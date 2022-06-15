Tina Brown: The Windsors ‘need’ Prince Harry to come back because ‘he was an asset’

Peter Hunt is one of the rare royal commentators who actually makes good points about the Windsors and their shenanigans. Hunt has done insightful commentary about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from the start, especially when they Sussexited out of there. Hunt has consistently said that, actually, the monarchy desperately needs Harry and Meghan. Hunt has consistently theorized after the Queen passes, King Charles would and should invite Harry and Meghan to be “half-in” the institution, as Harry and Meghan offered in January 2020. Following Harry and Meghan’s big church walk on June 3, Hunt said: “For the briefest of moments, Harry and Meghan were back being active Windsors. The institution didn’t crumble. The royals need them, but are unlikely to acknowledge what they’ve lost given the hurt felt by all sides.” Meaning that the Windsors’ asses hurt too much for them to apologize for launching a massive campaign of hate and racism against Meghan.

I bring up Hunt’s insightful commentary because Tina Brown comes to a similar conclusion, only she refuses to acknowledge that, you know, Harry and Meghan can’t be ordered around anymore or that they had every reason to walk away (and stay away permanently).

Prince Harry could be set to rejoin a slimmed-down monarchy as Prince William and Kate Middleton are already ‘under pressure’, according to one expert. Tina Brown, author of The Palace Papers, claims the royal family “are going to need Harry back” following his exit from the firm as a working member. The royal expert believes Prince Charles and Prince William will seek to include the Duke of Sussex in the future to help relieve the firm of its huge workload, reports the Daily Star. Speaking on the Guardian’s podcast Today in Focus, the biographer said “there is a great effort” to put the attention on the heir, Charles and the Cambridges. When asked what the smaller Firm is starting to look like, Ms Brown said: “It’s looking a bit skeletal, because they weren’t supposed to be losing Andrew or Harry, so a bit of a problem slimmed-down monarchy at the moment. I think there is excessive pressure on the Cambridges at the moment to be essentially taking up the slack for both Harry and Andrew. And I do think at a certain point they are going to need Harry back, particularly probably after the Queen dies, because he was an asset.”

[From The Daily Mirror]

Brown said something similar when she promoted The Palace Papers. She claimed, out of nowhere, that “Harry is going to want to come back when the Queen dies to serve his country. And I think they will find a way to reel him in. And it’s possible that Meghan – maybe they will have a commuter arrangement.” Brown truly thinks that it would be as simple as Harry suddenly realizing that his family desperately needs him and he will come running back to help ease the “excessive pressure” on the Keens. Nope. Now, I agree that the family NEEDS Harry back. But needing and wanting him back is not the same thing as working out an actual arrangement for him to come back safely. Anyway, this is all they have to hold over Harry at this point. He “needs to come back” because his poor, angry, very-much-not-a-racist brother is so excessively burdened. Oh well y’all.