“‘Morbius’ was re-released in theaters and it bombed yet again” links

Twitter kept joking about Morbius to the point where the studio re-released the film in theaters and the movie flopped again. Hilarious. [Dlisted]
I’d love to see the Etro Resort collection on some celebrities. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Has the “true crime” genre jumped the shark? [Pajiba]
Julia Roberts & Ethan Hawke are still filming their Netflix movie. [JustJared]
Tom Hanks & Austin Butler are promoting Elvis in Oz. [GFY]
Stories about strangers who saved people’s lives. [Buzzfeed]
Lizzo wore that Valentino pink too. [LaineyGossip]
Proud Boys charged with sedition. [Towleroad]
Obi-Wan Kenobi has some continuity issues? [Gawker]
What time is it? pic.twitter.com/IuWR72WCc9
— JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) June 3, 2022
Is Jared Leto auditioning to play A P;mp Named Slickback in the live action Boondocks movie?
Hahahahahaha, perfect call out!
Slickback? Maybe Sweet Daddy or Peaches.
As someone with all Star Wars “Legends” books, tattoos and Legos, I have given up on this new “Cannon” junk. So many beautifully written stories over many years, with consistent time lines all thrown to the wind so Disney don’t have to pay talented writers and can make up their own stories as they go.
I know – I was bummed big time when it was announced they were junking the expanded universe as part of the sale to Disney. It hasn’t stopped Disney taking some of those characters and using them in the TV series – Grand Admiral Thrawn springs to mind and am sure there are many others.
I would have loved to have seen some of the books around the New Jedi Order series made into live action movies – esp with the likes of Luke’s son (Ben) and Leia & Hans 3 children (Jacen, Jaina and Anakin). Those books setup the next generation quite nicely.
100% this. Even the deaths and betrayals felt poignant and gut wrenching. So much more buy in than Kylo’s journey.
Oh yes – the Yuuzhan Vong war was just begging to be made into a live action show. LucasFilm missed a trick with that one.
Kylo was such a bad rip off of Jacen Solo’s fall to the dark side – his fall was epic. The whole force dyad thing to me felt like some sort of weird rip off to Jacen being killed by his twin sister Jaina.
Man I cannot wait for Leave the World Behind, I loved the book. Perfect casting with Julia and Ethan. And I love Mahershala’s casting as well, but it makes me wonder if they’re aging that character down or if he’ll be playing older.
I just read over that Gawker article three times. I don’t see where they say what the continuity issues are (I don’t think they do?). But seeing as there are literally continuity issues within the original trilogy (Luke and Leia kissing and then later admitting they always felt they were siblings, among other things), I’m not sure why this is something fans concern themselves with. The imperfections of Star Wars of what make it what it is for me.
There is no continuity in the original Star Wars movies. Obi-wan doesn’t clue Luke in that Darth is his father. Obi-wan doesn’t clue Luke in that Leia is his sister. The kissing scene. Obi-way having to be told by Yoda that, “There is another.” Obi-wan would have already known this. etc. etc.
Why do people keep hiring Jared Leto? He does not bring box office or critical acclaim just by being in a movie and his reputation is terrible. Is there no other actor they can hire? Do they still do “Q” Scores? His must be in the tank. I would stay away from him like the plague if I was spending millions on a movie that I was hoping would be popular
Jared Leto makes me itch and not in a good way.
Those “Not So Proud Anymore Are Ya? Boys” are looking at 20 years in the hoosegow if found guilty of Sedition.
I volunteer to be on the jury 🙋
Why in the world would they re-release Morbius? let alone in the same year a couple of months after it came out.
Maybe it’s me, but the world got too crazy for me to be recreationally scared. I want some Pride and Prejudice. I want pithy Brit humor where the worst thing that happens is the ritual humiliation of Hugh Grant.
Yes! I feel this in my bones. I think that’s why I keep going back to shows like Detectorists, or Derry Girls, or Schitt’s Creek. I just need soothing shows where it all turns out okay.
It isn’t just you. I’ve watched Heartstopper on Netflix about 10 times through since it came out around a month ago because its happy and all I can handle at the moment.
Generally, the only true crime stuff I watch is Dateline, the granddaddy of them all.
I used to watch ID channel over a decade ago, but it began to get to me, especially the series about deadly women. Their victims tended toward children or the elderly and I couldn’t take it after awhile. I stick to Dateline.
I’ve been watching Evil Lives Here, on ID, and whew boy, the episodes involving kids break me every time. My kid will be in his room happily playing and I’m yelling at him to come snuggle with me. There was an episode with the sister of the husband/wife with the 12 kids? I can’t remember their name, but one thing they did was make the kids ask for everything- a drink of water, food, etc. At that time my son was going through a phase when he was asking for everything and that night at dinner he had his sweet voice on “mom can I pleeeeeease have a glass of water?” I just held him and told him he didn’t need to ask for things like that, if he wants a glass of water he is free to get a glass of water whenever he wants.