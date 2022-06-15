Scobie: The royals are giving Prince Andrew mixed signals about his comeback

I’ve really begun to look forward to Omid Scobie’s weekly Yahoo UK column. One of the things I appreciate is that Scobie isn’t just focusing on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the two people who are the most interesting and gossip-worthy within Salt Island. No, Scobie uses his column to talk about all kinds of things, like how the Jubbly was kind of dull, how the Queen really doesn’t have the best people around her, how the Windsors’ royal tours have gotten incredibly offensive.
Scobie’s column this week is all about Prince Andrew and his confusion over the mixed signals he’s gotten from his family as he attempts to launch yet another comeback. Andrew refuses to accept that he was stripped of his HRH, his royal patronages and his military honors. Andrew refuses to accept that no one wants a human-trafficking rapist degenerate waddling around at royal events. Andrew refuses to accept that he can’t simply manipulate his mother into giving him what he wants and that being the end of it. Andrew tried to launch his comeback on Garter Day on Monday, only to be told at the last minute that he was not welcome (to the public-facing part). Scobie has more about what happened behind-the-scenes.
Andrew had been laying the foundations for his comeback: Behind the scenes, he and his team had already been laying the foundations. By Sunday, not only had certain media outlets been briefed, but his ostentatious velvet Garter Knight robe and plume-adorned hat was out of storage and prepped for wear in his role as a member of the Order of the Garter. Even the palace appeared to be on board, with royal aides telling the Sunday Times in London that the establishment is beginning to “support him as he begins to rebuild his life”.
The Queen approved: Most importantly, as a source close to the family told me last week, his mother had given his attendance the nod. Despite being forced to withdraw from duties two years ago, the Queen—who many have said carries a huge soft spot for her son—has long wanted Andrew to find ways to remain connected with royal life. His position as a Garter Knight was the only role not taken away in January. But not everyone knew what was on the cards. When myself and another publication, Newsweek, reported the news that Andrew had solidified his plans to be front and centre at Windsor Castle on 13 June, I received a text from a dismayed palace source. “I will be very surprised if [William and Charles] let this happen,” they said.
William & Charles fought back: Realising the potential catastrophe, it didn’t take long for Prince William and Prince Charles to step in. For the Duke of Cambridge it was, as the Evening Standard first reported, a “him or me” situation. “If York insisted on taking part publicly, he would withdraw,” said a senior aide of William’s ultimatum. And sources say Charles was concerned that Andrew’s presence would not only anger the public but also take away from his wife Camilla’s installation as a Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter. By Sunday afternoon, Andrew had been delivered the news (signed off by Her Majesty, who the two heirs had consulted during their intervention): he would now only be allowed to take part in the private moments of the day.
Andrew was crushed: Andrew, says a source, was “crushed… [and] a little confused”. I’m told that earlier in the week, the duke was under the impression that the blessing had been given for him to join his family members in the ceremony.
His confusion is understandable. To say there has been a reluctance to completely remove Prince Andrew from all aspects of royal life is an understatement. Though stripped of his titles, and under strict instructions not to use his HRH, the Duke of York still enjoys a greater wealth of royal privileges than other former working family members ever have. (Case in point: Prince Harry, who only left his role after a proposal for a part-time position was rejected, remains in a legal battle with the British Home Office to use his own money to pay for relevant security when in the UK. Andrew, on the other hand, continues to receive round-the-clock protection for the princely sum of zero, thanks to tax-payers picking up the seven-figure tab).
Senior royals believe his innocence: Though he still denies having met Giuffre (and senior royal family members also believe his innocence), Andrew’s choice to avoid trial and answer serious questions thanks to loans from the Queen and Prince Charles is very much fresh in the minds of the public. As is his continued lack of accountability for questionable friendships with a billionaire paedophile and monstrous sex trafficker. Or his many money-related scandals.
Andrew is damaging the monarchy: By constantly being given room to inch his way back into the public eye, it not only makes a mockery of his supposed retirement but also reflects terribly on the family that palace aides just recently revealed want to help him rebuild his life. As ninth-in-line to the throne, the Sovereign’s third child, and son of the head of the Church of England, every chance Prince Andrew is given to try and rehabilitate his image is a step closer to further damage and shame for the institution of the monarchy. It’s a disaster waiting to happen. I’m just not sure how many at the palace see it that way.
[From Yahoo]
I agree with Scobie that there are a lot of people within the palace who are totally fine with Andrew’s comeback, they just don’t want to be seen supporting him publicly. The biggest problem, the problem which people talk around, is that none of these stalled comebacks would be possible without the Queen’s constant blessings. She is the one telling him it’s fine, he can come to Garter Day, he can come to his father’s memorial service, he can come to the Jubbly, he can launch a comeback and it’s all fine with her. That is the problem, the fact that the Queen has such a blind spot about Andrew (and she always has) and the fact that William and Charles basically have to drop everything and run interference whenever Andrew has talked her into one of his schemes. Now, at this point, I do think what Andrew is doing to his mother is flat-out manipulation. He’s manipulating a 96-year-old woman for his own ends. But then again, she was always ride-or-die for him.
Anyway, I say that Andrew should come back! Let him wear all of the velvet robes and plumage and let him attend all of the royal events. That’s what this family represents: human trafficking, fraud, financial crimes, rape, etc. Andrew shouldn’t be hidden away, he should be front and center, to remind everyone how awful this family is.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.
I’m sure they’ll try this again in a few months for whatever the next event is. I hope he’s successful next time so people really see how awful this family is.
They blame Harry and Meghan for damaging the monarchy, but it’s Andrew who will be primarily responsible for the end of it all.
The detail about having his velvet robes all laid out and ready only to have his hopes dashed away is hilarious. Imagine being crushed that you can’t wear that embarrassing medieval cosplay.
Not ashamed that I LOL’d at that.
A poster yesterday called it LARPing and it’s so funny and very appropriate.
No one is asking the real questions!
Was the robe laid out beside all 20 teddy bears, or was the robe laid under the bears, or perhaps over the bears?
Did one of the bears wear his hat? Or did they all take turns?
Was the same overworked, underpaid person responsible for the bears AND the robe/hat outfit?
I am loving this entire thread! All these comments have me cracking up.
But seriously, the RF really should aim to keep all of this stuff as under-the-radar as possible. Because now people are out here googling about the Order of the Garter, and not only should its absurd name be embarrassing (does anyone not think of garter belts when they hear it?!), but the entire premise – the most exclusive and special honor in the kingdom, which seems literally designed to honor the monarch’s family members for doing…what, their job?! And a whole lot less than probably thousands of other hard-working citizens working for the good of the people of the UK, who deserve a lot more credit than these fools?! – should be embarrassing at this point.
Honestly the more pomp and circumstance these folks put forth, the more the pathetic reality behind the curtain becomes clear.
Someone said on an earlier post, these people just don’t get that being part of a monarchy is NOT admirable in the 21st century, and that just keeps ringing true.
@DK – the Order of the Garter has been around since the 1300’s, and back then it was a challenge to hold onto the throne. I’m not an historian, but it seems to me that the king would need a circle of knights and family members that would support him and not stab him in the back in order to gain the throne – it’s a system of allegiance that has turned into a parade with fancy hats.
@Roo, rumor has it one of the bears moved out of Royal Lodge because PA owes him millions of dollars & refuses to pay him back.
PC and PW didn’t object until after a program was printed with PA on it and there was backlash from the news that he would attend. I can see PC worrying that PA news would take away from Camilla but I doubt that otherwise he or PW see anything wrong with PA attending. That was just the BS line put out when the public objected and they pulled PA from PUBLICLY attending. If they really objected to his actions they wouldn’t even have him at the private parts.
This is my read too. They keep running those ‘Andrew to return’ articles as little tests of public opinion. When they don’t work we get follow ups saying William and Charles put a stop to it. They’re not telling Andrew or the Queen to knock it off, they’re just saying it’s too soon.
I think if the public feedback was friendlier, willie, and Charlie would be on board. Note they always test the water before making grandstanding comments, especially willie. He takes full credit, over Charlie. Also he was oy banned from the public appearances, no carriage ride, but he was there, for the behind the scenes events. Big deal.
Yep they’ll genuily stand by him if the public didn’t mind. They don’t find him at fault at all.
They all get with teens. No biggie. Probably think she trafficked herself. Actually probably see nothing wrong with trafficking humans. It’s what this empire is known for.
This thing of laying the blame solely at Andrew feet was starting to annoy me so I’m glad the role the family play in enabling him is being talk about. Andrew knows that there’s always be a faction in the family the palaces that’ll back him so he keeps trying. He should have been sent away a long time ago. Him still enjoying proximity with the royals perks don’t help his delusion of coming back one day.
It really seems like the plan is to placate the Queen by allowing Andrew at “family” events, then playing games to keep him from public events even if the Queen has told him he could attend. At the last minute, once they can keep him away from the Queen, someone can say, “I’m very sorry, your royal highness, but it simply won’t be possible” or “perhaps there has been a misunderstanding.”
Worst case, the courtiers can keep “positive” COVID tests up their sleeves.
I was mildly surprised (given this is the BRF, so I wasn’t *completely shocked*) to read that he wants his HRH status re-instated and his Colonel of The Grenadier Guards rank back. JFC 🙇♀️
I remain very surprised that no other people have stepped forward to accuse him of abuse. Virginia G can’t be the only one. His long relationship with Epstein would suggest a pattern of behavior. That his family believes in his innocence seems to indicate they have no knowledge of any other payoffs. Did he ever have the financial resources to do a payoff on his own? Someone must know something , a lawyer or aide to be a go between. Curious.
Other Epstein victims, yes. Andrew is basically very lazy. I can’t see him doing the work to actually groom anyone. Young woman supplied to him after being told they found him very handsome and manly, yes. The only women he’s ever slept with who weren’t royal groupies are women forced or paid to pretend they were royal groupies.
The Royal Family needs to treat Andrew like King Felipe treated his father and his sister after their scandals. Andrew must be removed as a Councillor of State and replaced by anyone, Princess Anne or Prince Edward. He was besties with a pedophile, and he’s not sorry about his friendship with Epstein because he met so many rich people that he could sponge off. It sickens me that Harry and Meghan are treated like pariahs, but this bozo gets to keep all his toys because he’s Mummy’s favorite.
This family doesn’t see a problem with having paedophile friends so I really believe they can’t understand the fuss. All of Epstein’s associates came from the super rich and famous and Ghilaine grew up in that aristo crowd. So I bet they are waiting for public outcry to die down just like with Camilla. Then they will ease him back into the picture.
Omid Scobie chose violence.
I love how Charles’s concern is STILL: but what if it upstages Camilla?! Nothing more. No moral outrage. Just don’t do any damage to his mistress-at-arms.
All of these men have severe mommy issues. Like, ALL OF THEM.
I totally agree, let him do All The Things. All that does is allow the RF to show their entire a** to everyone. The public (even the adoring public) will eventually see what’s going on, because the RF cannot help but be messy and gross- and now there’s no H&M to be the scapegoat.
This is so crazy to me. Whoever is advising them needs to tell them full stop he can’t come back. Ever. It’s done. And him thinking that he should be front and center and the “peasants” shut up about it is nuts. He lost his patronages because they refused to work with him. It came out that he’s been hitting up random people for cash all over the place. He and Fergie need to just go to some island and be still.
I think the next big even though this will come up again. He won’t be put away in a corner and TQ wont’ tell him no.
What is this ..why Charles is always acting in concert with William. No such thing as co kingship. Charles must take action in his own name.
I mean, I’ll bet Andrew is constantly bewildered by the world around him, and in a way, he’s right to be confused – the palaces have definitely not thrown him overboard. Instead, they hope to have it both ways, and have him participate in royal events, just not public- facing ones.
It’s the height of hypocrisy, of course, and tells us that they don’t really think he did anything wrong. He’s being punished for getting caught and bringing embarrassment to the family, like a dog who can’t stop piddling on the rug and gets sent to live out on a farm upstate. Except that they can’t send him too far out of sight.
Also, we should consider that powerful, rich men so rarely pay any price at all for their actions. Is there anyone who believes that Virginia is an isolated case? Add in his various financial and political scandals, and Andrew has been protected all of his worthless life. He has never had to face up to anything. Why should this time be different?
These people weren’t born with these severe personality disorders, this is nurture (or the lack thereof) over nature. The parenting model swings from neglect to permissiveness, humanity’s rules are never applied to them, they’re never told no until they have to intersect with the real world — so, yeah, it’s confusing when they don’t get their way. Wee Andrew is absolutely using undue influence to manipulate his nonagenarian mother, and their dynamic is so habitual Liz just does what she’s always done. It’s very very sad. Charles needs to put his foot down, but we see how that’s been going.
Great observation!
You just know they all believe they have a shot at discrediting the abuse allegations with this wave of Depp support.
If only C&W were outraged on behalf of rape and trafficking victims. But that’s not the case at all. Charles was also close to pedophiles and even defended them. As for William, he just sees this as a pr nightmare, nothing else. And it’s interesting that he can deliver ultimatums to the Queen while the establishment is always on the lookout for any sign of disrespect from Harry toward the Queen.
It is gross beyond description that Andrew continues to be held in higher esteem than H&M. But I agree that the longer he is allowed to hang around and try to slime his way back into public events, the sooner the monarchy will be relegated to the dustbin of history where it belongs.
I’m starting to think that the ‘huge soft spot’ Betty has is the same one on babies’ heads (what’s that called, the fontanel) because the skull plates haven’t grown over it yet. That is how immature and how dumb she acts about her 60 year old little boy.
I’ve said much the same. these people think themselves better than all the peasants that they rule over, but the truth is, the lot of them aren’t worth a bucket of spit. Harry did the right thing in getting out when he did.
Free Andy let him represent his peeps. Lol. He is my hope for the end of all of them.
Hear, Hear Kaiser!
This British citizen is flicking PA the two digit finger salute meaning EFF off back to your unearthed wealth and stop trying to wheedle yourself back into public life!
can’t shame the shameless :/
What on earth is the private part of the Garter ceremony? Is there a secret handshake?
The elephant in the room is WHY, exactly, he NEEDS to come back?? Can’t he just continue to grift tax dollars from the hapless peasants that pay for his luxurious life, at the cost of their own??
Because money isn’t enough for him – he needs to be a “public somebody.” He needs all the pomp and the titles and awards and fancy uniforms. That’s been his life – going from one ceremony to the other and every year getting an another honorary medal from Mummy.