Queen Elizabeth looks incredibly small & frail in a new pic with Charles & Cam

Yesterday’s Garter Day ceremony and procession was all a major victory for Prince Charles. His wife was finally being made a Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter after seventeen years of marriage. Charles managed to successfully block his degenerate brother Andrew from the procession and public-facing part of the Garter ceremony, so that was a huge success too.
Perhaps the biggest score for Charles was arranging the above photo with the Queen though. A frail-looking, thin Queen Elizabeth is seen flanked by Charles and Camilla. Charles and Camilla are not giants – they are normal-sized people. Which means the Queen has gotten very, very small. She’s lost so much weight just in the past nine months, since her mysterious health issue last October. She was nowhere near as frail-looking even six months ago. I’m genuinely concerned a little bit about how her family and her staff will treat her now that they’ve gotten her through the fakakta Jubbly mess.
The Queen is now the second-longest reigning monarch in history. That happened this week, as QEII’s reign surpassed 70 years and 127 days. She has now surpassed the reign of King Bhumibol Adulyadej of Thailand. The only person in history who “reigned” longer than QEII is… French King Louis XIV. Imagine if the new goal is trying to keep QEII alive for two more years to beat Louis XIV.
Photos courtesy of Instagram, Avalon Red, Instar.
Queen Elizabeth II on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William , Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge,, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at the end of the Pageant on the final day of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London.,Image: 697182635, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stephen Lock / Avalon
Buckingham Palace, London, UK. 5 June 2022. Queen Elizabeth II on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge at the end of a spectacular Platinum Jubilee Pageant on The Mall,Image: 697322082, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: MALCOLM PARK / Avalon
It’s giving Harry Potter in the first picture
LOL my first thought was Hogwarts!
Such self- important and pompous garb, jfc. All the stupid and meaningless medals they sport regularly, too. 🤮
people shrink though, my mother is 90 and on those weight gaining milkshakes, nothing wrong with her other than being 90. we used to be the same size now her head comes up to my nose.
My Mom is 82. She used to be taller than me, but now we’re about equal in height. She is also shrinking in general. Time and age are merciless.
I would side-eye anyone I saw in the real world who kept dragging their frail 90+ year old relative out to “work”. No one bats an eye at how this elderly woman is being exploited.
+1. She should be at home drinking tea and relaxing with her dogs.
Yes surprised it wasn’t a seated photo or at least let her sit. The “cane” looks more like a crutch than what we’ve seen with her.
Morbid, or maybe I’m just saying the quiet part out loud, but I’ve heard some elderly just try to make it to next birthday or major event and then pass soon thereafter. (Adams and Jefferson both died on 4Th of July, which is where I first heard this.)
I know it sounds crazy but the Queen is doing this because she feels she must. She’s absolutely driven by the sense of a divine duty and she will continue actively being the Queen until she incapacitated. Behind the scenes PC et al are probably trying to get her to stop doing anything, but she doesn’t believe in abdication after seeing what it did to her father. She’s always exploited herself (although I’m sure courtiers don’t get in her way).
We don’t know that. We know she felt that way a long time ago, but she’s a very old woman now and we have no idea if she feels the same.
I find much easier to believe that the BP courtiers are hanging on to any power they have and pushing Betty to do things she’s too tired to do, because they know once she’s gone their influence is gone too. PC might want an abdicacion or at least a regency, but he’s not the one with the ear of the Queen (hey pedo!Andrew!) and his influence is limited when he’s against all the BP people who are day-to-day in contact with the Queen.
I agree Lizzie. I don’t think she’s being dragged by anyone. She believes this is her duty and that is what has always seemed to drive her. It’s not anything I can relate to, of course. And it is one big area where I, as an American, really can’t relate to British people. Even so, I’ve read enough about TQ to believe that you are 100% correct in your assessment.
My 92 yo father-in-law has had cancer, a heart valve malfunction that required surgery, and recently covid. He still works two or three days a week and does things like mow the lawn and wash the car. Not because he has to, they’ve got plenty of money, but because he says that once he stops working he’ll give up and die. Maybe the Queen feels the same.
My family owned a business for 49 years and only closed down when the landlord wanted to keep raising their rent and they refused to raise their prices. But I always said it was the only way to get my grandparents to finally retire. They just loved to work.
It was only about 2 years after did my grandfather pass. So I believe TQ just wants to keep doing this too. It’s all she knows, really.
That’s what struck me, how callous it all seems that pre-pandemic, they were making this very old woman walk that procession route every year on top of whatever else is entailed in this stupid garter stuff. (Sorry, but all the photos from yesterday & today have gotten under my skin. Those stupid outfits! Velvet robes with gold ropes & sashes & pins. And those stupid hats with those stupid feathers! Are they real feathers? How many birds were killed for those stupid hats?!). Anyway, I’ve been feeling bad for the old queen & all this forced activity of the last decade. Maybe it’s kept her healthy all these years–the exercise, the social interaction–but it’s time to let her rest. Just getting dressed up in the gown with hair & makeup & jewels & handbag would be a production.
I think it’s the queen’s choice. She’s old school, and probably actually believes God chose her to rule. Imho, Charles would jump at the chance to retire the queen and take over all her duties. So this is not *his* doing.
That was my first thought too when seeing this picture, that the queen really looks frail. That dress just hangs off of her. Still the fact that she can stand upright says a lot, many people her age are confined to a wheelchair. Plus, at our church we always honor the oldest members and most of the oldest one 90-100+ are really tiny. You don’t see many big strapping folks at that age.
Well, no, aging does a number on the human body. Vertebral discs dry up & shrink, so the vertebrae start to compact, leading to loss of height; muscle mass lessens; there’s only so much you can do when faced with the realities of aging.
She looks like she’s failed just since the Jubilee. Goodness.
Agree. Maybe it was just one of the bad days though.
Good lord this stuff used to be cute and quaint, but at this point I don’t see how the vast majority of British taxpayers aren’t outraged and humiliated that their money is going towards this useless, charmless family’s medieval larping budget.
I laughed out loud – “medieval larping budget.” 🙂
LOL that cracked me up, medieval larping budget indeed 😂😂😂
*runs off to look up “larping”*
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Lol. I just learned a new word, thank you and it fits perfectly in your description of this .
“Medieval larping budget” 🔥
OMG, as I was looking through the pictures, I was thinking what is it with this family and their pathological need to celebrate themselves and hang onto the past. And then you absolutely nailed how I was feeling about those outfits.
I wish they would give her a walking stick that was the right height. The ones she has been photographed using are way too long. She may feel more stable then?
@Cathy ~ I remember reading the walking stick she is using was Phillip’s.
Oh wow it sure is too tall! At first glance I thought it was a crutch.
It’s a shepherd’s crook. Because she shouldn’t be shown with a cane. Get that woman a walker or a wheelchair. Does KP know that if the Queen was shown with a walker or wheelchair that people who use those would feel great. No, they don’t want to show the Queen using any kind of crutch.
Those ridiculous robes look like velvet curtains with tasseled pulls. How do they not feel entirely ridiculous wearing silly-looking robes to parade around and be praised just for being?
I cannot imagine, truly I cannot. I think I’d have my eyes glued to the ground if I had to wear that get up & process on public streets. Pretty sure my face would be flaming red with embarrassment, right up to my ears.
Yeah, she looks like she’s winding down.
Wow, she’s barely taller than Prince George. She’s not my monarch or grandmother, but comparing what she’s been tasked to do in the past several days to what my just-turned-90-yr-old mother is able to do, it’s too much. Way too much. Harry’s right to worry.
Charles and Camilla are not tall. My sister saw Camilla up close at a garden party at Buck Pal and said she was surprisingly tiny, despite what photos make her look like. Therefore the Queen’s original 5 foot 2 inches must surely be below 5 foot now.
On that picture of Kate bending down to say something to Louis I feel like she said if you embarrassed me today, I will see to it that you don’t get to spend any time with nanny Marie for a week, that’s right mister, you will be stuck with me and my mother.
Over it: you’ve had me chuckling today, on this on other posts. I’ve really enjoyed your commentary!
Cams is loving that feather duster. This all looks gross, especially anything to do with chivalry for any of these people. And I include old qe2. No one in this family deserves any praise.
All I see is a pair of glib, barely intelligent homewreckers.
Yup. I was looking at this picture last night and thinking, these a**holes won and Diana lost. Where’s the justice?
No, they don’t deserve any praise. They are all a bunch of conniving grifters out to steal and loot as much as possible. They slither their way into laws presented by Parliament to keep their wealth, stolen artifacts as well as protecting their vast wealth. On top of not being required to follow diversity hires.
The picture makes me feel all kinds of icky, it’s clear we’re seeing what’s at the end of the decline of her health now. For a family that’s always been so “private (cough cough)” I wonder why they insist on trotting her out when it’s clear that she should be taking it easy and her health is failing. Harry had it right, there’s a serious question that should be answered about having the right kind of people around her, taking care of her.
Did Chuck remove his teeth for that top pic with Cam and Mum?
I would be shocked if the goal wasn’t for her to be the longest reigning ever, but considering the number of appearances she’s had to cancel lately, it’s looking less likely. Although she could live as long as her mother and simply be bedridden yet still refuse to officially abdicate, so who knows.
Who knew the Windsors and their sycophants are chivalrous? I bet Kate wishes she were a member of the order.
she probably will one day, unless the monarchy abolishes itself some time in the near future.
I don’t know what it is she’s got under her right arm, and maybe it’s something from the background, but at first I thoguht it was a cructh and I was shocked they published a photo with the Queen in crutches.
The Queen doesn’t look good. I understand Harry’s concern. She should not have been made to dress up in that outfit
Furthermore, the Palace had no qualms about putting out this photo but allegedly didn’t want any photos of her with Lili. Yeah, that story is a lie but they had to give some explanation to the press as why there weren’t any of those most wanted pictures.
I was thinking the exact same thing. She can be pictured for this bullshit but not with her great-grandchildren? It’s like their PR people just sit around a table and come up with ways to portray the monarchy, her, and Britain as a whole in the most unflattering light possible.
Yes she is 90 and looks frail. However she is free to step down from duty as do the Dutch, Belgian and Luxembourg royals for example.
If she chooses not to, we should assume it’s her own will. To argue otherwise would entail a very different conclusion no?
I’m glad that Harry got to spend time with her. It feels like it might have been the last time. 🙁
Good lord, IMO these photos just reenforce how ridiculous the monarchy appears in the 21st century!
Those getups! Will Charles and Camilla be presiding over a Medieval Times event?
Granny needs to rest, really. Can she not just “step down” from her role as Queen. Does she really want to do this until she dies
Yes, she vowed to die with her crown on.
When I saw this picture yesterday all I could think of was how she looks like she is in her final phase. The elderly people in my life have all had the same look in the time period before their deaths…that same facial expression in all of their pictures. It made me sad. But I also believe she does want she wants/can. I don’t think she is being forced to do anything and I don’t think she is being taken advantage of either. It is hard for most of us to understand but she committed her life to the monarchy and I think she intends to act in that manner until her last breath. She is most definitely surrounded by devoted staff and family and is receiving optimum medical care. From my experiences, this is how it ends for most people her age. It is a slow degenerative process…my grandfather and mother were the same. With each little illness or episode they got a little weaker with each “recovery”. It brings back sad memories to watch. I pray that she continues to be surrounded by love and devotion her final days so that she may be at peace.
Why did FFK stand so far away in the balcony photo retake? It would look better balanced if he had Prince Georgie right next to Her Madge and then himself right in there. They probably should have been 12 to 15 inches closer to their Monarch.
I saw that as well, but I believe George might have been wary about standing too close to frail Granny, and William stood behind the first two children to balance things off.
I honestly think he was doing his best to keep Kate out of frame! The closer he stood to the Queen, he knew she would crowd in to get in the shot.
That’s quite possible. Didn’t think of that possibility.
I think their places were given ahead of time and I actually think William isn’t to stand too close to her because the focus should be on Charles as the next monarch, not William and Charles equally close as if they are in the same level. I think that has been pretty intentional in the way that William is presented next to Charles for the last few months now.
Thank you for pointing this out. I was amazed at the frailty of her in this picture.
Yes, compared to her, they are brimming with life and vitality. And they are in their seventies. No, she does not look well. That was why Harry assented to going to the Jubbly, solely because of Granny. What a good, good man he is. He has the beautiful nature and heart of his mother Diana. Surprising the queen’s family didn’t take more care to prevent a 96 year old woman from getting Covid. People I know are super-protective of the elders in their family. Too bad vigilance got so lax for the queen. I understand Harry’s concern.
The Queen looks unrecognisable. Like a weird, B grade mannequin wheeled out from Madam Tussaud’s. Her make up appears not to have been done my her normal staff? This is just not right. Her eyes and expression also look very unfocused.
This looks like the body double version of Betty to me
To be honest, I am thinking of the story of Mrs. Astor, who died at over 100 with accusations that her 80 something year old son had neglected her deliberately to become her immediate heir. About half of Mrs. Astor’s friends and relations believed she’d been plotted against and about half maintained it wasn’t true. If the queen dies as old as her mother did, 104, Charles will be 81 when he gets the throne. I don’t think William ever wants the throne, but he desperately wants the duchy and all monetary benefits he can grasp. Harry, who is all honesty, integrity and compassion, has put his finger on a concern that is real. Who is really protecting the queen and has her best interests at heart? If it were me, I’d make Harry her guardian, but of course with these people . . .
I’m trying to imagine Diana, Harry or Meghan in these ridiculous costumes and it’s impossible.
As for the queen, she may want to die with her crown on, but this photo isn’t conveying strength—and certainly not modernity. It’s conveying a feckless and stubborn refusal to change with the times.