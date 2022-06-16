Dr. Anthony Fauci caught Covid for the first time, he’s vaxxed & double-boosted

It’s genuinely felt like so many vaccinated-and-boosted people have gotten Covid for the first time in the past three months. It felt like Omicron was everywhere last fall and winter, then spring came and the BA variants were everywhere. I think here in America, we’re still mainly dealing with BA-offshoot variants and maybe some Omicron. The good thing is, the current covid cases don’t seem to be as nasty or as deadly for people who are fully vaccinated and boosted. The bad thing is that people are still dying from Covid at a steady clip, and thousands of people are still testing positive for Covid every week now. Speaking of, Dr. Fauci caught Covid for the first time.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical adviser to President Biden and a leading official in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, has tested positive for COVID-19, the National Institutes of Health announced. The NIH said in a statement that Fauci, 81, is fully vaccinated and has been boosted twice. He is experiencing mild symptoms, and has not recently been in close contact with President Biden or other top government officials, the agency said. Fauci, the director of the National Institutes for Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID) since 1984, received his positive result on a rapid antigen test, and will return to work at the NIH when he tests negative, the agency said.

[From CBS News]

As I said, it feels like everyone is getting it these days. Fauci is public-facing for much of his job, and most people in Washington have been without masks for several months now. He could have picked it up anywhere. People simply aren’t being as cautious as they once were. Which is understandable, in my opinion. In many ways, it feels like America has just decided that we don’t care about Covid anymore. That being said, the dumbest f–king people in the country are “celebrating” this news because… Dr. Fauci getting Covid “proves” one of their dumbf–k conspiracies, like “masks are bad” or “Covid isn’t real.” Covid is real and Fauci probably caught it from some unmasked a–hole breathing on him.

So here’s my genuine question: should I try to get my second booster shot right now, or should I wait until the fall when the new booster shots are available, reportedly with the new flu shot included?