Duchess Kate repeated a £2,450 silk dress for the Grenfell memorial service

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made a “surprise” appearance at an outdoor memorial service yesterday. Yesterday was the fifth anniversary of the Grenfell fire, the tragedy which killed 72 people, mostly people of color and mostly immigrants. The memorial service was multifaith, reflecting the diverse community represented within Grenfell. William and Kate laid flowers and William made a speech. According to the Daily Mail, William and Kate also “had a private meeting” with some of the Grenfell families before the memorial service. Kensington Palace couldn’t wait to leak about that private meeting huh.
Kate wore a repeat – a silk dress from Suzannah London, which retails for £2,450. She wore this for a 2020 appearance at a baby bank, as one does when one has a nearly $3000 white silk dress with big, garish buttons. The Queen of Literal Dressing couldn’t be bothered to wear green for Grenfell – the color green was used for the green hearts in memory of the lives lost in the fire. Many of the people at the memorial wore the same shade of green at the memorial. But not Kate! To be fair, William didn’t bother to wear anything green either, not even a green tie or a green lapel ribbon, nothing.
I sincerely hope William and Kate told all of the Grenfell families about their plans to acquire a fourth home! They probably mentioned it in between William’s lectures about how they all need to stop having so many children.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.
-
-
North America Rights Only, London, England – 20220614- Catherine Duchess of Cambridge And Prince William Attend Grenfell Tower Remembrance Ceremony
The Duke and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge during a multi-faith and wreath laying ceremony at base of Grenfell Tower in London, in remembrance of those who died in the Grenfell Tower fire on June 14 2018.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Peter Nicholls/PA IMAGES/INSTARimages.com
-67430052
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only, London, England – 20220614- Catherine Duchess of Cambridge And Prince William Attend Grenfell Tower Remembrance Ceremony
The Duke and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge during a multi-faith and wreath laying ceremony at base of Grenfell Tower in London, in remembrance of those who died in the Grenfell Tower fire on June 14 2018.
-PICTURED: Prince William
-PHOTO by: Peter Nicholls/PA IMAGES/INSTARimages.com
-67429030
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only, London, England – 20220614- Catherine Duchess of Cambridge And Prince William Attend Grenfell Tower Remembrance Ceremony
The Duke and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge during a multi-faith and wreath laying ceremony at base of Grenfell Tower in London, in remembrance of those who died in the Grenfell Tower fire on June 14 2018.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William
-PHOTO by: Peter Nicholls/PA IMAGES/INSTARimages.com
-67429988
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
Britain’s Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, attend a memorial service to mark the fifth anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire, in London, Britain, June 14, 2022.,Image: 699732283, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: PETER NICHOLLS / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, attend a memorial service to mark the fifth anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire, in London, Britain, June 14, 2022.,Image: 699732295, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: PETER NICHOLLS / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrives for a memorial service to mark the fifth anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire, in London, Britain, June 14, 2022.,Image: 699734758, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: PETER NICHOLLS / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrives for a memorial service to mark the fifth anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire, in London, Britain, June 14, 2022.,Image: 699734761, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: PETER NICHOLLS / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince William speaks with attendees at a memorial service to mark the fifth anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire, in London, Britain, June 14, 2022.,Image: 699734765, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: PETER NICHOLLS / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrives for a memorial service to mark the fifth anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire, in London, Britain, June 14, 2022.,Image: 699734770, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: PETER NICHOLLS / Avalon
She looks nice here. I like the dress. That’s all I’ve got.
Ok no it isn’t. I’ve always reacted weirdly to her blush. Why does she not blend that in more? It looks so garish and jarring when you look at her from the side – two slashes of colour running up the sides of her face.
Again they go to Grenfell empty-handed and empty headed. People like Adele, Stormzy and of course Meghan made sure that the survivors who lost their homes got fed and also set up sustainable businesses. Keen and keener get given a fourth home and pay a tone deaf visit.
@Pal I think you lost this isn’t Karen Twitter trolling streets! Meghan is the one who help them create income stream and helped them with business! RF didn’t give a jack and Kitty never visited that community after fires!
If memory serves me correctly, it was a joint one time donation from William, Kate and Harry. My point is they did go empty handed for photo ops and it is reasonable to ask what they have done since then in light of the keens acquiring a 4th home!
What exactly did you expect them to bring to a wreath laying ceremony?
MeganC- some actual help. Meghan was the one who actually helped this community and they made her life hell and even leaked stories about how her work was enabling terrorism. They’re moving into their 4th home while 10,000 buildings still use the cladding that caused the fire, and they can only lay a damn wreath. There’s a reason nobody is talking about this except the Palace themselves. It means nothing.
@Elizabeth Regina … What was a one-time donation? I think we’re all talking about Meghan’s “Together: Our Community Cookbook” project, which sold very well and generated revenue for the Grenfell Tower fire survivor’s.
If memory serves, Meghan got flack from the Palace Aides because she wouldn’t sit on her hands until they ‘gave’ her something to do that wouldn’t outshine Kate and just went down there.
There were many Palace leaks following her gesture about the Duchess of Sussex not knowing her place. The cookbook project was a huge success, but they spun it into something negative. The British media piled on about Meghan wanting the spotlight and how dare she bring her mother to an event. Oh, the horror! The vapors!
Meghan also started the work before she was officially in the family too, whereas Kate had not even shown up to see them once. (I believe William had attended something with the queen before the cookbook was launched)
Meghan doing anything to help showed just how little Kate had done to help neighbours or how little she did in general.
So it was no coincidence that Becky English broke the story of kate helping young children on the Friday before the cookbook was going to be launched. And it took years after that before the five questions even surfaced.
And wasn’t the cookbook project the impetus for the Sussexes’ initial attempt at separation of their charitable efforts/finances from the Cambridges. I seem to remember something about KP trying to treat the proceeds from Meghan’s cookbook as part of their “pool” of funds in an attempt to redirect money *away* from Grenfell assistance and towards W,K’s projects.
Yes, the cookbook and Meghan’s rising star as a result was at the beginning of tensions.
With hindsight, I’m guessing Harry saw the writing on the wall with the first Invictus Games. That was well before Meghan.
I have to agree on the blush. It’s way too hard. Maybe she needs to revisit that make up class she took in the lead up to her wedding.
I live in fear of the heavy blush! Which leads me to probably going too light. I am so bad at makeup! If I were her, I would have a person do it (although, that would probably lead to criticism)
She wears blush like a woman in the 1980s so it’s clear she got her application lessons from Carole and hasn’t updated them.
@Pal: SHOW us the MONEY
Oh we can only offer a smile & hand
Hand wave 👋🏾
How about show us some pictures of CopyKeen walking amongst people that have a darker pigmentation than her in which she doesn’t look PETRIFIED to walk amongst them!!
She looks so uncomfortable and it is all over her face.
Yes, they came, they saw and and were empty handed again.
Why bother coming?
She is giving off the same vibes that she did when she was in the Caribbean brushing off black cabinet ministers. Which is that of a rich white lady uncomfortable around brown people and Muslims.
Btw did her go to scribe Camilla Tominey ever apologize for calling the Hub women terrorists? Because we can be sure that the same person who first published the false crygate story is in close contact with kate and the Middletons. And that terrorist slander was down to diminish the good work Meghan did for the women of Hub and Grenfell.
LOL @PaulaH. Didn’t see your post. I wrote SHOW ME THE RECEIPTS above.
It is literal white savior cosplay!
I always find her expressions, body language, and behaviour jarring around people of colour. Pretty amusing considering her mother, Carol, was a mere flight attendant and grew up in council flats.
While white is a color of mourning is SOME countries, it is not in England. We did see some people wearing the green. Kate has a LOT of coat dresses/dresses in that exact shade of green, but then, she wouldn’t stand out in the crowd.
Maybe she’s afraid to wear it, as it’d be a great green-screen for all the memes lolol
@Jan90067 Maybe if Grenfell was a country and their flag was green?
At least it wasn’t hot pink like the coat she wore to the 9/11 memorial 🙄. She just mindlessly lurches around from one photo-op to another, she is incapable of self awareness.
She is starting to look anaemic!
Sigh. Are those new shoes? Has Meghan worn these shoes already?
Edit-didn’t mean this to be asked on Noki’s comment! But lol the questions stands.
Yes they are identical to Meghan’s and as far as I can tell this is the first time she has worn them.
👀
Whoa, I was actually joking and mostly asking bc they weren’t the usual nude pumps and we just talked about the other shoes yesterday!
But now I see all the comments about the shoes below. Holy moly.
That dress cost £2,450??!! It’s not horrible, but it looks cheap, dated and the dark buttons look awful. This is why Meghan (her message to Grenfell and the Together cookbook) was trending yesterday LOL.
Yes and not a bit of green between them, unless you consider their jealousy…..
That dress is butt ugly but she has her buttons. Plus she is continues to copy Meghan again. And again, and again……..
I had a very similar dress in 1982. Glad khate’s keeping up to date!
Kate is like that coworker who always wears clothes that are always wrong: wrong for the occasion, wrong for the office dress code, and just the wrong style that is weirdly outdated (and I don’t mean something that is tastefully vintage). Like, where does she find some of these styles?!
That’s too 70s and ugly to cost that much. Still cosplaying inclusion. Where is the donation or cookbook? Is there any substance with these two? At this point, they are trolling charity.
I spy the Meghan shoes..
You know how she’s been taking specific aspects of Meghan’s wardrobe and copykeening the hell out of it by wearing it constantly, yeah looks like now it’s time for slingbacks and two tone shoes
She only cosplays outfits and hair. To expect the white duchess to do any sort of work is just too much
“See, I can wear white too.” ::side eye::
So they met with people who lost their homes In a tragic fire as they are about to move into their fourth house, and no one thought that was a little tone deaf?
All the royals are tone deaf, but the narrative around Charles and Camilla at least isn’t how relatable and down to earth they are.
Spooky! I agree wholeheartedly. I’d just commented the same thing. They can hire all the comms people they want in the world but my goodness, there’s hardly any decent material to work with.
Really, stuff like this is so absurd you have to wonder if the PR guy (it’s always a guy) is doing it on purpose. (Having seen that guy’s picture, I don’t believe it either, but it would be a better story.)
The fact that nobody is calling out this hypocrisy is annoying me. The press hasn’t even mentioned it.
The question is right there, just waiting to be asked. How are these folks faring five years later compared with these two just getting a fourth home.
So they met with people who lost their homes In a tragic fire as they are about to move into their fourth house, and no one thought that was a little tone deaf?
All the royals are tone deaf, but the narrative around Charles and Camilla at least isn’t how relatable and down to earth they are.
Baldy and Mumbles are just checking the boxes that’s it, just checking boxes.
Everyone should feel honoured to pay for the Cambridge’s fourth home while they have none. It’s God’s will and the colonialists’ way.
Is this their “look see we are not racist we hang with black people. ” photo op. Kate looks super uncomfortable around all the black people.
For her, it’s another photo op. At the photo where she sits next to William, she looks directly at the camera. It’s pretty creepy…and enough with the constant touching and arranging of the hair.!!
She does this all the time. I made a Twitter comment about it and got swarmed by Kate stans for days. “The cameras, 100s of them, find her, DOnTcha know, jelly hater!”
What’s weird is that she’s the only one who tends to look at the camera. William is right next to her and yet we don’t see photos of him staring at cameras. These hundreds of cameras would all be pointed in his direction too.
She’s playing with her hair so much. Quite a contrast with her smiles during the garter ceremony with the all white rich folks.
She’s playing with her hair so that her hands are busy and she doesn’t have to touch anyone who isn’t white.
I was always told it was bad manners and not hygienic to play with your hair and then shake hands. I agree. They never look comfortable with black and brown people.
Her hair fidgeting is a tell when you know she is uncomfortable. At least she isn’t clutching at her crotch like she used to – I still remember her at an event with children and she was standing there pressing her against her crotch area.
The extensions are probably a little itchy.
They look uncomfortable around her too. You know they’re all thinking the Cambridges were the “royal racists”.
It was totally the cambridges and I feel like everyone knows it. That is why they were so quick to deflect on to Charles or Anne but it was totally William telling his brother are you sure you want to marry her? Think about what your children will look like. That is right around when the fall out happened. There tried to spin it as Will just telling Harry to slow down but we all know the truth.
@ Geegee, I’m sorry as I wrote the same comment above.
She does look extremely uncomfortable though. It’s as if she is petrified of touching them.
She really does. It’s so obvious.
She really does. It’s so obvious.
Yet she still displays her uncanny ability to find the camera and pose while gazing towards it instead of focusing on the people, event around her.
The people around her look uncomfortable too. Sure, Kate is grinning like always, as if she finds this memorial fun and hilarious. But the people around her do not, and look fed up with the royal visit.
Seriously. Trot out the racists who terrorized and abused the one royal who actually came to them and helped them in a real way with their community kitchen and fundraising cookbook into escaping the country.
It’s insulting.
The brf has never even heard of optics have they.
They don’t care. Some of the sheep lap it up. The other sheep detest them but feel powerless to do anything about it.
It doesn’t matter what the optics are when you have the full backing of the government (Simon case their former top staffer is Boris Johnson’s right hand man) the royal family, and the RRs and ring wing media minions covering for you! Notice how their 4th house was covered by the media!
They are protected so they don’t care..they’ll continue to be hypocrites as long as they can get away with it.
What Messi said. All 3 of them (royals, media, govt) are on the same page. Nothing will change unless there are riots on the streets (which understandably would be difficult for average folks).
@alexandria yup. Also most people in the Uk are apathetic towards the royals. They don’t like them but they don’t care enough about them to go riot on the streets…. atleast not yet..
So things will stay the same for awhile.
Daniela Esler wrote an article today about her disgust with how the Halo-wearing Cambridges are getting away with their 4th property and the Sussexes were crucified for Frogmore. Everyone should read it, it really seems like the tide is slowly shifting.
@ Swaz, do you happen to have a link as there are only articles that she slams the Harry and Meghan. There is no recent articles of late.
@bothsidesnow, It’s front page on nzherald.co.nz/lifestyle
@BothSidesNow, my curiosity got the best of me. I read the article. Sure Daniela? was saying what we all have been saying about the Cambridges and their multiple properties and renos. BUT, she had to mention the Sussexes and renovations to Frogmore Cottage WITHOUT mentioning they paid back the costs.
This x 100000
She looks inappropriately chirpy…until she has to sit next to someone of colour.
+1
Seriously what is with the beaming smiles at a remembrance service?
As for the dress – I suppose at least it’s not bright pink…
I’m glad she didn’t dare to wear “Grenfell green” as it would be disingenuous. These photos make her look like a preening idiot, flipping her hair and waving with a huge smile like she’s hoping to be awarded a prize.
There’s one shot where everyone else was looking ahead and she was looking directly at the camera. I have my suspicions about her mental health and well being. I think she’s to far gone after 20 years being royal adjacent.
Not to mention looking right at the camera in one photo
The hair flipping was the first thing I noticed. She treats every event as a photoshoot.
As for being disingenuous – when has that bothered them??
I don’t think she and Willy are aware of the color thing. They don’t read briefings, prepare for events, or try to learn anything about the people they’ll be interacting with. It’s all about the photo op.
That’s exactly why she didn’t wear green— because she knew everyone else (mostly POC) would be, and she wanted to stand out, so she wore white. This woman theme dresses at EVERY opportunity except this one. Incredible.
@Sarah, to her, all of these events *are* just photo shoots for her. All of them. She acts the exact same way for the cameras no matter where she is. It’s so gross.
Kaiser if she wore green for Grenfell, how would she stand out among everyone else wearing green? Kate loves her theme dressing but she loves the focus being on her more.
I can’t with these two doing less than the bare minimum.
This is no different than when she refused to wear black at the BAFTAs that one year. It’s being ignorant. We all know she loves to theme dress so the one time there is a theme she can’t follow it? It shows she doesn’t care and believes herself above the crowd.
Ugh I wish just ONCE she had stuck to her theme-dressing. It displays a lack of respect for the fire, the victims, survivors and all those still affected and impacted by erroneously, nay illegally, used cladding. There was an article about Grenfell in the Saturday Times Magazine this week and I had to stop reading it because it made me cry.
Larry, I agree, but you have to admit that it plays well with the colonizers/white supremist picture, doesn’t it?
This. Kates always wants to stand out, no matter the circumstances or propriety. Such a useless, shallow woman, just like her husband.
The hubb community kitchen released a picture of Meghan from the royal foundation charity gala in Nov 2018 and they revealed that the 3 course meal for the gala were all recipes from the cookbook but then KP (most definitely) made them take the post down
I don’t know if KP had them take it down but maybe the post was getting swarmed with negative comments. Love that the food came from cookbook recipes.
Imagine having fans who are filled to the brim with negativity and hatred towards any act of kindness. Is that the level of loyalty Keeny and Weeny really want? Wow, hope the smear campaign was worth it guys 🙄
I just checked and the post is still up on the Hubb’s Facebook account,so maybe It’s trying to avoid bots? They could repost and just close the comments, I suppose. Anyway, the post shows a sweet photo of Meghan with the Grenfell women, each holding a copy of their cookbook, giftwrapped for them by Meghan. It’s very thoughtful she wanted each of the women to have their own copy, but it’s what I’ve come to expect from the good Duchess. The post also mentions that Meghan left a kind voice message ( this might get discussed in a later post, please forgive if threadjacking).
@Layla, yes, I can imagine it very easily. Because I’m American and I see the same thing among our republican party. No doubt the negative Brits who hate Meghan so much for no reason, would easily turn into Trump supporters if they lived in America. Same ilk.
I would actually leave the nasty comments there and ask my genuine followers not to interact. Show the whole world what their “fans” are like. Preserve it.
That Twitter post was taken down?? What a shame. I agree with @Alexandria: leave the nasty comments up and let the world see how “royalists” really feel. That they will choose to be cruel to survivors of a tragedy as long as it gives them a chance to bash Meghan somehow.
I love that they chose to showcase Meghan’s work with them, this many years later, and even after everything that’s happened. She really made a significant impact with her cookbook and those ladies formed lasting relationships with her. I wonder if Kate thinks her “Hold Still” book is on par with Meghan’s.
@Jais
Don’t they realise that every time they send their “bots” to attack all the good work Meghan does, just reinforces the argument that Meghan was hounded out of the BRF? The whole world can see their awful comments and are judging the BRF and their followers (and not in a good way).
The more they attack, the more people see the crazy and support Meghan. They might realize this but they still can’t seem to help themselves. But yeah, it’s not logical.
I think it was the Kate Middleton “fans” that did that. They harass any charity that mentions Meghan. Even ones with kids. I don’t blame them for taking the post down. Who wants to deal with that? All these Kate fans do is show how racist her fans are and what Meghan went through.
@Ginger, this is obviously anecdotal, but on Twitter, the Kate “fans” I see spend way more time talking about Meghan than they do Kate.
Most of the deranger accounts only showed up when Meghan arrived.
Looking directly into the camera with sincere face, as she sincerely pushes back her sincere flowing locks – and a little girl two spaces down gives epic side eye.
She’s always looking directly at the camera. It’s ridiculous.
At least she didn’t wear hot pink. That’s all I’ve got.
The dress is homely and it costs what?! The royals graced hoi polloi with their presence, isn’t that precious. And look surrounded by people of color, my word. Bring out the pitchforks.
Its been 5 years since the fire yet investigation not yet completed and no one has yet been held accountable. A very long wait for justice.
I suggested on Twitter that the Cambridge’s allow Grenville fire survivors use one of their 4 homes and let me tell you, that suggestion is not going over well with their fans. Lol! Shame really cuz it would be an excellent way for the Cambridge’s to be of genuine service to the people of Britain.
HA! I’m not on twitter so I’m glad there’s extremely witty people like yourself shining a light on the truth over there for the rest of us!
Whatever could they be upset about? Hehe.
I still remember the night the green fell tragedy happened. It was during mid Ramadhan so we were awake in the night to close our fast for the day. Turned the tv on to check the news and on screen was the most horrific sight of the building on fire and how some of the jest few people who ran to help were people who were already awake to close their fast. People lost their families, and their livelihoods but sure Keeny and meeny need to make sure they’re seen preening away and gracing the place with their presence. Does anyone remember when Willileaks through that press tantrum because he wanted to make Grenfell his little pr project but then Meghan made sure to actually do something to help people?
This building was minutes away from KP and W and K did very little to help their neighbours. And the fact they are trying to erase what Meghan did for the women at Hub is disgusting. The survivors know how insincere these two are.
@Nic everyone at the ceremony must have been so pissed to get stuck with the Cambridges; you know they all wished it had been Meghan and Harry.
The Queen and William were the first to visit Grenfell, politicians got a very harsh reception but the royals were welcomed and begged them to come back. William was very happy and he promised to come back and l believe he went back privately with Harry who was asked by the Grenfell victims to bring Meghan and the rest is history….
The Cambridge’s have no original thinking and ideas and of course Meghan’s brilliance overshadowed them.
The item in the Fail made it all about the Cambridges, which was unfortunate.
I could not help but notice that she is wearing similar shoes that Meghan wore to visit the 🏫.
Unaware, Meghan’s best intentions, her words and actions became a threat instead of an asset.
When Meghan left Kate proceeded to emulate them, it was like an empty suit.
What seem enough for her, is insufficient for the people who admires Meghan, why should one settle for a poor imitation of the real person?
Meghan’s absence from the interfaith was palpable, made worse by the Fail. Meghan’s attendances usually directs the attention towards the cause/patronage not simply on her attires.
Two days in a row where she has worn shoes distinct to Meghan who wore them earlier is just weird. She had black suede pumps she could have worn with this dress that would have fit better but instead she copies.
There is a problem here. She’s trying to erase Meghan in multiple ways and has help from the media to do it, especially the cookbook and what it did to actually help the victims.
Just came to say I love those cream and black patent leather shoes. I’d definitely wear them but most definitely not with that very white £££ house dress. Oh KKKate 🫣 why didn’t you rather wear these shoes with those black trousers, white shirt & cream blazer (that you wore (?) last week) or something like it … sigh
I also loved the shoes – first time I’ve ever really liked anything Kate has worn, lol! But I see from other comments that Meghan wore them first, so that tracks…I find I like a lot of what Meghan wears.
JFC. You’re 40 years old. Quit playing with your hair. It’s a memorial. The rictus grin is inappropriate as is the twee dress. The institution is doomed – not a bad thing, mind you.
+1
Her body language looks so uneasy around POC
And it goes both ways- people seem so much more at ease with H&M. I know my shoulders would be around my ears if I had those two freeze-framing around me. But hey, great shoes, that’s all that matters.
Kate really likes getting in kids faces hey. They can still hear you when you’re standing up ya know.
In the top pic only two people are smiling. Says it all, really…..
Very rich for William and Kate to go visit the Grenfell victims after chasing out the one royal who actually did something for this community, and most likely being the ones to encourage the Daily Mail terrorism stories about Meghan’s work with Grenfell and the Hubb kitchen.
Never forget that William’s girlfriends were investigated to “make sure they weren’t Muslim”, either.
it is seriously errie, how these 2 are trying to wear H&M’s skin
The dress is hanging off her. And everything everyone else said up thread and more eloquently about the tone deaf aspects of their presence.
Kate’s no Meghan and never will be. No amount of cosplay, pretending to care or trying to hijack Meghan’s charities will help Incompetent Kate. She’s willfully dumb and mean.
I was surprised Kate didn’t wear green but she probably thought that was political. The victims have been calling on the government for justice and accountability.
I think her hair is a security to her. When she’s stressed or uneasy, she starts twirling and playing with it. Tie it up to prevent that.
So their lily white staff couldn’t bother to prep them & recommend that they honor the victims by wearing something green? A tie, piece of jewelry???? Ugh
It’s incredibly hard, you know..she did find a pair of shoes, similar to Meghan’s to wear. I guess that took a lot of effort for her.
It’s too bad Meghan couldn’t be there as a private citizen, although I’m sure she’s had her fill of Britain for this month. I wonder if she connected with the community remotely.
She did she called the Hubb ladies.
The Hubb ladies are on Instagram and comment that Meghan is regularly in touch with them.
Thanks for the confirmation @polo & @C!
In the top pic, only two people are smiling. Says it all, really……
1) is white an appropriate color for such a somber event? I know things have changed, but I wouldn’t wear white unless it was meaningful to the families. 2) she really needs to find an updo if she’s going to wear her hair that long. Too many pictures of hair adjustments. Unprofessional.
White is a colour of mourning in many cultures. I’m not sure she’s thought too deeply about that though.
Should have put her hair up, all the photos are of her tossing her hair or touching it.
Looking at the photos, I suspect she didn’t wear green so as to stand out. The white dress contrasted sharply against the green of the people around her. If so that’s not good.
Someone got to Waity and told her no hyena-ing at this event. “But my face needs large smiles to look its best,” she thought. Inside, her better spirit reminded her that these people lost everything–there was nothing to hyena about. But still, the photos! She hated how she looked in photos unless she was grinning like the Grinch. Could she risk a somber photo this one time? Maybe. But, the photos! Meeting with the victims and survivors would only be fifteen minutes of her time, but the photos lasted forever.
What about a half-smile? She practiced in the mirror, lifting her cheek muscles gently upward but stopping after a moment. The half-smile felt unnatural. But she would do it! Otherwise, those Twitter fiends would roast her for looking happy. She would try being serious this one time and just not look at the photos afterward. She wondered, “Is this what people mean when they talk about sacrifice?”
Lately, I feel her smile and grin have an edge.. it’s like she’s rubbing her teeth or like she’s making an effort not to open widely her mouth by clamping them… perhaps it’s the new lips? I don’t know but it shows a real unnerving Kate…
She’s just practicing Meghan’s smile, the fake tan is coming soon
Nicely done, Harper!
Slow clap, Harper!
It’s really disgusting to announce the acquisition of a fourth home/mansion and then pop up to an event like this. And then Kate has to be an attention whore as usual and stand out in white. These two can rot.
Except they are enabled by the media, the government and supremacists! Meghan joining this family initially was the best thing to have happened to the RF because she took all the heat off them. People dont criticize fabrikhate and Mr. Burns anymore because of what they now represent. Why criticize these grifters when we can hound the only black family uunit within the RF. Meghan and Harry did the best thing by moving on because trust Archie and Lilli would have always been smeared and othered in that institution. I applaud them for their foresight!
I guess the Cambridges coming in a “surprise” visit is how they copy Meghan going to Uvalde. If it is, its an epic fail imo. Although, I guess its helping sales of the Together cookbook so maybe they’ll try and spin it like that was their original intent.
Everything the Cambridges do involves Meghan and Harry. The obsession is REAL.
I whip my wiglet like so, saids Kate to the children as she looks to the camera. It’s the lady behind Kate in the green dress face that does it for me,.lol the woman is like, now what are we supposed to do with this one five years after the fact?
This white dress looks okay, understated for the occasion. She couldn’t wear the pink one as it was Mom’s turn to wear it.
The photo looks like a hostage video. Kate had a get-me-out-of-here look on her face. The Greenfell residents most likely know it was Meghan who gave the most royal support, but have to hold their tongues. Sad.
First Comment, I was going to say the same. It’s like grinding the teeth and jutting put the lower palate. She’ll wreak hell on her teeth that way, but who cares? Usually teeth grinding is done at night when were unaware, but if she has a meaning for this, who the hell knows what it is.
Your description is much better than mine…. she just “protrudes” her lower palate
It almost looks like Connecticut lockjaw in these photos. Like Thurston Howell III.
Her eyes look so sad here. She seems deeply uncomfortable, both with William and the “commoners”.
As she should be!
Sigh. They just don’t even try.
@ChillinginDC , this, this subsistence level support is the best they’ve got to give. This is why they fail. You can’t fake empathy.
They genuinely believe that everyone should be/is thankful for their mere presence.
As William is extending his hand to the boy, inwardly he is saying, ‘See we are not a racist family’
They made sure to surround themselves with people of colour, i hope they are not props.
I imagine Kate and William private meetings with the victims of this tragedy probably went something like this.
Oh how sad you lost your home in a fire, we just got our fourth mansion we will be moving into shortly. Your green dress is cute though, I like the buttons. William would be , we just wanted to come here and let you know that our smiles and waves will always be with you should you need them
The word is that these 2 air heads are planning to visit America in the fall or sometime in late 2022….gosh, I know they will get support from the trumpsters as I already see their PR in the American market (especially on yootoob) in full swing. But I am hoping against hope that they will gat a rude awakening when they set foot on American soil.
The new PR guy is already prowling Twitter and looking at Sussex squad. I know some Celebitches also give them PR ideas here for free. Restraint.
I saw that and wouldn’t be surprised if they aren’t prowling on this page.
Hey Kensington Palace!
Stop briefing lies about Meghan and Harry, stop copying everything Meghan does, start apologizing for being racist and get to work.
Oooh, what is the new guy doing on Twitter? I missed this.
So who funds their vacations to non-commonwealth countries like the US? Are American taxpayers on the hook for this or do various private organizations open their wallets?
I was distracted by the woman in the green dress in the foreground of the top picture. That dress was gorgeous and appropriate.
Look at those camera hungry eyes.
Royals aren’t supposed to touch their faces or hair in public. Well so much for that, eh? Still visibly nervous (and with zero to offer them) around POC. So unsure of herself … at 40?
The dress is fine, boring but fine. If everyone is wearing some sort of green, they should have worked some green into their outfits. That’s all I’ve got.
But if she’d worn green, she would have blended in with all of the peasants, and we couldn’t have that!
Another performative nothingburger. Kate grins and fiddles with her hair, Wm puts on his *serious* face and mumbles a few words. They lay a wreath. What good has this done for the victims? There are numerous organizations that would welcome a cheque from the penny-pinching Cambridges. Five years on and it’s still a merry-go-round of buck-passing and cover-ups. If you want to read the shocking truth here’s a link to a great article — https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/jun/27/from-grenfell-tower-to-the-met-police-shirking-responsibility-has-become-endemic
Interesting that Kate is tied to both the Met and Grenfell for nefarious reasons…
As others have said so well above, it’s an empty gesture as always. Just show up around a bunch of lower income or non-white people every so often, smile inappropriately, put on a fake sad/serious face, and don’t actually bring them anything tangibly valuable or do any real work. SMDH.
Superficially – ugly dress as always, surprisingly good shoes.
What is going on with Keen’s mouth/JAW?? Looks awful…..
I see Kitty Kat is copykeening again. She’s wearing the exact same shoes Meghan wore the last week she and Harry were in London before leaving for good. Meghan wore those shoes with that tweed jacket and black slacks when she went to visit that school for that women’s right day thing or other
The shoes are very similar. I tried to post with a link to Meghan wearing a very similar two tone pump in March 2020 at the Robert Clack School of Science. It may not be the same exact shoe.
Guess she has to wear a white coatdress or version thereof 6 more times to erase Meghan’s amazing look at the Jubilee service from public memory. I expect we’ll see the look from the surprise Netherlands visit copied in due course…
Wimbledon is coming up soon, so she’ll have plenty of opportunities to SWF Meghan.
Ah Wimbledon!!! I suppose that counts as royal “work”? It’s so fucked up that what others consider entertainment or a coveted opportunity, these lazy oafs consider “work” .
Last night I read many of the comments for the DM story. They were overwhelmingly negative. Most UK readers could not believe how insensitive their visit was and how it was merely a photo-op. The tide is turning.
If this was a “surprise visit” does that mean that they were not officially invited? btw, I love those spectator slingbacks. and I believe that they are the same ones Meghan wore to her event at Robert Clack School. They’re so feminine, and dressy but works with Meghan’s business outfit that day.
Her clench-jawed rictus forced grin is on POINT! Who says that making that awful grimace isn’t meaningful work?? 👀😂
This event was covered extensively on my local news (in London). As you might imagine, it was an intensely sad occasion and even traumatic for some who were there. The stories of those who died, many of them young, are tragic, and this was only 5 years ago. The various official enquiries into the fire are still ongoing.
So why Kate thought it was appropriate to grin throughout this ceremony is baffling. Was a moment of sombre reflection beyond her? William did at least do a bit of “sad face” but I’m not sure that was much better.