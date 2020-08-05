“Ashton Kutcher defends Ellen DeGeneres, because birds of a feather” links

Ashton Kutcher defended Ellen DeGeneres on social media and that just reinforces the idea that they’re both pretty awful people. [Just Jared]
Brain Austin Green: Courtney Stodden used me. [Dlisted]
Does Kindergarten Cop glorify the police? My opinion: no. [Pajiba]
Here’s more on the Beirut explosion. [Towleroad]
Will white women show up for Joe Biden? Eh. [Jezebel]
The live-action Mulan will be available on Disney+. [LaineyGossip]
Some people, like Jourdan Dunn, look amazing in masks. [Go Fug Yourself]
The Alien face-hugger mask is too much!! [OMG Blog]
Katy Perry’s Moschino polka dots. [RCFA]
Do we need another Who’s The Boss? Eh. [Seriously OMG]
(Note: Ashton has blocked both me and CB from viewing his tweets, a fact which I still find hilarious.)
I haven’t spoken with @TheEllenShow and can only speak from my own experience. She & her team have only treated me & my team w/ respect & kindness. She never pandered to celebrity which I always saw as a refreshing honesty. When things aren’t right she handles it and fixes.
— ashton kutcher (@aplusk) August 5, 2020
I didn’t care when Katy Perry said it, I don’t care when Ashton Kutcher says it. Ellen’s not a good person and is a terrible boss.
He should stop while he’s ahead and people are still saying good things about his charity work…
Of course she wouldn’t treat him badly, she viewed him at the same level. He wasn’t perceived as someone “lesser”. He wasn’t looked at as someone who’s voice didn’t necessarily matter.
Do any of these celebrities realise their experience is different from basically the rest of the world? Of course Ellen can suck it up to celebrities, otherwise there would be no show which involves chatting to celebrities. The fact that celebrities do find their experience to be so different from her show’s underlinks just speaks to her hypocrisy.
The ole’ “this person is nice TO ME so that’s all that matters.”
Exactly. I hate this so much. Great that they’re nice to you, but SO MANY other people are coming out with very detailed examples of how poorly they were treated.
Considering the era we’re in, with people finally starting to understand systemic racism and white privilege and supremacy, it’s frustrating that so many white celebrities feel the need to defend Ellen. Especially straight white males. Please understand that women, people of color, LGBTQ people, people from other countries, and people in other marginalized groups often have different experiences. We’re not all treated the same. If that isn’t clear by now…
I’m SO excited about Mulan being available on Disney+! It will be for an extra fee but I don’t mind — I was planning to see it in theaters just before COVID struck and would’ve spent more money on it that way anyway. Can’t wait.
I think Ellen is asking some of these people (note how they are not her well-known BFFs, like Jennifer Aniston) to speak out on her behalf. Not that it excuses it, but I don’t think these are unprompted declarations.