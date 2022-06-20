For Father’s Day, KP released a photo of Prince William & the kids in Jordan

For Father’s Day, Kensington Palace released this never-before-seen photo of Prince William and the Cambridge children. This photo was – surprisingly? – not taken by Kate. I have to think that if Kate took this photo, she would have at least tried to choose a pic where Charlotte wasn’t making that face. Who knows though – while it’s an okay photo of William (who didn’t inherit his mother’s photogenic quality), the eye is drawn to the kids, not their father. It does feel like an odd choice for Father’s Day, but what do I know.
Interestingly, this photo is from the Cambridges’ vacation in Jordan last year. We still don’t know exactly WHEN they went to Jordan, which is bonkers. That’s how little they work too – they disappear for months at a time and we only find out later that they had a family vacation in Jordan. They either went to Jordan last summer or last October, which is when they were mysteriously photographed at Heathrow. What’s interesting about their mysterious family trip to Jordan is that they clearly brought a photographer with them. The photographer grabbed a lot of family photos, including the shot they used for their 2021 Christmas card.
Considering this photo is for Father’s Day and it includes the kids, I wonder if William sat for a solo photoshoot for his 40th birthday on Tuesday. For major birthdays, royals do tend to do solo shoots. Kate did – her 40th birthday photos were insane. My prediction for William’s b-day is that we get photos of him in full military regalia, looking kingly and colonialist. Either that or they’ll go in the complete opposite direction and put in an half-way unbuttoned shirt with a country background. Yeehaw!
I actually think it’s a great Father’s Day photo. He and the kids actually seem relaxed and happy on each other’s company.
I think so too. The kids look silly and adorable- they were clearly told to make faces in this shot(it is how you know Kate didn’t take it). I do wonder why they are using a shot from so long ago though.
I agree, it’s cute that the kids are pulling faces. It’s rare to see, especially from Charlotte; she often looks very serious IMHO.
Whoever took the picture appears to have had a knack for helping them relax…and William unclench a bit.
Maybe they used this pic because it’s one of the few where he doesn’t look like he’s about to rupture something.
Right. “Now roar like a lion!” So they were laughing and roaring at the same time and William could smile so they’d all seem happy at once.
Exactly. It is a beautiful photo. The kids are adorable.
My first thought was, “Isn’t this a really old photo?” and don’t they have anything recent to post?
My thought too. It struck very odd to use a photo that is a year old.
That was my exact first thought too!
It’s too hot to go to Jordan in the summer so this was taken in October. My guess it’s their most recent “official” photo shoot.
My theory – they brought an official photog so they could try and count the vacation as “work”
Oh look, a racist bully took a photo with his children. Fatherly love.
It’s a fine photo – everyone looks relaxed and happy. But I am surprised they used a year-old photo as opposed to a family portrait taken during the Jubbly. Maybe the children (or Will) weren’t around as much as one may have assumed.
I actually like the photo, I think they seem relaxed and happy and natural together.
That said, I’m not sure if constantly reminding the public of their status is the best choice right now. “sorry your energy bills are high, remember when we went to Jordan on a private jet and didn’t tell anyone even though we said we were only going to vacation in the UK for the foreseeable future? Hehe that was a joke!”
I am surprised though that we haven’t gotten the official portraits of William yet. Weren’t Kate’s released a few days before her bday? Part of me wonders if they decided to change course with the pics. Like if they were going to do full military regalia but after the Flop Tour decided to do something simpler.
It is a good photo of him and the kids, but it’s a bit odd to use something from last year. And from a vacation out of country when most Britons still weren’t travelling outside of the UK.
Yeah its a good photo – the kids seem comfortable around him and it looks like they are all being silly for the shot.
Thou I wonder how many more shots we will get of them from a holiday that was a while ago. Am sure they’ve got more recent ones from their recent holidays (lets face it we know there will have been multiple family vacays).
The official photos would have come out this weekend, I thought, as Kate’s did on the weekend before her birthday. Also, weren’t we told back in January that Kate would have a quiet birthday at home but join in with the big festivities in June for William’s 40th? Well, here we are, this past weekend feels like a natural for the big festivities, but crickets. A party could still happen next weekend, but any portraits should be released by later today, considering the birthday is tomorrow.
I think for his 40th portraits he will try to make them as modern as possible maybe even get somone like Maria Testino.
Interesting that this is all KP posted and nothing of PW with PC or Kate with her dad. C&C posted a pic of Cam and her dad, PC with PH & PW and PC with Phil.
If I recall correctly, KP also failed to post anything for Kate for Mother’s Day this year.
Add to that not posting their anniversary after doing so every year prior the last few years hmmm hmmm
Interesting that KP posted a photo for Father’s Day but not for Mother’s Day. Why?
Because it’s all about embiggening William. Father’s Day is also the same in the major countries…US, UK, Canada…major PR when there’s already a HEAVY pr push for his birthday…
The pic is supposed to make him look less stuffy.
It also serves as a great distraction from those social media trends for the press…………..lol
Part of me feels like this was put together last minute but hey whatever lol….
Strange to use a year old photo. Even the kids’ birthday photos tend to be dated a few weeks before their actual birthdays at most. Surely there must be *some* recent photos of the family together…
I think all those cigarette papers got in the way of an appropriate photo.
it’s one thing when the royal women dress like Kate, but I hope they don’t adopt the maniacal facial expressions. No one needs to see the inside of your mouth when you are laughing.
if they’d try, i’d hope they’d see the first photo and think, no, now that’s a bridge too far.
Why not a photo when will was with them for the jubilee
My take is that is a cute photo from what was clearly picture day on the Jordan vacation. And that Charlotte is holding pink rimmed sunglasses that she probably looked adorable in.
I think it’s a good photo and Willy looks less angry. Sometimes it’s not about Ctrl C. Open mouthed expressions in kids photos are not abnormal.
Actually it’s their best photo. The kids looking like real kids (not royals). And it’s obvious that Kate took it.
Obvious how? It was taken when other photos were taken that included Kate. The copyright on it is attributed to the Duke of Cambridge and not to Kate like when she takes the photos.
If you notice, some commentators speak against this here. The Sussex kids are always being attacked much much more than the Cambridge kids and even compared to animals or called fake children, but the Daily Fail and other BM will remove comments that speak against it. Celebitchy posts about the Cambridge kids mostly say they’re cute and look like their other relative. As for Louis meltdown, a good number of commentators also don’t judge him or his mother for that few seconds of meltdown. It’s a good balance of disagreements. Anyway it’s ok if you don’t believe it.
It’s a nice photo. Kate is an average photographer (on hobbyist/mommy blogger level but that’s fine) but she does “get” her children’s joy in these photos.
As for releasing photos from the same “event”, they do that a lot. For Kate’s 38th in 2020, they got a picture of her from the 2018 Christmas Card photoshoot. And wasn’t it theorised that their 2020 Christmas card photo shoot and the filming of their 10th anniversary video happened during the same day?
The children look happy, it’s a nice photo.
MSN didn’t give Kate credit for the photo. The copyright is listed as “Duke of Cambridge.” They are wearing the same clothes as the former picture they released from this vacation that included Kate. The hired photographer likely took this photo also. Why hire a pro and then have Kate do the photos?
