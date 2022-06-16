Duchess Meghan left a voice message for her Hubb Community Kitchen friends

Tuesday, June 14th was the fifth anniversary of the Grenfell fire which claimed the lives of 72 people. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge marked the sad occasion by looking awkward around people of color at the memorial. The Duchess of Sussex marked the anniversary by making a call to the Hubb Community Kitchen. She spoke at length to her friends, the ones she helped and empowered with the Together cookbook. From the Hubb Facebook post:

Today is a day spent looking back, remembering and reflecting. I just found this picture of us all, on the day our cookbook came out. The Duchess had wrapped a book for each one of us and wrote a lovely message to each lady on the first page. Always very thoughtful, today we received a lovely voice message from the Duchess, being the 5 years anniversary of the Grenfell tragedy, asking how we are, about our children and families and giving us news of hers. Just being her beautiful kind self.

You can see the photo they posted on their Facebook page here. Meghan really touched people’s lives there, through her work with Hubb. The Grenfell women feel like Meghan is their sister and their friend. And yes, William and Kate were trying to copykeen Meghan and act like they “care.” By the way, the Keen army is all over Hubb’s Facebook comments… I saw one comment suggesting that Hubb is being paid by Sunshine Sachs to say nice things about Meghan. Deranged.