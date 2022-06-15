Carole Middleton wore Kate’s pink Me & Em shirtdress to Royal Ascot

Last year, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Scotland together. It was a hilariously lightweight trip and a harbinger of colonialist tours to come. William and Kate rode go-karts and did a movie screening, and William looked utterly miserable the entire time. Towards the end of the trip, Kate did a solo event – she spent a little time with Mila Sneddon, a little girl who was treated for leukemia, and one of the subjects of a photo in Kate’s Hold Still project. Mila’s favorite color is pink, so Kate made the effort to wear a pink Me & Em dress.
Crash-cut to Royal Ascot, thirteen months later. Magically, the same Me & Em dress is being worn by Kate’s mother Carole Middleton. Carole turned up at the first day of Royal Ascot, which makes perfect sense to me. Queen Elizabeth couldn’t be there, so Queen Carole took her place. Carole styled the Me & Em dress differently too – Kate wore the dress with everything buttoned up like a true sister wife. Carole wore it more like a loose shirtdress with an open collar. Kate wore her hair back in a prim pony. Carole’s hair was loose and she wore a black hat/fascinator.
Carole and Kate have always shared clothes, and… I never think any of it is a good idea? While Kate and Carole have similar body types and figures, Kate is a lot smaller. When Kate wears Carole’s clothes, she swimming in them. When Carole wears Kate’s clothes, they look so ill-fitting. Plus, I just don’t think this particular dress is the right look for Royal Ascot? Still, at least some pieces of Kate’s crazy-expensive royal wardrobe are getting aired out, I guess.
Ugh, this family.
All I see is Charlotte
Shhh. Don’t say that. Remember they want Charlotte to look like the Queen.
All I see is a drag queen.
*and I’m so sorry to insult drag queens by saying that
I’m not sure if you’re implying it’s the exact same dress, but her dress is at least 3 sizes bigger!! Also, I don’t think they ever shared clothes, they just bought the clothes again!
As if they cared about sustainability or money. I also don’t believe that the vaunted old shoes and whatever else Kate has had for 20 years are the original clothes. She just bought them again. Can’t understand the hype behind it.
Why is she cosplaying her own daughter? Is Mrs Bennet finally admitting she’s the one who wanted to be Queen all along?
+1 She wants everyone to say they look like sisters. Lol. She probably believes if she’d been the one to marry William, everything would have been smooth sailing.
@ Merricat, that wouldn’t surprise me one bit!!
@Merricat for sure. And she might not be wrong! Carole is a lot of things, but nobody calls her lazy. She’d love doing the bread and butter engagements.
I bet Carole brings a lot of the same qualities as Camilla. She’s not posh, but I bet she knows how to be fun and a perfect companion to a difficult man at all the same time.
@Merricat 🤣🤣🤣
I’m sorry, but it looks wrong on Carole. Just…wrong.
Because it’s too tight. The bust doesn’t fit. A couple of safety pins would have helped smooth out the straining material and gaps, plus the waistline isn’t right.
Carole just looks frumpy in this dress. Also, it’s clear that it doesn’t fit properly.
If your daughter is the FFQ and has been photographed in this dress, why would you wear this dress to Ascot knowing you would be photographed and splashed all over The Daily Fail?
Carole wearing this dress to any public occasion makes no sense what-so-ever. Did it occur to her that it may appear to many (including me) people that she could not afford a new descant dress for Ascot?
@Bay, I said the same thing earlier— why on earth would she wear this dress to an event with royals present when she knew she’d be photographed?! At least be low-key about it if you’re going to wear your daughter’s taxpayer-funded “work” wardrobe. FFS
On Carole, it’s a shitdress, not a shirtdress.
Kate has her clothes tailored within an inch of her life. It looks to small on Carole. She can barely secure the buttons. She looks foolish.
“Sh-tdress” 😂😂😂😂
Agreed, it looks messy? Something is off and it just doesn’t look put together enough for an event like this.
As for mother daughter wearing the same clothes, I find it weird but that’s their choice.
See my comment above.
The weird part being they’re not remotely the same size.
I agreeL she looks awful, and even worse side on. Not everyone can wear a shirt-dress – especially me – and Carol looks as if she’s going down to the shops to buy bread, milk and ciggies, certainly not Royal Ascot. It looks as if she walked, head-first, into a spider’s web.
I can’t get over how ridiculous those fascinator things are
On Melbourne Cup day, The social committee tries to get all the ladies to wear Fascinators. Many do – they love all the silliness of that day, when the pupils have all gone home that is. Not me.
Yeah, it’s hard to wear a shirtdress if you have a bust, Carol isn’t particularly buxom, but unlike Kate, she has a chest. I have to be careful with buttons because they always tend to want to stretch right in the middle like that, too. So I avoid them, or at least only wear them in the right size!
She’s not a regular mom she’s a cool mom. Ugh. Pretty sure she relived vicariously through Kate her teenage years while manipulating William to get with Kate since Highschool.
Hausfrau . Mutton dressed as lamb
It’s a ghastly dress, and cant be the same one Waity wore, MA Mid is minimum 2.5 stones heavier and very thick through the waistline. Her wearing anything Waity owns would be more of a travesty than Kim K wearing Marilyn’s dress.
Ma obviously hit the sauce hard during the pandemic, she looks 75 and bloated.
+1
I didn’t think it was possible for that dress to look any cheaper than when Kate wore it. Yet here we are.
💯 bad decisions regarding this terrible dress
Everything. About it. Is. So. Wrong.
I never thought I would say this but in comparison, Keen made it look super classy. The sash falling off and revealing the seams where the skirt meets the top…did she get dressed in the dark? In a hurry? This is prime display of Featherington couture.
I wonder what Kate thought when she saw all of these photos 🙃
Was wondering if the sash was supposed to fall below the bodice-skirt seam? But based on these comments that looks like a no.
My first thought was “weird flex .. but okay”.
I’m pretty sure she was hoping for the headline “Like Mother, Like Daughter” with some weird compliment on how young she looks. Instead she looks in denial of her age & desperate for attention.
Matt a a fact on Tik Tok did a video on this. They also buy the same clothes.
The pink dress sash cannot fit her waist when tied and side profile hit the love handles at the wrong place.
THIS. Kate probably liked it and Carole said “like it? Love it ! Gotta HAVE it!” and bought her own size but it’s not the right styling for her. That ill-fitting sash/waistline/waist seam situation vexes me.
🤔Also, this may explain a lot. I mean if her own mum cosplays her, Kate probably thinks nothing of cosplaying Meghan. She may even think it’s a compliment, at the very least that it’s normal to mimic styling that looks good on/works for someone else.🤷🏾♀️
it’s not even her size. it is a size too small. look how the buttons barely close and the placket gaps across her bustline. if it fit correctly it would be fine. not special, but fine. this is a terrible look for a garden party, much less Ascot.
She surely must have bought the same dress in a different size. Unless it’s a ‘Sisterhood of the travelling pants’ situation.
I agree. That absolutely has to be a different size. Carole would be busting the buttons on Kate’s dress. (Not a criticism of Carole’s size, just that they are definitely different)
I agree. No way are Carol and Kate the same size. That actually makes this even weirder, though. “Let me borrow your pink dress for Ascot” is a lot less bizarre than “Look honey! I bought the same dress as you did! We can be TWINS!”
My mother and I do occasionally swap a few clothes – she’s a bit thinner than me, but she prefers a loose silhouette – so most dresses and shirts do work out for both of us. She has more formal dresses I might borrow for an event, I have a few casual shirts and dresses she borrows when she goes for a seaside holiday. We swap jewelery on the same formal/casual barter system.
It’s not weird per se. It’s just that this dress does not fit Carole.
The vulgarity it’s in emphasizing the royal connection over function and form, not in the borrowing. But Carole is nothing if not vulgar.
They really lost the plot when they let Kate marry in. Now the have to deal with this parvenu being related to the heir.
Even if it’s a different size, it’s still the wrong size.
Carol is probably in between sizes for this brand, this one is a bit too small the next size up was probably too big.
That’s what I’m thinking, Carole has her own dress in a larger size. Her body is simply larger than Kate’s & pulling at the buttons wouldn’t be the only issue if it were the exact same dress. That would be akin to Kim trying to squeeze into Marilyn’s gown. Plus Carole wearing Kate’s ‘work’ clothes–isn’t that a bit dodgy, considering they’re purchased by Charles (aka, really truly the taxpayer) for work events?
@BeanieBean, I was wondering that yesterday, because I could have SWORN I read a while back that if Charles purchases her clothes for “work,” that’s all they’re supposed to be used for. One time, there was even speculation that that was the reason she looked so stressed when she was caught photographed going to Pippa’s for a birthday party for her mother in a red dress she’d worn on one of their tours. She had a black coat on over it in London, but it was definitely the same dress.
I can understand the palace wouldn’t want her to “share” her work clothing, because if she was a person with a lot of friends (lol), and the inclination to give her stuff away liberally, it could get out of hand if other people were constantly spotted wearing clothing (or jewelry, bags, shoes, etc.) that had clearly been paid for with taxpayer £££. But I don’t really get the logic for why she wouldn’t be able to rewear them herself on her own personal time? Although that’s just something I read online and have no idea if it’s true or not. Nota might know what the actual rules are (if there even are any).
Anyway, I was dying at the photos of CarolE yesterday because the ones I saw could NOT have been more unflattering. She definitely looked like she started drinking hours before she even arrived at Ascot.
@Lorelai CarolE looked totally hammered with booze in the other DM pics. Some of the positions/angles in the shots were super uncouth and undignified. Doria would never.
Michael seems to have aged a lot and does not appear to be in great health?
@JaneBee, agree, and the worst of the photos aren’t even here on CB! I took screenshots of them to send to Becks1, but she looked like she was jumping up and down or mimicking a deep curtsy or…something. She looked ridiculous and I wonder if Kate is mortified because I sure would be.
ETA @JaneBee I just saw below that you also saw the ones that showed how badly she needed to be wearing a slip. One of them showed her legs exactly the way that first photo of Diana did. How can this woman not be able to get a simple dress right at her age?
Yeah that looks awful on her. I wonder if she helped Kate pick it out. I can’t believe its the exact dress though, she’s not large but compared to Kate I don’t see how it would fit her. Anyway, enough with Kate’s thirsty mom.
She looks like she mugged the ambassador for AARO Barbie Dolls but the DRESS DOES NOT FIT. This so so embarrassingly bad.
Carole has a way bigger bust and bigger hips so when they share clothes it’s always tragic. I can think of three outfits she and Kate have worn between them and they all looked horrible on Carole.
I was hoping the look would be better than described but you’re right, it’s not. I would wear this out casually. Not to Ascot.
It is a pretty dress.
If it’s the same dress it would have to be let out for Carole. Does that mean Kate plans to never wear it again or will pay to have it altered again? I wonder how PC likes paying for Carole’s clothes, especially since he couldn’t afford to pay for Meghan.
@equality: THIS “I wonder how PC likes paying for Carole’s clothes, especially since he couldn’t afford to pay for Meghan.” THIS ALL DAY LONG!!!!
This needs to be shouted from the rooftops!
I didn’t see your comment before I posted something similar about Charles/tax payers paying for kate and her mother clothes too
@Equality 👏👏👏
Imagine the conversation that must have taken place to wear a visibly less formal than the dress code (Mike is in a morning suit!) with accessories that neither match nor complement, just to snag headlines that you’re wearing a dress that doesn’t fit you but fit your famous daughter. Wearing this dress was nothing but the finest attention seeking.
Assume they’re not in the royal enclosure. As someone pointed out yesterday, fascinators are not permitted there.
Schlump is the word for how she looks in that last picture side view.
Carole is slender but I’m struggling to see how they could conceivably wear the same size? Kate has gotten shockingly skinny. Either it’s the same dress (super weird) or Carole bought herself the same dress in her size (even weirder?).
Maybe it was 1+1 deal? Probably.. who knows what kind of offers they get ?
I’m sure there have been many of those 2 for one deals over the years.
In that case Charles would be spitting nails!! I could see some cutting off funds in this case.
If he didn’t know he knows now.
@Nic919 +1
I’m wondering if CarolE and Khate switched doctors, and it’s also a two for one deal on some new prescription uppers… The similarities here with CarolE’s expressions and Khate’s uncharacteristically genuine smiles and upbeat mood at the Garter ceremony are noticeable…
that’s what I thought. it can’t possibly be the same dress, because Carole is at least a US size 12 and Kate is smaller than a 6 these days. the dress doesn’t fit her particularly well, either
CarolE is most definitely bigger than Kate is, but after seeing a few celebrities in person, I’ve learned they’re always way tinier than they look. I saw Meryl Streep in a play once, and my mother and I were both absolutely shocked at just how tiny she was — I certainly never thought she was heavy, but I thought she might be a US 8 or 10 (she was well into her 60’s by then). OMG NO. She was so, so small, definitely more like a size 4. My mom isn’t even the type to ever notice or comment on things like that, and even she was so surprised because it was that jarring.
I saw Jennifer Aniston up close once and I remember the first thing I said to my friend was, “there is no WAY she shops in the adult section!” because she was so insanely small. She must buy everything in like a size 00 and then get it taken in. Jennifer didn’t look unhealthily thin, but just minuscule.
I guess what I’m saying is that it’s possible that CarolE is smaller than we think, but I still agree with everyone that this dress was ill-fitting on her. The way it strained across her chest gave me secondhand embarrassment for her.
Maybe CarolE actually had it first and Kate copies her, too!
I refuse to believe its the same dresss. Lol Maybe Kate bought her mum one as well.
Yeah, I’m sorry but they are not remotely the same size. I look almost the same and can no longer fit into clothes that are just 2 sizes smaller…Carole is much bigger than Kate.
On another note, Carole has no style. Black solar system hat with this casual shirt dress?
There’s no way it’s the same dress, Carole is a healthy weight and normal size. I don’t know why she would want to invite these comparisons.
Omg! Someone fix her belt!!! This whole thing just looks sloppy and the hat does not work with this dress at all.
First thing that jumped out at me is that the dress is too short waisted for either of them. Kate has a freakishly long torso and I don’t know why she’d choose a dress where the waist sits too high. It’s not flattering on Carole either. Side note: Mike has aged.
He looks like he’s wearing Kate’s blush. OK, that’s mean, I know; he probably has rosacea, or spent too much time in the sun with no sunblock or hat.
I think it is the exact same dress that Kate wore, because otherwise, wouldn’t Carole have bought it in her own size? It’s way too small on Carole in the bust, the girls are straining to break free!
I think it’s weird… I mean, from all the dresses she had to choose from Kate’s wardrobe (whether she bought or not), she chose THIS? It’s awful.. it was awful on Kate and it’s worse on her!
That dress REALLY is doing her no favors. And her body language is screaming that she thinks he looks fabulous! Lol
I HATE a shirt dress. They’re nearly impossible to wear. Kate’s is clearly tailored (exceptionally well), but the style and cut of a shirt dress looks sloppy and unflattering on everyone.
I don’t care whose dress that is – it looks horrible.
Kate made it look good, imo, but CarolE looked so, so sloppy and like she threw it on right before she walked out the door.
Loaning taxpayer-purchased clothes out to Carole? Nope, not allowed. I’m not sure that’s happening here. Unless a whole lot of extra fabric was purchased, there’s no way Carole is fitting in to something Kate wore. The designer may have given a freebie to Carole because Kate bought one with taxpayer money, or re-tailored Kate’s for free to fit Carole.
I can actually believe Kate would load off her tax funded clothes to her mother and maybe even Pippa. That’s how entitled she is.
Pippa and Carole have been seen wearing identical items Kate has worn for work appearances. Don’t know if it was the actual item, but it’s beyond suspicious and just plain Bad form.
Is Carole in the Royal Box? Has she actually managed to talk to a member of the BRF who isn’t William?
It was very unfortunately see-through on Carole in some of the pictures in the bright sunlight.
Oh, those pic’s did her no favors and there are several of them. Did no one learn from Diana to wear a slip under a light weight fabric when photographers are going to be out in force?
I saw the same pictures where Carole is not wearing appropriate undergarments. When I saw the lead picture I was like omg please don’t show me a photo of 70 year old woman with the wind blowing her dress up to her bare derrière like her daughter has done so many times. Lack of knowing how to dress appropriately is obviously in the gene pool.
And Diana had the excuse that she was just an innocent 19 year old when that happened to her. Carol knows better and looks try-hard and embarrassingly sloppy for the so-called grandmother of the FFFK.
There’s one photo where it could not be more obvious that CarolE desperately needed to be wearing a slip. Amazing how people with all of these resources cannot get basic things like this right.
Kate, Carole and Pippa have always shared clothes. It looks terrible when it’s not age appropriate. But there’s a big issue here that the papers have refused to cover.
These clothes that Kate wears to events are work clothes. They get paid for by tax funds or written off expense. They are only for Kate because of this. When Pippa and Carole have been caught wearing the same hat or coat Kate has worn for work it’s a real rule they’re breaking.
You have to wonder why Carole has the same dress as Kate in the same color too. We’re these freebies for Kate buying one dress? Was there a steep discount involved? Middletons are grifters.
Lastly, Carole is too wide to fit into Kate’s narrow clothes. And omg bad posture runs wild on that family.
This👆
This exactly.
Didn’t Diana give some of her clothing to her sisters???? I can’t recall. It sounds vaguely familiar. But Wiglet Watcher is spot on regardless.
Diana gave privately owned items. She did Donate items that were tax funded , but I think because it was for charity and the circumstances it was acceptable.
Can you even imagine the articles if Doria wore the same clothes as Meghan? But Doria wears what suits her and doesn’t chase after freebies like the Middletons.
The double standard can’t even be ignored by a cam Stan.
I had been about to post a comment along similar lines. If this is Kate’s dress then it would have been bought with tax payers money and should not be passed on to Carole. That said, I don’t think it is Kate’s dress as she and Carole are different sizes. Buying the same dress as your daughter is very strange and the dress looks awful on Carole. She usually dresses well but not this time.
And if CarolE liked this dress so much that she bought one for herself, fine, but for the love of god, don’t wear it to an event where royals are present and you KNOW you’re going to be photographed and start stirring up conversations like the one we’re having right now!
I will not make any Dolores Umbridge jokes.
🤣🤣🤣
🤣🤣🤣🤣. Oh please do!
What is wrong with the foundation garments worn by the royals, and carole?. The bra is not doing its job. If that is a slim figure, with the rows of fat, well I will eat her hat. She looks sloppy, full stop.
Just why? She looks terrible. So sloppy and like she just threw on the first thing she could put her hands on from her daughter’s closet. You get no points for this one, CarolE.
Well, that’s a hot mess. Also, how can it be Kate’s dress, “work” clothing bought with money from Charles and then worn by Carole?
I bet it’s the same dress but because it looks so different on CarolE she thought she’d get away with it? CarolE was not looking her best yesterday–the let down of Kate having to settle for Adelaide and not a gated private mansion in Bucklebury must be tough to process.
They seemed to be scrubbed from the internet but yesterday there were tons of images of her sans slip jumping up and down the dress is completely see-through, you get the gist here. No way for the mother of the FFQ to dress, pretty tasteless. https://www.hola.com/us/royals/20220614333808/kate-middleton-mom-carole-middleton-daughter-pink-dress-royal-ascot/
PS: she’s got on her pinkie ring that’s the Middletons’ “crest” too (the one invented for Kate). Ahhhh, Carole Bucket, never change
A rather tacky look for Carole
The dress was meh on Kate, but godawful on Carole. Yikes.
It looks awful.
How??? Really, how??
Kate has like, a 24″ waist, Carole’s is about 32″. There simply isn’t enough fabric, unless a talented tailor inserted panels on the sides.
That would be the only way. But it wouldn’t look right. Sizing an existing garment in an unnoticeable/subtle way is beyond difficult.
I’m sure all the people who howled in anger over Doria riding 100 feet in a car with her daughter and son in law will be suitably outraged over this as well.
Absolutely not. She was a WOC wearing a nose ring stud and dreads. That is way worse, right? (sarcasm)
Usually Carole looks elegant but she literally looks messy and this dress isn’t flattering in the least.
They have a long history of swapping/sharing clothes, Carole has also often bought (or likely blagged as a freebie) the same clothes as Khate.
Its creepy as FK!! Carole really is living her dream life through Khate – she cosplay’s Diana and her own daughter.
The Meddletons are in some ways more fked up than the Windsors.
Who wore it better – Khate!
They should not be sharing clothes because Charles money which comes from the public would technically also be buying Carole clothes. Kate and her mother make my blood boil
I don’t think this they’re sharing the same dress, I think both have the dress but in different sizes.
Agreed. There is simply NO way that it’s the same dress. It fits Kate to a t with very little wiggle room and there is just no way it would also fit Carole. There is no stretch in that fabric. I am not saying Carole is “so large”, just that Kate is particularly slim. I can see them fitting into the same jacket or dress, especially a different fabric. But not this.
I agree. I occasionally sew garments and there’s the ability to tailor down, not up. Or at least not without reconstructing entire parts of it, if you want it unnoticed. Might as well make new, at that point.
I can’t see how Carole, who is slim but looks normal weight to me, could wear Kate’s dress, but maybe it is. I think it looks bad on her – it’s pulling at the bust (as a “busty” gal myself, I get it, because with button-up tops/dresses, if you get the size that fits your bust, it’s too big everywhere else) and the tie looks weird, it just looks ill-fitting and sloppy, which is not usually Carole’s M.O.
Carole, your royal highness of drink trolley. Royals don’t stand like that . Hands on hip and bent over. How do you expect to play the queen mom for life when you can’t even get it right for an afternoon of horsey play? That dress is pulling across her chest. She looks so cheap.
My mother would say she looks like a fishwife
Her hair looks unkempt and I don’t think that’s something I’ve ever thought before. The long length is not flattering on her; she looks much better with her normal bob.
Does anyone own a full length mirror in this mess of a family? Honestly.
Carole is wearing Pippa’s hat from 2012. https://www.instagram.com/p/Ce0mzaVMI5G/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=3643fe52-7e0e-4c78-b715-2d5fedfb9230
OMG that grimace on Mrs Bennet’s face. Keeny gets it from her mum.
That’s what I noticed immediately also.
No way that’s the same dress. I think she purchased the same dress and in a fit of vanity neglected to buy her size. The buttons are pulling across the chest and she should have worn a belt instead of the sash to define her waist and look more pulled together, she looks sloppy.
Kate has always shared clothing with her mother. There was a bracing story about it around 2014 I think with photos but nothing came of that exposure. In this case, like many others, Kate originally got a larger size – not quite large enough for her mother but close. Carole has gained weight so the size might have fit better a year ago. Kate’s assistants tailored down – no cutting. When Carole wants it, the seams are let out. Kate’s people are experts at this since they have done it for so long. I suspect they don’t do this as often with the coatdresses since the fabric wouldn’t be so forgiving.
Yes, Meghan was told to continue acting since there was no money for her clothes. That’s because the entire clothes budget is hogged by Kate. But does that include their offshore accounts, too?
So. She looked in the mirror and thought she looked good? 🤣
I opened the Pippa Instagram. Why did no one warn me?! My Lord!
It looks as though she’s wearing a hot pink apron over a light pink dress, as if she’s hosting a children’s baking show?
Was Carole in a rush when she was getting ready for ascot? Did her hair dresser bail at the last minute? It looks like she decided to attend at the last minute & grabbed the first thing out of her closet.
Carole looks 3 sheets to the wind and Michael looks like he’s on the sauce for months!
She looks like a bottle of Pepto Bismol.
Pepto bismol is useful
Is she drunk?
OMG I thought so too! Non only does her outfit look sloppy but in several of the photos on Daily Fail she’s jumping up and down, acting like a fool.
“ Queen Elizabeth couldn’t be there, so Queen Carole took her place.”
Kaiser’s shade is iconic.
This is an obvious publicity stunt. They want everyone to rehash Kate’s visit with that little girl. It looks terrible on Carole and it’s honestly sick that she dresses like her daughter.
candy, but people aren’t talking about KHate’s visit to the little girl. They’re talking about the dress. I keep wondering if Ma Mid did this on purpose for some reason. Why would she want to present as poorly dressed? Is she supposed to come across as the poor relation or something? I think I’m missing something.
She’s not a regular mom she’s a cool mom. Ugh. Pretty sure she relived vicariously through Kate her teenage years while manipulating William to get with Kate since Highschool.
Of course she did. Kate is Catherine Elizabeth while Poppa (Phillipa) is named after Prince Phillip.
She looks like a muppet in that vile pink.
See what I did there! At least Thug doesn’t pretend to be what he isn’t. Doesn’t realise he’s Willnot’s stooge
Louis is grandpa Middleton’s mini me.
I can’t believe anybody actually believes this is the SAME dress that Kate wore. Oh don’t get me wrong, I’ve no doubt that Carole wants us all to THINK it’s the same dress, I’m sure she loves the idea that people think she can fit into her daughter’s clothes but come ON people! Kate is extremely thin whereas Carole is actually at a healthy looking weight. Not to mention that Carole is much bigger in the bust that Kate too. This dress is only a tad snug across the bust and nowhere else, it clearly a different dress.
If Kate wasn’t such a horrible person I’d actually feel sorry for her because I think Carole is a real piece of work.
does she own a good bra? Good lord. Also, that last pic of the gossiping cow! LOL.
The pink shirtdress is a metaphor. This is indicative of the relationship Kate has with her mother, and Carole has vis-à-vis her children. It’s all disordered. She’s all up in their business, their relationships, rummaging inside their closets. This has extended to their spouses wearing her wedding dress, and having homes near her. She’s just a very ambitious helicopter parent making noise and kicking up dust wherever she lands.
As for the dress, it’s ill-fitted and the hat looks like she got her head caught in a fishing net. A Miami Vice 80’s pink flamingo that got caught in a net. Did she borrow and wear Sonny Crockett approved wedged espadrilles as well?
Spot on.
That hat looks like some damaged black fishing net caught on a wire.
So trashy…
It looks bad and that sash used as a belt doesn’t sit well on Carole, who has no waist for a belt. I have no waist either and would never wear a belt, period.
They both look like giant musk sticks..