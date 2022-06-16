Duchess Meghan left a voice message for her Hubb Community Kitchen friends

Tuesday, June 14th was the fifth anniversary of the Grenfell fire which claimed the lives of 72 people. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge marked the sad occasion by looking awkward around people of color at the memorial. The Duchess of Sussex marked the anniversary by making a call to the Hubb Community Kitchen. She spoke at length to her friends, the ones she helped and empowered with the Together cookbook. From the Hubb Facebook post:
Today is a day spent looking back, remembering and reflecting.
I just found this picture of us all, on the day our cookbook came out. The Duchess had wrapped a book for each one of us and wrote a lovely message to each lady on the first page. Always very thoughtful, today we received a lovely voice message from the Duchess, being the 5 years anniversary of the Grenfell tragedy, asking how we are, about our children and families and giving us news of hers. Just being her beautiful kind self.
[From Hubb’s Facebook]
You can see the photo they posted on their Facebook page here. Meghan really touched people’s lives there, through her work with Hubb. The Grenfell women feel like Meghan is their sister and their friend. And yes, William and Kate were trying to copykeen Meghan and act like they “care.” By the way, the Keen army is all over Hubb’s Facebook comments… I saw one comment suggesting that Hubb is being paid by Sunshine Sachs to say nice things about Meghan. Deranged.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
-
-
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex helps to prepare food at the launch of a cookbook with recipes from a group of women affected by the Grenfell Tower fire at Kensington Palace in London on September 20, 2018.,Image: 534009013, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
Meghan (C), Duchess of Sussex helps to prepare food at the launch of a cookbook with recipes from a group of women affected by the Grenfell Tower fire at Kensington Palace in London on September 20, 2018.,Image: 534009034, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex helps to prepare food at the launch of a cookbook with recipes from a group of women affected by the Grenfell Tower fire at Kensington Palace in London on September 20, 2018.,Image: 534009087, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex helps to prepare food at the launch of a cookbook with recipes from a group of women affected by the Grenfell Tower fire at Kensington Palace in London on September 20, 2018.,Image: 534009088, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 21: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visits the Hubb Community Kitchen to see how funds raised by the ‘Together: Our Community’ Cookbook are making a difference at Al Manaar, North Kensington on November 21, 2018 in London, England.,Image: 534664062, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 21: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visits the Hubb Community Kitchen to see how funds raised by the ‘Together: Our Community’ Cookbook are making a difference at Al Manaar, North Kensington on November 21, 2018 in London, England.,Image: 534664178, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visits the Hubb Community Kitchen to see how funds raised by the ‘Together: Our Community’ Cookbook are making a difference at Al Manaar, North Kensington in London, England. The Duchess, who has made regular private visits to the kitchen since January 2018, will meet the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen as they prepare fresh meals for the local community in the newly renovated kitchen, which they are now able to use up to seven days a week. The women will be preparing 200 meals in just one day, to be delivered to local groups in the community.
Pictured: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 21 NOVEMBER 2018
BYLINE MUST READ: Matrix/MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 21: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has a drink as she visits the Hubb Community Kitchen to see how funds raised by the ‘Together: Our Community’ Cookbook are making a difference at Al Manaar, North Kensington on November 21, 2018 in London, England.
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 21: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visits the Hubb Community Kitchen to see how funds raised by the ‘Together: Our Community’ Cookbook are making a difference at Al Manaar, North Kensington on November 21, 2018 in London, England.
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 21: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex talks to chef Clare Smyth as she visits the Hubb Community Kitchen to see how funds raised by the ‘Together: Our Community’ Cookbook are making a difference at Al Manaar, North Kensington on November 21, 2018 in London, England.
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 21: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visits the Hubb Community Kitchen to see how funds raised by the ‘Together: Our Community’ Cookbook are making a difference at Al Manaar, North Kensington on November 21, 2018 in London, England.
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 21: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex greets people as she arrives to visit the Hubb Community Kitchen to see how funds raised by the ‘Together: Our Community’ Cookbook are making a difference at Al Manaar, North Kensington on November 21, 2018 in London, England.
Aww! The bond between the Hubb women and Meghan is truly lovely to see. That Meghan and Harry continue to support in meaningful ways the causes they care about just proves, again, that service is universal.
I clicked the link to “like” the post and saw that every post the Hub does is about Meghan. It is weirdly a fan-page, very little about the community or kitchen programme itself.
It is weird! It took a while to scroll back and find non Meghan posts. Curious as to what’s going on there.
Without M’s intervention, that once-per-week free meal service wd hv ended by 2020.
These ladies who literally received a lifeline and new lease on life because of Duchess Meghan, know wht theyre doing.
No attempt to erase the Duchess’s impact in the brief time she was on tht little island, will occur on these ladies watch.
There is no mystery here. Without the link to Meghan you think the racists over there, especially in the government would care about the low income black and brown people involved? They are still waiting for the results of the investigation into the fire five years later. Keeping Meghan’s name front and center brings them visibility when others would like them to be completely forgotten. And Meghan is totally fine with that. And I believe they still get the proceeds from sales of the cookbook which is back on the best sellers list.
They would have been shut down without her. She not only kept them open when they desperately needed it, she brought international attention. They’re understandably grateful for that.
You can look here for more information. https://almanaar.org.uk/almanaar-the-kitchen/
It’s about fundraising. Any non-profit like there are with such a prominent figure attached is going to hashtag her in things they post because it almost certainly brings in desperately needed donors.
Meghan doesn’t need to pay them to do this, they appreciate her, but critically she’s probably *letting* them do it. If she didn’t want them to use her name for fundraising, I’m sure they’d stop, but it’s clearly a conscious choice.
Ironically, I think this is what royal patronages are supposed to do.
What I love is that she had a lasting impact on these women and continues to keep in touch. That’s the support these women and all other causes need. Support and exposure. The keens literally went to the memorial and the Hubb ladies didn’t even post about it. All their posts are about Meg. I mean, that says it all.
Meghan is thoughtful and authentic. The one project she was unable to complete was her job with that family because of the racism and vIlification she suffered. Every project she has been engaged with from a youth to now, she completes and the folks are grateful for her thoughtfulness and how thoroughly engaged she is. Happy she has established this friendship with these survivors and wish them and her the very best
The BRF at the very least allowing their names to be part of the smear campaign against Meghan does not get overlooked by others also suffering the racism of others.
I’m certain WandK did not want to be at that memorial and I’m sure they got some looks.
I’m sure Meghan felt alot comfort visiting the ladies of the Hubb Community Kitchen. They welcomed her when others rejected her. One of the ladies said she never let on that she was going through so much and that she was always giving them encouragement. It’s nice that she was thinking of them on such a difficult day.
I’m projecting a bit, but I’ve felt that too: that Meghan might have felt a special kind of “at home” with the sisterhood of these ladies. It’s wonderful to see that the connections and support are ongoing.
No amount of negative press can change peoples experiences with Meghan. They will happily speak out glowingly about her and it’s genuine.
+1
Agreed.
If beautiful inside and out had a name it would be meghan.
pls who knows what meghan means its a very rare name where am from
@Dorcas, it means “pearl”…according to https://nameberry.com/babyname/meghan (hope my link gets thru)
*edited for spelling bc it’s early lol
As a Meghan, I appreciate your kind words about being beautiful inside and out, haha.
In all seriousness, she is just such a great, and beautiful, person. I feel honored to share a name with the Duchess of Sussex (we won’t speak of that other Meghan….).
I’m so sick of those nutbags acting like anyone that says anything nice about MM is being paid. There are a lot of people out there who says nothing but kind things. She had a great reputation before the Royals and BM took a hatchet to it. Sunshine Sachs doesn’t have enough money in the world to pay off that many people. Good grief.
I’ll take the money, but I’ll continue to do it for free since it’s my educated opinion Meghan is a kind person.
Then how do they explain people who refused big money from the tabloids to say nasty things about Meghan?
Yes, Simon Rex would like a word.
Word.
And yet they never seem to question why their girl can’t be bothered to do something so simple as leave a voice message to get some positive coverage (my guess is that Kate’s waiting for the responses to her 5-question survey on how to dial a damn phone).
@Aimie
All they’re doing is highlighting how little Kate and William do. If they were proper working royals there would be lots of events their supporters could comment on. Instead, the only way they can make William and Kate look good is to try and make Harry and Meghan look bad.
They’re projecting. It’s because they’re getting paid to say bad things so they assume others must be paid to say good things.
The difference between the two appearances is there for all to see. Even allowing for Prince William and his wife being in-line to the throne, people seem tense and on their “best behaviour.” Those pictures with Meghan are fun relaxed and everyone seems to be enjoying her company.
They threw her out and still didn’t manage to upstage her fantastic work. Awful couple, just awful.
Brilliant of Meghan to think about a cookbook as a sustainable project for the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen. The Together Cookbook is so impactful then and now 4 years after its launch. It has touched so many people’s lives beyond anyone’s imagination. Nostalgic and sentimental.
It is indeed so thoughtful of her, just such a great all around idea.
I bought the cookbook as soon as it came out, and the recipes are wonderful. I encourage all of you who haven’t yet bought a copy to get it and keep the love going.
100% @Jaded. I love the Together Cookback!It contains truly wonderful recipes (with anecdotal family back stories that have become staples in my cooking repertoire. I’ve also purchased copies of the cookbook as gifts for friends and family.
This is who Meghan has always been her whole life. I am glad that I have this community to vent with and cheer Meghan and Harry with because the rest of the internet can be an echo chamber. She has always wanted to make a difference and be better and I appreciate that she still strives for this.
Same, am so grateful that so many people come here everyday in support of Meghan. She’s a kind person that doesn’t deserve the daily vitriol. Love the cookbook project and the Hubbkitchen.
I truly can’t understand why some people dislike Meghan with such vengeance. What on earth do they think she did that was so terrible? I’ve always been a fan. I loved her in Suits, I loved her with Harry from the beginning, I love their evident great love and respect for each other. In my view, she has always been thoughtful, kind and caring since she was a child! Today, she dedicates herself to compassionate good works and helping others. She has beautiful style and taste. Honestly, I don’t understand it. What is wrong with all those haters?
Because as a black woman/POC, she had the “nerve” to show up their only asset, the epitome of the perfect English rose, who was supposed to be superior to Meghan in every single way. M committed the cardinal sin of exposing Kate for the lazy, dim, weak-willed woman that she is, and she didn’t even do it on purpose. They all see themselves in Kate and it chaps their asses that Harry fell in love with a black woman who is a beautiful, intelligent, kind-hearted person — the opposite of who these nasty people are. Jealousy is an ugly, ugly thing.
Because she dared to leave!
They had it in for her from the get-go, not just when she left. That was just the icing on the cake. It’s simply that a biracial American actress, who also happens to be smart, compassionate, hard working and full of good ideas, managed to reveal the lazy, underhanded, racist and Machiavellian way the BRF works.
These trolls are mad because they can see Meghan is obviously beautiful and she has sex appeal and charisma. They became extra mad when they saw how intelligent she was. They they got even madder when they saw how hard working and effective she was at doing her job. And when she fell pregnant and became a mother, that tipped them over the edge. And the reason why it makes them so mad, is because harry chose a woman who sets the bar so high, they know they can’t compete. He shows the world how much he loves and adored her, and these miserable women know they don’t ever have a shot with him.
They love kate because she’s dull, boring, not very intelligent and has no desire to achieve anything than be someone’s wife. She’s no threat to women, even though all she does is go around trying to destroy any women in her way.
It’s racism and classicism. They don’t think Meghan belongs in that space with a man who was formerly one of the most coveted bachelor’s in the world (not coveted by aristo ladies, but just a coveted rich white guy).
All the Karens are livid with envy and bile. The fact that Meghan is unapologetically brilliant, beautiful, accomplished, and successful rankles some people even further.
To consistently care and check up takes a lot of heart and effort. As someone who is very bad at checking in on people who are not in my immediate sphere, I admire this ability and dedication.
I just remembered TOB also released a cookbook about home cooking or something. That organization deserved better than his copykeen forward.
I found it particularly thoughtful that Meghan gifted copies of the Hubb cookbook to the members of the kitchen, knowing that resources would be especially tight following the fire. It seems obvious, but other organizations might not have done it, expecting members to buy their own copy. I’m glad they still have a connection!
Duchess Meghan is so awesome! She knows how to serve her community, and does so with class & dignity.
What a sad day for the UK that Harry wasn’t born first!
I bet the lovely ladies of the hubb were more welcoming and inclusive and loving to her than those Windsors and their all white non inclusive institution.
My Duchess of impact!
I marvel at the wherewithal Meghan had to find a community of woman to support despite the upheaval in her own life with the spiteful press and royal family issues. The Duchess of Sussex is truly a model of what one does despite the negativity of others. She is a masterclass of style and fortitude.
It is interesting how many news outlets reported on the call.
Meghan’s onto the secret of volunteering – you(the volunteer) get more than you give.
It is about your finitely time, kindness and compassion.
Good energy. Looking back at the lovely occasion of the launch of “Together” and think ” What a missed opportunity?”
I said this in the other grenfell post, but I’ll saying again. Keen literally got camilla Tominey to call grenfell victims from the hub kitchen terrorists. Kate literally didn’t care if she was going to put these innocent lives at risk to all sorts of racist extremists, she was just jealous of Meghan.
Willie and keen give zero f*cks about grenfell and all their other charities. Willie left grenfell victims disappointed when he left his visit, days after the fire. He said he would be back and it only took him 5 years. Grenfell was literally round the corned from Kensington palace as well.
Meghan has an authentic relationship with the hub kitchen, you know they feel comforted by the fact Meghan will always be there to support them. She’s very much like an extended member of their community.
It really is putrid and just so wrong the way they tried to label these Muslim women as terrorists because Meghan showed up and actually did something tangible and measurable to support them.
I love how the charities themselves always post the pictures that they take with H and M. They are so proud when Harry and Meghan visit.
But when Wills and Kate visit, they post it themselves and use their own photographer. The charities don’t bother or are not allowed to take pictures. W and K probably would force them to pay to license their photos.
I’m genuinely curious, the Hubb post says she left a voicemail but celebitchy says “she spoke at length” to her friends. Did I miss something?
I am very disheartened and shocked how William, Kate, MTindall, and some members of the BRF and the rota circus have tried to smear endlessly Prince Harry and Meghan’s reputation to ultimate destruction. I get so frustrated. That’s why I am so grateful that there is Celebitchy that is a sanctuary for people like me who’s looking for balanced and objective insights and commentary about Meghan and Prince Harry.
I found it funny when kate and william making effort to ‘visit’ the grenfell with their concern and grinning faces. Trying to not make contact with brown people while doing so.
The people there just..
Yeah meghan call us. Lets talk about that. A PHONE CALL. that’s it.
How incandescent with rage were william and kate that they wasted their time acting that they care.
I’m happy that Meghan still keeps in touch with the Hubb women and continues to support them. It’s really disgusting how these so- called royal fans then attack and swarm these charities. It really is an abusive tactic to try to isolate and discredit Meghan because they can’t bear to see her having respect and her efforts making a continuous positive impact. Anyway, I hope the cookbook continues to sell and fund their endeavors. It’s made a huge and measurable difference, something they can all be proud of.