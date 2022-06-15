“Lady Gaga is in talks to join ‘Joker 2’ which is a musical, for some reason” links

This is real reporting: Joker 2 is probably going to be a musical and Lady Gaga will possibly join Joaquin Phoenix in the sequel. [LaineyGossip]
Lady Gaga can be so exhausting with her movie talk,i hope she has learned from last campaign.
I could not be more tickled at the idea of all those incels who totally fanboyed over the first Joker being totally in their feelings about this 👌🏻
HA! I really liked the first movie (though no power on earth would’ve gotten me to see it in a theater) and thought this musical idea was really stupid, but you’ve just revealed the humor in this situation. 😉
I can’t handle the texture of beans. Also raisins.
Peas! They’re light and pop in your mouth like pustules. I cannot eat fresh or cook peas without thinking this.
I see your peas and raise you with sausage with natural casing.
oysters and brains/kidneys/liver/tripe…..
Asparagus. Everything about it is just wrong, the smell, the taste, the texture (and I love green veggies, broccoli and brussel sprouts). IDK if kids outside California were forced to eat it, but it grows wild here, is a super cheap vegetable, so we had it practically nightly for dinner. I regularly stuffed it into my mouth and excused myself to the bathroom, where I spit it out.
I love asparagus! It’s a veggie I only got into as an adult. It’s kind of expensive here, NC native, and I can roast a mean asparagus
I can’t stand Brussel sprouts, but there is a diner chain back east that used to do a great roasted dish featuring it and other veggies: The Silver Diner. I miss that place so much.
I only pick very thin asparagus and it shrivels to a better texture.
Blue Ivy appearance has been blowing up on the timeline. So much commentary about that baby’s hair. So much to say about who she favors. Im just excited we got new pics of Blue.
I would die for blues’ hair! It’s beautiful
A lot of negativity and backlash around that baby’s hair. It’s ridiculous and the discussion is still hkinngg. So many micro-aggressions and prejudice from internet stars and z-listers coming for that child making and making a name for themselves
that’s awful. she’s such a cute little girl and her hair is gorgeous.
Blue Ivy has beautiful hair! People are criticizing this??? Good lord.
I think she’s adorable.
No leave it alone. It ended the way it should of.
I’m surprised their was no post about Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards’s daughter Sami
LOL @ the idea of a Joker musical. I really have no words!
I think I must be the only person in the world who HATES bananas. The flavor, the texture. The closest I can get is fried plantains and even then. I know this makes me a freak, lol.
I hate bananas with a passion. Everything from the texture to taste. The only bananas I like is Laffy taffy and now a laters
Then you might enjoy Gros Michel bananas. They were the most popular banana strain before a plague wiped them out in most of the world just after WWII.
They’re still grown in some places (if you ever go to SE Asia, I’ve heard they’re rather more common there?), but the most popular bananas are now the Cavendish (although they have faced plague themselves and likely will again in the future causing future generations to know an entirely different type of banana as the norm).
All banana candy flavoring is based on the OG Gros Michel, however, which is why most people say banana candy never tastes like the real thing.
Nope, I loathe them. I can’t even stand to touch them and don’t want them anywhere me.
I can only eat bananas if they’ve started turning brown. The texture of ripe bananas makes me gag.
Add me as another person who detests everything about bananas. I love fruit, but bananas are the worst.
Joaquin makes me laugh. I can only imagine the talks they had before coming up with this idea. I am also hoping for some modern dance. Thanks.
Blue is 10.
That can’t be right. She was born like, last month. 😀
Time flies.
Ah, adolescence. Jay-Z is going to have fun.
Did Gaga have buccal fat removal too? I hate that trend. These woman are going to regret it when they’re older.
I love all fruit and veggies, although any overcooked veggies can be pretty nasty. My least favorite texture though has got to be okra.
I suspect Gaga’s going to drop out of this project—she has a long tour starting soon and with her health issues it’s hard to buy that she’ll jump from a multi continent tour straight to filming. It’s a weird choice, too, as she’s allegedly turned down some more interesting roles. I wonder if she went with this as BCoop’s producing and they’re friends, idk.
That said, at least I can sort of appreciate Todd Phillips-and I don’t like him-trying to shake up the genre and not doing the same old formula.