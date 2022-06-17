Countess Sophie spent $6000 on a floral dress for Royal Ascot: yikes or fine?

Weirdly, most of the photo agencies we use have not been buying photos from this year’s Royal Ascot. I think that’s because after Day 1, the royal sightings have been pretty sparse. Photo agencies don’t want to buy pics of the Countess of Wessex looking like an extra on Little House on the Prairie. It’s notable that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did not attend Ascot in the first three days (although, as of this writing, it’s possible they could show up today). According to Hello Mag, William and Kate don’t actually like going to Ascot all that much. Which is weird because I remember a number of petty squabbles and lace doily drama about Ascot appearances when Meghan and Harry were around. I think Ascot has also felt more low-key this year because the Queen hasn’t been there.
So, here are photos from Thursday’s Royal Ascot, which was Ladies’ Day. Princess Anne was there along with her husband Tim Laurence. Her daughter Zara Tindall was there, with her bellend husband Mike Tindall. Zara wore a Laura Green dress and a Justine Bradley-Hill hat. I actually think Zara looks the best from Ladies’ Day, although we’re setting the bar pretty low. Zara matched her shoes to the pink buttons on her dress, lol. The Countess of Wessex was also there (she’s gone every day) and she wore a Suzannah dress which retails for £4,950. Are you joking? The price tag for that awful dress is more than $6000?? Anyway, Ascot has been tragique this year.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
I really like the silhouette of Sophie’s dress – it is very flattering. The pattern is not as great, but I think it looks worse because the hat doesn’t go with it at. all.
YES. Chris Jackson posted a very pretty picture of Sophie from the head up, noting that her pink and purple pastel hat perfectly matched the pastel flowers behind her. Then I saw the dress and honestly thought it was from a different day.
Agree about the silhouette, but what’s going on with the hemline?
There is absolutely nothing that is good about this. Not a thing. She is a mess as usual. She doesn’t have to be like this.
It looks like a luau exploded!
Agreed! It honestly looks like something Sarah Ferguson would wear.
And I must say her posture is terrible. Between her and Carole” I wish I was royal Middleton” they make my back hurt!
Sophie’s wearing a bedspread. That is the most hideous dress I’ve seen on a royal lately, followed closely by Kate’s yellow ruffle/peplum/wide collar Alessandra Rich monstrosity.
I actually had the opposite reaction: I think the silhouette is really unflattering. The neckline is nice but flared mid length skirt makes her look wide and dowdy.
Sophie’s look (hat, dress, shoes, bag and jewellery) is that of a pantomime ugly stepsister and wicked stepmother rolled into one.
Many wear borrowed items or gifts, as sales as a promotion for the shops/brands that sell clothing for these kind of horsy events. The wannabe aristos are the ones spending their money on their often hilarious, over the top outfits. The minor and non-working royals don’t have deep pockets to be able to spend thousands of pounds on these expensive (ugly) outfits.
I know the Daily Fail claims that Royals do except loaners, freebies or discount but this idea is totally BS. Fergie claims in at least two of her books (written years ago) that the designers she wanted to wear would not give her discounts or loan her clothes. She specifically mentions Zandra Rhodes who “dressed” the Princess Royal for years on formal and semi-formal occasions as not wanting to help her with clothing.
If Mrs. Bellend pays anything it is discounted wholesale or dead cost not full retail
I agree. The whole outfit is just hideous. The dress reminds me of the upholstery on a couch I once had. The hat is too outlandish. I do like her aquamarine pendant though.
Sophie. Those shoes. My God.
I’m sorry, but Sofiesta’s dress is a train wreck.
Don’t be sorry. You’re right.
Curtains
Agreed, the cut is flattering but the fabric… Ann for the win, Zara for a close second, to paraphrase Coco Chanel, ‘look in the mirror and leave 1 thing at home’ Zara should have left Mike.
100%
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Eating Popcorn, I legit cackled at that Mike comment. Thank you for that!
Yes. She should do that every time, but especially this time when he looks like a Monopoly piece.
@Gabby, I was just thinking about how he looks like the Monopoly mascot man. Guess we have Uncle Bellendbags at the races.
Yes! And he’s waving from the carriage as if anyone actually g.a.s. that he’s there.
Why would someone with her “hip-py” figure choose to wear a flared skirt with a massive pattern featuring bold colours? You’d think someone her age would know by now how to accentuate her figure’s positive features and downplay the less positive. All it does is bring negative attention to something one usually would like downplay. The cost of this monstrosity is also criminal as well.
That frock reminds me of that scene in the flower market in “To Catch a Thief” – it’s just beating me over the head with those big cabbage blossoms.
(I have been sitting here madly trying to find some way to work in “it’s pronounced Bouquet” and utterly failing.)
B-U-C-K-E-T … that’s Sofie Bouquet
Ugh, my eyes! What material is Sophie’s dress made out of? All that busy floral work on fabric that looks like elephant skin? And those shoes, I think those are even worse than the dress! Zara looks lovely from the neck up. Her dress needed either the big starched collar or the puffy sleeves, not both.
I zoomed in on Sophie’s dress and it looks like it’s made from a heavy quilted fabric (so…a quilt?). I’m no fashion expert, but a thick material might make the wearer look thicker, too? The silhouette is fine, tho. The hat is a no.
She DOES look thick, and dumpy. All of it is tragic. Perhaps if they lost the big shoulder bows, took up the hem about 6 inches, changed out the Jewelery, burned the hat, shoes, and purse and replaced them with something “lighter” (perhaps in the cream color), it *might* be just ok. But it is tragically horrible. She is wearing about $10K at least (dress/jewelery/accessories), and it is just a mess.
ANNE is the ONLY ONE who looks comfortable and chic. And I’ll bet this is something that she pulled from the back of her closet, a rewear from decades past.
@Jan90067 – I think I remember reading somewhere that Anne bought the custom-made dress you are referring to in 1979.
She bought quality, and since these are classic pieces and her weight hasn’t fluctuated, she can still wear it. My grandfather was a tailor, and he *always* told me, “Spend more on quality, timeless staples, like a great blazer, slacks, skirts, and then have fun with a shirt or a scarf or a pin.” This is Anne. She has lovely pieces that she changes up with a different scarf or hat, but she rarely looks outdated with those pieces.
I actually don’t mind Zara’s dress but that hat….what an atrocity!!!
Zara manages to always look smug/like she’s smirking and it irritates me so much. I used to be neutral on Zara, but as time has passed, I dislike her more and more. It started with her gross behavior at H&M’s wedding.
Can Sophie be tried for fashion crimes?
Why is this middle aged, middle class, retired PR woman supposed to represent the UK, anyway?
Or is she there to make everyone else look good?
Between Kate, Carole, and Sophie, British fashion is taking a beating these years.
There’s this spurious campaign to strip Harry and Meghan of their titles (for no actual reason beside racism, obviously) – can we start one to strip Sophie and only Sophie of *her* title, on the basis that she damages the UK’s image every time she shows her face?
@Esmerelda, you may be onto something – seems like Sophie’s often found taking one for the team fashion-wise. (Or maybe she just gets the short straw all the time.)
No, Sophie’s isn’t taking one for the team. She has a long history of choosing gawd awful clothes!!! Up close, Sophia isn’t unattractive or has as shape hard to dress, she just has AWFUL taste in clothes!! And poor Louise isn’t falling far from the tree either….
Whomever sold her that getup is laughing all the way to the bank. I would like to sell Sophie some of the old crap in the back of my closet for $6000 apiece. I think she would actually buy it.
She’d probably look a whole lot better in your offerings as well. Not much could be worse this that get-up.
Anne’s dress is the wrong fabric, it’s all wrinkled and bunched up.
Sophie’s dress with the shoulder bows and large print is distracting in the wrong way. Mrs.Bellend’s dress is just not pretty, at all.
They don’t have help to guide them???
Those shoes! Look like my comfort shoes when I don’t want to wear the comfy nursing clogs.
Yeh, it’s the shoes for me! :O SOS!
The strap across the top when her hem is so low… a tragic mess.
Her entire look head to toe is an abomination!! The shoes are especially tragic…..
The dress is too short to hide the hideous shoes. It’s actually too long to look good on her though, even if the print wasn’t so garish.
No wonder poor Louise has such dowdy clothes with Sophie to “guide” her.
Sophie’s dress is giving me a head ache. I like Zara’s look. It’s giving me keen vibes but unlike Kate she wears it well. The hat and the shoes just bring it up a notch!
Sophie looks awful as usual but that dress can be salvaged. Remove the sleeves, make the skirt straight cut and shorter. Hat is awful.
I’m gonna go with Zara for this one. Anne looks mediocre.
@Alexandria – other ways to fix that frock: 1) wash hot, dry hot, give it to a 10-year-old; 2) remove upper half and use bottom as cover for patio table; 3) see 2), also make component parts into bedjacket and slippers; 4) burn with fire.
@ AmB, I vote in favor of your solution!!!
Omg 😭🤣
Once again, it’s Princess Anne for the win and I don’t even like her dress at all! It’s just not terrible.
I can imagine dresses that would good with Zara’s hat, like a pink shift dress but flowy rather than fitted. A 60s vibe. And Sophie, does she own a mirror? @Genevieve is correct, her hat was designed for a very different dress. She’s not a bad looking woman, it’s time she figured out what works for her.
I agree. I don’t like Anne’s dress (the color does nothing for her & the pleating across the top seems random), but it’s fine & gives off suitable rich bitch vibes.
Anne looks so much like her mother at that age. And she has a subdued elegance. Definitely Anne FTW.
Anne always looks much more refined and elegant is her choices of clothes. Granted Anne probably pulled this from the thousands of dresses she has acquired over the years and STILL looks much better than the rest of the bunch!!
Sophiestas look is an abomination!!!
Anne dresses for the dress code not fashion so you know she’ll never be a victim of frivolity.
Anne’s probably had that dress since the 80s – I’d love to see her wardrobe, it must be like going into a time capsule.
Commander Tim looks great in his morning suit. He has tremendous “vanishing into the background” skill. He’s always there or thereabouts at the big events but just effortlessly blends in.
Ann is best dressed out of this lot for the day. I never noticed before, but it looks like part of her front tooth is broken off??
Yeah, I tend to think Anne is always the best dressed just because rewears things that have been in her closet for 20 or 30 years. She’s not out spending thousands of dollars a year on things that will only be worn once or twice and then tossed.
That is one awful dress. Too “loud” a pattern.
I hope Louise does not have to wear it.
Where is Louise, anyway? I sort of assumed Sophie and Edward would be pushing her forward more this year (since she’s 18 or 19), but I’m glad to see that she’s staying in the background for now. I hope she’s away at college or traveling or doing something to broaden her horizons. Anything but hanging around with these odd-balls.
Oh that’s a worrying thought. And goodness knows what hat Louise would wear with that awful dress.
Royal ascot just seems so tone deaf to me in general this year, like it’s telling the British people not to worry about the economy bc you can see rich people wearing expensive clothes watching expensive horses race.
This. I look at these pics and feel nothing but disgust. It feels like a bunch of privileged, lazy, useless people wearing terribly expensive but ugly, outdated and unflattering clothing to an event that gives them an excuse to do more of nothing.
Where in the world are the Cambridges?? I thought Kate loved to dress up for Ascot.
In their separate homes? Willy looks angry, Kate looks empty. There’s no point in them coming. How is Ascott work for anyone? I look forward to looking at other royals’ fashion.
I can’t imagine not having to work, having vast sums of unearned money, and looking like this. It’s “let them eat cake” while looking as messy as possible. I guess basic fashion is for the unwashed masses.
So much money and nobody bothers to hire a proper stylist.
It’s like the outfits Maria made for the children out of the patterned curtains in the Von Trapp Home (The Sound of Music)
The fabric in those outfits was far more tasteful and attractive.
6000 for this mess? Where do they even find those dresses??
I’m thinking the Salvation Army?
Who the hell designed this frock? And moreover, WHY would anyone wear it??
There is no way she pays retail for Suzannah. She wears their stuff (which doesn’t necessarily suit her) so much that I’m sure she’s being paid to represent them.
I like the Suzannah dresses that I’ve seen the Duchess of Cambridge wear, but Sophie’s dress is hideous.
Sophie’s dress looks like something Cora Beth Godsey would wear to church on Walton’s Mountain.
They gotta spend that money while they still can – store those couture dresses up, girl! Once the Queen kicks it, you better believe Charles and William are giving everyone pennies. I always remember that article from a few years ago where a courtier was salivating about William tightening the purse on Harry & Meghan. Welp, they were paying attention and soon, these relatives may be begging them for loans.
I suppose Sophie’s dress is on theme – those shoulder bows look like the prizes for “best in show.” The whole look is objectively awful, but if you’re going to go with it, at least stand up straight and own it.
It would be interesting to know how much money Anne saves on her clothing by rewearing it decade after decade. Like this dress here, purchased in 1979 for $1000, divided by wearing it 10 times since then makes the dress expense $100. Or something like that.
I am trying to work through my complicated feelings about Sophie: Like, she is NOT unattractive and she’s not horribly disfigured. And I know many women that are technically less attractive, definitely have fewer resources, money, etc., that look ten thousand times better than her on their worst days. Is it my innate bias against the BRF, or does that woman INTENTIONALLY TRY TO LOOK UGLY?? I feel like i could send her to my local Talbots and they could make her look 100 percent better on 1/10 the cash outlay. I don’t get it. Does anyone else see it or is it my BRF hate goggles?
As much as I do not care for Sophie’s dress, I must admit it is 100% on-point for Ascot. Looking at what others from the “general public” wore from photos in The Fail online, all of the clothes are over the top IMAO. Again, Sophie was “on-point” for Ascot.
A good analogy is the Grammy Awards; everything is very over the top and being tacky is very on-point.
Sophie has been “off” fashion wise for a while. She’s been wearing these ill-fitting dresses with too much fabric, often big, billowy sleeves & too many elements (ruffles, in this case bows across the shoulders, patterns). My guess is her body has changed a bit, she’s self conscious & hasn’t figured out how to dress her “new” body. No excuse for that price tag, though.
IMAO, the only ones who know how to dress their body type are Camilla and Anne. However, Beatrice has made great strides in her fashion since her marriage which I credit to her husband.
How old is she? A colleague of mine was talking about her experience with menopause recently and said that the most unexpected effect is feeling less self-confident which has never previously been an issue for her. Maybe there’s a connection?
I think she’s attractive. In an alternate universe if she’s the Queen Consort, we might see a different Sophie.
I think Sofiesta feels like she is in competition with Louise and with other younger women. She’s trying too hard. It’s absolutely tragic. Zara didn’t inherit Anne’s style or confidence or work ethic and it shows. She also tries too hard. The reason Anne looks better is because she’s comfortable in her own skin and doesn’t need to prove anything. She also isn’t a lazy pos. Sofie knows that she needs to be a working royal and be seen as an asset or she and Eddie will be beyond broke. This is the C- side of the royals. Sad…
I think a big problem with Sophie is that she’s starting to get a very bitter / sour lemon face to her? She looks as if she Heavily Disapproves Of This Nonsense and that’s really not helping.
I don’t think it’s a physical thing, either, I think it’s a case of temperament bleeding through. Some people are happy and it shines on their faces. Some people are petty and resentful.
Yikes on bikes. Yay for the silhouette, boo for everything else. Louise might have been able to pull it off because of her youth, but no, not Sophie.
I wouldn’t use Sophie’s dress for upholstery. Zara looks like she’s wearing a collapsible box, like the kind Ikea sells. I don’t like that color on Anne but the dress is ok.
I legit love Anne’s dress. And I like Zara’s idea, even though the execution didn’t really work.
Anne’s dress in a different fabric of the same color would be perfect.
We know Zara is a copycat in her own right. She fails to be Meg on the collar and nanny mckate with the buttons. Pick one. Zara also has a pair of aquazarra shoes the same ones that Meg has in the black color. Maybe that’s why she spoke to Meg for a close-up. I inherited a quilt that looks like Sophie’s just different colors. Since she’s all of sudden getting all this attention she should stop dressing like khate and dress for herself. But she’s trying to stay in the spotlight.
I bet the quilt is just beautiful. Can I ask how old it is? Antique quilts are one of my favourite things to collect.
The texture of the shoulder embellishments look like the diseased side of a comparison of a healthy liver and a diseased liver.
Ewwww!
Maybe the dress is a loan from the designer or Sofie went to Rent the Runway. It just seems a waste of money paying that much for a dress that you will only wear once.
Damn that woman needs a stylist
I would wear Zara’s dress without those sleeves. I’m going to give it to her on that basis.
But Sophie, girl…It’s giving thrifted couch. It’s giving sad bouquet. It’s NOT giving royalty, class or style. Just all sorts of tacky and tired.
What’s sad is, I’m sure she left her house thinking she looked amazing! She probably feels like she is wearing couture! And it’s a disaster.
All I see is Minnie Pearl.
LOLOLOLOL all that’s missing is the dangling price tag! 😄
One sees a lot of “Minnie Pearl” at the Kentucky Derby so I understand seeing it at Ascot.
Surely, you jest. The Kentucky Derby has OTT fun outfits (horseheads, hats with Churchill Downs replicas or giant roses on top) in the infield, but the serious fashion is way better than what these royals are wearing.
Having been to the Kentucky Derby twice, I can say, without any reserve, that one sees a lot of “Old South” fashion much like Sophie’s $6,000 dress.
Oh, you mean the tourists who come in for the Derby. Nobody local goes on Saturday unless they’re working.
@Dee – EXACTLY!
The Oaks is much more fun and much less crowded.
I see Zara was inspired by the Duchess of Sussex on their last interaction. She needs more time to get it right, but once all these royal women learn to Keep Calm and Copy Meghan, it all works out in the end.
She looks like a clown.
Well now we know Sophie hogs all the clothes budget designated for her fam. The fact her daughter her fugly hand me down hats while Sophie can wear a a six grand dress says it all. Tbf Louise is still “growing” so I understand not buying her designer clothes yet but damn she could’ve spent a little something on her to help her get started on her wardrobe. I do think with H&M leaving, they’ve increased the clothes budget for The Wessexes but its sad when money and even a royal status can’t give you taste.
Louise is 18. She’s not going to spout a couple of inches at this point, and looks like her weight’s been pretty stable. So I don’t think she’s going to “grow” anymore unless she gains weight.
Wouldn’t surprise me if Sophiesta is hogging the clothes budget. And if she’s getting a free/reduced ride for wearing some designers, it’s time she let Louise into the picture for the very few times she is doing something in public. Something suited to HER and her age. Frankly though, I don’t think Sophie wants the competition, even from her own daughter. Louise is a very pretty girl, with great hair. Dressed well, she could be a knockout. Don’t think Soph wants that comparison.
I just think that Louise is not interested in fashion. She is 18 and if she was interested in clothes and drawing attention we would have seen it by now.
You can want to look nice, but not be interested in (high) fashion, OR want to *draw attention*. I don’t think Louise wants to be a fashion trend setter, at least in this point in her life. Maybe, if she goes to college, and hangs with people her own age, she just may. But now, just wearing a lovely AGE APPROPRIATE outfit, one that doesn’t look like it came from Mom’s closet, would be a big improvement.
I think Sophie has pushed Louise down and back, as far as letting her own personality shine in her clothing choices in the times we’ve seen her. It really does seem like Sophie is just giving her ill-fitting cast-offs. Do I know this “for sure”? Of course not. Just my opinion/thoughts 😊
Hey Soph, my grandma would like her couch covers back please.
As for Mrs Bellend?
*shudder*
Is she copying Katie with that white shirt dress?
(Thank you to Mike the English Rugby Thug for the new name for him and his wife.)
Mike looks exactly like a penile gland; perfect name. How dare he impugn Harry?!?!
I thought it was going to be by D&G and part of the same collection Mel Trump’s coat.
Anyone missing a bedspread? Better go check if you live in the UK. (Or whatever you guys call your bed covers, lol.) Anyway, I remember reading that Ascot is supposed to be like a rich folks costume party, at least for the royals and the clothes are not to be taken seriously. Although, Zara’s dress looks relatively normal except for the hat.
I think the best dressed is the guy with Anne and Tim, he looks very comfortable and pulled together yet completely elegant and attractive
Kate is going to be so mad she never thought about matching her buttons with her shoes!
I feel like the whole monarchy are overexposed. We’ve just finished the Jubilee where they were everywhere all the time and now again here they all are in a new costume everyday. It’s hysterical that photo agencies aren’t even buying the pic’s.
Ascot is a major event of the English social season. All of this nonsense will go on until 12 August 2022 when all the “right” people with money to burn head north to Scotland. The poorer “right” people with no free of charge shooting lodge accommodations simply head back to their country estates to economize so they may afford to partake in the 2023 Social Season.
Laughing at how no one cares and is buying these pictures. I am still wondering when everyone realizes that the RF is a drain and they should stop supporting them.
Yikes. She pulled a Scarlet O’Hara except with really tacky curtains.
I think Sophie’s dress needs the bows ripped off, but otherwise, it looks good on her. And the older dress that thrifty Ann wore is dated but looks good on her too.
Janice, I agree with you. Take the bows off and it becomes a good outfit. The shoes, however, are tragic.
I think Anne looks the best. I love the color.
Kaiser. DF has a picture of Will and Kate at Royal Ascot altered to make it look like they’re sharing a laugh, but a few pictures down you see the original shot, she laughing with someone else, William is in the background. The alterations moved him forward as if his face to face with her. Kate cosplayed Diana today.
So, on a 93* day, Keen is wearing a long sleeved, high necked secretary dress, dark brown hat, and cognac brown SUEDE shoes??? Oh yes, suede is THE perfect shoe for such a hot day. THIS would’ve been a great day for one of her pairs sling back pumps. And she pairs it with the biggest, honking earrings she has access to (that do NOT go with this outfit). Honestly, this woman’s “fashion sense” gets worse and worse.
Your right! I just checked it out. I lost count of the number of pic’s where Keen’s mouth is open, her ‘flycatcher pose’ if you will.
Sofiesta’s dress? That’s a big nope from me, Dawg.
Sophie’s outfit looks like a fashion school “Project” that has been on display at the local Mall. Just horrendous!
I don’t have anything against floral dresses, but the lack of continuity between the bodice and the skirt in Sophie’s dress is jarring. I like the draping on the bodice, but the bows on the shoulders really puts the dress over the top in sensory overload. Sophie wears very expensive designer clothing, but the BM hasn’t done a dollar cost of her wardrobe much. Perhaps it’s because she’s not covered much, but she is getting more press now. I think her wardrobe cost could rival Kate’s. Zara looks all buttoned up lately, and its not my impression of her. She seems to have developed a sudden liking for the shirt-dress. Anne as usual seems to be shopping her own closet. I think going forward, Camilla can be counted on to always look well-dressed and put together. I’m sure Charles would have seen to her getting properly styled right from the beginning.
Where is sophie husband?
That dress looks like something Fergie would have worn in her earlier days — she loved her some big, poufy, flowery dresses, barreling around like an Irish retriever.
Sophie looks like a Featherington from Bridgerton. Six grand for that monstrosity. The Fail priced it; the invisible contract is being shredded.
Hideous.
The only thing I like about this ensemble, is the shoes. I think they could work well with a different outfit. The shoes clash with everything so they do so work with the rest of the colour explosion Sofie has going on. The pattern of the dress is an eyesore but the cut is very flattering. Why did Sofie try to accessorize with so many colours? She is wearing yellow, pink and purple. The accessories are so random that they just make a terrible print look worse.
Good….lord…that dress….yikes.
My take on Sophie is that no working royal female in that family is supposed to be prettier or more fashionable than Kate. For years, Kate has all the attention as the “pretty royal”. Kate was supposed to be the second coming of Diana except she’s lazy, so the press played up her looks and fashion. That’s all she had for years and reigned supreme as the “most beautiful”. Then, Meghan came along not only was she beautiful and fashionable but had a good work ethic. Kate couldn’t handle that and turned on her inner the mean girl. Now, she’s back to being the prettiest royal. Sophie had a hand in mistreating Meghan and running her out the country. Sophie knows if she starts getting good press for style and looks Skull and Bones will turn on her, therefore she dresses down. Bea better watch out because she’s getting recognized for her updated fashion thanks to her husband. Kate is going to put a stop to that soon.
Yikes it is. It’s like a bouquet of random flowers exploded all over her dress.