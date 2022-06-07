The Cambridges had ‘no interaction’ with the Sussexes, ‘someone needs to be steely’

Kensington Palace has been on a briefing frenzy over the past 48 hours. My guess is that Buckingham Palace and Clarence House directly ordered the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to not create any drama with or about Harry and Meghan while the Sussexes were in town for the Jubbly. KP studiously avoided briefing against the Sussexes for four days, but then as soon as the Sussexes left, KP went into overdrive. First off, Page Six claims that the Sussexes did invite the Cambridge family to Frogmore Cottage for Lilibet’s birthday picnic, but the Cambridges declined because… the Sussexes leak. KP is literally leaking these stories.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle invited Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children to Lilibet’s first birthday party as an olive branch — but the family did not attend, Page Six is told. Amid the brothers’ ongoing fractious relationship, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex asked the Cambridges to join them at their UK home, Frogmore Cottage, in Windsor, on Saturday.
But the Cambridges and two of their three children, Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 7, were in Wales for the day taking part in Platinum Jubilee celebrations. And as Page Six previously reported would happen, the Sussexes left without spending any solo time with William, Kate and the mini Cambridges — and their kids, Archie, 3, and Lili, didn’t get to see their cousins.
One UK-based royal insider said: “Things are still fraught — William is still wary of spending any time alone with Harry as you never quite know what may be reported back afterwards.”
Again, William and Kate’s office has been on a briefing frenzy and they’ve been claiming to multiple outlets that THEY are very worried about what might come out of the Sussexes’ communications office. To underline that point, the Telegraph had this curious passage in an article which was supposed to be about how big, fancy and important the Cambridges are:
While the Cambridges were prominent throughout the weekend, the public did not see much of Harry and Meghan – and nothing of their children. The couple kept a low profile at Trooping and were relegated to the second row during Friday’s service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, when they were seated across the aisle from William and Kate.
A royal source confirmed that the Cambridges and the Sussexes had “no interaction” during the busy weekend, suggesting that relations between the couples remain strained.
“A line was crossed with the Oprah Winfrey interview and it’s hard to come back from that – not least when there has still been no acknowledgement of the motivations behind it and the hurt it caused. Someone needs to be steely in this,” said the insider.
Reports that second cousins including Peter Phillips’s daughters Savannah, 11, and Isla, 10, and Zara and Mike Tindall’s children Mia, eight, Lena, three, and one-year-old Lucas attended a party at Frogmore House for Lilibet’s first birthday on Saturday appear wide of the mark.
Royal aides are now bracing themselves for images to emerge of Lilibet being introduced to her great-grandmother and namesake after the Sussexes visited the Queen at Windsor Castle following Trooping the Colour. They were also spotted driving out of Clarence House, the London home of the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, before the thanksgiving service, suggesting that they spent some private time with Charles and Camilla during their whistle-stop return to Britain.
“Someone needs to be steely in this…” Wow, that is a fascinating quote. It suggests that the Queen and Charles are NOT “steely” about the Sussexes. Almost as if Charles and the Queen have quietly acknowledged that they f–ked up and they’re trying to diplomatically make some kind of peace with the Sussexes, all while Steely Baldemort is incandescent with rage about… the Oprah interview. “A line was crossed with the Oprah Winfrey interview and it’s hard to come back from that – not least when there has still been no acknowledgement of the motivations behind it and the hurt it caused.” Harry and Meghan were describing THEIR hurt, their pain, how Meghan was suicidal because of the smear campaign William and Kate ran against her.
“Steely” meaning selfish, cruel, indifferent and petty? The problem causer who’s all injured that his victims don’t kiss his a–? Okay, that’s you, Bulliam.
At this point what is William doing?
He’s on a failing marriage by his own doing. He has 3 small children that look uncomfortable in their future roles. His wife is making a mockery of quite a lot.
He has no direction in his life because he only needed to exist long enough to take the throne.
But all of his energy goes into harassing his only brother and SIL because they found happiness and wanted to escape a toxic situation.
I think he also harbors resentment at Harry because he is so much better at what Wills is supposed to be good at (and is their bread and butter). Add to the fact that Meghan is by his side and they over perform them, their is jealousy on so many levels. He needs therapy. Oh yeah, he was also called out, he and his wife, for who they really are.
I ask myself that question too. What does William do? He appears to have nothing going on in his life, and yet he doesn’t seem to have the time or will or drive to work on his marriage or even help shape his kids. He’d be better off getting therapy now while he has time because once he gets the throne, he’s not going to have time to focus on one-upping Harry 24/7. William seems completely focused on what the Sussexes are doing and nothing else. It’s really pitiful.
Agree with all of this. Willy is angry all the time because he knows he’s a failure. He has a failed marriage. He is a failed statesman (Carribbean flop tour). His looks are failing him (he was the butt of Twitter jokes when he was named most handsome bald guy). And the Commonwealth is failing, so there won’t be much left for him to lord over.
He is a failure and deep down he knows this, which is why he is so hateful. Harry, OTOH, is winning when it comes to marriage, work, and global popularity.
If William the Incandescent can just relax, his self-induced jealousy problems would be halved. He and his hanger on spouse (who forms the other half of his problems) just can’t for the love of God, RELAX. You guys are next after Chuck, why the heck are you pouring so much energy into hating and destroying HM who don’t even want your positions? Best you two concentrate on the UK and do simple simple boring events instead of trying so hard to be a mover and shaker. Fer god’s sake, pull yourselves together!
Perhaps the big secret is that baldemort has psychological issues and Harry is needed to navigate for him.
@ Awesome Beloved, I think it’s also safe to assume that TOBB had planned on, including Charles and TQ, that Harry would be able to steer The Crown once TOBB ascends as king. TOBB was rest assured that he could sit on his lazy arse and do nothing with his life, including taking on the responsibility he was to carry out. TOBB had assumed that it would be Harry to do ALL of the heavy lifting in addition to being his scapegoat when he will certainly f#ck up, as he will certainly do. That is why TOBB has had no interest OR care in leaning what is expected of him. On top of the fact that TOBB is too lazy and unwilling to learn. TOBB wants ALL of the glory and power WITHOUT putting forth any actual work. He has been rubbing his selfish and greedy hands of The Duchy funds for years!!
@Awesome Beloved, yup, in a nutshell.
A lot is unraveling. The unexpected support for the Sussexes from the British public has unnerved the Unables. The discerning eyes of the world saw all their problems in full view whilst the Susssexes being low key worked in their favour. Running around still briefing against them looks desperate and rings hollow. From what I saw in the church, there’s no way Harry invited those two. Instead, the queen and Charles sent them off to Wales out of the way to cosplay. With the way William looked and acted over the past four days, he is done with his mannequin.
Agreed on all points.
Indeed it is – SM (and other media outlets to a degree) made a big deal out of what Khate said after she was seen on live tv glancing over at the Sussex’s. This is the 2nd time she’s be caught being b!tchy towards the Sussex’s not only in public but in a CATHEDRAL during a religious service, of all places.
That was not a good look for her and there will be repercussions. I think William cock blocking her at the jubilee parade balcony appearance is just the beginning of the end for Buttons. It feels like there is push back on her behaviour and that Cain is onboard with it. I still think there will be a divorce once TQ passes, falling that they might make it public that they are separated as a way to push her out of public life.
Agreed also. The Wales trip was announced shortly after the Sussexes confirmed to be coming. H&M are not for the leaky sieves from KP. They probably threw out an invite, not as an olive branch, but as a kind gesture/formality knowing they would be gone. And now? Their invitation was once again leaked and twisted.
I do understand why Bully is mad again and remains so. EVERYONE knows he was behind the skin color comment and there’s not backtracking from that.
100% My mother who does not closely follow royal news other than waiting for photos of “Meghan’s babies”, watched some of the Thanksgiving service and asked me “what is gOing on in the Cambridge marriage because she looks so thin and miserable.”
It is so painfully obvious just how miserable the entire Cambridge household is. And yet these two geniuses think the that lying on Harry and Meghan and their BABIES is a power play. They cannot hide the failure of their only accomplishment: a marriage.
And Harry and Meghan did not invite the Cambridges. They likely invited their children and the rest of Lilibet’s cousins but not Will and Kate and Zara and her Cro-Magnon husband.
@DU you bring up a good point that I think is going to be the tipping point for the Cambridge marriage. IF they are married (even if they live separately, hate each other etc) there is going to be an expectation – from the Firm and the public – that Kate does public events, and that she especially appears at big formal events like Trooping, like the Christmas walk, etc. If William can’t stand to be around her even for those kinds of very stage managed events, that’s going to be a big problem. this isn’t a couple who live separate lives and are able to come together and fake it for the big events.
@Digital Unicorn — I’ve watched the clip many times and Kate appears to say several words, and has that utterly sullen, dead look on her face. It actually looks like she said “to hell with them”. William looks like his jaw is going to crack. Once again, they’ve behaved no better than their tantrum-throwing, face punching little son.
Wow, if she actually did say “to hell with them” that would be something. Whew oh where are all the lip readers? Why aren’t they on GMB getting to the bottom of this. I’m shocked, just shocked(not really)
@ Digital Unicorn, I agree on all points. Yet as we have seen, with the Queens simple direction of there being NO drama, that Cain and Unable simply refused to heed her simplest of instructions. We have ALL seen the abhorrent behaviour of Cain and Unables blatant displays. Yet I can’t help but assume that Cain has certainly decided that Unable is NOT the proper QC for his reign. Cain is working up her exit as we have seen play out in the last 6+ months. Unable has been able to sniff out that her exit is at play, which she intends on fighting off with all of her and CarolEs might. Plus you can be certain that Charles is on board with Cain booting Unable straight off of the palace balcony into the stratosphere.
There is a divorce in the works. The evidence was Unable plating her non existent arse after the Trooping balcony as many of you have speculated.
@ Jaded, “ Once again, they’ve behaved no better than their tantrum-throwing, face punching little son.”
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAAAAA!!!!
For someone who claims to care about mental health, the lack of sympathy William has shown to the Sussexes is appalling. As is his treatment of his wife and willfull ignorance of her obvious ED. He comes across as a selfish bastard, not “steely.”
@Jaded, I actually tot she said Wow because William was ignoring whatever she was trying to say. It’s like “wow this is how you’re still gonna treat me in front of those two?” Maybe she is used to being ignored but she thought he would put on a show in front of HM. All speculation of course.
I must say the collage of everyone holding hands at the service and these 2 not doing the same was quite something.
Kate has now shown that she simply cannot control herself.
First was the CW service, then the “WHAT ELSE,” then her sneaking a look at the Sussexes last week and muttering something under her breath (again, in a church, and again, televised).
Add to this her behavior at Philip’s funeral, her family’s habit of running to the press, and her total failure on the Caribbean tour…imo she’s now strictly a liability for the Firm.
I used to be in the “divorce will never happen” camp because she’s a doormat and William can do whateverTF he wants while maintaining the “family man” image, but now I’m on the fence and think it might be possible. Kate was visibly miserable for the entirety of the Jubbly and it seems like there’s definitely some sh!t going down behind the scenes.
I agree with both the posts above. I thought Kate was saying “wow” and that she was remarking on William’s coldness to her. Alternatively, she might have been surprised that Harry and Meghan were seated so far away. I was also in the “never divorce” camp because William gets to live his life and Kate will put up with it, and William won’t want to ever admit to making a mistake. But now I wonder if, miracle of all miracles, Kate might grow a backbone one day and leave him? At some level she must recognize that her miserable marriage is just not worth it. If she had even a tiny bit of self-esteem, she would leave. Plus, William is on the wrong side of history. And I think she could easily mend fences with Harry and Meghan if William was not in the picture. More and more, it’s clear William is the problem.
Be steely with Andrew! Now that is the real problem because they can’t / won’t.
The Oprah interview is such a sticking point for KP and Bulliam in particular because he feels deeply wounded and betrayed by the fact that Harry called him out (albeit indirectly) for his racism. According to Peen, it’s not his racism that was the problem but that Harry dared to speak about it. At least that’s what it seems like to me because Peen and Keen were literally mentioned ONCE in the whole interview but seem to be the most wounded because the most shocking allegations are probably about them. SMH they deserve each other.
You are right. In the UK being accused of racism is far far worse than the actual crime of racism. Skull and bones are complicit in driving the Sussexes out of town but to their horror, they won’t stay gone or erased. No one cares about what the UK press has to say. We know it’s all propaganda. The time will come when Bill will have to pay the piper. Waity and his kids should get ready.
It really is. William might as well walk around with a big sign blaring the words “It was me! I’m the one who asked!” because he’s the one who keeps circling back to the Oprah interview. Getting called out on international tv put Wills over the edge.
Yeah Jobson has gone ahead and cleared Charles, so that really only leaves William (or maybe Camilla) left. And Will is the one who clearly holds the biggest, pettiest grudge so that makes it pretty obvious. Also “Sussexes leak” is a clear reference to the comment on Oprah, too.
Not just asked, “conversations,” wasn’t it? Multiple asks which implies not an ignorance or a curiosity but something of an obsessive worry.
William reminds me of Lawrence Fox.
@L84TEA Spot on. Why go on about the interview if one was not involved?
An observation – Why William think for a second that in spite of his diabolical treatment towards his brother and pregnant wife, that they have no right to live their own lives and clear up any misconceptions about themselves?
I get that he thinks that he is above the law? But in personal relationships?
The line was crossed far, far earlier. Working to prevent the Sussex wedding was over the line. Will trying to prohibit Harry’s love match was clearly over the line. Jason Knauf as the liason to Thomas Markle was unbearably over the line. What all this says is that Will is not fit to be a king, by any measure.
William was not mentioned by name in the interview and comments about Kate were that she was a “good person”. So if they want to do any more to confirm that William asked about the baby’s skin colour, I don’t think this article could be any clearer.
They just didn’t like being called out on the smear campaign based in a false story.
The ongoing anger about the Oprah interview – when even Charles seems to have moved on, and he came out looking worse than William bc of the talk about titles and security and not taking H’s phone calls – makes it so obvious that William was the one who asked about the skin color. The only other thing that i remember Harry saying that is that William was trapped, and that his relationship with William was space.
Yeah I think at this point we can safely conclude the skin color comments were William, right?
@Becks:I’m not sure that Charles has moved on but he recognized that Harry and Meghan being absent from the Jubilee would have overshadowed the event.
@AmyBee well he has at least moved on in the press for the time being. Behind closed doors may be a different story but I’m talking about in the press.
William outed himself at that event he was at with Keen where he made there ‘we are very much not a racist family’. What family was he referring to – his own family (Keen and the kids) or the wider RF?
Yes, I think we can all conclude it was William Windsor-Mountbatten. Never forget, as immortalized by Scottish Journalist Alex Tiffin’s tweet:
“I’d rather the media just named Prince William as the person in question, instead of pussy footing about it, like they did his affair with the Rose lassie.”
So many fun reminders of Bully’s true character, in just one tweet!
The thing is that nothing in this piece says anything about William being a racist, only kind of a weird coward. What did he think was going to be “reported back”? It’s a birthday party for a one-year old, for heaven’s sake. The “report,” if there were going to be one, would be the same as for any function W&K regularly attend – who were the guests, what kind of cake did they have, what were Lili’s gifts, did they play games, was the weather nice – and, as we’ve seen, H&M didn’t report to anyone about any of that. Any reporting would come from W&K and, unless they were planning to act like assholes, even that wouldn’t have been damaging or painful.
Why would they need to brace themselves because some photos of a nice family occasion may be released? How is that a bad thing?
Especially after letting anybody and everybody take pictures of them during jubbly events.
Exactly. “bracing themselves” for a family photo. COME ON. Just a little bit dramatic.
Right? Great grandma takes pics with great grandkids. The horror! Brace yourselves!
The phrase “bracing themselves”….for a baby picture is a choice. A baby is not a grenade, jeez.
Lol Jais they’re afraid of 3 Ginger Avengers in a photo with HMQ. The internet meltdown from that!
Could it be that they’re “bracing themselves” because a picture with the Quen and Charles makes it all the more glaringly obvious that W & H aren’t speaking and it’s because W is the royal racist? I mean if W is the only member of the family who isn’t seen with Lili it’s a really bad look for him.
I think this is it, to be sure.
THIS. I mean…he would have had to touch her without a chain link fence between them. The horror. What a piece of crap he is.
It feels like they were expecting to bask in some kind of post Jubbly afterglow but the combination of Louis being a 4 year old on the world stage, H&M receiving a warmer reception than they anticipated and now Lilibet’s picture that isn’t happening for the Cambridges and they are a little incandescent about it.
@Dutch Think you’ve nailed it with this.
Because the PR from the jubbly was supposed to extend until William’s birthday at least and create a sense of celebration around that. This reminds me of the backlash when H&M announced their pregnancy after Eugenie’s wedding. The wedding was done, her news cycle was over, but there was still outrage from some people (cough Andrew cough) that H&M were “stealing” Eugenie’s spotlight or whatever. The royal family think they own the news cycle and its been tough for them to learn they do not, or that the interest in them is not what they think it should be. H&M deliberately released the pictures of Lili on Monday, not on her bday on Saturday, not on Sunday. They waited until the Jubbly was completely over. it’s not their fault that William and Kate desperately need the attention from the weekend to keep going.
And the fury is so ridiculous! The Sussexes releasing Lilo’s photo drew attention away from Louis throwing a tantrum at the pageant! Harry and Meghan did them a favour because now everyone’s moved on from wondering why a doting father and Early Years Expert didn’t bring anything for their four year old to do during a really long show or how they handled it when he was bored and overstimulated.
When in actual fact most people are either glad the jubbly nonsense is over or just back to worrying about the day to day challenges of life and the sh!t show of a government currently in charge. Get incandescent at Boris and his refusal to follow any rules or have a sense of decency if you want to be annoyed at someone for overshadowing you.
If William thinks that the news cycle from the Jubbly will wait until his birthday at the end of June, then he really is stupid. Boris Johnson is in a whole heck of trouble with his own party and there’s a chance he will be forced out from now until the end of summer. Karma has come knocking at the Cambridge’s door and it couldn’t happen to a more deserving family.
The BRF reminds me of those people who want everyone to celebrate their “birthday month,” or the couples who have weddings that involve days and days of various celebrations, and it’s assumed their guests will take off from work, find childcare, pay for lodging, etc.
It’s like, no. You get one day in the spotlight. ONE DAY. Everyone and everything does not screech to a halt and become all about you for extended periods of time. Other people have lives, ffs.
But their stans give them such big credit and praise for being “the bigger people” when they post hollow birthday wishes on a SM page that a child has no access to. Looks like H&M are the bigger people. It’s not a good look for church leaders and future church leaders to be so petty about things. I hope they did, at least, invite the children and have proof that they did.
Lol even the Cambridge’s fans know they don’t like the Sussex or that cute little 1 year old Lily.
Steely? How about not invited to begin with. Jeez. Harry & Meghan surrounded themselves with people they loved and who loved and respected them. Why would that include the Cambridges?
Exactly. The Cambridges were never invited and QEII set them to Wales for the day. Space.
I’ll bet the kids were , Lou wasn’t in Wales , I’ll bet he went with the cousins
The Sussexes wanted a warm and loving birthday celebration for Lili. Mr. and Mrs. Freeze were never invited. It seems Page Six got this info from the same person who told them CarolE was invited to Philip’s funeral (amongst many other non truths).
Will and Kate definitely had the multiple conversations re: concerns about Archie’s skin tone.
No doubt about it. Wills all worried Meghan would muddy the inbred gene pool. Willyawn is not a bright bloke. His father is so much shrewder, even going so far as to not leak or brief against his own kid any longer. But not William. He’ll leak, brief, smear, spit on, or butt up against anyone he damn well pleases because God told him he could, so there—nyeah (said in a Louis tantrum voice). Note: God never told him he SHOULD, but to William, that’s beside the point.
Louis tantrum voice. Hilarious!
Louis should put his hand over his father’s mouth too to shut him up.
I will always think it was Camilla for a number of reasons. All of those random and out of the blue reports of fear surrounding Harry’s book because of…Camilla?? suggest so. Her snobbish and catty personality, which was on full display at Meghan and Harry’s wedding as she snickered at the Black preacher, also suggests so.
However, the bridge between the Cambridges and the Sussexes is fundamentally burned. I think their desperate and vicious attempt to sink Meghan’s case and publicly humiliate her via Jason Knauf was the last straw. They will never have a relationship again.
Will and Kate deserve the uncomfortable isolation they have created for themselves. May they be trapped in their cold, loveless marriage forever.
Em, yes a lot of work has been done recently to paint Cam is a poor way–let’s face it she’s always going to have the specter of Diana around. People don’t forget. I found it telling that she’s been thrown under the bus about this. I keep wondering if this is KP, W&K. K must have been enraged when TQ announced Cam would be Q-C, since she and Ma had spent a great deal of time extrolling K’s wonderfulness as the fq-c. Do we know what W feels about this? I have a feeling he might have been part of this, too. I’m not saying Cam is perfect, but I just find it very convenient to throw her under the bus. If that was KP, W&K, then PC was probably furious. Interesting times in the palaces, I think.
I keep thinking that W just needs to start working consistently. That’s all he needs to do and a divorce wouldn’t put much of a dent with the public. We already know K won’t work consistently, so I think she’ll just slowly disappear. Those two needs to start acting like parents and looking at what their issues (hate & disrespect) are doing to their children.
@Saucy&Sassy, you must have forgotten that Charles commissioned that wicked and toxic Angela Levin as Camilla’s biographer. That should tell you a lot about C&C’s involvement in smearing the Sussexes, particularly Meghan.
So the Cambridge camp briefs to the press that they’re afraid the Sussexes will brief to the press. Make it make sense.
The deflection and accusation of what they are in fact guilty of is beyond comical at this point. I’m glad they steered clear of the Sussexes, there isn’t any opposing narrative from them about the Sussex tots to distract from optics of their 4 year old having a meltdown on the world stage (that IMO he should not have been on, poor kid)
I can’t lie, I sort of love this for the Cambridges. I’m not a vindictive person, but they made their bed. I actually don’t think this was their choice though. I believe the palace (Queen and Charles) meticulously planned the jubbly appearances and made damn sure the Cambridges were separated from the others. I really believe their actions over the last few years have been looked at as wrong by almost everyone. It says a lot about who did what for sure. Much easier to separate the villian(s) from the group than make the whole group uncomfortable.
The Cambridges have their feelings hurt because we all now know it was them who were monsters to Meghan and helped spread the hate and said the nasty comment questioning Archie’s skin color. And they continue to show everyone who they really are.
Just to clarify, it wasn’t a comment. There were several conversations about ‘concerns’ regarding the child’s skin color. Which is very different from one off-hand comment.
yes, wasn’t trying to diminish the fact of what was stated
I really think it was more likely Camilla. Even if it was said begrudgingly (probably she wanted to make it clear she wasn’t trying to be petty), I don’t think Meghan would have added in the part about Kate being a good person if the comment had come from Kate. Also when asked during the interview about his relationship with William, even though he noted there had been tension and on different paths etc. his body language and facial expressions seemed much more relaxed when discussing William and he added in that he would always love him as his brother and they had a lot of shared experiences in life etc. Since that interview a lot has changed and I think their relationship has gone a lot more downhill, but I didn’t get the sense that Willi was the one that made the comment either based on the way that he was discussed during the interview. I think when Clarence House leaks to the BM that they are worried about what Harry could say about Camilla in upcoming books we should take them at their word. Clarence House is trying to get ahead of the book and prepare everyone that Harry will likely have not nice things to say which I imagine might also include more context on that comment. I think Camilla is most likely for a variety of reasons including that I think she’s particularly straightforward, doesn’t think before speaking, etc.
harry said his relationship with William was “space” – he didn’t seem more relaxed when talking about William. he seemed tense and like he wanted to get beyond that line of questioning. He also said that he wanted to rebuild his relationship with his father.
I am sure Camilla and many of the other royals made racist comments to Harry. But Camilla would not have been involved in conversations regarding Archie’s security, his HRH status, and she would not have had conversations with Harry regarding “concerns” about how dark the baby might be.
If it wasnt Charles or William – even if it was Camilla – Harry would have said so when he confirmed to Oprah that it wasnt the Queen or Phillip. He would have also made clear that it wasn’t his father or brother and then the whole thing would have lost steam bc would anyone really care if it was made public that Mike Tindall was racist? It’s been kept alive as an issue bc the comment was made from someone high up in the family.
finally, Meghan said it would be very “damaging” to them. Would it be damaging to Camilla if people found out she was racist? Most people seem to either dislike her or are indifferent to her anyway. but it would be damaging to William.
Nah, it wasn’t Camilla Harry was talking about when he mentioned conversations (not just one) over concerns about race. I have no doubt she probably said something, but she’s not important enough to Harry for it to bug him (it was personal to him) or involved enough in the functions of the monarchy (use of HRH, security, etc.) for her to fit what we know about the person with concerns. The concerns about race were directly tied to Archie’s status by H&M. They also said if they named whoever had those concerns that it would be very damaging to them…and, frankly, it wouldn’t be a surprise to anyone that she said racist stuff.
William, the FFK, on the other hand, is a different story. His image is very tied to Diana and her legacy of empathy. Right now, he’s just seen as kind of boring and maybe a bit lazy, but the fact he’s Diana’s son (as opposed to Chuck’s) affords him a tremendous amount of goodwill from casual observers. If it came out more widely that he is actually much more like his dad than his mum, and he is also a huge racist who was ‘concerned’ a British prince might look black, it would do incredible damage to his reputation.
@ Becks1, I agree on your points. If it was Camilla, it would not have been spoken as to how damaging it would be to out the person that had many conversations about the skin color. Plus, I strongly agree that in regards to security and position for Harry, Camilla would not have had the influence to make those changes. In addition, given that Bullyiam is still incandescent with regards to the Oprah interview, leads me to believe that is WAS Bulliam that made the comment. As Bullyiam can’t seem to let go of the interview that happened so long ago. In addition to claiming that he is incandescently fearful of Harry “leaking” their private interactions. I suspect that Bullyiam is projecting his own fear of being “caught” as the perpetrator in the entire smear, jealousy and racist actions directed at Meghan. Bullyiam has never been put into the position of someone, like Meghan, who stood up to his nefarious actions, ie trying to siphon off the donations from the cookbook that Meghan established.
I also agree with Becks- Camilla’s reputation has already been damaged beyond repair for decades (not everyone feels this way, but many do).
Also, honestly, I just don’t think Camilla cares that much about Harry and William’s children. I think she’s probably nice to them and if she’s around them treats them fine, maybe she loves them, IDK, but I think it is very clear that in Camilla’s priority list, its Charles, then her children, then her grandchildren. I just don’t think she’s that invested in things like whether Archie would HRH, or even invested enough to be “concerned” about how dark his skin color would be.
If it was Camilla then William would have exposed her very quickly after the interview.
The vindictiveness of Jason Knauf and the bs bullying investigation even before the Oprah interview was aired and then his participation in the lawsuit about Meghan’s letters comes from KP and specifically William. Kate was fine with this too.
@Nic919, you are so right. I hadn’t even thought of that, but William would have thrown Camilla under the bus immediately if it was her.
And I agree with Becks that Camilla doesn’t give much of a sh!t about anything beyond Charles and her own children/grandchildren (and her jewelry and gin). I’m sure she discussed H&M behind closed doors with Chuck and god knows what bile she might have spewed, but I don’t think Harry would be worried about damage control re: Camilla’s reputation, because she’s been dragged through the mud longer than I’ve been alive.
I get that Harry was obviously speaking about a specific series of conversations on Oprah, and that’s what people are speculating about, but I would be shocked if every single member of that family didn’t say the exact same things, just not to or in earshot of Harry.
They’re all racists, and the press acting like there’s “one” is laughable. I highly doubt that “concerns” about Archie’s skin tone only came up once.
It’s like William is a politician and his whole platform is, “I hate my brother.” WTF? I thought qualifications for being king were a whole lot more and devoid of the hate. He’ll never be king nor should be.
@ J. Ferber
I agree. Remember this guy is going to be the head of the church and yet he doesn’t seem to know the meaning of forgiveness, let alone spell it! Awful man, just awful.
#NotmyKing!
@J.Ferber and Laura D
I also agree.
If I were advising them, I’d tell them that instead of demanding an apology from the Sussexes (lol!) their focus should be convincing the public, and not reminding people every two seconds of the interview.
I’d be recommending TOB give an interview to Piers or one of the other RRs for his 40th, talking about how committed he is to being the FFK and how he realises he has a lot of privilege (but also a lot of responsibility) and how it could seem like he is trapped, but he feels grateful to have the opportunity to do the job? I’d also recommend he learn Welsh, Scots Gaelic and Irish, and give part of the interview in those languages, as evidence of his commitment to being a FFK for all nations of the UK. Similar to how his dad gave a speech in Welsh, when he became the Prince of Wales.
TOB’s wife should enrol in a degree in an early-childhood related subject, and then 1. She has an additional excuse not to work, 2. She can make up quotes from “students” on the course about how lovely and thoughtful she is, 3. She can put some more bullet points on her PowerPoint slides.
They both should do an initiative with the sports they are patrons of, ensuring fans who are caught saying racist things on camera at games, or who say vile things on social media about players, are blacklisted from attending future matches. That way they get good PR without a repeat of the shenanigans that ensued on the Caribbean Tour when they actually had to interact with people of other ethnicities.
Bordelais, all I read in your comment is, to quote The Right Excellent Robyn Fenty, work work work work work!
Bordelais but these are all performative if the two of them don’t acknowledge their errors, stop the media attacks and apologise to HM. As for Khate getting another degree, what are the odds that she would get special treatment like Willy had for his forsaken agriculture something course? These people need to fundamentally change and then their PR would not seem performative and fake. They should just stick to bread and butter events instead of faking tolerance, empathy and knowledge on early childhood and conservation.
Wait, that would mean wills would have to be noble – oh the irony of it all.
How easily they forget that the Cambridge’s sent the head of their foundation, their former communication chief, to brief/testify against Meghan, the very same man who pushed false bullying claims against her as well. If anyone needs to be “steely” it’s Harry.
Came here to say this!! Even if every single thing we’ve deduced about KP and the leaks is set aside, the Cambs still SENT their top rep to speak against Meghan in her lawsuit. Who does that?? It’s definitely a move that would be hard to forgive. It’s public record and can’t be undone. So why are the Cambs so hurt right now? They need to get a grip.
Seriously, if anyone has been “steely,” it’s been Meghan, imo. She manages to keep a calm, serene look on her face no matter what these vile people throw at her. And she’s emerged happier on the other side of this whole mess. William, OTOH, cannot hide how angry and miserable he is at all times, and is constantly clenching one or more body parts while on camera. “Steely” my ass
Yes, this was unforgiveable, and for the relationship to heal this is one matter amongst many that William needs to explain to both Harry and Meghan.
I think if they didn’t get a group picture of all the grands and great grands and the Queen, even if just for private consumption, then that is a spectacularly missed opportunity.
so it’s clear you’ve never had toxic family. (and I’m glad!! please don’t read that as snark.)
when you’re dealing with people this messed up there is no way to create positive memories or interactions. they find a way to spoil EVERYthing even when you are acting in good faith.
malignant narcissists are bad, evil and destroy families.
malignant narcissists who have paid subservient staff and an army of media mouthpieces are deadly. as we have seen.
capitulating to such a photo op would have been an unforced error from the Sussexes.
It didn’t happen. The Cambridge kids were not in Windsor at all this weekend. Archie & Lili were never in London. The only times all of the grandkids were in the same place at the same time was for the fly-by and for the church service. There might have been a photo of Liz with the grandkids at Buck House after the fly-by, but it seems very unlikely.
I’m sure that H&M have a ton of photos from their visit with Liz, but those will not be made public, at least not as long as she’s alive – they might release one as part of a “we love you, we will miss you” statement when she dies.
Agree, we’ll see the picture when she dies and not before.
Theres christmas. If we all make it to christmas I’m thinking she might have pix of all her kids, grandkids and great grandkids on display. To mark this milestone year.
Not all in one frame, however.
Another one here who believes William and Kate “doth protest too much.” May I also add that it’s been blazoned across most of the tabloids that TQ refused to have her photo taken with Lilibet and yet KP are now saying The Sussexes will plaster pictures of TQ and Lilibet everywhere. Which is it? Also, why would W&K be invited to Frogmore when the whole world and her Uncle knew they were being sent to Wales? I think this is KP throwing out as much dirt as possible to see what might stick.
Just a though: How much is this going to be the narrative for why he doesn’t meet Harry when William goes to the US?
How does that make sense anyway? Every one of the family members were producing pictures of Philip with their children when he died. Does the Queen disallow photos with Peter’s children since Peter markets all kinds of things? What about Zara? She sold pictures of one of her children (reportedly for charity, but still selling pics). Kate is constantly marketing pictures and was reported as “stealing” shots from the pro setups when the Queen had pictures done before. Is she now not allowed? The Queen still allowed pictures with PA. Is all the family nastiness saved for PH?
Meghan was clear about her motivations for the Oprah interview – how could the Firm expect her to remain silent when they continued to brief against her? the Firm spent an entire year post Sussexit continuing to harass and smear her and Harry and she gave one interview and that was the be all and end all? Sorry not sorry Meghan went directly to Oprah and didn’t leak to the DM through a staffer.
“steely” – that also says to me that William is ticked that the Queen and Charles are making efforts to reach out to the Sussexes AND that William is mad that one of them (or both?) really went out of their way to ensure the Sussexes attendance at the Jubbly. William thinks they should all be united in ignoring Harry forever, and that’s not going to be what happens.
Finally – if there is someone I don’t really want to hang out but I know I “should” invite them to something, my husband always says the best time to do it is when you know they can’t attend. So maybe the Cambridges were invited to Lilibet’s party, but H&M already knew they were going to be in Wales so it was a non-invite kind of invite. Or maybe H&M just didn’t invite them at all bc they didn’t want their kids around their abusive and toxic uncle and aunt and if you invite someone there is always a “chance” they’ll make it, even if you think you are safe lol.
Exactly. Meghan was so clear in the interview about her motivations for doing the interview that this whole statement about not even explaining what their motivations were in doing it is so weird. It’s like come one we all watched the interview.
Really like your explanation that they actually did invite the family after knowing they all had engagement s already.
Finally, the word steely is interesting. Wasn’t Kate called a steely marshmallow?
That Oprah interview has certainly had a long afterlife – and the Cambridges continue to give it even more power every time they invoke it!
Just once, I’d love someone to ask how, exactly, Harry and Meghan “crossed a line” and watch William sputter. They barely mentioned either Cambridge by name, unless he wants to confirm his identity as the royal racist. It was the fact that they were daring to speak for themselves, and the more we see from the RF, the more we know it.
I agree it’s possible Harry and Meghan could have extended an invite to the Cambridges just pro forma, not expecting them to have the gall to accept. I think the trip to Wales wouldn’t have precluded their attendance if they really wanted to go ( they have a helicopter), but it was a convenient excuse, I think set out by BP or CH, which seemed to be running a pretty tight ship around the jubbly. What’s funny is that in this article, KP lays ruin to that carefully laid excuse, bumbling in and smacking that gift horse right in the mouth. William the PR genius strikes again. I ask you, who thinks it’s a good look to be rude to a BABY? And then BRAGGING about it?
Even if they weren’t invited to Lily’s party, the Cambridges could have gone on imagining they were to busy and important and saved some face. But no. Someone needed to put it out there that the Keens were the ones who refused to attend a child’s birthday and that is just…a whole new level of stupidity.
@Becks I had the same exact thought! they might have invited the Cambridges after the announcement had been made that W&K would be in Wales. They’d be able to say they took the high road while knowing there was no way they’d actually have to see William or Kate. And ITA with your definition (in William’s warped mind) of “steely.”
@Jay, William is that guy who’s constantly stepping on his own rake. Just so, so stupid.
Someone needs to be steely in this= Someone needs to be a stubborn jackass. It’s clear the Cambridges are petulantly insisting on “punishing” the Sussexes. They’re digging their heels in. The rest of the family is moving forward.
“A line was crossed with the Oprah Winfrey interview and it’s hard to come back from that – not least when there has still been no acknowledgement of the motivations behind it and the hurt it caused.”– Again, how were the Cambridges hurt by the Oprah interview? Is Kate still mad the cry story lies were revealed, even though Meg made it clear that wasn’t her fault and said Kate is a good person? That just seems ridiculous. Is William still mad Harry said he and Will need space? That’s even more ridiculous.
Or are the Cambridges pissed their racism was hinted at by Harry and Meg? Yeah, that seems more like it. The refusal to move on from that interview is so telling. The Cambridges were clearly the racist concern people the Sussexes were talking about.
In fact, given the “especially Kate” line in that “H&M need to apologize to the Cambridges ” article yesterday, I’m now certain that Kate said something especially nasty. Maybe worse than William.
I also wonder if all the “Charles is worried about Harry making Camilla look bad in his memoirs” articles are projecting. Perhaps it is Will worried that Kate will look bad if Harry reveals her true racist comments. Could racist comments even have been part of how Kate made Meg cry at the dress fitting?
I imagine in his messed up mind, William believes his steely stance is respecting the monarchy. “H&M disrespected the monarchy! I can’t forgive them, I am steely, steadfast, righteous! Just like a supreme leader should be, when I know I am right and everyone else is wrong. And furthermore, we told that bloody woman that Catherine should never be drawn into gossip but as soon as she gets on Oprah she rips on Kate. No, I must be steely against rule breakers. That bloody woman deserved everything that Knauf took to court as she needs to be shown to be a loose cannon and a liar. No, I will not be fooled by her, and I wouldn’t have gone to their lame birthday party even if asked, I mean, yes, they did ask, of course I was included but I can’t go because of the disrespect.”
It is very clear that William is going through some things that is destroying him from the inside. It’s exactly his stubborness, his ego, his rage, his unhappiness, his jealousy, his high-mindedness that is destroying him on the inside and I would not be surprised if one day he has a complete meltdown just because he’s a spoilt brat determined to win. He’ll make a misstep and all will be revealed.
I bet he’s also worried big time that Harry will out him some more in his memoirs for being a bullying big brother; he knows how he’s behaved towards Harry over the years. I hope Harry puts him on blast and doesn’t hold back. If he keeps smearing Harry & his family he might just get what he’s looking for…self-fulfilling prophesy!!!
I have always felt that the stories about Chuck worrying about what was going to be written about Cams was a KP/Mids narrative to deflect from what Harry could write about Khate. As discussed the other week Khate has always had an unhealthy interest in Harry’s personal life and we all know what a bully she is – while William also has to share a lot of the blame for Sussexit, Khate is also very culpable and I really believe she was just as nasty about/to Meghan as William was. I also think she was another one who made comments about skin colour.
Agree! I think everyone on Salt Island is worried the gravy train will dissappear once H writes his memoir and exposes the FFK and FFQC for the brainless, vapid, racist, elitists they are. Will is still thinking he can somehow control Harry and not being able accept that he can’t, he’s doing way too much and will cause Harry to put him on blast. I think once Betty is gone, gloves will be off. RR are starving and can’t get any Sussex access so they will turn on Keen and Peen.
Digital Unicorn, I agree and said something on a post above before I saw your comment here. There’s another issue here besides W&K being worried about what Harry will say and that’s the bm and grey men. I wonder how much of the vitriol that comes out is started by the grey men, and how much is the bm. That’s where I think Harry may go and they’re really not happy about that.
I’ve also felt it’s just a chance for the BM to rehash their greatest hits regarding the War of the Waleses. They get to go over all the tawdry details of the affair while keeping their hands clean because they’re ‘only’ discussing Harry’s book.
I 100% believe that Kate made Meghan cry during the fitting because she told her that Harry would cheat on her just as William has.
Nothing else makes sense to make Meghan cry.
And while kate might have been upset about finding out about Rose around the same time, it was still incredibly cruel to say that to a bride.
It’s been known for weeks that the Cambridge’s were going to Wales on Saturday. I’m sure Harry knew this. The statement said CLOSE family and friends were invited so it’s clear the Cambridge’s were not.
I do believe a *curtesy* invite was extended to the Cambridge’s. H&M have proven time and time again they are gracious, thoughtful, kind and mindful of others. Inviting the Cams seems like the kind of gracious gesture I’ve come to expect from Madam Duchess. But I’m sure H&M knew weeks ago that the Cam Fam would be in Wales on Sat 4th June & therefore wouldn’t attend. TBF I wasn’t expecting Cam kids in Wales so maybe the kids were dragged along for PR and so they could be seen to be publicly snubbing the Sussex’s and Lili Diana’s party — which is on brand for the Cams 🤷🏼♀️
I think you’re on to something. I think Harry and Meghan knew Will and Kate would be in Wales, but there wasn’t any indication that the kids would be too. I bet H&M invited the Cambridge kids to come (with the nanny), but Mean and Keen’s spiteful asses refused and dragged their kids to Wales to make sure they wouldn’t go.
I think that’s partly true about the Cambridges being spiteful but I also think they really needed the kids there so people won’t focus on how Kate and Will look to be having relationship problems. Lots of talk on SM about how they acted during and after the church service. How it looked like William couldn’t be bothered with Kate. The kids help mask that. I think William had to chose between looking like an asshole brother or an asshole husband so he leaned into the brother role. Its not like Harry will be around, unlike Kate who he is stuck with for now.
I was thinking they brought the children along so William wouldn’t be booed by the crowd. The children were there as barriers to bad press.
There was no reason for H&M to give a courtesy invite to the Cambridges and I don’t believe one was extended. KP was going to brief against the Sussexes no matter what, so H&M had no reason to give them any ammunition. W&K are cut off, and they are butt hurt that their victims no longer want to be abused.
The RF has staff that leaks, they constantly have meet-and-greets with people who potentially leak, they are in the public allowing photos, video and media all around them who report their every move, they constantly leak against each other but it’s a huge problem if PH says anything about his own life? They are just making themselves look ridiculous, petty and guilty with this constant whining about one interview when you total up all the interviews, books and articles constantly about all of them. And yet all their advice to H&M about any negative articles was “get over it; it happens to us all”?
Interesting that everyone assumes it was William that made the comment on Archie. My money has always been on Camilla. She seems to say whatever she’s thinking and is very direct. Also remember Harry and Meghans wedding where Camilla didn’t even try to pretend like she wasn’t snickering during the preacher’s homily – Kate was giving her a side eye as of to signal to her to shut up. I just don’t think Camilla has a filter at all. My money’s always been on her.
Also this article, whether true or not, indicates that the Sussexes came to the Queen at Windsor Castle vs. the Queen going to them at Frogmore which actually makes a lot more sense. Everyone goes to the queen. Especially now more than ever with her mobility issues. And her aides probably want to tightly control any visits so it makes sense that they would have the Sussexes go to her for whatever short visit they had. And I would guess that the aides tried to keep it very short.
It wouldn’t “very damaging” to Camilla if it came out she was racist. I feel like most people probably assume she is anyway. and Kate, Zara etc were also snickering during the wedding ceremony.
It was definitely William.
I think it’s interesting that anyone actually thinks it was Camilla that H&M spoke about, given Harry’s “very damaging” comment and her already poor reputation.
Also, H&M were clear that conversations were had expressing concerns. It wasn’t a one off comment or someone just being a racist jerk, but conversations that appear to be tied to Archie’s standing as a royal. Camilla doesn’t have that kind of input or influence (for all that Charles is attached to her and leans on her, he is definitely his own person in regards to running the firm). Kate has even less input. I thought it was clear that H&M meant one of the ‘big 4’ with actual power had concerns, meaning Phillip (who had enormous sway over the family as a working entity), TQ, Charles, or William.
Siobhan, I commented about this above on another post. I think someone is working very hard to make it Cam. Do you think she had the ability to say no HRH, no security? I don’t. I do believe that PW (and K) was where that came from and he worked hard to make that stick. I believe PW is the one who is blocking Harry from getting the security he needs in the UK. If PC is smart, he will take care of that, so Harry doesn’t have to continue the judicial review which I believe will make the Met Police look like idiots. Don’t kid yourself, W&K are simply not nice people. Just because you don’t want to believe it doesn’t make it so.
All l can say is…. What has happened to William, when did he become so bitter…….
He has always been like this. As a kid he was described as a holy terror, a snob, arrogant, etc… This is who he has always been.
Will pulled some stunts like banning his parents from going to an Eton parents day picnic and taking the nanny instead Diana had already prepared the lunch so she shared it with Harry instead
William was at Eton when his parents messy relationship was being splashed everywhere so it is understandable that he was embarrassed by his parents.
Racist abuse from senior royals and courtiers shouldn’t be private. Don’t fo dirt in the dark and think it won’t get exposed in the light.
And that’s before we get to Will and Kate using the press as their attack arm to destroy Meghan.
The Sussexes owe those Cambridge demons in a dead marriage nothing.
Yikes. They just don’t know when to quit. I bet Louis would have had a lot more fun at a birthday party than he looked to be having in some of those photos….
All of the kids would have had more fun at the party. Charlotte and George looked bored and uncomfortable in Wales on Saturday. But the poor kids needed to be buffers for mom and dad so….
Seems to me more and more people on SM are seeing Wills and Kate in a negative light. Their continued lying and supporting the tabloids lies are coming home to roost. Deservedly so. I can’t help but believe that the Cambridges were not invited to anything by the Sussexes.
It’s important to remember that with the Royal Family, the opposite is always the truth. A line was crossed when KP leaked to the press that Meghan made Kate cry. I don’t believe Harry and Meghan invited them to Lili’s birthday party. KP seems to have forgotten that William and Kate rejected Archie and questioned the colour of his skin. They can’t come back from that unless they admit to being racist and apologize which they refuse to do.
Somehow I can see them being a better person and inviting just the kids.
Thank goodness W&K weren’t there to take advantage of the photo OP.
William needs to shut his pie hole. How’s that for the groveling he likes?
Of course Bill must be steely about people like duchess Meghan & Oprah. Don’t they know who he is?
He’s steely enough with Kate and that’s his wife.
To me, the most shocking tea in the Oprah interview at the time it aired was Harry casually dropping that line about Charles not taking his calls. I remember literally gasping. If Charles is willing to make a reconciliatory effort after that, William has no excuse for still being so enraged that Harry called him trapped and talked about them not having much of a relationship anymore. He didn’t accuse of him anything, whereas he told the world he was disappointed with his father, and backed it up with evidence of Charles failing him.
No, the Cambridges can’t let go of their grudge because it pisses them off that Harry and Meghan directly refuted tabloid fanfiction that propped up Kate for years at Meghan’s expense, and pointedly referred to the receipts they have, so don’t even try to call them a liars. They were totally complicit, so feel the scheme being called out as a personal call out, and how dare anyone call them out on bad behavior? And William is a completely spoiled brat who has never been called out on anything in his life, so of course it feels like an attack.
William, the bald and angry, seems to have missed that we are in 2022 and NOT 1022. As the FFK he believes he is entitled to control the narratives of all his “subjects ” including his brother and his brother’s family. In 1022, he would have been allowed to be wrong and strong….he could lie and spread vicious rumors about his brother and still receives all the honor and esteem for being the FFK. Not in 2022. His brother, Harry, is not bound by the unfair actions and behavior from a selfish, angry, unproductive, lazy FFK. Furthermore, Harry does not have to just shut up and take the unfair treatment from William. William is possibly angry that Harry got the memo that he could chose freedom and not exist in a toxic environment in existence from since 1022!
The Sussexes don’t need the Cambridges despite what the tabloids and trolls say. Nobody is speculating about the state of the Sussex marriage or why they seem to need to be three feet apart at all times lately.
What does Baldingham actually DO that makes his commonwealth a better place? What are his passion projects, substantive global initiatives and public service efforts that actually improve lives???? Just pathetic. He’s a spoiled brat who has been given so much – yet continues to do so little – other than lie and smear his brother and sister-in-law. Someone PLEASE tell me folks in the UK now see this raging fraudster and his wife Khate for who they really are??? Pretty please??
He doesn’t have to actually do anything. The age-old concept is that the Commonwealth is a better place because the monarchy exists. So, as long as he’s breathing, that’s enough.
Charles may have fucked up royally with how he handled the Sussex’s time there and their exit, but even he has enough sense to realize he needs to make amends and restore some level of relations with them. He will never get them back into the fold but they can be a family again.
But William is literally acting like a toddler. He actually thought if he exiled them, everyone would line up behind him and alienate the Sussex’s en masse. That’s not happening and now he’s mad insisting he must hold his ground.
I’m absolutely convinced that the Cambridges and Kensington Palace were 100% behind the smear campaign. I think Charles mistake was looking the other way and not taking Harry’s complaints seriously. He assumed it was par for the course. And I believe that the bullying investigation uncovered the truth that it was Kensington Palace under the orders of the Cambridges that abused the Sussex’s extensively.
Of course they will NEVER publicly admit that and will continue to cover for the Cambridges. But Charles and the Queen will continue to try and make amends behind the scenes.
@Snuffles, ITA with every word of this comment. William is so arrogant that he’s doubling down, no matter the cost.
@Mooney, I also screamed laughing at the cropped picture!
I’m screaming at that cropped picture 🤣
And bracing for the picture is so funny. They paraded their kids all through the four days of the jubbly and yet, one picture of Lili broke the internet. They can’t even accuse them of stealing thunder because Harry and Meghan respectfully waited for the jubbly to get over and released the picture later, even though her birthday was two days ago.
The way Kate keeps getting mentioned as someone the Sussexes especially hurt, even more than William, makes me think she either was more racist than Billy boy or they’re preparing to throw her under the bus.
I wonder if part of why Baldy is so mad is that Kate really is the most awful, more awful than him, and he just can’t stand Harry and particularly Meg exposing that.
The obviously visible distance between the Cambridges may in part be due to Will feeling publicly embarrassed by H&M exposing what a terrible marriage he made. I can see Will resenting and refusing to forgive this.
‘I wonder if part of why Baldy is so mad is that Kate really is the most awful, more awful than him, and he just can’t stand Harry and particularly Meg exposing that.’
This! I would also add that he is also probably mad cause the wool has been removed from his eyes and that he can now see clearly that he was played by Khate and her family.
Am starting to think that there is more to crygate than we know – it would not surprise me to find out that after it happened Harry had words with Khate and thats why flowers and an apology note was sent to Meghan. If Harry confronted Khate it also explains Cains continued rage.
YES that’s a great point I hadn’t considered.
I think there are so many possiblities to what crygate was really about, but again, that just shows how awful W&K are.
They played themselves, and I think most of all, their image is most important to them. Both W&K worry obsessively about how they are perceived, and since they cannot control the narrative when there is factual evidence of their wrongdoing, their brains short-circuit and they lose all rational thought (if there was any to begin with).
Burger King may be raging that Kate would write a note of apology, which is now evidence that Meghan can hold over their heads. Kate gave Meghan power by violating the Never Explain clause of the royal contract, and Burger King probably blames Harry for tricking Kate into doing that.
Will may also be mad if Kate completely lied to him about whatever happened. He may have actually bought that Meghan made Kate cry.
I wonder if those comments about him in the Tatler story from 2 years ago left an impression on him. It’s obvious that story was initially sanctioned by Kate and Carole, and William ended up being described as a gullible moron who was highly dependent on the Middletons. That’s clearly how many in his social circle saw (and maybe still see?) him and it must’ve been embarrassing to read. Might’ve had him thinking through a lot of things regarding his wife and in-laws.
I must say, I loved seeing CarolE in the back row with a face like thunder. (at the one event she was allowed to attend)
Why, one would think the Royals aren’t even grateful for all of the platty joobs party crap she sold!
Omg. That article. I still remember a detail from it about William that made my jaw drop, and that was the mention of how William apparently met with some psychic or medium in the hopes of contacting his mother’s spirit.
That on its own isn’t necessarily a bad thing. I can understand that. But what really sent me was how the article said that Kate went with him, but that Kate was a skeptic regarding these things, while William was an earnest believer. It made a comparison between William and Diana, who also consulted with psychics and mediums. The way it was written really made William look like a weirdo, while Kate came off as politely supportive of her husband’s weird quirks.
LMAO the Cambridges barely had interaction with each other so not speaking to the Sussexes is no big deal.
Someone captioned that photo of Will, Kate and the 3 kids on the balcony all looking glum as hell “The Von Trapped family” and I screamed
Omg, that’s priceless!
@swirlmamad, Your whole comment is LOL perfection. No lies detected.
Snorted quite loudly when I read your post.
@swirlmamad @eurydice lol that pic looks like poor louis and Charlotte got scared by Kate’s shriek of glee
LOL! The Cambridges keep going viral for the wrong reasons, and quite a few of their worst moments (including that photo) in the Jubilee have made the rounds.
The Lamebridges are a nasty, spiteful bunch, but karma got them over the weekend, because the “perfect” parents were upstaged by their rambunctious son
You know what, William the incandescent and Kate the worlds best mom deserves each other. They are both hateful, spiteful, racist, petty asss- hollessss
And I hope to god that Harry and Meghan never try for any kind of reconciliation with these two c-u-n-t-s. They don’t deserve to be in Archie or lili life. F will. F Kate. I hope they are miserable together for the rest of their miserable lives and he keep his relationship with Kate as space. It’s what they both deserve.
I sometimes think that if people in the know were to actually read the articles and quotes they’d know who leaked. They’d know it by simply reading them for the language used. For example, incandescent with rage. Who on the team uses that descriptor more so than others? Steely? Etc.
Finally, Prince Charles might be foolish but I don’t necessarily think he’s a fool. Just like his mother has gotten older, so had he and his siblings. He knows they can’t continue to carry the PR ball and that his appeal and that of the older set is fading. Other than the heredity aspects of it all, I think he knows that William and Kate can’t hold the “empire” together from a PR perspective. The world (even Little Britain, perhaps) has changed and they haven’t changed enough with it. So, from both a familial perspective and even an institutional one, it’s best that he works in trying to heal what wounds he can (and have caused) because William seems to be too stubborn and floating in his own bile to do so.
I still look at William’s jazz hands and think about Kaiser’s: “This man knows nothing about Bob Fosse” moment
The more they project reasons why H and M should feel horrible and guilty and grovel for forgiveness, the more it seems like they *know* on some level that’s what they should be doing but they won’t ever do that because Keens gonna keen… also, imagine “bracing” yourself for a picture of a one year old baby…
Huh, and at the same time a “source” is saying there was no “intended slight” – that W&K just had a scheduling conflict. I think this is true in a weasel word kind of way.
The intended slight didn’t happen on Saturday, when everyone had known for weeks that the Cambridges would be in Wales. It happened all the other times over the weekend, when they couldn’t even spare a smile in H&M’s direction, let alone carve out a few minutes to say hello.
All I have to say….what are they going to do about William? The Queen, Charles, his cousins, the friends?
They can’t let him continue like this. He will destroy the monarchy….
IF the royal family did actually cause Diana’s death, THEN it seems practically inevitable that William will have a tragic helicopter crash. He’s the heir but he’s clearly an existential threat to the future survival of the institution. They’ve already got the bloodline heir and spares out of him. Start over with George while he’s young and malleable.
(Note: I’m not saying they should or will do this but it’s possible if they’re that ruthless.)
Honestly, I think it’s too late at this point. Charles and the Queen have let William run roughshod over everything for way too long, with only an occasional slap on the wrist. It feels like KP’s exclusion from arrangements for the Sussexes’ Jubilee attendance was the most serious slapdown in a while, if ever. Even then, I think that exclusion was only possible because the Cambridges have been screwing up so much in the past 6-8 months. It’ll be very interesting to see how Charles handles William when the Queen is gone.
If Charles is smart, he’ll either tie up the monarchy so Will will have no power—or he will end it.
That’s my hope. Burn it to the ground with your incandescence, Will.
The British media’s ongoing focus on the “rift” between the brothers is just their way of creating more drama to make more money. This ship has sailed years ago!
The Jubilee celebration left us with two messages:
1. Charles and William will take the slimmed down monarchy to the next level, with the help of the other tax-dependent working royals (showcased on the balcony).
My guess is that King Charles will eventually change the rules so that all non-working royals (including the Sussexes) will not be part of the royal family anymore.
2. The Sussexes will firmly continue on their independent path and associate only with the monarchy if it’s in their interest. And if so, they will do it on their own terms. This year they skipped the Philip memorial service, kept their visits to the Queen private, did just one public event during the Jubilee, departed early and released a birthday photo of Lilibet after the Jubilee celebration. Their focus will remain on expanding their global brand further.
The Jubilee has shown that both paths are now incompatible. Both sides are rightfully steely. The Sussexes will not give up their freedom and the Palace will not give up their need to control. There will be room for private interactions occasionally because of their family ties.
The Cambridges have to be consistent, on one hand the Sussexes allegedly refused to co-host the luncheon after the Thanksgiving Service.
It was said that other co-hosts were also nonworking royals.
Then it cannot be that they were snubbed, they were invited to participate in all the events and initially chose to part of the Service.
The Sussexes asked for and received concessions in terms of their security and dealing with Bill’s antisocial behaviour. The tabloid media was not even an option.
All their fury, signifying nothing was overridden by other broadcast media.
The Sussexes had an unconfirmed visit with Prince Charles.
When Prince Charles entered the church he deliberately “turned around to see where his son was sitting”.
This is Bill incandescent with 😡, craves enormous attention and lashes out if common sense prevails. This forebodes that he will be an ineffective and unremarkable monarch, should these conditions prevail.
As a consequence the focus must be on the service of reigning monarch, the Queen.
He is seething that his decisions concerning Harry and Meghan has been practically overridden.
One can rely on Bill to out himself. The man is a font of bitterness.
This is all Bill, who realised that he would no longer have an opportunity to abuse, project nor gaslights Harry nor Meghan.
I do not believe that he was invited to the Lilibet’s party. Who can forget his outrage at her given name? His disapproval that both ‘black’ children may have titles?
The Sussexes did not attend the luncheon because they did not want to engage with him nor his wife’s rudeness.
They were well received by the ctowd not booed, despite an altered tape.
They were not on the balcony because of security reasons despite the claims from the Duke of Disinformation.
It has to be an energy draining experience dealing with the Cambridges.
Harry is the one who has to wary of his brother who continue to associate with Rupert Murdoch Media namely the Sunday Times, the Sun, Page Six of the NY Post and TMZ (who was stalking the Sussexes in Frogmore).
Harry is one of five remaining people who is suing the sun and refused to settle.
Translation: we are still bitter incandescent Betty’s who are punching walls
This is how dumb the Cambridges are: they threw out the ready made excuse for not attending Lily’s party (sorry but the Queen asked us to go to Wales and we are so dutiful) and just announced that yes, they were extended an olive branch invitation but couldn’t even bring themselves to go to a one year old’s party. They shunned a BABY y’all, and they are weirdly proud of it.
Who is the audience for this? I would think it’s an increasingly narrow slice of the British population, and again, William ain’t the king yet. How will that work if the rest of the family has made tentative gestures of civility? Does he plan to be an outlier when his father is on the throne? That does not bode well.
Nope. It doesn’t bode well. It also supports the wisdom and sanity of Harry and Meghan’s decision to be financially independent instead of relying on the future beneficence of William, (or of William and Kate) for themselves, and especially for their kids.
The Cambridges were not invited and KP staff needs to stop wasting taxpayers money watching Sussex friendly YouTube channels and getting triggered. This was a topic in a number of those channels and now here comes the denials, “we were invited and chose not to go”. The same was done with the Beckham wedding, they had to let the world know that they were invited, it’s very grammar school. Also when did KP become the social secretary for the Tindall and Phillips Children. The Cambridge’s are those relatives who if they’re not talking to someone in the family expect everyone else not to speak to that person and if they do, they’ll freeze them out.
Wait a sec so they are not face timing??
LMAO.
LOL
My3Cents, HA. I guess now the the Jubbly is over, William feels unchained (unleashed?) to spew all his venom for . . . what? the rest of his life?
He’s so steely he’s become the poster boy for angry white man.
He’s so steely that his fists and jaws are now permanently clenched.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Thank you @ Lorelei!! I needed that laugh!!
omg…lol
I think that William and Kate were jealous and angry that Meghan and Harry show up to the jubilee not only did they show but they have a personal invite from the queen herself. William and Kate were told to behave this weekend no leaks no games nothing . Now that the jubilee is over all suddenly their information about how the Cambridge’s feel about everything everyone knew the leaks the smears the campaigns of hate were coming from the Kensington Palace . It’s so ridiculously oblivious but the Meghan and Harry will swear up and Down that Meghan was wearing a wire and microphones at the church service. William and Kate are two the most vile racist evil people who even thought Meghan and Harry are gone they get all the spotlight are still not happy they wanted to destroyed Meghan and Harry and their family for no reason another they hate .
I think that William and Kate were jealous and angry that Meghan and Harry show up to the jubilee now did they show but they have a personal invite from the queen herself.
The Fail reporting the Page 6 story about the Sussexes inviting the Cambridges to Lili’s b-day party and getting turned down makes W and K look mean and spiteful, taking their vendetta out on a 1 and 3 yr old. It shoots down the previous story they weren’t because of the Wales engagement. Lilies and Archie are better off w/o them.
You know what’s really tiresome? Reading leaks from the Cambridges about how terrified they are of something leaking. How can they live in constant fear like that? Maybe they need therapy to help deal with their anxiety. At the very least, they need to stop leaking how worried they are about leaks.
Well said. Stop blame shifting and projecting.
When Kate woke up this morning and saw these pictures of a red hair Lili/Harry and then one of her beautiful mom without makeup, Kate found her button collection and furiously started adding more to every coat, shirt and coat dress she owns while screaming he should have been mine. I was supposed to have the red headed childrennnnnnn.Meghan Meghan Meghan Meghan.
So they can casually report that their story was “wide of the mark?” So their reporting is nothing more than conjecture if not outright lies? It’s interesting that one paper slam Harry and Meghan for being cold and another praises William and Kate for being steely. My goodness, the BM are a mess. And Kate, I don’t know about steely. That sullen expression on her face after looking in the direction of god knows who can be added to the sullen expressions on her face at the infamous Commonwealth service. Not a good look for a future Queen Consort. Those expressions belie the breathless “every inch a queen” and “never set a foot wrong” comments from her supporters. And I notice how everyone is dining on the Sussexes, as they would whether or not they came for the Jubilee.
The Cambridges are still trying to deflect attention away from the obvious conclusion that it was William who made the comment about Archie’s skin color. William is surly, petulant and has zero charisma. Eventually, the press will turn on the Cambridges for good and if the Monarchy goes down, it will be during his reign.
Over It, I agree K is intensely jealous of Meghan because Meghan got the heartthrob, the genuinely kind, sexy, generous, hard-working, serious, playful, empathetic brother. Kate looked past the guy to see the crown. Meghan looked past the crown to see the guy. Who won?
I’m hoping against hope that Harry finally loses patience with the Basher and Kkkhate and produces receipts in his upcoming book. I’d dearly love to see a photo of the apology note Kkkhate sent with the flowers to Meghan after Kkkhate made her cry.
The very thought must keep Billy Boy up at night. I wouldn’t put it past him to do something truly ghastly to keep that proof out of Harry’s book. I’m so glad H&M have security because I do believe the Incandescent has it in him to physically harm them. PW is wound so tight and so unhappy, he might just attempt to do the unthinkable.
Bordelais, I don’t know you at all, but your wonderful suggestions to Kate and Will are TOTALLY beyond their scope and interest. I suggest YOU become the FF monarch of Great Britain. Seriously. I’d curtsy to you anytime because you obviously have more smarts and diplomacy than either of those two.
Now we know why the kids went to Wales. If they’re in another country, then no one can question why they weren’t sent to the party with the nanny.
Also, as much as I’d love to see Kate grow a spine and leave him, I’m worried he’ll just find someone both racist, classist AND competent. If he had a wife as competent as Meghan, the two of them could really cause trouble.
I believe William is behaving like this because he’s the one who questioned “what color” Archie might be! Why else would he be reacting to the Oprah interview as he is??
Steely would be to appear companionable and cheerful throughout the weekend to celebrate Granny’s milestone. To walk feet apart, to appear sullen and irate just shows a lack of maturity and self-discipline. Harry never fails when he is out that he has impeccable manners and is kind and thoughtful. And by the way, that is a definition of manners- consideration for others.
Come on people…of course the Cambridges were not invited to Lili’s birthday party. That’s a lie they have to tell the Rota, to keep up their end of the invisible contract.
The Cambridges were desperate for a photo with the Sussexes, to “draw a line under the racism accusation & finally show a reconciliation between Meghan and Kate.” They spent the whole Jubbly weekend having their press surrogates (Richard Kay & Rebecca English) complaining about Kate not being photographed chitchatting with Meghan.
In fact, contrary to press reports that Meghan & Harry were “shushing” the Tinsdall & Philips girls, I think they were telling them a secret and swearing them to secrecy. The secret being Lili’s party.
Based on the photo order right after Meghan was photographed with the young cousins, Charlotte, joins the other girls at the window, but was not photographed with either Harry or Meghan.
Harry said there is SPACE between himself and his brother, and he has yet to confirm that he’s even talking with Charles.
We saw this weekend that the British press will publish outright lies, despite video proof, if it suits their particular narrative.
Unless it comes as a direct, signed statement, take everything you read with a grain of salt. Harry said he was bringing his kids to meet his grandmother. Not his dad, not his step-mother that desperately wants him to co-sign her being QC, not his brother, not his sister-in-law (who wasn’t even allowed at the Diana statue unveiling despite her weeks long media campaign), and not his niblings.
🫲 S — P — A — C — E 🫱
@Lola
Perfectly stated. Accurate!
We should all know the M-O of the RotaRats and the courtiers by now:- believe the opposite of everything they say.
“Royal aides are now bracing themselves for images to emerge of Lilibet being introduced to her great-grandmother and namesake after the Sussexes visited the Queen at Windsor Castle following Trooping the Colour.”
—I’m sorry, what?!?
The queen and Charles should continue to stop the lies and leaks from the yellow journalists and try to clamp William’s mouth shut again. The four days of the leak-free Jubbly and sending the trouble makers to Wales are not enough. I don’t know WHAT they can do about Will because he is intransigent, hostile and stupid. No strategic thinking whatsoever. Billy the Basher, your future king.
100%!!!👆🏻
The Queen, Charles, Camilla, and the Cambridges are all on the same team..
The Sussexes would have been aware that the Cambridges were scheduled to be in Wales on Saturday, so to say they were invited to Lilibet’s birthday makes no sense.
Despite the tabloids stating the Tindall’s children were there we have The Telegraph stating “it appears wide of the mark”. Only the photographer and his family can be confirmed as definite in attendance.
Royal aides ‘are bracing themselves for images to emerge of Lilibet being introduced to the Queen”. No photos would have been taken and released without the Queen’s approval. So far only photo of Lilibet has been released which didn’t need the Queen’s approval.
No mention of the hurt and pain inflicted on the Sussexes by a combination of attacks by the royal family, experts and tabloids over the past four years.
The tabloids and the haters cannot stand the fact that the Sussexes came, stood tall, and controlled what was available about them.
I don’t find anything remotely appealing about the Cambridges. They’re terrible, petty people and it’s so obvious. They’re users who try to tear down the Sussexes to build themselves up, and it just makes them seem more dysfunctional. After all this, they’re still lazy,uninspired, and incompetent. I don’t know what you can do with someone who tried to destroy your wife and denigrate your children, other than give them space, no matter how they try to spin it.