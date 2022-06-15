A royal fan told Duchess Kate that she’ll be a ‘brilliant Princess of Wales’

On June 4th, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were in Cardiff, Wales as part of the Jubbly celebrations. They brought Prince George and Princess Charlotte for the trip, and the kids got a lot of attention for being cute and for being their parents’ buffers. At one point during the visit, Kate and William did some kind of walkabout where they greeted the small crowds gathered in Cardiff. Kate spoke to a royal fan who told her that she would be a “brilliant Princess of Wales.”
Kate Middleton had a heartfelt reaction when a fan paid her a meaningful compliment during an outing in Wales earlier this month. On June 4, Kate, 40, and Prince William, 39, visited Cardiff Castle alongside their children, Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 7, in honor of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. During the outing, the family chatted with well-wishers outside the castle.
In one sweet moment, a woman shook Kate’s hand and told her: “You’re going to be a brilliant Princess of Wales.”
Appearing very touched, Kate replied: “Oh, that’s very kind.” Gesturing towards William, she added, “I’m in good hands.”
The moment was captured on camera by Twitter user @Hellen3030, who tells PEOPLE: “The Cambridges are humble and a lovely family. I flew last minute from Miami to attend the Platinum Jubilee and decided to go to Cardiff the day before. I met wonderful people from all over the world wanting to meet them. We had no idea they were bringing Prince George and Princess Charlotte until later on. Once we met the Cambridges, we were all mesmerized by them. I missed my train back to London and arrived late to the Platinum Party at the Palace, but it was all worth it!”
[From People]
You can hear the woman’s voice in the video and she has a British accent. So she’s a British woman living in Miami, who flew back to the UK for the Jubbly? And she thinks William and Kate are a “humble and lovely family” huh. I mean, I have some theories, but maybe this is just as she says, she’s a royal fan and she loves the Cambridges and it is what it is. As for Kate making a “brilliant Princess of Wales,” well… I disagree. But it will certainly be interesting.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid and Instar.
-
-
– Cardiff, UK -20220604-
Royals visit Cardiff Castle where they met artists performing tonight for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Andrew Bartlett/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51632869.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
Britain’s Catherine (C), Duchess of Cambridge, speaks to her children Britain’s Prince George and Britain’s Princess Charlotte during a visit to Cardiff Castle in Wales on June 4, 2022 as part of the royal family’s tour for Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee celebrations. – Over the course of the Central Weekend, members of the royal family will visit the Nations of the United Kingdom to celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.,Image: 696913395, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: ASHLEY CROWDEN / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Britain’s Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their children Britain’s George and Britain’s Charlotte check a concert’s music setup backstage during a visit to Cardiff Castle in Wales on June 4, 2022 as part of the royal family’s tour for Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee celebrations. – Over the course of the Central Weekend, members of the royal family will visit the Nations of the United Kingdom to celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.,Image: 696913399, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: ASHLEY CROWDEN / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, laughs during a visit to Cardiff Castle in Wales on June 4, 2022 as part of the royal family’s tour for Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee celebrations. – Over the course of the Central Weekend, members of the royal family will visit the Nations of the United Kingdom to celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.,Image: 696913434, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: ASHLEY CROWDEN / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince George and Princess Charlotte applaud as they watch a rehearsal during a visit to Cardiff Castle in Wales on June 4, 2022 as part of the royal family’s tour for Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee celebrations. – Over the course of the Central Weekend, members of the royal family will visit the Nations of the United Kingdom to celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.,Image: 696921397, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: ASHLEY CROWDEN / Avalon
-
-
Cardiff, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with thier children Prince George and Princess Charlotte visit Cardiff Castle to meet performers and crew involved in the special Platinum Jubilee Celebration Concert.
Pictured: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge – Princess Charlotte
BACKGRID USA 3 JUNE 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Cardiff, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with thier children Prince George and Princess Charlotte visit Cardiff Castle to meet performers and crew involved in the special Platinum Jubilee Celebration Concert.
Pictured: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge – Princess Charlotte
BACKGRID USA 3 JUNE 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Cardiff, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit Cardiff Castle with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte
Pictured: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charl
BACKGRID USA 4 JUNE 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Cardiff, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit Cardiff Castle with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte
Pictured: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charl
BACKGRID USA 4 JUNE 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Lol forever. So transparent.
They really love stunts and plants.
And “good hands?” When was the last time William touched Kate lovingly? Or that she didn’t recoil at his touch?
Meanwhile, who was the companion he had that late, private dinner with?
She might say that she’s in good hands but the face she pulls while saying it tells me something else.
Wait ….what? Where was that reported @Wiglet Watcher? Any more deets?
Roan , on the video here posted…
In “good hands”? Gurl, you don’t know where those hands have been.
Oh please.
10 years on and her response to a compliment about her and her abilities is to again say she’s “in good hands” and give the credit to William. Just unbelievable. Obviously deliberate.
Very stepford
It was a weird comment. Does she mean that William will be telling what to do as Princess of Wales?
That is very weird & pathetic. She said something like that during her engagement interview, right? Something about being well-taken care of. She doesn’t perceive herself to have any agency at all. So very modern, y’all!
Somebody on Keen’s camp wants to get the message out there that Baldy better have no plans to dump her once the Queen passes. These two idiots are very good at planting ‘peasants’ and then coincidentally having a camera person nearby to film whatever narrative they need to get out there.
Middleton plant in the crowd. Divorce talks must be heating up.
I kind of agree with this. Something about Kate’s response is rather…subdued. Obviously she’s not going to gush or be outwardly excited about this ‘compliment’ but there’s just something that feels quite off in her response. Her smile even fell a bit at hearing the comment.
The plant thing is SO WEIRD. It never comes across as genuine (the crossword puzzle, the Big Issue customer), surely it would be better just to get a Royal fan to give their general positive impression to the press (“they were really kind to me and said they were happy to be here”) rather than trying to formulate a bizarre anecdote that fits the RR narrative of the day.
There are times I wish we could use gifs on this sight because I have a good one for this. *shakes head*
I think I’ll just go with ‘Well, bless your heart, honey.’
Lord the propaganda..and the fact that it works on these royalists. I thought People had moved past the “future Queen” articles but they just found another way to print the same sht.
She doesn’t do anything!
Which is why she’ll make a perfect Princess of Wales!
Hey Keens! Stop trying to make “humble” your adjective. NOBODY is buying it.
So, someone who loves Kate told Kate she loves her. Glad to see People is up to date with breaking news.
Eurydice, 😆😆😆!!!!
This is the first time I’m hearing they plant people in the crowd. That is so hilarious and sad, my god.
A few years ago (I *think* in 2019) she was out for an event and there were reports that her team was knocking on people’s doors beforehand and asking them to show up. Don’t think that’s the first time they’ve done that either.
And the crossword stunt. That was this year in Manchester I think? A guy supposedly stuck for the last clue and she figured it out (it was something royal) for him. Sure Jan.
Since the comment is predicated on the death of the Queen, a person faster on their feet than Kate would have replied, “Thank you. That’s very kind but, hopefully, not for many more years.” Meghan would have been pilloried for accepting any compliment that depends on the Queen’s death to come to fruition.
I don’t want to compare the two women, but if this was said to Meghan the press would tear it apart and the critics would say it’s just PR and someone planted there.
But there are some fanatics because I live south east coast and two neighbors had Liz’s pic the size of their front door and jubbly banners decor as if the Queen herself would come for tea.
In a way, she will be. She’s compliant, forever a blank canvas to project onto, will never rock the boat and will do whatever to stay in the fold. The institution will continue to prop her and they’re use all the scotch tape in the world to keep W&K together.
Exactly. She’ll be perfect not like her predecessor, with her rocking the boat and being unhappy. She will carry on putting up and shutting up grinning inanely and not saying much if any consequence because she’s so bad at public speaking ( 10 years into a job, after a 10 year job interview)
All I can say is I guess there are now lowered expectations re; Kate as Princess of Wales (too premature for Kate’s PR to mention it, to put it mildly). The very young Diana was expected to go right into work even after the Honeymoon. And Diana turned out to be proactive and had a work ethic. I guess Kate is satisfactory to them and she just needs to show up in another outfit and get points for wearing the outfit twice.
Button Keen isn’t going anywhere. William can cheat all he wants and still keep his devoted family man image intact. Why would he mess up such a good arrangement? If he did want to divorce her he would still have the same problem he had when he was young and good looking… which is no upperclass woman in her right mind wants all that royal mess and “duty”. He’s not rocking the boat unless he’s got a replacement then that’s when you will see more of the rota placing the blame of the fallout with Harry on Buttons.
Must be a British relation of the big tough guy General that was always telling Trump, with tears in his eyes, that he’s a great Patriot.
And gazing adoringly at William and saying “I’m in good hands”? Ew. What sad Handmaid’s tale cosplay is this?
Why is it always the future role that gets discussed? Is she currently a brilliant duchess? What is it about her *right now* that gives anyone confidence she’ll improve with the next promotion??
Sure, Jan.
LOL, always assuming that Bulliam actually becomes PoW, which is not automatic, nor is Wales fully on board with having a British heir hold that title. Khate was a poster child for the Peter Principle before she even married in, predicting brilliance at this point is vastly amusing.
So People is just reporting on fan tweets? That seems pretty sad.
She must have borrowed from Diana engagement interview where she talked about how things would go well with Charles by her side.and it would take the queen passing on or stepping down then Charles giving will or title for her to be princess of Wales
So what’s the criteria? Is there a job description? If it means living up to Di as a philanthropist, it’s hopeless for her.
It would be interesting to know if these two ever just relax. They’re always so formal. Didn’t they get the memo?
Kate has no clue. Anybody with a grain of sense would not have even answered that question, especially since the Queen is still with us. It’s like she is “in a hurry.” She should have smiled and moved on.