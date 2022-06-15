Carole Middleton wore Kate’s pink Me & Em shirtdress to Royal Ascot

Last year, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Scotland together. It was a hilariously lightweight trip and a harbinger of colonialist tours to come. William and Kate rode go-karts and did a movie screening, and William looked utterly miserable the entire time. Towards the end of the trip, Kate did a solo event – she spent a little time with Mila Sneddon, a little girl who was treated for leukemia, and one of the subjects of a photo in Kate’s Hold Still project. Mila’s favorite color is pink, so Kate made the effort to wear a pink Me & Em dress.

Crash-cut to Royal Ascot, thirteen months later. Magically, the same Me & Em dress is being worn by Kate’s mother Carole Middleton. Carole turned up at the first day of Royal Ascot, which makes perfect sense to me. Queen Elizabeth couldn’t be there, so Queen Carole took her place. Carole styled the Me & Em dress differently too – Kate wore the dress with everything buttoned up like a true sister wife. Carole wore it more like a loose shirtdress with an open collar. Kate wore her hair back in a prim pony. Carole’s hair was loose and she wore a black hat/fascinator.

Carole and Kate have always shared clothes, and… I never think any of it is a good idea? While Kate and Carole have similar body types and figures, Kate is a lot smaller. When Kate wears Carole’s clothes, she swimming in them. When Carole wears Kate’s clothes, they look so ill-fitting. Plus, I just don’t think this particular dress is the right look for Royal Ascot? Still, at least some pieces of Kate’s crazy-expensive royal wardrobe are getting aired out, I guess.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images