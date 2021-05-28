Countess Kate wore a Catherine Walker coatdress for the final events in Scotland

Here are some photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (aka the Strathearns) during their final events on their last day in Scotland. After a lightweight day of some gardening and tennis (I’m not joking), they attended the closing ceremony of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland where William gave another speech as this year’s acting “Lord High Commissioner.” Following that, William and Kate attended a Beating Retreat by The Massed Pipes and Drums of the Combined Cadet Force in Scotland.

Kate wore a blue Catherine Walker coatdress for these events. Is this new or old? I can’t tell because she literally has hundreds of blue coatdresses. She was probably drawn to the very large fabric-covered buttons, but I’m surprised she went for such an open collar. In recent months, Kate has definitely been covering up her top half more and more. She also carried a Strathberry clutch, made in Scotland.

During his speech at the closing ceremony at the General Assembly, William said, in part:

“It has been an honour to have represented The Queen as Lord High Commissioner. Catherine and I came here to listen, so we might learn more about your challenges, but also, to learn of your hopes and aspirations, so that we may serve alongside you with the combination of humility and conviction that speaks so powerfully to us. I am shaped by this place. The abiding affection I feel for it is rooted in my experience of its everyday life – in people, relationships, and its ethic of neighbourliness.”

He didn’t spend any time listening at the General Assembly though? He went to the opening of the General Assembly, made an impossibly dull speech, then he spent the next six days watching movies and football matches and f–king around on go-karts and looking glum AF. Anyway, congrats, Scotland. You “shaped” Work-Shy Willingham.

I’m also including photos of Kate meeting 5-year-old Mila Sneddon at Holyroodhouse. Mila is battling leukemia and she was the subject of one of the Hold Still portraits. Kate spoke to Mila and her mum on the phone last year, and Kate promised Mila that when they met, she would wear pink (Mila’s favorite color). Kate’s pink dress is by Me+Em.

