Jennifer Lopez uses her child Emme’s they/them pronouns during a concert

Jennifer Lopez’s twins, Emme and Max, are fourteen years old and they’re growing up before our eyes and yet… Jennifer doesn’t actually shove them in the spotlight all that much. They get pap’d with J.Lo sometimes but mostly they seem like lowkey, normal kids living their own lives, not spoiled Hollywood kids waiting to launch their nepotism careers. Now it turns out that Emme is using they/them pronouns and J.Lo respects those pronouns enough to use them in concert:

Jennifer Lopez has performed a touching duet with her child, introducing them onto the stage using they/them pronouns. Last week, the 52-year-old singer appeared at the LA Dodgers Blue Diamond Gala and welcomed Emme Maribel Muñiz, 14, to the stage to sing alongside her. Lopez described Emme as “my favourite duet partner”, telling the crowd: “The last time we performed together was in a big stadium like this and I ask them to sing with me all the time, and they won’t. So this is a very special occasion. They are very, very busy. Booked. And pricey. They cost me when they come out. But they’re worth every single penny because they’re my favourite duet partner of all time. So if you will indulge me.” Emme, who has a twin Max, who Lopez shares with ex husband Marc Anthony, walked onto the stage carrying a microphone emblazoned with a rainbow, before singing Christina Perri’s A Thousand Years with their mother.

That’s cool that J.Lo is so accepting and trying so hard to publicly acknowledge Emme’s nonbinary pronouns. I think that’s really awesome and an example of great parenting.

In addition to that, J.Lo made a video for Ben Affleck for Father’s Day. Um…I get that Jennifer is head over heels for Ben, but maybe acknowledge Marc Anthony? You know, Emme and Max’s father?