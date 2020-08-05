Duchess Kate wears a button-y Suzannah & an Amaia mask for a Baby Bank visit

How interesting that after a week and a half of staycation-ing (Top CEO-style), the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out on August 4, the Duchess of Sussex’s birthday. Not obvious at all! But I have some begrudging credit to give Kate and her staff: after nine long, hard, Top CEO years, Kensington Palace has finally figured out what Kate should “do,” especially since everyone seems to agree that the Struggle Survey was dead on arrival. They’ve been hitting it out of the park with these incredibly stage-managed events in quarantine, with no media scrum waiting and just the in-house photographer and videographer documenting Kate’s events now. They’ve also been giving Kate some easy projects: endorsing a program she had nothing to do with, going to a tree nursery and “planting” a tree. And now this: Kate went to a baby bank and briefly helped box up some baby supplies for low-income families. Not only that, but Kate took credit for personally (??) calling up businesses and asking them to donate items to the baby bank:
The Duchess of Cambridge revealed how she has been left in tears after hearing the stories of families coping amid the coronavirus pandemic during a visit to a baby bank in Sheffield on Tuesday. Kate – who sported a £15 reusable cotton floral face mask from London-based label Amaia – spoke of how she went home and wept after visiting a baby bank helping vulnerable families at the start of lockdown.
‘It can get very emotional,’ she said. ‘I remember a couple of the families I met from King’s Lynn and I went home and literally burst into tears, their stories were so moving. The struggles they have gone through, the bravery they have shown…in extraordinary circumstances. Helping their families through extraordinary times.’
The mother-of-three, 38, who cut a stylish figure in an elegant white £1850 dress by Suzannah, was talking on a visit to a Baby Basics UK, to launch a new initiative she has spearheaded, getting 19 major UK retailers and brands to donate more than 10,000 new items to more than 40 baby banks across the UK. Baby Banks are a crucial nationwide service, run by volunteers, helping to support some of the most vulnerable families in the UK by providing essentials such as nappies, clothing and bedding.
The banks have proved to be a lifeline for many struggling parents during the coronavirus crisis, but have found their services under increasing pressure, both as a result of demand and because they have been unable to accept second-hand donations on health and safety grounds. Hearing of this, Kate – who has also previously visited Baby Basics in West Norfolk the start of the crisis – decided to put out feelers for donations from brands and high street retailers. In all, she has persuaded nineteen brands to donate more than 10,000 items to Baby Basics, Little Village and AberNecessities, who operate more than 40 baby banks across the UK.
I mean… good for her, I suppose. Whenever there’s a rare Cambridge event which seems really smart and like it completely suits Kate’s image and interests, I’m always left wondering why she doesn’t do more of those kinds of events. Like, seriously, this kind of thing is exactly what she should be doing all the time. So why isn’t she?
As for the style and the mask… I immediately remembered this Suzannah from last year’s Wimbledon, which she wore to watch Harriet Dart and Roger Federer. So, it’s a rare repeat in a summer full of new looks from Kate. She did some serious online shopping during lockdown but she pulled out a button-slathered Wimbledon favorite for this event. As for the mask… it’s literally August and this is the first time we’ve seen her wear a mask at an event. As the video shows (below), she didn’t even want to wear the mask upon her arrival. She walked into the baby bank without the mask.
PS… The wiglet “line” in the YouTube video, OMFG!!!
Me think: she is lazy and she can’t outshine her husband
They really need to stop pushing Kate into the forefront especially since no one really cares, it’s not getting any traction except with a few tabloids and newsgroups. It’s has to suck that the world cares more about your sister in law than you. People can see through this foolishness and PR nonsense. They really need better ways to not make it be so obvious. William and Kate are not it and shows every single time.
These “bread and butter” engagements are good for her and the Cambridges in general. They both seem to want to do minimal work so have them do the kissing babies, cutting ribbons stuff. They’ll be in and out within an hour and don’t really require long term commitment.
Edit: these type of engagements ARE important even if they don’t seem like it. Having people meet a royal who brings the “allure and magic of royalty” is frequently touted as a reason to keep them around. So the Cambridges should do more of them.
The irony is that Kate and William could do the bread and butter events. And I think if they did more it would be a big draw because I can imagine some people would LOVE to have a picture of William giving them the award for biggest pumpkin at the fall festival, especially when he’s king. But they try to do these initiatives and projects (cough Sussexes cough) and they all end up falling flat.
Even this – which was a good project – its not enough for Kate just to visit the baby bank and bring attention to shortages during the pandemic, it has to be a big project. And that’s okay because this seems like it actually bore fruit – but now I wonder if that’s why it wasn’t publicized beforehand, if they were nervous, after the struggle survey fell flat, that Kate wouldn’t be able to drum up enough interest in a public campaign. Now that it was a success, they’re announcing it.
Will and Kate in general aren’t that good at big projects/initiatives so they should stick to what they are good at, or at least competent at, which is bread and butter events, but they don’t want to do those because you have to do more of them.
I can’t be more effusive with praise as this is bare-minimum safety. We all know Kate is Bare Minimum Woman, the laziest superhero in Britain.
And er. That’s all I have to say. Obviously she’s just standing on the backs of dozens of hard-working people and she’s being praised like she’s Mother Teresa.
I wonder how long she was there for… Her usual 20 minutes? Also about the £1800 dress – I guess she doesn’t care that you could buy thousands of diapers or bottles of formula for that money.
I was wondering why I was finding her more likable and normal-seeming in these photos, and I think it’s because she can’t hyena-grin at people. She’s not making any crazy, overly exaggerated, “look at me caring and being engaged!” facial expressions, and it makes me take her project and this visit more seriously.
Why did it take them MONTHS to wear a mask!?
I just have to credit all the abysmal decisions & photo ops to all the right wing Tories that William & Kate surround themselves with. They’re useless on their own but I guess it’s something that their PR has improved marginally. Hopefully the business & organizations will benefit at last from Catherine the Great.
“In all, she has persuaded nineteen brands to donate more than 10,000 items to Baby Basics, Little Village and AberNecessities, who operate more than 40 baby banks across the UK.”
That is really good work and I want to give her credit. Unfortunately, knowing what I know now, I cannot conceive of Kate, by herself, having an idea, asking her team to bring her phone numbers, calling in, organizing a day event with the charity…
I think, more likely is the other way around: her team is bringing her all these opportunities to do what she is comfortable doing, which is to arrive on the day, say something prepared, interact with kids, smile and then leave. I think the team made the initial contacts,and Kate just phoned in to thank the brands, appeared on the day and is getting the credit for everything.
But this could be the recipe for her success and something that actually help people. They throw her a soft ball, spin the tale of how it came to be, make it appear she was much more involved, and call it a day.
Regardless, it is a good thing!
PS: Traditionally, getting involved with charities that provides material assistance- as in clothes, toys- to children has been a staple of rich housewives without a particular interest in social mobility. It is a benign form of social engagement that can be done at very low expense and is looked upon as socially acceptable by more traditional families than, let´s say, volunteering on a shleter for drug addicts. I am saying this because i keep seeing comments about how Kate is infatilized in the press she gets and how it feels weird she cannot strike conversations with adults, and that many feel this is why she chose children- because it is easier- so I just wanted to add another reason might be this particular brand of charity is a low risk, tried sucesss.
“But this could be the recipe for her success and something that actually help people. They throw her a soft ball, spin the tale of how it came to be, make it appear she was much more involved, and call it a day.”
really is so true and its what they should have been doing with her all along. Everyone at KP and in the royal family knows Kate doesn’t want to actually work. So at least create the pretense that she’s working.
I didn’t realise that second-hand items couldn’t be accepted. If the demand for essential items is high (which it would be during these strange and difficult times) then the only way for that demand to be met would be to get retailers involved. This is a good initiative.
You don’t have to only go through retailers. I was part of a moms message board a few years back and we used to organize diaper drives every year for mother’s day. One year we delivered 10,000 diapers to a diaper bank. obviously these times are trickier. But this is something Kate could spearhead every year or two and solicit company donations as well as public donations.
I’m going to guess that the organisation mandated the mask wearing. She arrived not wearing on, the people around her when she does wear one are also masked and this is the first time we’ve seen her with one.
So staged, but if its getting them good press then good for her . The hypocrites in the media and on twitter are quite about the poster girl for buttons using a helicopter u know “climate change ” I heard those companies were already donating to them ,they just increased their donations and of course offwilliam took the credit for it .Also how were they able to hear what she was saying with the masks on , when u can barely hear her gibberish .
She’s usually pretty good about dressing for the event, but maybe they should have skipped the “volunteering” photo-op while she’s wearing a crisp white dress and sparkly pumps.
Anyway, isn’t it incredible that in 18 short months Meghan has basically given Kate a blueprint for doing charity work while a duchess? It’s a marvel how few things she thought/felt compelled to do before her sister in law joined.
This is exactly what Kate should be doing & should have been doing more of like how Sophie has been out volunteering at food banks during the pandemic so well done. Happy for the baby banks that will benefit from these supplies.
And I wonder why the royals are (finally) wearing masks. Good to see but funny as many commentators here were responding to queries on why BRF weren’t wearing masks by saying it wasn’t mandatory in the UK. I wonder if govt has urged royals to wear them now.
As much as the Firm apparently didn’t like how Meghan worked it’s certainly had an impact. Little Village was highlighted on SussexRoyal last April and Sussexes nominated them as recipients for donations before their baby was born. I think fans even got a nappy brand to give a bulk of nappies to them for free. Calling up brands (curious which ones) in this way also seems like how SmartSet came about.
Reminds me of that comment from Wootton article that suggests Charles recognised Sussexes usefulness against the Cambridges. Meghan was the spark some needed to start doing more.
“ This is exactly what Kate should be doing & should have been doing more of like how Sophie has been out volunteering at food banks during the pandemic so well done.“
And I highly doubt Kate’s work will be left off of the Court Circular engagement numbers using the excuse that it was done “in her spare time”, like they did to Sophie.
Why did she have to take a helicopter to this event?
I could nitpick but I won’t since this is essentially something easy that Kate should have been doing for years instead of that ridiculous 5 question survey.
That photo of Kate sitting and staring at the laptop – is she supposed to look like she’s working?
I know that this is a re-wear but talking about being moved to tears but the struggles of hard-up families while wearing a dress that costs nearly two grand seems somewhat tone-deaf. I know that ‘smile and look pretty’ is a major part of her job description but this would have been a great moment to pick something from our (massively struggling) high street.
That’s a child’s mask right? it’s cutting into her cheeks and those elastics are stretched to their end points… It’s a cute pattern and The Big C’s (Cambridges) should have been wearing them for months and visually encouraging their most rabid supporters to wear masks as well. Easy way to get people to be helpful and not harmful.
it’s so frustrating because this is the type of social media the sussexes wanted to be able to do instead of inviting every royal reporter along and they were denied and then – Kate just goes and does it. but whatever – good she is finally wearing a mask (wonder if it was her staffer reading internet comments, or a gov official who finally told her to do it)
On its face, this is a great project/initiative. This is EXACTLY what Kate should have been doing for the past 9 years, which is why its hard to give it the credit it deserves at this point. Baby banks usually have pretty significant needs and I imagine its so much worse during these times. So kudos to whoever in her team thought up this project and carried it out – because we all know it wasn’t Kate. She may have made the phone calls or sent the letters, but that would have been it.
And you know what? That’s okay on some levels. The point is the work got done. But KP always oversells Kate.
Also I am going to confirm what I suspected on twitter – she is wearing sparkly heels.
You all know things are bad when I’m saying THIS would have been a perfect event for wedges.
It’s a good cause but let’s give credit where credit is due. Most likely it’s the KP staff who reached out to businesses for the donations.
It has been reported Kate is for doing the hands off approach for charity work. That’s why the dress and heels look off when she is posing packing boxes. (Points for wearing a mask. ) I believe it’s damage control because Kate was clobbered in the Finding Freedom excerpts.
I like the print on the mask – whether or not it was her choice to wear it, I think it was a smart move. Kaiser is right that Kate seems much more comfortable doing these sorts of small, on the ground engagements, where there is less interaction necessary and more control of the press coverage/release date.
My one quibble is not for Kate alone, but a sort of white saviour tendency to centre oneself – notice how about half of her remarks in this article is about how “emotional” Kate was, how it made her feel, how much she cried etc, as though making her feel better is the whole goal of this organization.
It’s not fair to compare her to Michelle Obama, but I’ve been watching a lot of old white house YouTube just to wallow a bit in a time when the American presidency wasn’t held by a malignant narcissist. It’s such a difference to see how many different groups of people both Obamas were comfortable interacting with, and they show genuine interest and respect. Highly recommend it!
But did anyone saw the pictures where her assistant is carrying both of her handbags…. like c’mon she can atleast carry her own handbags….. i do have screenshots but not the link. And she left via a helicopter. Was that all worth all the cost. But many few pages had that images of her assistant carrying her handbags.
Where’s the outrage about being a hypocrite using a helicopter and talking about climate change. Oh that’s right, only the Sussexes get railed on about that.
All kidding aside, this is a great project for her. She can have other people do the behind the scenes work of asking for the donations, donating things, collecting and boxing those donations, and delivering the donations. Then she gets to show up, be photographed with all the donations, unbox things for awhile (giving her a stream of built-in things to talk about: “oh look! This box has baby lotion! Oh look! This box has *purple* baby lotion!” so she doesn’t have to come up with conversation on her own), and then spend a few minutes hanging out with babies.
And this project could be repeated over and over and over again, thus continually providing these baby banks with new and needed supplies. It’s not a one and done, she could do this for years. She could even do seasonal theme packages: sunscreen and swimming diapers in the summer, warm socks and knitted booties in the winter. She could branch out into charities that help provide Christmas presents for families that can’t afford them that year, or charities that help equip children with all the things they need to start school: shoes, coats, backpacks, school supplies. This could be a large part of her Early Years work rather than the pretending that she’s some kind of serious Early Years scholar doing very important academic research surveys.
As others have noted this was a good initiative that was beneficial to many. And is exactly the type of events the Cambridges should focus on doing rather than trying to compete with and outdo the Sussexes. Hiring the Sussexes former social media guy has definitely upped their game and it really shows. Wouldn’t be surprised if he’s the one bringing new approaches to their team.
I mean, I get why you love shitting on her wiglet game and I’m the last one to defend her poor choice in head ware, but as a person who has struggled with hair loss and all the self-consciousness and emotional pain that goes with it, I feel really uncomfortable with the amount of it thrown around. She *probably* has no issues of that kind, but there are a lot of other things that she wears or does that we can bitch about. idk.