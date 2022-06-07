“‘Morbius’ was re-released in theaters and it bombed yet again” links

Twitter kept joking about Morbius to the point where the studio re-released the film in theaters and the movie flopped again. Hilarious. [Dlisted]

I’d love to see the Etro Resort collection on some celebrities. [Tom & Lorenzo]

Has the “true crime” genre jumped the shark? [Pajiba]

Julia Roberts & Ethan Hawke are still filming their Netflix movie. [JustJared]

Tom Hanks & Austin Butler are promoting Elvis in Oz. [GFY]

Stories about strangers who saved people’s lives. [Buzzfeed]

Lizzo wore that Valentino pink too. [LaineyGossip]

Proud Boys charged with sedition. [Towleroad]

Obi-Wan Kenobi has some continuity issues? [Gawker]

What time is it? pic.twitter.com/IuWR72WCc9 — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) June 3, 2022