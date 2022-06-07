Brad Pitt is suing Angelina Jolie over the lawful sale of her half of Chateau Miraval

The defamation verdict in the Johnny Depp case has unsurprisingly empowered the worst men. We knew that as soon as the verdict came out, that there would be a wave of Me Too backlash, that abusers – specifically high-profile celebrity abusers – would sue their victims. I’m very worried about Evan Rachel Wood and I hope she has people she trusts around her. I’m completely unsurprised that in the wake of the Depp verdict, Brad Pitt has chosen to sue Angelina Jolie. He’s not suing for defamation though. He’s suing because she lawfully sold her half of Chateau Miraval, including her half of the wine business. Last year, Jolie had to go to court to remove the restraining order on Miraval, their jointly-held asset. She was successful, and by October 2021, she sold her half to Tenute del Mondo, a subsidiary of Stoli.
In the months that followed the sale, Brad has been whining to anyone who would listen about how Jolie had no right to do this (she actually went to court a few times to clear the path of the sale) and how he wasn’t given any notice (he was) and how unfair it was that she wanted to remove herself from him financially (he’s a controlling abuser, big surprise). Now he’s sued her. The Daily Mail got the first look at his lawsuit and ran it as an exclusive. It would not surprise me if Pitt’s lawyers sent the lawsuit to the Mail directly, and they definitely provided color commentary via “a source” who called Jolie “vindictive” and more. But now People Magazine and other outlets are running the story about the lawsuit:
Brad Pitt is accusing ex Angelina Jolie of damaging the reputation of the wine business they previously co-owned together by selling her half to a “stranger.” Back in 2008, the now-exes, who share six kids, bought a controlling stake in the South of France vineyard and home Château Miraval, where they later got married in 2014 and spent several family holidays together throughout their relationship.
In Pitt’s latest court filing in his ongoing battle with Jolie over the sale of Miraval, the actor, 58, claims that Jolie, 47, intentionally “sought to inflict harm on” him by selling her interests in the wine company. Pitt says they had agreed to never sell their respective interests in the family business without the other’s consent. Jolie did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.
Pitt’s legal team writes in the documents, filed Friday at Los Angeles County Superior Court and obtained by PEOPLE, that Miraval became his “passion” project that grew “into a multimillion-dollar global business and one of the world’s most highly regarded producers of rosé wine” through his work. The actor accuses Jolie of contributing “nothing to Miraval’s success.”
In the filing, Pitt’s lawyers say Jolie planned to sell her interest in October to Tenute del Mondo, which is “bent on taking control of Miraval” and is “indirectly owned and controlled by Yuri Shefler, the Russian billionaire who controls the Stoli Group.”
“Jolie pursued and then consummated the purported sale in secret, purposely keeping Pitt in the dark, and knowingly violating Pitt’s contractual rights,” reads the filing from Pitt’s team. Pitt’s lawsuit claims that Jolie’s business Nouvel owed his company Mondo Bongo the right of first refusal, and the sale infringed on that right. Jolie, who filed for divorce in 2016, was previously cleared to sell her share of the estate in September.
Pitt’s team says Shefler launched a hostile takeover of Miraval and is trying to get ahold of “confidential and proprietary information for the benefit of his competing enterprise.” The documents accuse Shefler of having “cutthroat business tactics and dubious professional associations,” which in turn “jeopardizes the reputation of the brand Pitt so carefully built.” They add: “Jolie has sought to force Pitt into partnership with a stranger, and worse yet, a stranger with poisonous associations and intentions.”
Pitt is seeking damages “in an amount to be proven at trial” plus the purported sale made by Jolie to be declared “null and void.”
The actor is asking for a trial by jury. Pitt is suing for breach of implied-in-fact contract; breach of quasi-contract, pleaded in the alternative; breach of implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing; abuse of rights under Article 6-1 of the Luxembourg Civil Code; tortious interference with contractual relations; tortious interference with prospective business relations; and constructive trust.
“Pitt’s team says Shefler launched a hostile takeover of Miraval” – from what I’ve heard, Pitt’s team continued to keep their new business partners in the dark about their business practices and Tenute del Mondo gave Pitt and his team ample opportunity to work together in good faith. When that didn’t work, Tenute del Mondo got the French authorities involved and they’re uncovering a lot of fraudulent sh-t going on in Miraval. I mean, that’s what I’ve heard. The whole reason why Jolie wanted out of Miraval is because Pitt cut her out of the business and he acted as if she didn’t own half of the property. Anyway, I can’t wait to see if Pitt hires Johnny Depp’s misogynist troll army.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instar.
What a bunch of scumbag losers. The Depp/Herd verdict gives terrible people a reason to hate on these “poor” husbands who don’t know how to be proper partners. I hope this blows up in his face.
They are a bunch of men’s rights activists and proud boys (and reports of about 11 percent of them being bots) pretending to care about male victims of domestic violence so they can in fact enact violence on more women. It’s horrifying that so many have fallen for it.
I don’t think people have fallen for any manipulation. It’s just that women are hated that much in society, the Depp/Heard case and now the Pitt/Jolie situation allows those people to vent their hated at and about women. I believe that people really are just that truly awful.
Many are. But some are survivors of domestic violence who have decided they identify more with Depp than Heard. This is a phenomenon a lot of social workers have remarked.
he’s just awful. I feel for his children, it must be so horrendous having to watch your father relentlessly harass your mother.
you cannot abuse a mother without harming her children.
very well said
Do they even have a good relationship with him after everything that’s happened?
I don’t think they have ANY relationship with him after everything that’s happened.
which is probably one of the things that is driving his continued (courtroom/legal) abuse.
Brad Pitt is a whiny loser who really thinks his fans will come out like JDs
Except that he is wrong and lying and trying to defame Angie is his last resort. He tried plowing over her but forgot the smart, amazi g woman he is dealing with
this time. He’s a narcissistic bully
Brad has been at this long before Depp/Heard travesty. His lawyers are trying to emulate that toxic mess. They are trying to get a fame moment.
What they are banking on is getting a jury for him to sway, because he is, ya know the lovable charming Brad Pitt. A problematic man child at best. He wants to drag Angelina through the mud publicly. But did everything in his power to keep his custody battle sealed through a paid private judge. Umkay dumbo!!
Angie ain’t Amber. Pitt knows this but his addiction and toxic friends are his nemesis. His anger, spitefulness, and narcissism is on steroids right now.
Angie went to court, won her case and then went a step further by getting bills passed to help women and children who are abused. He knows people think he is just that and it anger him.
I’m not understanding this concept of “Angelina isn’t Amber”.
After all, Depp lost the UK trial.
Big mistake to think that society won’t turn against a perfect victim–we know better than that.
She’s a smart, beautiful and powerful woman–that’s all it takes to make a certain subset of toxic people hate her.
Unfortunately, Angelina has always been villainised in the public eye. If Brad embarks on smear campaign against her from now until the trial, he could successfully sway a jury by the time the trial ends.
Pitt is not just suing Jolie but Yuri Shefler, Alexey Oliynik, Cyprus co. and Tenute Del Mondo co.
This is it a one on one case like Depp and Amber.
If he cared about what the public image of those others would be he wouldn’t be requesting a trial by jury.
It may not be quite the same in particulars as Depp/Heard, but the intent is the same.
The Depp trolls are definitely coming out for her. It’s absolutely disgusting and confirmed everything we thought about the Heard trial. These people are monsters.
Angelina isn’t Amber statement means
She is more powerful and won’t hire incompetent lawyers that can’t defend her. She is more responsible, organized and capable of taking on a powerful man and winning🤷🏾♀️
There are all sorts of problems with not only saying Angelina is more responsible and organized in this particular regard but also thinking that that will actually be enough for the misogynists who are already gathering to abuse her. Possibly her level of power and influence, but the fact that Pitt is able to still drag this out this long doesn’t make me optimistic.
As I said, Depp lost the UK trial. Amber was organized enough to prove 12 of 14 claims there.
Not saying because she is powerboats beautiful people won’t turn on her! Hell people have been dragging her for years about everything. ESP about Pitt and Aniston. I think his PR doesn’t know this or the fact Angie doesn’t. This is why she has her receipts and took legal actions to sell.
isn’t he still being sued for abandoning his project in new orleans? https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/feb/03/brad-pitt-post-katrina-housing-project-went-horribly-wrong
Yes he is and by Yuri Shefler company, and another person he ripped off in France.
I F*CKING KNEW IT, I knew this POS was going to pull this shit after the JD verdict!! And how convenient that he wants a trial by jury as well…. seriously, f*ck this asshole!
Ok Brad.
Make sure to bring your receipts because you know Angelina has them for days.
#TeamJolie
Pitt has plenty of money to buy his next “passion project.” He needs to stop abusing his ex-wife.
Still trying to abuse, Angelina, Brad? So glad she sold her stake and got from under his thumb. He’s the worse. I would not be surprised if he does hire Depp’s not army. Thing is…he truly doesn’t have a leg to stand on. The court’s established Angelina’s right to sell. She had no more control over what Tenute does than I do. This is just a frivolous suit to harass Angelina.
I very much dislike the framing of the excerpt. Brad Pitt’s lawsuit provides a lot of copy but there is only one line in the 4th paragraph that clarifies that his lawsuit is on very weak ground since Angelina went to court & did everything she was supposed to do before the sale.
Focusing on the content of the lawsuit, which feels meritless, means that the actual facts are not seen. Brad is upset his new partner wants to conduct business & isn’t someone who can be bullied. That’s hidden. He’s not going to sue his way into Angelina being his business partner again, he wants to punish her financially for all the legal work she did to free herself from him. I mean, how could the sale be ruled “null & void” when Jolie went to court to make sure everything was above board?
You throw out the null & void, then he is left with damages, so this is straight up financial abuse. This is why the framing of the excerpt is so bad.
I think Kaiser’s point is that we can see that for what it is. That’s what Depp’s trial was about, too – he has never cared for or spoken about male victims of domestic violence and he never lost any work because of her op-ed, which was one of his main points. It was about having a show trial to humiliate her and impoverish her and he got what he wanted.
Thank you for this analysis, souperkay. It’s hard for me to see the forest for the trees in these lawsuits.
Why can’t he just move on with his life and stop trying to hurt her?? She’s gone. Move on.
The bots are already out on Twitter under the People, Daily Mail and TMZ tweets. I would say that Angelina has a legal leg up and proof but so did AH. I hate it here.
AH had overwhelming proof and it wasn’t enough for a jury to say that she didn’t defame him.
and that same jury ALSO decided that AH had been defamed when JD’s lawyer called her a liar.
so, this DUMBASS jury both called her a liar AND determined she had told the truth, across two verdicts. lamest jury ever.
“The actor is asking for a trial by jury.”
THIS is the cornerstone. This is the tactic these awful men are all using. They want it public so they can wage their PR war and deploy their bots and they don’t want it decided by people who are well-versed in legal matters. Why in the hell would a commercial, contractual matter be resolved by jury?
Why in the hell would a commercial, contractual matter be resolved by jury?
It wouldn’t and his legal team know that, but they can now point to the “non jury” as either Jolie running away from the “truth” or her manipulating the legal system like the wanton hussy she is. Facts, evidence and legal reality do not matter here, what matters is these men ruining a woman’s reputation by any means necessary. This is just another form of domestic abuse, shaming any woman that speaks out against her abuser.
Furthermore, if a court already okayed the sale of her half, does he even have a leg to stand on?
I’d imagine Schefler et al would welcome discovery, because we know this douchebag is disreputable and dirty, and probably slanderous, too.
I haaaaate him. I cannot wait for the twins to turn 18. The day after their birthday, I hope all the kids just start telling the world what a trashbag loser of an *sshole father is really was! Excuse my language, but I haaaaaate him. Also, and I know it’s not part of this particular story, the fact that Jennifer is still following anti-Angelina, anti-Meghan, anti-Amber accounts and keeps liking their posts is pissing me off as well!
Jennifer Aniston actually started following Depp during the trial. She likes abusive men I guess.
Jen also liked videos of people making fun of Amber and ridiculing her. But then again, she also follows anti Meghan and anti Angelina gossip sites on instagram.
I unfollowed all the celebrities who liked Depp’s statement about his victory including Gemma Chan, Elle Fanning, Halle Bailey, Henry Golding, Sophie Turner, Hailey Bieber, etc.
His bots are harassing the ones who liked Heard’s statement.
And to think, people once called Jennifer a girl’s girl and Angelina was the evil woman who has no female friends(cause she’ll steal your husband apparently.) Now years later Angelina is an advocate for women’s rights and Jennifer is a pick me who allegedly broke up a long term relationship in the last decade.
Funny how that works
Did not know Jen was doing that. Oh, well. Wanted to re-like and support her. Not anymore.
I was quite disappointed by Jen, and all the other celebrities, who support Depp.
@Xantha-
She’s apparently a “pick me” girl to the core.
She has always followed Jolie hate sites. She blames women and not the men, my opinion
@xantha I think a lot of the ‘girl next door’ types like Jen Aniston never experience sexism and objectification the same way other women do, hence why they morph into ‘Karen’s’ when they’re older. They always get called “nice’ for doing absolutely nothing. Women like Angelina, Meghan, amber and megan fox know what misogyny is like having been on the receiving end of it, and therefore more likely to fight for other women. Jen is becoming a Karen for sure, and seems resentful of any woman who is attractive and therefore supports any punishment they endure as a result.
I’ve never understood the fascination with Aniston. She’s fairly pretty and a fair actress but I don’t see anything spectacular about her. Interesting though that she gets by on the “nice girl” PR but follows such misogynistic and racist content.
I don’t know why people are surprised about Aniston. She showed the whole world who she is when she befriended Handler
I’ve always felt like her and SJP were cut from the same cloth, as far as their dirty PR tactics of having their press and celebrity friends badmouth (for YEARS) the two women they feel have wronged them, all while keeping their own hands clean and keeping up the “who me?” nice girl front.
@ equality Thank you! I have been saying that for YEARS! The content she follows or hate tells me all that I need to know about her.
How old are they now? 14ish? 15? You won’t be waiting long, in any event.
The twins will be 14 in July. Under California family law, they will be old enough to decide for themselves whether or not they want to continue to visit Brad.
Actually, I don’t think they see him that much now, if they see him at all.
This turd again. Why won’t he go away?
She filed for divorce YEARS ago. He’s had all that time to buy her stake in the business, why didn’t he? She made it very well known it was for sale. If all of us knew about it, and there were many articles about it, how can he claim he didn’t know?
I don’t think he will ever forgive her for breaking up with him and never looking back. Sadly, he is never going to let her go. He will keep her tied in litigation for years. He is never concluding that divorce either.
“I don’t think he will ever forgive her for breaking up with him and never looking back.”
COMPLETELY. and it’s so obvious.
For sure. She dumped him, he’s never been able to fully recover in the media, and has failed every time he’s tried to launch a new relationship for publicity.
He will have no choice, but to conclude the divorce once the all the kids are 18, that’s his last link to her divorce wise.
The Shiloh is 16 so she will be 18 in two years the twins in 5 .
Narcissist. We all see him.
Edited to add: trial by jury because he KNOWS that 2003093993 years later, the public is still on the devil!wh0re!Angelina stole Brad from sweet!viriginal!innocent!Jenn thing. He knows that despite Angie being as famous as he is, there are still some who resent her “breaking up” is marriage. So, despite these people not knowing anything about wine or wine sales, he’ll be hoping they hate her enough to rule in his favour. Haaate him.
They were reporting that he filed suit back in February. Is this another lawsuit?
That’s not entirely true that the lawsuit was thrown out because Bitt never served Jolie with papers. It was a diversion act because his house, offices, and business in France, were rated due to the lawsuit against him.
This is a new lawsuit his PR team ran to the daily fail before he even filled the papers which he did the day before her birthday.
This is an amended one confidently after the DeppHeard verdict. Sadly it’s all manipulative PR did public consumption. Plus they are releasing his movie trailers and putting out surveys in who is better Pitt or Crusie. He is a toxic lying mess of a man. Angelina told y’all in 2016 he only cares about his image!
It is the same lawsuit. They are rolling the news out again as a publicity stunt.
When Angelina sold her half of Miraval, did she sell her half of the wine business or the actual French estate/property? Because I’m assuming they are both separate and not the same but maybe they go hand in hand together. Also I’m assuming the sale is complete at this point? What is the point in suing her after she sold her stake?
I’m guessing she sold her half to Tenute del Mondo because she knew Brad couldn’t afford to buy her half or would have fought her over the price so she sold to someone else to get him off her back.
If I remember correctly Jolie owns the France estate /property 100% and it was 50/50 on the business. That’s why the non of Pitt lawsuits are about her selling the Estate .
The stuff I read yesterday said he paid 60% for the property and business, she put up the remaining 40%. It sounds like the business includes the property and all the homes and buildings on it, I don’t think they are separate.
Weren’t there reports that the owners of her shares are unhappy with how he is running things there? He’s dumped a lot of money into it without consulting anyone (and without paying at least one of the designers).
I don’t know how they depressed or came up with their shares but Perrin told a interviewer a few years back that Angie owned the vineyard, they both owned the house equally and 25 % each of the winery Perrin owns the other 50%.
Angie had 40 shares and Brad 60 he transferred 10 shares to equal partnership for 1 dollar.
Interesting – no wonder he’s freaking out that she sold to someone else. He owns a lot less of it than he lets on?
His looks have really crumbled, haven’t they. So he’s going with bitter and mean-spirited and suing the mother of his children. Par for the course. But I will never relinquish the hot scene he had in Thelma and Louise. I will always remember that with fondness.
He was amazing once – that’s what’s so sad about this. He could totally reclaim his status if he put down the lawsuits and came out with another great movie, it’s tragic that he doesn’t have any good advisors to help him make better decisions. He thinks he’s destroying her, but he’s destroying himself.
Brad ignored Angelina’s request to sell the business for more than a year..She had to go to the courts to legally get it done & here he is being the PR Wh***e he is…..His Ego knows no bounds..
Brad can’t get Angelina on basis of defamation so he’s using the sale of winery as a means of attack. All he had to do from the start was to buy her out of the company but he wanted maintain control over her. He’s a terrible person and I hope Angelina wins.
Just to add one more point to everything that was said here:
Remember how he leaked to tabloids in February about him suing her while Angelina was on her way to Cambodia? He is leaking now that he is suing her again while she started to film the movie that she is directing (Without Blood) in Italy. So, his modus operandi is: inflict PR attack on her while she is out of country and is busy with her work. He is despicable.
The case in February was throw out because he never Served her or her lawyers with any papers. It was all for PR to divert attention away raid on his home and office in France that was happening.
I hope the courts learn from the Depp hearings and sequester the jury/ ban media coverage in the courtroom to minimize the trolls. I also think that in order to make his case, he’ll need to open up the books on his management of the business; something he’s long been reluctant to do. Maybe he’s hoping to scare Angelina into a quickie settlement, but she doesn’t seem the type.
And I hope Pitt is embarrassed and insulted to be outed as pulling from the Depp playbook, but I doubt he has any shame.
I’d bet on Angelina Jolie all day over that turd she kicked to the curb. I’m sorry she has to go through this, but Pitt is going to take himself out trying to take her down. That’s my prediction. I hope I’m right.
You are correct. For six years we have read hit piece afte hit piece. Slanderous lawyers statements in their depositions. Even when she went to her premiere he went after her saying she used the kids. He is obsessed ladies and gents!
He is pathetic, and this is more about her leaving him and not looking back. Yesterday, Twitter was dragging the hell out of him, and I was there loving it!!!
God I hate this man. And everyone who is close to him is equally as horrible. Idc fck everyone who lets him get away with this sh*t. Alia Shawkat, Thomas Houseago, Flea.. his closest buddies how can they surround themselves around a man who harms their own children and their mother? Is money and wine that more important to you?