“Did Jessica Chastain even like this Ralph Lauren ensemble?” links

Jessica Chastain wore a Ralph Lauren look for the Tribeca Film Festival. Something about this entire look is off? Or maybe I’m just getting the vibe that she doesn’t care for it. [GFY]
Imagine any mother saying the kind of crap Tom Brady gets away with. [Dlisted]
Khloe Kardashian is still talking about Tristan Thompson and how he cheated on her constantly. Girl, we know!! [Buzzfeed]
The best Pride Parade signs! [OMG Blog]
Beyonce has been dropping hints about Renaissance for a while. [JustJared]
A synagogue has sued the state of Florida over the state’s abortion ban. [Jezebel]
Man, I need to watch Green Room. [Pajiba]
Lainey talks about Jennifer Lopez & Halftime. [LaineyGossip]
What is Seeking Sister Wife’s Marcus Epps hiding? [Starcasm]
Warren Buffett donated another $4 billion to the Gates Foundation. [Towleroad]
Australian Twitter and American Twitter are beefing in one guy’s mentions. [Gawker]
I know that a lot of men have Tom Brady’s mindset when it comes to fatherhood and that is such a shame. Choosing to miss out on your children’s growing up and taking part in actually raising your babies with your partner is something you will never get back. Tom is just a selfish jock who puts himself first. I can’t believe that I admired and loved him so much when he was here in N.E.
Jess’s face looks different. Is she toxing? Filling? Something’s tweaked.
Could be some good lasering. Her face also looks a little more angular: weight loss? Aging? Perhaps a little of both?
Not loving that white tie. Take that away and fix the ill-fitting halter, and I’d sorta like it, as a dress or even separates, but it *needs* something. Maybe a good belt? Killer earrings or bracelets? Statement shoes? Something to break up ALL the black. And is that a top and skirt…WITH BUTTONS?? Or Palazzo pants (which I love for a dressy look). Can’t really tell on my laptop ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Something is definitely up with the fit of the top. It’s not horrible otherwise, but I feel like a good fit is the whole point with a dress like that.
I came here to say she looks different. Like she’s doing more than lasering. Her features look lifted, pulled and signs of Botox.
No matter the talent of the actress we’ve heard enough tales of the pressure to alter your features as you age. And the culture of it being encouraged just because. JC is no different.
It took me zooming in to figure out that the halter top had a collar, and the tie wasn’t just randomly stuck on the front. The collar is just so tiny & out of proportion, especially with those full… pants? Skirt? I think a textured fabric or some embellishment (even metal tips on the collar points) would have helped. Add a fabulous tie tack/clip, a great belt, a femme take on a wing-tip, a large gold watch, or a few other details and this could have worked. But it just looks like when me and my other baby queer friends raided our parents’ and siblings’ closets for the middle school dance circa 1998.
She looks like Sophie Turners aunt. Not sure if it’s hair/makeup or something else but I did a double take.
Wow, that is perfect. She does. Though oddly enough, Sophie is not even a natural redhead like Jessica is. She’s a blond, but had her hair dyed red as Sansa for so long that she probably felt more like herself (and recognizable) with red hair
She is morphing into red-headed Angelina Jolie.
+1000 Fiona Fang, you genius. You beat me in the race to make this observation.
I can’t decide if JC is morphing into AJ through cosmetic surgery + hair/make up or just one or the other.
I really feel for these actresses. They are under so much pressure to conform, to give up their identities in ways that actors don’t seem to face.
I am so happy to see a somewhat unflattering photo of her because my husband went on one date with her once, a million years ago, before she was famous, and we always joke about it whenever she appears onscreen. I constantly make comments like, “you could be there with her!” so I’m always glad when she doesn’t look stunningly beautiful. Because I’m petty like that (:
That is a great anecdote!! Thank you for sharing. Was she a nice person or what? Seems like she would be.
As for the dress, maybe she’s having her period or she was up all night with her baby. She could just be having a bad energy day.
I like the look.
Lorelei
I appreciate your pettiness because I’m the same😆
Brow lift. Lip filler. Not sure what else.
Maybe cheek fat repositioning, nose tip made smaller, lost the jaw filler
I love Jessica’s look. It’s giving me early aughts punk princess vibes and I’m here for it.
She looks really good whatever she’s done and I love it. The dress is fine on her, not outstanding, but fine.
Khloe has no other storyline for the show. The KarJenners use men as their storylines because they have NOTHING else. It’s the only thing that gets them attention. The really juicy gossip is that people are saying Rob is getting married to an instagram model…and she’s pregnant. There is also rumblings Kendall and Devin broke up (he deleted all her pics from his social media). Poor Kris Jenner, she tried so hard to get Kendall pregnant lol guess she’ll have to wait a bit longer (or not at all because a daughter doesn’t have to be a baby making machine !).
You’ve given the best gossip scoops of the day!
I suspect Jessica has used too much botox, and that flat-ironed hair is not flattering on anyone. But the dress itself is fine. It would have looked better without the tie, and some nice earrings to off-set the all-black dress.
That Gawker link about Australian Twitter is, and I am not exaggerating, one of the funniest things I’ve ever read. Omg I laughed so hard I’m still trying to catch my breath.
It is absolutely hilarious, but also makes a lot of really great points. I don’t live in the US so it made me realise just how much of my online life has been influenced, and frankly dominated by American culture. I’m just wondering how different my twitter feed would be if I could mute America, or at the very least, heavily reduce American content. American control of social media really does shape international discourse. F*ck.
Huh?
Of all of the problems in the world right now, and we are really in a shit show, how is Austrailian Twitter a mage?
When D Wade announced his retirement, the 1st thing he signed up for was therapy so he could transition not only for himself, but be a better partner and parent to his family. He admitted he knew it was going to be a problem since he playing from grade to the pros all of his life and just stopping was going to be a problem for him.
It never once occurred to Lurch to see unbiased help in this transition, has it? He really thinks he is perfect and knows it all. How much of this is Giselle gonna keep putting up with? She gotta be tired.
A lot of tops in their professions need therapy to adjust to a new life. They lived a singular purpose for years and years. That’s a heavy change. They can become depressed or just resist and push back.
I don’t think Tom understands what is expected of him as a father and while I dislike Giselle I think she’s right to expect him to want to be involved in his kids lives.
I’m not a big Brady fan but he’s talked in the past that Giselle’s letter to him was an ultimatum, he had to step up or she was gone. I don’t think it was an empty threat either. One of the worlds highest paid models was out earning him on a lot of years too.
I bet it was after Ben’s nanny/influencer was on the plane to Vegas with Affleck & Brady and she was trying on so many of his championship rings – why tf would Brady leave the house wearing 4 or 5 championship rings? If you were his wife raising the kids as well as earning her own millions that photo was all kinds of wrong.
I’m a Chastain fan, but, gorgeous as she is, even she’d look better without the straight center parted hair. The outfit is meh.
As much as I hate a center part I think it’s the hairstyle that works best with this dress.
I enjoyed the gay pride signs! They gave me a much-needed chuckle!
I think Jessica’s outfit just needs some better styling. Without some sparkly earrings or bracelets, and brighter makeup, the look seems unfinished.
I quite like the dress and would wear it myself!
I love the simple black dress and “Annie Hall” menswear look but the overall ensemble isn’t working for me.