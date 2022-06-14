Why did Prince William look so ‘dour’ and ‘miserable’ at Garter Day?

I saw several headlines about Prince William’s appearance at Garter Day at Windsor Castle on Monday. The headlines were all about how William looked “dour” or “grim-faced.” Not to defend Baldemort, but really? William looked the same at Garter Day that he looks at most events. I even think he looked a little bit cheerful in some photos. The thing is, he wasn’t doing that processional walk to the castle with a smile on his face, unlike most of the other knights. William did look a bit constipated for that. My theory is that he hates being photographed in the same frame as his uncle Edward, because they look so much alike. Still, it’s very weird that so many British outlets noted that William looked anything less than perfect and future-kingly. So they had to come up with a story to explain it:

Prince William cut a “dour and miserable-looking figure” at the Order of Garter ceremony today amid a row over his uncle Prince Andrew, a body language expert has said. The royals took a “family decision” to limit disgraced Andrew’s appearance on Garter Day to a behind-the-scenes lunch and investiture ceremony. Therefore Andrew was not seen in public during the event, one of the most colourful in the royal calendar, after Prince Charles and William reportedly lobbied the Queen about his participation. It was later reported that William warned he would pull out of the ceremony if his disgraced uncle was allowed to take part. According to the Evening Standard, William was “so alarmed” at the prospect of Andrew taking part in the event, that he made it clear that unless the Duke of York was dropped from taking part in public, he would not be taking part. And according to body language expert Judi James, William appeared to almost be hiding and keeping out of the spotlight during the event – and only perked up when standing next to his wife Kate and aunt Sophie Wessex.

[From The Daily Mirror]

That body language expert claimed that William’s expression was dour for a reason, because he’s making a conscious effort to not upstage his father. Kate did not get that memo, because she was keening and preening the entire time she was there. As for William threatening to pull out of Garter Day if Andrew was part of the procession… yeah, doubtful. I mean, I’m sure William threatens to do or NOT do crazy sh-t all the time. But clearly, he had no problem with Andrew attending the Garter ceremony, because Andrew was there, he just didn’t do the public procession. Plus, William always wants to take credit for whatever moves Charles has made behind the scenes. William thinks taking credit for Charles’s machinations makes him look big and important. Charles was the one who managed to get Andrew out of sight. William had nothing to do with it.