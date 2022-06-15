A royal fan told Duchess Kate that she’ll be a ‘brilliant Princess of Wales’

On June 4th, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were in Cardiff, Wales as part of the Jubbly celebrations. They brought Prince George and Princess Charlotte for the trip, and the kids got a lot of attention for being cute and for being their parents’ buffers. At one point during the visit, Kate and William did some kind of walkabout where they greeted the small crowds gathered in Cardiff. Kate spoke to a royal fan who told her that she would be a “brilliant Princess of Wales.”

Kate Middleton had a heartfelt reaction when a fan paid her a meaningful compliment during an outing in Wales earlier this month. On June 4, Kate, 40, and Prince William, 39, visited Cardiff Castle alongside their children, Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 7, in honor of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. During the outing, the family chatted with well-wishers outside the castle.

In one sweet moment, a woman shook Kate’s hand and told her: “You’re going to be a brilliant Princess of Wales.”

Appearing very touched, Kate replied: “Oh, that’s very kind.” Gesturing towards William, she added, “I’m in good hands.”

The moment was captured on camera by Twitter user @Hellen3030, who tells PEOPLE: “The Cambridges are humble and a lovely family. I flew last minute from Miami to attend the Platinum Jubilee and decided to go to Cardiff the day before. I met wonderful people from all over the world wanting to meet them. We had no idea they were bringing Prince George and Princess Charlotte until later on. Once we met the Cambridges, we were all mesmerized by them. I missed my train back to London and arrived late to the Platinum Party at the Palace, but it was all worth it!”

You can hear the woman’s voice in the video and she has a British accent. So she’s a British woman living in Miami, who flew back to the UK for the Jubbly? And she thinks William and Kate are a “humble and lovely family” huh. I mean, I have some theories, but maybe this is just as she says, she’s a royal fan and she loves the Cambridges and it is what it is. As for Kate making a “brilliant Princess of Wales,” well… I disagree. But it will certainly be interesting.

41 Responses to “A royal fan told Duchess Kate that she’ll be a ‘brilliant Princess of Wales’”

  1. Merricat says:
    June 15, 2022 at 10:48 am

    Lol forever. So transparent.

    Reply
    • Wiglet Watcher says:
      June 15, 2022 at 10:53 am

      They really love stunts and plants.
      And “good hands?” When was the last time William touched Kate lovingly? Or that she didn’t recoil at his touch?

      Meanwhile, who was the companion he had that late, private dinner with?

      Reply
    • anne says:
      June 15, 2022 at 2:27 pm

      In “good hands”? Gurl, you don’t know where those hands have been.

      Reply
  2. girl_ninja says:
    June 15, 2022 at 10:50 am

    Oh please.

    Reply
  3. Blujfly says:
    June 15, 2022 at 10:52 am

    10 years on and her response to a compliment about her and her abilities is to again say she’s “in good hands” and give the credit to William. Just unbelievable. Obviously deliberate.

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      June 15, 2022 at 1:00 pm

      Very stepford

      Reply
    • Amy Bee says:
      June 15, 2022 at 3:32 pm

      It was a weird comment. Does she mean that William will be telling what to do as Princess of Wales?

      Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      June 15, 2022 at 5:17 pm

      That is very weird & pathetic. She said something like that during her engagement interview, right? Something about being well-taken care of. She doesn’t perceive herself to have any agency at all. So very modern, y’all!

      Reply
  4. The Duchess says:
    June 15, 2022 at 10:55 am

    Somebody on Keen’s camp wants to get the message out there that Baldy better have no plans to dump her once the Queen passes. These two idiots are very good at planting ‘peasants’ and then coincidentally having a camera person nearby to film whatever narrative they need to get out there.

    Reply
  5. aquarius64 says:
    June 15, 2022 at 10:56 am

    Middleton plant in the crowd. Divorce talks must be heating up.

    Reply
    • Beach Dreams says:
      June 15, 2022 at 11:28 am

      I kind of agree with this. Something about Kate’s response is rather…subdued. Obviously she’s not going to gush or be outwardly excited about this ‘compliment’ but there’s just something that feels quite off in her response. Her smile even fell a bit at hearing the comment.

      Reply
    • SAS says:
      June 15, 2022 at 8:00 pm

      The plant thing is SO WEIRD. It never comes across as genuine (the crossword puzzle, the Big Issue customer), surely it would be better just to get a Royal fan to give their general positive impression to the press (“they were really kind to me and said they were happy to be here”) rather than trying to formulate a bizarre anecdote that fits the RR narrative of the day.

      Reply
  6. TIFFANY says:
    June 15, 2022 at 10:58 am

    There are times I wish we could use gifs on this sight because I have a good one for this. *shakes head*

    Reply
  7. Kels says:
    June 15, 2022 at 10:58 am

    Lord the propaganda..and the fact that it works on these royalists. I thought People had moved past the “future Queen” articles but they just found another way to print the same sht.

    Reply
  8. ChillinginDC says:
    June 15, 2022 at 10:59 am

    She doesn’t do anything!

    Reply
  9. Red Weather Tiger says:
    June 15, 2022 at 11:02 am

    Hey Keens! Stop trying to make “humble” your adjective. NOBODY is buying it.

    Reply
  10. Eurydice says:
    June 15, 2022 at 11:03 am

    So, someone who loves Kate told Kate she loves her. Glad to see People is up to date with breaking news.

    Reply
  11. Case says:
    June 15, 2022 at 11:10 am

    This is the first time I’m hearing they plant people in the crowd. That is so hilarious and sad, my god.

    Reply
    • Beach Dreams says:
      June 15, 2022 at 11:31 am

      A few years ago (I *think* in 2019) she was out for an event and there were reports that her team was knocking on people’s doors beforehand and asking them to show up. Don’t think that’s the first time they’ve done that either.

      Reply
    • SarahCS says:
      June 15, 2022 at 12:37 pm

      And the crossword stunt. That was this year in Manchester I think? A guy supposedly stuck for the last clue and she figured it out (it was something royal) for him. Sure Jan.

      Reply
  12. Brassy Rebel says:
    June 15, 2022 at 11:14 am

    Since the comment is predicated on the death of the Queen, a person faster on their feet than Kate would have replied, “Thank you. That’s very kind but, hopefully, not for many more years.” Meghan would have been pilloried for accepting any compliment that depends on the Queen’s death to come to fruition.

    Reply
  13. Seraphina says:
    June 15, 2022 at 11:15 am

    I don’t want to compare the two women, but if this was said to Meghan the press would tear it apart and the critics would say it’s just PR and someone planted there.

    But there are some fanatics because I live south east coast and two neighbors had Liz’s pic the size of their front door and jubbly banners decor as if the Queen herself would come for tea.

    Reply
  14. s808 says:
    June 15, 2022 at 11:22 am

    In a way, she will be. She’s compliant, forever a blank canvas to project onto, will never rock the boat and will do whatever to stay in the fold. The institution will continue to prop her and they’re use all the scotch tape in the world to keep W&K together.

    Reply
    • Dollycoa says:
      June 15, 2022 at 3:43 pm

      Exactly. She’ll be perfect not like her predecessor, with her rocking the boat and being unhappy. She will carry on putting up and shutting up grinning inanely and not saying much if any consequence because she’s so bad at public speaking ( 10 years into a job, after a 10 year job interview)

      Reply
      • Tessa says:
        June 15, 2022 at 8:40 pm

        All I can say is I guess there are now lowered expectations re; Kate as Princess of Wales (too premature for Kate’s PR to mention it, to put it mildly). The very young Diana was expected to go right into work even after the Honeymoon. And Diana turned out to be proactive and had a work ethic. I guess Kate is satisfactory to them and she just needs to show up in another outfit and get points for wearing the outfit twice.

  15. YeahRight says:
    June 15, 2022 at 11:49 am

    Button Keen isn’t going anywhere. William can cheat all he wants and still keep his devoted family man image intact. Why would he mess up such a good arrangement? If he did want to divorce her he would still have the same problem he had when he was young and good looking… which is no upperclass woman in her right mind wants all that royal mess and “duty”. He’s not rocking the boat unless he’s got a replacement then that’s when you will see more of the rota placing the blame of the fallout with Harry on Buttons.

    Reply
  16. Jay says:
    June 15, 2022 at 11:51 am

    Must be a British relation of the big tough guy General that was always telling Trump, with tears in his eyes, that he’s a great Patriot.

    And gazing adoringly at William and saying “I’m in good hands”? Ew. What sad Handmaid’s tale cosplay is this?

    Reply
  17. one of the marys says:
    June 15, 2022 at 11:52 am

    Why is it always the future role that gets discussed? Is she currently a brilliant duchess? What is it about her *right now* that gives anyone confidence she’ll improve with the next promotion??

    Reply
  18. Cha Cha Slide says:
    June 15, 2022 at 12:01 pm

    Sure, Jan.

    Reply
  19. C-Shell says:
    June 15, 2022 at 12:09 pm

    LOL, always assuming that Bulliam actually becomes PoW, which is not automatic, nor is Wales fully on board with having a British heir hold that title. Khate was a poster child for the Peter Principle before she even married in, predicting brilliance at this point is vastly amusing.

    Reply
  20. Nic919 says:
    June 15, 2022 at 12:17 pm

    So People is just reporting on fan tweets? That seems pretty sad.

    Reply
  21. Tessa says:
    June 15, 2022 at 12:24 pm

    She must have borrowed from Diana engagement interview where she talked about how things would go well with Charles by her side.and it would take the queen passing on or stepping down then Charles giving will or title for her to be princess of Wales

    Reply
  22. equality says:
    June 15, 2022 at 3:17 pm

    So what’s the criteria? Is there a job description? If it means living up to Di as a philanthropist, it’s hopeless for her.

    Reply
  23. Saucy&Sassy says:
    June 15, 2022 at 5:25 pm

    It would be interesting to know if these two ever just relax. They’re always so formal. Didn’t they get the memo?

    Reply
  24. Tessa says:
    June 15, 2022 at 8:38 pm

    Kate has no clue. Anybody with a grain of sense would not have even answered that question, especially since the Queen is still with us. It’s like she is “in a hurry.” She should have smiled and moved on.

    Reply

