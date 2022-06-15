Tina Brown: The Windsors ‘need’ Prince Harry to come back because ‘he was an asset’

Peter Hunt is one of the rare royal commentators who actually makes good points about the Windsors and their shenanigans. Hunt has done insightful commentary about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from the start, especially when they Sussexited out of there. Hunt has consistently said that, actually, the monarchy desperately needs Harry and Meghan. Hunt has consistently theorized after the Queen passes, King Charles would and should invite Harry and Meghan to be “half-in” the institution, as Harry and Meghan offered in January 2020. Following Harry and Meghan’s big church walk on June 3, Hunt said: “For the briefest of moments, Harry and Meghan were back being active Windsors. The institution didn’t crumble. The royals need them, but are unlikely to acknowledge what they’ve lost given the hurt felt by all sides.” Meaning that the Windsors’ asses hurt too much for them to apologize for launching a massive campaign of hate and racism against Meghan.
I bring up Hunt’s insightful commentary because Tina Brown comes to a similar conclusion, only she refuses to acknowledge that, you know, Harry and Meghan can’t be ordered around anymore or that they had every reason to walk away (and stay away permanently).
Prince Harry could be set to rejoin a slimmed-down monarchy as Prince William and Kate Middleton are already ‘under pressure’, according to one expert. Tina Brown, author of The Palace Papers, claims the royal family “are going to need Harry back” following his exit from the firm as a working member.
The royal expert believes Prince Charles and Prince William will seek to include the Duke of Sussex in the future to help relieve the firm of its huge workload, reports the Daily Star. Speaking on the Guardian’s podcast Today in Focus, the biographer said “there is a great effort” to put the attention on the heir, Charles and the Cambridges.
When asked what the smaller Firm is starting to look like, Ms Brown said: “It’s looking a bit skeletal, because they weren’t supposed to be losing Andrew or Harry, so a bit of a problem slimmed-down monarchy at the moment. I think there is excessive pressure on the Cambridges at the moment to be essentially taking up the slack for both Harry and Andrew. And I do think at a certain point they are going to need Harry back, particularly probably after the Queen dies, because he was an asset.”
Brown said something similar when she promoted The Palace Papers. She claimed, out of nowhere, that “Harry is going to want to come back when the Queen dies to serve his country. And I think they will find a way to reel him in. And it’s possible that Meghan – maybe they will have a commuter arrangement.” Brown truly thinks that it would be as simple as Harry suddenly realizing that his family desperately needs him and he will come running back to help ease the “excessive pressure” on the Keens. Nope. Now, I agree that the family NEEDS Harry back. But needing and wanting him back is not the same thing as working out an actual arrangement for him to come back safely. Anyway, this is all they have to hold over Harry at this point. He “needs to come back” because his poor, angry, very-much-not-a-racist brother is so excessively burdened. Oh well y’all.
They always needed Harry. He himself stated he would be sent out all the time and it got to be way too much and he was always covering for the Cambridges. Of course after all their failures recently they realize they still need him. But the time for that half-in-half-out solution was 2020 and the ship has sailed. He’s never coming to back to work for them again.
And the bit about Andrew is pure nonsense. He was never part of Charles’s idea of a slimmed-down monarchy.
Oh, and of course this is code for them realizing Meghan is an equal asset but they don’t want to say it.
It’s glaring and jarring: “…cAnd it’s possible that Meghan -…” What does that mean? Brown and her ilk, and certainly some family members, would be happy to have Harry back “because they need him.” If they think Harry is just going to up sticks and go back to England under those conditions, then they are dumber than a box of hair. They just don’t get it. They disrespected him and treated his wife like garbage. He is not about to put her or himself in that position again.
So sorry. Was trying to edit. Then it just sent itself. Grrr.
“No one in the BRF or British media want to see Meghan come back.”? Considering the Queen’s statements that they were much loved family members and she was sorry to see them go, you are incorrect. Or you are just a troll.
The elephant in the room that Tina isn’t mentioning is how awful W & K are. A monarchy isn’t necessary, so a slimmed down version would work. The problem is that Charles is at best just okay (scandals and being a spoiled hypocrite) and William is truly bad at his job.
I think Harry will return if Charles asks and makes concessions.
Harry was concerned about the lack of security for his family and the horrible gossip papers.
If Charles gives him security and brings William to heel, Harry will return in a reduced capacity.
He loves his family and he knows that animal.
Charles can’t control the numerous malicious “moving parts” here. Harry and Meghan will still have to be looking over their shoulders constantly–and they can’t afford to put their kids at risk. No amount of concessions could make that horror show worth it.
@DeniseMich
You keep confusing yourself when you use the word “family” in reference to Harry’s many relatives back in england, vs his wife and children.
Might I suggest that in order not to keep the confusion going, that you recognize and acknowledge that Harry’s FAMILY comprises his wife, Meghan; and his 2 children: Archie and Lili.
Full stop.
The end.
All the others are his relatives.
Harry won’t come back to that crap. He never wanted to stay. Why would he intentionally place himself and his marriage and family in danger for pomp and bullshite? The RF does nothing of significance and provides nothing of significance. He doesn’t want to be the workhorse for an archaic and racist institution.
Harry will not. I am absolutely sure Whatever concessions Charles makes, William won’t honor them and he’s up next. So why go through all the trouble of reorganizing his life and his family’s life knowing when your more bitter brother comes to the throne, it will be like the bad old days? Nevermind Kensington Palace will continue briefing against him like they have with the Sussexes not even there! Harry has too much respect and care for his family.
@DeniseMich I agree with @KFG — Harry will NEVER go back to the Firm. Charles and William will never concede anything and they will never give up their parasitic relationship with the tabloids.
Charles and William can’t control the RR because the RR control THEM. They will never stand up to the malicious tabloid editors who lie and simper for and about them. You can love your extended family members AND keep your distance from them for your own mental health.
Harry said many times before he met Meghan that he didn’t want to be a royal. Why on earth would he go back? He’s doing exactly what he wants to do: Investing his time and energy for charities and organizations that serve and uplift others. He doesn’t need the Firm for that.
There is no way Charles will be able to handle Williams once he gets his hands on that duchy of Cornwall money. He can barely control him now paying the bills.
I think Charles would be willing to apologize in private and work things out. But publicly, never. So when Harry comes back, they will never acknowledge that they agreed to the half-in/half-out that Harry wanted all along. I mean, Harry WILL be returning half-in/half-out, but the arrogant royals won’t describe it that way. They will leak to the press that they deigned to allow Harry to visit periodically and do public appearances on behalf of the family (always phrased as if it’s a favor to HIM), and see? They’re not racist.
So come back Harry but leave the wife at home?
I mean that has been their wish ever since harry started dating meghan. That she would just disappear.
Harry already said he wouldn’t want his children growing up as he did. He won’t want his kids being written about, and compared to the Cambridge kids. I don’t see him ever coming back, not with the way Meghan was treated, either.
Honestly, it’s not the Meghan issue.TB doesn’t even acknowledge Harry’s humanity. Asset seems like an objective rather than person in her context.
The reason Tina Brown doesn’t acknowledge Harry’s humanity is because he loves and protects his mixed-race wife who also does the same for him.
Her book was full of racism.
I think it is the “Meghan issue.” There’s no way to erase the fact that Harry married Meghan or the fact that H&M are considered “modern” because she’s a WOC. Without Meghan, Harry would be another unhappy royal who resents the chains of monarchy. Tina Brown thinks the toothpaste can go back in the tube.
Tina Brown again? What, is the paperback version of her screed out already? Yuck. And given all the hysterical hand wringing and whining when the Sussexes attended one event publicly, why on earth would any sane person think they would come back for more of that?
Didn’t her book become a bestseller?
It was a bestseller in the very barest sense of the word. The bottom on the Top 25 books on the list and the margin was very big between her book sales and the books higher on the list!
I wonder if she earned out the advance. It didn’t stay in the NYT top ten for nearly as long as normally would be expected.
Yes, there is a taste for trash.
I’m curious, was it really considered a bestseller? I was checking rankings on Amazon periodically. IIRC, a couple of weeks post official publication, the Kindle version was already out of the top 100, while the hardcover was floating around 50ish and lower, and was outranked on the list by about a half dozen children’s books.
I was in Barnes & Noble recently, and her book was marked down already, and not just for B&N members. It wasn’t in the Bestsellers or New Nonfiction sections, either. It was on a table with a bunch of quickie books about the Jubbly (those books were marked down, too). It might have been just that particular B&N; not much interest in the RF in central CA. But this doesn’t bode well for future sales.
It was similar where I am in NJ. Was in my B&N a couple of weeks ago and casually looked around for it; found a couple of copies inconspicuously sitting on a big set of shelves along with lots of other new – biographies, I think. Didn’t see it again when I was back a week later, maybe it was moved to a Jubbly table somewhere. Wherever it was, it sure wasn’t prominently displayed.
Yeah, good luck with that.
Not only do they need him they need Megan. They are an incredible team but they ruined that with racism & jealousy.
“Commuter Arrangement “ so that means Harry doesn’t HAVE to divorce Meghan and abandon his children but can just leave her in California when he comes back. Fuck these racists.
That’s what stood out to me. Like he’s going to come back to help out his brother he doesn’t even talk to right now, and fly back to see his wife and children every so often?! This is pure fantasy…
They’re writing about her like she’s some embarrassing girlfriend that they guess he can stop by and visit whenever he has the time. Like she’s a mistress-sized problem and not his actual WIFE and mother of his 2 children whom he loves desperately.
It seems like Will and Kate are the ones heading toward the commuter marriage. What exactly do these fools want Harry to do for them?
That’s just so bizarre – this couple would *never* do a commuter marriage. Never. Why would Brown even say that?
Meghan and Harry might do some events for Charles but since William sent Jason to testify against Meghan, that ship has sailed. Plus, there’s no way that the Sussex’s would want to be in a position to rely on William financially so no, they’re not coming back to pick up the slack.
I doubt they’d do events for Charles either since he tried to drag Harry into his access for cash scandal. Based on the past few months, it seems like Harry has changed his feelings on Charles from wanting to work out the relationship (Oprah 2021) to something closer to “space” (his spokesperson unequivocally stating that he and Meghan only met the Queen in April and ignoring the question about missing Charles or William in the Hoda interview).
Charles’ reaction to the cash for access scandal was him reverting back to old tricks. “Oh, I’m in trouble? Let me throw Harry under the bus as a diversion.”
Charles may say all the right things behind the scenes about repairing the relationship (who knows?), but when he gets into trouble, PC shows he hasn’t changed.
As the sayings go: Actions speak louder than words. And when someone shows you who they are, believe them.
This part. I think they would have made the half in approach work if that had been agreed to in 2019/2020 but now they are settled, protected, financially independent and away from the worst parts of Harry’s family. Why on earth would they go back? We have seen how much KP has been leaking post Jubby. Why would they step up into being targets again? And that doesn’t even take into account the horrific racism Meghan and the children would face. And the possibility of having to rely on TOB in some way in the future seems a really stupid move.
Harry was hugely important to the royals on the global stage but they tried to ruin his marriage, used him as a human shield for his useless brother and threw him out in the cold. I hope he continues to do whatever is best for himself, his wife, and their children.
Well put.
@Sunny it’s insane to me how they all act like the Sussexes would automatically “accept” the half-in nonsense at this point.
It would be like if a guy proposed to me, I said no, he went on to marry someone else and have children with them, then I popped up three years later, like, “okay, I accept now!”
Harry and Meghan have made lives for themselves in California. They’re not going back to the BRF and it’s delusional the way all of these commentators speak as if it’s something that would ever happen.
A “commuter arrangement”? This gets better and better, doesn’t it? They desperately want Harry back but without Meghan. God these people are blind, deaf and … stupid.
It’s the same as when charles suggested that she keeps working as an actress. With every single word they utter it becomes more and more clear that they absolutely detested Meghan from the start without her actually doing anything but breathe. They hated the idea of harry being with her, they hated the idea of her being part of that family. They never wanted her and they never accepted her and it literally screams racism.
Yes, and I wish to hell this Tina Brown trick would shut her damn mouth. She’s becoming as dishonest and toxic as Sr.
@kelleybelle — Tina Brown has been dishonest and toxic throughout her long career.
Of course they need Harry. He and Meghan are the only ones who have the IT factor and a work ethic. Will and Kate are lazy and boring. It’s kind of like if your more successful sibling/rival who is tired of putting up with your sh*t, got the job of his dreams in another city and left you to take care of your ailing parents.
It’s the Lamebridges’ lack of work ethic that gets me most. Even at their most dull and uninteresting, I think I’d be somewhat more accepting of them — never FULLY accepting, those racists — but I’d be a little more inclined to cut them some slack if they’d just DO THEIR JOBS. Visit their charities and patronages regularly, and take supplies beyond the smiles and thoughts. Draw attention to their patronages’ work and do some fundraising. Geez loo-eeze, do SOMETHING besides wear unflattering couture and pose for photo ops.
They call themselves The Firm, well, newsflash, real companies find a way to show valued employees that they are indeed appreciated. Otherwise, those employees give notice and leave.
💯 And an exodus always starts with the top performers, the ones who are competent and confident enough to know that they can get a better arrangement somewhere else. How many “top performers” are even left in the royal family? They deliberately orchestrated the conditions that led to the star-performer exodus, but they refuse to accept and adjust to the very situation that they created. Congratulations: You played yourself.
“Excessive pressure” and yet that doesn’t seem to translate into stepping up to a full workload.
Prince Harry and his princess Meghan are and were the crown jewels of the RF. The RF was too stupid to realize what they had. They let the lazy jealous racists Cambridges just bully them relentlessly. Big Mistake. Huge.
Tina Brown is fool. You know who needs Harry? His beautiful little family in Montecito and he needs them. That is what grown ups do, take care of the family that they decided to have with their partners. They don’t cheat on and ignore their wives and have temper tantrums.
Yes, this isn’t stated enough! Harry is needed in Montecito and oh look, he is 100% accepted here. The US loves this family, except for that Orange charlatan who oafishly tries to curry favor with royals who despise him. Harry and Meghan are blooming. They are too alpha for a tiny role in the UK, they are thriving where they are.
I don’t know how many more times or in how many more ways Harry can express that he is absolutely delighted with his wife, his life, and his entire situation. I can’t believe that many people that aren’t 50+ year old monarchists actually buy into Tina Brown or any other royal rag “reporter”.
It seems the continuing PR strategy here is to make him look like he’s shirking his “rightful” duty–and can’t be “truly successful” unless he’s back with the Firm.
An asset for Willy so he can sit back while Harry works.
Hi Tina, how about no.
What the hell is a commuter relationship?
When I was young, my dad went to college and scored a good job a few hours away from where we lived. My dad stayed there with a friend during the week and came home on weekends until my mom finished her nursing program and we could all move there. It took about 2.5 years, so that was a commuter marriage/family. Totally different when the distance is a whole continent and ocean away and Tina Brown knows that. She like the rest of the royalists, are hoping absence makes the heart grow forgetful. That’s why she phrased it “And it’s possible that Meghan – maybe they will have a commuter arrangement.” She meant to say “And Meghan….she’ll peace out of the relationship soon enough and won’t be a worry.”
And TB et al hope that in a commuter relationship, it’ll be out of sight, out of mind regarding Meghan and the children. They would love for Harry to increasingly devote his time and attention to the RF away from his own nuclear family. It’s really reprehensible that they’re obviously salivating at the thought the marriage will fail under those circumstances.
@Feeshalori, and they would be throwing English Roses at him right and left. Kate was bad enough trying to arrange his single love life. She’d be even more rabid now. 🙄🙄🙄
What’s ironic is that the “commuter arrangement” Tina Brown and the Firm are hoping for is already in motion with the 2nd in line and his wife. There’s much less distance involved in their case, but now there’s 4 homes to make up for that.
It sounds like open acknowledgment that no one has any intention of tamping down the toxic racism in the press, in the Firm, and within the BRF that might make it safer for Meghan and the kids to return. So Harry should “commute” to be a fall guy while the reach of the monarchy continues to crumble.
It’s hard to imagine even the most devout monarchist thinking that Harry would want his family’s future well-being in William’s grip.
The chances of Harry coming back are slim ar it is, but it will be even slimmer if they keep excluding his wife.
Interesting anecdote: My mother, who doesn’t try to follow the royals (but listens to me babbling about them), suddenly asked me why William needs Harry to return because she saw some article about it. So, I explained to her what a lazy, useless git he is…I digress.
I bring it up because the message coming through to the general US public is that William can’t handle the job. So this endless drumming from the British tabloids that Harry simply MUST come back is not making William look good AT ALL.
💯 and now that the “magic is dimming” people like my mom (who also barely follows the British Monarchy) are noticing that William certainly has “lost his looks and charm and he seems so snobbish.” Once the shine wears off it becomes so much easier for people to notice all of those other pesky flaws like being a jerk, lazy, purposefully ignorant, mean, petty, sociopathic racist and unfaithful…. Tina isn’t helping him one but with the American PR problem.
PW looks *miserable* now. And it wasn’t always like that. I was bored and surfing through old posts, and he and K were actually… happy? They had smiles and seemed to enjoy meeting people and being in each other’s company.
But now? The difference between then and now is *stark*.
Cannot would combust if Meghan came back. Luckily, Khate is one her way out anyway, lol!
Once the queen is gone, the idea that Harry will return to the firm to hang out with William, Charles, and Kate seems extremely unlikely.
I agree. With the Jubilee he only went to two events and then left a few days later. In his interview with Hoda he wouldn’t even say that he missed his dad or brother. Once the Queen passes I think he is done.
The Keens are burdened by attending a “work” event for an hour max twice a week? Sure Jan.
The Windsor’s do need Harry. While he continues to be unnecessarily and gleefully treated as hurtfully as possible by his family one wonders what could King Charles possibly offer as an enticement. It’s fine to talk in theory about Harry returning part time but everyone knows he won’t stand for his wife being excluded. Since PC made no public appearance with Harry and his family at the Jubilee I have wondered if Harry would even return for his fathers coronation.
What I’m getting is that Charles is willing to come to the table to try and work something out with Harry, but William unequivocally refuses.
Lizzie, I keep thinking that H&M would go to PC’s coronation if the TQ asked and he said he would. I’m not even sure if he would tell TQ he would do it.
That would be awful if she put Harry in a position where he doesn’t want to do this, but once again agrees out of his love and loyalty to her. That would really back him in a corner.
Does anyone knows how her book fared ? Cod the silly woman has been taking nonstop every chance she gets
Wishful thinking. I thought the half in half out arrangement would not have worked, either, the dynamics would never have worked. And without the queen, I’m not sure what the draw would be for Harry to suddenly come back to a royal life he never seemed to want and which drove Meghan to suicidal ideation?
If the Cambridge’s are a good as the press say they and are as strong, they wouldn’t NEED Harry to come back. The press are REALLY saying that the Cambridge’s can’t do it and Harry is the only one that can. That balcony picture at the Jubilee showed how dry, dull and boring the monarchy looks and the press is scared.
And how racist of Tina Brown to say that only Harry should come back and leave Meghan at home. She is hoping they divorce so Harry can marry a white woman and have white babies.
I totally agree with you. The last presentation of the Queen at the balcony on the Jubilee’s last day, where we saw Charles and William and family, looked remarkably so pathetic. There was nothing resplendent and magical about that balcony scene. All the characters looked heartbroken and downcast. Maybe the British media saw that but can’t admit to themselves that they need Harry and Meghan up there to give it a touch of inclusiveness, magnificence and glamour.
Why would he want to go back to being told what can and can’t do with his charities and when he can promote them? Why would he want to place his wife and kids under that scrutiny? Nothing about the people who harassed his wife have changed. It will be even worse because spineless Charles will be in charge. Even half in is a bad idea. He got his freedom and his own cash. They don’t need the umbrella of the Monarchy to do good things.
I already know what Charles and company are going to try to do. They will use Harry’s security issue as leverage for the half in deal. If he’s half in he can get all the security he had before back.
Harry DOES have that security. HIS OWN. IN AMERICA. If Chaz is thinking to bribe him with it for when Harry comes to the UK, Harry won’t really have a reason once Lizzie is gone. If he goes back to see his friends, who’s to know (esp. if he doesn’t stay at Frogmore)? We know how well H&M can move around under the radar, with no one knowing where they’ve been until they’re gone.
Unless there was a *public* apology, I doubt they’d come back to do *anything* FOR the RF in terms of “work”, even on the side.
Charles can promise mess until the cows come home…but if he suddenly passes away, William will be running things–and Harry would be nuts to risk that bootheel.
I think they need to leave Harry alone to get on with is life. Andrew is an example of what not to do. if the work load is too much they need to downsize what they take on. they are highly ineffective to the charites that they are patrons of . Meghan, Harry and to spme degree Charles are they only ones imapctful. if they are not re thinking the need to Baby banks and reimagining Homeless ness than what good are they. Smartworks found away to get to empower women to get into work, together created funding to rebuild and create a way to sustain the hubb kitchen. Invictus is paving the way for veteran injured soldiers. princes trust also impacts youth in britain.
so downsize and concentrate on the ones that have an impact
Harry and Meghan could start a “How to be a successful British royal”consulting firm and sell step by step instructions for how to implement their ideas to the BRF. Not actually, of course, but Lol. There you go BRF, now you have all the successful ideas and just need to implement then yourselves, since you absolutely insist that the spectacular 7 are the “true stars” anyways.
I love the idea of a H/M consultancy business on how to be a royal in the 21 st century. The current royal retainers aren’t getting the big picture. It is obvious they think copying H/M is a band-aid solution for the foreseeable future. Charles, Camilla, William ,and Kate need a boot camp on how to be relevant instead of being dull and messy. There! That is H/M 1/2 in solution with a sizeable fee and a public apology.
Frankly, I think the opposite is true. I think once Gran dies, Harry will feel even less of a need to play nice with the Firm.
The only way I see him helping at all, is if Charles is dead and William passes too before George is 18. So as a temporary regent in extraordinary circumstances.
I was thinking that too. The next monarch gets REAL messy if we hop to Andrew, his daughters, Edward, etc. Nothing appealing down there. Anne would be an ideal temporary regent, but the succession line is too tricky.
But speaking of needing working royals: I DO think it’s interesting how much of Beatrice we’re seeing lately. She’s at Ascot again today with her husband. I’m looking forward to seeing a lot of “warm greetings” and cheek kisses with Uncle Chuck this summer.
Interestingly, when TQ passes, Beatrice will become a counsellor of state, along with Will, Harry, and Andrew. I’m curious if there’s any connection. It could be as simple as, Beatrice and Edo are auditioning for a hopeful role as working royals, especially since TQ, patron of multiple organizations, obviously can’t continue. Poor overworked Will and Kate can’t be expected to do everything, dontcha know.
I think Bea always attends Ascot.
I could not agree more, Mel.
Bea can audition, and she might even be a good working royal in some hypothetical world but Charles will never let it happen because it is what Andrew wants. You won’t be able to ever truly banish Andrew if he can cling to the relevance of his daughter, the working royal.
I also agree with Mel. I think he will definitely go to the Queen’s funeral, but wouldn’t be surprised if he skipped Charles’s coronation.
I wish I was a chiropractor in the UK. The money I could make on the whiplash that must occur with the whipping back and forth with their stances….$$$$…I wonder how much it hurts.
It’s really gross how these people keep emphasizing that *Harry* needs to come back, with very few of them treating Meghan as a footnote at best. We already know that the RF still stupidly held hope that Harry would return alone before the announcement of the pregnancy with Lili, thanks to one of the more low key RRs admitting as much on Twitter.
It’s sheer desperation to continue pushing this talking point. Monarchy and media colluded to harm and chase out Meghan and now they’re upset because their golden couple has consistently shown what utter duds they are. No amount of propping up, photoshopped images, or purchased “fans” on social media will change the fact that Will and Kate are useless trash.
The hilarious thing is that the RF already *knew* that because they kept sending Harry to do work the heir should’ve been doing and stuck him with this pair of idiots to make them look semi-human. And now they’re in despair because no amount of PR and protection will make W&K appealing, and W&K don’t *want* to do the work in the first place. They did this to themselves so they need to stop whining and carry on.
And the irony is, because Harry was being sent all over the place, doing much of the work Will should have shared in, to the point he’s said himself he was getting burned out – HE’S the one who developed all the skills, has all the contacts, while Will is useless at pretty much everything related to his official role. Inadvertently, the RF perfectly positioned Harry for doing what he ultimately did, walk away and be successful outside the royal bubble.
Yeah, and Willnot has always been half in-half out, and Kitty barely has a toe in. This fiction that it would never work ignores the heir and wife who mainly vacation “for a living”.
So, do we think Tina is just making shit up or who would be the source? We know she got a lot of her book context from Ma Midds but no way are the Middletons going to admit the Cambridges need help. I think she is just voicing her twisted fantasies about Harry out loud and it’s frankly embarrassing.
Harry and Meghan come back? After this latest Jubilee insult and leak fiasco? Yeah, no, that’s not going to happen.
Tina Dear…have a seat, we need to talk. Sweetie, he flew his family in and partied with granny and some BFFs. Then they floated into church on a cloud of star power and elegance. Then, honey, they flew back before Louis could even finish destroying his mother’s Early Childhood bonafides. Girl he is just “not that into you…or his family.” Cry more though. Your tears can help water those Montecito gardens.
Zing!
LMAO
I hope sincerely that biiitch sees this missive.
😂💯
TYVM fo yo succinct summation.
+++++a million @Liz Version 700o Amazing. Don’t know who I would back in a battle between you and Madea. A photo finish.
Madea: “Put the shut to the up. Okay? The shut to the up.”.
It’s interesting that they can’t think of a single reason Harry would even WANT to come back, aside from an emotionally manipulative appeal.
@Margles, that’s such a good point. What exactly would be in this for Harry? Absolutely nothing. Except grief.
Exactly, cui bono, who benefits from this situation? Certainly not Harry.
Don’t make me laugh at the “work” load excuse the 30 to 40 minutes they spend at an organization pretending to care once or twice a week is too much that they need Harry back? Give me a break! They aren’t working 9-5 five days a week.
I need to withdraw from reading articles about the royal family because they’re becoming more and more nonsensical. They took pride in demonstrating to the general public how pleased they were not to engage with Harry and Meghan. What happened behind closed doors has yet to be reported because nothing happened. They knew from the onset that Harry and Meghan would only attend two events and host a social at Frogmore that did not include the Cambridges or the Cornballs.
Members of the RF have become caricatures, pompous snobs. One only sees them performing work-related activities, not as ordinary people interacting with friends and family.
Imagine Kate playing with her children, and it’s not a photo-op or William riding a bike rather than boarding a helicopter. When was the last time Charles dressed casually to tend to his garden, and what does Camilla do when she’s not showcasing? Where are photos of the Wessex family enjoying a social event that’s not royal-related, and when was the last time you saw Andrew and Fergie together? Beatrice is working overtime for publicity without demands to see her baby. Obsessed Morgan’s rating is below sea level, and certain journalists are sitting beside a phone that doesn’t ring. All the books, articles, and podcasts are about the two royals who are no longer tax-funded or live in the UK. Somebody, please make this make sense.
Royal “duties” are all about photo-ops. The point is for the public to see them “working.” The only things we know about the RF’s private lives are those that the royals want to make public – and then the public can decide if they believe them or not. Everything else is just guessing by the BM – and because they’re just guessing, the stories seem schizophrenic. The same with H&M – they will announce what they want the public to know and then they won’t say anything else – so the BM make up stories to fill in the gaps. Royal reporting doesn’t make sense because it’s not supposed to make sense. If there was only one sensible story, then there wouldn’t be a need for all those royal experts to interpret everything.
Yeah, the family needs him back, but that ship sailed to California a long time ago. If the Queen and Charles had told William to shut it back in 2020 (even further into 2020 than Harry and Meghan’s announcement), they probably could have negotiated a half-in arrangement that would work for everyone.
Now it’s become A Thing, the couple is settled in California rather than Canada, and everyone has gotten used to the status quo whether they’re happy about it or not. And no, Charles being king isn’t going to change any of that. William is going to be more insufferable as Prince of Wales than he is now, and Charles is going to have his hands full dealing with that and with being dropped as the head of state of a bunch of countries.
“…to help relieve the firm of its huge workload…”
🤣🤣🤣🤣 Yeah, the RF looks so worn-out. Heartbreaking. 🤪🤪
The use of the word “need” to describe anyone wanting H&M (or even more rudely, just H) to return to work for the RF is disgusting. It places the onus of that institution surviving on H. That is not H&M’s burden any more. Their present life that they have painstakingly created – and in which they are thriving – must be respected. The future of the RF is for E, C & W to decide. Keep the focus there.
Beautifully stated. The future of the monarchy rests on the heirs. Whatever happens from here on out is their responsibility, not Harry’s.
This fantasy that Harry will come back and fix everything is hilarious and so far displaced from reality that I am ostensibly concerned for the general mental health of the rota, their readers, and the royals.
@Merricat that’s exactly where I am. These people are truly unhinged and it’s passed the point of disturbing. Anyone who thinks Harry would leave his family (and job, friends, various work and charitable commitments— everything) in CA and “commute” to work for the BRF again is literally delusional.
Even if Harry was an extremly forgiving person, basically a saint to be honest, and decided to come back and help once Charles is king …what are they going to do? Make him sign a job contract?
Because a legal obligation would be the only way that Harry would stay. The BM and the RR are what they are, abusive institutions. And there’s no way in hell that they would no abuse Harry when they needed to cover for Billy and Chuck. Any comeback for Harry (or Meghan but that’s even a more ridiculous idea) is doomed to failure.
Luckily Harry has no reason to come back so all these articles are just entertaining in their desperation. IMO It’s more likely that after Betty dies Harry takes himself and his children out of the order of succession.
This is hilarious. But Hunt as been the only one pointing out what everyone who had sense saw, that Harry/Meghan did star power. They dazzled people. They were the only couple showing that hey being Royal is more than jus sitting around in hats. I think what is going on right now is Charles realizing that if they had did half in/half out, it would have been better for everyone. Harry/Meghan would have went to the Caribbean and wowed the crap out of everyone. They would have been doing things on the ground with charities, heard concerns, not done that terrible AF photo op.
But Tina Brown thinking that Harry needs the RF is beyond hilarious. He does not.
The good news is that once the Commonwealth countries don’t recognize the UK sovereign as a head of state, the workload will go down. Billy, Kitty and Chuck will be fine.
Yeah. Their “huge” workload is getting lighter all the time.
I believe Harry and Meghan were very sincere about the half in prospect and they probably truly thought it might relieve some of the problems they were experiencing.
But now they have experienced freedom. Specifically Harry has experience freedom like he has never known. Maybe the military he felt some, but that is not the same as having a family, providing for yourself and championing the causes that are near and dear to your heart.
How the BM thinks that the shine of the BRF is so bright no one could ever leave it is, well, somewhat pathetic. You are asking someone to serve their country and sit back while you abuse them for the glory of being royal. Trading actually making a difference for royal glamour is not what they think it is.
Yeah- The Cambridge duo made their bed. Now the poor things might have to work more than 15-20% of the year. The horror!
Of course he was an asset. He’s a personable and caring man, and he married an incredibly hardworking, kind, and intelligent woman. They would’ve made an incredible contribution to the royals and were ready to do so, but the royals let jealousy, politics, and racism get in the way. Their loss.
The image I have in my head is one wherein the RF are in an office having just slammed the door on M&H. They’re sitting around the table analyzing, discussing and brainstorming what they can do about / with M&H. After tense negotiations and floating several ideas they reluctantly come to an agreement then go over to open the door to inform M&H of what’s coming. Much to their surprise M&H are not there but can be seen off in the distance, holding hands, smiling, walking further and further away, their backs to the door.
That’s how I see all the contortions and hand wringing of the RF. They still think they’re that important
@OneOfTheMarys, I enjoy this image (:
And tbh, it’s probably pretty close to the truth.
The Windsors don’t do sorry because they think it’s beneath them. They have nothing to offer Harry to make him return to them. Harry is free, rich and happy with his wife ,children and sunshine. He ain’t never going back.
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. All W&K and C&C had to do was stop smearing their family members. But that was too much to ask.
I recently watched a documentary about QE’s grandfather, George V, where he basically let his cousin, Nicolas and his entire family (the Romanovs), be murdered by the Bolsheviks, because of public opinion. George V was afraid the British would turn on him if he allowed his cousins to flee there for safety.
For context, Nicolas was perceived negatively by the public at the time.
I say all of this to point out that the Windsor’s, above all, care more about preserving their positions than anything else.
George let the entire family pass on by not taking them all in and doing nothing to help supposedly one of the daughters was talked about as a match for prince Edward
I think Peter Hunt is stating the obvious. It would be interesting if he actually thought it would happen, though. Tina Brown has shown who she is these past weeks, so she’s not worth mentioning further. Isn’t it interesting what neither of them mentions is the royal rota? The individual family members are problematic (to put it politely), the “grey men” are quite simply atrocious (to put it politely), and the rr are … (there’s no way to put that politely). I’m sure that H&M can hardly wait to rush back to merry old England to join that sh!t show. In my opinion, the rr’s would be even worse than they are now.
I guess the one thing the BM and so called biographers are really good at is spinning a lovely fairytale. They know fairytales aren’t real, right?
As I recall, as part of the original plan, Harry and Meghan said they refused to be beholden to the royal rota, that their events would be open to non mainstream press, publications with different perspectives, etc. Wasn’t the half in/half out idea essentially, they would give up the share of public money that supported them, and therefore not be answerable to the RR in the name of the public, and would replace that funding stream with money earned privately outside the scope of the royal family. I wonder how problematic the idea of ditching the RR was in the original discussions. And there’s no reason the Sussexes would change their attitudes about all that, not after the way they’ve been treated the last two years.
So why is not Meghan mentioned as coming back with harry
You know why. We all know why.
I find it appalling and disgusting how Tina Brown and her cohorts continue to ignore, Harry is now a husband and father. He has his own family to look after and support. If his father Charles and brother William can’t keep the British Monarchy afloat without the sixth in line, then they’ve got much deeper issues going on.
The real problem is Tina knows the UK press can only do so much at propping up, Charles and William. Both men are uncharismatic and will not be well received like the Queen has been for so many years. The British Monarchy will be in for major trouble. Instead, of embracing Harry’s wife and kids, to ensure his cooperation and support. They see the man is clearly in love with her and adores his two small children. Yet, they continue to mock and harass his wife. And act shocked almost befuddled by his rejection of returning full time.
William and Kate are not Harry and Meghan’s concern anymore. Harry played third wheel for years and William’s trying to end Harry’s relationship with Meghan was a “deal breaker” for Harry. And it only got worse. ANd Kate was never Harry’s friend, she proved it by her behavior. Charles needs to deal with William, he’s the “heir” and it’s up to Charles.
The Sussexes are living their best lives and dreams. Why on earth would they want to give this up to become “show ponies?” The Windsors offer nothing but themselves to justify their existence and look absolutely miserable while doing so. The Kate woman has a frightening nervous wide mouth laugh which shows her lack of breeding and her husband looks like a grumpy senior citizen. To solidify how out of touch these folks are, they mimic the behavior, how they engage and dress like the Sussexes. A pitiful bunch of wannabes.
Pure fantasy that Harry would return in any capacity. H&M are a team you can see that when they are together, if you want one you will get both.
The burden was always on Harry and that’s what he hated. He’s not going back to that.
Ridiculous “I think there is excessive pressure on the Cambridges to take up the slack for both Harry and Andrew. And I think they will need Harry back at a certain point, particularly probably after the Queen dies, because he was an asset.”
They could have easily divided up Andrew’s former workload among his two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. But refuse to do so and muddle about complaining of the pressure to step up by the Cambridges. As for Harry, being asked to return in the future by Prince Charles, what incentive will they be offering? More emotional and mental abuse by the British press and no help/protection from the Firm. Who would want to give up their freedom and peace of mind living in Montecito to return to a daily invasion of privacy and harassment?
The Cambridges and Prince Charles might want Andrew and Harry back as escapgoats. They’ve repeatedly, in the past used the spares to distract from the mishaps of the heirs.
If the “working” royals they have now all work a regular workday all year round like normal people, extra workers wouldn’t be necessary. For what they are paid and as much assistance as they have that’s not too big an expectation.
If William isn’t up to his future job, he should renounce it now. He can’t even hold up his end as a supposed working royal. He expects Harry to fly in, abandon his wife and kids, and do William’s job for him all while William is white hot with rage, not speaking to him and snubbing him at every turn? Is he fucking crazy? No sane person would accept (or make) such an “offer.”
How offensive to not mention Meghan. I notice that some European royals travel with their cabinet ministers as unofficial trade ambassadors. Meghan would make an excellent trade ambassador or be great at soft diplomacy. She is politically savvy. I get the impression that William and Kate don’t really have a clue, and if William does read his briefing papers, you can’ expect him to be effective, unless he’s naturally gifted, and he shows no signs of that- or at least the RR have not written about it.
LOL!! Tina Brown is such a tool. Sweden keeps slimming down and they are doing fine. Same with the Danes and Norwegians. King Wilhelm seems very popular in Holland. I wonder why. Oh right … no uber pretense that they are essential in some way or doing anything other than historical AND symbolic cosplay. The British “royals” need to get over themselves. IMO it is the Head of the Church of England nonsense that is the real spanner int he works.
Katya – Keen observation about the Head of the Church of England nonsense.
We tend to speak about the royals as individuals, each with their own name, personality, ambitions and a fair amount of free will. Just like us.
But in the light of the invisible contract the contractors see the royals primarily as functions and roles in the royal system, their personality/individuality is subordinate.
Peter Hunt sees Harry and Meghan first as personalities with their own ambitions whereas Tina Brown and most royalists and rota reporters see Harry only as a function in the royal system.
Tina keeps hammering on her point that Harry needs to come back because the royal system is broken. Therefore all the partners in the invisible contract suffer.
The shock came when none of the working royals was able to turn the international royal Jubilee tours into a success, be it in the Carribean or Canada. Their soft power fails to bind the 15 Commonwealth realms together to the monarchy and maybe the United Kingdom will fail aswell, considering the calls for Scottish and N-Irish independence.
The biggest losers are the royal rota who are losing a lot of money since Sussexit and they are prohibited to write about juicy secrets of the working royals, while their Golden Sussex goose is now out their reach. They are desperate for content.
Meghan showed Harry the benefit of being an individual, just like his mother taught him. He cherishes his freedom and new life. Why would he reduce himself again to a function for the royal system and abuse of the rota? The Jubilee celebration was closure for Harry regarding his past as a royal role and function.
The way the Brits have been carrying on since the Sussexes were at the Jubbly is so bitter and contradictory. They’re still talking about them,still doing desperate stunts, still leaking bile and still saying they need Harry for reasons. Harry has a family and commitments. He’s planning 2 Invictus Games, a documentary, and his polo team. He had his wife and children, and Meghan’s also busy. It’s not like they’re on ice in America. I don’t understand why those in the UK seem more angry the further removed the Sussexes are from royal life and the fact that Harry is his own man with his own life and family. Why should he support them when they constantly tear him down, even for a brief visit. It’s sickening and pathetic.
Why is the incompetence of Charles and William with their consorts Harry’s burden? He has merely left the firm so the remainders in the company need to regroup and work harder to create a winning strategy. Game on bishes!
There are already part time working royals so that’s more bs from the rota. And in case you haven’t been paying attention the greatest scandals by far are from the full time ones. Plus the royal family sell everything under the sun in shops so not quite.
she actually thinks that 1)Harry will willingly rejoin the Firm after all the smack they’ve talked about his wife in the last 2 years; and 2)he would agree to a “commuter” relationship, spending 6 months of the year in the Firm (unsaid but not unheard was that there would be no place for Meghan)?
she REALLY thinks this? she’s delusional. The passing of the Queen is the the last thread that binds Harry to the Firm. They only came for the Jubbly at her request and attended as private citizens, NOT working royals. H&M will attend QEIIs funeral, after that I’m pretty sure they won’t go back at all.
And the “commuter” relationship would systematically keep in even longer in the UK as the time went on. She would be phased out. Harry was right to leave, with Meghan and raise their family in the US.
Until the entire royal family respect and accept Harry and his family nothing will get better-I truly hope Harry can avoid being under the thumb of Willy and Katie-the misery would become a time bomb waiting to go off-Willy will always try and show the UK public whose in charge-making the entire Sussex family jump through hoops is his wet dream-he would always want to show Harry who is boss in this family and he better not complain or disagree with any royal actions or rather the firm’s business model-I really believe he wants to beat Harry down to size or rank as they say-because Willy is the future king he could do anything to Harry and His family swithout any complaints from anyone-this sends chills down my spine-God bless and keep the Sussex family in your heart.
Tina showed bias against Harry and Meghan in the Palace Papers. Why would she think they would pay attention to her?