Lori Harvey ‘wasn’t ready to commit’ to Michael B. Jordan, she’s ‘focused on her career’

Please don’t make any comments about “the contract was up” or “she’s a beard.” We are living in the year of our lord Beyonce 2022, and y’all need to accept that Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey were genuinely dating, having sex and that he was very, very serious about her. MBJ wanted to marry her. Or at the very least, cohabitate with her before eventually proposing. But Lori had different ideas. Lori is 25 years old and she’s managed to untangle herself from relationships with famous and successful men before, and she’s always the one to leave. So it was in this situation. Their breakup happened recently and they only confirmed it over the weekend. Now a “source” is spilling more tea to People.
Lori Harvey wasn’t ready to take the next steps with Michael B. Jordan, according to a source close to Harvey. Over the weekend, PEOPLE exclusively broke that the pair had split after over a year together. A source close to the model and influencer now tells PEOPLE that Harvey “wasn’t ready to commit.”
“She is very focused on her career,” the source adds of the founder and CEO of SKN by LH.
According to the insider, Harvey, 25, “realized that they weren’t on the same page” while she and Jordan, 35, “were making plans for their future.”
“She still wants to have fun and be free,” the source says. “Michael is a great guy. She is sad that their relationship didn’t work out, but she is moving on.”
A source close to the couple confirmed to PEOPLE on Saturday that they had called it quits after dating for a year and a half. “Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken,” the insider said. “They still love each other.”
There’s an ongoing debate/conversation about Lori and whether she was “right” to get out of the relationship this way. I personally think people are jealous of the way she manages to exit so cleanly. I am jealous of it – relationships are messy. Emotions are messy. This 25-year-old woman has dated Future, Justin Combs, Sean Combs (son and then father) and now Michael B. Jordan. She’s managed to walk away with her finances, body and reputation intact. It’s genuinely admirable. Anyway, I wonder if Lori pulled the ripcord because MBJ was applying too much pressure to get super-serious. I wonder if he had been more like “we’ll go at your pace,” she would have stayed. Probably not.
At 25 and 35, they are at very different stages in their careers and lives. I wonder if he was ready to get married and start a family and she was not ready for that?
They made a gorgeous couple and I’m sorry it has ended.
25 is young so it makes sense she’s not ready for a commitment yet. That 10 year age difference hit hard.
Side note: dating a father and his son is gross.
That stood out to me too. Yuck.
Yeah- how was that slipped into the middle of the story like no big deal???????? I don’t care that a rich, beautiful, 25 year old wants to keep doing all the no doubt really cool stuff that being rich, beautiful and 25 would allow her to do. Let’s back up to the incredibly weird Combs family thing. How old was she? How old must Sean have been?
They look so hot together. That middle picture, the way he is looking at her, is the definition of sensuality and desire. Swoon. She’s an It girl, is wealthy and can have any man she wants. Nice life if you can get it. I would have wanted to stay with him, but what do I know? Hot guys exit like this (and worse) all the time. Her call. I didn’t know she had a career, but maybe she wants to go into modeling or acting?
She will need to define what her career is for me as well. Being the daughter of or girlfriend of a wealthy famous man is not it and “founding” a skincare company at your level of built-in wealth is not really a career either. But hopefully, she builds her brand now. She’s young and seems to have infinite resources.
This! I’ve never known Lori Harvey for career ambitions. Just for who she dates.
Influencer, maybe?
Also, celebrity skincare lines are a scam. The celebs selling it don’t use it themselves. They go to facialists and aestheticians for specialized treatments.
Besides being a professional heartbreaker, she’s a model and socialite.
She has been in lots of campaigns. Her most recent one was Michael Kors. She was also his guest at the Met Gala.
Technically she has her own skincare line.
I mean she is only 5’4 so she isnt really a model and you have to wonder if she would have gotten the MK campaign if she wasn’t dating Michael. She is a nepotism kid who is using her personal life to garner interest. I see a reality show in her future.
Micheal Kors isn’t the only campaign she’s done. It’s just the most recent. She’s modeled in multiple campaigns with various designers BEFORE she dated MBJ. She didn’t need to date him to book a gig. She’s a young attractive woman with a famous last name, which is why I also said socialite. Has dating MBJ benefited her career? Absolutely. But she was well on her way before they started dating.
No shit, this is why you don’t date a 25 year old at 35. Man like to act like women post 30 don’t exist. It’s great.
This! OMG why is everyone ignoring the elephant in the room? He is too old for her. He needs to grow up and date women his own age. She did the right thing leaving him if she’s not ready to settle down and that shows more maturity than he has shown so far.
Strong agree. Lots of men want a woman who looks 25 but acts like she’s 35 or 40. *eyeroll*
It was mature of her to put her needs first and to understand that she needs to live her life before setting down. Good for her.
In all fairness, she has dated many men more than 10 years older than her. She is not a babe in the woods.
I really don’t think 10 years is a huge deal once you get to a certain age. My husband is 10 years older than I am (I’m 36 and he’s 46), but at the same time, I think 35 and 25 would be more of a strain.
She’s 25. It’s understandable if she feels like she isn’t ready for marriage.
“Please don’t make any comments about “the contract was up” or “she’s a beard.” We are living in the year of our lord Beyonce 2022, and y’all need to accept that Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey were genuinely dating, having sex and that he was very, very serious about her. ”
I don’t know what it is about this relationship, that has brought on some of the wildest conspiracy theories I’ve heard in quite some time. Strange.
I think these are two good looking people who were in a relationship that didn’t work out in the end.
Having said that, contract relationships for good publicity isn’t exactly a far fetched conspiracy. Movie studios and publicists arranged these kinds of things regularly.
all I gotta say is she got some Hermes stock for like Valentines or something and that is a legit gift that keeps on giving from a relationship that has ended. I wonder how many shares…
I’m of two minds on this. On the one hand – good for her for not being ready to commit yet and staying single/dating and doing her own thing.
But this narrative and how hard it is being pushed is also the reason why I don’t quite buy it.
It’s exactly as Kaiser describes it – too clean. I don’t actually believe there is a more nefarious reason behind this split. Maybe they just didn’t work! But this storyline of her being the one to leave seems to be pushed so hard it feels artificial.
I mean it benefits them both so well? She gets to be all girlbossy and he gets to look like the mature man who is ready to settle down. Win win.
Yea, this breakup like their relationship is mutually beneficial. The narrative makes them both look good. Meh, they’ll be fine.
Meh… I think she got what she wanted out of it, wasn’t ready to say ” forever” and Kids yet and he was. So I guess smart people see that it’s not going to go where they want it to and they end it to spare heartbreak.
Agree!
gah, I love that you know this!
What exactly does she do? I genuinely have no idea what career she is focusing on.
Came here to ask the same question. What is her career? What does she do?
Going from one rich and famous guy to the next is her job.
I agree that this narrative being pushed feels false. I actually think it’s the other way around. She was always posting pictures of them on the gram, talking about him in every single interview while he was a lot quieter and not wanting to put their relationship out there as much. I was surprised when he didn’t take her to any of his red carpet events for a Journal for Jordan and she attended the last two events like the Met and Cannes by herself. She seemed a little thirsty to be that A list power couple and he seemed over it – wasn’t having it. This narrative helps her to save face but I do think he was probably surprised that she moved on so quickly and deleted him from the gram.
Agreed. The narrative that he wanted a commitment and she didn’t is being pushed a little too hard. Also the fact that she deleted ALL his photos from her social media speaks volumes. That, to me, says she’s angry and/or hurt. I’m not buying that she ended it.
Thank you, Don’t mind the PR fluff. The facts speak for themselves.
Yup. You don’t delete all photo evidence of a relationship unless you’re hurt.
What career?? As far as I can see, she doesn’t do anything except be rich on social media.
Lori is a model and has her own skincare line. That is a career in my opinion. It shouldn’t be considered less than Michael’s because she is not as famous.
Well, then not getting more serious with him makes no sense because it would actually benefit her career more than splitting up 🙂
@BARONSAMEDI as of now, only Michael and Lori know the real reason why they broke up. Inquiring minds. (like me) what to know. I love me some good piping hot tea. Lol…
Maybe he did something unforgivable or vise versa? I think she was the more mature one in the relationship.
When I was 35 I was “having fun” and at one point hooked up with a 25 year old. The differences were HUGE. He seemed so immature and I wasn’t all that mature for my age, either but it was quite evident that it was not going to work. I know women are generally more mature than men but a 10 year difference at this stage of life is a lot.
I disagree. Unless the age gap is gross, 10-15 years are nothing. I dated a man 14 years older than me for almost a decade and split up because he was a childish twat (at 51!). I met my husband when he was 26 and I was 40, we always had a very mature relationship. Age doesn’t matter, really, if the 2 people in the couple are fully adults.
How can a father date his (young) son’s ex girlfriend? Like, morality has jumped ship.
Carla Bruni did it in the opposite. Was dating a father then broke the marriage and left with his son.
I’m a little confused by all of the articles calling this a “clean” break and saying people are just jealous for how “cleanly” she exits relationships. Isn’t that just….a breakup?? Sure some are messy but not all of them! This doesn’t seem so out of the ordinary!
Isn’t this what a lot of famous couples say when they break up? “Our schedules were too busy”. “He/She wants to focus on their career”. So what were they doing the past 18 months they were together lol? They both still had careers during that time and they took A LOT of vacations together too ! They don’t have to tell us the real reason they broke up because they have a right to privacy. But it’s hilarious how so many of these celebs use the same damn pr move when they break up. Maybe she just fell out of love with him? That happens.
Has she dated Jacob Elordi yet? I think it’s her turn.
Damn. She seems so badass, honestly. Props to her. I also think she’s jaw droppingly beautiful!
So she is badass for dating a father and son but he is gross for dating someone 10 years younger?!!! What….. adults can date who they want but I don’t get her hype. She is the nepotism career daughter of someone rich and famous and an “influencer” with a skin care line which sounds like every other nepotism influencer. Michael at least has an actual career he works at and as far as I know wasn’t bought by his dad. She is pretty but I don’t see any substance there. I hope he lands someone on his level of he is looking to settle.
Yeah, I don’t see anything but socialite and that’s okay. But let’s not call that a career. I thought she was older than 25 only bc of her dating history.
What did he expect? She is only 25. Had he dated someone closer to his age, this may not have been an issue. But men don’t want to do that.
She’s is freaking beautiful. Hard to believe she came from Steve Harvey
Oh wow didn’t realize she was THAT Harvey.
I believe she’s his step-daughter.