Dr. Anthony Fauci caught Covid for the first time, he’s vaxxed & double-boosted

It’s genuinely felt like so many vaccinated-and-boosted people have gotten Covid for the first time in the past three months. It felt like Omicron was everywhere last fall and winter, then spring came and the BA variants were everywhere. I think here in America, we’re still mainly dealing with BA-offshoot variants and maybe some Omicron. The good thing is, the current covid cases don’t seem to be as nasty or as deadly for people who are fully vaccinated and boosted. The bad thing is that people are still dying from Covid at a steady clip, and thousands of people are still testing positive for Covid every week now. Speaking of, Dr. Fauci caught Covid for the first time.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical adviser to President Biden and a leading official in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, has tested positive for COVID-19, the National Institutes of Health announced.
The NIH said in a statement that Fauci, 81, is fully vaccinated and has been boosted twice. He is experiencing mild symptoms, and has not recently been in close contact with President Biden or other top government officials, the agency said.
Fauci, the director of the National Institutes for Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID) since 1984, received his positive result on a rapid antigen test, and will return to work at the NIH when he tests negative, the agency said.
[From CBS News]
As I said, it feels like everyone is getting it these days. Fauci is public-facing for much of his job, and most people in Washington have been without masks for several months now. He could have picked it up anywhere. People simply aren’t being as cautious as they once were. Which is understandable, in my opinion. In many ways, it feels like America has just decided that we don’t care about Covid anymore. That being said, the dumbest f–king people in the country are “celebrating” this news because… Dr. Fauci getting Covid “proves” one of their dumbf–k conspiracies, like “masks are bad” or “Covid isn’t real.” Covid is real and Fauci probably caught it from some unmasked a–hole breathing on him.
So here’s my genuine question: should I try to get my second booster shot right now, or should I wait until the fall when the new booster shots are available, reportedly with the new flu shot included?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.
Washington, District of Columbia – 20211104 Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions hearing to examine the road ahead for the COVID-19 response, focusing on next steps, in the Dirksen Senate Office Building.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health participates in a briefing with members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force at the White House in Washington, DC, November 19, 2020.
The number of friends I have (not even internet friends, ones I know IRL) that have made it all the way through the pandemic without getting covid, who are vaxxed and boosted, who have covid *right now* is staggering. And friends who have had covid before plus their shots who have gotten it again. Anecdotally it feels like the number of cases that I have HEARD ABOUT right now is like the peak of omicron. Every one of the cases I know about is someone who was vaccinated and boosted. And we know not everyone is testing when they’re sick! The stats I used to track risk levels all pandemic have been adjusted and it doesn’t reflect what I’m seeing in my friend groups. (I’m in Texas). It seems like everyone is getting fairly mild cases though, unlike at other points in the pandemic, but even mild is not…. a cold.
My kids are 8 and 6 and they just got their booster two weeks ago. So hopefully they’re as ready as possible for their summer camps next week. I was joking with my book club friends (we met on zoom, one of the other two women has covid) about when we meet next time that the other two of us will probably have covid by that point. It feels inevitable. Even though I’ve been wearing a mask again. I’m not eligible for the second booster yet.
Staggering is right. It’s almost daily Im hearing about a vaxxed/boosted colleague/acquaintance getting it. But whenI tried to schedule the fourth shot I was told it’s only for people over 50 or two immunocompromised. 🤔
Same. And to get the booster for my kids, I literally called 6 clinics before they found one that was offering the booster for kids. I eventually took them to the same county clinic where they got their first two shots, but when I had called, they told me the kid booster was only for immune compromised children. They eventually called me back and said they were mistaken. So…. it’s real hard to get a kid covid vaccine right now.
I’m vaxxed and double boosted and just caught covid for the first time about a month ago. I was so disappointed. I was hoping to be one of the few could say they never had covid. My family was so careful. I didn’t see extended family for over 2 years. (my youngest has asthma). So it was upsetting to have caught it after doing everything right and also taking extra steps.
My son is in first grade and a child with covid was sent to school. Not on purpose. But the child was sick and rather than keep him home and test, he was sent to school. About 10 kids from my son’s class got sick.
As far as I know I haven’t gotten it (I’ve tested at home a few times and they came back negative) but in April of this year alone I know 5 people who caught it, and they were all vaxxed and boosted…in one case double-boosted since she’s immune compromised.
Thankfully no-one got really sick – they basically sounded like they had head colds – but it just goes to show that this really isn’t over yet.
I also know more people now getting it than I did during the height of the pandemic. But everything is more open now and masks aren’t required. My family just had it because my husband brought it home from a work trip – he hadn’t traveled in two years before that. He and I are vaxxed and boosted and had very mild cases. Our baby who is too young to be vaxxed also had a mild case. I was pregnant when I got vaxxed so I’d like to think she had some protection. We were fortunate.
Bingo! That’s it. Being vaccinated and boosted is giving people a false sense of invincibility. The vaccines would be exponentially more effective if everyone wore masks, social distanced outdoors, and mostly stayed home.
Some of us never forgot we are still in a pandemic. I got covid in march 2020. Have been dealing with debilitating long covid every day since. Even though covid made me immunocompromised, I’ve never had covid again because I’m vaxxed, masked and rarely leave the house.
Some people refuse to amend their behaviour. I refuse to let covid kill me or leave me permanently disabled. These are choices.
I believe that everyone will get it eventually and that it will be come like the flu. Being vaxxed and boosted in the majority of cases will prevent serious illness and death. This omicron variant is HIGHLY contagious, and everyone is relaxing mandates when they shouldn’t. I still wear my mask indoors and will continue to do so ( especially on mass transit and flying) for years to come. We have a house of 5 people and the only who’s had it and he’s contracted it twice is my oldest son who works in a hospital. He lives in our basement apartment so we were able to avoid getting it.
It will NEVER be like the flu. That’s pure misinformation and propaganda. The flu and Covid are completely different viruses. Covid actually deregulates T cells, leaving you immunocompromised and vulnerable to any other bug/viruses/bacteria, etc. COVID is a lot like HIV/AIDS. But nothing like the flu. That’s the story.
From the interwebs:
Unlike influenza, SARS-CoV-2 uses ACE2 receptors to infiltrate cells. Similar to HIV, SARS-CoV-2 can silently spread throughout the host’s body and attack almost every organ.
COVID is NOT a respiratory or pulmonary disease as is commonly stated. It’s a vascular endothelial disease that causes thrombosis among other things. Because we have capillaries and endothelial lining through our entire body, covid can damage multiple organs and systems. Again, nothing like the flu.
Covid also damages nerve endings around your body, and makes it hard for blood to travel though capillaries, preventing oxygen, nutrients and energy get to your body’s organs, muscles and cells, creating even more damage. Nothing like the flu.
Also, even mild COVID can cause long-term health effects, which I don’t think happens with the flu?
I know off several people who got it for the first time in the past 3/4 months and are fully vaccinated – same goes for those who already had it and are also fully vaxxed. I put it down to the fact that here in London NO ONE wears a mask etc.. now that it’s optional so its spreading like wildfire. But at least if you are vaxxed it reduces your symptoms.
I work at a food bank, so was never not out during COVID. If anything, I was more directly connected to the general public than my marketing job would typically require. I made it 2 years without getting it. I got vaccinated the first chance I had in March 2021 with the J&J. I got my booster the first chance I had in September 2021. Now, I have COVID and it is my 2nd round of COVID in 5 months. I have not gotten my 2nd booster because I was supposed to wait 90 days, and then I was trying to time it for mid-June when I had time to work from home for a couple of days in case I wasn’t feeling well. Now, I’ll probably just wait for fall and the combo booster/flu shot. I know I got this at our Pride Fest over the weekend. My org was in the parade and then had a booth, so I was around a lot of people. 6 from my org are now infected. Sigh…..it’s just a mild cold for me, and had I not already had a contact notification, I probably wouldn’t even have tested.
This is what happened to me! I made it 2.5 years without Covid and got it this week bc there is an outbreak in our office and no controls!
It’s exhausting!
It’s so wild to read all the comments, sharing a similar story to my own.
I’ve made it this far (as a primary teacher) and just tested positive last Monday for the first time (we have free testing at our school, weekly). I had a co-worker test positive Saturday (so I tested both days in the weekend and I was negative… but I slept allll weekend – which is so unusual). Tested positive for it Monday and got sent home from school Tuesday (we had 22 positive cases at our school that week… as opposed to 1 the week prior).
I was pretty fortunate in that I was just tired. I had slight upper back/neck pain for a day or two, had a peanut butter sandwich that tasted off (but this was the only meal that happened), and had a slight cough for a minute. I didn’t feel any different (other than exhausted). I think the vax and being boosted (back in December though) was super helpful.
I figured I’d get it eventually… and was slightly worried, since I have exercise endured asthma. Luckily, I was fortunate and my body did okay with it. Not trying to get it again though, so I’ll be staying distanced from people when out and about and will mask up on flights and such I have this summer.
Ugh. I have COVID, and am double-vaccinated AND double-boosted (the only good thing about having rheumatoid arthitis is that I was a candidate for the second wave of second boosters). I wear a mask at work and anywhere in public, but somehow contracted it. And it SUCKS. I don’t have a cough or a fever, but the exhaustion is INSANE and my sense of smell/taste is gone. I am going to quarantine 10 days, and push all the fluids I can.
I am beyond grateful to have gotten the vaccines/boosters…and I guess 2.5 years of not contracting it was a good run.
Be careful out there, gang!
I’m one of those who was able to avoid it until March this year. Double vaxxed and booster. My husband got it together with me.
Apparently we got the Omicron BA2, which is worse.
I had never felt that sick since I got measles and my husband had no memory of feeling so poorly. I was in bed with no food for 4 days and even vomited water.
I fear that if we weren’t vaccinated we would have been on a ventilator…
We’re lucky that at least we seem to have avoided long Covid.
I finally caught it after 2.5 years. Happy to have made it this long and to only have had mild symptoms and oddly no one else in my house caught it and that includes two unvaccinated toddlers.
My husband did attempt to get his second booster shot a month ago and even though the website said he qualified based on their questions and he was in earlier rounds, they actually denied him a booster on site because “he didn’t qualify currently”. So basically I would double check to make sure you do qualify. Personally I would wait for better boosters in the Fall at this point.
I’m vaxxed and got my booster in late December and got Covid in February. My boss and I work in a pretty small office, and I live with mom, stepdad and my 5 year old son. Somehow, none of my close contacts got it. My son would even sit at the end of my bed in order “to be close, but not too close” to me while I was sick.
Luckily I didn’t have too much shortness of breath. I tested positive on a Thursday and Saturday was my worst day with me wondering at 3am if I needed to go to the hospital because the sinus pain and pressure was awful. I felt better-ish on Sunday and Tuesday was my last day of feeling bad. But then came THE COUGH.
I had an annoying cough until about the 1st week of March, then it went away. In April the cough came back full swing for the entire month, sometimes so bad I couldn’t breathe, and the doctors were all “eh its a covid thing your lungs sound fine.” I was miserable.
All that to say, I hope you feel better soon! (And my 5 year old did not distance from me, he ended up all up next to me, like usual haha)
Thank you! I got it over a Memorial Day weekend at a wedding. 3 others at the wedding ended up positive that we know of. The wedding was Sunday and I started symptoms on Tuesday with a positive test Wednesday morning. So I was around my kids the 48 hours prior and thankfully they never caught it. I only had congestion, dry cough and some chills off and on for about 6 days. Isolated in our master bedroom (windows open) and only came downstairs with a mask when everyone was out of the house or elsewhere in the house. Tested negative 11 days after symptom onset.
Sounds like you had a rough go of it. There’s really so many variations and lingering symptoms of this disease it’s crazy.
There is an article in the SF Chronicle and based off the headline, I’m super interested to read it (anyone want to send me a print screen :)). It’s “Why do some people never test positive for COVID even after exposure and symptoms?”
My 8 yo had an exposure at school… he tested (does weekly PCR testing at school) negative on Day 3, developed symptoms on Day 4… tested negative on Rapid tests on Days 4 &5 and then tested negative again on a Day 6 PCR test. It was so bizarre as he was a known close contact and symptomatic but never tested positive…. My husband tested positive about ten days later. My youngest and I never tested positive and no symptoms. To this day (knocks wood), my 8 year old and I have never tested positive. We’re all vaxxed and boosted and the boys and I mask up (husband isn’t as good with the masking at work).
Wishing Dr Fauci a swift recovery. I am so salty at the CDC and current messaging as I don’t think we’ll ever come out it at this rate.
THE COUGH! It’s been 2 years for me and I still have it. One time maybe 18 months ago I was on the phone and needed to cough a little, not too bad. The lady on the other end exclaimed “You had covid! I know that cough.” Robitussin is my friend
Even though our COVID rates are still high here in Texas North, the province hasn’t opened the 4th dose to people under 70 who are not First Nations or immune-compromised. In fact, they’re downplaying it significantly and have removed all restrictions except for masking at hospitals and clinics. All the people who went on leave when their employers required vaccination are going to be able to return, so yeah, it’s gonna be bad this fall. I may have managed to escape it (some symptoms, but rapid tests were negative and can’t get PCR tests), but I’m thinking it’s inevitable. Wishing the best for Dr.Fauci, and the worst for asshats like DJT Jr, who is crowing about Fauci’s diagnosis.
By fall, we might all be getting our third booster, and I’ll get in line. I’m vaxxed and double boosted, so might not be the best to advise, but certainly if you find yourself mingling in groups regularly, you should consider getting the second booster. Long COVID is no joke.
ETA, FWIW — I haven’t gotten COVID (yet), and still wear a mask when I go into stores, but have lately gone maskless at social gatherings. It feels strange, to be honest, and a little scary. 🤞🏼
I do think another form of the booster will be out end of Sept/beg. Oct (possibly in combo with the seasonal flu shot). However, Kaiser, get your booster now, to be protected during the summer months (we surge after holidays, remember?). 4th of July, Labor Day…other gatherings (bbqs etc) come up and it’s better to be protected. This way, when your 5 month mark comes up for the 3rd booster, you’ll be right on the mark for the beginning of the fall flu season.
C-Shell, I’m with you. I am *so* lucky to have avoided it so far. Double vaxxed/boosted, and I still wear my KN95 EVERYWHERE, even walking outside if I’m on a busy sidewalk, walking with a lot of others around me. If I eat “out”, it is outdoors only, and I won’t take a table if it’s “too near” anyone else, in my opinion. I did travel in April (to WI and NY), so 4 airports/planes, but I kept my mask on at all times, and kept up the sanitizing (wiping seats/tray tables/armrests/air nozzle (yes!)).
Frankly, I don’t care what others think. Gotta do what I think is best to keep us safe.
@C-Shell, We had a retirement gathering for a supervisor recently. It was outdoors at a brewery (she loves beer) and we all stayed outside and left before their regular crowd started coming in. It was so freaky to be around each other maskless!
We are required to wear masks at work (special ed preschool) and I still wear a mask in the grocery store and so on. We haven’t eaten lunch together since March 2020 and have computers in our therapy rooms instead of in our big clinical office. Most of the Occupational Therapists stayed in the big office and are distanced, but they all got Covid a couple of weeks ago. Most are vaxxed and many boostered. My favorite thing in the world is going dancing, and the weekend after the meeting we went to an outdoor event where our favorite band was playing. We didn’t mask (neither did anyone else) and left after an hour because it was getting too crowded. We danced to every song because we knew it would get like that. I hate trying to find the correct path by myself!
We have only had one week this school year without a child or staff member getting Covid and that’s without mandatory testing. I decided I had to get my second booster this month instead of waiting until fall. I’ve mixed it up purposefully, so hoping I’m good for the summer.
I just received my 2nd booster. Our workplace does a flu vaccine event quite late in the year to provide more coverage of the effect into Spring. Spring is traditionally when Flu hits hard here. Of course, now that we’re voluntary mask only, Flu will probably hit in August (j/k).
Why not get the second booster now and then get the next one when it’s available, you’re eligible?
People are definitely acting like COVID is no longer a thing. I was at kids’ performance last week, in an auditorium with maybe 200 people, including babies and toddlers who aren’t eligible to be vaccinated yet … and I was one of maybe 5 people wearing a mask. I’m going to keep masking up when I’m out in public indoors because I just don’t see a good reason not too and there are several good reasons TO keep masking, but it is kind of amazing to me that the majority of people I’m around are making a different choice. And that I let them be, don’t question their choice but there have definitely been people who question mine and get their hackles up about me wearing a mask.
A friend of mine got COVID a few weeks ago – he’s vaxxed and boosted and it knocked him on his *** for a week; he said he can’t imagine what would have happened if he hadn’t been vaxxed. Another guy I know is still out of commission after 4 weeks with it. I figured I’d rather avoid that ish and possible long COVID if I can.
This is my plan. I got my second booster a couple of weeks ago, hoping it will offer some protection when I travel overseas this summer, and then I’ll get the omicron-specific booster when I’m eligible. It doesn’t seem to hurt, and it could definitely help.
I’m lucky to be in an area where a lot of people are still masking, so I don’t feel weird in public. My daughter works at Chipotle, and she says she’s the only one still wearing a mask. Somehow we all 5 have kept from getting it despite multiple exposures…but I can feel it coming for us!
I just got my second booster. By fall, if it’s true the boosters are effective for about 4 months, it’ll be time for another anyway.
We just went to DC for a quick weekend trip for a funeral and my vaccinated and once boosted husband came home with Covid. He missed a week of work but somehow the rest of us escaped. I feel numbers are very high but most go unreported – like my husband who tested and isolated at home. I am getting my second booster as soon as I’m eligible but I think it protects from serious disease much better than from actually catching it. My book club has decided to meet in person after two years because we think Covid will be around forever and we will just mask up and do what we can.
I had asked my doctor and his advice was since I am starting to travel again, get the second booster (I am still masking on airplanes). I will still be able to get a variant booster when it’s available.
Dr. Fauci’s symptoms are mild because the vaccines are working exactly as intended. So I guess the idiots can keep celebrating, but if they aren’t vaxxed, they’re more likely to get severe disease or die if they get sick. Weird flex, but OK.
Also asked my NP and she recommended getting it also. She’s vaxxed and boosted and still got it. She said hers was pretty rough but believes it was because she’s also immuno-compromised and would side with being cautious and get it. So I did. If I have to get another one in the fall, so be it.
German here. Our minister for health declared this week that we’re now pretty much in a summer wave here. Hardly any measures anymore, public transport appears to be the only place where masks are mandatory, as of July lateral flow tests will have to be paid for, only PCR tests become part of the official statistics. My company still plans to have its summer party end of June, with about 300 employees confirmed to attend. As I’ll be visiting my parents shortly after, with my dad having COPD, I’m fairly sure I’ll skip the party, continue to mask up in stores, and work from home. Just happy that my kiddos are fully vaxxed off-label so I don’t feel too bad about them enjoying a somewhat normal life.
I’m glad Dr Fauci has a mild case and hope he recovers soon.
Here in the Netherlands cases are creeping up again. During the late winter-early spring, versions of omikron made for milder covid infections and less hospitalizations and deaths. Now, different versions of omikron (mostly 4 and 5) are sending a bit more elderly and vulnerable people to the hospital again, but it’s not (yet) the disaster we experienced in previous waves.
Anecdotally, people are getting slightly sicker now though. My family (minus me, though everyone that could be was vaxxed and boostered) caught covid this winter and the symptoms went from almost asymptomatic (kids) to the flu (husband). Friends of mine are now feverish for a longer period of time and are reporting being tired longer as well.
One may be developing long covid.
Please take good care of yourselves!
We just caught covid for the first time in my household. My son brought it home from school after 2+ years of staying home and/or religious masking and distancing. He had been masked up, but he’s eight. What could he do when everyone everywhere outside our house had given up? It’s maddening. When he went back to school this week, he said five of the twenty kids were out sick, plus their teacher.
Anyway, I feel… better? satisfied?… thinking “at least I lasted as long as Dr. Fauci.”
Same! Vaxxed, double boosted, and my daughter brought it home from school in the LAST TWO DAYS OF SCHOOL. She was kind enough to share with everyone in the house, and we all got it for the first time.
My husband and I are still covid free. I only wear kn94 masks, and I wear them anytime I’m shopping. I’m working from home. Still limiting contact with family and friends.
It feels like about 90% of the people around me just don’t care anymore. There’s still a decent chunk of people masking at stores but there’s a ton having big gatherings, going on vacation and just living like they did before. I think it’s moronic but at least I don’t need to be around them I guess.
I don’t think it’s moronic for people to go about their lives as before. We were careful for so long and I still got it this past month. We went to Disney and went to a big indoor wedding because our lives needed to move forward. We are still generally careful around individuals we don’t know or in stores because we have unvaccinated toddlers. People have a right to go about their lives, however it should be expected that if you do get Covid or are sick to isolate at home or wear your mask.
Sorry but it is moronic, especially since you have young ones who are so much more at risk with MSIC, debilitating long covid and pediatric hepatic failure. It’s not that hard to wear a mask. I’ve been masking since 1/2020. Haven’t gotten it yet. Going to a “big indoor wedding” and Disney is *asking* for infection.
“We went to Disney and went to a big indoor wedding” is the opposite of being careful. You have a right to take foolish chances with your own health. You don’t have the right to take chances with other people’s health. If you caught it then you may have passed it on. You have unvaccinated toddlers but you’re focused on your “right to go about your lives.” That same reasoning multiplied by millions of people is why this isn’t over yet.
Kaiser, get your booster now and then get the new & improved booster in October (or whatever the recommended interval is). I got my second boost in April, and I’ll be lining up for the new one when it’s available. Stick me with alllllllllll the needles, please.
It’s definitely still here. My boss had to take this week off because her kids’ preschool had an outbreak so they closed down. I know I’ve been slacking off because I’m double boosted but we still have to be vigilant.
If y’all are still having covid symptoms or have covid now, N-AC (N-acetylcholine) should be your VERY best supplement friend! NAC is one of the precursor nutrients to help your body produce glutathione (the most important Liver antioxidant), but more importantly it has anti-inflammation properties of it’s own. Meaning, it keeps the inside of your blood vessels “cooled down” to fight the micro blood clotting that causes the long covid symptoms.
This is a good tip 😃 Taking all rhe precursors to glutathione really helps for a lot of organs. Nattokinase helps on the micro clotting, it got rid of my weird sporadic toe problems.
Kaiser- We are the same age. I am waiting because my doctor said wait for the levels in my county to go in the yellow. Apparently the second dose booster is good for four weeks before it starts wearing off. Waiting to get it for optimal levels.
My husband & I are not around anyone. He works outdoors. I am a SAHW. We only shop at one store per week. I know my situation is different than most.
I am pretty sure my husband had Covid when the Omicron surge happened. Everyone at his work was sick but all kept testing negative. Only two tested positive. Testing was crazy in our area then and not that reliable. Then later on two of the guys found out they had long Covid, even though they had mild symptoms and tested negative.
I did not get sick. Doctors think I might be one of the asymptomatic ones. I try to be really careful around people, if that is the case. When I do go out I live in an area with a lot of elderly.
I did make my Mother get her second booster. She didn’t want to get it. She lives in an elderly high rise and is a social butterfly. I told her I would not see her outside if she didn’t get the booster, lol. I only visit her outside.
Here is our experience with the second booster for whatever it’s worth. Our household has been extremely cautious with covid, taking all the precautions. Prom for our 16yo daughter rolls around and it is the one time she has exposed herself in a lrg group setting (admittedly playing with fire). Five days later she tests positive and four days after her, I tested positive. The day after daughter tests positive, husband gets his second booster. I slept in the same bed as him and had physical contact up until the night before I tested positive. Neither he or our family member who is visiting for several weeks tested positive at all…I am a total webmd doctor, so in my armchair opinion get the second booster if it’s available to you. Covid for us wasnt life threatening, but it wasn’t smooth sailing either, so I hope this anecdotal experience saves someone from contracting it. ♥️
One thing to consider, which seems to have fallen out of health officials, press messaging:
Hospitals are still swamped with COVID patients and it is absolutely affecting the quality of care for ANYONE who needs to be at the hospital for any reason. I went with a relative to the ER last month because she was having symptoms that could be a stroke (turned out to be a TIA) and I can’t even describe how horrible things were … the ER was back up with very sick people spending hours (like 36-48 hours) sitting upright in chairs in hallways because although there were sick, injured enough to be “admitted” there were no beds to put them. Overnight, the entire ER reminded me of the horror stories you’d hear about insane asylums from decades ago – dozens of patients crying out for help for HOURS, people falling out of bed, soiling themselves and left lying in it, bleeding from Iv ports, workers at their wits end but burnt out … because there are so many COVID patients there is not enough staff, beds, space, equipment for anyone else. I kept listening for one woman, lying alone in a dark room coughing and choking, to make sure she didn’t stop breathing- not a single ER person came to her room … for over 8 hours. People coming in with trauma from MWA’s got focused care – as they should – but once it was clear they weren’t dying or losing a limb, they were left on their own like everyone else. This is at one of the best hospitals in the region.
We should all be trying to avoid getting COVID because if you’re the unlucky one who gets really sick, a) you’ll be adding to the problem and b) you’ll likely be entering a hospital environment that is near the breaking point and your care may be good … but maybe not, and not because people aren’t trying
Sounds both heartbreaking and terrifying. Sorry your ER experience was like this.
When I got home I burst out crying. It was just one night in just one ER, but the amount of unnecessary human suffering was heart wrenching, seeing it and being completely powerless to help.
That’s terrifying. Thank you for sharing. We need to be aware.
Wow, that is a horrifying story & good reminder. Glad to hear the stroke was ‘only’ a TIA. Those poor people, though.
That experience sounds horrible. I have to say that in poorer parts of our country that it may closer to ordinary operating procedure pre-covid. I was in a bad car accident at the los angeles airport 10 years ago and ended up being sent to one of the worst hospitals in the second largest city in the country. I had six broken bones (3 ribs, 3 vertebrae) and I was waiting to get a more tests (to see if I punctured a lung) in the hallway for literally 4 hours. In the hallway waiting with me were people who were literally delirious and raving on drugs and a women who was in labor. Using my white and class privilege I called a doctor friend at another hospital who was horrified that I ended up at this particular hospital but who found a friend who moonlighted there – as it’s good trauma experience. I insisted that they move the women in labor to a room first so I ended up staying in the hallway for longer but at least I got my tests done sooner by a competent trauma doctor.
Anyone who is able to get a booster should, IMO. I’m not eligible yet, which I don’t get – give it to anyone who wants it. Knock on wood I haven’t gotten it yet, and dodged a major close contact exposure somehow. I’m still wearing a mask almost everywhere, and am one of the very few. I try to stay away from other people as much as possible, but just last weekend had to deal with a “close talker” – like, hello, 6 feet please? Pandemic or no pandemic.
My family really, really does not want covid (asthmatic husband and toddler son), so we still do it all: zero socialization apart from my mom, who also isolates, plus masking on the very rare occasions we have to go anywhere, homeschooling, etc. Curbside pickup is my best friend! That said, I understand why not everyone can maintain that… but I DON’T understand why more people don’t mask up. If you’re vaxxed, boosted, and masked, your chances of catching covid are, while not nonexistent, reasonably low. So why NOT wear a mask, at least indoors? These newer variants don’t provide much lasting immunity, and each time you catch covid you have a roughly 1 in 5 chance of developing some form of Long Covid. Is that risk worth the comfort of skipping a mask? My brother just attempted to take a reasonably covid-safe vacation (road trip, AirBnbs, limited interactions with strangers), but I know he was loosey-goosey about masking indoors, and he promptly caught covid. The three weeks he’s spent coughing and short of breath were a heavy price to pay for the fun of eating in a restaurant.
I got my second booster about a month ago — after having ongoing side effects from my first booster, and initially wanting to wait for the updated booster in the Fall. I had an unexpected chance to get my second booster through a clinic sponsored by the pharmacy that did my initial vaccines. They did a pop-up clinic, had an opening, and I decided that this was a nudge that I should listen to. I’m glad that I did.
DC is full of tourists who don’t believe in masking, and whose vaccination status I will never know. My neighborhood grocery store took down their plexiglass partitions. I use the Metro when I need to. So I realized that I WILL be exposed in situations that I have absolutely no control over. I don’t want to get sick. I don’t want to get anyone else sick. And — yay — I’ve had no side effects from the second booster shot. I also realize that I won’t be first in line for what is essentially a new vaccine in the Fall — and want some protection through the summer-spreader holidays and beyond. Wishing you well with whatever you decide!
tldr: Kaiser: Get it now. We don’t know what the next set of vaccines will bring, including shortages and unanticipated risks. We do know that the current strains are quite contagious, and the people around us are much less careful than many of us would like.
More protection is better than less. Although if you’re planning higher risk activities, you might want to schedule the timing of your booster accordingly, for maximum protection to peak when you’ll need it the most.
I’m constantly hearing of neighbors (New York) who got Covid for the first time and are quadruple vaccinated. Poor Dr. Fauci. Get well soon!!!
My completely vaxxed and boosted daughter has Covid. She has a 3-week-old baby and a 2-year-old. It’s been a week, and thankfully has been mild. Four households were exposed, but so far we’re all negative. Final PCR testing will be Friday. This is the first case of Covid in the family.
I got COVID right before Memorial Day weekend. I think I got it from an outdoor concert. I’m vaxxed & boosted. I felt like utter shit for two days with a fever over 102* … but I am grateful it wasn’t worse, and for that I believe it was the vaccines.
We are vaxxed and boosted but my husband got it two weeks ago because had to work at all the high school graduations and Covid is rampant in the schools. He is still exhausted and testing positive. We mask and I’m sleeping in the guest room. Everyone in my department got it. Almost everyone I know has gotten it. I’m just waiting for it to get me. But I so do not want to get it.
I just had Covid too for the first time. Definitely not “mild” like how the government wants you to believe. My body hurt so badly I couldn’t sleep at night and the cough was awful too! And I’m fully vaxx too. Finally tested negative after 10 days. This current strain is super contagious y’all. Be safe. Long Covid is real and 1 in 5 ppl are impacted.
This is from the CDC, May 19, 2022: “Whether it is your first booster, or your second, if you haven’t had a vaccine dose since the beginning of December 2021 and you are eligible, now is the time to get one.” I’m going to schedule that second booster right now.
I know so many people who have gotten covid in the last few weeks for the first time (all vaxxed and boosted), it’s insane. I also know poeple who are getting it a second time who got omicron over the holidays. I got covid in May for the first time from my dad (we are both vaxxed and boosted). My dad probably got it while traveling back from Florida on the plane. We both tested positive on PCRs, we both took rapids and tested negative so I don’t put much stock in rapids though I just got a bunch more free tests from the Biden administration. My dad had symptoms and took Paxlovid as he is over 60 (he is fully recovered), I was nearly asymptomatic with just a super mild runny nose for maybe 2 days.
While my covid was soooo mild, I have been dealing with on and off throat inflammation in the weeks since and it was so bad Memorial Day weekend I went to urgent care to rule out strep. I can only blame it on long covid because I don’t know what else would be causing it. So even if you are asymptomatic, don’t think that you’re just fine because you can end still end up with random long covid symptoms. I still wear a mask indoors while out shopping and at work and ordered more KN95s from Home Depot recently. I would love to get another booster but as I am under 50, I am not eligible. At this point, I might as well wait for the fall to see if an updated covid vaccine comes out. My mom got her second booster before she and my dad went to France last week (my dad is waiting for his since he just got covid). I’m half expecting her to get covid while she’s there since everyone is getting it right now.
I would say get a booster as soon as you are eligible. When new boosters come around, there seems to have been a shortening of time between shots. Was it a six month period for the first booster? But now, the wait for a second booster is only 4 months. And if the next shot is in the fall, people who got their second boost will already be “due.”
I’m vaxxed and double boosted and currently fighting Covid for the third time. The BA.4/5 variant is no joke. This is almost as bad as round 1 with alpha, in early March 2020.
So sorry to hear that! Got 2nd booster before visiting my son on Memorial Day weekend, and have daughter’s wedding coming up in couple of weeks. I have not had symptoms, mostly because I don’t go out much and wear a mask when indoors with others. Even though I just ordered a bunch more masks, I think I’ll be ordering some valved N95s. Breathing is easier with a valved mask, glasses are less likely to fog and I’ll have zero concerns about infecting any of the maskless carefree people I encounter.