Duchess Meghan visited a girls-empowerment program in the Netherlands

The Duchess of Sussex was in the Netherlands in April for about 72 hours. She was there for the first weekend of the Invictus Games. She behaved like a diplomat, meeting different national teams, meeting foreign dignitaries and ambassadors and highlighting different aspects of the games. She made a speech at the Opening Ceremony, she posed for lots of photos and it was perfect. As it turns out, she also had time to stop into an organization which had nothing to do with Invictus. The organization is called Project Fearless, and it’s an after-school program for girls and non-binary youths. Project Fearless only released photos from Meghan’s visit on Monday, two months after the fact.
Meghan Markle made a meaningful side trip during her stay in the Netherlands with Prince Harry for the Invictus Games in April. It was revealed Monday that the Duchess of Sussex, 40, visited Project Fearless, an organization in Amsterdam offering after-school programs for girls and nonbinary youth ages 9 to 14. Stopping by the Amsterdam center in honor of its third anniversary, Meghan joined Project Fearless’ inaugural entrepreneurship course as a guest coach.
“Safe, supportive spaces like Project Fearless allow girls the opportunity to express themselves, build each other up, gain resilience, and tackle new challenges,” Meghan said in a statement shared by the nonprofit on Monday.
As seen in shots shared to Project Fearless’ Instagram page, the duchess brainstormed ideas on a poster board with teens, sat and stood with the students in a circle and smiled in the middle of a celebratory group photo. In other photos from her visit to Project Fearless, Meghan spoke with students at a table and gave one young student a big hug.
In a statement shared with PEOPLE, Project Fearless founder Mérida Miller said that Meghan’s visit had a real impact on the young participants.
“The Duchess’ visit was a brilliant way to celebrate the impact Project Fearless has made over the last three years, introducing the girls to an accessible role model who is making a difference and using her voice,” Miller says. Project Fearless’ other course themes include climate science, skateboarding and kick-boxing. To date, the center has worked with almost 750 local children.
Sounds like an excellent after-school program and one which closely aligns with one of Meghan’s core interests, the empowerment and education of girls and women. Meghan was probably on the hunt for some kind of community kitchen or food bank she could visit too! Anyway, this is an excellent project to highlight and it’s cool that Project Fearless kept the visit quiet and released the information on their own terms. By doing it this way, they drive traffic to their social media so that people can learn about their work and donate. Usually, “royal visits” don’t bother to actually highlight the organization.
I am in awe of Meghan and her team in always doing the groundwork and legwork to identify organizations that align with her causes and plan engagement that shows what the organization is doing and accomplishing. This is another home run.
It’s possible that the organization reached out to her when they knew she would be coming to IG.
my guess is the opposite. she certainly has people on her staff whose job is to identify these sort of small charitable endeavours and vet them. then they reach out on her behalf. most super small local NGOs don’t even dream of getting a boost from an international philanthropist. brava to her for choosing them.
But Meghan has a reputation for doing this sort of community charity and mentoring girls.
@ C-Shell, Meghan does have the wisdom and the power to seek out organizations that align with her goals. I am so happy that she chose Project Fearless that clearly could benefit Meghan greatly with the opportunity to use her to uplift their program. Their core system to uplift teens in that age rage is a monumental task that shouldn’t be taken lightly. It such a delicate time period for these teens that will affect their lives for years and decades to come.
On a side note, the teens seem to be enjoying Meghans visit immensely! I am incredibly happy for everyone that was attending, all while proving everyone one on one contact and the safety of opening up. The outpouring of support that Meghans visit will catapult their exposure!!
And damn, she always slays her looks!! She has an elegant chicness to her that cannot be ignored!!
Of course she did, and it wasn’t about LOOK AT MEEEEE!!!! (Unlike some keen duchesses…)
If Meghan were still a “working” royal her work hours (if recorded correctly) would have eventually challenged those of Anne and PC (who pride themselves on being the hardest “working” royals). I wonder if there was jealousy and fear there because of her popularity and work ethic.
Oh good point…! Just project managing cookbook alone in 2018 probably had her hours up at KP (since the C’s count internal meetings and meetings about meetings as engagements)… then prep for down under tour… by the time Vogue and SmartSet came along they were probably mad as hell, and only Meghan’s maternity leave helped keep her numbers within range of Kate’s.
Definitely. Don’t forget while she was out working and highlighting good causes, the palace didn’t praise her work ethic, instead they helped fuel the “she’s attention-seeking” headlines. Poor Meghan was on a hiding to nothing simply because the “other” duchess wouldn’t get off her lazy backside and do some work.
It has been almost 3 years since Meghan was a working royal and she continues to flourish on her own time table. At what point do the comparisons stop? The remainders continue to have a very different concept of what is work.
@Che Che Sounds like a good question for the BM.
@ Che Che, I ask myself that same question every bloody day when the unhinged RR’s come out with another article to slam them.
Don’t they have other, more pressing issues to report on? Possibly the plight that the British citizens are experiencing? Or possibly how Bozo Johnson has again let everyone down by his fumbling mediocre job as PM? Or how his own Party has voted non confidence in him yet he refuses to step down?
@Che Che re, “At what point do the comparisons stop?”
One doesn’t compare with the other. Project Fearless self-reported their event. Two months after the fact, Project Fearless thought the visit was important. They used descriptors like “meaningful” and “impact” and “accessible role model who is making a difference and using her voice.”
If the talk is about hair extensions, I’m here for you @Che Che. Almost everyone I know has some sort of augmented hair. I find it kind of wrong to fault one duchess for her stylist’s poor work. But this is celebitchy, not celenicey and one duchess should probably get a new stylist.
Absolutely that had to be a concern. She came into that family with a work ethic already instilled, and she wasn’t willing to become lazy. She wanted to work, and she wanted the work to make an impact.
Apparently her showing up and giving speeches during their first tour was much too hard for them to swallow. They couldn’t possibly get past their own egos and jealousy to see how great of an asset she was to The Firm.
Maybe, and maybe not. If I remember correctly, at least most of Meghan’s in-house meetings were not put in the court circular (don’t think Harry’s were either). She’d still have a lower numer (publicly) whith much more substance and impact. If all her prep meetings were put in the circular, she’d have a much higher number than she did. Don’t know if that was her choice, or if it was another bitch move by KP staff.
Since they count those sort of things for W&K, it had to be a decision by the staff. And, eventually, even with doing that it would become obvious.
It’s hard to know, but remember that there were always complaints from KP staff that Meghan would simply call on her own contacts and try to get stuff done rather than going through the “proper” channels. The cookbook was used as an example where she didn’t wait for the project to be “vetted” by their “gold standard advisors”🙄
So I’ll bet that a lot of her meetings were done off the record, not involving staff, and wouldn’t necessarily count towards the court circular. To be fair, she doesn’t seem like the type to care about getting credit vs results.
It had to have been a decision by staff to protect Will and Kate. I remember back before Meghan that Harry fans were complaining that sometimes events for the Cambridges were counted in multiple different ways, but like the entirety of the first Invictus only counted as some ridiculously small number for Harry.
I thought work units were ‘engagements’ rather than ‘hours.’ Supposedly, part of the reason Chuck and Annie’s work units (engagements) are so high is they preside over investitures that happen at one of the palaces, with multiple investitures (engagements) happening in one day.
And we only learn about the visit two months later. So much for attention-seeking, publicity hungry Meghan who lives only in the overactive imaginations of tabloid editors. Did the Netflix cameras get lost on the way to the event?
Oh but hvnt you heard? M deliberately released the info on garter day to ovErShAdOw the rehabilitated sidepiece, just as she was getting robed and sanctified.
This is so great. The org, the girls and enbys, Meghan looking professional, engaged, and rich as hell (hello, Cartier juste un clou necklace!). I’m so mad that the English royal/royal-adjacent powers-that-be thought Meghan needed them more than they needed her… she’s genuinely passionate and committed to giving back and empowering others. Like, no one talks about how pre-Harry she sought out UN Women and not Maybelline or L’Oreal for endorsements (no shade, just saying, she wasn’t trying to “just” be a rich pretty face). So glad she’s free and thriving.
She didn’t seek out UN women. Somebody there read her blog and asked if she interested in working with them.
I have to admit, I kind of see why Harry’s relatives are so threatened by these two. They could pop up at any moment, and something Meghan did months ago can hit the news cycle today and be a powerful force.
Contrast that to the carefully stage – managed royal appearances, where they often go to great lengths to build anticipation and complain loudly if another member steps into “their” news cycle, all the while doing little to actually bring donations to their chosen cause.
Great point. The British royals appear more and more bumbling, ridiculous and ill prepared for the world they now inhabit.
It’s good that commonwealth nations are dumping them at such a furious pace. Royals want to be small, insulated thinkers and their “territory” should reflect that.
I think this is a huge reason they can’t stand her. She makes having a real impact look so easy, it might make some people question why the actual royals can’t do the same!
I really didn’t think that she would do a charity visit while in the Netherlands but it was nice that she did. She’s probably enjoying her work more now that she’s out of the Royal system.
she does what her late mother in law did-choose issues and NGOs that need more visibility, discreetly visit, then let THEM release the details after the fact. so much more effective than a choreographed visit where all the talk is what she wore, not the good work.
I fully believe H&M visited some orgs during the Jubbly too. And we’ll learn about it in a few months time. It’s how they do.
Anyone else feel like a proud Aunty when you read about how she visits and highlights organizations? She uses her platform so effectively, and I love that!
Not really. As a Brit I feel embarrassed and ashamed that this lovely young woman was bullied out of the BRF just because others weren’t willing to do their fair share. Honestly, I could weep at how cruel they were at forcing her out. Even though “they” got what *they* wanted it’s still not enough. Even now they smear her and do everything in their power to undermine her good intentions.
The rest of the world can feel proud of Meghan but, we Brits have to accept some responsibility for allowing the BRF power to push her out in such a callous, spiteful and vicious way.
What happened to Meghan says more about Britain’s revered institutions than it will ever say about the actual woman. Change can be hard and often it is easier to find fault outside of the problem and that detracts from any real solution. “Mistakes were made” is merely a stopgap platitude.
I do! I am ridiculously proud of her (and Harry).
She leads by example, which is always more persuasive than just talking about how keen one is.
I wouldn’t be surprised to find out that she did something similar while in the UK and we don’t find out about until much later. Meghan knows how to multitask! I know they both are so glad to be out of that restrictive royal system.
I’m not convinced the security problems have been resolved to the point that they’d feel safe visiting non-royal anything in UK.
She’s always just served in any way that she could. She still does this with a seemingly happy heart. Unlike some lazy, jealous racists on Salt Island she works/serves and makes no excuses.
@ girl_ninja, that’s true!! Meghan comes into these organizations smiling to everyone around her! Meghan is all heart and compassion!! I believe that people, once they are around her, feel her genuine compassion and feel safe to open up to her.
Or only talking about what she wore.
Amazing! And she looked phenomenal as usual!
The funny thing is the British press reported this visit, most likely to get rage clicks. And the org released the image itself, showing not every buys the dog food the BRF and RRs sell.
Was it a British rag that wrote this dumb article, with some People magazine quotes at the end? Because it’s so dumb! They wrote about what they saw in the IG account. Meghan stood with the girls! Meghan sat with the girls! Meghan wrote on a white board with the girls! It looked like a substantive visit, and that’s how they report it? And they get paid for this? I want in on this racket!!
Ahh seems Meghan did the visit during the Invictus games. And Project Fearless & the young kids kept the visit to themselves for months. What a contrast to the unprofessional gossipy types that are part of the royal family who leak like sieves
Meghan doing a coaching session is very much what she was doing for years before she was a royal. From comments seems the kids got a lot from the session which is lovely. Also noted that the Project Fearless head called Meghan a role model for its service users.
And Meghan looked simple but so modern which was a real contrast to the garter parade yesterday. Wonder when we will see this look copied 🤪
But, but a tan blazer and black pants is Megan copying Kate’s style from the Baby Bank visit two months in the future!
Lololol, you just know where going to see an overkeen of blazer and separates now because “How dare Meghan dress like herself, this is supposed to be the new Marie Keenoinette uniform!!!”
The kids looked so engaged and happy to have her there in all those photos. I’m glad she is once again able to do the sort of meaningful work that she wants to do.
I love how Harry and Meghan get so much done and there are no leaking faucets anywhere near them and their projects. Those girls look so happy to have her there. And on a vain note, she looks incredible in this outfit.
Did you guys notice the leather trousers 😍😍 and that “sand” colour blazer is amazing. Meghan does minimalist business casual the best. Ofc she looks amazing in anything she wears but I’ve yet to see ANYONE who can style business chic better than her
In the words of Rhianna, “Shine bright like a 💎”.
Meghan embodies the concept of “service is universal”.
Start the conversation with “How can I be of service?
Then quietly proceed to do what is required.
I donated and bought a cute sweatshirt too!
This is what I love about folks [women AND men] who support Meghan. Its so much more than just admiring her pretty pictures……we ACT!
That’s great. Last week on twitter when everyone was talking about how great William was for selling those newspapers for the homeless one of his fans said something about how come we don’t ever do anything to raise money like the Sussex’s fans did for Lilibet and Archies birthday’s. Crickets. I wanted to tweet cuz most of you are bots.
My well able Duchess!
Of course she did a secret visit to a local organization while she was in the Netherlands! She probably visited one or two other places too but we won’t learn about it until months after the fact. It’s really smart of them to do this once she’s out of the country and the hubbub of Invictus has died down and after the Jubilee. No one can accuse of her being “attention seeking,” especially since she doesn’t even have public social media anymore. In fact I bet you they waited as long as they did because of the Jubilee. Harry and Meghan got so much attention while they were at Invictus and also for their secret visit to the Queen so it makes sense to have waited so long to release this. I was hoping the organization wouldn’t get negative spam comments but the anti-Meghan bots are still alive and well and they had to limit comments on the post. But I bet you those girls were thrilled!
Yeah, this is so well timed. It would have gotten buried by the tsunami of positive Invictus stories.
@ AmelieOriginal, that’s such a disgusting and hateful action upon Project Fearless. Meta must take action against these vile and cruel group, otherwise they will continue to their campaign of hate and harassment against PF.
I wouldn’t be surprised if some UK organization she was involved with released something she did while in the UK during the jubly in a month or so.
It’s beyond hilarious that she did this and no one had a clue. Saw some RR gnashing their teeth about it.
I really hope they waited to release this until after Kate did some pointless blow-by at an org like the baby bank. I love the comparison and I’d really love to believe that H&M really are trying to stick it to the Lamebridges now and then.
Meghan’s version of the baby bank visit would be to show up in jeans with a semi truck full of supplies, roll up her sleeves and help them put all the stuff away, then help up front for a few hours, talk to patrons and administrators about what more is needed, and walk away with a plan for raising more money to get those things done.
Kate blows in like the mere gift of her presence and a few marginally-informed questions prepared by her staff is enough.
Laughably, the royals have always believed that gracing the hoi polloi with their presence should suffice; that the hoi polloi should be eternally grateful if they should be so lucky as to be in the same vicinity as a royal.
Thats their ethos and their achilles heel in the 21st century and I, for one, luuuuuuurve to watch as it continues to bite them in their grifting welfare a$$.
And the gold standards think that the fix is for Bill to join TikTok, ffs.
Just wait for it; the tabloids will say ” well she must be the leaker, best watch what you say around her”. No one will acknowledge that it was the program that posted this. It will always be “let’s blame Meghan”.
Yet someone “leaked” that William demanded it’s either him or me about Andrew. Was that also Meghan? There have been so many leaks since the Sussexes left and yet for some bizzare reason it’s Harry and Meghan who (based in the US) tittle tattle to the UK media. *Go figure*
At this point who cares: ” if you stop and throw stones at every dog that barks you will never get to your destination”, Winston churchill
I care, @ Swaz. I care when people are unjustly blamed for things they did not do. I care when there are constant lies, meant to be hurtful, harmful and doing permanent damage to a reputation.
Oh wow! She can listen and learn without showing us her tonsils 😁
I truly believe Diana’s spirit is inspiring Meghan, Meghan’s interactions with various non-profits/NGOs seem like a fresh contemporary update of Diana’s methods. It’s no wonder Harry fell for Meghan, she is that very very rare kind of woman that his mother was: unbelievably beautiful, charismatic, gracious, and charming, with a really compassionate, empathetic, and giving heart, and a work ethic that leads her to take action and get involved. It’s funny but if the job of royals is to uplift and inspire people and give them idols to admire, well, Harry and Meghan *are* doing that job, when no one still in the BRF is.
Unfortunately Project Fearless has had to limit comments on there post. Too many negative comments came flooding in.
Meghan is just a class act. Her husband’s family are classist jerks. If they had an ounce of good sense they would have sought her advice instead of making her life in England a living hell.
What a brilliant visit and love how the organization made the decision to highlight Meghan’s visit. It would have been lost in the news of Invictus and the Jubbly so now was a good time to come out with it. She’s always so engaged and involved, and everyone always looks excited when she’s there.
I love seeing Meghan again. I don’t get tired looking at her. She has a pretty resting face. I also love that she genuinely still cares about people. I hope the rota rats and the BRF stop throwing stones at her and see the goodness of her heart.
Another worthwhile visit and starkly contrasts to the recent Grenfell Towers ‘Appearance /Photo Op.’ by The Cambridges. They were scared of the re-action of Meghan supporters who were helped with the Cookbook which actually made a real difference to the lives of the Community. Plus, the genuine concern, compassion and respect showed to them by Meghan, Harry and Doria when invited to Kensington Palace grounds. Notably not attended by any other ‘Royals’.
Kate and William only met a selected group privately at the Vigil and no doubt have photos to show how they were doing such good work and well received when in fact they would have been booed or hassled if they had gone in without restrictions. The Cook Book remains in their control in the Royal Foundation Charity which The Sussexes left. Luckily Harry kept Invictus despite all William’s attempts to get it. Sad and Sorry Couple of losers. ps Can anyone tell me why Sophie is called Wessex but Meghan and Kate have their maiden names?