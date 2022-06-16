Peter Phillips’s girlfriend Lindsay Wallace is still married, the scandal of it all

Honestly though, this story is not really that dramatic, but I still think people are sort of interested in it? To recap, Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn split up in February 2020. Their divorce was somewhat unremarkable, what little we did hear of it. Autumn kept her mouth shut and it’s widely assumed that she got a nice-sized divorce settlement, plus a separate home on the Gatcombe Park estate (Princess Anne’s estate). There were questions about what led to the split and whether Peter had a side chick. Then he drove 500-plus miles to Scotland for a booty call during the height of the pandemic and people were like “oh, okay, so he’s got someone else.” That booty call was Lindsay Wallace, a woman he’s known for years. They went to school together, and Lindsay is close to his sister’s age. Peter seemingly kept up with Lindsay and they began quietly dating in 2020/21 and they’ve been together ever since. She joined him at multiple events during the Jubbly and it felt like an official rollout.
So, everything is good, right? Peter and Lindsay will probably get married and, if anything, it’s kind of a nice story about two 40-somethings getting a second chance at love. It would have been easy for Peter to choose some 20-something Lady BunBun Rooter-Tooter, but he chose a generational peer. But there’s a snag, and it’s an interesting one. Lindsay Wallace is still married! She split from her husband around the same time that Peter and Autumn separated. And Lindsay’s divorce has not been completed.
A year on from his divorce, the Queen’s grandson Peter Phillips has entered a bright new chapter of his life with his new love firmly by his side. The Queen’s eldest grandson, 44, who lives at Princess Anne’s Gatcombe Estate next door to his sister Zara Tindall, split from his Canadian wife Autumn, mother of his daughters Savannah, 12, and Isla, 11, in February 2020 after 14 years together. Their divorce was finalised 16 months later, in June last year.
By then rumours had already started circulating that Peter had found love again with Lindsay Wallace, an old school pal from his days at £40,000-a-year Gordonstoun. He made headlines when he made a visit to Ms Wallace’s Scottish home in March 2021, sparking speculation he might have broken lockdown rules. The pair were photographed together for the first time eight months later when Lindsay joined Peter at the double royal christening of August Brooksbank and Lucas Tindall.
The seriousness of their relationship was made clear this weekend when Ms Wallace joined her royal beau at three separate Platinum Jubilee events: the Epsom Derby, the Platinum Party and the Platinum Pageant. At the former, the couple were joined by Zara and Mike Tindall and Princess Anne, but the second was even more significant because Ms Wallace attended alongside Peter’s two children.
It is not out of the realms of possibility that Peter might one day might want to pop the question, if things keep going as well as they are. Yet there is one major roadblock in their way: while Ms Wallace has separated from her husband Andrew, the pair are not divorced. The stay-at-home mother parted from businessman Andrew, her husband of 11 years, at around the same time last year that Phillips announced he and his wife Autumn were divorcing after 12 years of marriage.
Peter was three years above Lindsay at Gordonstoun, the school also attended by Prince Philip and Prince Charles, but the pair are believed to have reconnected at a reunion. Lindsay, who was born and raised in Scotland and whose parents are said to be ‘pillars of the community’, has remained a friend of his sister Zara. She was a guest at her 2011 Edinburgh wedding to rugby player Mike Tindall, where she was spotted in a pink hat and cream silk coat.
At the time of the March visit, Peter denied being in a relationship. But a source later said he was ‘besotted’ with his new girlfriend and they had bonded following the breakdown of their respective marriages.
So… were Peter and Lindsay having an affair? Was that why both of their marriages crashed around the same time? And is that Lindsay’s husband seems to be slow-walking the divorce? Very weird! I can’t believe Peter brought a married woman to all of those Jubbly events! The scandal of it all! (As I said at the beginning, this is more a mild curiosity than a scandal, but it’s still fun to gossip about.)
Photos courtesy of Instar, Getty.
Yet there was outrage when Harry proposed to a long divorced Meghan. Hypocrisy.
There is no outcry here because both are white, very rich and in the same social circle.
Boy o boy, Meghan has been the best thing that ever happened to these Royals. Since she came on the scene these other Royals can do no wrong. The British Media is so scared that Meghan and Harry will start looking like angels compared to these bunch.
I still remember that ridiculous “no ring no bring” for Meghan. Better rid of the lot of them.
Good callback. Had forgotten about that, apparently as the BM wanted me to..
I forgot all about that! Thanks for the reminder about that bit of hypocrisy.
Well she’s got a ring… just married to someone else still.
Yep.. Defenders of the faith.. King Henry VIII version
This is just a great collection of articles that are out, really showing the family to advantage. Mike the bully/coward, Kate the preening airhead, Sarah F. the narcissistic grifter, and Peter, standard bearer for royal morals. The glow from the Jubbly didn’t last long.
And it’s Harry and Meghan who are the problems.
Yeah it’s curious that today has been we are going after Mike (who was called out) Kate, Sarah F. and now Peter. They don’t have Harry and Meghan anymore to use to hide behind.
Curious about her being invited to events. Was it assumed on the royals side of things that Peter would have the good sense to not bring a married date to Jubbly, so nobody checked? Is her husband delaying things, so taking it public is a way of letting him know that he’s not in control anymore?
Or are they awful people who wanted to be in the pictures and didn’t have the decency to wait the months until her divorce is final?
Given that they article describes her as a stay at home mother I suspect that the reason her divorce is taking so long is likely over financials, as in she is expect her ex to continue to fund her lifestyle while she gads about with her royal BF who doesn’t seem to have much of a career himself.
It IS nice that he has an age-appropriate lady friend. It would be weird though to marry an apparently jobless forty-something who lives on his mom’s property where his ex also still lives? He’d better get some more odd commercial spokesperson jobs so he can afford his own place.
Peter has always worked… He did quite a few years at Royal Bank of Scotland and is the managing director of a sports agency. He is also a bit of a grifter though because there’s posh and there’s royalty standards of living.
Affairs, rape, grifting, suspicious donors, suspicious accounting: they’re all OK! Please continue funding them. According to Willy, the crown is a burden and they’ve sacrificed a lot 🥲 have some appreciation!
Meghan was shamed for having a pretty standard starter marriage that ended years ago, and now this. This woman is not even divorced and she’s getting a red carpet rollout. Wonder why??
She’s white.
And part of their inner circle. Make no mistake, they don’t care for Kate either but with Meghan, Kate is white and that makes her alright.
And the media leaves them alone and criticizes harry and meghan
Will autumn be criticized now that is usually the pattern in this family such hypocrisy she gets invited to jubilee events
She is the daughter of a billionaire. Extremely wealthy. Not her husband.
There is so much hypocrisy surrounding the Royal Family. The admiration they receive from the British people and citizens of the Commonwealth countries is astounding. Cultism is a quiet conqueror.
Margaret, Anne, Charles, and Andrew are divorcees. When Meghan and Harry’s relationship became public, every tabloid article stated her age and marital status as a divorcee, which is not unusual in the Windsor world. Peter, a recent divorcee, is in a relationship with a woman who is currently married. Where are the scathing tabloid articles? I know, dumb question, but I couldn’t resist asking.
She’s definitely one of their circle, and I think there was definitely an element of a public rollout during the jubilee events.
I also think, from the royal point of view, they might see stories like this as putting pressure on her husband to settle up the divorce to avoid “holding things up” for dearest Peter. How dare anyone try to stop the path of true love etc etc etc. Next we’ll be hearing that it’s the Queen’s greatest wish that her eldest grandson be properly wedded before she passes on to the great beyond…
