Amber Heard: ‘You can not tell me that you think this has been fair’

There are a lot of conversations happening around the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard situation, especially in the wake of the jury’s ridiculous verdict. The jury found both Heard and Depp liable for defamation and the basic gist was that sure, the jury believed that Heard was abused but they didn’t think she had any right to talk about the abuse or her abuser. Considering Depp and his team ran a completely obvious and grotesque psyop on Heard during the trial and on social media, perhaps that verdict was always going to be the endgame. There are also plenty of conversations to be had about the misogynist backlash to Me Too, the need for powerful men to silence women and the desire from society at large to stop “believing women.”

All that being said, I also think we need to have a side conversation about how Amber Heard has terrible people representing her legally and publicity-wise. Heard decided to do a sit-down interview post-verdict. Which is fine and what I would do too. Her spokesperson overexplained why Heard decided to do an interview (because Depp had “blanketed the media for days”) which is also true. But here’s the issue: Amber went to Savannah Guthrie at NBC News, and they’re doing a Dateline special which airs this Friday. Guthrie had to disclose last week that her husband did work for Depp’s legal team. Why the f–k did Amber decide that Guthrie was the one to speak to? Even in the new clips, I can 100% tell that Guthrie should not be the one doing this interview.

When Guthrie asks Amber why the jury didn’t believe her (what terrible f–king framing), Heard speaks about the people who testified on Depp’s behalf, and what the social media was like and more:

“How could they make a judgement, how could they not come to that conclusion. They had sat in those seats and heard over three weeks of nonstop relentless testimony from paid employees and, towards the end of the trial, randos — as I say,” she continued. When Guthrie asked Heard to confirm that she doesn’t blame the jury, the star said, “I don’t blame them, I actually understand. He’s a beloved character and people feel they know him. He’s a fantastic actor.” But, as the host reminded her guest that the jury’s “job is to not be dazzled … and look at the facts and evidence,” Heard replied, “Again, how could they, after listening to three and a half weeks of testimony about how I was a non-credible person, [and] not to believe a word that came out of my mouth.” In another preview of the interview, Heard also spoke about how social media impacted the trial. “I don’t care what one thinks about me, or what judgment you want to make about what happened in the privacy in my own home in my marriage, behind closed doors,” she explained. “I don’t presume the average person should know this things, so I don’t take it personally…But, even somebody who is sure I am deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I am lying, you still couldn’t look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there’s been a fair representation… You can not tell me that you think this has been fair.”

[From People]

“But, as the host reminded her guest that the jury’s ‘job is to not be dazzled … and look at the facts and evidence.’” Are you joking, Savannah? A non-sequestered jury being inundated by a slick smear campaign in the courtroom and on social media comes up this dumbf–k verdict and you’re going to argue that their job is to not be dazzled? And act like Amber is responsible for how people perceive the fact that she was abused? Again, why did Amber’s team think this was a good idea?