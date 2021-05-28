Countess Kate wore a Catherine Walker coatdress for the final events in Scotland

Here are some photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (aka the Strathearns) during their final events on their last day in Scotland. After a lightweight day of some gardening and tennis (I’m not joking), they attended the closing ceremony of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland where William gave another speech as this year’s acting “Lord High Commissioner.” Following that, William and Kate attended a Beating Retreat by The Massed Pipes and Drums of the Combined Cadet Force in Scotland.
Kate wore a blue Catherine Walker coatdress for these events. Is this new or old? I can’t tell because she literally has hundreds of blue coatdresses. She was probably drawn to the very large fabric-covered buttons, but I’m surprised she went for such an open collar. In recent months, Kate has definitely been covering up her top half more and more. She also carried a Strathberry clutch, made in Scotland.
During his speech at the closing ceremony at the General Assembly, William said, in part:
“It has been an honour to have represented The Queen as Lord High Commissioner. Catherine and I came here to listen, so we might learn more about your challenges, but also, to learn of your hopes and aspirations, so that we may serve alongside you with the combination of humility and conviction that speaks so powerfully to us. I am shaped by this place. The abiding affection I feel for it is rooted in my experience of its everyday life – in people, relationships, and its ethic of neighbourliness.”
He didn’t spend any time listening at the General Assembly though? He went to the opening of the General Assembly, made an impossibly dull speech, then he spent the next six days watching movies and football matches and f–king around on go-karts and looking glum AF. Anyway, congrats, Scotland. You “shaped” Work-Shy Willingham.
I’m also including photos of Kate meeting 5-year-old Mila Sneddon at Holyroodhouse. Mila is battling leukemia and she was the subject of one of the Hold Still portraits. Kate spoke to Mila and her mum on the phone last year, and Kate promised Mila that when they met, she would wear pink (Mila’s favorite color). Kate’s pink dress is by Me+Em.
I am interested in Kate brooch!
And I don’t want to shade her for the pink dress, she made that little girl happy and that it’s the most importand thing.
The portrait for Hold still was heartbreaking, I hope she get well.
Yes! If Mila liked it, that is all that matters.
What a beautiful child; I hope Kate’s visit made her very happy. She deserves it.
The pink dress is terrible but at least she kept her promise. It was a nice gesture. As for the blue coat dress, the kate stans say that it’s new. So she wore new clothes everyday of this “tour”.
The dress is awful objectively but its better than a lot of the sister-wives dresses we’ve been seeing her wear over the past year.
@ Becks1, true, but she never passes up an opportunity to buy more useless clothes or jewelry though! If she was paid per her work duties, she should would paid for about the same of one pair of shoes or a handbag! Her constant purchases must make Charles crazy since he keeps his clothes for years!! She might bankrupt poor Charles!!
I will give her credit for keeping her promise though. I am not trying to direct any hate towards you Becks1, I am trying to make a case of the difference between the spending and the reference to the treatment between The Firms treatment between Keen Doucheness and Meghan!! They encouraged Meghan to keep acting where as they let Keen spend all the money she wants without batting an eye!!
@BothSidesNow oh lol I’m not taking your rant personally, I agree with it. Her spending is ridiculous and when you consider how Meghan was raked over the coals every time she wore anything “new” to the rota, even if she had had it for years, its despicable.
And this sums up the Tour. If after a week of engagements the ONLY thing that really garners an honest discussion from their “listening” is Kate’s coat dress well bye bye Scotland….Kate couldn’t save the UK! Let’s be honest here the purpose of the tour was to show the value of the RF to Scotland thus the Union. I don’t think William/Kate get it. They believe they can just show up and BAM the Scots will say “Oh yes we love William and Kate be dam with Independence.” They didn’t do the work. They didn’t capture the headlines. They didn’t remind the Scots why they should stay in the UK. They didn’t remind the world or the UK why Scotland is a great country and wonderful place to visit….they did NONE OF THIS. EPIC FAILURE
“They believe they can just show up and BAM the Scots will say “Oh yes we love William and Kate be dam with Independence.” They didn’t do the work.”
I believe the Cambridge’s did the work their courtiers and advisors set up for them to do in Scotland. This time, I do believe, it is not Baldy & Wiglet’s fault as the monarchy and those that advise the monarchy seem to have completely lost touch as what is going on and what is needed in a modern global world.
The pink dress is cute – but it was chosen for Mila – so I’m not criticizing. But the blue coat dress is a mess on her. When she tries the sexy of a v-neck it just doesnt suit her. Kate is not a person with HOTNESS. unfortunately. She does traditional copying other people. It’s too bad becuase from ols pictures of her young years, you can see how she’s interested in fashion and how she had a style. what a waste to erase our own personality… I can’t wait for the day she rebels!!! and does a tell all interview…!!!
@BayTampaBay: Thanks for the opportunity for engagement. The Courtiers gave William and Kate what they are capable of doing. Nothing more nothing less and with that being said they did a poor job of that. William showed very little engagement and interest. He stated they wanted to “listen” to the Scottish people….well what did the Scots tell William? What can he report back? The fact is it was just lip service. They came, Kate wore new clothes and they left….that’s it. William/Kate are not capable of developing meaningful relationship with World Leaders. I doubt there is One World Leader William or Kate can call to have a discussion with on any topic without the Courtiers getting involve. They are useless and the tour was set up for them based on that fact.
I don’t think the dress was that bad. And it was a lovely gesture to mila.
The dress is not bad at all and is perfect for the occasion.
The problem is that Kate just does not look good in the dress. To me it looks like she swimming in that dress,
@baytampabay: i don’t think the pink dress looks too big but idk maybe a bit old? I think the closed collar that is high up her neck is to blame for that. The bright pink gives it a bit of youthfulness but can you imagine if this dress was, lets say, a navy colour?
“The bright pink gives it a bit of youthfulness but can you imagine if this dress was, lets say, a navy colour?”
All she needs is a hat for this dress to become an Easter Parade costume. She could be an extra in the new Willy Wonka movie with a hat and that dress.
The pink dress was a nice gesture and whilst better than some of her terrible choices, it wasn’t one of her best looks. The blue dress was also not the most flattering as it really showcased her chest area and how thin she has become. Not body shaming but the powers that be should be concerned for her well being.
The neckline reminds me of the brocade dress Meghan wore at the festival of remembrance. Everyone gave her sh*t for how horrible and open the neckline was but here it’s okay. Nearly everything this woman does seems to remind of me of Meghan. I feel like I shouldn’t keep saying that but I can’t help it because it does. Every time I see these two dimwits, I’m reminded of how horribly the smeared Meghan out of the country to get their place back as the “shining stars”.
Also is it just me or has William’s face become more punchable lately. I know that sounds a bit harsh but it’s just how I feel?
@Amelia, the Stephen Miller transformation is nearly complete. Even the droopy, hungover-looking eyes are the same — esp in the photo of him speaking. I really wonder if it’s true that this dude is on something.
My eyes were immediately drawn to her collarbones and scrawny neck area. Factor in the camera adding 10 lbs and you can imagine how she looks in real life. Something’s got to be done, this is beyond wanting to be slender, she looks like she’s living on 800 calories a day. Her puffy face is a bit disconcerting – maybe she’s on some medication (anti-depressant?) that has added some bloat? In any event I’m too am not body-shaming, it’s triggering for me as my older sister died of EDs in 1989.
@Jaded, I am not saying this is definitely the cause for her, but I’ve read that a puffy face can be a sign of an ED. I am not a doctor and certainly in no position to claim anything in Kate’s instance, but this is information that is easily found. And I am very sorry for the loss of your sister.
Uh. I thought it was lovely. If I were tall, thin, and rich I’d buy that. But I’ve never claimed to be a fashionista and have barely changed out of pj’s for over a year so I may just have terrible taste in clothes.
Both dresses make her look old. She is a young woman, the same age as Meghan, there is no reason why she cannot dress more modern. The press keeps emphasizing that she is the only young woman around and yet she dresses like the queen. A reason why the British royals are seen as the crusty ones in comparison to the Spanish, is the fact that all of the woman, save for Meghan, dress like the queen. Her majesty is 95 freaking years old, she dresses how she does for a reason. Kate has the money and body to really knockout some looks yet she continues to be dowdy, even though her entire persona is her clothes. If that is all she has to offer than at least get a proper stylist and out on a show.
I fell down the rabbit hole on royal posts here yesterday and was looking at pictures of Kate early in the marriage – her style was so much better. Even when I didn’t actually like something she wore, it was less matronly. A lot of the outfits and looks still didn’t work, but at least she was more modern. At some point she started dressing like the queen and the problem with that is that the Queen didn’t dress like the queen at 39, you know? She was more stylish and if you look at pictures of her from the 50s, 60s, 70s, even the 80s – she had cute hats, stylish coats, strapless dresses for formal events, etc. For some reason Kate copies the Queen at 95 but the Queen didn’t dress like this her entire life.
The queen had some great looks as a young woman. She wore off the shoulder gowns and figure hugging dresses all of the time. Kate has been looking like a senior citizen since George and I don’t even know why. They attacked Meghan for being too Hollywood, but it was just because Keen wasn’t. Being royal is also about crating a fairytale. It needs to be vaguely aspirational but the boring Windsors just suck out any sort of magic they have. Kate needs to bring the Princess looks for her image and the magic. It’s why Meghan made such a splash with the farewell tour. It’s why people loved Diana’s style. Give people something to aspire too, now more than ever for the monarchy’s sake.
It’s a new coat, but she has several in that color (remember her one that looks like she’s Fleur from Goblet of Fire?). And that was my reaction when I saw it. I sighed and said “another coat like this?” They really did have to bribe her with new clothes and light activities to go on this tour, didn’t they?
the meeting with Mila was sweet though.
@Becks this new coat is particularly egregious imo because it looks EXACTLY LIKE about ten of her other blue coats. What is wrong with her
Thank you, she looks like she’s on her way to Beauxbatons in her school coat. I couldn’t figure out why the colour bothered me (other than I don’t think it odes her any favours).
It looks so boring. And the tops of some recent clothing seem to be almost “plunging”. Unfortunately for Kate the cuts do her no favors. And it’s been said before, for a woman who has the best stylists, tailors and seamstresses at her fingertips, I would think the cuts she wears would be more flattering.
I am beginning to believe she goes out of her way to be boring so as to not rock the boat like Diana would do. But she need not worry, Diana wore her clothes not the other way around like we see with Kate.
I don’t understand how she’s the only princess I see who wears coat dress after coat dress…
Cosplaying her mother in law and then queen. She spent so long copying them she’s never developed her ow style.
My theory is that in the beginning she was very popular. She even started to outshine William like Di did to Charles. This freaked out the men, so
She was told to stop outshining Wm and thus, became dowdy & matronly
Are coatdresses even something that most people wear anymore? Don’t most people just wear….coats? Are coatdresses more popular in the UK?
I think Kate is actually wearing a coat as a dress. If the she a silk print dress on under that blue coat where you could see some of the print all would be much better.
I don’t understand why everyone calls them coat dresses — those aren’t a thing. Do you really think she isn’t wearing a dress underneath? She literally just doesn’t take off her coat at engagements because she’s always one foot out the door.
A lot of times they’re literally sold/marketed as coatdresses.
Example:
https://www.catherinewalker.com/category/coatdresses/
@Becks1 I eat my words. What a weird thing (also those CW coatdresses are so fug and SO Kate).
I still think about when they came to NYC and she wore a heavy coat buttoned up during the ENTIRE Nets game (the one where she met Beyonce). She looked so uncomfortable and overheated.
I would like to note that some of her more notorious “Marilyn moments” involved short, swingy coat dresses without enough clothing underneath. I hoped that she was retiring this silhouette in favor of a longer, narrower look, but apparently not.
@FC – It is the wearer not the Catherine Walker designs. Do not forget that Diana wore a ton of Catherine Walker and always looked lovely in Walker’s designs.
It all feels very mother-of-the-bride. Diana could wear anything because of her charisma and commanding energy. She was Rihanna of the ’80s.
@Becks1, thank you for that link! Some of those coatdresses are fun or even a little funky, with patterns and different silhouettes, and yet Kate only ever chooses the dullest, most boring ones. What a waste.
@FC – This is exactly my point. Kate does not wear clothes well other than casual very sporty attire.
Becks, almost ALL of those coat dresses in your link look better than the dowdy one Keen has on. Keen’s “taste” is all in her mouth, because it sure ain’t in her clothes!
I saw the LookBook picture of that pink dress on a fashion blog site and the dress is quite gorgeous in and of itself.
Kate ruined that dress with the belt she is wearing. The dress in the LookBook picture had a very different belt that really made the dress.
I’m glad she managed to wear a mask around a child battling leukemia..
I know she always wears children’s masks but at least here we can attribute it to her love of theme dressing.
Sorry to make the comparison, but Madeline of Sweden did the whole “small child meets a real life princess” so much better.
I didn’t see Madeline’s meeting, but I watched Kate’s phone call with the girl and she was actually really natural and lovely. Wearing the pink dress for the meeting was sweet. I know it’s painful for some of us here to admit, but she deserves credit for doing nice things.
I’m in a very bad mood today.
@L84TEA, it’s okay— while what Kate did yesterday was nice, and clearly Mila loved it, it was nowhere near Madeline’s level! Imo both things can be true and we should be able to admit it.
The bar set for her is so low though. this is a nice gesture but it is really the bare bare minimum.
It may have been a nice gesture but I can’t bring myself to praise Kate, not when she has been such a horrible, vindictive person to another woman who did nothing to deserve any of it. She has enough stans to blow smoke up her ass.
Madeline took it another level! She was Disney princess personified, sparkly full length gown, tiara, jewels, the whole shebang! It was a lovely tea party for the little girls who were there.
Oh wow! When I heard Kate say she would wear a “princess dress” that’s what I was hoping for. If Kate wants to “win” at anything, that’s the kind of stuff she should be doing with kids. Go all in!
Yes, that’s the point I was making–that it was the true “meeting a princess” the way a child usually imagines it. If Kate had worn a tiara, it would have been extra sweet, but then again I’m not feeling particularly generous towards Kate this week.
I was reminded of Madeline, too! She so clearly made those children’s day with a full on princess tea party. They couldn’t stop staring at her, like meeting Cinderella at Disney.
I would have loved if Kate had turned out like that, full on sparkly tiara etc, but maybe she was worried it would seem like overshadowing Mila or she felt too embarrassed to go all out? Personally, I would take any excuse to dress up these days!
Does kate prefer coat dresses to hide how scarily thin she is cos it’s too much and ages her so I don’t understand why she loves it .
Also she is really bad at her job and makes pple around her look uncomfortable. But I’m glad she kept her promise and met Mila . That said, She needs another princess lesson on posture , how to talk , laugh like a lady and pretend to be interested in her cause and what pple are saying.
And what’s the deal with her fingers is it a coping mechanism or she just loves doing that or the ring is weighing her?
The poor posture is what I notice. And she isn’t the only one but it is very noticeable in these photos, especially where she is seated. Does nobody remind them before they go out in public?
There’s a video they shared of William speaking and you can see Kate in the corner listening. If u watch close she slightly startles when she notices the camera angle and goes from looking disinterested with bad posture to attentive. It was really quick but funny.
@ Jais — when the Zoom thing started happening, I caught myself a couple of times too…I started going with cute monkey background instead.
Yeah it was funny. I too would be v bored just listening to the speech but there was a clear moment of “whoops try and look interested” and yes thank goodness for cute zoom backgrounds.
“ Also she is really bad at her job and makes pple around her look uncomfortable.”
I was just thinking about this last night. There were a lot of comments about how it looked like Kate was really enjoying herself, with the big grins and the laughing, and the crazy eyes and faces. And I was thinking about how that’s not really the way to go when you’re the hostess, or the person who is being honored with a party. Your main priority should be making sure everyone else is having a good time, is comfortable, and having fun.
Like if someone throws you a wedding shower. There’s going to be a lot of people there that don’t know each other and that may not even know you that well (your fiancees extended family for example), but they’re all there to celebrate you. So that’s not really the occasion to be mostly concerned with making sure that YOU are having a great time. Getting extra drunk, laughing uproariously at your own jokes, doing all the fun stuff yourself while other people watch you. That’s more of a time to try to get the people around you engaged with you and with each other. To make it comfortable and calm in the beginning while you introduce everyone and make sure everyone has a drink and gets a turn to do the fun stuff. They’re there to celebrate you, but it’s going to be kind of awkward if everyone there just watches you go crazy and have the best time of your life in a performative way.
I may not be describing this well or getting my point across but it always seems like on her engagements, and especially on her tours, Kate’s number one priority is having fun for herself and looking like she’s having the best, most uproarious time ever. I would think these tours are more about soft diplomacy. Emphasis: soft. Coming in and listening, rather than performing. Talking to people and making sure THEY have fun and make a good memory. Maybe even introducing people from one charity to another charity or foundation that also works on the same issue so that they can do great work together. Maybe YOU host beach yachting for a bunch of townspeople rather than just doing the beach yachting yourself and releasing the pictures so people can be what?—charmed?—by seeing that you like beach yachting? A thing many of them will never get to do? Or being photographed with scotch and fish and chips? Wouldn’t it have been better if they took all the workers from one of the charities they visited out to get fish and chips? And then they mingled around the tables and talked to everyone? The times where we mostly see them doing a group activity that they let everyone participate in and they talk with everyone in a calm, one on one way is when they’re with kids. But kids don’t vote or make decisions.
It seems like she’s just the crazy party girl who flits from party to party, enjoying herself, drinking all the wine, dancing on a table, taking all the party favors, and then just leaving. And everyone else is left to be like “huh. Well I guess we at least got to throw this party for her and see her. That’s such an honor right?” I don’t really get how that’s meant to endear people to you or convey the message of “this is what I can do for you. This is how I would like to help you. These are the resources I can bring to you.”
What must be going through Kate’s mind as she sits there listening to William speechify? She has zero interest in “churchy” or “assembly” things and the hyena manic smiling is a no-go in that setting. I am really surprised she didn’t find a way to opt-out of attending that one.
Why would she? LOL all she has to do is sit there, stare into a distance and clap when the speech is over. Easy enough and she gets to add another engagement on the tally.
And she’ll get credit for carrying the whole tour, despite not doing anything different than she always does.
I think Kate prefers the events where she can smile and laugh and do the “Duchess enjoying her position, spreading joy wherever she goes” act. The “sitting and listening” act probably requires more work to arrange her face.
Both dresses are typical kate, and not much different from what she usually wears but I actually think she looks good in both of them. Not her best outfits but its good
I don’t like the blue coat. It looks off to me, the proportions and tailoring just isn’t quite right. And I also dislike that pink dress but the meaning behind it is quite sweet so I won’t knock her too much for her fashion choices.
But I think Kate could do more of the whole “girl meets real life Princess”. I’m sure there are at least a few little girls in the Make-A-Wish foundation in the UK that want to meet a Princess and I think Kate could fulfill that.
Have Kate dress up in full regalia (tiara, jewellery, dress) and invite a girl who wants to meet a Princess inside KP and have a whole tea party. Even ride a carriage if Kate gets permission. The little girl gets her wish fulfilled and Kate gets to dress up for a day and help somebody. Not to mention a lot of people will go “awwwwwwww” when they see it.
And the RRs will get their cute pics and her fans and the mail can write pathetic front page like ” eat your heart out Meghan ” kate gets to wear tiaras and you cant .😀😀😀😀😀😀. It will have everything for everyone
Yeah it’s a win for everyone. A little girl gets her wish fulfilled, an easy engagement for Kate, the press get pictures of Kate in full regalia to put on the front pages, royalists (and even some of the general public) can coo over said pictures and reporters can write a dozen articles pretending Meghan is mad about it.
That’s a great idea and something that could be accomplished relatively easily. Or even give a child a private tour of Buckingham Palace or something. Maybe they are already doing things like that and its just not publicized, but I doubt it.
I also doubt it too. If things like that happened with Kate getting involved, I feel like they would have publicised it because it’s great publicity for everybody. I mean KP did reveal Kate wrote a letter to Sarah Everard’s family so they would reveal something like this too.
Sounds like a great idea but it could be problematic. Showcasing tiaras and carriage rides will piss off the British public at a time when a lot of people are struggling. The only reason the Uk keeps the royals around is that it’s the last bastions of the empire, a time when Britain was great. Right now people are techy and don’t want to be reminded of the vast inequalities and the Rf freeloading.
Maybe not right now (so next year at the earliest) but a lot of people would genuinely eat up tiara pictures. A lot of people like the fanfare of royal weddings and royal babies. People love to speculate on what dress and tiara the bride will wear. Kate in a pretty dress and tiara could bring a little of that for people, even if it’s just for a bit.
And if she’s helping a sick and dying kid then I don’t think many will complain. Or at least the rota will make sure many won’t complain.
@Sofia I’ve thought this ever since I saw the tea party that Madeline hosted!
It’s bewildering to me that Kate doesn’t *want* to do events like this. They would get her so much positive press, but aside from that, I think they sound like so much fun — she might even enjoy herself! And it would make so many little girls so happy — I would have been thrilled to get to do something like that when I was little.
You’d think she would welcome excuses to wear more gowns. Plus she could even have Party Pieces provide all of the “tea party” paraphernalia!! But, nope. She just doesn’t seem capable of doing anything that requires even a shred of creativity or ingenuity.
I do think the visit with Mila was sweet. Mila is gorgeous and I don’t dislike the dress as much as everyone else here seems to (although pink has always been my favorite color so I’m biased!).
ETA: @Elizabeth Regina, I definitely see what you’re saying, but my feeling is— the family already has all of the tiaras, carriages, etc. Might as well use them to make some peasants (children, no less!) happy? But I’m not a Brit so idk how it would go over.
Completely agree. Like I was saying above doing something like this is a win for everyone involved (Kate-the child-the rota-the public) and it’s an easy and like you said, fun engagement to do. I’m sure she would love to spend half a day in a tiara and a brand new dress.
Plus it’s pretty criticism proof. It’s sort of like what we’re doing with Mila here. Some of us are saying that the dress isn’t great but the reason for it is a sweet one. Hence “sparing” her from a lot of criticism that she usually gets here (even by myself). It would be the same thing thing. If people say “Well it seems tone deaf”, royalists and rota reporters can just go “Well she’s helping a sick and dying kid! Do you not care about the kid?!?!? She’s so future queenly!”
@Sofia exactly. It’s pretty criticism-proof, especially if she’s going through Make a Wish or something like that. But even beyond that – have a “garden party” once a year for kids either at KP or BP. She attends play events once in a while but host one and make it an annual party. Maybe her kids attend, maybe not. But imagine a big party for kids on the grounds of BP – maybe with clowns or circus performers and lots of balloons etc. Have it aimed at different groups every year- maybe one year children who lost a parent, one year children who have a parent deployed in the military, etc.
Do they already do this and I’m just completely forgetting?
@Becks1 All great ideas! Maybe her kids won’t come at the age they’re at but maybe when the kids are pre teens/early teenagers (or at least enter double digits age) they can come. It would be a nice and easy way to ease them into engagements by showing that some engagements can be fun and not a “burden”. It would also be a good way to introduce them to crowds and the public without overwhelming them and doing so in a more “controlled” environment with kids closer to their age rather than all adults. But they could even start them now since George and Charlotte are already doing the Christmas Walk and they’re doing videos with the kids and going to see plays in public.
I don’t think they do anything that we’re talking about but they do garden parties. So this would be a kid version of that basically.
Edit: Also it might also help keep the royals in with young people. If you met Kate as an 8 year old then you might associate royals with the fairytale stuff instead of the more practical money wasting stuff. And if you associate with them positively, you won’t be eager to get rid of them. And that would increase if you were really ill and that day with Kate was the one bright spot in weeks/months of treatments you had as a kid.
Works with adults too. If you remember the day Kate invited you to a palace and had a party with your kid and made their day, you’re obviously going to be filled with compliments about her. And even if the royals irritate you, you might remember the day Kate Middleton invited you into her house and fulfilled your kid’s dream. So you might not be so willing to join the republic campaign after that, even if you don’t agree with the royals.
@Sofia that is an excellent point about boosting her popularity with younger Brits!
They could also do something where they ask the public to “sponsor” a kid at this party by paying the ticket price. The ticket price would then go to a charity that deals with whatever the kids are going through: lost a parent, sick, deployed parent, whatever else. Or maybe even “buy a ticket, give a ticket” so that the public can pay to attend this party but every ticket they buy also covers a free ticket for one of the children this party is for. And then maybe local shops and/or those in entertainment could set up shop at this garden party and either give away stuff for free to the kids for whom this party is for, and/or sell things to the general public who came and donate the proceeds to the Bereavement/deployed/sick kid charity. There’s a lot of way that they could make this into a fundraiser and not just a party that they themselves have to pay for out of their foundation money.
Princess Madeline did that, the least Kate could do was copy her.
So while she was trying to distract the press with a sick child, Will was meeting with anti-independence groups? Is that the timeline?
Precisely ✅
Yes, it’s sick, isn’t it?
At least we now know why there has been a massive push for Kate the Great in this tour. She is the pretty foil to Williams political meddling behind the scenes. It’s all very gross. We see it, and we aren’t impressed.
I don’t think the coat dress fit as well as it could have. In a few pictures it looks like the belt isn’t cinched in enough, and the coat comes across as being too big for Kate. I actually liked the shape and color of her pink dress to meet Mila. I found the length off putting though. Mila looked thrilled to meet Kate and it was lovely to see such joy brought to a little girl who has endured so much in her young life. Mila’s mom was crushing it in that green dress.
Long sleeves, bulky dresses. Same, same, same. The hot pink dress is overly fussy, which is exactly what Kate thinks is appropriate. The blue coat dress is indistinguishable from so many other blue coat dresses; I don’t know why she thinks this shade of baby blue looks good on her, when it actually ages her about 50 years.
@Merricat, I could see them picking that dress because it does read as a bit “princessy,” if that makes sense. Mila probably loved it, and it was appropriate for meeting Mila. The problem is that Kate wears things like that to all sorts of engagements, including ones that require much more mature, professional outfits.
The “another blue coat dress” isn’t flattering. It looks heavy, like it’s going to slide off her at any moment. Her terrible posture isn’t helping.
That was my impression too of the sitting and listening to TOB speak photo. Very thick and heavy fabric pooling all around her thin figure.
Honestly, at what point will Charles finally put his spineless little foot down and say “NO more identical blue coatdresses!”
I think she looks nice. Her outfits overall on this tour have been good. While she’s still cosplaying her sister in law and mother in law least she looks happy. 7/10.
I like this coat dress better than those super long coats she wears. Those long ones make her look like a stilt walker from the circus. Heaven help me but I like this one, lol. As for the pink dress, its definitely old lady but the color is pretty. I don’t care for her hair pulled back like that, it reminds me of the lady from Nanny and the Professor. Juliet Mills I think? I think it makes Kate look older and too prim and proper. I think she looked better wearing the baseball cap!
I mostly like the blue dress. But for some reason my mind instantly went to Melanie trump. Did she wear a similar color? Or am I just making random associations bc I’m not a fan of either?
Melania wore a Ralph Lauren coat in almost the exact same color.
She wore a very coat in a very similar color to Trumps inauguration.
Thanks for the confirmation! It kind of gives off Jackie O vibes too? It’s like you see a color and all your associations come up. Interesting that it’s giving so many First Lady vibes, as if Kate is the wife of a politician and not an apolitical royal. 😂
“a very coat” I swear sometimes my fingers and brain do not align, LOL.
I like this color in general, I don’t think it looks great on Kate for some reason but it did work on Melania and I remember thinking she looked nice at the inauguration (this was when we were all thinking that Melania would somehow stand up to him or something and gave her the benefit of the doubt way too often.)
Not usually a fan of the coat dresses but that blue is beautiful. It’s something I would love to have in my closet!
I must admit they both look very tired and washed-out, especially given this tour was essentially comprised of fun, holiday activities. hardly the bright, fresh, sparkling young face of the monarchy – here to single-handedly save the union!
This coat dress has a nice flow. I actually like it. The pink dress is hideous but it was sweet romp wear it foe the little girl.
This coat is IDENTICAL to the custom McQueen one she debuted in 2014 and reworn a handful of times….this woman I swear
Their tour had no impact in the life of the Scottish people. Very little coverage. Kate looked exaggeratedly happy because she can now go on tour and flaunt herself enjoying the kiss-ass Royal Rota’s unabashed fawning. She believes them that she’s the sole savior of the monarchy. To top that, she’s smug because she has kept her husband still w/ no way of escaping her clutches lest he loses his chances to be king.
Boris Johnson’s girlfriend has made more noise than these two boring and dull couple.
I really like this blue coatdress on her and I think the tailoring is pretty good. But i did think it was a repeat and apparently it’s not and she seems to have this design in this color several times over. I really liked the necklace and the brooch was nice but not a fan of her earrings.
As for meeting Mila, what a cute little girl in her little princess outfit! I didn’t like the dress Kate wore for her but she promised her she’d wear a pink dress while meeting her and that’s all that matters. It was a nice thing for Kate to do and I enjoyed the video the Cambridges’ comms teams put together showing Mila getting all excited for her visit to see Kate. These are the kinds of things she should do more often.
Also why is everyone in that church unmasked? Yes, they are all socially distanced and Kate and William are behind glass but the rest of them aren’t?
I feel like it would have even better and less self-aggrandizing if they had put up a video of KATE being really excited to go meet Mila and make her day. A video on your own social media about how excited someone is to meet you seems almost like propaganda. Why does the emphasis have to be on how lucky Mila is to meet Kate when Mila is the sick child who has had to live separately from her dad and sister during the pandemic? It should be the other way around: Kate is lucky to be in a position to host this little girl who has been through so much. She is lucky to meet in person a child who has been an inspiration to her and who was kind enough to share her picture and story for the Hold Still project. It just seems so tacky and self-a**-kissing to publicize how much of an honor it is for a sweet child to meet you. And she’s excited to meet “a Princess,” it’s not really about Kate specifically. But Kate is making it about herself. If Mila’s parents had posted that video on their own social media, it would be different, but for KP to post it is kind of gross.
The pink dress reminds me of the steel blue dress she has. It looks similar. It was a good thing she did for Mila.
The plunging neckline of her coat dress bugs me. It’s a tad too long. Also not a fan of those earrings. Should have worn the ones she wore yesterday.
The blue coat thing looks like its going to fall off over her shoulders at any minute.
The pink thing is bad.
I don’t know, in light of news of the meeting with Gordon Brown, seems this whole trip was just cover for William getting involved in Scottish politics. The rest is just window dressing.
Hey Kaiser, just a note to remind you, lots of people call her CATHERINE, ok?
I like the pink dress but god how many dress coats that are the same colour and style does she think she needs.
Also, her wardrobe for this tour cost the Scottish taxpayer £9K – for the new things she wore, the Scottish gov will get billed for it. I think thats how these tours work.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/fashion/royals/every-detail-duchess-cambridges-8445-scotland-tour-wardrobe/
Super glad she made little Mila happy. That would have thrilled me to the core as a little one, a Princess in a pink dress.
William always looks like he’s socially distancing from his own wife.
That picture of her sitting there during William’s speech is classic “lights on nobody home” LOL
I’m sure she is given something to help her with her anxiety. There is no shame in that at all. But I wonder whether she is sometimes coasting through these events with the help of something? Look, I am not a fan of Kate at all and she is guilty of a lot, but it must be awful living like this, with a man who apparently has no interest in you. Yes, if she hadn’t been so disgusting to her sister in law, she could have had another two pairs of shoulders to share the burden. I think it’s only now that the full impact of what they’ve done is hitting. William looks between miserable and seething; Kate looks isolated and beyond her natural body weight. Can you imagine if there is also an affair/s going on? This must be the beginning of the end, surely.
Mask for de Face ! I really noticed today the face Kate makes when she thinks she is camera free, totally fed up between Williams speech and while outside watching de dancers, something is going on between them , l can’t put my finger on why de Royals are letting that common creep Gary speak for de Middleton’s, because he is and make no mistake its with their blessing ….image someone like him speaking for de Windsors, sorry l can’t get my head around it! Image if de Queen mother was still here !!!!!