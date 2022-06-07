Royals & courtiers were ‘horrified’ by the Sussexes’ detached & cold appearance

We knew that Dan Wootton would cry salty tears about something involving the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the godforsaken Jubbly, but I’m always curious to see just how nitpicky these people are and what arguments they make. Harry and Meghan were quiet for their four days in the UK. They went to church, they went to Trooping the Colour privately and that was it. They were clearly invited to other events but declined. So Wootton’s Daily Mail column is called “The glorious Jubilee has shown the gulf between the Sussexes and the royals is larger than ever, leaving Harry and Meghan bigger pariahs than Prince Andrew among their relatives – but they now need the monarchy more than it needs them.” Ah, yes. Harry and Meghan “need the monarchy” so much, which is why they avoided being photographed with senior royals and why they skipped out on several events and jetted out as soon as possible. Some highlights from Wootton:
Harry & Meghan were invited to the Guildhall reception after the church service: One of the rooms hosting dignitaries and other invited guests had been left without a member of the Royal Family present to mingle and chat as promised. The mood turned frosty when the upset attendees, who had expected to be hosted by a minor royal as they were served English sparkling wine and a buffet of traditional dishes like coronation chicken and smoked duck, were told by organisers it was because the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had turned down an invitation to attend.
Courtiers & royals were horrified by the Sussexes’ demeanor: “I’ve learned some members of the Royal Family and many senior courtiers were horrified at the detached and cold appearance by the exiled couple, who had also made the decision to fly out of the country before the Queen had even made her historic Buckingham Palace balcony appearance, alongside Charles, Camilla and the Cambridges, on Sunday evening.
Meghan’s window: And while Harry and Meghan cannot be accused of attempting to steal the limelight – even though Meghan did tellingly seem to wind down her car window in the presence of photographers – the couple’s actions appeared designed to make it clear to the world that they continue to disapprove of, not only their blood relatives, but the institution they represent.
Lack of trust: Meanwhile, the lack of trust between the warring camps is now off the scale. It might sound like a ridiculous concept, but sources close to senior royals have warned them to consider that Harry and Meghan could secretly record their conversations. I must be clear that there is no suggestion the couple would ever do that, but even the concern they would is illustrative of just how toxic relationships have become. There is also an ongoing fear the couple will continue to leak intimate family moments to favoured American TV broadcasters.
Charles & William don’t want any more American interviews: I’m told Prince Charles and Prince William have made it known that they simply will no longer countenance even the smallest detail of their complex family relationships being used as fodder for US stars, after revelations by both Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King on US network CBS about private conversations between the senior royals caused fury.
Wootton honestly thinks this makes the Windsors sound reasonable: Somewhat astonishingly, Harry and Meghan are now considered bigger pariahs than Prince Andrew internally within the royal institution… A royal source explains: ‘Prince Andrew is less of a pariah than Harry and Meghan as far as the family are concerned. The public might be surprised, but within the family it is seen as if he didn’t do anything wrong. They have to believe that.’
The Sussexes haven’t moved on from royal life, lol: But the irony is that, just as the Royal Family has moved on, it seems like Harry and Meghan could want more involvement in the future. For commercial reasons at least, Hollywood bosses believe the Sussexes need to keep a closer proximity to their British relatives in the months and years to come to keep their brand relevant…Courtiers are now watching closely to see if Harry and Meghan release any pictures of their weekend in the UK, especially their meeting with the Queen, in the coming weeks or months.
Wootton goes further, saying that the “Duke of Woke” is increasingly irrelevant, which is funny because Wootton devoted his entire column to how royals and courtiers couldn’t stop talking about Harry and Meghan and everyone at Guildhall was disappointed not to see Harry & Meghan. Obviously, there was no way for H&M to “win” with people like Wootton. The fact that Wootton even bothers to complain about Meghan & Harry rolling down their car window to wave at people shows that all of these people are desperately reaching for something to complain about. The part about the royals being less mad at Andrew… I believe that. I absolutely believe that. But it’s not some kind of slam on the Sussexes, it’s further evidence of just why they left.
As for Harry and Meghan’s “cold and detached appearance” at church… you mean when they walked into church with their heads held high? Wootton and the rest of them are mad that the Sussexes didn’t come back to beg for mercy.
The BM is sickening. I’m hoping this generation of reporters retire and the new blood is more ethical but I’m not holding my breath. Yikes.
Noone in the UK thinks the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are worse than Prince Andrew. Noone.
Wooton doesn’t even makes up sensible gossip – how he is employed, other than his Kensington hotline – is beyond me
No one anywhere thinks that.
Wootton is employed by The Daily Mail to write what the Daily Mail wants him to write.
Actually, there are many deranged people on social media who hate the Sussexes with a passion. The people who read Celebitchy are somewhat sheltered from that because there are more reasonable articles and posters on this site. But there is a minority of very vocal haters out there, and is why H and M need security when they visit.
I laughed while I read this. If the Sussexes are such pariahs, even more so than Andrew,why were they expected to provide free labour at Guildhall considering they are no longer working royals? This man contradicts himself so much. He is one of their biggest fans as he can’t quit them. I think his sources within KP have dried up and he is now just trying it on. The Sussexes show of dignity and refusal to share their plans got the courtiers rattled. Plus the noticeable S P A C E between his KP masters, Keen’s behavior again in the house of God, their lack of impact despite being centre stage and Louis exposing their poor parenting was not what they wanted the world to see. Luckily the Sussexes are back home Archie’s swing and all.
LOL That “invitation” cracked me up. They weren’t “invited” to a family gathering, they were “invited” to work a room, which is work! Making them working royals! The one thing that The Firm has been insisting for 2 years that they aren’t!
“How dare they not let themselves be bossed around by us courtiers! We made promises to visitors that they’d get a royal, and now you’re letting us down and so we’re short one royal for the petting zoo. I’m shocked, shocked I say.”
I couldn’t believe the gall! They came back for a brief visit and were expected to WORK? Where were the other minor royals? And that ANDREW is seen as less of a pariah among the family? Does he not realise that THAT is not the stellar blow he thinks it is?
These people are constantly rewriting the damn script.
And if that part of it is true – that they were invited to the reception with the expectation that they would be “working,” what does that say about their status? If their absence was noticed and people were disappointed, what does that say about people’s interest in them?
That just made no sense. They declined the invitation, so how dumb was it that the hosts wouldn’t have had someone else lined up to work the room? I don’t believe a word of it.
Plus, if they were invited and declined their invitation – and I have no doubts they did it appropriately and by the RSVP deadline, the Susssexes wouldn’t just ghost them or ignore the invite – then the organizers of the event had plenty of time to find other people to “work” the room.
That whole storyline is so absurd, and it just makes the Guildhall organizers AND attendees sound like idiots & wannabes.
“I couldn’t believe the gall! They came back for a brief visit and were expected to WORK?”
The Sussexes were not expected to WORK a room. The Sussexes were not invited to “host a room” and “mingle and chat” with dignitaries. This whole scenario is 1.) 100% made-up by Wootton or 2.) purposely made-up by a low level palace courtier and feed to Wootton for publication when it became clear the public in general was disappointed in not seeing more of the Sussexes.
My money is bet option #2.
Why didn’t the BRF just trot out old beloved pervy Andrew then, to meet & greet all those disappointed attendees?
You are right . This Wrotten Wootton guy is cuckoo. What he’s basically saying is that, even if all the royals are present in the Guildhall reception, their presence was not enough. The dignitaries need Harry and Meghan’s presence to make them feel important and to make the event relevant. This is true because nobody talked about the reception and hardly was there any coverage— except for some Twitter spies who were able to see ungentleman William leaving Kate so far behind on their way to the reception. If Harry and Meghan were around the Guildhall reception would’ve seen much coverage. This Wrotten guy should admit to himself that he’s left with uninteresting royals to suck up.
The sussexes are pariahs of course and wootton is full of shizz. People were promised to mingle with royals were not able to? Becuase royals harry and meghan turned down an invitation? But they are non working royals… Why people couldnt mingle with royals is becuase workng royals are too lazy to work and mingle. People couldnt mingle with royals because yo, it’s charles’ trimmed down monarchy and it sucks and it’s boooooooring.
Exactly @BayTampaBay. Chupacabra Dan Wootton is just excreting more of his codswallop.
How many rooms were there that all the royals present couldn’t cover? Charles, Camilla, William, Kate, Edward, Sophie, Anne, and I believe Alexandra, Duke of Gloucester and Prince Michael of Kent all attended. They are all working royals, so that’s at least ten rooms with a royal “host”.
It’s what we’ve been saying here for ___ how long?
Damned if they do. Damned if they don’t. They can’t win when it comes to some of the family, courtiers and Royal hacks.
Alphabetti spaghetti is still licking his salty tears over not having Toxic Tom over on his stupid channel
Those poor fragile snowflakes! All of the horror, aghast and appalled emotions must be exhausting. I wish peace for them.
Oh, Dan. Leak intimate moments, like when Kate leaked that Meghan made her cry? Nevermind that it was actually the opposite…
Within the family it is seen that Andrew didn’t do anything wrong? Well, if it were one of their children who were trafficked and raped, maybe they would feel differently.
So the FlyBe stunt is okay, but quietly leaving when cameras could not possibly be on them is not okay?
Walking with poise, ease, smiling, and holding your head high is cold and distant?
what in gaslighting tarnation???
Right? Cold and detached my ass! Lol, this is just funny.
It’s fascinating the alternate reality that is created by the salty tabloids in writing after an event that was captured on film shows the opposite of whatever reality they’ve made up to substitute.
I’ve started saying, after reading anything Dan Wooten puts in print, “It’s Opposite Day!”
It really is. And sadly some people will still believe it!
The obsession with hating H&M is so pathetic.
They walked in, smiling. The interacted, talking/smiling/laughing with the cousins they sat with. They talked and took pics outside with cousins afterward, warmly talking with the clergy…. uhm….if that is “cold”, then when I go somewhere, a trail of ice must be left in my wake sometimes!
It just makes me shake my head and laugh how these clowns keep crying about H&M “leaking” stories, while THEY THEMSELVES are leaking/briefing to everyone they can get to print their wails.
For two people who are so “insignificant”, they sure as hell can’t stop talking about them.
Meghan should give a masterclass on how to keep yourself poised and calm in a sea of haters. I was honestly in awe of her during her procession. She was smiling and interacting with others . There was nothing cold or detached that I saw. Now, the senior “working” royals. They could not look more miserable even if they tried. They need to work on their game faces and posture.
There is absolutely no way I could have walked down that aisle with all of those people who utterly hate me staring without at least shaking, I would probably cry, since I’m an angry crier.
Meghan was the epitome of grace, and they wanted her to look terrified, and she didn’t, so they are pissed. Period.
So weird, isn’t it? H&M have said literally nothing except a couple of things about Lili’s birthday.
What I’m concerned about is that the mainstream media in the U.S. stop focusing on lies and trivia in connection with the Sussexes. News outlets in the U.S. need to start reporting more objectively on substantive occurrences such as the Sussex Squad raising over $100,000 + for World Central Kitchen. I feel that M&H decided to release Lili’s first birthday picture strictly as a thank you to their supporters and devoted fans who go out of their way to generously donate to Archewell-affiliated charities.
I’m glad that Celebitchy continues to provide fair and balanced coverage, along with opportunities for fair and reasonable commentary. Debunking the BM nonsense is an important public service.
It is apparent to all who, the Sussexes do not need the Royal Family.
The Royal Family needs the Sussexes. Their work ethic, charisma and especially their creditably.
They have been tacit and careful in their approach, a necessary asset for transparency.
While they Duke of Disinformation cannot be fired, the Royal Family under the eventual tutelage of Prince Charles embrace the idea of transparency and tradition.
If it means boring and stable, so be it, there is no replacement for democracy despite its imperfections.
“were told by organisers it was because the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had turned down an invitation to attend.”
When did the Sussexes “turn down an invitation”? If this Wootton statement is true, why did the organizers not schedule another “minor royal” to “mingle and chat”??? I have a very hard time believing the Sussexes accepted this invitation to host a room of dignitaries then cancelled at the last minute. Mr. Wootton (or any troll employed by Mr. Wootton), if you are reading my post, please explain your statement.
I think it that we could just propose the question to the Daily Fail, the courtiers as well as Incandescent with Rage.
Why would they want to invite H+M to mingle with people? They have been called irrelevant and nobodies. Who would want to talk to them according to the BM. Isn’t everyone “snubbing” them?
DW lies like a cheap rug.
The opposite is true.
@Well Wisher: “It is apparent to all… the Sussexes do not need the Royal Family. The Royal Family needs the Sussexes. Their work ethic, charisma and especially their [credibility].”
^^ Exactly, and well said. The reference to “Hollywood bosses” is made up and makes no sense whatsoever. Wootton and his ilk don’t have any viable sources in Hollywood. And ‘there are no leaks in Montecito!’ The crap Wootton spews is not even laughable; it’s not yellow journalism. It’s complete harassment and tomfoolery. I’m aghast at the fact that no one is putting a stop to this blatant hounding and smearing, especially after the way Wootton hounded Caroline Flack to the point of suicide. Neither Wootton nor Angela Levin nor many other rota clowns should be treated with any respect as credible journalists.
😂😂😂😂
They are getting more unhinged by the hour.
They are so irrelevant, that the DM bought photos of luggage, a scooter and apparent a wooden swing!
That’s really what kept going through my head as I was reading this. DW is just losing it more and more.
I will say I was surprised to see two rare moments of sanity in this – for the comment about Andrew, he doesn’t say that what H&M did was worse and that Andrew is innocent objectively, he says the royal family HAS to believe that Andrew didn’t do anything wrong. That’s kind of interesting, right? It makes it sound like the whole family has their head in the sand where Andrew is concerned. Like they may realize the optics around him are bad but they’re all just telling themselves its just the optics and that he didnt really do what he was accused of.
Also, for the microphones/recording nonsense – he says “I must be clear that there is no suggestion the couple would ever do that,” and that it sounds ridiculous, but that’s how paranoid the royals are. so when you put those two together it sounds like he’s acknowledging how messed up the royals are when it comes to H&M.
Wooten probably added that statement because he knows a lawsuit was headed his way if he claimed H&M were secretly recording other Royals.
The reason that Wootton wrote about the microphone nonsense is because that is an on-going theme with many of the unhinged wackos inhabiting the comments sections of The Fail.
I really enjoy this prolonged implosion of Dan Wootton. The Fail woo’ed him from the Sun because of his KP source. Was it only Jason Knauf? I think his source dried up and he is desperate to earn his keep at the Fail. So he hitched his wagon to the white Markles and Lady C, stumbling from one stunt to the next, showing his ass at every turn.
I fear the madness of King George has afflicted the whole lot of them.
Just when i thought that my level of “I can’t with these people” has been past over flowing they go and pull even MORE nonsense.🙄
William trying to hide behind Charles. Charles might not want Harry and Meghan to speak to US outlets with their while chests, and in order to ensure there’s no need, he’s stepped back from briefing against them. William doesn’t want to make any concessions or meet in the middle. He must be steadfast and steely in his abuse. And he runs to Wooten and says, It’s not just me, it’s my pops too. And he’s gonna be king so you gotta respect him. Ya gotta!
William is a terrible leader and would fail any class on the subject, just as he fails every practical opportunity to prove himself one.
@ ThatsNotOkay, you are spot on in every point. Wooten is nothing but a Incandescent with Anger spokesman. When Incandescent sneezes, it comes out as a fart from Wooten.
I’m personally horrified that H&M are considered more of a Pariah than Andrew
I’m horrified that all of the Cambridge kids look so miserable and uncomfortable
Yes I’ve noticed that the children often look uncomfortable and miserable – particularly George.
George looks miserable and after this weekend they’ve set up Louis to be branded the troublemaker for all eternity.
Well played Cambridges. Nothing like selling your own kids out.
Those kids getting dragged out more and more to practically be working royals in all but name is the elephant in the room. Their parents are using them as a shield in more ways than one and it’s not fair to them.
No it’s not @ Beach Dreams. They are being used by their mother and their grandmother. The peacemaker and the “never puts a foot wrong” is losing her position as the FFQ. They are both pulling out ALL the party tricks to stop the inevitable.
Wooten’s arms must be tired from all that reaching. WHY should the dignitaries be pissed? Harry and Meghan are not working royals. They have no responsibility to host events on behalf of the RF.
Obviously Opposite Day is still in effect. I predict that after TQ passes, the Sussexes will make themselves even more scarce to the remaining royals, barring Eugenie and Jack. So sad that even Wooten has to admit that they HAVE to believe Andrew did nothing wrong…okay, let’s just leave that there.
Is everyone in Britain totally clueless about the meaning of ‘working royals’ or are they just pretending? If the idiot courtiers wanted M&H working a room, why didn’t they ask them to do it, rather than smear their reputation with dignitaries who are too stupid to know that Meghan and Harry stopped being ‘working royals’ over two years ago. Clearly BM seems to think that just because they came back for a limited visit means everybody is operating under the old model again. Even BBC, which should know better, headlined a story “Prince Harry and Meghan navigate a tricky return to duty.” Not duty dummies.
Ermmmm,did they check with the Sussexes if they were available before scheduling them for an appearance.The audacity to complain that the Sussexes didn’t dance to their expected tune🤦🏽♀️
I don’t understand why anyone thought they would do this. They essentially exited the family business, why would this be their obligation?
It’s very strange, and I also imagine the royal family knew they wouldn’t be attending ahead of time so it seems silly to tell a group of people that’s the reason they didn’t meet any royals if that even happened (I’m skeptical because it just wouldn’t make sense to tell anyone that).
Yeah it’s a bit much to invite someone to a party, and then be angry when they don’t come because you expected them to share hosting duties. Also, I thought he just wrote a column about how alllll the other royals were there? Couldn’t they have just sent one of them? It’s like 10 people how many rooms were there?
Jfc. This guy is utterly bananas.
Wooton really is unhinged. I don’t know exactly what it will be that will cause his downfall, but when it does happen, he’d best buckle up.
Also, I love how so many people here on CB (myself included) sometimes spell his name “Wooten” and other times “Wooton,” but he’s not important enough for any of us to bother and go find out what it actually is to correct it. He’s not even worth scrolling back up to the article to see how Kaiser spelled it 😂
I’ve always spelled it b-l-o-w-h-a-r-d, but that’s just me.
💯
“ the couple’s actions appeared designed to make it clear to the world that they continue to disapprove of, not only their blood relatives, but the institution they represent.”
Harry and Meghan are absolutely justified to disapprove of the relatives that not only did not protect them from violence but also were violent towards them; Harry and Meghan are absolutely justified to disapprove of the violent, destructive, white supremacist institution called the British monarchy.
Harry and Meghan have been clear and vocal that their intention in going to the Jubilee was to honor The Queen and introduce her to Lili. Out of Harry’s own mouth he explained that as far as Charles and William there is no relationship. What don’t the “reporters” get about this?
The only “institution they represent” is the Archewell Foundation. It has been made quite clear to all and sundry OVER AND OVER AGAIN that H&M are not working royals and have been “exiled”. This guy is nuts.
Really? Cold and detached huh? Like the way Wootton’s Queen KKKate acted at the Commonwealth service before Harry and Meghan finally left that God forsaken island? That kind of cold detachement? These trash “writers” and royals are so desperate and continually telling on themselves.
Cold and detached like Wootton’s dream boy acted with his wife.
Funnily enough, Wootton’s true dream boy is Harry. People dug up old tweets of him practically salivating over Harry. It’s no wonder he hates Meghan so much (plus the fact that he’s a racist that loves to target black women; he’s attacked Mel B and Alexandra Burke viciously).
Lol, yeah, it’s H&M’s fault that the organizers screwed up and didn’t have a “minor royal” ready to greet the guests. Did Wootten actually expect that H&M would be working for the RF during the Jubbly?
And more weasel words – the sources close to the RF warned them about secret recordings, but there’s no suggestion that H&M would ever do that. How does that work – warning about something without suggesting that it’s possible?
As for Andrew being less of a pariah – who knows. But publicly, H&M had their own procession at St. Paul’s and Andrew conveniently got Covid.
This guy is unhinged in so many ways but his shade at Harry as a “minor royal” is hilarious! My guy, he’s a blood prince, that ain’t minor, that’s first class! A minor royal would be the Kents or Gloucester or such. If they wanted someone so badly, I’m sure the racist one (no the other racist one….wait, nope, the other other racist one) would be happy to swan out there and speak to the commoners.
Just a point – the Kents and Gloucesters are also “blood princes” (and a blood Princess too – Alexandra). Just because they are now old, it is not necessary to denigrate them. Princess Michael (who is the racist one) is married in, so she is not “blood”.
@ohso agreed. Plus they’ve actually done the work, whatever one considers of it, for decades. The Gloucesters in particular have had zero scandal attached to them nor have their children. And the Duchess, who married a second son who was supposed to be a working architect until his brother died weeks after their wedding, is the married in who has ‘never put a foot wrong’, not Kate. Until recent years they’ve all outworked the Cambridges despite their advancing years.
My take on this is, Will and Kate were royally pissed that Harry and Meghan got their solo procession in church, and they gave Wooten the go ahead in an effort to spoil it for them. Recall, that’s what Kate’s tantrum was about at Comm Day two years ago – not getting to walk into the church the way she felt appropriate to her status.
And ol’ Dan is nothing if not creative. I doubt Charles had much to do with this. He’s not stupid enough to really think Harry and Meghan would be recording them, but more important, the last thing he’d want to see is something in print saying the royal family don’t think Andrew did anything wrong. Even if it’s true. Andrew is a pariah to Charles because he’s always hated him, period, for lots of reasons.
As for the Kents and Gloucesters – they are TQ’s first cousins, and though of course older now were working royals starting way back. Note they were both seated in the front row on Friday, next to the Wessexes, and in front of non-working royals Harry and the Yorks, etc. Note too, the first time TQ appeared on the balcony at Trooping on Thursday, the only person with her was the Duke of Kent (in a uniform which he earned, having served in the army).
Your comment has made me realize that the queen knows this is all going to shit when she dies, and she’s giving the workhorses of her reign one last moment.
It would be sad, if anyone in this family did anything of substance for England.
What about William’s detached and cold appearance to Kate and Louis? What about William’s vibrating head of incandescence when Kate whispered something to him (maybe about her being the “peacemaker” again)? You just can’t with these clowns, seriously. You have to imagine that in Russian newspapers and Chinese newspapers they are writing propaganda just as false as this about other things. They write this to make money and they are stirring up a vicious mania of hate for an innocent family. They suck.
They looked regal. That’s what’s got him so worked up.
Yep. This article reeks of Incandescent Bill being mad that the Sussexes gave him nothing to smear them with.
@MF
So William smears himself by approving Andrew’s unforgivable behaviour. Seriously, you couldn’t make it up! His anger has definitely coloured his judgement because siding with his uncle over his brother is definitely not a good look. In this case it really was best that he said absolutely nothing at all.
Honestly, I am fuming.
I think that they handled themselves beautifully, especially considering that pretty much every single person in the church was staring at them as they walked to their seats.
@Tolly, ita. And I don’t believe the people who say it’s “only because Meghan is an actress!” in a derogatory way. IDK if Meryl Streep could keep her cool that well and remain so serene in such a situation.
Meghan is able to hold her head up high and keep a smile on her face because that’s who she is, and she knows she’s not the one guilty of any wrongdoing here.
Looks like Louis isn’t the only one having a massive tantrum. H and M behaved with grace, composure and emotional intelligence knowing exactly what they’d be returning to at the hands of derangers like Woowoo. Many people I know welcomed their brief visit and are truly happy for them that were reunited with their family and friends that the pandemic kept them apart from. Yes returning for gan gan was the main reason but Harry has a huge capacity for love and he wanted to introduce his daughter to those that he loves and trusts hence the birthday picnic!
“Huge capacity for love,” indeed. Both Harry & Meghan have it. It’s a blessing and a gift. And the rest of the Windsors seem to be lacking it.
These people need help. There were clearly media people at that hall luncheon. It was a trap just like the Diana statue “party”. These people are desperate and I can’t believe that they’re still attacking them for laying low after accusing them of always overshadowing, lol. They really can’t accept the fact that Harry and Meghan walked away, didn’t accept the abuse and give them access. Dan is just a Diet Piers Morgan. Harry and Meghan got these people unhinged. They really want their attention badly.
Honest and forthright people – trustworthy people – don’t worry about whether someone is recording their conversations. Only liars do. The courtiers are telling on themselves here.
I would have to disagree on that, I think most people would be uncomfortable about being recorded whether they’re a liar or not. They’d probably want to understand what any recording would be used for. I don’t really understand in what context any recordings taken at the jubilee without the persons consent could ever be used for anything other than personal purposes, so not sure of what the point of recording would even be. That being said, of courtiers actually briefed all the royals on the possibility as if they had reason to believe it was going to happen, I could see how they wouldn’t be at ease speaking to them.
Any such recording could not be used commercially. Also, this BS about “QEII not allowing the Sussexes to take a photograph of her with Lilibet because the Sussexes would sell said photograph to Netflix” is just more British Daily Fail Tabloid made-up crap.
Any private photo of anyone cannot be used without the permission of the person photographed or one will end up losing in court as the Sussexes have proven.
Siobhan, this is a case of “telling on oneself”. Harry & Meghan are not the type of people who would record someone without permission. They won’t be recording anyone when they visit. Why would they? I think this is the bm telling on themselves. Would they record people without telling them? Well, they certainly have a reputation for this type of thing. See Harry’s lawsuit about cell phones just as an example. So, if the bm got the grey men all excited about possible recordings, that’s on them.
Also – which century do these deranger luddites thing we are living in re: recording technology??? The 1940s? I’m no expert, but I doubt in this day and age that recording equipment (what we used to call a ‘hot wire’?) would be so large and bulky that it was easily visible underneath someone’s clothing? Nutters, all of them.
Not sure on what planet the “family” being in denial about Andrew is a good look…
And as an aside, what on earth is “coronation chicken” – sounds godawful.
It’s just a kind of chicken salad – the recipe was developed for Elizabeth’s coronation.
Coronation chicken is awesome! It’s like a curry chicken salad. I had some from a British cafe over the jubilee weekend, highly reccomend!
It’s funny – I make curry chicken salad all the time, but I didn’t know it was coronation chicken until the Jubbly.
I looooooooove coronation chicken! People even put it on baked potatoes (called jacket potatoes here in Salt Island hahahaha)
Tbf though, coronation chicken isn’t usually spicy. I like to add chili flakes and some actual spice to give it a bit more oomph. I love it though!
Thanks Siobhan & Eurydice & IForget – I did not know that. I’ve also been making curry chicken salad for years and didn’t know it had been…appropriated… with that name!
Siobhan, thank you for clearing that up. I had a mental image of a chicken wearing a crown when they killed it!
yeah, saying the royal family doesn’t think what Andrew did was worse than H&M is…..not a good look. at all.
@Becks, how does no one realize that. Even racist morons at the DM. HOW. HOW??
“I’m told Prince Charles and Prince William have made it known that they simply will no longer countenance even the smallest detail of their complex family relationships being used as fodder”
This part made me laugh. What exactly can Charles and William do about it if Harry wants to talk about their family in the press? They have ZERO leverage or control. All they can do is throw temper tantrums, exactly as they’ve been doing since Harry and Meghan announced their departure. Stay mad, Chucky & Bill!
Sounds like some high-level projection on The Other Brother’s part, seeing as how the state of his marriage, his love of pruning rose bushes, and his children’s public behavior is being discussed internationally. Maybe he should keep his own house in order before worrying about what others may do.
What’s interesting about that comment is that this is exactly what Harry has done – not one bit of his family life will be used as fodder for the media. Maybe William should take some lessons from Harry.
@Eurydice, honestly. When was the last time Harry has even spoken publicly about any of his family members? IIRC, wasn’t it only that one time (briefly), during the interview with Hoda at the IG? And even then, he was simply answering her question; he did not initiate any conversation about his family whatsoever. He’s been busy with all of his own family and projects and work responsibilities, and they cannot handle it.
He did make that one pointed comment about making sure the Queen was surrounded by the “right” people, but that was obviously strategic on his part. He was sending a message with that statement, imo.
They WISH he was constantly running his mouth about the members of the BRF, but he has better things to do, and this angers them into total hysteria.
The criticism was inevitable.
They were discreet? Right, cold and aloof it is!
If they had been viewed more often, they would have been showcasing and attention grabbing.
H&M can’t win with the British press and refuse to pander to them. More power to the Sussexes
If I was a member of the Royal Family and DW was telling the world that I consider some relatives who moved to the U.S. and perhaps shared family secrets that I didn’t want disclosed MORE OF A PARIAH than my relative who raped a trafficked teenager, I would be horrified. Yikes.
You would think the RF would push back on the majority of the stories. Does it make future heads of state and future heads of a church look good to be so petty? Does it make them look good to supposedly deny pictures with family members when they freely allow pictures with any other member of the family?
This, 100%. I’d be furious if anyone suggested I didn’t care about the trafficking of children. PA is a pig. If the royals aren’t troubled by his conduct, they’re terrible human beings (which we know they are, but this affirms it).
So if H&M wanted more of an in with the RF wouldn’t they have gone to that reception and “worked” for them? Sounds more like the RF is re-thinking that half-in offer. They were dying for them to be present below the balcony in the crowd when the Queen and futures were posing so that they could do the “second row” type story again. The problem isn’t leaks, it’s that H&M talk to American media and not the Brit tabloids.
You just know if they had attended the reception, all of the articles would be about how desperate they are to come back, they’re honing in on the “real” royals’ territory, they don’t know their place, they weren’t wanted but demanded to attend, etc. etc. The BM/RRs are trash who will twist anything and everything to create lying narratives from thin air. The Sussexes cannot win with them.
I do agree that the queen and Chuckie are probably really regretting the half in-half out proposal. But I’m so glad that they Sussexes have been wildly successful already so there’s really no chance they’ll go back to work for that “family.”
I see Dan Wooten is using the Sussexes as a ways to get clicks for his lame article. He also made the RF look horrible for supporting PA.
The obsession with Meghan and Harry is because they are the golden gooses who exited an institution ripe with hierarchy and racism. These gutter folks cannot get over someone leaving who the public adored and as they all know would have been a good cover for their racism. As hard as they try with hit pieces, the Sussexes are gone and it was very charitable of Harry to say “the US is home for now.” I do believe he would like to bring his family back to his home country to live but he knows this is impossible with William and Charles slinging mud at them for cover. Harry loves his married family and would not subject them to the vitriol in a toxic climate for anyone or thing. The more the gutter press slings this mud the more convinced I am pretty sure he feels good about keeping his family away. Funerals and possibly the coronation of his father will be his future trips for awhile as his children continue to flourish in a toxic free environment as they grow. The UK loss big times when this couple exited and this loss will be felt for a long time. History will not be kind to this family or the gutter press.
There’s also New Zealand. Wasn’t that on the list of countries they were considering a move to?
I don’t know about you guys, but I find their salty tears absolutely delicious!
They are so bitter and so small and so irrelevant to Meghan and Harry that I can’t help myself laughing at their delusions. It’s just funny how hard they try to pretend that they don’t care, they really don’t OKAY?! Rotten and the rest of rats are doomed to live their sad lives writing never ending articles about how little the BRF cares for H&M and I think that’s beautiful *wipes tiny tear*
They’re so irrelevant that they dominated 99% of the coverage of the Jubbly, lmao
Some of these courtiers and royals are old enough to have lived during WWII. You’d think they’d have a higher threshold for horror by now.
Oh dear Lord. What is this man on? If there’s a drug out there that constantly makes me see the world the way I want to see it, and not the way it actually is, I’ll take some. If anyone was cold and detached, it was the Prince and Princess of Pissy. The Sussexes looked comfortable with themselves and with all of the other royals, while W&K couldn’t even look happy to be celebrating granny for five freaking minutes in church, even though that’s actually their job.
It would almost be entertaining if it wasn’t so sad watching the BM twist themselves into pretzels trying to make a negative out of anything positive with the Sussexes. It’s perpetual Opposite Day in the land of the RR. If H&M’s appearance was “detached and cold”, you can give that to me all day long. The BM refuses to accept that H&M are not seeking to hobnob with the senior royals and suck up to them and beg their forgiveness. They are not serving themselves up on a platter for the RR or the Windsor clan. The smile on Meghan’s face as she walked into St. Paul’s looking happy and unbothered proved that. The way they conducted this trip – on their own terms – was the icing on the cake.
“”””” A royal source explains: ‘Prince Andrew is less of a pariah than Harry and Meghan as far as the family are concerned. The public might be surprised, but within the family it is seen as if he didn’t do anything wrong. They have to believe that.’”””””
I can’t believe KP and CH approved that being released. Only going back a few months ago Charles and William were going out of their way to let the public know they wanted nothing to do with Andrew. The BRF may get away with a comment like that in the BM but, how on earth will this play out in the US? William is supposed to be going over there for Earthshot, how in the world is he going to answer questions about a suspected paedophile commanding more respect than someone leaving because of racism in the BRF?
Whoever approved this report, really didn’t think it through. *smh*
Is that the Marquess of Cholmondeley walking next to The Sussexes down the aisle?
I wonder if that was why Cannot could not keep a straight face after turning back around and Baldy kept looking forward. He knew they were all gonna walk down the aisle together.
Either way, I chuckle.
No – I don’t know who it is, but its not Rocksavage.
Thanks for the clarification.
And also, WHERE IS THE FUN NOW? 😛😃
Nope, but he and Rose were at the service regardless. Rose wore a blue coat dress with a pillbox hat that had a bow on the back. Also, W&K were the last ones to walk in; she was looking in the direction of where H&M were sitting.
I have seen pictures of Rose Hanbury at the Church wearing the exact type of outfit Kate wears.
“They were personally escorted by Lieutenant Colonel Sir Alexander Matheson of Matheson, the Queen’s Senior Gentleman Usher.”
Today I learned there is a position of being ‘the Queen’s Senior Gentleman Usher’.
@AGreatReckoning, lmao! (and same)
Add me to the list as well. Wow. Okay then. 😀
Agreatreckoning, here’s wikipedia’s take: “Gentlemen Ushers to The Queen are generally appointed from retired military officers (and occasionally civilians) for irregular and infrequent attendance at royal events. When on duty they generally wear either service uniform or morning or evening dress, depending on the occasion, with a brassard, displaying the royal cypher, in addition. They act as ushers at Royal Garden Parties and Investitures, as well as on state occasions. At royal weddings, funerals and other large services they may be called upon to lead royal and other guests in procession before conducting them to their seats. Occasionally they may be called upon to attend an event (e.g. a memorial service) as the monarch’s representative.”
So, not only did TQ arrange a “procession” for Harry and Meghan, but she made sure they were appropriately accompanied. TQ sent a really strong message here.
Dan Wootton is deluded and unhinged. His article is full of contradictions but I’m grateful that he confirmed what I’ve been saying for a long time that the Royal Family don’t believe that Andrew did anything wrong. I’m not sure what the press and the Palace were expecting when Harry and Meghan agreed to attend the Jubilee. But it’s clear that they are not interested in being part of the royal system, are determined to do things their own way and refuse to play the game. The ones looking desperate are the Palace and the press.
Amen.
Dan Wootton is not deluded and unhinged. Dan Wootton know the the complete 100% truth about what is really on and what really went down. Dan Wootton is simply writing what the Daily Mail wants him to write in order to draw the biggest paycheck possible.
“The royal family don’t believe Andrew did anything wrong”. Yes to this, except they don’t think he’s innocent, they absolutely know he’s guilty as hell, but they don’t actually care.
So there it is. The Royals don’t think Andrew did anything wrong. It’s just that pesky public that sides with trafficked young girls. They will give the public some time to get over it, then Andrew will worm his way back into royal life.
When TQ took Andrew to the Sunday service just after H&M announced they were leaving, I guessed she thought he’d done nothing wrong. I remember having a huge rant with friends about it.
However, guessing and knowing are two different things. Wooten has confirmed it for me and by doing so has damaged the image of the BRF 100 times more than anything H&M have said or done. I’m beginning to wonder if the man is a secret republican.
I mean, they’ve hinted at this before with William, who was apparently “sympathetic” or some similar description to his uncle’s so-called plight.
I’m surprised that none of the comments are mentioning the recording bit in that article yet. Do you think all the royals were actually briefed by courtiers on that as a possibility ahead of the weekend and went into any conversations with them in that mindset?
Some of them must have been warned about their behaviour and the possibility to have their bullyish, misogynoirish harrasment outed to the us medias and are enraged about not being able to keep their former awful mistreatment in peace .
the Oprah interview and the brf several fiascos since the sussexes us move have done marvels.
But it didn’t prevent royal courtiers to try to use the Sussexes, as they will always want their popularity for themselves, while they continue briefing and comploting against them.
@Siobhan, I think it’s entirely possible that the courtiers pulled something like that, but I also think most family members would have rolled their eyes, knowing how ludicrous this idea was. The Cambridges (and maybe someone like that b!tch with the racist brooch) seem like the only ones who might have actually taken it seriously, and that’s because they think the world revolves around their dull asses.
I doubt that even Zara and Mike Tindall, who seem to be firmly Team Cambridge (and who also seem to be extremely dim, imho), would actually believe that Harry and Meghan were wearing wires, ffs.
These folks are crazy, crazy I tell you, crazy!
My head is spinning from all the things the media informs us they do wrong.
1. How dare they not come! They will ruin everything.
2. OMG. They came! How dare they?!? They will ruin everything.
3. They are going to ruin everything by pulling ‘look at me’ stunts (like visiting charities).
4. They ruined everything by barely being seen!
5. Meghan is a brazen hussy for smiling at a crowd.
6. They are both cold, churlish, and detached.
7. Why weren’t they included more (so we, the media, could have pictures)?
8. How dare Meghan stand near an open window so the media could take pictures?
9. They aren’t welcome. How dare they be here.
10. They quietly left?!? How dare they?
This has to be Wootton’s 5,000th article dedicated to telling us how no-one cares about them.
A big yes. Meghan can never win no matter what she does. The deck is so obviously stacked against her I don’t know how she stands it. A lesser person would have just plain refused to go, and give them one of Prince Louis raspberries.!
It’s so unbelievably tiring. Meghan and harry were seen like once or twice during this sham jubbly and did nothing but smile and be graceful. Keen was literally seen in church disrespecting Meghan with the death stare and mouthing “wow’. I’m guessing this is just to cover the Keens misdemeanours over the jubbly. Louis had the right idea telling kate to STFU.
Isn’t this the second time Khate has been disrespectful to Meghan at church. Such a great look for the future future wife of head of the CoE
I can see Burger King dropping the COE part of the King duties when his time comes.
But remember, according to the British media it’s poor, coddled and infantilized Kate that deserves an apology from Harry and Meghan (eyeroll)
{Wonders how many bathrooms there are in the rent-free space the Sussexes occupy in Wooten’s head}
😂 😂 I’m dead 😵
@AmyT, 😭😭
Love it!
God, they’re pathetic. H&M need the Royal family more than ever? Lol, basically everything that’s happened this year has proven the opposite.
This article was hysterical. People were mad that they didn’t attend events they were never confirmed to be attending.
H&M are damned if they do, damed if they don’t. They just dropped in to support the Queen and peaced out. No point in sticking around or giving them any more. I’m so glad they got out and away from these out of touch lunatics. Can’t reason with the RR so why bother? Life your best life and don’t even give them another second of thought.
If they wanna talk about being “horrified”. let’s go. Let’s talk about how horrifying it is that the BM insists on reaching for negative narratives, and tries to spoil a loving grandson’s visit to his elderly grandmother to introduce her to her namesake great-granddaughter (and possibly another visit meant to begin the healing process between an estranged father and son). How hateful and petty do you have to be to do that?
This is getting really hard to stomach. The hatred & bile emanating from Wootton is off the charts berserk.
Harry and Meghan were their to honor The Queen and to introduce Lilibet. That is what they came for and what they accomplished. Harry has been vocal about the relationship with his father and brother being “space “ and, generally, not good at all. He was being diplomatic. It’s obvious that Harry isn’t interested in anyone outside of The Queen and a few cousins. Those relationships are over and the “reporters” might as well get used to it.
Hilarious how Wooten spends seemingly all of his time every day exhaustively examining the purported irrelevancy and unimportance of the Sussexes
Haha! So true. He’s dedicated his entire existence to screaming hysterically about their irrelevance. I guess he’s not familiar with the concept of irony.
The word police here; they were not ” exiled”. They left. Big difference.
They don’t want any more American interviews because it’s easier to blame Harry and Meghan telling the truth about their treatment for the fact that “Party at the Palace” got barely 3 million viewers Saturday night and not a single American morning show saw a burst in viewers for their Jubliee coverage. Prince Philip’s funeral also did horrible ratings and ended up on one of NBC’s cable channels. If the American networks start to cut back the lavish coverage, the pipeline of American cash that supports Charles’ pet projects starts the wane. If the Cambridges can’t get American attention then they aren’t world wide superstars. Etc etc etc
Speaking of the “Party at the Palace” — I apologize if this was discussed already and I missed it — but did anyone else catch this: I was watching live on ABC, and at one point, the final commercial before they cut back to the concert was for the “Time’s 100 Most Influential People” gala, which is on June 12th (and apparently televised?). I SCREAMED
At this point, I just assume every Dan Wooten column about the Sussex’s is him regurgitating everything that William told him to say.
So, I can believe William was told to be on his best behavior while the Jubby was happening as to not ruin the Queen’s moment. Bu you can bet your sweet bippy the moment it struck midnight on Monday, William was on the horn with Wooty and screaming his opinions and spin on everything Sussex.
Snuffles, ITA. What does it say that W&K’s faces at the church, and well, pretty much everywhere tell us about what their “best behavior” entails? Man, I wouldn’t want to be around either one of them any other day of the year.
I’m sorry folks, I still can’t get past members of the BRF thinking Harry is more of a pariah than Andrew. So, is he really saying the BRF would have preferred to have had Andrew at the service over Harry? If that is the case, then shame on the whole bliddy lot of them.
I am actually “incandescent” :blush:
It is easy to guess why some would welcome andrew and loathe the sussexes presence.
epstein ‘s friend make others family dubious behaviours look acceptable.
They are used to bury pedophilia scandals in their entourage.
But the Sussexes symbolise accountability: the injust treatment they were and are to this Day made to bear, their popularity, success, efficiency, seriousness, honesty and independance in their finances, Glamour, etc. which put everyone in brf to shame.
It had to hurt to see the Sussexes take their time and stride down that aisle with regal grace, and make the craning necks, and twisting heads, take notice of a couple with pride, and glamor, who displayed no shame or guilt. That was the longest kiss my ass to the haters, and I loved every bit. Master class, with perfect execution. Followed by the bunched up, moving in a hurry, with fozzy faces, sad arses I have witnessed, lost that one. Loved my Sussexes.
Truly, it was a MOMENT.
That walk up the aisle was not a victory.
Every time I see something Dan the junk yard dog has written about the Sussexes, I feel like I will never be clean again. He is by far one of the vilest dirt bags in the British media and that’s saying a lot because 98 percent of them are just as bad
What is this vomitus? How were Meghan and Harry expected to entertain people at the Guildhall lunch after the service if they are no longer working royals? Who falls for this tripe?
“I’m told Prince Charles and Prince William have made it known that they simply will no longer countenance even the smallest detail of their complex family relationships being used as fodder for US stars, after revelations by both Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King on US network CBS about private conversations between the senior royals caused fury.”
Oh, really. Did Chuck and Willnot make this known to you while they were leaking the “smallest details” FOR THIS FECKING ARTICLE THAT YOU JUST WROTE, DAN?
He truly has zero logical reasoning skills.
“I must be clear that there is no suggestion the couple would ever do that…”
You just made the suggestion, you idiot.
“You just made the suggestion, you idiot.”
This “suggestion” has been “heavily suggested” ad nauseum in the comment sections of The Daily Fail since the announcement of the Sussex’s documentary about Archewell for Netflix.
BayTampaBay, have H&M announced a documentary about Archewell? I thought that was all of the bm getting people to believe they were doing a reality show and would have cameras and record everyone.
@Christine, I know, I had the exact same reaction. Are there truly that many readers gullible enough to read that and not make the connection? It’s so blatant and transparent…I fail to understand how Wooton hasn’t been literally laughed right out of a job by now.
At least when Charles leaks via the press, he’s generally somewhat more subtle, imo. Usually we’re on here debating if something came from Chuck’s camp, right? But this just *screams* KP.
W&K are digging their own hole deeper by the day.
I’ve been waiting for this. Obviously the Duke and Duchess of WahWah provided the list of injustices for WooWoo to write up (they probably sent over one of Keenie’s special power point presentations as a guide).
I’ve said this before, they are:
“The 4V’s”
Vicious
Vindictive
Vitriolic
Vituperative
Any time you see senior royals referred to by Dan Rotten, just substitute “William and Kate”. Even old Chuck is trying to leak stories about meeting ” secretly” with the Sussexes and sending Lili a birthday gift. Only the Cambridges are implied to be the ones standing in the corner stamping their feet. We’ve seen that the Sussexes get along with the rest of the cousins and obviously the queen. So the Cambridges are the stinky cheese that stands alone. They have isolated themselves with their disintegrating marriage and unhappy looking kids for all the world to see. Oh dear.
That Andrew is less of a pariah is probably true, and says a lot about how dumb, entitled, and out of touch the monarchy is. Not to mention a perfect summary of why Britain needs to get rid of the monarchy.
A lot of wishful thinking from Wootton and other royal reporters about Harry and Meghan needing the RF. They were pushing the possibility of them re-entering the fold in the days leading up to the Jubilee and now they’re mad because H&M chose to attend only two events (one of them pretty much behind the scenes).
I think I’m in the minority here but Louis’ behavior during the Jubilee was a big whatever to me. Typical spirited 4-year-old (I say this as a mother to a spirited 3-y/o). But wow, adult tantrums like Wooton throws in his writing are so cringe. My god, he is increasingly unhinged.
Also, the more I see Meghan in her church look the more I love it. The color, the styling, the fit, the Dior of it all. Perfect.
I think Rotten needs a fan t-shirt. He’s obsessed.
Don’t worry about Louis, he’s cute and broke the Internet according to the Daily Fail crowd. A few Sussex Squad mom shamed Khate but majority only talked about the double standards instead of shaming Louis and Khate.
It wasn’t Louis being restless or having a tantrum that bothered me, it was his repeatedly trying to whack Kate’s face. Even at that age, kids should know not to hit their mother. What I suspect is that Louis was not raised to respect Kate. But I’ll bet he would never dare do that to William.
Thank you! It’s been bothering me, why the whole “he’s spirited/it’s cute” thing didn’t sit with me. He was grabbing at and hitting her, and everyone except Mike Tindall just sat there and ignored it. He hit her multiple times, and it was clearly in retaliation for her attempts to calm him down. That’s not spirited, that’s being raised not to respect people’s physical boundaries or his mother. Outside of any “mom shaming” (I don’t think this is down to just Kate anyway), there seems to be an “Andrew treatment” going on, where excess doting and indulgence when he was young and innocent calcified into abject denial of his personality as an adult.
MrsKrabapple & Dee, I have a feeling this isn’t all about W. I keep wondering what kind of influence Ma Meddelton has on the kids. I have never thought K spent that much time with the kids–contrary to reports. I also wonder how much of this is because of the state of his parents feelings for each other and their marriage. I blame whoever thought it was a good idea for him to be there. He was clearly over it and over stimulated on the balcony, so why did they drag him to this?
This article is a mishmash of KP talking points because the Sussexes gave the media nothing to hash out and dissect. The press want you to suspend reality and believe the fantasy world they choose to lounge in for the foreseeable future. All I can say is these nonsensical articles fill the press sheets and try to feed the hunger for Harry and Meghan news.
The Sussexes were sidelined and boxed-in.
They are not coming back, they will not return as working royals. The problem is the rota system will never be dismantled and undertaking the tabloids in the UK is a huge task. As long as the royals have this symbiotic relationship and offer a royal scapegoat for each scandal for each generation, they will not come back. The senior royals always have something to hide or deflect from, these are not honest people. So the symbiotic relationship remains.
What was so historic about the Queen’s balcony appearance on Sunday? Is it because it will be her last?
Also, I saw videos of the lunch unless they didn’t show the sit down part, it was hundreds and hundreds of people standing around, like one of their garden parties but with less space. If you’re a woman, you’re standing with high heels, a bag in one hand and either a drink or finger food, not both. It looked boring as hell. I don’t blame the Sussexes for saying thanks but no thanks.
They eep bring up GayleKing, Gayle only said one thing, that talks were unproductive and only as a response to KP and or CP running to the press to say they talked with Harry. But Dan doesn’t mention that part.
Recording conversations ????????? What do these people do all day just sit around and try to think of the most negative things you can think of? What kind of job is that? They don’t have to show proof of what they say. All they have to do is write that ” palace sources say” this or that. Lie with impunity.
This is like the Brer Rabbit fable I read as a kid. Let me just check:
Reporters were “worried” that Harry and Meghan would overshadow the royal family with their star power. After the fact? They whine about the Sussexes not attending every event and allowing themselves to be used. If they’re so unpopular, why would people even want to be hosted by them at a royal event?
Reporters were also “concerned” about the Sussexes gathering content for some phantom Netflix project, and talked about banning them from taking photos or videos. But in reality, not only did they peace out early (surely if they were gathering info on the royals they wouldn’t leave before the closing ceremony) , but the only photo they released was taken by a photographer friend, and it’s of their daughter, not a Windsor in sight. So much for that theory.
Finally, there was so much worry that the Sussexes would “lob bombs” at Harry’s relatives during their visit, or do something that embarrassed the family. Instead, they seemed relatively at ease, as we expected, although a few other members looked pretty petulant.
Wow didn’t know about the 3 million viewers I am not surprised the British media’s Sussex bashing. The British government and Royal family need a distraction. The 1 billion pounds “Jubbky glow” was short lived. The world basically said oh that was a nice little show; great seeing Harry and Meghan. By Sunday evening, most folks had already moved on. Of course Bojo didn’t help with that narrow no confidence vote on Monday! The powes that be on that little island definitely need a distraction or two…
And out of the 3 million, only a third were the coveted “18-49” ages cohort. So 2/3rds of viewers were over 50. Woof.
I’m just here for the pictures. I read the articles, but I have nothing more to add about the utter craziness of the British tabloids. I just love how elegant H & M are when they’re in Britain. They do California chic so well, but it’s fascinating to see them morph into royal form when they’re in the UK. That’s the greatest loss of this whole debacle. We probably won’t get to see them play that role very often, but oh well. Plenty of non royal events to come with lots of great looks.
I’m curious about this reception now. Were people assigned to a room so everybody in that room got no royal interaction at all? Do people come in like a receiving line and move from one room to the next to see each royal? If it’s just a normal party with different rooms and people can move from one to the next freely, who cares if there is a royal in each room? Apparently only Anne and Tim, H&M and the Queen didn’t attend. The rest of the Queen’s children and grands were there, the Gloucesters and Kents attended, Lady Gabriella and husband and Lord Frederick and wife were there, Princess Alexandra with her son and his wife and Margaret’s descendents attended. How large was this place that H&M not being there caused such an uproar?
The Sussexes are bigger pariahs than Andrew as far as the family is concerned because they don’t think he did anything wrong. That begs the question what exactly have Meghan and Harry done that’s so wrong. I think once the Queen is gone Harry and Meghan will cut all ties with this toxic brood of vipers. They might return from time to time to see friends and show the kids their father’s native land but all these attacks on them after they left on Sunday have probably confirmed for them that they were right to leave in the first place. Once again for the back row, the Sussexes don’t need the royals; the royals need the Sussexes. Never was this more apparent than over this last weekend.
This man lies for a living.
Wrotten Wootton is a d_ _ k. He would’ve had another spin if Meghan and Harry attended the Guildhall reception. They would’ve been branded as wantonly overshadowing the Queen and the Jubilee. This Wootton and the royal rotas can’t make up their minds. please shut up 🤐
Whichever way the coin flips, the Sussexes are wrong. That’s the press’s whole modus operandi: If the Sussexes do A, they are wrong because _________. If the Sussexes don’t do A, they are wrong because_____________. Just fill in the blanks with whatever rot drops out of their brains.
Yes so true. LOL.
For example, “detached and cold” could also be “graceful and aristocratic.”
Kaiser, I love your articles and the comments that follow. Brit and Over It wins my trophy for this article. Describing DW as a Diet Piers Morgan and a junkyard dog gave me the laughter I didn’t know I had.
Wooten wants us to forget the plan he, Thomas Markle, and Lady Campbell had invoked. The Markles have been remarkably quiet, but I dare not apeak too soon.
British media spent a month writing articles about the Sussexes upstaging the Jubilee for coming or not coming. When a press release informed the public they would attend, the Netflix camera crew story was born. The hidden wires became a significant focus once they arrived without the camera crew. Everyone flocked to the luncheon after the service, hoping to get a Sussex scoop, only to discover the Sussex would not attend. I’m not certain W&K knew they were not coming. Zara would have died if she didn’t get a photo with Meghan, and Mike Tindall was visibly uncomfortable in Harry’s presence. His invitation to Lili’s party was out of courtesy. In time, he will leak. Harry and Meghan entered the church with dignity and poise, sat with the non-working royals, entertained friends and family at their residence, and quietly departed. At the same time, the reporters posed at the parade, hoping to get the money shot. The relationship with the Sussexes and the firm is where it should be.
If the Sussexes are no longer working royals (as we have been constantly reminded over the past two years) why would they be expected to attend the Guild Hall and work a room? I would imagine they were invited as guests and did not accept because they did not wish to around William and Kate.
Harry and Meghan’s demeanor was dignified at all times even though attempts were made to humiliate them.
They flew out on Sunday because that was their plan, their treatment by the royal family just confirmed to them the need to leave as early as possible.
AS to “lack of trust” where is Wootton getting all his information, certainly not from the Sussex camp. Palace sources obviously are trying to blacken the Sussexes name without any constraints from the royal family.
Finally Charles and William need to accept that they have no control over the Sussexes actions.