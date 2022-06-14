Why did Prince William look so ‘dour’ and ‘miserable’ at Garter Day?

I saw several headlines about Prince William’s appearance at Garter Day at Windsor Castle on Monday. The headlines were all about how William looked “dour” or “grim-faced.” Not to defend Baldemort, but really? William looked the same at Garter Day that he looks at most events. I even think he looked a little bit cheerful in some photos. The thing is, he wasn’t doing that processional walk to the castle with a smile on his face, unlike most of the other knights. William did look a bit constipated for that. My theory is that he hates being photographed in the same frame as his uncle Edward, because they look so much alike. Still, it’s very weird that so many British outlets noted that William looked anything less than perfect and future-kingly. So they had to come up with a story to explain it:
Prince William cut a “dour and miserable-looking figure” at the Order of Garter ceremony today amid a row over his uncle Prince Andrew, a body language expert has said. The royals took a “family decision” to limit disgraced Andrew’s appearance on Garter Day to a behind-the-scenes lunch and investiture ceremony.
Therefore Andrew was not seen in public during the event, one of the most colourful in the royal calendar, after Prince Charles and William reportedly lobbied the Queen about his participation.
It was later reported that William warned he would pull out of the ceremony if his disgraced uncle was allowed to take part. According to the Evening Standard, William was “so alarmed” at the prospect of Andrew taking part in the event, that he made it clear that unless the Duke of York was dropped from taking part in public, he would not be taking part.
And according to body language expert Judi James, William appeared to almost be hiding and keeping out of the spotlight during the event – and only perked up when standing next to his wife Kate and aunt Sophie Wessex.
[From The Daily Mirror]
That body language expert claimed that William’s expression was dour for a reason, because he’s making a conscious effort to not upstage his father. Kate did not get that memo, because she was keening and preening the entire time she was there. As for William threatening to pull out of Garter Day if Andrew was part of the procession… yeah, doubtful. I mean, I’m sure William threatens to do or NOT do crazy sh-t all the time. But clearly, he had no problem with Andrew attending the Garter ceremony, because Andrew was there, he just didn’t do the public procession. Plus, William always wants to take credit for whatever moves Charles has made behind the scenes. William thinks taking credit for Charles’s machinations makes him look big and important. Charles was the one who managed to get Andrew out of sight. William had nothing to do with it.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.
-
-
North America Rights Only, Windsor, England – 20220613- Order Of The Garter Service
-PICTURED: Camila Duchess of Cornwall, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Prince Charles
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-67415778
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
Not Available For Publication In The UK – Windsor, UK -20220613-
Knights of the Garter, led by Prince Charles, attend The Service for the Most Noble Order of the Garter which is held in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. New recipients of The Order of the Garter this year are Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Baroness Amos and Tony Blair.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: John Rainford/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51670627.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – JUNE 13: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attends the Order Of The Garter Service at St George’s Chapel on June 13, 2022 in Windsor, England. The Order of the Garter is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain, established by King Edward III nearly 700 years ago.,Image: 699332621, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – JUNE 13: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the Order Of The Garter Service at St George’s Chapel on June 13, 2022 in Windsor, England. The Order of the Garter is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain, established by King Edward III nearly 700 years ago.,Image: 699346947, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – JUNE 13: Sophie Rhys-Jones – Countess of Wessex, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the Order Of The Garter Service at St George’s Chapel on June 13, 2022 in Windsor, England. The Order of the Garter is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain, established by King Edward III nearly 700 years ago.,Image: 699346955, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – JUNE 13: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attends the Order Of The Garter Service at St George’s Chapel on June 13, 2022 in Windsor, England. The Order of the Garter is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain, established by King Edward III nearly 700 years ago.,Image: 699347323, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – JUNE 13: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attends the Order Of The Garter Service at St George’s Chapel on June 13, 2022 in Windsor, England. The Order of the Garter is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain, established by King Edward III nearly 700 years ago.,Image: 699347323, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
-
-
Prince Richard the Duke of Gloucester, Princess Anne the Princess Royal followed by Prince Edward The Earl of Wessex and Prince William The Duke Of Cambridge depart a Service for the Most Noble Order of the Garter in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, London, England, UK on Monday 13 June, 2022 where The Duchess of Cornwall will be installed as a Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter. A Lady Companion, the Baroness Amos, and a Knight Companion, Sir Anthony Blair, will also be installed..,Image: 699354235, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
-
-
Image Licensed to i-Images Picture Agency. 13/06/2022. Windsor , United Kingdom. Prince William at the Garter Day service at Windsor Castle, United Kingdom.,Image: 699363855, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
Magazines contact agency for fees before use.
Images Single use only then repro fees apply.
Info@i-images.co
Tel: 07860204379, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stephen Lock / i-Images / Avalon
Boy he does look like his uncle in profile.
The rumor was there was a kerfuffle between him and Andrew who attempted to be front and center “due to his birthright”. Apparently Wills screamed it’s him or me.
I have a feeling that Bill has screamed ‘it’s him or me’ his entire life. Mostly about his brother.
The only argument his family has his back on
Jesus
Doubtful. Even Andrew knows his place–which is behind is older brother & that brother’s sons, William & Harry.
If this was Harry who gave Betty an ultimatum regardless of why , it would have been, Harry has disrespected the queen by being rude and woke and giving her ultimatum. Who does he think he is?
Looks more like Edward’s son than Charles’. That surprised me.
Am I the only one who gets a *smidgeon* of satisfaction seeing that Eddie has a little more hair than Willie Boy? 😄 Whodathunk Diana’s Golden Boy with the Good Looks would turn out looking like this?
One gets the face they deserve
That ugliness inside him has to come out somewhere!! His hair follicles were tired of the inhospitable atmosphere so they ALL jumped ship!!
He’s rotting from the inside out.
The thing is, he’s still a good-looking man, hair or no hair. He just grimaces all the time. No one looks handsome when they’re alternating between looking contemptuous and looking constipated. He just seems so angry and unhappy with his life, and his looks reflect that. Contrast that with Harry, who was always thought of as the funny-looking one: he’s still not particularly conventionally handsome, but his kindness and happiness shine through to make him attractive.
William seems like an unpleasant person, but I think being the future king just has to be a huge burden. Harry’s right – he’s trapped, in a way Harry wasn’t. (Having said that, as unthinkable as it might seem… he could just walk away. I think he should either do that or try to actually embrace it and use it to do some real good. This thing of staying in the monarchy but constantly telegraphing in public that you HATE your life is… not working.
William hates his wife, hates his life. Wants less pomp and publicity but more money and mistresses. To misquote Mel Brooks: It’s bad to be the king.
I think that’s exactly it. In his perfect world, he’d be wealthy, landed gentry. He would have his brother’s life … but with less work.
Because that’s his resting bit&&ch face. Simples!
Seriously! He was yucking it up with Kate & Charles later on, in the carriage. This is his ceremonial face, which he believes is his ‘kingly’ face, but is really as you say his resting b*tch face. I like to think he’s having a rare moment of self-reflection & realizes he looks like an utter ass in that stupid costume, hence the face.
I think Cannot and Willnot were told if they looked anything other than thrilled at Cam’s big day, they would be in trouble. Hence, Willnot actually expressed “happiness”.
@ Christine, I would buy that theory, hence the over zealous smiling later, in Camilla’s presence. Charles isn’t having any of his bitterness and ugliness on display.
Yep, that’s his ‘I’m a serious guy’ face. Prince-ing is hard work ya know.
Exactly, BothSidesNow, He looked into Kitty’s eyes while she was grinning, for the first time in….I honestly don’t know. A cottage to hide your wife you hate, for looking in your wife’s eyeballs seems to be the going currency.
Yeah, there was a later bit about how William also tried to hide from the spotlight at the opening of Parliament. To me he just looked like a sulky teenager slumped down in his chair – “I can’t believe my father dragged me to his boring job.”
Willy IS dour and miserable. That’s his default. He’s a spoil rotten ungrateful punk and needs is ass beat. Lololol…I cannot stand this lazy racist Quagmire looking fool.
Bahahahaha! Quagmire! You nailed it.
Is it possible he just has RBF?
I have it something terrible. I’ll be totally content/happy and look angry. It’s just my face!
@elizabeth Regina remember his “grimace” whilst walking down St Paul’s cathedral because he was trying to look embarrassed at having to go through the pomp and circumstance when the entire time he’d been hee- hawing to the press about being elegant statesman ol’ Billy Cambridge who’s ready to be king
How about RDF- resting dick face?
RDF-resting dick face!!! 👍👍👍
@Colby
I have such an RBF that I’m considered arrogant and aloof. People get to know me and they’re all “I had no idea you’re a nice person!”
So I understand
OTOH it certainly keeps people from approaching me!! 😆 which I consider a win 😎
Clown show is all I see
I’m wondering…is the tide beginning to turn? The conversation online and in the BM is usually pretty sycophantic when it comes to Bill and Cathy, but once it was confirmed that they’re getting Adelaide “Cottage”, even the Daily Heil comment section was ripping them to shreds.
Now this?
Hmmmm.
William centered himself as the great statesman last time they had to “banish” Andrew from something then it was later reported that William had nothing to do with it. It was all Charles. He really does want to seem important.
But it is interesting that he is finally getting headlines though it doesn’t exactly seem completely positive. To me it makes he seems childish..
Even with that “ultimatum” most of the articles included Harry in some way..
Harry playing polo and falling was a top story.. They are literally doing profile pieces on Harry and Meghan’s friends because they have nothing to talk about but have trained people to be obsessed with everything Harry and Meghan do.
In fact in some recent stories the framing seem to be that Harry is living his best life and free playing polo while William is stuck with duty that he doesn’t really want but will do because…It’s Interesting….
He’s just an unhappy person.
He is a vile and selfish person who doesn’t care what his duties are and has no interest in learning what is expected of him.
Charles is the one that kept Pedrew from the Garter public celebrations, not TOBB.
Would be amusing if he is the only one with enough insight to realize how ridiculous and self-aggrandizing they look in those silly robes.
I’m just blown away by how stupid everyone looks in those heavy capes and fluffy hats.
Same! Excessive hats, robes and tassels. TASSELS! 😉
💯😆
@WingKingdom My thoughts exactly – they look like Harry Potter castoffs playing dress up and all saying “Mommy look at me! I have poofy pants and a feather thingey and I walk like a big white privileged boy”. I am admittedly 1/2 American so maybe I’m missing something. No wonder all the Commomwealth people are like, “How soon can we be done with this idiocy?”
Just like to point out that Judi James is the same “expert” who appeared on desperate Dan wootty’s far right brexit woke-obsessed show to explain the bafflement at Richard Branson placing his bare feet on Stephen Colbert’s desk, claiming that “going bare feet is the new status symbol for billionaires like Prince Harry because it’s related to hippie yoga stuff”. Basically she doesn’t know sh*t
Source: the amazing münecat’s video on the failure of GB news (because I will never watch that racist sh*tshow)
Good gad! Did this ‘expert’ get her degree from trump university?
I love munecat’s videos!! I thought Judi James’ name was familiar. Groan at her being a body language expert-funny how there’s no mention of how tense he normally comes across when he’s in his wife’s presence 🙄
Hmmmm shows how much she knows. It is highly offensive to show the soles of your feet in Arab, Muslim, Hindu and Buddhist countries.
I was going to say the same thing…William had no problem having lunch with his uncle Andrew. At least the Palace is aware that the public doesn’t want to see Andrew but he still has all the support of the Royal Family including William.
Gee, I didn’t realize how much Edward and William look alike in some shots. Edward has the kinder face of the two which is unfortunate for William but probably entirely appropriate.
if they announce they are separating, it will make more sense if he looks miserable in the photos preceding the separation.
He is dour and miserable because he realizes he is a forty year old man in a Hogwarts wizard costume looking utterly ridiculous
Lol, is he that self-aware?
@Chaine, lmfao, and ITA. He knows how ridiculous he looks. He’ll probably get rid of the entire thing as soon as Chuck goes.
@Chaine I hadn’t seen your comment yet when I posted mine – we are both clearly thinking the same thing!
@Chaine you jest about Burger King being forty, but I do think this birthday is freaking him out. He has hidden from his duty for so long on the claim that he is young and he has his whole life ahead of him to serve the crown. But forty, well, that dries up that excuse about being young! I think he is going to have/or is in the middle of a major mid-life crisis and or nervous breakdown. He called the prospect of turning 40 “daunting.”
He needs to either get to work or get out and I think he’s weighing both options.
What are these people talking about? William inner ass is always showing on the outside because he is a bitter, incandescent a-hole inside and out. He did not perk up next to Kate, he would have to acknowledge she exsits first
He looks glum, but that’s how he usually looks at these events. I would even venture that the ridiculous hat helps him by hiding so much of his head.
Seems Will is always trying to sound tough when it comes to Andrew.
Remember how he supposedly met with his Gran to convince her to settle the case and withdraw Andrew from public life? And then Charles’ camp released info that showed he wasn’t involved in the decision making at all? Chuck’s not afraid to teach out (through his pet reporters) to give his heir a well deserved smackdown, Will had better watch out.
💯 ‼️
Ditto!!!!
Why is he pushing the narrative that Big Boy Billy is in da castle making Queenie dance to his tune only for PC’s minions to remind us who is really calling the shots these days? I am wandering if BM is nibbling around the true state of affairs with Basher? Does Basher look like a serene, happy go lucky chap married to his true love and looking forward to going FT to work as PoW
I thought “dour” was William’s default setting. Plus, it’s a ridiculous costume, especially the hat, so …
He’s looked like that at every Garter Day procession. I wonder if he hates the getup.
I’m prob gonna get ripped, but I’ve noticed that when he wears a hat, or any head covering and his face is kinda neutral , he’s actually a good looking man. His features are definitely heavier than they used to be ( those Hapsburg genes) but it’s there.
It must be the expressions and the shape of the noggin that distracts from his looks. I don’t even think it’s the lack of hair per se.
The old man fringe on his bald head is not flattering. He’s supposedly buddies with Mike Tindall but Tindall knows how to be bald. William should buzz down what little hair he has to stubble, then grow beard or goatee stubble. I think he won’t to avoid looking “working class”, but it would be a vast improvement in his looks and make him far more relatable than wearing his hair like everybody’s bald grandpa. And he’ll look less like Uncle Ed.
I thought the same. Maybe as the youngest one, he is more aware than the others how ridiculous and out of touch these outfits look.? I think some of these things will be updated as soon as the Queen is gone. You can have knights that walk around in a bit less old outfits.
It’s not just the outfits that are old & out of date, it’s the very concept of ‘knights’ that is old & out of date.
They all look ridiculous.
He looks sooo much like my ex-boss who I loathed, not hated, LOATHED. I occasionally have a nosey at his facebook page and he still makes me seethe. I know I should let it go but Im far too good at holding grudges, a wee bit like Willy lol
Billy looks like he is gritting his teeth. He would rather be doing just about anything else than being there. Maybe he really is disconnected with his family.
These constipated, unimaginative, sour, dour “royals” always make me laugh wth derision and incredulity at their antics. As well as their insistence on gaslighting everyone willing to be so gaslighted, into believing that they are a special breed.
I mean, does it ever occur to them to do away with some of the traditions which their ancestors put in place, on the grounds that, for example: a particular tradition makes no sense and could be deemed more of a negative than a positive, in this century?
Take garter day:……at some point in their 1000-year plunder and conquest, one or more of their ancestors came up with the idea of garter day……based on chivalry. Oh the irony!
And it requires that they should dress up in these elaborate costumes, which might have made sense back in the 13th century (which is apparently when the ancestor decided to cosplay 5th century (!!!) king arthur of legend.)
Okay…….so they wanted to make sure that the hoi polloi in every century, continue to believe in the myth of royals…..I get why, say…….up to the middle of the 20th century, the british royals (which btw is the only breed of the lot of them that remains in my gaze and thats because of H& M…….and yes, I’m a student of history and pols so I know their backstory) would continue to cosplay their ancestors. It worked.
But surely, there is a tide in the affairs of men………etc? Is the BRF ever gonna get it?
Well I, for one, hope they continue their backward march into the past as the new century continues to arrive exponentially faster, thereby crashing into them, sending them into the obscurity into which they belong.
My wish for all of us is that we stick around long enough to witness that particular damp squib.
@Charm I love this post. So reasonable! I saw a tweet during the Jubilee that said No one does pomp and pageantry like the British. But that’s because they are the only ones left that still do this nonsense. Or something like that. So true.
But who are they performing this nonsense for? American tourists? The British Hyacinth Bouquet-types? The demographic who enjoys this stuff is dying out. It’s all so stupid.
Maybe William thinking about his brother being back in California with his family, whom Harry actually likes, while he’s stuck on Salty Island with the same boring cast of characters.
I’m more interested is how much both of them have been “working” this week. This is more work than I think they’ve done all year. They have been doing events almost every day.
Yes @ Nikki which will quickly be followed with a 3 month vacation, probably to an exotic and exorbitant expensive place that all of the taxpayers will be stuck with the bill!!
Do they realize how utterly RIDICULOUS they look in those “party city” level costumes?! In this day and age?? 🤣🤣🤣
It’s actually Party Pieces. They need to keep it in the family.
My theory is he had just finalised the separation agreement, but after PW and TQ refused a house to her taste/perceived stature, he had to personally promise Khate a Bucklebury mansion once Duchy of Cornwall vests. Adelaide Cottage and it’s four bedrooms are just a stop gap for her and kids until the death of TQ. Unless I’m vastly underestimating the value Khate places on being housed on royal grounds vs showy luxury surrounded by the Middletons…
JaneBee, I like your theory very much. So he’s pissed he has to waste so much of the duchy money on Kate and the kids?
These people always need to over analyze every expression. William’s resting bitch face is sour and grim most of the time. He did t seem to be any particular way at that ceremony.