can we talk about the PHOTOSHOP?!
The first place I saw this event was Chris Jackson’s Insta so there ya go.
My god that eye makeup is awful!
To the photoshop. Even with Botox her deep forehead wrinkles are always present, but vanish here. Her under eye double bags look touched up. And her neck when she is this thin normally looks thicker than it does here.
The Botox is really messing with her nerves.
In my opinion, it’s the other eye that’s the issue. Her right eye moves and shuts, like Bieber’s. It’s the left eye that’s perpetually stuck open, making her looked crazed. Either way, she is probably only going to let people photograph her from the left, so the difference can be chalked up to perspective. Vain, evil creep.
It looks like the remnants of Bells Palsy to me. If this is from Botox then they’re doing her dirty
she could have had Bells Palsy (Beiber has the more complex version) and soem residual asymmetry. Angelina Jolie had it a couple of years ago and she was lucky to have a near perfect recovery.
on the other hand, this really could be to much f*cking with her face too.
Lookin’ like Bill the Cat from Doonesbury. But if it is Bell’s Palsy, then…maybe she can take that up as a cause. She might actually care about it and do something worthwhile since it affects her. lol. No, she won’t.
If you look at her childhood photos, you’ll see her eyes have always been shaped like this. They are different. None of us is symmetrical.
There are lots of people who are symmetrical. Heidi Klum, for example. But yes, most of us are a bit off. This is pretty pronounced, though.
I think that the two eyes are not symmetrical, one is bigger, which is not a big deal, but then add in Botox and it possibly gets exaggerated?
Agree, it’s very common, most people have asymmetries in their face and they become more obvious as we age. I actually think she has a brow ptosis though – I think it’s the fact that one brow is higher than the other (which she’s always had even before using Botox) which is making one eye appear smaller. But people can have uneven eyes or uneven brows or both.
The submission page failed to reload on four occasions.
Thank you.
She’s actually always had asymmetric eyebrows – I think the term is a brow ptosis – which typically, especially as you age, will cause one of the eyes to appear smaller because the eyebrow that is lower will just hang closer to the eye and cause the eye opening to be smaller, exacerbated by the aging process that happens to eyelids in general. It’s strange though because usually botox can be used to help correct that (“brow lift” on just one eye brow, the one that is lower, to match the higher one. I’m guessing she doesn’t want to match the higher one though.
It’s not that her eyes aren’t the same size. Mine aren’t either (although I don’t think it’s super noticeable) and
Most people don’t have symmetrical faces.
It’s that when she moves her face, one eye moves and the other doesn’t. If she smiles, one eye moves and the other doesn’t. That’s not bc of lack of symmetry, that’s bc of Botox or something similar.
I speak from personal experience: one eye can open more than the other. I have a face like that and I do all kinds of facial yoga and one side stays more open. That’s just my face. I do not know if Kate’s drooping eyelids are a result of Botox or just her face, but I have it. It’s like half my face is more compressed. *shrugs*
I don’t understand. So the study showed that most people understand the importance of the early years but Kate still thinks she needs to keep raising awareness of that?
What policies is she championing, what programs does she think need to be implemented, what does she suggest needs to happen to better support parents and children in those first 5 years?
The answer is “nothing,” she’s just raising awareness which goes back to my first point. God what a waste of space she is.
As my favorite comms person used to say “There’s no there, there.” It is absolute fluff.
Yes, pure fluff. Conceived when Meghan was on fire and everything she touched flew off the shelves, sold out, and/or became a huge success. Tominey told a blatant lie (and knew it) when she said, “This has been in the works for 8 years.” Absolute bull. Nothing more.
It’s like commissioning a survey to say that people think oxygen is important for breathing. Meaningless tripe. No one questions the importance of early years in childhood development. This has been discussed since the Victorian ages but kate is too stupid to know this.
Also if you look at Derek Momodu’s tweets you can see this round table did not last more than an hour because she was already posing on a staircase on her wait out about an hour after she posed at the table pretending to say important things.
Becks
God help us all that we’re not raised in a mother/father, wealthy and white family that lives under 1 roof. We must all be deeply disturbed and useless adults! According to expert Kate.
She brings nothing to the table and that she, a 40 year old mother of 3, does not understand this is a waste of everyones time is embarrassing.
This is why I think Kate is solely projecting when she goes off on a tangent about kids needing 2 parents under 1 roof. Kate had just that growing up with her parents (to our knowledge), yet her and her siblings still turned out to be widely dysfunctional adults. So how do you explain that? I also think Kate knows her own kids don’t have a normal upbringing, so a part of the nonsense she spews during these talks is false reassurance that she’s actually doing a brilliant job.
From the press release:
20% recognise that the first five years of a child’s life are crucial to their outcomes later in life.
70% of people believe, like Kate, that the early years should be more of a priority across society
55% recognize that a person’s mental wellbeing is affected by their childhood experiences
Isn’t that a bit contradictory? A small minority recognises it’s important, but a majority recognises it’s important and thinks more should be done about it?
(The actual answer is that the 20% does not include the people who answered ‘all of the above’ when asked which stage is most crucial to a child’s development, which is… interesting data presentation)
Also, in what context are people giving the importance to. Importance on health access? Food access? Quality time? Educational achievements? The list goes on. How are early years important? Which years require which focus? What are the concentrations we should be focusing on?
She’s too dumb to realize this pretend study to fluff up her work number and help her PR is messy and poorly assembled.
If she turned this in as a report in grade school she’d get a failing grade.
The press release uses a lot of words to say absolutely nothing.
I like that color of jacket on her, and am actually surprise that the shell/tank top underneath is so form fitting. That’s all I got. She’s worthless and her “work” efforts are even less than worthless because she is stealing time from people who have actual real work to do to pretend for the camera that she’s not faking it.
She looks like a 1970s Catalogue model. That colour makes me heave. She’d look more engaged in a dark colour
I feel like doing the phoebe in friends “this is brand new information” reaction when I hear about this research lol. Saying THEE most obvious things but what do they intend to do about it when Kate is reportedly about to move into her 4th home in the middle of a cost for living crisis & with record food bank use. With social care benefits being slashed. How many millions was wasted on the jubilee that could have been used to fund struggling families?
Oh & meeting with politicians is ok now but Meghan was dragged for writing to senators about paid leave. Qwhite interesting.
Abritguest: Exactly. Where is the outrage that Kate is interfering in politics?
I know most of us know the answer of why there’s no outrage but just in case anyone’s new here…..they are all part of the establishment protecting each other to stay in power.. “I’ll scratch your back you scratch mine.”
Let’s meet up for an hour, get lots of pictures splashed online and pretend like we are doing something important
Meghan was advocating for a policy that improve lives. Kate is only advocating for herself.
Meghan was not receiving public funds when she advocated for policy changes.
90% of people agree that the early years are important in shaping children’s lives. Woa, so let’s do all this work for the 10% of parents who don’t know early years are important. Also 90% of people who are aware dont equal huge interest. Stop showing us your 2 part pie charts – and start doing something for real instead of thriving for tomorrow’s press embiggening line with “CEO with blazer/trouser outfit Katie Championing early years with top country politicians” The politicians are there for the free lunch and the day off. My eyes are rolling so bad they’re stuck in the back.
Kate looks good here, however what’s up with her right eye?
Anyway, she found a zipped folder like Meghan’s to carry, instead of a clutch or purse for this occasion!
Botox freeze on one eye. It’ll drop drop in a few days or the other one will go up. Not sure what she wanted. lol
Well if she’s moving to Windsor however will she be able to run the Keenwell Institute? I guess she’ll just hop on the helicopter and fly in for the occasional pie chart update? And could her “statistics” be any more vague? Whatever.
This is part 500 in Louis jubilee meltdown clean up operation. Clearly she’s not over the meltdown.
Ughhhh…she’s just so useless and awful.
All the “I don’t want to be here” vibes.
Yes, I looked at the photos on DM and she looks like she’s out of it most of the time and her mind is somewhere else. It had to be a short meeting, not an all-day conference with various lectures. And she can not concentrate and focus enough for that. Oy, girl, not good, not good at all.
“every member of society can play a key role, whether that is directly with a child or by investing in the adults around them — the parents, the carers, the early years workforce and more,”
okay cool. call me when programs or policies are proposed. cause this research has done nothing but confirm the obvious.
Exactly! The idea that people are just ignorant and need an awareness campaign is so condescending. What parents/caretakers need is access to birth control (and abortions), good paying jobs, free or subsidized childcare, affordable homes, paid time off, access to fresh foods, health care, and on and on and on. Basically working people need to be paid and the government should provide services to make raising children less stressful. Pretty sure some bullshit awareness campaign isn’t going to do squat.
That wonky eyebrow is giving me the creeps. When will we get a press release blaming its wonkiness on some mysterious childhood injury and it’s definitely NOT Botox, no sirree!
Where are the solutions, Kate?
I think this was hastily arranged because she’s still so embarrassed about Louis’ tantrum.
this
Yes! You can always tell when Kate wants or needs a fast distraction from something else. Whether it’s trying to pull focus from Meghan or trying to hide something of her own (Louis…Adeleide Cottage…Flop Tour–take your pick!), she always busts out with some Early Childhood groundbreaking busy-work nonsense.
Agreed–she got more Jubbly attention for that than anything else.
I feel like something is going on. This is what her 4th event this week after the Jubilee. The Jubilee alone used to be an excuse for her to take a 3 month holiday. Now you can’t go on social media without seeing something about an event she’s doing.
I’ve noticed that too. Perhaps, in order to acquire another housing she had to do more work? (Work in a very general sense.. three events in one week!!)))
She does seem to be doing a lot but she always seems to do “a lot” at this time, right before Wimbledon. The long summer with no appearances doesn’t seem to start until after the matches. There is prob a little extra oomph though post-tantrum.
Something is definitely up. This was a hastily drawn-up bit of empty PR theatrics that backfired yet again. Louis’s tantrum combined with the proposed acquisition of Adelaide Cottage isn’t a good look these days so the Cambs are out in full force touting early education pie charts and selling a newspaper to support the poor. Too little too late as always.
But she bought a brand new Alexander McQueen suit for this dog & pony show! And that fancy Smythson document holder. I think maybe the planning started a bit earlier, maybe after the Caribbean Last Dance/Last Chance Tour. I made the mistake of watching video from that roundtable. She cannot feign interest when others are speaking. She was introduced as about to make opening remarks, and then she herself said she was going to make opening remarks. She could not think on the fly & self-edit that bit.
“The meeting largely focused on findings by the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, which showed that 90% of people agree that the early years are important in shaping children’s lives, but less than 20% recognise that the first five years of a child’s life are crucial to their outcomes later in life.”
I mean, just that statement flatly contradicts itself and demonstrates what a load of nonsense this is. Either 90% of ‘people’ think early years are crucial OR over 80% don’t recognise that they are but it cannot be both…unless two completely different sets of people were surveyed.
This is Busywork Doublespeak.
I should have read further because I mentioned the same contradiction above!
It’s because the “80% don’t recognise that the first five years are important” figure comes from this Big Question:
Which period of a child and young person’s life do you think is the most important for health and happiness in adulthood?
Start of pregnancy to 5 years
5-11 years (primary school)
11-16 years (secondary school)
16-18 years (further education)
18-24 years (young adulthood)
All equally important
Don’t know
See that ‘all equally important’ in there? 57% picked that. 24% picked the first five years, which means 19% picked another stage/don’t know.
So if we take out all the people that think every stage of a child’s life is important (apparently not Kate), more than half of the rest picked the first five years. Which Kate is trying to claim means people don’t care about the first five years.
Dear God – it’s worse than I realised!! Wow. But thank you, @Belli for digging into the detail a bit more. I mean I’m even more annoyed knowing the above than I was before but I appreciate the clarification!!
@Belli, I mean what you pointed out makes perfect sense, but if she doesn’t manipulate the data, how can she keep banging on about the importance of the first five years if everyone already KNOWS they’re important? Let’s not make her job any harder, okay?
@People mag: all the words coming out of her mouth can be summed up by the Bard (as usual): what’s past is prologue. Now if Khate can tell us HOW to invest in the child or the adults for the future of tomorrow, then maybe she is onto something? No? Thought so.
Lastly, I have not worn a matching set of jewelry since the Pisces (faux) aquamarine earrings/necklace I was gifted when I was 9, and those I only pulled out for two subsequent Christmases. Khate is forever stuck in the (not quite) early years when it comes to styling.
Are there pictures with the other attendees in them? How do we know this shows her at an actual meeting? It would be a lot less embarrassing for everyone if these were staged shots of her in an empty room…
This!👆 it’s weird. If it was a round table why weren’t there any photos from the other attendees? A video even? I’m afraid my mind is very suspicious… a conspiracy theory: was she present at the meeting or an employee of early years foundation read simply her speech? If she were, why not show the rest of them? I suppose the focus is always on Kate?
I apologize for the conspiracy theory. Apparently there was a meeting and photos of others have been released. However, the focus is still on Kate and not on the ways they can aid the children.
Yes!! Soooo suspicious she’s the only person in the photographs. Although for the sake of everyone else, it would be far nicer to just be handed a bound report of nonsensical pie charts and not actually have to sit through Mumbles presentation. As incoherent as she was when sharing the floor with Dr. Biden, I can only imagine how bad a presentation on her own would be!
I had assumed the lack of other people in the pictures was to avoid the confounded expressions of others at the round table.
They feigned interest in her just as she feigned interest in them. I couldn’t help but notice all the branded marketing materials on the tables. They spent a lot of money fluffing up this duchess, and that’s separate & apart from the new McQueen suit.
These pics of her need to come with a disturbing content warning on them. Too early to see that mug first thing in the am combined with that drivel she spouts. Ugh
Kate needs to quit. She has no credibility on this issue.
The posing is out of control. She’s so obviously practicing for a post-marital career as a stock picture model of “businesswoman.” But no real businesswoman would wear that pastel jacket.
ETA: I’ve interestingly noticed that these poses here involve less wide grins and less jazz hands. Is this an edict from Willyboy? Shape up or ship out?
No, these are her SERIOUS BUSINESSPERSON poses hence less gaping and handwaving.
And the BUSINESS folder.
And the BUSINESS hair…oh, no, wait..
Likely from the new PR guy who reads us and has likely noticed we notice the wide grins and jazz hands…..he’s likely the one who would be coaching her, yes?
Do you think her team is really reading this site, for real not joking? Because it’s American and they seem to focus on the British media for their propaganda. Or maybe they all keep an eye on the gossip landscape which, if that’s the case, congratulations to celebitchy for getting their attention. Here I am enjoying it over a morning coffee, it’s hilarious to think I might have that in common with Kate’s team
Maybe it isn’t the top person, but there is definitely a KP staffer reading this site. Certain posts had to be closed for spam recently and I am sure that it no coincidence.
One Of The Mary’s, yes I believe it. They do not understand what is HM draw even though sane people know why. They want to replicate it. Don’t give them PR suggestions for free. They are compensated very very handsomely to work, they should figure out their own PR. Their reason for existing is PR and optics! If you have ideas, get that bag and be their paid consultant 😀
If we are living in Charles Dickens times maybe these surveys are relevant. But now it is 21st century . Surely this basic knowledge that the first 5 years are important in shaping a child’s live is already common knowledge.
My kid is almost 40. I knew back then the early years were important…..
I hear Dr. Spock was a pretty big deal in the 1950s as well. Or did the UK not have books back then ?
It’s all just waffle and word salad as nothing productive and with a formed plan. Can you come back to us with something that’s more than buzzwords?
I find the timing of this roundtable interesting. I think I caught a glance of Sajid Javid sitting next to Kate at the Jubilee concert, Kate gave him a weird pat on the arm. At the time I wondered what was going on there, now we know. That’s pretty good work of the new PR person at KP to get some ministers along to this meeting. But can we have some results please and not just waffle and a photo op for Kate?
As for Kate’s outfit? For once I can actually say I like something she is wearing? The jacket is a nice cut and the pants fit well. It bugs me that the necklace is hanging funny and off to one side. This outfit is so different to what she normally wears that I want to ask if someone else bought it for her? Not CarolE this time either.
Is this the result of the new guy wanting to portray Kate as someone William needs? So he doesn’t divorce her? “You’ll make a great Princess of Wales” says the person planted in the crowd. Or is this going to be chapter one of “What Katie did next?”
Her message of “You’re screwed if your first 5 years aren’t perfect” is almost sinister, like this argument will be used by the Tories to deny people help and empathy when things go wrong in their lives. “Welp, you had a crappy early years experience, so there’s nothing we can do to help you now.”
She’d better hurry up with Louis. He’s going to be 5 soon. She needs to do discipline him now because “the first five years of a child’s life are crucial to their outcomes later in life.”
What ever happened to the “no politics” rule for the royals? Seems to only apply to the Montecito branch.
First, the good: that shade of pink is one of my favorite colors and her makeup looks good. She looks pretty.
Second, the obvious: she has no qualifications or even ability to take part in this kind of discussion at all and these kinds of stunts are precisely why royalty is a joke. There is no reason actual policy-makers should be forced to waste their time to listen to her complete lack of expertise in order to soothe her ego because she married the right person. She is woefully inadequate at this and it’s insulting all around.
That pink makes her look run down and tired. She looks like she’s about to nod off in that one picture. Or maybe its the Botox eye.
As someone-else has posted what’s her end game here? Who will this “research” benefit. Which social class should this be aimed at? Is the research targeting children in the inner city or rural areas? How does culture affect Early Years development? I could go on but, you kinda get my gist. Without even reading the report I’ll hazard a guess that none of these questions are addressed.
It’s busy work so she can compete with Meghan. Period, end of.
The ‘results’ of this five question survey were announced years ago. They’re still announcing them now. Sadly, there is no program, there is no initiative. Nothing is being done by Kate or her Foundation that actually concretely addresses the issues they keep telling us about.
Her showing up to pose _is_ the endgame.
The photos from the meeting tell us all we need to know about it and its purpose : Kate, not early years, not the wellbeing of the children.
It’s sad that she’s still trotting out her survey (people agree the early years are important!) from years ago rather than championing the real research on the real harms families with young children are suffering, especially post-pandemic.
There are a ton of actual studies that show how especially low income families have been affected, not to mention the importance of childcare to the economy. I don’t understand why Keen is still dragging out this survey instead of just using actual experts – presumably that’s what the research “institute” is for, right?
Kate could actually be a helpful voice on this if she cared to. I haven’t seen the transcript of this “roundtable”, but I suspect there wasn’t a lot of actual discussion. It looks more like a primary school presentation.
So true. The results of the survey are ridiculous:” findings by the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood,…showed that 90% of people agree that the early years are important in shaping children’s lives” !what a shuttering conclusion! To tell you the truth, I’m amazed that there is a 10%of people who don’t agree that early years are important!!!
Primary school presentation really is the vibe here.
Add in some take your duchess to work day.
Is there video footage of K speaking of the cuff as she did at the round table discussion with Jill Biden?
Lol the only video I’ve seen of her speaking “off the cuff” with Dr. Biden was when she needed to look at her papers to say “thank you” seven times. It was unbelievably cringe-inducing
I was being sarcastic and wondering what lessons her PR team learnt from that debacle of a round table.
Honestly, the team at KP should avoid anything that reminds people of and invites comparisons to the sh!tshow with Jill Biden.
@Sure. They surely edited that part so as not to embarrass Kate. They knew she was “speaking in tongues” when she speaks. Hardly intelligible and nonsensical talk all around. Embarrassing but not embarrassing. The invited guests at that meeting had to bear it out but in their minds this Kate has nothing insightful to offer in the discussion of the Early Years.
Why are they still using a polling company like Ipsos to ask people if they think early years are important when she allegedly has been studying this for 8 years? (Ok I am aware they lied about her doing anything for 8 years that wasn’t shopping).
This is all pointless. If she was serious, and she’s not, they would be proposing solutions. Not having round tables to repeat the obvious.
She should be embarrassed, the laughing stock of the UK. I think most, if not all, people know she is not serious about early childhood development.
It would be nice if the Cambridges would do some actual work. The photo ops & publicity stunts are obvious & embarrassing.
I hate to be the bearer of bad news but most people don’t know. They see the People article and think oh Kate is working with early years. Cool okay time to go about my day.
On here and those that have been closely following Harry and Meghan..yes we know it’s all PR but outside of this bubble it’s just more royal noise.
It’s not until people closely scrutinize the work do they realize there’s nothing there.
You’re right. Your average person isn’t paying close enough attention. But here is where they are screwing themselves, by raising SUCH a stink about the Sussex’s and their projects, it’s going to invite comparisons. And if people care enough to compare and take a closer look, it will become abundantly clear that the Cambridges are not only useless, they are a waste of taxpayer money.
Snuffles, I don’t think that people will need to go to the trouble of taking a closer look. It’s going to get more and more obvious, because the projects and charities that H&M are involved with are the focus of their work. Yes, Harry is the founder of Invictus and VERY involved, but the spotlight is on the veteran/athletes. Their involvement with WCK always shows a benefit to WCK. The Sussexes don’t talk about their work, and we only know about it when they have a result. People will see the difference (if they don’t already) as more and more time passes. The Shamebridges highlight themselves, not the charity. Have we ever heard what impact they’ve had on anything?
If William hadn’t put a ring on it, Kate’s stable childhood would have been destroyed. Her family values would have been portrayed as wasting her youth by thirsting after wealth and status, linking your life with a man’s acceptance without building a foundation on what really matters–discovering your own talents, defining your worth outside a man’s interest, establishing a career.
It is completely laughable that the Middletons have been portrayed as the only stable family in the UK. Surely, William could have married another woman with more going on inside of her head AND a nice family? But dull Kate had nothing to offer the press other than an intact family, and she has run wild with it, crowning herself as some kind of expert on how to have a successful childhood that will leapfrog you into royalty. How those politicians can sit there with a straight face is beyond me. I would have to call in sick.
Kates mother is a textbook case of narcissistic personality disorder so there is no way Kate had a happy childhood. Narcissists are the mothers from hell. She’s continued to control Kate’s life into adulthood so she’s still the mother from hell.
Her smile is so strained now. Even her hyena grimaces are strained and tight lately., She can’t even fake enthusiasm for something she’s so “passionate about.” No light behind the eyes. Something is going on behind the scenes so I expect a full Middleton PR storm soon.
Brilliant observation.
Looking forward to seeing Carole and Uncle Gary.
CarolE is probably going to be hungover for a while after her day at Ascot.
I believe she did major dental work . I noticed she doesn’t have that gaping hyena smile anymore. Her mouth is closed now when she smiles. You can’t see her tonsils anymore like she’s ready to swallow up anyone. First time I noticed it was when she attended the Top Gun movie premiere. Good dental work in fairness.
But were there pie charts??
My word. How embarrassing.
She dragged the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care along to hear this?? In order to … what, listen to some vague words? It’s not like he’s got much else on his plate right now after all, what with the fall-out from the pandemic and the collapse of our health service. Yet here comes Business Barbie with her useless pie charts and no practical suggestions. What is she actually asking him to do? How is she suggesting he can help? What a colossal waste of his time.
Honestly, you get more meaningful input from primary school kids when they do those “ask a politician” school trips.
And aren’t the BRF supposed to stay out of politics anyway??
It’s not so much that she dragged him but rather that he allowed himself to be dragged to this non-event. What hope is there for purposeful outcomes when both royals and politicians care more about window dressing photo ops.
I agree, but imagine the fall-out though if he had said no?
It’s worth remembering in this context that our politicians, when they take their seat in Parliament, are required to swear an oath of allegiance to “the Queen, her heirs and successors”. No mention of “the people”, the state, or even democracy. Which is pretty extraordinary in this day and age.
@Cinders
I almost spat my drink over the keyboard “Business Barbie” 😆 😆 😆
Excellent.
Is KP on the outs with the BM? The Fail has price pointed Kate’s outfit: $2700 for the blazer; $7000 for the necklace.
Correction: necklace and earrings are $7000; blazer is $2600
It’s a whole suit of pink! Pretty sure that’s the cost for blazer & trousers. But I have no concept of what an Alexander McQueen suit would cost! And yes, the DF is back to publishing the cost of her clothing. They didn’t mention that Smythson document case, that’s easily a thousand bucks.
Petty, but you can see in the first shot how much concealer has been applied to cover those awful bags under her eyes. There hasn’t been light in them for years and she looks so empty and lost when she’s not forcing smiles.
I wonder what her children see in her eyes?
How would she explain the early years structure in a well-heeled family, which gives rise to two paedophile supporting sons?
@EI this comment is genius. Lol. I WISH someone would have asked her that on camera.
🔥🔥🔥
Just another opportunity to to wear new expensive clothes and pose for the nearest camera. She is starting to get on my last nerve and it’s only Thursday. I feel for the people in the U.K. who are going through the same financial squeeze as the rest of us. This must not sit right with them. How elitist to think she can teach a subject for which she has no formal preparation.
That was an awfully long way to say…nothing. Ok, Catherine, the early years are important and there is more we can do. Now what?
Like, she has no plan of action to actually improve early childhood for the UK’s most at-risk youth, so what the phuck is the point of all this word salad?
I would ask early years expert if it’s appropriate to have a fourth tax payer funded house when children are facing food insecurity
Kate should just go into the button industry and be done with it, buttons Kate, your thing is buttons.
Those quotes sound like they’re from a middle schooler who didn’t quite understand the assignment. Maybe if she spent less time practicing her mirror poses and more time paying attention, she’d have something useful to say.
It is “civil service” speak – saying a lot that sounds impressing without saying anything at all. Watch the shows Yes Minister and Yes Prime Minister. They are hilarious – and this empty important-sounding language is constantly used by the minister’s Private Secretary to fool the Minister that things are being done while in reality nothing happens.
But that’s my point. Her language wasn’t impressive in the least. It was simplistic and childish. It was very clear she has zero understanding of these complex issues.
I’m a little surprised Kate is speaking to politicians. Isn’t that getting political? And why speak to people from a party that is taking away lunch from needy kids? (I think Thatcher already took away their milk.) Why didn’t anyone try to ameliorate the harm done by covid isolation to pre-schoolers and elementary school kids. Why did Kate “put aside” her “other” work to deal with the pandemic- basically telling people she was proud of them. Shouldn’t early years have been her work during the pandemic, talking about how the early years of children will be affected? Shouldn’t she have been leading on this? As far as I can tell, she just keeps saying early years is important. In order to do anything, you need government policies to reflect this. That is political. Or at least find ways to help parents give their children good early years. It must be awful to be her staff and have to work with nothingness.
There’s a vibe to these pictures that none of us are talking about. Even Kate looks like she’s over this sh*t and isn’t even buying what’s coming out of her mouth. She looks like she’s hiding a lot of stress to me.
Has Kate a core of steel to sustain herself and/or is mum propping her up again because she is under a lot of stress at the moment. Clearly work is cascading from TQ to CC and then W and K. This event is about establishing her as Mrs Credible which in her case involves stating the bleeding obvious to be indulged by the adults in the room! She is far too thin and both Louis and Willy have thrown tantrums disrespecting her in public. Is she being set up to fail?
Agreed. I know her ‘serious’ face leaves a lot to be desired, but this isn’t that. This is just outright ennui. Other pictures have her vacillating between her usual grin and this weariness we’re seeing. It reminds me of her expression after she finally realized she and William got dumped by the Jamaican PM on camera. Seems like the spring overall has been quite stressful for her because she’s had quite a few of these moments throughout the season.
Dee, the wonky eyebrow is Meghan’s fault because . . . You fill in the blank!
Oh, yes, that’s Meghan’s fault. And Harry’s. Kate has been up late worrying about how many bathrooms they own and how many avocadoes they eat. LOL
THE most serious issue Kate’s fakakta *early years* has to look into is food insecurity. If a kid has to go to school on an empty stomach and lunch is the only real meal he/she gets that day something MUST be done. If Kate’s handlers are reading this, why doesn’t her f*cking foundation set up a “hearty breakfast” program in school catchments where parents are struggling to make ends meet. She could partner with someone like Jamie Oliver who is a huge proponent of healthy school meals for kids and actually had a TV show about it. I am shaking my head in disbelief that she cannot for the life of her put together a simple plan, given all the PR people she has around her, and do something concrete instead of posing in a business suit holding a document folder (likely empty) and waffling on about pie charts.
Something like that would take creativity, initiative, dedication and work ethic to put together!
I doubt she did any preparation for this roundtable in order to be able to contribute some thoughts.
Posing as an expert.i wish a real expert and scholar would publicly refute her
She should give credit to the real experts she also had plenty of time to get a degree in this field during the years she waited for the ring
Has Kate been looking up what REAL royal woman have been doing for years? This “roundtable” is right out of Crown Princess Mary’s years long work via her causes and The Mary Foundation! Kate should play close attention next week when Mary shows how real work is done on her and Frederik’s business trip to the Netherlands. This is nothing more than mumbo jumbo without any results. Again, see The Mary Foundation for how to launch projects (already TWO this year) based on actual new research commissioned by the foundation!
As to CP Mary, I wonder if the latest tactic is to dump Kate on Mary’s coattails. I’ve noticed an increase in comments putting them on the same level, including on my posts of Mary. Lots of comparisons going on.
And I guess she’s created a vision board of Crown Princess Victoria who is known for wearing her colorful pantsuits to events! Jut more cosplaying and imitating real royal working women.
This was nothing but a photo-op with her go-to photographer! I mean some of these photos look like an Ad for a Job Placement Agency! Soon, they will be claiming she has read every single book on the shelves behind her! And OMG, the banner strategically placed behind her….I have zero words!
I think KP has decided to try to put her on the same level as the European Royal women…good luck with that…all those women are intelligent, multi-lingual, accomplished and articulate. Plus, they have work ethic!!
Hi fellow Celebitchies. Long time lurker, first time responding. Lots of great comments as usual.
The good: her photoshopped pictures look nice and it’s a pretty color.
My statistician cousin & I (who have done actual research) looked at her survey when it was first out. Her questions were badly formulated and ambiguous. Therefore she had to pad her “data” with actual research conducted by Ipsos UK. But it’s still all a word salad.
This is just busy work for the grinning mannequin to look like she is knowledgeable. She has no qualifications on the subject, will offer no policies, will fund no programs BUT will spend tons of money on embiggening PR, promotional pamphlet, and waste actual policy makers’ time for her to be able to speak her nonsensical verbiage and get some pictures.
But as usual her sycophants will sing her praises. What a waste of time, money, and position.
Glad you commented ML! Agree with all you said and would just echo what was said upstream .. and she’s already bored with it. It’s an important topic and it’s almost diverting attention from it without someone serious at the helm.
Thanks for the welcome Duch. All of what you said. What a slap in the face for those in the field who are doing the real work, and who would benefit from the platform to enact real policies. Instead we get office Barbie there for her photoshoot.
She also had a discussion with the Knights of the Round Table. They were all super bummed that their fictional lives ended centuries ago because Kate is much more beautiful and would make a better queen than Guinevere.
*snort* 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Give us an action item, Kate. Nutrition, air quality, literacy, all things that would help children with proven effect. Kids can’t eat pie charts, Duchess.
She can’t! She should call Crown Princess Mary to get some tips on how to actually do this type of work….unless she is just going to lift things from The Mary Foundation’s website.
Maybe her action item was to order the help to turn the round table into a giant button.
The only action item I can think of, given the context, is to move from the 80% of people who don’t believe in the super critical cruciality of the first five years over to the 20% who do believe it in order to validate Kate’s “research.” But I’m not British, so it probably wouldn’t help 🙄.
I don’t know what’s going on with her behind closed doors and if she was a good person I would care, but even me who thinks very little of her can see she has checked out . For a project that’s supposed to be her corner stone, her lifetime contribution to the institution and GB, she looks well and truly over it. It’s strange because she doesn’t spend enough time involved with the early years to be detached already. It would be kinder at this moment to walk away from the institution, the marriage and the spotlight. She has bitten off more than she can chew. Her parents are absolutely terrible people Why you would let getting a title destroy your child is beyond me
Cathy is not stressed, she’s bored. Her only job was to breed, everything else is make-work.
Please watch the video on the royal family channel.
1. She’s mumbling the same comments she’s been mumbling for years. Years in, she’s making the same comments she made in year one.
2. She looked so bored. Even knowing the cameras were on her she couldn’t muster any real interest. I’m surprise we didn’t catch her rolling her eyes during some of the comments from others
3. That accent is so annoying. Did any of these people at the table even understand what she’s saying. I understood everyone else except for her
4. After all these years she still has to read from her notes. If one is invested in something and have been working on it for years, one should be able to speak from a place of knowledge and authority and not need to read word for words from the notes.
I just watched for myself and my goodness she looks so bored and checked out! Even with cameras around, she still can’t muster up the strength to pretend anymore. You know things are bad when Kitty the actress is no longer making an effort…
I think she’s bitten off more than she could chew and she’s now starting to realise it. This is the first time she’s met with politicians regarding this whole vanity project and that brings on a whole new wave of pressures to deliver. Tory ministers are already under watchful eyes to not put a foot wrong by the public, so the fact that Kitty has brought in Sajid Javid is a huge mistake. Now even more eyes are on this entire vanity project, meaning more and more people might see this farce for what it is. Then again, Keen is as dull as paint, so I doubt many Brits would even care to pay attention when most are struggling to choose between eating or heating.
As for Keen’s delivery throughout the video… I mean, wow… turning a page with a long and awkward pause just to read out a simple introduction, which should come off the top of your head. This is where Keen will always be a failure in terms of trying to copy Meghan’s entire persona. She doesn’t have the range or capability to pull off public speaking. It’s her achilles heel. She can steal Meghan’s entire wardrobe, accessories and hairstyles, but she will NEVER have Meghan’s charm or brains. And this is where ordinary people will never buy into her PR schtick. She’s nothing but a mannequin and engagements like these prove just that. It’s why I hope she does more, whether willingly or forced to by the courtiers. Enjoy this life Kate because you asked for it in bucket loads! 😉
The submission page failed to work on five different occasion, three of which to cite that is not reloading.
Two were posts.
Thank you.
So, in a nutshell, she brought all these important people together to talk about what they’re talking about talking about. Good work Kate.
But…but….politics!
When I saw the header photo I mentally added a third row to the sign – “one dull look at a time”
Wake me when she actually discusses the round table.
Well done Kate, you succeeded in getting Meghan pushed out so that she would not overshadow you reading from notes, repeating what everyone knows to experts in the field and not bringing anything new to the table. Well done Kate.
It is common knowledge that Kate lacked the ability to really get to grips with any cause, there have been so many attempts to get her a role, let’s see where this one ends up.
Ends up where it always ends up, the road to nowhere. Cue Talking Heads.
Meghan Markle had a whole career and following without Harry. Kate was literally NOTHING before William. I knew about this 20 years ago…how important my children early years would be. THERE WERE BOOKS ABOUT IT.
This is literally a fricking fluff project because she has nothing. She will do keen learning on this matter for decades without ANY tangible results.
I seriously doubt anyone present took this seriously and just indulges her because they have to. Health Secretary Javid is some Tory who was considered competition for Boris Johnson and has incompetently bounced from one cabinet position to another like Chancellor of the exchequer, and doesn’t exactly succeed in any of it. There are real early childhood experts there but the government neither wants to give them voice nor fund their suggestions. This really is just photo ops and busywork and everyone knows it, including Keeny herself.
Kate really has a way of making me feel like I’m making a mark in my industry ngl. Like, even if I give a bare minimum, I am still better than her. lmao
happy Friday y’all
There aren’t any ideas or policy proposals beyond “this is important but you don’t understand it’s important”, right?
My 8 year old could do a better presentation than that.
Her permanently raised eyebrow? botox job gone wrong?