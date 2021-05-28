Prince Harry was informed of his grandfather’s passing by a sheriff’s deputy

I start work early on weekdays, because I’m an early riser and I get a lot done when I can start my day before most people are awake. It’s useful being on the East Coast, especially since we’re currently getting so many stories from and about Salty White Folk Isle. The time difference means that I’m already up as stories as breaking in the UK, which is how it happened on April 9th, the day Prince Philip passed away. The story of Philip’s passing broke with a formal announcement by Buckingham Palace before 7 am EST. Meaning, it was before 4 am on the West Coast, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reside. Apparently, people at the British embassy in the US were informed of Philip’s passing before the BP announcement, and they tried to get in touch with Harry by phone. It got more complicated from there:
Prince Harry got a phone call recently with some tragic news, but he never answered the phone and cops ended up at his door. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … back on April 9, someone from the U.S. Embassy began calling Harry just before 3 AM to inform him his grandfather, Prince Philip, had died.
It’s unclear if Harry’s ringer was turned off or whether he and Meghan were just sound sleepers, but no one answered. After repeated attempts, the Embassy rep called the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Dept. and asked if an officer could go to Harry’s Montecito estate to inform him the Embassy was urgently trying to reach him.
The Sheriff’s Dept. obliged and an officer rolled up to the gates of Harry and Meghan’s estate and made contact with someone who went and told Harry he needed to call the Embassy STAT, and that’s how Harry was informed Prince Philip had died.
As you know … Prince Philip died the morning of April 9 at Windsor Castle in England, which is 8 time zones ahead of California.
There’s some interesting subtext to this story … the Royals are extremely upset that Harry and Meghan have gone public with their grievances over their treatment by the Royal Family, including allegations of racism. You gotta think they did not want Harry to learn of Philip’s death through the media … it would make the Royals look kinda heartless, so the scramble to get to Harry ahead of the death announcement is understandable.
Yeah, you know what looks bad here? Not the fact that Harry and Meghan likely turn off their phone ringers at night. It’s that the Windsors wanted Harry to be told about his grandfather’s passing by an ambassador’s assistant or sheriff’s deputy. Granted, we don’t know who tried to call in what would have been the wee hours of the California morning. Maybe Charles tried to call and only got Harry’s voicemail. But it does sound like Buckingham Palace was fine with informing Harry via the embassy rather than directly through the family.
Soon after Philip’s death was announced, American and British outlets claimed that day that Harry had already spoken to his father and his York cousins. Did he call them after the sheriff’s deputy came to his house?
They delegated it to the embassy to tell Harry? It doesn’t sound like the embassy was going to tell him to call his father, the embassy was going to tell him that his grandfather was dead. The latter would have been so much better.
I’m hoping that they tried calling and couldn’t get through and so they asked the Embassy to do so. They have proven themselves to be vindictive though, so you never know.
Right Myra, I hope that too. It seems really weird that the story mentions nothing about the family. I have my phone off but have certain numbers that can get through in the early mornings. It’s always better to get bad news from family.
I hope they tried calling too, but knowing how sick Philip was, you would think Harry would have his phone near him and would answer if he saw his father calling at 3 am, bc he would know it had to b something bad. Maybe he did have the DND on like someone said and Charles only tried once? IDK. We’re trying to give this family the benefit of the doubt when they likely don’t deserve that.
Same here Becks. I have DND on every night, and ONLY family calls can/will come through. IF they really wanted to reach him, they most likely could. Know all that we know now, I doubt anyone even tried; it probably went straight to the Amb. Residence to put it on them.
First thought at the headline: What cold, heartless bastards they really are.
What a bunch of cold, vindictive a-holes. With family like that, who needs the British Media???? Unreal.
If this is at all true and was leaked to cover the Baldilocks Scottish debacle, this will blow up in their faces. It proves everything Harry said was true and that he was right about the coldness of the Windsors.
This. Any time Baldy has stepped in it, they drop some 2-3 mtg old gossip story on the Sussex. Every. Time.
The British ambassador to Great Britain told the family when Diana died. I don’t know what protocol is & yes a family member should have called but these people seem so far down the “duty/protocol/precedence rabbit hole that I don’t really think this behavior is all that bad considering the past few years. They have “people” for that & I guess they stand on that “tradition” pretty firmly
That makes sense to me, because someone in France (maybe the president even, IDK) would likely have contact the british embassy in Paris to let them know about Diana and then that person would have contact the family. Like there wasn’t a family member with her when it happened who could have notified the family, you know?
But I do agree with you that this family is so obsessed with duty and protocol that it may have never occurred to them to call Harry personally.
Just when I think I couldn’t possibly despise this ratchet family any more than I already do, they manage to push it just a little further.
Maybe we stop calling them “his family”. Family isn’t just sharing genes, it’s evolutionary purpose is to provide us the basic human needs of security and belonging. But they’ve made his physical body unsecure, they have never provided emotional security and he said he has never had a sense of belonging there. That’s not family.
They are his family of origin and his extended family. Meghan and the children are his family of choice and his immediate family.
Meh. We must discard this inaccurate use of the word family. If a group of people you share genes with are not serving the sole reason humans began collecting in these units in the first place, they are not family. No qualifier should be needed. It will go a long way to easing the internal guilt of walking away from damaging situations when we normalize this form of divorce. We can say “ex family” like “ex wife”. And the people who do provide those needs for you are not “chosen family”, they are just “FAMILY”. Same way your adopted children are just “CHILDREN”
Considering I described them as “ratchet,” I don’t see how anyone could infer that I think Harry feels any kind of bond or closeness with them. My comment refers to them being related by blood and it’s pretty clear from my comment that was the extent of it.
@Ranata. I agree. They’re not his family, merely his relatives.
Ugh imagine finding out about a family death via strangers rather than from your dad. How dysfunctional and sad
But these are the people he’s just dying to go back to? Sure Jan.
Right@ JT! They could have told him to call his father immediately, but instead issued the news. How’s that wanting to reconcile now feel Chaz? As a heartbroken man by his son, you couldn’t have informed him yourself?
Harry must have been shocked when he saw the loving relationship between meghan and her mother. Probably so unusual from what he grew up with. Especially after his own mother passed.
Isn’t that kind of family bond supposedly what drew Walmart to the middletons?
This “family” is the worst. I can’t even imagine what it must be like to have that for a family.
A few posters here have taken a stab at describing the hell of their childhood with narcissistic parents. I remain grateful I have never had to deal with one.
Holy shit, and just when I thought this collection of royal jackasses couldn’t possibly make themselves look any worse than they already have, they manage to exceed all expectations and dig an even deeper hole. Who the hell is running all the Windsor’s public relations and communications offices?? I swear to God I think a couple of rodeo clowns could throw together a better show than these idiots. They actually pay these people salaries?? I don’t know who the Windsor’s think their message is playing to, but these crisis managers need to sit them down like children and clearly explain that, aside from the tiny percent of royal sycophants, the other 98% of the human population thinks they are acting like gigantic assholes.
They think that looking “though” with meghan and harry is going to score them brownie points. And it might with their fanbase who solemnly believe that the sussexes must be punished for refusing to be royal scapegoats. But to the rest with a brain it just makes the royals look petty and makes them think “no wonder meghan and harry left” .
It’s the way they keep telling on themselves. I thought they brought in some crisis management PR company. This is a very, very bad look for the Windsors.
@Elizabeth Regina: for a while I actually thought the crisis managers were doing their job and that we saw a change in pr but it seems like the windsors are back on their bullshit. Same old, heard it all before. All they do with these kind of stories is give sussex supporters more proof and ammunition to say “see this family is cold blooded”. Its the same as in 2019 when royal rota was proudly bleating about how nobody in the family liked meghan and how the palace was leaking against them.
It’s possible that they don’t have Harry’s (or Meghan’s) phone number anymore hence why they had to go through the embassy but I think Harry said him and Charles are talking so there’s at least one form of communication between them.
Now you can also say Charles was too distraught to call Harry and that’s fair but someone else could have called or at the very least text Harry. Maybe a Private Secretary or two
That’s how I read it too.
A while back here, a poster wrote on Celebitchy that Harry had changed ALL contact details and wiring in their home, once they settled in Montecito.🤔🤔
Cause of hacking and fear of people tapping into their phones.
The poster also wrote that H & M were a really nice couple settling in, who had no staff at that time, but had cleaners.
I wish s/he would come back here and spill more.🙏🙏
But surely they have his emails etc Also, some of his cousins are very much in touch with him so they could have told him?
That’s why I said: “someone else could have called or at the very least text Harry” if not Charles
That does sound cold but maybe no one could reach him directly.
That is a plausible possibility. If you call me at 3:00 am in the morning, you will probably not gat an answer.
At 3am, there is no way you are getting an answer – that’s what DND and silenced phones are for. My Dad died in the middle of the night last spring (cancer and expected, but early-pandemic, so no one was allowed to be there). Mom didn’t bother trying to call any of us until 7am. Calling us at 2am wasn’t going to change anything, so she decided to let us all sleep.
The royals wanting to get ahead of the media makes sense. It also makes some sense that they had to go through the embassy to get in contact with local law enforcement. What doesn’t make sense is that they didn’t have contact information for Harry’s private security team, particularly under these circumstances – everyone knew Philip’s death was eminent and that phone number will be answered 24/7.
@Liz I disagree. It makes perfect sense his untrustworthy and duplicitous family doesn’t have direct contact if his personal security team. That way those employees of Harry cannot be compromised in any way. As it should be. He knows his family best, and we don’t have to wonder why they have limited access to get in touch with him. They cannot be trusted! To me, it’s more telling the family members themselves didn’t try getting in touch with him directly as at least one of them could, if needed.
I also think Eugenie would have tried, however, protocol would say she shouldn’t do that bc it typically comes from TQ or the direct heirs. The respect they seem to have for that order of protocol seems very ingrained in them. Though, as an Aquarius, I would have thought Eugenie would have said fuck the rules and have her cousin a heads up. It’s not fair to her either bc I doubt she’d have a clue when they would be releasing the news to the public.
This makes the most sense. Having failed to reach H&M by phone, they immediately dispatched someone out to their house with the news of Phillip’s death. I’m sure no one wanted Harry to hear about it on the news or social media.
This is all distraction for the mess created by TOB…….
Would they distract from TOB’s mess with another story that makes them sound awful? Harry finding out that his grandfather died from some random, instead of family is terrible, especially as the family misses him and only wants him to come back.
Their PR/comms staff continue to demonstrate over and over again that they have the absolute *worst* instincts when faced with any given situation.
Agreed. And IMO it’s a pretty weak/obvious attempt at distraction too. Of course the British media will hop on this to avoid the political mess William put himself in, but I don’t think this will gain much traction.
Why would they distract with a story that not only raises even more questions about family relations; but also blows the whole ‘Family still reaches out to Harry’ narrative they’ve constantly propagated, out the water?
Sometimes a story is just a story.
YUP!! That was my first thought.
This is good news. It means the RF probably doesn’t have Harry’s current. phone number.
I am betting that Charles and/or William DO have Harry’s number, if only for reasons like this. Or maybe he has a separate cell that he uses just for them and another for everyone else. I mean if some BM rota rat calls him on his #, he would know exactly who gave it to them — so leaking it does no good for the RF.
Harry could have a VoIP number that allows him to keep his actual phone number secure. His relatives have proven themselves as untrustworthy, so having VoIP as the contact number he gives out to protect his real phone number would be a good option for a more secure option for engaging w/suspect ppl, not just his family. Additionally, he could also use a burner phone for the Windsors all together. That way it provides him with an additional layer of protection.
Ohmigod, now I’m picturing Harry with a briefcase full of burner phones so his family doesn’t sell him out!
H&M probably use the do not disturb function on their phones and set the hours for it so they aren’t bothered during the night. I’m sure no one on Salty White Folk Isle bother to do the time conversion and they’ve probably gotten a ton of calls in the middle of the night so it would make sense to use DND.
Yep, it probably allowed for family, but who would think the Embassy would need to get in touch with you. I am sure he was expecting a call from the family at any moment, after his grandfather came home from the hospital. That family is incredibly messy.
If this actually happened then who are the “sources” and how does TMZ know. And its bad that the windsors did it through the embassy but maybe its better that they don’t have a direct line to harry.
Maybe the Sheriff blabbed.
It’s so odd, but TMZ always seems to know intimate details about celebrities’ lives — and they are often correct. Lord only knows what underhanded tactics they use to get their scoops…..
TMZ only knows what their sheriff’s office source told them and that is the embassy called. Anything that happened prior is speculation on TMZ’s part and they’re working it.
Two months since Philip’s death, guys don’t fall for it, it is to take attention away from Cain dabbling in Scotland’s politics.
By now you should be use to the drill, anytime the BRF screw up, pull a old arse story about Meghan or Harry to feed the savages.
@Jan, good point. Smoke and mirrors from the real issue.
You know, they might just be so brainless to believe that this story somehow makes Harry & Meghan look bad (as in they have cut themselves off from the family….nevermind it was the middle of the night and they get a phone call from an unknown number while being harassed by an entire entity of the “media”). But if this is a distraction, nothing shows how out of touch you are if you can’t see how bad it looks having someone informed of a beloved family member’s death by a random stranger.
This happened to me once when my doctor was trying to reach me at night about some bloodwork that had come back wrong (apparently it was just drawn poorly – long story) but I had my phone on DND and set to ring through if a number called me twice; but she was calling from an Unknown number so it never rang through.
So she ended up calling my local police to call in a safety check and they came and rang the doorbell to basically say “please call your doctor’s office.”
I would bet the message was something along the lines of “call your family” or “call the embassy” – I doubt some poor Sheriff’s Deputy actually got the job of telling him the news specifically (though they may have figured it out pretty quickly.)
It does sound like the drawback of individual mobile phones. Put phone on DND to sleep. Family calls late at night. No answer. Family contacts embassy. Embassy calls. No answer. Next logical step, ask authorities for in person wellness check. Message received. A landline would have done the job efficiently.
Yes, that is also what my Mother reminded me of when she ALSO got a call from the doctor’s office because she was still listed as an emergency contact despite living over an hour away and me being in my late thirties.
Oops.
I mean to see his grandmother he has to go her private secretary so it’s quite possible they went through the British embassy. The Royal Family is a business not a family.
They are a business (tho a poorly run one). And that why it annoys me when people say “well this is a family after all….” ok so where was all that family love when meghan was ripped to shreds for the most trivial stuff? Where was that love when the press invented lie after lie about her? They’ve shown they can execute power over the press if they want to. Till this day they refuse to tell their proxy’s to tone int down. This woman is pregnant for gods sake.
YES to ALLLLL of this!
SO TRUE!
Exactly.
Harry himself has admitted the Queen’s advisors regulate how actual family members – children & grandchildren – get to talk to her.
Bettys children were not raised as a loving family and do not know how to act like one.
Not sure I believe this. On Oprah they mentioned speaking to Liz directly about Philip being in hospital. Im inclined to believe they were told directly about Phil’s passing & maybe embassy call was in relation to travel to London given that he was met by Met police etc & I don’t think he was spotted leaving US home for London
I’m sure they were made well aware that Philip wasn’t doing well, and probably realized that the end was coming soon, but I wouldn’t put it past Charles and William to not actually get in touch themselves when he finally passed, and delegate that task to someone else not even related to them.
“Meghan forces Harry to turn off his ringer at night, further isolating him from his family.” Already wrote the narrative for the Daily Fail, do I get paid?
I have people in many time zones, and they’ll often not do a correct time conversion…so I set a DND on my phone, excepting a very few close family. It’s saved me a heart attack from a bizarrely timed call more than once!
I’m sure Harry set his father’s contact to an exception, so what this says is that his dad didn’t call him to say HIS dad died. Nice job, Charles…
Also, sounds like Philip’s situation was such that everyone in the family knew he was going and had had their goodbyes with him…so it was just a matter of the actual time and announcement protocol.
Reminds me of a story… I once worked in the admissions office for a small private college. Our director liked to add a personal touch to the admissions process by calling the students we accepted before sending the formal letter. One morning she came in and decided to get right down to making phone calls. My desk was directly across from hers, and I overheard her: “Hello, is this ______? Yes, this is ______ from… what? Oh, I’m sorry! I’m so sorry…” Afterwards, she came to me and said, “He’s in Hawaii — it’s 4 o’clock in the morning there! I feel like such an idiot!” That was many years ago, but even today I have Honolulu as one of the entries on my cell phone world clock, so I don’t make the same mistake!
This happened so long ago, why bring it up now? 😴 😴
Another distraction and scapegoating tactics, these people are hideous.
Another great look for the BRF, cold and out of touch, literally.
I always turn my phone off or put it in airplane mode (if I’m using it as an alarm) at night (I just don’t think it’s healthy to sleep with a cellphone constantly searching for a signal right next to my head). We do have a landline for this very purpose though — in the event of an emergency and someone needs to reach us. You cannot tell me that the only way to get in touch with Harry and Meghan is a cell phone, especially in their position. Regardless, however the Embassy got in touch with him, his father and/or brother could have gotten to him in the same exact way. Guess he knows now what will happen when Liz goes — maybe he’s got a pact with Eugenie or whoever to call him and let him know since he can’t rely on his own parent or sibling to relay IMPORTANT family news. My dislike of the Windsors only grows by the day.
Its gross that TMZ is “reporting” on this and even more gross that law enforcement officials leaked this! What’s the point?
TMZ exists on gross. They do have paid informants in all areas of the courts, law enforcement, healthcare etc. in that part of the world and often have legitimate scoops because of it.
Having said that, law enforcement contact for issues like this is pretty standard if they couldn’t reach someone by phone. I didn’t get who actually informed him that Phillip had croaked. I know if a cop showed up at my door and just said “hey call someone else for the deets” I would want to know immediately because my brain would go to a thousand different scenarios.
My DND lets in favorites though so that is very telling.
Meh. I can see this happening if someone doesn’t answer the phone & the consequence is reading about Phillips passing in the media. Time was of the essence. I think they tried to phone, for whatever reason the calls wasn’t answered so they sent the embassy then the sheriffs. Nothing to see here.
Before we judge too much on spinning this in a negative angle on the royal family, there’s room for benefit of the doubt. Prince Charles rang and the Sussexes didn’t answer, and it’s not something they would or could communicate via text. I bet there was a flurry of activity going on at the palace and all the protocols that needed to be kicked into place. Prince Charles probably had his mum as a priority, dealing with official PR, transition of power stuff (not sure what other official positions were held), and there was probably only a small window of time before leaks were going to happen and news was going to break. So they sent someone to alert prince Harry.
I dunno, my mom, who I have a very close relationship with, informed me that her dad died via text. She was too upset to call and talk. I knew granddaddy has been hospitalized with pneumonia.
It’s entirely possible to text news, even about death.
Although I do have a friend that her grandma passed, and her brother didn’t come to the funeral. They aren’t that close, and he had a premature baby and his wife had been hospitalized for ppd so she figured he just couldn’t make it work. Except, when she was in the car on the way to the graveside service, he texted her, “How’s grandma?”
Her mom hadn’t told him! Because of all the stuff going on! 😲
If this is true, this makes the Royal Family look bad, not Megan & Harry. Also, I don’t for one second believe that no one in the Royal Family doesn’t know how to get in touch with them. Eugenie must have his number, and so must the Queen. Also, didn’t Gayle say that Harry had spoken to William & Charles after Oprah’s interview? So why wouldn’t either one of them called Harry to tell him the news? Why wouldn’t one of the Queen’s private secretaries get in touch with Harry & Megan? Also, why delegate the US Embassy to tell him? Harry is still a British citizen, so why not have the British consulate in Los Angeles get in touch with him? Make it make sense!
Exactly. This is one of those things there likely really is protocol about too so story seems sketchy
My family would pull this shit in a heartbeat.
Am I correct that they tried to call at 3AM, which would be 11 AM in London? The royal family announced his death at noon. Would they have gone ahead with the announcement if they hadn’t reached Harry? Why wasn’t he called sooner? Just trying to figure out the timeline.
Ugh. The story is about a sheriff’s deputy going to Harry’s house and asking him to call the British Embassy. For all we know Harry had already heard the news from his family and rang the Embassy to thank them for their concern. Yeah, I just learned my grandfather died, I’m not taking any calls from anyone but family and closest friends. But writing stories that are “true,” but hiding what actually happened are what the British tabloids do best.
But somebody in the Montecito sheriff’s department is hopefully in deep shit. TMZ is a bunch of Trumpers with deep ties to law enforcement. I’m guessing they even doubled down on the awfulness to improve those ties. I mean they were always horrible, but they didn’t shout about it.
TMZ is spinning this to make Harry look bad.
If Harry and Meghan want their children to have decent family relations stick with Raglands and Spencers and certain Windsors. Chief Windsors and Markles are the worst.
Another massive cock-up by the protocol choked machinery that is the BRF and courtiers. Interesting that it’s taken so long to reveal this…just in time for William’s cock-up with Gordon Brown. Talk about the gang that can’t shoot straight…
I seriously doubt the Windsors left it to the Embassy to inform Harry. Weeks after Harry put them on blast about their shenanigans I’m supposed to believe they would risk him going to Gayle with this slight. Nah. Maybe the Embassy was trying to get a hold of him and couldn’t, but I seriously doubt Eugenie didn’t reach out to him.
Is this supposed to make Harry look bad that he had his ringer off? I think it looks bad for the family not to notify him more directly. Surely somebody in Windsor land must have had Harry’s contact info and could have asked him to call? Eugenie must have had some contact in order to arrange Frogmore?
Before social media, my family used to have a “phone tree” for delivering news and to make sure everybody was up to date, whether it was a birth, a death, or other big news. Philip was 95 and had just been hospitalized, I’m surprised there wouldn’t already be a system in place of distributing information. How did they inform M and H of Philip’s stay at the hospital? I don’t think this is coming from the royals, it makes them look cold. It is kind of interesting that TMZ is involved, though.
Personally, I am very strict about sleeping with my phone turned off and in another room – with very few obvious exceptions, what can be done about bad news at 3 am that you can’t deal with more competently at 6 am after a full night’s sleep?
I come from an extremely dysfunctional family. At the time of this story I had been living in a house without cell/ text service for 7 years. Which they all knew. I hooked up to wifi and could iMessage anyone with an iPhone. However for group messages, if someone has a different phone, I don’t get those messages. Also. I had a landline for emergencies.
I had been in the house with my little boys for a few days and we decided to go to story time at the library. (Back in the old normal where such things occurred).
I pulled into the library parking lot. Picked up my phone and ding ding ding ding ding. 200+ messages. Starting with grandpa had a fall. To he’s probably not going to make it through the night. To he passed away this morning.
This happened over the course of 4 days- his conditioning getting worse through the texts. It was a group message and I didn’t get it until after he was gone. No one called me or texted me solo to update me. Nothing. I have seven siblings. Nothing.
We went to the funeral. That’s the only time my father has met my now 7 year old. He didn’t acknowledge him or say hello.
I’m no contact now with no plans to change that.
Point being. People are beyond shitty. And it doesn’t matter when he received the news. So long as he received it kindly and compassionately. Trying to beat the clock is just so ….. they could have reached him. They easily could have sent the ambassador or sheriff to his door and simply said your father urgently needs to get in touch with you.
As for the rest – I turn my sound off at night. Harry has a little one plus Meghan is way pregnant – she needs her sleep if she can get it. When we were in this situation – no way in heck would I have left my ringer on.