Duchess Kate repeated a £2,450 silk dress for the Grenfell memorial service

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made a “surprise” appearance at an outdoor memorial service yesterday. Yesterday was the fifth anniversary of the Grenfell fire, the tragedy which killed 72 people, mostly people of color and mostly immigrants. The memorial service was multifaith, reflecting the diverse community represented within Grenfell. William and Kate laid flowers and William made a speech. According to the Daily Mail, William and Kate also “had a private meeting” with some of the Grenfell families before the memorial service. Kensington Palace couldn’t wait to leak about that private meeting huh.

Kate wore a repeat – a silk dress from Suzannah London, which retails for £2,450. She wore this for a 2020 appearance at a baby bank, as one does when one has a nearly $3000 white silk dress with big, garish buttons. The Queen of Literal Dressing couldn’t be bothered to wear green for Grenfell – the color green was used for the green hearts in memory of the lives lost in the fire. Many of the people at the memorial wore the same shade of green at the memorial. But not Kate! To be fair, William didn’t bother to wear anything green either, not even a green tie or a green lapel ribbon, nothing.

I sincerely hope William and Kate told all of the Grenfell families about their plans to acquire a fourth home! They probably mentioned it in between William’s lectures about how they all need to stop having so many children.