DM: The Sussexes were ‘banned’ from taking photos of the Queen with Lilibet

Obviously, the British media can’t simply run the new photos of Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor and say “wow, what a cutie, she’s an adorable little redhead!” They have to be as negative as possible about a baby and her parents. Shortly after the Sussexes released the adorable photos of Lilibet yesterday evening, the British reporters sniffed that the Queen “refused” to take photos with Lili, nevermind the fact that every single royal reporter and commentator had been salivating for weeks at the idea that they might get photos of the Queen with her great-grandchildren, specifically Archie and Lili. Considering all of the sh-t that Meghan and Harry said “no” to during their trip, I kind of doubt that any photo release was Buckingham Palace’s call whatsoever.
Harry and Meghan have given the world a rare glimpse of Lilibet – and the grace-and-favour Windsor home they left for LA – as it is understood that a photographer friend was banned from photographing the one-year-old with the Queen.
The Sussexes released a picture taken as the little girl – named in tribute to the Queen, whose childhood nickname was Lilibet – celebrated her first birthday in the grounds of Frogmore Cottage at Windsor on Saturday with birthday cake, balloons, party games and picnic snacks.
Among the gifts were apparently a pastel pink VW Beetle ride-on car, £75 from Selfridges, while Sussex supporters donated $100,000 to charity in her honour. Prince Charles may have bought her a swing similar to one he bought for Prince George.
The image of Lilibet sitting happily on the grass was taken by family friend Misan Harriman, who also shared an image of Meghan holding her daughter inside Frogmore – the home they spent £2.4million of taxpayers’ money refurbishing before quitting as royals and emigrating.
Last night it was claimed that the Queen banned Harry and Meghan from having a photographer capture the Monarch meeting her great-granddaughter Lilibet for the first time. The photographer has not been named – but it may be their friend Mr Harriman, who has photographed the Sussexes several times since they became a couple around six years ago.
The 96-year-old is said to have met Harry and Meghan’s daughter on Thursday. However, they were allegedly told ‘no chance’ of an official photo because it was a ‘private family meeting’, The Sun reported. Palace insiders may have worried any photos taken by Harry and Meghan would be shared with TV networks in the US or in Harry’s upcoming memoirs.
First of all, “the home they spent £2.4million of taxpayers’ money refurbishing before quitting as royals and emigrating…” Harry paid the money “back” and he’s paid the annual lease on Frogmore too. It’s not “grace-and-favour” – they have an annual lease, whereas Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and the Wessexes all have crazy 99-year leases on their huge properties. And Meghan didn’t have to “emigrate” to America, she’s literally American. As are her children.
As for the sh-t with the Queen refusing and NETFLIX and TV NETWORKS… I’m just tired. These people are the f–king worst.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral, London, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II.
Peter Phillips, the Duchess of Sussex, the Duke of Sussex and Zara Tindall leave the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral, London, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II.
03/06/2022. London, United Kingdom. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle , the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with Zara Tindall leaving a Service of Thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St.Paul's Cathedral in London, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
IF this is true then whoever released it needs to have a damn good look at themselves. This is the kind of publicity TQ doesn’t need. Are we really expected to believe that HM would refuse H&M a family photo? If she did then shame on her.
However, I don’t believe it. I think this has been released to take the shine off the gorgeous photo of Lili and to bury the stories that H&M kept her TQ company on Saturday night.
The British media makes the Queen look PETTY. The goal is to force a release of pictures with the Queen but in the process, Betty looks PETTY
I doubt that think they were refused private photos. Likely provided a photographer via The Queen.
I agree — H&M probably asked if they could photograph the first moments of the meeting and offered to provide a photographer. The Queen was probably like “no need, we can use the official photographer.” That’s it.
Another poster suggested that the Queen will release photos of herself with the great grandchildren soon and that they waited for H&M to release their portrait first. This makes sense.
I kind of don’t see The Queen releasing any private family photos. I do think that they will be released upon her passing as part of a general montage.
I could be wrong but I doubt Harry & Meghan would have let the Queens photographer capture the moment because that would be the same photographer who releases the photo’s and usually they then have the copyright too.
I can see the Queen agreeing to photos taken by Harry & Meghans photographer, on the understanding that they wouldn’t be released.
Irish times ripped the Salty aisle a new on on their treatment of Harry and Meg.
https://www.irishtimes.com/life-style/people/2022/06/07/harry-and-meghan-baby-photo-fallout-shows-they-were-right-to-leave-britain-and-the-royals/
I am glad that article is here. It captures how awful some of the comments were and the not so nice way many of the royals behaved This should be pointed out. This needed to be said.
“iF tHiS iS tRuE……iF tHiS iS tRue…”
FFS. This is the reason the shidtrags continue to exist and spew their shidt. Its because they know there are folks willing to swallow.
So the queen refused photos with her mixed race grandchildren? Is that the story the palace wants out there?
Oh please. Of course there are photos of the meeting. The toxic tabs are desperately trying to goad someone into releasing them.
Nicky, true or not, this is the story that A palace put out there. This makes the Queen seem racist and petty.
KP definitely is behind this.
Motives being…
Against Harry’s wishes that a photo be released.
Show the sussex are unwelcomed by the queen. That she shins them. That they are not royal enough.
Idk. It’s definitely the Cambridges so nothing has to make sense to be hateful.
Exactly!
There’s no way any grandparent anywhere would refuse photos with her grandchildren – there are likely photos, but HM & H&M probably want them kept private bc none of those parties need their family time to be a publicity stunt.
(That said…if you told me Meghan refused to have her children photographed with someone who paid millions in hush money on behalf of her pedophile son, that would also be an acceptable point….)
I do not believe it either. Reminder, the Queen was the one who invited them to the jubilee. And they left their jobs and obligations for about a week, spent tens of thousands of dollars to be there. I think she would be happy to do anything to ‘show them a favour’ back, if you could call it that, and I think she would love to have a photo to remember such a precious moment.
You can bet that there are photos of the Queen with her little namesake, but you can also bet that they’re being kept as private family photos for the Queen, for Charles and for H and M.
These newsrags won’t be happy until something bad happens to Harry or his family.
The reason the Brits are losing it over Lilibeth’s picture is because she looks like Harry, a blood Prince. Both of his children look like him. William’s children look like the Middletons….now you know.
@Paulah
And don’t forget the most important part
Both kids look like Harry, you know, “white”.
I said what I said
I get that. But the fact that they both look like Harry their “Royal blood” can’t be questioned. This is why the Brits are rabid over the Cambridge children looking like a “blood royal” Their worst fear is bowing/curtsy to a plain and ordinary person just like them. The irony is the “Royal Family” is a plain and ordinary family that has convinced a nation for generations they are special.
@Paulah
Oh I agree 100% with you and their “royal blood” should not be questioned, just as the Cambridge children’s shouldn’t, but as we have all seen, there’s that double standard you know?
I have never understood one group of people, who by an accident of birth, believe they’re superior in every way to everyone else. I mean, they bleed like the rest of us, so…🤷
I saw a post from a Cambridge-stan saying they need to publicly address if they used a surrogate as if to claim that a surrogate was used and that the children are Harry’s but not Meghan’s?
William is losing it too, his both sons look like Mr Middleton🤢
Meghan was visibly pregnant, but sure, that is how surrogancy works. They are freaked out because the kids present as white.
@Paulah: Please don’t speak for us unless you are actually British. Nobody I know in the U.K. cares what the little children in the Royal Family look like apart from finding them all adorable like all children are. And not many feel the need to curtsy and bow to a bunch of Royals. Please don’t use the physical appearance of babies to abuse an entire nation
Thank you @ Evil Owl. There are many Brits who love this site as much as we do. There has been mounting expressions of disgust in regards to the manner in which Meghan was treated.
Add further to the fact that at their entrance during the Thanksgiving service, thousands were cheering as they entered. Add to this that the BBC commentator specifically stated that the seating and entrance was choreographed by TQ. IF the BBC is willing to publicly established the fondness TQ HAS towards Harry and Meghan, it disputes what the vile shidtrags of the BM publish.
If the Brits didn’t care, we would have no issue. Harry and his family would be happy in the USA without interference from the British media who report to/entertain the British people. The British People can’t pretend their hands are not dirty in this matter. Not all Brits but enough to keep your crazy/rabid media on the hunt
Brits are obsessed about class, blood, and appearance. There’s an over abundance of notable books, movies, podcasts, talk shows, famous people taking about this. It covers everything from accent, vocab, vernacular used, schools you go to, namesake, style of dressing, etc.
It’s why some Americans love Downton Abbey and dress their kids in matchy, matchy sailor suit, half pants suit and smocked gingham dresses. They love those old Edwardian photos of the aristocracy and the royals. Most of the time, it’s harmless pretense, but some of these people are OTT obsessed and cling to the whole Empire mythology of Rue Britannia.
This is human nature at work and it’s everywhere. The more agency by having the right skin color, sex, namesake, bank account, and right club membership, the more all these things matter. People want a royal dynasty and to be kings, princesses and duchesses and live in what they see as refinement. There’s a reason you see OTT love affair for cheesy bling and white marble interiors with Trump and Putin. Having a monarchy and the aristocracy merely accentuate and continue such rigid hierarchy.
What PaulaH said.
We have to accept that a lot of our fellow citizens worship Trump, as bitter a pill as that is to swallow. England has to own that enough of its citizens are on board with the British media’s annihilation of Meghan’s accomplishments and character, for “entertainment purposes”, and yeah, I get why that’s also a bitter pill to swallow.
“The British People can’t pretend their hands are not dirty in this matter. Not all Brits but enough to keep your crazy/rabid media on the Hunt” PaulaH, that’s exactly what I’ve thought all these years, after Diana died. The British tabloids hounded her and wrote salacious articles about her, and “the people” avidly bought those papers and magazines.
Precisely. Harry’s children look like Windsor royals (with some Spencer in there, Meghan really didn’t have a chance!). The Cambridges have very strong Middleton looks. They don’t even have the fair hair of the Windsors anymore, but are turning into stronger brunettes like their mother’s side.
For appearance and white-supremacy obsessed monarchists this has to be gutting. The black children they ran off look like their precisely desired “fair, rudy cheeked English roses” more than the white children. I do believe this was why there was some stronger than usual tension from the Cambridges during the Jubbly. And why the strong hissy fits from their media allies. (Piers Morgan’s whole “brazen h*ssy” thing. He outright has to call her that because by all appearances they are the picture of Britishness. And they chased them off. So they have nothing else but slurs now.)
Yet again the Cambridges don’t match up to the Sussexes. But in this matter it’s in a way that strikes to their racist cores.
The Windsors don’t have fair hair. They’re darker-haired Hanoverians — look at the Queen or Anne or Margaret. Diana, a Spencer, was blonde.
What a sexist comment. Children that look like their Fathers are more worthy… Get a grip people.
Charles may have brought lili a swing nothing definite where Charles is concernec
BS. I am sure there are plenty of photos of TQ with Archie and Lili and the Sussex family as a whole.
Yesterday we had stories about how the palace aides weren’t “braising” themselves for when a photo of Lilli and the Queen would be released and how horrible the Sussex’s would be to do that. They can’t keep their stories straight.
It’ll be funny to watch their contortions if BP is the one to release a photo of TQ with all of her great grands, including Archie and Lili.
Everyone should know that you just can’t believe all that you read. Clickbait is what it is. There are educated conclusions that can be drawn judging by past precedent though. I don’t recall, but could well be wrong, The Queen ever releasing private photos with any of the grandchildren except on Phillip’s passing which is why I think that is what will be done now. The Queen has released official photos for official reasons but that is it, I think. Happy to be corrected if someone knows more.
@Tulip I think there was a picture with all the great-grands at the last jubbly. There are pictures out there of her and Phil with the great-grands. She releases private photos and videos all the time. It’s just at her own speed.
Thanks for the correction Equality. I had thought that Philip’s funeral was the only time private photos were released. What you say makes sense though. I can see photo releases done especially at/after/during big events like the Jubilee.
I have a question about copyrights of such images. Yesterday my feed was blowing up with angel Lili but clearly not everyone who i saw share this pic paid !? Someone mentioned yesterday that Misan/Sussexes own the image.
I doubt they would go after private accounts for sharing the picture but any media that uses it will be expected to pay or face a letter/lawsuit.
I read that the photographer was their same one for their engagement photos as well as Archie’s christening. So he is very much trusted with any photos regarding Harry and Meghan.
Sorry, this doesn’t make sense. Not enough coffee or sleep for the last week. I guess I am saying that their photographer is very well entrusted with Harry and Meghan.
No, Alexi Lubomirski took their engagement photos (and their wedding pics, and I think he did the pic of them for their holiday card.) I think Misan took the pictures of Meghan pregnant with Lili (and maybe Archie’s christening, i don’t know about that, but definitely not the engagement photos.)
Isn’t this the photographer who took the first photo we saw of Meghan pregnant with Lili? The b+w one where H&M are both barefoot? I remember being amazed because it was during the pandemic, so he somehow did it remotely with an iPad (I will never quite understand how), but it was just as gorgeous as if he’d been standing there taking it in person.
All this stuff just feels old, repetitive and ridiculous. At some point the BM will have to move on.
One thing that I’ve noticed this week from Meghan going to Texas and the jubby is lots of people see the double standards outside of the fandom.
They may not follow everything royal every single day but it’s noticed. Doesn’t bode well for the royal family.
No matter what the RF and BM try to do or say…Harry and Meghan keep winning!
All this stuff though is what gets the rest of the world cheering on Harry and Meghan. Witnessing the BM freaking crow over the queen, a grandmother, banning a picture with her grandchild. That’s petty and cruel AF and the rest of the world witnesses this shit. It’s exhausting to watch but it just makes people feel all the more strongly for the Sussexes. Petty racist royalists and Karens are the only ones who can defend this.
It reminds me of the Lilibet name saga. It just makes the royals look petty and cruel. I wonder though if the queen or Charles want to be the ones to release the pictures with Lilibet and Archie on their social media? This whole weekend felt like a farewell to the queen and a hello to King Charles. I could see them wanting the pictures with the Sussexes as part of their narratives. I think Harry would be willing to let the queen release a photo, Charles not so much.
The hate just isn’t sticking like it used to. SO many people see it and are calling it out. It’s wonderful to see.
Yes!!! I think there were haters that are finally coming to the realization that Meghan AND Harry are not the awful people that they are portrayed as!!! Harry and Meghan promised to be low key and allow TQ all of her glory during the Jubbly and they did. They were gracious with contact with others. Though they have nothing to be ashamed of OR ugly about. They aren’t the ONES who committed such horrific acts against ANY BRF member.
Though I wonder when the axe is going to come down for the Lambridges as NOT following TQ’s orders, ie no drama, behaving. They certainly defied TQ at every opportunity. (CopyKeen and TOBB during the Thanksgiving service, CopyKeen guarding the window after the Trooping).
How their behaviour in churches doesn’t cause them to either have their skin blister or create a scenario of human combustion baffles me. I tell you HOW do they gain entry without combusting into flames?????
@bothsidesnow
Yes and William is the future head of CoE. Yet the take every oportunity to use the church and churchservices as a stage to play of selfish drama and make statements etc. It is very disrespectful and imature. Surprised they can’t see that. I have a hard time thinking either of them esp Kate, even believes in god at all.
Whenever the British tabloids report something, I automatically assume the opposite is true. It was probably Harry & Meghan that refused pictures of their children and queen taken by the palace aides. Who knows where the pictures would end up if they are not owned by H&M.
The opposite is the truth, as in Meghan made Kate cry. I also think it was H and M that said no to palace aides.
I can see a situation where both The Queen and the Sussexs wanted to use their own photographer. Point is, I am sure photos were taken. Likely won’t be public ally seen until The Queen passes.
Or check the framed photos on Betty’s desk the next time she gives a public address.
Agreed. Like when they said the Sussex’s were snubbed from the events, it’s the Sussex’s that turned them down.
Agree. I think that they were invited to everything. They chose what they wanted to participate in.
I agree. Let’s be real, the British monarchy and press needs Betty to release a picture with Archie and Lili, they are salivating and nearly rabid at this point.
“It is understood” = “I made this up from the mushed pea I call a brain”
Yeah, “it’s understood” means we don’t know shti but this is what we hope is true. I hope Harry is saving the picture with the queen for his book, lol.
THAT would be awesome…I can hear the screeching now…”FURY As Harry Violates Queen’s Privacy!”
Such a bitter media. Hilarious.
How stupid do you have to be to think that the Queen invited the Sussexes to come, but banned the idea of official photos with her new great-granddaughter? Tories think the citizenry are idiots.
The really dislike the fact that the Queen are not punishing them enough for not kissing their behinds and giving them access. The Queen clearly respects Harry and Meghan and has had private conversations and meetings with them. They want to taint that but it’s not working.
There are photos guaranteed
The RF are too stupid to realize that the media are going to be their downfall. Showing more hostility towards the Sussexes is not getting them anything. It’s making all of them look childish and obsessive. Anyway, this screams like a haters and disgruntled media rota dream scenario. They have no issues with the Queen and it’s clearly making someone at that palace upset. Their need to make the Sussexes bend and plead for “forgiveness” is becoming a scary obsession for the palace and media. It’s unhinged.
@ Brit, that’s an excellent point!!! The ones feeding the BM all of these leaks and lies have NO idea that these guys are two-headed snakes!! They will use their access and PROOF when the upper hand changes. And they have no one to blame but themselves!!!
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAAAA!!! I hope I am able to see this come to fruition!! How good is WiFi in heaven?
So does the Queen disallow photos taken with all the other great-grands who belong to “non-working” royals? Peter markets everything. Is he disallowed? Zara sold baby pics at one time. Is she not allowed? Kate markets pictures of her children. Is she banned? The Queen just let every Tom, Dick and Harry take photos of her with W&K’s children but won’t allow a picture of herself with Lili and Archie? They are just as closely related to her as George, Charlotte and Louis. She allows photos of herself and PA but none with Harry’s family? And is this the same Queen who has released all types of family home videos and pictures at numerous times of “private family moments”? Do the BM types think that printing this sort of thing about TQ makes her look like anything but a jerk?
Why do you believe this stuff? Seriously, there is no way that The Queen didn’t take photos with the children and all of the Sussexs. She would know how important it would be, especially to Harry, when she passes. She would, likely, also want it done just for posterity.
I don’t doubt that The Queen’s official, or just preferred, photographer was engaged to do the photos.
Didn’t say I believe it. My point WAS actually the ridiculousness of saying this and that, in saying it, the BM is making the Queen look bad and not like the leader of, say, a church or a sterling example. If the Queen puts up with Kate publishing her own shots why would she object to H&M taking their own pictures?
Equality, I should’ve realized that you didn’t actually believe this crazy stuff! All of the royals release their baby pics or whatever whenever they want which is as it should be! Eugenia posts August, Bea posts Wolfe, Kate posts her three and Meghan posts hers. Where anyone got the idea that couldn’t is ludicrous.
Tulip is correct. This is insane clown fanfiction. The people who didn’t even know Harry and Meghan had a secret visit with QE2 in April think they know if any pictures were taken? Sure.
I remember how pissed of the Rota, courtiers (and Will/KKKate) were that QEII was in that picture where they met newborn Archie with Harry, Meghan and Doria.
Tulip, I agree with you wholeheartedly.
Equality, this is why that nonsense isnt for us sane peeps. Their reading population that is made up of brain dead lunatics will read this and wil be glad that Harry and Meghan and their “Netflix cameras were barred from taking pics to sell “, they will be glad that queenie put her foot down n said no to the awful Sussexes .
Their bluff can certainly be called and they know it won’t. I think pics were taken but it has been agreed they won’t be released, why? Maybe because Kate the Great Photographer didn’t snap the shot – JK.
My thoughts, tinfoil hat time, it was agreed that private personal photos would not be released and who knows who the queen looked. She is frail and was tired so in an environment where she is with family it may show more with defenses being down. Plus, the H&M have more class than that – what a wonderful FU to the media. Stealth mode and not pics for them to feed off of and nitpick apart.
If karma continues to work as swiftly as it has for the past couple of months, the palace will release a photo of the Queen and every single great-grandchild by the end of the day.
It’s very common for the staff to get snooty about “how dare you suggest sharing photos of the royals in private meetings”, at least that’s been my experience personally. Such eyeroll. I bet you a million that H&M will hold back the photos of TQ and their kids for a holiday card or something like that. And then everyone can eat their words!
Oh , look, it’s Opposite Day again! Another fantasy perpetuated in Royal LaLa Land. Of course there have to be pictures taken with the Queen and the Sussex family, it’s just a matter of time before we see them if they’re published.
FFS – this is just the BM being pissy they can’t have what they want from the Sussex’s, which is 24hr access. H&M will never allow their children to be put in the position that the Cambridge children sadly find themselves in.
Both Harry and William have publicly commented on how much they did not like being trotted out to the media as children. The Keens started off protecting their children but that quickly changed when they had something to hide.
@ Digital 🦄, of course the Lambridges constantly release pictures of their children, all at the pushing of CarolE no less, and CopyKeen. They also trot out their poor children to suppress the rumours surrounding their ill-fated marriage as well. All at the coaching of CarolE I would imagine.
I will never stop laughing at CarolE being seated in the not-important, ie non royal, seats during the concert Saturday night!!! That sour puss said it ALL!!!
Translation: please, Meghan and Harry, release a picture of your kids with the Queen so we have sonething more to criticize you about! PLEASE!
@RedWeatherTiger: bingo
You can tell the DM is really really pissed when they’re mentioning the “taxpayer money” for Frogmore again.
My guess is that this story is a little bit true – not that H&M were told no pictures with the Queen (obviously that part of it is stupid) but that someone at the DM was told there would be no official pictures released of the Queen with either Lili or Archie. That’s why there was “no chance” of an official picture and it was a “private family meeting.” there were obviously pictures taken, but the RRs and tabloids were told that there was no chance they would see any of those pictures bc it was private, not official. So now they are SO SALTY and so mad.
One thing that has been very clear is that the Queen draws a line between the Firm and the family, and she is able to pivot between the two entities. so here, because it was a family event (meeting Lili and seeing Archie again), and not an official event, she sees no reason for pictures to be released, and neither do H&M.
I feel pretty angry with their comment about the taxpayers’ money for frogmore!! This is evil! They deliberately distort everything!! It’s as someone posted above, the opposite day!! Harry and Meghan paid for frogmore while every other royals (working or not) paid little to nothing. They should focus on their ffk and ffq who are ready for a third residence in the twelve years of their marriage while spending taxpayers’money to refurbish!!! This slander has to be punished! I know that they can’t sue for everything published about them but the daily fail needs to be taken into account for these kind of comments.. 😡😡😡
@ First Comment, yes!!! The DF is dangerously unhinged. Their daily attacks and flat out lies are illegal, simply put all out slander. The DF should be held accountable for their slanderous take on reporting H&M. The gaslighting of the DF knows NO bounds.
I think they’re mostly salty because they can’t monetise the kids. They’ve suddenly got top comments on lili’s pic saying the Sussexes are monetising their kids, like who in the wide world of fail readers would even come up with that? It’s their usual fake comments because THEY’RE so pissed they can’t monetise her.
@ Becks1, I agree that the Queen can pivot between family and The Crown within her own bubble. Yet I don’t understand why she didn’t come to Meghans rescue during, as well as the continuing, attacks against Meghan, and by fault of association, Harry. Is it due to the Men in Grey hiding these facts and salacious articles and the mere fact that TOBB a was heavily behind the mere creation of the attacks?
Though I agree wholeheartedly that the BM are extremely pissed that they were not given the first and ONLY access to the released photo of Lili. They are apparently so angry that they are prefacing their articles with the same lies as they have done in the past. They are showing their true colors in this specific article, their anger/snub is OOC, as usual.
I think that QE2 did take pictures with Archie and Lili (and maybe with H&M possibly including C&C (or maybe not)) as well as with ALL of the great grandkids. Unless the pictures are released then who knows?
I would love to see her Maj in pictures with just the Suxxesses released.
The resulting meltdown would be epic.
But I suppose headlines would be “Self Entitled Suxxesses DEMAND frail Queen take family pictures” or some such
I know that the Fail is using this tactic to force **somebody** to release the pics (that we all know were taken), but I will laugh my head off if BP releases post-Jubbly photos of the Queen with the generations, which would proudly include the Sussexes. If H&M were going to release such pics, they would have. They’re not. We’ve seen all they intend to reveal.
I think the reason why the photo won’t be released is not because TQ banned them, it is because she knows it will add fuel to the fire about who had “concerns.” As someone-else posted TQ is very good at separating family from the “firm”. TQ knows a lot of people are already thinking it was William and by not releasing the family photo with C&C, TQ and the Sussexes, she is doing her duty and protecting the crown.
I think Lili looks a lot like Eugenie’s little boy. There is a picture of E holding him and they look very similar.
I guess both Lili and August have the Windsor looks.
Yes they look so similar! Strong family traits there. They look so alike there are trolls online claiming the Sussexes dressed August to pretend he’s Lilibet. It’s like their mind can’t compute that family members do look similar or that Lilibet does favor her paternal side’s coloring. I couldn’t believe the amount of hate online about a picture of a smiling kid.
Those kids look nothing alike except for the red hair, lol. The pictures are out there and we know what we see.
MsIam, I think Lilibet looks like both Harry & Meghan, just as Archie did/does. It’ll be fun to see in the years ahead how both of them changes. I know we won’t see many pictures (good for H&M), but the ones we see will show us who they favor. I don’t think the Windsor look is going to be strong in either of them.
Generations of inbreeding do tend to make the gene pool highly concentrated. Sad but true.
I actually think the similarity between August and Lili is due to the Mountbatten genes from Philip’s side. Those two kids are very, very cute.
@ Sid, the Brookbank and the Mountbatten genes are certainly prominent in this family tree. Though, Jack and Meghan, specifically the latter, are stunning!
Their children will certainly carry favor in the maternal/paternal genes as they grow older, I suspect. My children changed so much before they were 3. That is when the gene pool began to emerge much more.
They big mad 😂
Geez, the BM are BOTH bitter and salty.
I will never understand why the courtiers/aides constantly bend over backwards to make the Royals look absolutely terrible. They are never painted in a good light. Always in the worst possible way. Mean, bitter, angry, resentful, petty, ridiculous, hurtful, cruel. Maybe it works for the small segment of racists/crazies but by and large, most people don’t see any of this as a good look. Like who thinks it’s a good thing to leak that the grandmother refused to take a picture with her great grandchild? Or who thinks it’s a good look that a brother is so obsessed with destroying his only brother and his family for no reason other than he married a biracial woman?
I just don’t get it. The courtiers/aides are just bad at their jobs. Very bad.
So true @Amie.
Do they want us to have a mental image of TQ pointing at sweet Lili and declaring “I will not be photographed with THAT child.”
There’s no way that happened, so why are they hell-bent on creating these horrible scenarios?
Emphasis on creating.
Word.
Its the Cambridges imo. Because they know there are probably no pictures of them with the Sussexes and their kids so yeah, lets throw mud on the queen so the Cambridges won’t look like the only assholes.
@ MsIam, that’s hysterical as it just cements their tremendous jealousy of Meghan as how they behaved during the Thanksgiving service as well as after the Trooping event 🙄
Also, along those lines, the Cambridges want the pictures of THEIR kids with the Queen to be the only ones out there right now. Maybe someone assured W&K there would be no picture released with the Queen and Archie and Lili to “take away” from the pics of George et al on the balcony with the queen.
They don’t realize it looks bad because they don’t operate in the real world. This is a world of bowing and scraping and legitimately thinking someone is inherently better because their ancestors came out on top of a land grab 800 years ago. This is a family that makes appointments to see each other, and a press that thinks that they own you and your life’s trajectory because of whose loins you came from, and a betrayal if you want to pay your own way.
I don’t know – this doesn’t sound like courtier-level stuff. This sounds more like the tabloids trying to cause enough of a stink so that somebody will release some photos.
The angle they are coming from is professional pictures for their ” Netflix cameras ” . They want to let the lunatics who believed a hair was wire that the Sussex wanted to take pictures of queen and Lilibet to sell and they were stopped by the Palace
Also think it’s interesting that the BM are saying the Queen refused to allow the Sussexes’ friend, a noted Black photographer, to capture the meeting of TQ and Lili. If the royals are “very much not a racist family,” they should tell the BM to quit making them look so racist.
What is that sound I hear far in the distance? Oh I recognize it now, that is the sound of more countries leaving the Commonwealth. More power to them, cut ALL the ties!
Yeah, right. This is how we know a photo of Lili with TQ actually DOES exist. It’s always opposites day with these a-holes. They know that Harry and Meghan probably have no plans to release such a photo at least right now, so they flap their gums spreading their lies unchallenged. I sincerely and highly doubt Liz would make such a point to personally invite the Sussexes to the Jubbly only to say “nope, no pics pls”. Harry and Meghan absolutely have an iPhone full of pics of Liz with those kids — bitches, please.
No they weren’t. The British press is just upset that the Queen/Archie/Lili pic is still on someone’s camera roll and they can’t get access to it. I’m sure there’s even a Charles/Archie/Lili pic, too. Ain’t no GreenTooth/Archie/Lili pic, though. That’s for certain.
Nah it’s more like the Palace wanted an official photo of Lili and the Queen and Harry and Meghan said no. The press has been campaigning for that photo for weeks and they’re just upset that they didn’t get it.
Exactly, there’s no official photo and that’s what pisses them off. I won’t be surprised if a photo appears at a relevant time, like say when the Queen passes. But it will be Harry & Meghan sharing it in a tribute to their children’s great grandmother.
Ace, that is exactly what I think will happen. There will be a tribute on the Archewell site like they did for Philip after he passed, and it will include photos of QEII with Archie and Lili. The only other scenario where I see any of the pictures of QEII and Lili getting out is maybe next year for Lili’s birthday post on the BP twitter account IF Harry and Meghan are agreeable to that.
It would be funny if BP had a photo to post for Lili’s bd, and maybe even PC had one but none for KP.
When pictures are published with Lili, Archie and the Queen, what will be the story then? So ridiculous. That is their great-grandmother. They have every right to have their pictures taken with her. How racist do they sound? The only biracial grandchildren of the future monarch are banned from taking a picture with the one grandparent they’ve been in constant contact with since birth. Make it make sense! You can definitely tell Charles is no longer holding back KP. All these recent stories have that the same bent: seek, destroy and punish the Sussexes.
H and M don’t owe anyone their private family photos. There’s no way I believe this nonsense. Of course they took pictures with her. They probably just never had plans to release them and especially won’t now.
Cue the Queen releasing her own photos in 3…2…1.
Cue the release of the perfect family selfie with the Queen… taken on her burner phone.
Excellent. 😆 😆 😆
We need a ninja smiley with a Crown!
I freaking love the idea that Eugenie snuck the Queen a burner phone. Even though we obviously don’t know if it’s actually true, I’m choosing to believe it is because it’s hysterical.
The BM is just mad Lili’s pictures were released on US media. That said, Harry marked his kids.
Here is what I think went down. Any pictures taken by Misan Harriman will share a copyright between him and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. They clearly have a deal going when it comes to photograph copyrights.
Buckingham Palace refused Misan taking any pictures because any implication of him and the Sussex’s profiting off of the Queen’s image is messy and would probably have legal implications. The Firm probably has deals in place with the royal rota and if anyone but them profited they would throw an Olympic level fit and probably sue.
That said, I’m sure the Sussex’s are well aware of this and never made any demands that Misan take the photos. I’m sure they knew any photos taken with the Queen would require using a Firm approved photographer.
The British tabloids know this as well, but as usual they twist everything into a snub, slight or an affront to the Queen.
@snuffles:Harry and Meghan’s photos have always been copyrighted so that’s not it. This is the Palace being upset that they didn’t get permission to release official photos.
I think the Queen has an official photographer and I won’t be surprised there are not photos. I think what was going on was that the Queen/reps refused to pass on any details to the Daily Mail about any meetings and what was done.
But Kate is allowed to copyright photos of the Queen and Phil that she has put out with her children?
Is she? I don’t recall any instances of that happening. All of Kate’s photos are of her own kids.
so pretty much every picture taken of a cambridge kid that is released is from Kate for the copyright issue; what’s sticking in my head is who took the picture released around the time of Philip’s death – two pictures were released from balmoral IIRC, and one was some of the great-grandchildren that I think Kate took and the other had Kate in it, so she didnt’ take it, but I’m not sure who did.
But to the extent possible, Kate holds the copyrights to most of the photos of the kids that are officially released.
Ofcourse there is a photo of the two Lillibets. Sources have been proven again and again to not know a thing when it comes to Harry and Meghan.
Complaining about Netflix seems a bit daft, considering the BBC was hanging around Buckingham Palace this past weekend 🙂
No matter what the Sussexes do, they’re wrong. They may as well do as they please. I think they have done a good job in protecting their children from the media.
My guess is both sides want control of photos released with baby. Though the story sounds plausible it makes it sound like no photo of baby and queen which I doubt. The queen will do it for positive publicity, perhaps holding it until more colonial claims/ negative publicity to counteract- look my mixed race great grand baby and me! You know who I definitely guarantee wants a photo with the kids is Prince Charles , I think it looked good when Louis was on his lap but even better as royal family looking out of touch lately, is photo with mixed race grandkids especially with son he’s on the outs with.
I can actually believe it – not the the queen said no to a picture, but that the men in grey manipulated things to make it impossible. It’s been clear that palace staff are the real archvillains here. They’re the ones constantly on the phone to tabloids, either to “control a story” or to offer up whatever gossipy narrative they’re choosing to spin. They are the ones Harry was worried about when he said he wanted to ensure she was well taken care of. These are largely a bunch of mostly closeted, very repressed nobodies who get off on feeling like they are “really in control” of the monarchy, so of course this petty, sniffy BS is what they do. Wooton is a prime example. Lascelles is a historic one.
Lili is such an adorable little girl! I see a lot of Meghan in Archie, and I think Lili looks so much like Harry! What a beautiful family.
Don’t believe this at all. These rags want to pretend that just because they weren’t given access to private photos that they don’t exist. Sorry, we’ve seen through that before. I fully believe there are adorable pics of the Queen and sweet Lili and they will not be seen by the public.
THIS! Exactly.
Yep. And I am going to say it here too, I bet Charles has pictures with them too. There’s no freaking way that was not done.
How these rota clowns concoct lies after lies after lies really beats me. They’re so pissed because they couldn’t get Harry and Meghan to bend down on their knees.
I think if I start to write all these nonsense and lies myself, I would slap myself in the face as a reflex. My body and brain would know how stupid I would sound.
You always know the Fail is MSU when “apparently,” “it may be,” “allegedly,” “it is claimed,” is liberally sprinkled throughout their drivel. No one adjacent to the Sussexes would give the Fail the time of day, but we know that KP has them on speed dial. So does CH to a slightly lesser extent, but those leaks appear to be cut way down. The Queen and Charles are doing some things to ease relations with the Sussexes, so I wouldn’t be surprised if at some point BP or CH release some post-Jubbly photos of the Queen with her legacy, I.e., the generations of her progeny, with the Sussexes included in those sweet family moments. But, H&M are done — we will not get more views of private moments from that quarter.
yes, it was the “it is claimed” that caught my eye. so the interns spent overtime working on fabrications.
I also suspect the BM is also incredibly angry that a dear friend and Black man released such a coveted photo of Lili and not them. That they had no control of the situation. They would be mad if it was any Sussex friend, but I think it upsets them extra that it was Misan – that they have to pay him for royalties (and man, it’s a good picture – I can’t stop gazing at it). I always admire the way Harry and Meghan warmly hand over their spotlight to others and lift other people up. Instead of writing demonstrably incorrect s*it for clicks. Stupid BM.
Bingo!
This is all on purpose.
They don’t want to show private pictures – why? Because they’re banned.
If they show any pictures- as a proof nobody banned anyone.
They will get the article clicks they need.
Simple math – it’s all about the money!
No pictures? Good luck with that. No pictures for public consumption, more like. Because that’s what happens when a family comes together for a big occasion – like meeting the great-grandbaby for the first time. You take pictures. You don’t necessarily post those pictures.
{eyeroll}
PS I love that there wasn’t a single shot of Archie released. There couldn’t have been clearer messaging throughout their stay that they were there as private citizens visiting family (family a la carte rather than the family combo plate).
💯 Kaiser, they people are the absolute f____Ing worst. I hope all they all sleep well at night knowing they are picking on an innocent baby. And Harry paid his bills for that shack. He is the only one ever to do such a thing. F—Ing useless sponging off the tax payers he has for blood relatives.
Lord. They just make stuff up now.
First it was that they were being rude by not coming, then rude for coming, then they were being snubbed by not being on the balcony, then it was they overpowered everyone at the church, and now it’s this mess.
The Queen is not an idiot (which makes what went down 2 years ago worse IMHO) there’s no way she didn’t take pictures with Harry’s kids. She calls Archie, her “beloved Archie” all of the time. If anything I can see the Queen putting pictures of them on her piano this year if she makes it to Christmas but includes all of her family in some way.
And we know the Daily Mail is ticked because they were begging for pictures with the kids. They kept wondering if the kids would show. And then they claimed well PH and PW were talking about how how to make sure that the kids were not at the same events (which was dumb). The Daily Mail is just mad that they didn’t get to take pictures, snoop around their home, and that they did have a birthday party that they initially claimed no one important was there.
I totally believe they BANNED a Black photographer because their trademark is WHITES ONLY, if not by law, then de facto. I wouldn’t be surprised if they tried to chase him out of England since that is their MO.
The Rota is so mean, so hateful, that I bet they’re mad that the baby looks so much like Harry. They want to write nasty articles questioning paternity and now they can’t. They are truly that awful.
💯 Kaiser, they people are the absolute f____Ing worst. I hope all they all sleep well at night knowing they are picking on an innocent baby. And Harry paid his bills for that shack. He is the only one ever to do such a thing. F—Ing useless spot gets off the tax payers he has for blood relatives.
Happy Birthday to Lilibet Diana!!
I am happy that your parents decided to share a beautiful 📷.
You are simply beautiful, cute and adorable.
I hope you bask in all the good energy being sent your way from well wishers all over the world.
First, Lilibet Diana is a little doll!!! OMG how cute is she? What a gift to all us Sussex fans to get to see her on her first birthday! Plus bonus: the black and white pic with Meghan–such a stunner. Meghan looks so beautiful, relaxed and well with her pretty little princess in arms. So personally, I am over the moon with these photos.
Now, as for these HATEFUL trash reporters at the Daily Mail, honestly how dare they? Brewing discord for a living, day after day spewing vile lies, partial truths and twisted petty BS? What kind of job is that? I can’t even believe this f*cking hit piece and you know what? F*ck them. I’m never visiting the Daily Mail again. That’s it. DONE.
Going back to the moon now. All are welcome to join. ❥
The gross comments were about how many teeth Lili had. Just so tasteless and mean and about an innocent baby.
Think how nuts it is to try to destroy the birthday of a 1 year old. Just think about it.
Absolutely psychotic
Was the Queen even present? She has been looking very tired and frail. It’s possible she skipped the garden party.
Definitely photos were taken last Thursday at BP after Trooping, everyone was there, dressed in their best and the Throne Room where all the iconic RF pics are taken is right there.Given TQs health and the fact it’s an historic event, they would not have passed up the opportunity to do that. I don’t think they’ll wait until Christmas to release them- maybe Father’s Day on the 19th?
And – I’m pretty sure Charles used the opportunity to take some pics to be released on his birthday in November; I know TQ can be petty, but I can’t believe she didn’t have some photos taken with the Sussexes when they visited her privately.
Everyone is dying to see a photo of the two Lilibets. That picture will break the internet and the tabloids are furious they can’t milk that cow.
I am sure lots of photos were taken of the Queen with the Sussexes and the Cornwalls. Thankful that Buckingham and Clarence House are keeping it under wraps, and they are making it so very clear who the principal leaker and resident evil is.—–>Kensington Palace.
“ However, they were allegedly told ‘no chance’ of an official photo because it was a ‘private family meeting’,..” (quote article)
The emphasis in this quote is the term OFFICIAL PHOTO. I’m sure H&M knew that before hand. That doesn’t mean private photos can’t be taken of a private meeting for a private album.
Besides, if the Queen can do a PR session to be photographed with her favorite horses. She surely won’t mind being photographed with her royal family members.
The Daily Mail is just fishing for a release of private photo’s. The Sussexes will not be tempted or forced to do so. They will decide what to keep private or share, Like their secret honeymoon. It’s their private business!!!
Sure Jan. What I think really happened: the courtiers wanted to put out an official photo of the Queen and Lilibet to mark the Jubilee and serve their own narrative/clear the monarchy’s horrible image (“see, we’re not racist! Harry and Meghan were lying!”). Unfortunately for them, Harry and Meghan told them to kick rocks and now they’re bitterly spinning things to the media in revenge.
The British press is so hateful. I’m so glad they got out of there.
Lili is adorable, what a little doll! They don’t owe us a thing but I hope to see an update of Archie, too. I agree with some that I think a pic of the Queen with all the great-grands may be coming soon.
British tabloid press is trash as usual. It’s amazing to me the lack of critical thinking skills that must be happening if you read what they say about H and M and think yep, this is probably true.
“Is said…” “understood” “claimed.” Lololol. Guest the ghost of Elvis and Jimmy Hoffa are their “sources.” How is it they can’t bring a defamation suit at this point? Won’t a massive preponderance of unsourced lies work? Or at least force the predatory rags to share their “sources” with a judge? I’m seriously wondering how this kind of constant and transparent lying is legal even with public figures? The Sussexes are obviously in danger as a family because of this constant vilification. Or is this like America where it’s only when something terrible happens that courts get involved?? Sorry, I’m obviously not a lawyer. But God it’s disturbing to watch this go on endlessly.
I increased the size of the black and white photo of the baby with Meghan and friends and I think I like this picture even better than the portrait. Lili Diana is so unbelievably adorable. Harry sure is a girl dad! Again, would love to see Archie and Lili Diana together in a pic. In time, I think we will, in sunny Cali, I hope.
From the very construction of the DM story you can tell it’s a load of bs. The tabloids for months have been bemoaning that the Queen has not met Lilibet and then when she does there are no photos, really? Remember also meetings between the Queen and the Sussexes were private so that insiders couldn’t leak to the tabloids.
The urge to respond to unconscious bias and thinly veiled ….ism is strong and must be resisted at all costs.
In retrospect, the Sussexes decision to leave and most importantly make decisions that is best for themselves and now family unit was the bravest and only possible option.
It is understandable why they chose to visit for the jubilee, I hope that when and if they choose to return, it must be in an entirely private capacity.
The blood hounds, their enablers and quarrelsome customers are now asking when they will be back.
Not even a 👶 is off limits for the baying hyenas. On second thought it is an insult to associate hyenas and blood hounds with this behaviour this pass weekend.
Harry made the right decision to save and protect his wife, in doing so he protected himself.
Like a good TED talk will instruct;
Achieve material wealth, live cheaply and go after your dreams.
Allow your compass and strong boundaries to take care of you, to alleviate stress – after all, one still have to deal with what life has to offer.
+1000!
I want to see that TED talk! Beautifully well-put.
“Among the gifts were apparently a pastel pink VW Beetle ride-on car…”
Awwww! Doesn’t Archie have a kid-car like this? Now there is a race I’d like to see—so cute!
‘Grace & favor’ home? They’re paying a lease & paid for all the reno; how is that ‘grace & favor’?
Ah, OK, Kaiser’s on it. The brazen lying of these people is something else!
“It is understood…“ LOL.
Hope H&M sue and force a retraction about Frogmore.
Why even bother sharing these ridiculous, contradictory stories??? Surely there are more articles from reputable sources?
I believe the Queen is easily manipulated by Charles and William who may have said, ” do not let them take pictures. They will sell them and you will be monetized and we don’t want that to happen to you and the future of the monarchy will be up for sale next and you don’t want to happen, do you? Think of the United Kingdom and say No Pictures. ” So yes, I believe there are no photos and H and M are devastated that Granny has been played.
This banned pictures story doesn’t sound credible. It’s up there with the booing story. None of these papers know anything. They just make things up so people can run out and spread it around.
Please, let’s give the Queen some credit. Besides, I’m sure no one releases a picture with the Queen without her permission. I can’t see Harry releasing pictures taken with his grandmother. They would be for family archives only.
No. I give the Queen no credit. The one woman who, with one phone call, could have prevented the near destruction of an innocent woman.
If Harry’s photographer did take photos, Harry wouldn’t release them now because there’s already a shit storm and he would not want to add the truth to the lies because it would only make things worse. This is the world of Salt Island– the truth will not set you free, but make everything worse for you. They are trying to hamstring Harry. If pics exist, maybe Harry will release them after the queen is gone, as part of her legacy.
The tide is turning slowly but surely. Harry and Meghan were determined not to fall into the ‘upstaging trap,” so they kept their public appearances extremely low. I don’t think their security clearance allowed them to venture beyond royal properties. Having Lili’s party at Frogmore was the only way to socialize with their personal friends and certain family members. I believe there was a photo opportunity with the Queen, Archie, and Lili, but for the Sussex unique keepsake only. No one in that family releases a photo of the Queen. Harry knows this and would not cross that line.
I look ahead and see Lilibet as a gorgeous southern Californian girl. Tall and slender with long strawberry blonde hair, who loves the beach. She will attend UCLA and get a degree in social work or psychology. She will find meaningful work in a charity. She will be aware her grandpa is the king of England but never trade on it. She will be discrete and intelligent in her social interactions. She will have a lovely boyfriend who is equally discrete. She will adore her mom and dad and have some sibling rivalry but good relationship with her brother.
She’s a beautiful baby 💞.