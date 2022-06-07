Peter Phillips rolled out his girlfriend Lindsay Wallace during official Jubbly events

Embed from Getty Images

Peter and Autumn Phillips formally separated in February 2020. It was barely a story because, at the time, all anyone could talk about was the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (nothing has changed). Peter and Autumn’s divorce wasn’t finalized until June 2021, and the terms are not known publicly. It’s widely assumed that Autumn got a nice financial settlement, her own separate home and that she and Peter are coparenting well. Peter has brought their two girls to royal events in recent months, but Autumn hasn’t been seen in any kind of royal-adjacent capacity since 2020. She’s reportedly dating a Monaco-based billionaire these days.

Meanwhile, Peter moved on from Autumn months after they separated. In fact, he made a 460-mile booty call to Scotland during the pandemic lockdown. That’s how desperate he was to see Lindsay Wallace, an “old school friend” and some kind of heiress. Peter used the Jubbly events to roll out their relationship. I mean, I’ll give Peter some credit – I think Lindsay has been the only one. He got out of his marriage and went straight to Lindsay and they’ve been together for more than a year. It’s interesting that she’s getting a royal rollout though!

She was Peter’s date at the Epsom Derby, where she was around Princess Anne and Zara Tindall. She didn’t go to the service at St. Paul’s Cathedral (that was family-only), but she also joined Peter at the Jubbly concert on Saturday and the Jubbly Parade on Sunday. Reportedly, Peter introduced Lindsay to the Queen months ago and the Queen was “delighted.” So… this woman is probably going to be Peter’s second wife.

