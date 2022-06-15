Patricia Heaton: Pixar ‘castrated’ Buzz Lightyear by letting Chris Evans voice him

Just so we’re clear, let’s get some of this backstory straight. In the Toy Story movies, the Buzz Lightyear doll is voiced by Tim Allen. In the Lightyear movie (coming out this week), the fictional astronaut is voiced by Chris Evans. The doll is Tim Allen, the astronaut is Chris Evans. You get it? The doll is “based on” the real astronaut (real in the Toy Story world). That’s how Pixar explained why Tim Allen doesn’t voice Buzz Lightyear in Lightyear. Because the doll and the astronaut are not the same.
So, Tim Allen’s friend and former costar Patricia Heaton took issue with all of that and she did so in the grossest way. She tweeted this yesterday:
Saw the trailer for Buzz Lightyear and all I can say is Disney/Pixar made a HUGE mistake in not casting my pal @ofctimallen Tim Allen in the role that he originated, the role that he owns. Tim IS Buzz! Why would they completely castrate this iconic, beloved character?
— Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) June 14, 2022
Ok so the current Buzz Lightyear movie is an origin story – but the reason the character became so beloved is because of what @ofctimallen created. Why remove the one element that makes us want to see it?#stupidHollywooddecisions https://t.co/bRn1lZgkac
— Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) June 14, 2022
… “Castrate”?? Good lord. Is there some way to wonder about the wisdom of not hiring Tim Allen without suggesting that Chris Evans is a “castrated” version of Tim Allen? I suppose Heaton is justifiably worried that kids won’t really care or even notice a big difference. I also suspect that Heaton’s own right-wing politics are playing a role here – her friend Tim is also pretty politically conservative, despite his history as a cocaine trafficker. Whereas Chris Evans is definitely more of a centrist (although he definitely snuggles up next to fascists, which should make Heaton happy).
She could have just sat there and eaten her food…
Well he does “own” the role, according to her. Because she used the word “castrate”, I immediately starting trying to see if a woman was involved in this casting decision. Such a graphic and frankly bizarre word choice. What a thing to say about beloved characters in beloved movies for children.
Hundreds of children with Allen-voiced Buzz Lightyear dolls are now checking them for testicles.
She is 100% freaky internalized misogyny embodied. She can 100% f&ck off.
@crowhood – Best comment of the month!
but then she can’t complain about how hard it is for conservatives like her (or Allen, or Kelsey Grammer) to get work in H’wood.
never mind that pesky fact that they all had extremely successful long-running network shows. THEY COULDN’T GET WORK, DAMMIT.
I really dislike this whiny little crank.
All those years I thought george clooney was buzz’ voice
Well, bless her heart.
So graphic though. She seems angry and aggressive, about a cartoon.
I feel like people with politics like hers (grievance politics) aren’t “happy” unless they’re upset about something. they need to work themselves into a lather about something, whether it’s abortion or a cartoon character’s voice.
I’m as Left as they come, but when I learned Chris Evans would voice Buzz Lightyear my first thought was, “How could they even consider giving someone else that Buzz Lightyear voice role when Tim Allen is still alive and well?” And that’s exactly what I posted on my Facebook page.
IMHO, it’s not about politics with Patricia but rather about an iconic character created through the voice acting of an iconic actor (regardless of how you feel about his politics) who wasn’t even considered for this new project.
I believe Patricia is right in saying Tim Allen ‘is’ Buzz Lightyear. He brought so much emotion, strength, and nuance to the character through his voice alone. It’s really a shame Disney took this route.
But it’s not the Buzz Lightyear doll, it’s the astronaut that inspired the doll.
Also, lots of original characters that one actor made famous have been successfully recast with another in cinema history.
It is about politics with Patricia and her ilk. Ironically for all the screaming they do about the word, they are the biggest snowflakes on the planet.
Sure, it’s natural to ask that question. But maybe not so natural to think that the toy character has been castrated because another actor is voicing the part. That’s basically a slam against Chris Evans and I don’t see why Patricia should do that.
I agree that Allen was great in that voice role, but THIS IS NOT THE SAME ROLE.
as noted above (and by the author in the first paragraph of this post), it is a different character.
and, frankly, perhaps Disney DID consider him for this role and perhaps someone mentioned that Allen is a Trumper and just *maybe* some folks won’t spend any money on his projects because of that. you may be able to separate the art from the artist, but too many people cannot and will not put $ in the pocket of someone who holds such odious opinions.
Why don’t you want the children to learn about eunuchs, Patricia?
LOL!
HAHAHAHAHAHAH…
Ah yes. A 70 year old man should definitely be cast as an action star in a fictional universe because he voiced a toy of the fictional character nearly 30 years ago.
I don’t see what his age has to do with it. I was confused about the casting until my now 20 yo kid explained that Lightyear wasn’t “our” Buzz. It’s an animated movie. If they wanted a 70 yo to voice it, who would care? James Earl Jones is voicing Darth Vader, after all.
Heaton’s issue is weird. Maybe my kid should explain it to her.
aktshuallieeee…
In the new Obi Wan show, it’s AI that is approximating James Earl Jones voice from Hayden Christiansen’s on-set performance. JEJ is 90ish and is retired, i believe. JEJ gets credit because, well, he created the vocal character and provided the seeds for the AI to work with. And that it’s the right thing to do. But they are using the same voice/deep-fake tech they used for Mark Hamill in the Mandalorian and Book of Boba Fett. I
Now… should/could they do the same with Tim Allen? It’s Disney, so absolutely. But, contracts & q-factor & avengers & ageism & Disney vs GOP all help explain the switch to a hotter, more marketable talent.
@larelyn: i believe several sources (including CNN, supported by the show’s producers) have confirmed that it is james earl jones doing vader in the new obi wan show. hayden christensen is playing the physical role. if you’ve seen articles to the contrary, i’d love to know where/see a link (absolutely no sarcasm or snark here) because i haven’t been able to find anything to the contrary.
edit: never mind! i did find an article on slashfilm.com that talks about using respeecher (which i hate). interesting that none of the mainstream news/entertainment sites i looked at mentioned that at all. they all just say that jones returns. i hate the use of respeecher, tbh. thanks for the info! (and the dashing of my dreams 🙂 )
Ahh I didn’t realize it was animated. I thought it was the “live action” version of toy story’s origin story. My apologies. Age is completely irrelevant then.
I can’t say what I really want to say.
So….sit down trick.
Say it! Say it! Say it! I did, above.
She is a terrible person. This is just one example. Love your comment.
Well, I still won’t see it, though tempted just to be contrary, Patricia, but definitely wouldn’t have if Tim Allen were involved.
Does she actually think the Toy Story character… a plastic children’s toy that comes to life … has balls?
Or did she just purposely use a graphic representation of demasculatization to get attention/because she’s a wingnut who likes to use inflammatory language to drum up divisiveness?
Also, I’m trying to figure out when she co-starred with him: she was in Everybody Loves Raymond with Ray Romano and he was in Home Improvement with Patricia Richardson and Last Man Standing with Nancy Travis.
She used that language to be shocking, of course! But, I mean, when you talking masculinity and then comparing tim allen to chris evans?! No contest, lady, I’ll take the younger hotter nicer guy, thanks. I mean, think before you talk, lady.
Also, yeah, what was she in with tim allen? I’ll probably have to go google it. Edited to add: could not find anything
Someone should show her the boxing gif of captain America
It’s odd because Tim Allen’s main claim to fame is playing a parody of masculinity.
This is like Tucker Carlson getting mad he’s not attracted to the green M&M anymore.
People like to say Friends was one of the worst 90’s shows but Everybody Loves Raymond and Home Improvement were the two biggest flaming turds on television, absolutely not sorry to say.
I agree. And they were both so popular. I will never understand humans.
“despite his history as a cocaine trafficker”
I’m dead
and not just a cocaine trafficker…a rat, too.
So this is how I found out who originally voiced Buzz huh?
Lets see…Chris Evans fandom vs. Tim Allen fandom. I don’t think Disney/Pixar is worried about much. Patricia is being a crap person about this.
i know, right? are there really that many kids out there who are going to complain because the voices don’t match? i haven’t seen the trailers yet, so i don’t know how evans will do as a voice actor. but generally speaking, he’s a much better actor than allen, so i’d say he’ll do a better job with the material. also, i would think kids would be more excited to know captain america is the voice of buzz (disney synergy at work) then some 70 year old they’ve never heard of.
Patricia who, now?
In her own profile she writes “boy breeder” She’s a weirdo
oh man, i just commented above when i saw yours. i really don’t like to judge women and how they see/perceive themselves, but any woman who describes herself as a ‘breeder’ is just…it’s such a gross mentality. it’s horrible when men do it, but when women do it, it’s a whole-nother level of, i don’t know, unbelievable ickyness. these are anti-choice women who revel in their own oppression and vote for trump (see: patricia heaton, rabid anti-abortionist).
Eww. Does she means she’s breeding her…sons? Or that she only “makes” sons…? So many questions. 🤢
Sounds like a maga flex about bringing more toxic manly men into the world, thereby fulfilling her only purpose as a woman (note: I know nothing of her sons but surely at least one is an openly gay raging liberal??)
She can administer a blood test to her sons to check their testosterone levels, let them watch ‘Lightyear,’ and then test their blood again. Then she’ll have proof of how emasculating this CGI movie for children is.
I’m glad you pointed out how crazy she is; I doubt anyone cares about her thoughts on this. I will tell my husband later, and we will laugh
Whew she is a whole lot of nasty in one crazy little package isn’t she? Poor Buzz…crashed on a foreign planet (based on the commercials) and now Patricia is after his balls…
She is a right winger, so is Tim Allen. A guy who complains how hard it is to be a conservative in Hollywood. These people are just odd. Even with all their money, they still complain about stupid things.
She has made the same complaint loudly for years despite having starred in two very long running TV series and multiple other series built around HER that just didn’t make it. She works constantly.
And Tim Allen’s voice is that of an old man AND he has his own new series coming on Disney+ later this year. She just wanted to get her name in the news again
Exactly – she (and Tim and Kelsey Grammar) love to whine about being shunned for work for their politics, and yet they work non-stop and have had more success than 99% of actors out there. They’re just nasty whiners who want to feel like victims.
She is such a horrible human. Period. The End.
Why do Trumpettes always have to classify things in terms of a man’s virility?
Because they themselves question their own virility (and are self-hating as a result of that).
The stupidity goes to infinity…AND BEYOND!
Lol!
Ugh. She is a horrible person. I have disliked her for years and I can’t remember why. Tim Allen is also horrible.
Maybe because she attacked Sandra Fluke when she was a college student at Georgetown for wanting coverage for birth control. She was relentless and obnoxious and then gave a weak ass apology for it later. Attacking two people in Fluke and Evans who could be her children shows her level of trash heapness.
According to Madison Cawthorn, cocaine is *very big* among conservative Republicans. They have it at all the best or&ies.
That’s my understanding, and there’s literally nothing about supporting third world terrorist regimes known as drug cartels that conflict with their ideologies. (It’s just a side benefit that Reagan’s “war on drugs” has proliferated militarized police forces and for-profit prisons).
Madison Cawthorne has been awfully quiet lately, lol, he’s bit his own nose off.
Your pal lost out on a gig, Patricia. Everyone still has their balls.
*snort* 🤣
Not even lost out – they cast a different actor for a different role! I think it would be confusing to have the same actor voice the 2 characters.
She’s just always miserable and looking to fight about stuff that has nothing to do with her.
Doesn’t she have better things to worry about? Like her husband sexually harassing young women on the set of her most recently cancelled show? You know the one where she deludedly thought that she could pass for a woman in her 40’s. She’s a right wing nutter and her cookbook sucks.
Lololololo…What show was that?!?
Never mind. She was trying to play a 50 year old huh…okay Patty.
Sorry, you’re right she said she could pass for 50. It was that stupid show where she was some middle aged woman going to medical school.
This is stupid.
Just here to say the comments on this story are golden. 🤣🤣🤣 💀
+1
As someone replied to her, and I’m paraphrasing, there’s no victimization like conservative victimization. Have a seat, Patricia.
Since I can’t easily insert a meme here, let’s all briefly close our eyes and picture the famous meme “Please sir, may I have a crumb of oppression?”
I could not believe we were forced to read this absolute stupidity yesterday. That she left it up and actually made another tweet is just…
I’m just laughing because she thinks Tim Allen is a better show of virility than the young hot dude that played Captain America.
Castrated? Has she not seen Chris Evan’s leaked big “D” pics? Far from it baby! Chris “Jerome” Evans is a king and lusted after by many .. . no one is thinking about her 70 yr old buddy like that or at all.
I was coming here to say just this.
Sounds like a deliberate Rethuglican campaign against Disney.
Republicans get so outraged about the dumbest crap.
What a gross and weird thing to say. I grew up watching Toy Story and am super excited for this movie. I understand it’s literally a *different character* so of course someone else is voicing Buzz. And Chris Evans was freaking Captain America! He’s an excellent choice to voice this character.
She’s such an unforgivable garbage person. What a creep. Her buddy TA as well.
She’s horrible. I remember a huge kerfuffle when she commented on Twitter that the Democratic Party supported a “barbaric platform that champions abortion.” She then went after Sandra Fluke, a Georgetown University law student who Republicans barred from testifying in support of health insurance companies paying for contraceptives posting “Hey G-Town: stop buying toothpaste, soap, and shampoo! You’ll save money, and no one will want to sleep with you!” I also remember her taking a shot at Michael J. Fox when he appeared in a TV ad asking Missouri voters to approve stem cell research. She appeared in a response commercial arguing that opening up stem cell research would lead to women selling their eggs to fertility clinics. She apologized each time but the horse was, by then, out of the barn.
I had forgotten about this rightwing nutjob until she opened her big yap on twitter to defend (?) disgusting Tim Allen. Then I blocked her. I know it doesn’t matter, but it feels good.
The “boy breeder” thing is 🤮.
Yeah, because I’m sure a lot of pre-teen Home Improvement stans are mad that a mediocre “comedian” from 30 years ago isn’t being recast. I’m sure they were all planning to watch this specifically for Tim Allen. Disney is in the business of making money; if Tim Allen was still a box office draw they’d have offered him the role.
The more people like this irrelevant trash bag whine about their nostalgia, the more I think we’re all gonna die because these people won’t go to therapy and cope with the natural transition of getting older and seeing younger generations take their place on the stage.
“if Tim Allen was still a box office draw they’d have offered him the role.”
this right here. simplest explanation.
Jesus, Patty Karen, it’s $, plain and simple,.
Tsk tsk Pat. Your mind is in the gutter! Put the doll down and step back.
Patty’s posts have made idiots think that Disney dropped Tim Allen because he’s not “woke enough” for them completely ignoring the fact that he just finished filming The Santa Clause show for Disney+. It’s also hilarious how people are upset over this when we’ve known Chris Evans was the voice for over a year, this isn’t news.
It’s all about the balls.
She’s a shit starter for sure. Saying outrageous things and then issues half assed apologies. She’s definitely attention seeking here. I would never watch anything she was in again, period!
OMG! Thank you Kaiser for this post. I have to say, this is golden and I needed this today. every comment is awesome. I choose: “Merricat says hundreds of children with Allen-voiced Buzz Lightyear dolls are now checking them for testicles.” CC’s comment is also the best. why don’t you want the children to learn about Eunuchs Patricia?”.
Reminds me of wondering if I would grow up to be like Barbie. The very first thing I did upon recieving a nun doll as a gift, immediately undressing to see what nuns wore for underwear”.
I never really watched Toy Story or grew up with it, so the character of Buzz Lightyear is not really iconic for me in any sense.
But even if he WERE, in what universe would Tim Allen be better than Chris Evans? I mean…again, maybe I am not in the age bracket to be a Tim Allen fan. But still.