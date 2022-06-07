The Sussexes’ quiet Sunday departure was apparently ‘churlish & attention-grabbing’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the UK with their children mid-day Sunday. It was not “the middle of the Jubilee.” Sunday was the last day of the four-day Jubbly weekend. The rest of the family attended the Jubbly parade in London, where images and videos of Prince Louis’s tantrum spread around the world. At the same time that Louis was covering his mother’s mouth, Harry, Meghan and the kids were on a plane, getting the f–k away from Harry’s dysfunctional family. They only decided to go to the UK when the Queen personally requested their presence. Harry clearly arranged their schedule specifically to honor the Queen and to spend some time with her privately and that was literally it. So instead of the British media getting to write a million stories about how Harry and “brazen hussy” Meghan stole everyone’s thunder at multiple events by simply showing up and smiling, now the media has to pretend to be scandalized by the fact that the Sussexes left on the last day of the Jubbly. From the Daily Beast’s Royalist column:

There was widespread astonishment in royal circles Monday after it was confirmed that Meghan and Harry left Britain by private jet before the platinum jubilee celebrations were finished, delivering a snub to the queen and organizers of the event. A friend of the royals expressed the irritation felt by many at what was perceived by some to be a churlish and attention-grabbing departure, telling The Daily Beast on Monday: “So much for not overshadowing the queen. Would it have killed them to wait a few hours?” As The Daily Beast reported Sunday, the couple boarded a private jet an hour before the big jubilee pageant in central London began, landing back in Los Angeles at 6 p.m. local time Sunday. A source told The Sun: “They just left.” While there had been suspicions that the couple perhaps didn’t have the best experience of the jubilee, spending much of the celebrations hidden away behind closed doors, and not invited to many of the weekend’s most significant events, their decision to flee the country while the queen’s life was being celebrated by 6,000 military and civilian performers in central London looks distinctly churlish. They were in the air, crossing the Atlantic, when the queen emerged on the Buckingham Palace balcony at 5 p.m. for her surprise balcony appearance with Prince Charles and Prince William, both of whom Harry has publicly criticized.

Tom Sykes goes on to claim that the Sussexes were “being deliberately treated as unimportant and distracting appendages to royal life” during the Jubbly… which is funny, because H&M were trending on social media throughout the Jubbly and every British media outlet was obsessed with reporting everything about them. Sykes also claims that Harry and Meghan were “excluded” from all of the other Jubbly events, which… I doubt. I think it was clear weeks ago that the Queen invited them to all of the events and they turned down several invitations. I’m sure they were invited to the horse thing on Saturday. I’m sure they were invited to the Jubbly Concert Saturday night. They chose not to go. In doing so, they look like they refused to be used as props, as distractions to the monarchy’s mess.

Anyway, they were always going to be accused of “snubbing the Queen” and “pulling attention.” They can’t help it if everyone wants to watch them and everyone is interested in what they’re doing!