The Sussexes’ quiet Sunday departure was apparently ‘churlish & attention-grabbing’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the UK with their children mid-day Sunday. It was not “the middle of the Jubilee.” Sunday was the last day of the four-day Jubbly weekend. The rest of the family attended the Jubbly parade in London, where images and videos of Prince Louis’s tantrum spread around the world. At the same time that Louis was covering his mother’s mouth, Harry, Meghan and the kids were on a plane, getting the f–k away from Harry’s dysfunctional family. They only decided to go to the UK when the Queen personally requested their presence. Harry clearly arranged their schedule specifically to honor the Queen and to spend some time with her privately and that was literally it. So instead of the British media getting to write a million stories about how Harry and “brazen hussy” Meghan stole everyone’s thunder at multiple events by simply showing up and smiling, now the media has to pretend to be scandalized by the fact that the Sussexes left on the last day of the Jubbly. From the Daily Beast’s Royalist column:
There was widespread astonishment in royal circles Monday after it was confirmed that Meghan and Harry left Britain by private jet before the platinum jubilee celebrations were finished, delivering a snub to the queen and organizers of the event.
A friend of the royals expressed the irritation felt by many at what was perceived by some to be a churlish and attention-grabbing departure, telling The Daily Beast on Monday: “So much for not overshadowing the queen. Would it have killed them to wait a few hours?”
As The Daily Beast reported Sunday, the couple boarded a private jet an hour before the big jubilee pageant in central London began, landing back in Los Angeles at 6 p.m. local time Sunday. A source told The Sun: “They just left.”
While there had been suspicions that the couple perhaps didn’t have the best experience of the jubilee, spending much of the celebrations hidden away behind closed doors, and not invited to many of the weekend’s most significant events, their decision to flee the country while the queen’s life was being celebrated by 6,000 military and civilian performers in central London looks distinctly churlish. They were in the air, crossing the Atlantic, when the queen emerged on the Buckingham Palace balcony at 5 p.m. for her surprise balcony appearance with Prince Charles and Prince William, both of whom Harry has publicly criticized.
[From The Daily Beast]
Tom Sykes goes on to claim that the Sussexes were “being deliberately treated as unimportant and distracting appendages to royal life” during the Jubbly… which is funny, because H&M were trending on social media throughout the Jubbly and every British media outlet was obsessed with reporting everything about them. Sykes also claims that Harry and Meghan were “excluded” from all of the other Jubbly events, which… I doubt. I think it was clear weeks ago that the Queen invited them to all of the events and they turned down several invitations. I’m sure they were invited to the horse thing on Saturday. I’m sure they were invited to the Jubbly Concert Saturday night. They chose not to go. In doing so, they look like they refused to be used as props, as distractions to the monarchy’s mess.
Anyway, they were always going to be accused of “snubbing the Queen” and “pulling attention.” They can’t help it if everyone wants to watch them and everyone is interested in what they’re doing!
LOL, they are SO mad! Can someone explain to me exactly how a departure that none of us saw and nobody talked about is “attention-grabbing”?
They can’t, lol. The media is mad they didn’t get that much footage and photos of their cash cows and children. And KP is mad because they have a contract and agreement to fulfill and the Sussexes are not playing along and accepting the abuse to help Will and Kate stay clean. It’s clear KP offered Harry and Meghan on a platter to the tabloids.
Right?
Is anyone else reminded of 1984 in the reporting? We’ve always been at war with Eastasia. It’s the pivot in the coverage each time they’re out maneuvered by the Sussexes that gets me.
Well, it grabbed *their* attention. Never mind that the media had 4 days worth of pageantry and events, masses of royals, millions of people celebrating a unique milestone in history. Nope, their attention was grabbed by the ones that got away.
No attention grabbing here…they took a private jet…how more private can you get….
Yep These clowns are so pithed-off that H & M smiled and behaved regally in public for their one (or was it two?) event, did their own thing the rest of the time, and then quietly and privately slipped away. There was no fuss, too confrontation or scandal as so many predicted, so there was nothing for these hacks to chew on. Then – and this is the good bit- they, without saying or doing anything, let their detractors know that they didn’t give a stuff, before departing with dignity.
Seriously, you’d think Harry, Meghan, and the kids rolled suitcases through the middle of the parade with neck pillows and boarding passes in hand.
They left on a private plane in private and no one knew about it.
Instead Meghan and Harry showed up miss early years by not letting their children be stuck at events that are totally inappropriate for children (WHY did they expect a four yr old to sit there FOR THAT LONG!?!?! In ECE we talk about appropriate expectations-NOT an appropriate expectation.)
After Harry had to walk after his mom’s casket so his dad wouldn’t get booed, do you THINK he wanted he and Meghan AND his kids to be used as props for his family NOW? After all they went through ?! ?? I bet Charles was begging them to go to things and they turned it all down, and set some firm boundaries about being seen in public OR private with the bully and wife, and good for them. I’m only now learning boundaries around some emotional vampires in my life, and we are all happier now that I am.
LMAO, molly!!! You nailed it.
Haha molly I’m picturing this and it’s making me laugh so much. I kinda wish they’d do something like that, lol.
“rolled through the middle of the parade with neck pillows and boarding passes in hands” 🤣🤣🤣
@ Molly
Scared the sh** outta my cat, I screeched so loud!!!!
You win the internet today!!!! 😂😂😂😂😂
@Molly
Oh, I love that image!
Such attention seekers leaving before an event to which they are “not invited” and without anyone knowing until after the fact. How thoughtless not let the rabid media chase them down to a private airport to board a private plane to get pap picture of their children. Gosh, stuck with actually covering the pageant as they were supposed to.
@ molly, my gawd woman, this is such a BRILLIANT comment!!! Brava!!!!
I can’t stop laughing
Jubblies are meticulously planned out to the last detail, including principal arrivals and departures. This article is designed to sound as if the Sussexes originally planned to leave later that evening, but then got mad at something and left in a huff. We all know that’s not true. They have two tiny kids. Of course they would have planned their afternoon departure in advance – and informed the Jubbly planners – so as to land before bedtime in CA. What a crock. I expect better from Tom Sykes.
Damned if they do – damned if they don’t.
Make it make sense right?
They were being sidelined and kept at arms length on purpose because they’re so “unimportant”, but then when they leave early, HOW DARE THEY!!!!
Like….what?
Lol…@COLBY don’t waste your time trying to analyze all the crazy into something logical. No matter how hard I try, I can’t make it make sense either.
yeah, this, all day long.
they are “attention-grabbing”, but they also “hide behind closed doors”.
I swear it’s ridic…I read some excerpt from some salty white dude who was complaining because…wait for it…Meghan “wore a big hat and smiled at the crowds” as an attention-grabber. like…what?! EVERY WOMAN WAS WEARING A BIG HAT. should she have frowned and sneered like her SIL? would that have been better? SMDH.
@whatWHAT? they want Meghan to look miserable. They want H&M to hurt emotionally and monetarily for leaving. And that is not happening. As H&M continue to live their best life and happy doing so, this is what grates at them. They are all petty and full of hate. Especially the FF head of the Church of England. How Shakespearean is that irony?
@Seraphina I suppose thats where these people have any consistency – in their hatred of H&M (M specifically of course…). The logic to their commentary and arguments isnt consistent in any way, shape, or form, but the intent to harm is always there.
Ironic since more photos of kate and outfits than queen photos are all over social media and how Louis stole the show is trumpeted by the media
Did you notice that the Kensington Royal account posted photos of the Queen’s big day, and not only was the Queen in almost none of them, William’s face doesn’t appear once (just the back of his head in one). They are ALL of Khate!!! I wonder who curated that?
@ Ang, sounds like Unable is becoming desperate to stay married to an emotionally stunted, brutish, childish, adulterer that has fits of angry outbursts as well as publicly unable to behave as as gentleman should. Cain leaving his wife to fend for herself during public outings. Yes, what a wonderful marriage to try and hold on to. Cain is giving her a gift!! She should take it and run….
Churlish? Good Lord.
Harry is probably the only the family member who thought of keeping the Queen company during the events she couldn’t attend, like the concert. I’m sure she appreciated that and didn’t give a rat’s ass that he left when he did.
You know, I didn’t think of that, but you’re right. All the rest of the family is out there, at the concert or parade or whatever, leaving TQ all alone. Except H&M, most likely, kept her company. Which is very sweet.
Or she wanted to spend private time with Andrew during her Jubbly?
He has COVID. They weren’t together.
Tom Sykes is a pitiful Cambridge ass kissing mouthpiece. Who doesn’t love the perfect Irish goodbye! Leaving before anyone knows you’re gone is the best way to exit Flop Island.
×1000
The man is a disgrace, another middle aged man obsessed with a young multiracial couple and resentful that they don’t give him access to their lives. I’m honestly thinking of recruiting people on here to form an email campaign to let The Daily Beast know the damage allowing Sykes to continue this way does to their relationship with their global readership. I’m going to severely limit my consumption of Daily Beast articles till he leaves that outlet or is reassigned, and will be emailing the editor’s desk to let them know.
I used to subscribe to the Daily Beast, Tom started out being a pretty fair royal reporter but something changed and he started following the KP PR train. I emailed the DB to let them know why I was canceling my subscription but I honestly don’t think that they care.
So much anger, and all because the Sussexes would not let the media jackals near their children. Lol forever. I love the Sussex Stealth version of the Jubbly–all for granny, nothing for the camera.
Ha @haylie! That was a total Irish Goodbye. Have also used the Wisconsin Dip before.
LOL! The queen barely attended the pageant, she just popped out on the balcony for a few minutes for a photo op. But it was somehow a terrible snub that H&M weren’t there?
As for whether they were invited or not – of course they were invited to all the events. If other non-working royals were in attendance at the concert and the pageant, then H&M could have attended as well. What’s more, we know that if they had asked to attend and were told “no,” then we would have stories about that from KP etc. H&M attended the Jubbly out of respect for the Queen, they attended the events with the Queen (since they thought she would be at the service) and that’s that. They didn’t go to the pageant or the concert bc they didn’t want to.
If Kate’s relatives were invited to the Jubilee pageant, Megan & Harry must have been as well; they just chose not to attend. I believe that they spent most of their time in the UK with the Queen and then decided to leave once she got in the car to head back into London to appear on the balcony at the end.
Yup, I bet TQ stuck around Windsor to see them off! I too remember she wasn’t at BP very early – was following the update articles on the Guardian and there was sudden surprise when, TQ’s flag went up, indicating she’d arrived.
Also, how can Harry & Meghan have pulled attention, when no one reported they’d left until someone saw them arrive at LAX, which would have been about 2 am in England? Maybe I missed something, but I don’t recall seeing anything until all the articles suddenly appeared early Monday.
All these attacks are silly and desperate and has made the Sussexes living their lives and leaving so much easier because they’re Damned if they do or don’t. At this point, the media and palace, mostly KP because I truly believe William and Kate are the problem, are only making things worse for themselves. They have attacked this couple so much that now staying low key and leaving is somehow overshadowing. All I’m getting is desperation. The invisible contract seem to be getting tougher for the Cambridge’s. Dan Wooten wrote in his article that Harry and Meghan were invited to some event, a trap more like it but they declined and Richard Kay thought there should’ve been a Kate/Sussex photo op. It’s screaming desperation but why? Seems to me there is pressure for pictures and leaks or someone’s secret is going to get exposed. They have William as a puppet for real.
William is holding on by a thread. The press are pushing and he’s got nothing.
@wiglet watcher, yep. William is trapped and you can tell that they are all miserable. I truly think they’re jealous of the Sussex marriage and freedom and the fact that they command attention. William made a deal with the devil and now he’s stuck and so are his children. It’s like he wants Harry to be miserable just like him.
Yep – he’s close to falling off the cliff, there are parts of the BM who are desperate to report on the truth about it. He can’t give them what they want and their patience is wearing thin – plus am not sure he is being shored up as much as he’s used to by TQ and Chuck.
As I said on another thread over the weekend – Chuck pretty much has his hands on the RF reigns now and he is wielding that authority. Its obvs that KP is on their own and are being cut out of a lot of things – not just when it comes to the Sussex’s.
They are the leakers, esp Khate – the Middletons being shoved to the back was a power move by Chuck to put them and Khate back in their boxes. King Chuck is going to make things very difficult for the Keens and Meddletons.
@Brit, someone here on CB a few days ago (or maybe it was Twitter) put it perfectly–that William was okay being stuck and miserable in the RF when Harry was there stuck and miserable with him. I think William thoroughly enjoyed Harry being his whipping boy because it made his own misery a little more bearable. The fact that Harry got out though, and is living free with wealth and popularity on top of it, no no. It was not supposed to go that way for William. Now he’s still the one trapped with nobody but Kate to turn to. And we know he feels about her. William is the personification of the phrase “misery loves company”.
Oh, FFS. Can you imagine being THIS angry over something THIS stupid, and the energy involved in maintaining that hate boner day after day after day? At some point, you have to look at your life and say “what the fuck am I doing? I need a hobby”.
Or a new job.
Left out are some of the stunts will pulled like the commercial jet photo ops
What, exactly, do any of the people spreading this garbage hope to gain or achieve? Because, to paraphrase “The Princess Bride,” I don’t think these stories are doing what you think they’re doing.
Yup! A truly blockbuster finale event wouldn’t be feel overshadowed by the Sussexes absence. They give Harry and Meghan do much power over themselves, it’s hard to watch sometimes.
Right up until the last minute people were speculating about which events the Sussexes would attend. But sure Tom Sucks you keep going on and on about the Sussexes being “unimportant and second tier”. Why make such a big deal about people who are supposedly so irrelevant in the first place leaving to go back home? Aren’t you happy with your home grown ” superstars “? Hmm?
Who’s going to believe Tom Sykes Sucks when he says Harry and Meghan are irrelevant and unimportant when he himself couldn’t get them out of his mind! He breathes and lives for the Sussexes whether he admits it or not. This rota fool sucks and the rest of the rota clowns .
Aw, bless those poor dear organizers’ hearts. So sad that the thousands watching weren’t enough and two people not being there broke them.
These people are so salty 🤣. If a blurred picture overshadowed the balcony, if a white dress and hat overshadowed all the colours, if just the news of departure overshadowed the star studded concert… well then the problem is with you.
Boom!
A-freakin’-men!
William is in the “Mine! Mine! Mine” phase of adulthood. What? That’s not a phase adults are supposed to go through? Oh, my.
ThatsNotOkay
Um, A little old for it in my opinion.
Physically too old, mentally, the jury is still out.
Wow, someone is really upset that the Sussexes stuck to the script! They were asked to keep a low profile, and not to grab the headlines. Which is what they did and it’s completely upset the RRs and KPs narrative.
I also think these people are worried because despite the daily onslaught of “hit pieces,” H&M are still liked. I honestly believe “they” thought H&M would receive Boris level boos, instead they were cheered and people were pleased to see them.
Personally, I only watched the Sussex’s. Don’t care at all about the rest of them.
Lol….saw this article and just cracked up. These rats are silly and mad because they could not abuse the Montecito Royals and because they could not get pics of them. 😂 🤡
Cel2495
☝️Agree. So they actually say the Sussexes may not have had the best time. OMG. Is everyone connected to the royals five years old? No wonder William acts like a toddler in a tantrum and Charles is sneaky and sly.
ALL royals were invited to ALL events. Even the RR were claiming this before the Jubilee happened. Harry and Meghan went to two events. Why weren’t they excluded from those? Even the commentators said that Harry and Meghan declined the reception after the church service. It makes sense they didn’t go to any events on Saturday because of Lilli’s first birthday and left on Sunday while the press was focused on the Jubilee so they could leave quietly. They are just so mad they didn’t get their little photo ops.
So desperate. So funny. Harry & Meghan showed up for the events which were most important to the Queen. Not KP. not the monarchy. The Queen.
William is pissed Harry & Meghan were glowed up and unbothered by not being on the balcony or in the horse parade. They came. They slayed. They spent quality time with Granny. They didn’t clear their schedule with KP, who couldn’t brief the tabs on what they were doing, so there was no way to know the Sussexes were leaving on Sunday.
It is rather disturbing that all William & Kate have going for them right now is anger at Harry & Meghan. The Sussexes have paid them dust since they left. Harry has been cordial but distant. Meghan hasn’t said anything since the Oprah interview. She was conciliatory towards Kate, and silent on William. What more do they want from her?
I think the Cambridge’s are so jealous, miserable and trapped that they want to make Harry miserable. It’s clear William is very dependent on Harry as backup and a cushion so to speak. When Harry and Meghan left, people kept saying that William needs Harry for his reign and support. It’s clear William, courtiers, media knows this but William also despises that fact too. I think Kate and the Middletons are competitive and saw Meghan as a threat. It just seems to be a mixture of jealousy, resentment and bitterness that has gotten out of control on top of a secret that William wants to keep hidden. He’s a caged lion at this point.
Brit, are we sure that KHate doesn’t have a secret or two that she doesn’t what published? I have a feeling she does.
Since the Cambridges expect a marching band, multiple photographers, a red carpet lined with dignitaries and a new 80’s themed Alessandra Rich monstrosity dress just to board a plane, no wonder the Rota are reeling in horror that the Sussexes “just left.” No one is allowed to just leave anything without freeze-posing and waving; if the Sussexes are that disrespectful then it’s better off that they are out of the family.
Last week courtiers were complaining that they didn’t know which events Harry and Meghan were attending. So they were definitely not snubbed or uninvited to the other events. The Palace and press are upset that Harry and Meghan refused to play the game and make themselves available to all the events. I loved what they did and it’s clear they don’t want to be part of the Palace machinery.
One clear takeaway from this weekend (and the Invictus visit) is that the queen has identified and dealt with the leaks in her own house. Now the people who have been dealt with can only fume to the tabloids about how they were left out of the loop.
tolly, I hadn’t thought of that, but you’re right. It seems that I read (shortly after H&M’s private visit to TQ) that the person in charge of security was let go. I wonder if he was involved in leaks?
By all accounts, it appears all of the gossip and smear stories against them don’t bother Harry and Meghan at all. To me, that seems to say that they’re good with the Queen and maybe even Charles? They know where they stand, and the rest is just noise. They also must be resigned to the fact that William is a jerk and refuses to reconcile, so why waste any time on that. Good for H and M.
I love the way Sykes lies so easily with that last line. When has Harry EVER publicly critticized William? Literally just give me one quote.
All he said in the Oprah interview is that his relationship with his brother is space and he hasn’t said a word about him since.
Chelsea
He’s been very diplomatic. Quite the difference in Harry versus William. Credit Megan and Harry’s hard work. Really impressive. Hope they continue to throw dust at William. So happy for the success (Team Sussex).
No doubt Harry chose to not attend all the Jubilee events because of 1) Lilibet’s first birthday 2) not wanting to be close to William. He probably wants just as much space as William wants from him. We all saw how stressed Kate looked while the pre-Trooping the Colour stuff was happening (I forgot what that part was called) when she was in the offices overlooking the Horse’s Guard. That’s probably because she was near Harry and Meghan for a very short while and didn’t know what to do with herself.
I am a bit disappointed we didn’t see Harry and Meghan go to more events, I bet they would have had fun at the concert. But the parade Louis had a tantrum at, that seemed pretty boring, apart from Ed Sheeran who was the last act. I don’t think they missed much there.
As sad as it is to say, I think Harry and Meghan’s next visit to the UK will probably be for the Queen’s funeral. Unless they decide to maybe go back this summer and visit her while Kate and William are elsewhere (they love their vacations).
Do we know who it was that requested they keep a low profile? I believe Harry made the decision to go only to the Thanksgiving service and to visit with the Queen privately, yet it’s being reported that they were “Asked” to keep a low profile. Again, who did the asking?
Anything to tear them down – I knew the press coverage would turn as soon as they left the country and lo and behold, here is has. That just confirms that Queenie made it known she wanted the press to be nice while they were here – she does have influence with the media and we have seen her use it more than once.
Yes, there was a notable change in coverage for the few days before they arrived until they left. So it does seem as if someone from Buckingham Palace asked the media to back off for a short while. I wonder if it was ‘her majesty’ who let them know it was ok to go back to fake outrage, lies and thinly veiled racism.
Correct me if I’m wrong but the only thing the Sussexes confirmed being at the church service. They never said they would attend any other events or when they would leave. What was the point of hanging around and it was the press that didn’t want them seen, or so they said. They did exactly what they said they would do and nothing more.
Gee, if the Sussexes leaving was going to be attention grabbing, maybe you royal reporters shouldn’t have reported on it.
I feel like all of the British media and royalist need to be medicated. They came to the damm Jubbly, the queen snubbed most of her own damm Jubbly so it’s nit Harry and Meghan fault if no one gives a flying frog leg what Kate and William are up to . Face it they are the bores of the world and that’s never going to change. Not even trotting out those children could bring them attention except for the fact that the world got to see that Kate knows nothing about the early years or her own child. These people wish they had the Sussex shine but too bad you losers.
Lol, that’s a Twister level of statement – a friend expressed some other people’s irritation at what was perceived by some other people. if you break it down, it sounds like the opposite – some people were irritated that some others thought H&M were churlish.
I think it was incredibly smart to leave when they did – it certainly made security easier. Everyone was distracted. I actually thought it was respectful too – it was all about TQ. I really want Charles and Harry to be OK – not reconciling with your parent will eat at your heart, but he didn’t even look at them in the service while he blew Thing 1 and Thing 2 kisses. I think TQ and maybe Beatrice and Eugenie are the only ones being decent. Probably Peter too.
William and Kate should tread lightly. I know they won’t but they should. I have no doubt that if pushed by his brother he will burn him down after the Queen and possibly Charles pass.
I don’t know how “quiet” is attention-grabbing, but whatever. Lunatics gonna loon. The BM are a disgrace and I’m almost nauseated even writing about them.
LOL this is exactly what I hoped for/expected after it was clear H&M weren’t going to bother with much of the Jubbly. I’m going to enjoy the bitter tears of the BM and how much money they lost by not having the chance to hound the Sussexes.
Now they can only pin their hopes on them coming back for Christmas at Sandringham (it will be betty’s last christmas omg!! how cruel of them to miss it!!). Maybe KP will come up with some other bullshit ceremony to pretend Harry might come back. It’s the only thing they can do to hold on the rabid dogs that are the tabloids.
Their part was done and they went home. Someone going back where they came from shouldn’t be a big deal.
L4Frimaire, but they are salty that the Sussexes “did exactly what they said they would and nothing more.” If they did more, it would be bad, if they did what they said, it would be bad, if they did not come, it would be bad. Their pattern is to bash, bash, bash no matter what the Sussexes do or don’t do. It’s not logic, but insanity.
The tabloid press doesn’t sell papers or clicks to promote logical thinking. They manipulate our lower instincts and emotions (fear, hate, anger etc) daily with targeted content to grab our attention.
There’s an old saying in journalism: A headline that bleeds is a headline that leads! Hate, fear and anger sell!!
What these rota rats are doing is highly sophisticated brainwashing of the British mindset to hate certain individuals, in this case H&M or praise them like W&K.
Exposing their tactics, not playing their pressgames and filing lawsuits are the best ways to disempower them.
This CB platform is doing a great job exposing the rota press in my opinion.
The press is simply trying to use H&M to distract the public from the Cambridges and the Tindalls.
Uh i have a crazy theory!
Have they check the queen whereabouts?
I think harry smuggle her back to the USA.
Thats is their plan all along.
I’ve been away on vacation for the past 10 days and haven’t been keeping up with Jubbly stuff so lemme get this straight — the Sussexes came into town quietly and without fanfare. They met privately with TQ and had a party for Lili’s 1st birthday. They kept their heads down, attended the minimum of events, then left town equally quietly. Apparently the tabloid toads and various royals — Keen and Mean leading the hate parade — are frothing at the mouth because the Sussexes acted with total propriety, discretion and diplomacy which made the rest of that lot look as bad as Louis throwing punches at his mother.
SMH.
Jesus H. Christ, they can’t win, can they? Slip quietly out of the country and they’re “attention-grabbing” now? How does THAT work exactly? Ugh. F**ck the rota.
They weren’t front and center and, guess what? Neither was the guest of honor. My bet? They stayed with the queen while everyone else preened and puffed themselves up for the cameras…and that made everyone else look terrible. So, they had to find a narrative that would take away from all the negativity that celebrating the queen WITHOUT the queen could/would have generated.
Especially after the”Royal Tantrum”.
Harry and Meghan dutifully attended the Trooping the Colour and the Service of Thanksgiving then as promised kept a low profile. On Saturday they celebrated Lilibet’s birthday surrounded by friends. On Sunday I would imagine they said their goodbyes to the Queen before departing (all pre-arranged). The Queen and Prince Charles have met Lilibet and Archie without any fanfare. What is there to be upset about?
They were sociable, exhibit good manners and well behaves.
That is not good for the mythical fairy tale so necessary for distraction.
Man, Harry and Meghan can’t win for losing with those yahoos in England. They’re damned if they do, damned if they don’t.
I think they approached it smart and got out of Dodge before the sharks could get moving.
Also, I love the arrogant assurance these RR folks have when they speak for the Queen. I doubt that she felt snubbed at all. I’ll bet she understood perfectly. Harry and his family live on the other side of the globe now, time zones and all that, plus they HAD spent time with her.
Reading comprehension is a significant issue in today’s society. The Sussex spokesperson confirmed they would attend Trooping the Color with the non-working royals and the church service. There was no mention of a luncheon, the concert, or the parade. Everyone speculated that they would visit charities and friends and spend some time with family after the Jubilee. They wanted Harry and Meghan to remain in an uncomfortable zone for as long as possible. I can’t forget that despite all media articles about Harry and Meghan’s upstaging or downstaging, there was no mention of Thomas Markle. The Duke of Mexico could not appear on the balcony to show his support for the Queen due to a health crisis. Piers Morgan continued his obsession with Meghan via some Livestream, and Dan Wooten found an alternative reason to attack the couple. The millions spent celebrating a 70-year reign could have fed and housed so many. This Jubilee was a dress rehearsal for Charles and William. God save the United Kingdom.