Lori Harvey ‘wasn’t ready to commit’ to Michael B. Jordan, she’s ‘focused on her career’

Please don’t make any comments about “the contract was up” or “she’s a beard.” We are living in the year of our lord Beyonce 2022, and y’all need to accept that Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey were genuinely dating, having sex and that he was very, very serious about her. MBJ wanted to marry her. Or at the very least, cohabitate with her before eventually proposing. But Lori had different ideas. Lori is 25 years old and she’s managed to untangle herself from relationships with famous and successful men before, and she’s always the one to leave. So it was in this situation. Their breakup happened recently and they only confirmed it over the weekend. Now a “source” is spilling more tea to People.

Lori Harvey wasn’t ready to take the next steps with Michael B. Jordan, according to a source close to Harvey. Over the weekend, PEOPLE exclusively broke that the pair had split after over a year together. A source close to the model and influencer now tells PEOPLE that Harvey “wasn’t ready to commit.” “She is very focused on her career,” the source adds of the founder and CEO of SKN by LH. According to the insider, Harvey, 25, “realized that they weren’t on the same page” while she and Jordan, 35, “were making plans for their future.” “She still wants to have fun and be free,” the source says. “Michael is a great guy. She is sad that their relationship didn’t work out, but she is moving on.” A source close to the couple confirmed to PEOPLE on Saturday that they had called it quits after dating for a year and a half. “Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken,” the insider said. “They still love each other.”

[From People]

There’s an ongoing debate/conversation about Lori and whether she was “right” to get out of the relationship this way. I personally think people are jealous of the way she manages to exit so cleanly. I am jealous of it – relationships are messy. Emotions are messy. This 25-year-old woman has dated Future, Justin Combs, Sean Combs (son and then father) and now Michael B. Jordan. She’s managed to walk away with her finances, body and reputation intact. It’s genuinely admirable. Anyway, I wonder if Lori pulled the ripcord because MBJ was applying too much pressure to get super-serious. I wonder if he had been more like “we’ll go at your pace,” she would have stayed. Probably not.