Conrad Black: Queen Elizabeth lacks charm & ‘has not been a spectacular monarch’

Have you ever read someone’s Wiki because you know who they are vaguely but you just want to double-check? And then when you read their page, you’re like “holy sh-t, this person’s life is bonkers”? So it was for me as I read Conrad Black’s Wiki page. He was a newspaper publisher in the UK, Canada, US and Israel, but he sold off most of those holdings over the years. In 2007, he was convicted for fraud in American court, and eventually his conviction was pardoned… by Donald Trump. Seriously, this man’s Wiki is crazy. Anyway, this story is about Conrad Black and his thoughts on Queen Elizabeth, which he shared because he’s, like, a columnist and writer now. Black was a Canadian, but he gave up his Canadian citizenship to become a British peer. He sort of knows the Queen… and he is not impressed with her whatsoever.

Disgraced media mogul Conrad Black has form for criticising the Queen. And even now, as the nation prepares to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee, the former jailbird has targeted the 95-year-old by saying she ‘lacks charm’, is ‘not a spectacular monarch’ and ‘not a riveting public speaker’, nor a ‘great innovator’. Lord Black, 77, even likened her legacy to a departing big top act. ‘Though she has not been a spectacular monarch, this Queen’s achievement will be like that of a great circus performer whose talents are best appreciated after departing the stage,’ says Black. Despite praising the Queen’s seven-decade tenure as ‘one of selfless and unpretentious duty’, he says she has lacked charm. ‘The Queen is not a riveting public speaker and has not been a great innovator,’ he writes in an article for Canada’s National Post. This is not the first time that Canadian-born Black, who was released from a U.S. jail in 2012 after serving three years for fraud, has turned his opprobrium on the Queen. As disclosed in this column a few weeks ago, he vented his disapproval of her ‘abandonment’ of Prince Andrew after it was announced that her son would fight his sexual assault charges as a private citizen. Black declared that he thought it was a ‘disgrace’ for the monarch ‘to have withdrawn from him all the dignities exercised ex-official for centuries by the second son of the reigning monarch’. The former Telegraph owner, who was pardoned by President Trump in 2019, balanced his critique of Her Majesty with glowing praise. He wrote: ‘She was never a swashbuckling, rabble-rousing or otherwise proselytising monarchist, but she has steadily surmounted all the ostensible demotions and trivialisations of the monarchy over the past 70 years.’

[From The Mail Plus]

I’m assuming, given Conrad Black’s age and general smarminess, that he probably partied with Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein regularly back in the day and that’s why he was so upset that Andrew had his big shiny military medals taken away for rape and human trafficking. But what he says about the Queen is… interesting. I truly wonder if, when all is said and done on Liz’s reign, the more general read on it will be that she was a grim, tone-deaf, charmless woman who raised a family of back-stabbers, abusers and petty-ass soap opera characters. There are definitely going to be some “the emperor has no clothes” takes on this, I think.

