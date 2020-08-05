“Ashton Kutcher defends Ellen DeGeneres, because birds of a feather” links

Ashton Kutcher defended Ellen DeGeneres on social media and that just reinforces the idea that they’re both pretty awful people. [Just Jared]

Brain Austin Green: Courtney Stodden used me. [Dlisted]

Does Kindergarten Cop glorify the police? My opinion: no. [Pajiba]

Here’s more on the Beirut explosion. [Towleroad]

Will white women show up for Joe Biden? Eh. [Jezebel]

The live-action Mulan will be available on Disney+. [LaineyGossip]

Some people, like Jourdan Dunn, look amazing in masks. [Go Fug Yourself]

The Alien face-hugger mask is too much!! [OMG Blog]

Katy Perry’s Moschino polka dots. [RCFA]

Do we need another Who’s The Boss? Eh. [Seriously OMG]

(Note: Ashton has blocked both me and CB from viewing his tweets, a fact which I still find hilarious.)