Queen Elizabeth looks incredibly small & frail in a new pic with Charles & Cam

Yesterday’s Garter Day ceremony and procession was all a major victory for Prince Charles. His wife was finally being made a Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter after seventeen years of marriage. Charles managed to successfully block his degenerate brother Andrew from the procession and public-facing part of the Garter ceremony, so that was a huge success too.

Perhaps the biggest score for Charles was arranging the above photo with the Queen though. A frail-looking, thin Queen Elizabeth is seen flanked by Charles and Camilla. Charles and Camilla are not giants – they are normal-sized people. Which means the Queen has gotten very, very small. She’s lost so much weight just in the past nine months, since her mysterious health issue last October. She was nowhere near as frail-looking even six months ago. I’m genuinely concerned a little bit about how her family and her staff will treat her now that they’ve gotten her through the fakakta Jubbly mess.

The Queen is now the second-longest reigning monarch in history. That happened this week, as QEII’s reign surpassed 70 years and 127 days. She has now surpassed the reign of King Bhumibol Adulyadej of Thailand. The only person in history who “reigned” longer than QEII is… French King Louis XIV. Imagine if the new goal is trying to keep QEII alive for two more years to beat Louis XIV.