Peter Phillips rolled out his girlfriend Lindsay Wallace during official Jubbly events

Peter and Autumn Phillips formally separated in February 2020. It was barely a story because, at the time, all anyone could talk about was the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (nothing has changed). Peter and Autumn’s divorce wasn’t finalized until June 2021, and the terms are not known publicly. It’s widely assumed that Autumn got a nice financial settlement, her own separate home and that she and Peter are coparenting well. Peter has brought their two girls to royal events in recent months, but Autumn hasn’t been seen in any kind of royal-adjacent capacity since 2020. She’s reportedly dating a Monaco-based billionaire these days.
Meanwhile, Peter moved on from Autumn months after they separated. In fact, he made a 460-mile booty call to Scotland during the pandemic lockdown. That’s how desperate he was to see Lindsay Wallace, an “old school friend” and some kind of heiress. Peter used the Jubbly events to roll out their relationship. I mean, I’ll give Peter some credit – I think Lindsay has been the only one. He got out of his marriage and went straight to Lindsay and they’ve been together for more than a year. It’s interesting that she’s getting a royal rollout though!
She was Peter’s date at the Epsom Derby, where she was around Princess Anne and Zara Tindall. She didn’t go to the service at St. Paul’s Cathedral (that was family-only), but she also joined Peter at the Jubbly concert on Saturday and the Jubbly Parade on Sunday. Reportedly, Peter introduced Lindsay to the Queen months ago and the Queen was “delighted.” So… this woman is probably going to be Peter’s second wife.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Oh well I like her style. It’s suited to her.
I was wondering who that was. Well, good for them I guess. They look good together. I always had a soft spot for Peter and Autumn because I got married the same day they did. If Peter and Lindsay get married, I’m very curious about the type of wedding they’ll have, like biggish or smallish.
I adore wedding photos! Would like to see them if it happens.
I take back what I said. I didn’t realize there was so much shadiness around these two with how they got together. Gross.
Kaiser – heads up – you call her Lindsay Wagner in the title of the post, but its Lindsay Wallace.
Right!? I was like, he’s dating the Bionic Woman? Is she her daughter? 😛
my bad, thanks, I fixed it
They’re probably going to get married soon.
Well, she’s got the frumpy hat and dress game down. Plus she’s got her own money if she’s an “heiress” so… Congrats? This is probably the type they wanted for Harry. Attractive enough but won’t overshadow.
I came here to say exactly this. Harry was meant to marry this woman. Or someone like her.
So was he seeing her before the marriage ended, or was it just something natural that happened afterwards? Either way what stood out to me at the Jubbly events was how much she looks like Autumn Phillips. Like it took me a second at the concert and the pageant to register that it was not Autumn but someone else.
I think so as from what I recall he and Autumn were supposedly trying to work things out when they (Peter and Lindsay) got busted and a divorce was quickly announced. Wasn’t she and Autumn friends and wasn’t she also married at the time?
Whatever it was – it was very shady.
Oh man, that sucks. If she and Autumn were friends, that makes it even worse.
She is Zara’s friend and well known to the family. They were school chums.
I think Lindsay Wallace is formally separated from her husband but not yet divorced. Lindsay and her ex-husband-to-be have two children.
Peter and autumn separated in February 2020. He was caught busting Covid regulations visiting Lindsey in March 2021. His divorce was final in June 2021. I don’t know when she separated from her husband.
@becks1 with all this titillating speculation in the air, you would think there would be a million stories about how bringing the new woman was OVERSHADOWING THE QUEEEEEEEEn!!!!!!!!!!
But of course there weren’t. Hmm. Wonder why?
Am I crazy or could she be his sister? She looks like a female version of him.
Are you calling the British aristocracy in bred?!? 😂
😂😂😂
LOL
I sincerely hope they are happy and that the children get along well with her. No drama would be a great thing!
She apparently has two children also but, I guess, their feelings aren’t worth mentioning by the BM.
@equality – yikes! If they’re not “royal,” the BM probably doesn’t care. Thanks for letting me know. Hopefully all the kids are ok with this.
Yep, I’m going to go there.
Look, William, another example of a successful divorce in your family…
🤭🤭🤭
Heh, I was going to comment about how William was going to get himself one like her for his next try.
Except none would want him. Or the gig.
Exactly. Divorce is not new to the Windsors. Get with the program, divorce is not a difficult PR problem in 2022. Anyway they can stay miserable together if they don’t divorce. Their choice.
The problem is that he’s likely convinced that his cherished “family man” and “not like Charles” image would fall apart if he did. It seems the monarchy also believes that Kate is some vastly popular figure who needs to stick around. Yes she’s the only active young female royal left (exactly what she wanted), but people only have a vaguely positive attitude towards her at best. I think they’d be surprised at how many more are utterly indifferent to her despite those carefully crafted and manipulated polls from groups like YouGov.
He definitely has a type, that’s for sure.
Yep.
So the Queen is delighted about this but didn’t want to hear about the Sussex’s for months? okay.
What?! Never heard that and don’t believe it.
Amanda, yes, I was just going to say so. In the first picture, their features and expressions are match for match. As a white woman, she will get no doors in her face or persecution. So all good on the home front. Sarcasm. But I don’t feel a marriage is inevitable. We’ll see.
So I went and looked up Autumn Kelly, Peter’s ex, and she is quite pretty. Better looking than the entire BRF put together lol. And her new Irish millionaire beau is very ruggedly handsome and pretty hot. She traded up from Peter looks wise so good for her. I saw some recent pictures of the Irish guy hanging out with Autumn and her daughters at some races where Mike and Zara were also hanging out at with the kids (I think Zara had a horse racing or something). One of Autumn’s daughters was seen being carried by the Irish guy on his shoulders and he seems to get along well with her daughters and Zara and Mike so it all seems amicable.
This Lindsay woman seems to fit in looks wise with the BRF as in she looks related to them. Very plain and bland looking.
Autumn is Canadian, so it makes sense that she’s more striking than the usual bland, UK aristo look.
Yeah I knew she wasn’t British aristocracy and Canadian, hence she doesn’t look like an inbred Windsor. If you aren’t aristo, you tend to be better looking which explains why Kate is better looking too.
She reminds me of Vanna White 🤔
But hey if she’s living the life now, good for her!
Apparently she was the other woman, now she will be the wife.
In other words, there will soon be a vacancy to fill.
I Googled Autumn and wow is she living her best life! Get it, girl.
I didn’t remember Autumn and Peter’s wedding, so I looked up photos. You guys! You have to check out Beatrice’s hat. True to form: it’s completely bonkers! It suits her and I love it! The fotos also feature a super hot young Harry.
https://www.hellomagazine.com/royalty/gallery/2020021184550/peter-phillips-autumn-kelly-wedding-photos-look-back-split/9/
Thank you for sharing those photos! It look like such a happy and joyous wedding. Basically, not stuffy in a lot of fun. Even the queen was smiling!
Agreed about Beatrice’s had been completely bonkers (but joyous).
I’ve had that hat, headband really, bookmarked on my etsy page forever! In pink though 💓
B and E always give the best fascinator porn. I know there are a lot of people who don’t love it when they are over the top, but I REALLY love it.
ETA: That makes me sound really creepy. What I mean is I love the outlandish looks. Zara in pink and purple, love it. Giant hats that look ridiculous, I am all in.
I’ll be honest, when I saw the headline my first thought was to wonder if she’s the woman in Scotland. I wish them both well (on his milk money).
Can really see the resemblance between him and William in the pics of his profile.
Tatler (yes, I looked her up!) Refers to her as a “family friend” and “a school chum of Zara’s” from Gordonstoun”, so she does seem to be from the “right” aristo type background. Apparently she has attended two baptisms and met the queen, so that usually indicates it’s pretty serious. The rollout is already happening.
I wonder if Peter will be accused of ruining the Queen’s jubilee or overshadowing her if he decides to get engaged or married later this year 😂
Not so fast on planning a wedding. The girlfriend is still legally married, not yet divorced. In my neighborhood we call that adultery.