Countess Sophie spent $6000 on a floral dress for Royal Ascot: yikes or fine?

Weirdly, most of the photo agencies we use have not been buying photos from this year’s Royal Ascot. I think that’s because after Day 1, the royal sightings have been pretty sparse. Photo agencies don’t want to buy pics of the Countess of Wessex looking like an extra on Little House on the Prairie. It’s notable that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did not attend Ascot in the first three days (although, as of this writing, it’s possible they could show up today). According to Hello Mag, William and Kate don’t actually like going to Ascot all that much. Which is weird because I remember a number of petty squabbles and lace doily drama about Ascot appearances when Meghan and Harry were around. I think Ascot has also felt more low-key this year because the Queen hasn’t been there.

So, here are photos from Thursday’s Royal Ascot, which was Ladies’ Day. Princess Anne was there along with her husband Tim Laurence. Her daughter Zara Tindall was there, with her bellend husband Mike Tindall. Zara wore a Laura Green dress and a Justine Bradley-Hill hat. I actually think Zara looks the best from Ladies’ Day, although we’re setting the bar pretty low. Zara matched her shoes to the pink buttons on her dress, lol. The Countess of Wessex was also there (she’s gone every day) and she wore a Suzannah dress which retails for £4,950. Are you joking? The price tag for that awful dress is more than $6000?? Anyway, Ascot has been tragique this year.

