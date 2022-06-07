Laura Dern looked delightfully awful in an orange & turquoise Prada

I haven’t seen any of the recent Jurassic Park movies, am I missing anything? I remember the sequel with Vince Vaughn and Julianne Moore. There was another one with Sam Neill too? At some point, they rebooted the series with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, and I remember the criticism that the writers/producers made Bryce’s character a caricature of a nagging, know-nothing B. But yeah, I’ve skipped out. I’ll skip out on this new one too, Jurassic World Dominion. They’ve brought the original cast members – Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, Laura Dern – together with the new cast members, Pratt and Howard. Last night was the big premiere in LA for the film. The cast was in Europe last week, doing smaller screenings and photocalls to hype the film, but this seemed to be the big “world premiere.”

We’ve always talked about Bryce’s fashion and styling with the caveat that Bryce has to buy most of the clothes she wears at red-carpet events. While she looks like she’s about a size 8/10 (in America sizing) to me, designers only “lend out” size zero or size two stuff. So she’s not getting freebies and she rarely gets to borrow stuff. Which means she buys her clothes and chooses the clothes herself, to sometimes awful results. She’s going through a fashion phase where she’s all about chest cut-outs and I don’t really get it. This Alex Perry dress isn’t great, but it’s far from the worst thing Bryce has ever worn. Her bangs trauma situation has slightly improved too, right?

Meanwhile, my nemesis Laura Dern looked awful in this Prada ensemble. Reader, I laughed. I always get questions about why Dern is my nemesis. First of all, everyone needs a celebrity nemesis, some BEC who annoys you for no specific reason. I hate her because she’s tall. I hate her because she’s not as talented as people say. I hate her because her style sucks. It brings me such joy that Prada gave her this shiny, cheap, ugly outfit.