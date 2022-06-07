Lori Harvey ‘wasn’t ready to commit’ to Michael B. Jordan, she’s ‘focused on her career’

Please don’t make any comments about “the contract was up” or “she’s a beard.” We are living in the year of our lord Beyonce 2022, and y’all need to accept that Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey were genuinely dating, having sex and that he was very, very serious about her. MBJ wanted to marry her. Or at the very least, cohabitate with her before eventually proposing. But Lori had different ideas. Lori is 25 years old and she’s managed to untangle herself from relationships with famous and successful men before, and she’s always the one to leave. So it was in this situation. Their breakup happened recently and they only confirmed it over the weekend. Now a “source” is spilling more tea to People.

Lori Harvey wasn’t ready to take the next steps with Michael B. Jordan, according to a source close to Harvey. Over the weekend, PEOPLE exclusively broke that the pair had split after over a year together. A source close to the model and influencer now tells PEOPLE that Harvey “wasn’t ready to commit.”

“She is very focused on her career,” the source adds of the founder and CEO of SKN by LH.

According to the insider, Harvey, 25, “realized that they weren’t on the same page” while she and Jordan, 35, “were making plans for their future.”

“She still wants to have fun and be free,” the source says. “Michael is a great guy. She is sad that their relationship didn’t work out, but she is moving on.”

A source close to the couple confirmed to PEOPLE on Saturday that they had called it quits after dating for a year and a half. “Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken,” the insider said. “They still love each other.”

[From People]

There’s an ongoing debate/conversation about Lori and whether she was “right” to get out of the relationship this way. I personally think people are jealous of the way she manages to exit so cleanly. I am jealous of it – relationships are messy. Emotions are messy. This 25-year-old woman has dated Future, Justin Combs, Sean Combs (son and then father) and now Michael B. Jordan. She’s managed to walk away with her finances, body and reputation intact. It’s genuinely admirable. Anyway, I wonder if Lori pulled the ripcord because MBJ was applying too much pressure to get super-serious. I wonder if he had been more like “we’ll go at your pace,” she would have stayed. Probably not.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red, Instagram.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

48 Responses to “Lori Harvey ‘wasn’t ready to commit’ to Michael B. Jordan, she’s ‘focused on her career’”

  1. Roo says:
    June 7, 2022 at 7:15 am

    At 25 and 35, they are at very different stages in their careers and lives. I wonder if he was ready to get married and start a family and she was not ready for that?

    They made a gorgeous couple and I’m sorry it has ended.

    Reply
  2. Haylie says:
    June 7, 2022 at 7:19 am

    25 is young so it makes sense she’s not ready for a commitment yet. That 10 year age difference hit hard.

    Side note: dating a father and his son is gross.

    Reply
    • Sue E Generis says:
      June 7, 2022 at 8:09 am

      That stood out to me too. Yuck.

      Reply
    • A says:
      June 7, 2022 at 11:34 am

      Yeah- how was that slipped into the middle of the story like no big deal???????? I don’t care that a rich, beautiful, 25 year old wants to keep doing all the no doubt really cool stuff that being rich, beautiful and 25 would allow her to do. Let’s back up to the incredibly weird Combs family thing. How old was she? How old must Sean have been?

      Reply
  3. J. Ferber says:
    June 7, 2022 at 7:22 am

    They look so hot together. That middle picture, the way he is looking at her, is the definition of sensuality and desire. Swoon. She’s an It girl, is wealthy and can have any man she wants. Nice life if you can get it. I would have wanted to stay with him, but what do I know? Hot guys exit like this (and worse) all the time. Her call. I didn’t know she had a career, but maybe she wants to go into modeling or acting?

    Reply
    • Lemons says:
      June 7, 2022 at 8:02 am

      She will need to define what her career is for me as well. Being the daughter of or girlfriend of a wealthy famous man is not it and “founding” a skincare company at your level of built-in wealth is not really a career either. But hopefully, she builds her brand now. She’s young and seems to have infinite resources.

      Reply
      • Haylie says:
        June 7, 2022 at 8:17 am

        This! I’ve never known Lori Harvey for career ambitions. Just for who she dates.

        Influencer, maybe?

        Also, celebrity skincare lines are a scam. The celebs selling it don’t use it themselves. They go to facialists and aestheticians for specialized treatments.

    • Gizmo’sMa says:
      June 7, 2022 at 9:03 am

      Besides being a professional heartbreaker, she’s a model and socialite.

      She has been in lots of campaigns. Her most recent one was Michael Kors. She was also his guest at the Met Gala.

      Technically she has her own skincare line.

      Reply
      • Dizza says:
        June 7, 2022 at 11:33 am

        I mean she is only 5’4 so she isnt really a model and you have to wonder if she would have gotten the MK campaign if she wasn’t dating Michael. She is a nepotism kid who is using her personal life to garner interest. I see a reality show in her future.

      • Gizmo’sMa says:
        June 7, 2022 at 12:28 pm

        Micheal Kors isn’t the only campaign she’s done. It’s just the most recent. She’s modeled in multiple campaigns with various designers BEFORE she dated MBJ. She didn’t need to date him to book a gig. She’s a young attractive woman with a famous last name, which is why I also said socialite. Has dating MBJ benefited her career? Absolutely. But she was well on her way before they started dating.

  4. hmm says:
    June 7, 2022 at 7:28 am

    No shit, this is why you don’t date a 25 year old at 35. Man like to act like women post 30 don’t exist. It’s great.

    Reply
    • DianaB says:
      June 7, 2022 at 9:43 am

      This! OMG why is everyone ignoring the elephant in the room? He is too old for her. He needs to grow up and date women his own age. She did the right thing leaving him if she’s not ready to settle down and that shows more maturity than he has shown so far.

      Reply
      • MF says:
        June 7, 2022 at 10:06 am

        Strong agree. Lots of men want a woman who looks 25 but acts like she’s 35 or 40. *eyeroll*

        It was mature of her to put her needs first and to understand that she needs to live her life before setting down. Good for her.

    • Call Me Mabel says:
      June 7, 2022 at 10:49 am

      In all fairness, she has dated many men more than 10 years older than her. She is not a babe in the woods.

      Reply
      • SusieQ says:
        June 7, 2022 at 11:39 am

        I really don’t think 10 years is a huge deal once you get to a certain age. My husband is 10 years older than I am (I’m 36 and he’s 46), but at the same time, I think 35 and 25 would be more of a strain.

  5. Maddy says:
    June 7, 2022 at 7:39 am

    She’s 25. It’s understandable if she feels like she isn’t ready for marriage.

    “Please don’t make any comments about “the contract was up” or “she’s a beard.” We are living in the year of our lord Beyonce 2022, and y’all need to accept that Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey were genuinely dating, having sex and that he was very, very serious about her. ”

    I don’t know what it is about this relationship, that has brought on some of the wildest conspiracy theories I’ve heard in quite some time. Strange.

    Reply
    • Haylie says:
      June 7, 2022 at 8:21 am

      I think these are two good looking people who were in a relationship that didn’t work out in the end.

      Having said that, contract relationships for good publicity isn’t exactly a far fetched conspiracy. Movie studios and publicists arranged these kinds of things regularly.

      Reply
  6. gah says:
    June 7, 2022 at 7:45 am

    all I gotta say is she got some Hermes stock for like Valentines or something and that is a legit gift that keeps on giving from a relationship that has ended. I wonder how many shares…

    Reply
  7. BaronSamedi says:
    June 7, 2022 at 7:45 am

    I’m of two minds on this. On the one hand – good for her for not being ready to commit yet and staying single/dating and doing her own thing.

    But this narrative and how hard it is being pushed is also the reason why I don’t quite buy it.

    It’s exactly as Kaiser describes it – too clean. I don’t actually believe there is a more nefarious reason behind this split. Maybe they just didn’t work! But this storyline of her being the one to leave seems to be pushed so hard it feels artificial.

    I mean it benefits them both so well? She gets to be all girlbossy and he gets to look like the mature man who is ready to settle down. Win win.

    Reply
    • Normades says:
      June 7, 2022 at 8:18 am

      Yea, this breakup like their relationship is mutually beneficial. The narrative makes them both look good. Meh, they’ll be fine.

      Reply
    • Mel says:
      June 7, 2022 at 9:23 am

      Meh… I think she got what she wanted out of it, wasn’t ready to say ” forever” and Kids yet and he was. So I guess smart people see that it’s not going to go where they want it to and they end it to spare heartbreak.

      Reply
    • Wrin says:
      June 7, 2022 at 12:06 pm

      Agree!

      Reply
  8. J. Ferber says:
    June 7, 2022 at 7:47 am

    gah, I love that you know this!

    Reply
  9. M says:
    June 7, 2022 at 7:53 am

    What exactly does she do? I genuinely have no idea what career she is focusing on.

    Reply
  10. Daisy257 says:
    June 7, 2022 at 8:00 am

    I agree that this narrative being pushed feels false. I actually think it’s the other way around. She was always posting pictures of them on the gram, talking about him in every single interview while he was a lot quieter and not wanting to put their relationship out there as much. I was surprised when he didn’t take her to any of his red carpet events for a Journal for Jordan and she attended the last two events like the Met and Cannes by herself. She seemed a little thirsty to be that A list power couple and he seemed over it – wasn’t having it. This narrative helps her to save face but I do think he was probably surprised that she moved on so quickly and deleted him from the gram.

    Reply
    • Nikki J. says:
      June 7, 2022 at 8:28 am

      Agreed. The narrative that he wanted a commitment and she didn’t is being pushed a little too hard. Also the fact that she deleted ALL his photos from her social media speaks volumes. That, to me, says she’s angry and/or hurt. I’m not buying that she ended it.

      Reply
  11. Jamie says:
    June 7, 2022 at 8:02 am

    What career?? As far as I can see, she doesn’t do anything except be rich on social media.

    Reply
  12. Winter Day says:
    June 7, 2022 at 8:14 am

    Lori is a model and has her own skincare line. That is a career in my opinion. It shouldn’t be considered less than Michael’s because she is not as famous.

    Reply
    • BaronSamedi says:
      June 7, 2022 at 8:32 am

      Well, then not getting more serious with him makes no sense because it would actually benefit her career more than splitting up 🙂

      Reply
      • Winter Day says:
        June 7, 2022 at 9:09 am

        @BARONSAMEDI as of now, only Michael and Lori know the real reason why they broke up. Inquiring minds. (like me) what to know. I love me some good piping hot tea. Lol…

        Maybe he did something unforgivable or vise versa? I think she was the more mature one in the relationship.

  13. original_kellybean says:
    June 7, 2022 at 8:48 am

    When I was 35 I was “having fun” and at one point hooked up with a 25 year old. The differences were HUGE. He seemed so immature and I wasn’t all that mature for my age, either but it was quite evident that it was not going to work. I know women are generally more mature than men but a 10 year difference at this stage of life is a lot.

    Reply
    • AlpineWitch says:
      June 7, 2022 at 11:48 am

      I disagree. Unless the age gap is gross, 10-15 years are nothing. I dated a man 14 years older than me for almost a decade and split up because he was a childish twat (at 51!). I met my husband when he was 26 and I was 40, we always had a very mature relationship. Age doesn’t matter, really, if the 2 people in the couple are fully adults.

      Reply
  14. Cee says:
    June 7, 2022 at 8:59 am

    How can a father date his (young) son’s ex girlfriend? Like, morality has jumped ship.

    Reply
    • Normades says:
      June 7, 2022 at 9:09 am

      Carla Bruni did it in the opposite. Was dating a father then broke the marriage and left with his son.

      Reply
  15. likethedirection says:
    June 7, 2022 at 9:45 am

    I’m a little confused by all of the articles calling this a “clean” break and saying people are just jealous for how “cleanly” she exits relationships. Isn’t that just….a breakup?? Sure some are messy but not all of them! This doesn’t seem so out of the ordinary!

    Reply
  16. ME says:
    June 7, 2022 at 9:51 am

    Isn’t this what a lot of famous couples say when they break up? “Our schedules were too busy”. “He/She wants to focus on their career”. So what were they doing the past 18 months they were together lol? They both still had careers during that time and they took A LOT of vacations together too ! They don’t have to tell us the real reason they broke up because they have a right to privacy. But it’s hilarious how so many of these celebs use the same damn pr move when they break up. Maybe she just fell out of love with him? That happens.

    Reply
  17. Call Me Mabel says:
    June 7, 2022 at 10:23 am

    Has she dated Jacob Elordi yet? I think it’s her turn.

    Reply
  18. Sasha says:
    June 7, 2022 at 11:06 am

    Damn. She seems so badass, honestly. Props to her. I also think she’s jaw droppingly beautiful!

    Reply
  19. Luna17 says:
    June 7, 2022 at 12:18 pm

    So she is badass for dating a father and son but he is gross for dating someone 10 years younger?!!! What….. adults can date who they want but I don’t get her hype. She is the nepotism career daughter of someone rich and famous and an “influencer” with a skin care line which sounds like every other nepotism influencer. Michael at least has an actual career he works at and as far as I know wasn’t bought by his dad. She is pretty but I don’t see any substance there. I hope he lands someone on his level of he is looking to settle.

    Reply
    • Bosandi says:
      June 7, 2022 at 4:51 pm

      Yeah, I don’t see anything but socialite and that’s okay. But let’s not call that a career. I thought she was older than 25 only bc of her dating history.

      Reply
  20. Bobbie says:
    June 7, 2022 at 12:41 pm

    What did he expect? She is only 25. Had he dated someone closer to his age, this may not have been an issue. But men don’t want to do that.

    Reply
  21. Annalise says:
    June 7, 2022 at 5:21 pm

    She’s is freaking beautiful. Hard to believe she came from Steve Harvey

    Reply
  22. jferber says:
    June 7, 2022 at 6:38 pm

    I believe she’s his step-daughter.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment