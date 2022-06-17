Did Khloe Kardashian get her implants removed or her BBL reversed?

I still remember the moment in 2014 when I suddenly realized that Khloe Kardashian had recently (at that time) gotten full-on oversized ass implants. Khloe was always taller and more athletic/muscular than her sisters but pre-2014, she was never known for having an ass like Kim. Then, out of nowhere, Khloe’s butt was even bigger than Kim’s. Khloe claimed that her newly giant ass was the product of really tough workouts but that was a lie. Granted, she works out a lot. But she also has a plastic surgeon on speed dial and her face and body have been augmented a dozen times over the years.
I bring this up because there were new photos of Khloe out and about this week. She was with her mother and they were doing some promotion for their Hulu reality show. Khloe wore a sleek white halter jumpsuit and it looked pretty good on her. Then people saw the side view and the back view, and some are theorizing that Khloe took out her ass implants?
The “BBL” in this now-viral tweet is “Brazilian Butt Lift.” BBL is a fat transfer as opposed to actual “implants.” I genuinely think Khloe had implants and now she has a BBL though.
Meanwhile, the most recent episode of The Kardashians was all about Khloe finding out that Tristan Thompson got Maralee Nichols pregnant and Khloe was apparently distraught because the first 20 times Tristan cheated on didn’t teach her anything. But it also included Kim speaking to the camera about “trolls” and this is hilarious. Kim is so savage. “Even after he dogged her and embarrassed the sh-t out of her” – lol.
Ok I have a deep visceral hatred for Khloe Kardashian, because I need Nurtec for my migraines — which have now become frequent enough to be considered chronic — but insurance won’t cover it and they cost $1200 for 8 pills, and I would go through that in less than a month. And I keep wondering: ok, but how much would it cost if they didn’t pay Khloe Freaking Kardashian $$$$$ to be in a stupid commercial for them?
(There’s a savings card you can apply for, but for whatever reason, I don’t qualify. My doctor is fighting the insurance company – wish me luck. I get that Khloe probably legitimately has migraines but seeing a famous-for-being-famous person make bank for promoting something I desperately need and can’t get ….)
That stinks. Best of luck to you. I hope your insurance comes through. It makes me so angry that we spend so much on insurance and then it denies needed treatment. That makes no sense.
Relly, can you get your meds via Cost Plus Drug? This is Mark Cuban’s online pharmacy that supposedly offers drugs at-cost (plus a more reasonable mark up). I haven’t tried it but recently read about it and thought it was an interesting idea…good luck. Migraines are the worst
Relly,
Fellow migraine sufferer here. Have you tried a manufacturer’s coupon? If that doesn’t work, give Ubrelvy (rescue med) and Qulipta (daily preventative) a try. Same chemical principle, different brand. Depending on the drug marketing some insurance plans favor one branded drug over another. I encounter this as a provider trying to get one branded antidepressant covered over another, and it’s annoying. Half the time they want to try the other one than what I’m trying to prescribe.
Qulipta and Ubrelvy have been life changing and with a coupon they’re $10 a month. I’ve tried Nurtec and these work better for me, although everyone is different.
Also if you use a smaller independent pharmacy they’re more willing to work on prior authorization and coupons than the bigger pharmacies.
*edit: I see you’ve tried the coupon route which means your insurance is refusing to cover the med at all…I stand by using a smaller pharmacy because the bigger ones don’t give a hoot.
Thank you for posting this! I had a prescription for Ubrelvy but when I went to pick it up I found out that even WITH insurance it would be $900 dollars a month for an 8-pack. I didn’t know about the coupon at the time, but after I brought up the cost with the nurse at my neurologist’s office she mentioned it to me. Now that I know how much of a discount the coupon offers I’ll be sure to request another RX for it.
Have you tried ordering it through cove – the online migraine resource? I couldn’t get my insurance to cover it when my doctor prescribed it but when I went through cove (it’s $30/month for the service but I can pay for it out of my HSA) they were able to get it for me for free.
I get your anger. Nurtec has been the first drug in 25+ years that actually resolves a migraine AND doesn’t have side effects worse than the migraine itself. It’s been an absolute god send. I hope you find a way to get it.
@Relly have you tried taking Ergotomine? They have been a miracle cure for my migraines. They are super cheap with my insurance so if we could figure out a way for me to ship them to you I’d be happy to send them to you for free. Health insurance can be cruel.
I will chip in. This is the US for FFS. We have to grovel and still pay outrageous insurance premiums that don’t cover shit! My husband and I pay $1300 monthly from my teachers retirement. That is a mortgage payment. And my best friend in Holland pays $150 per month! I will gladly help you.
Sarphati, totally! I spend about $1200/month for my husband and son to be covered through my employer. It’s completely insane! My previous plan did everything they could to simply not cover anything. I have a better plan now and so far prescription coverage has been much smoother. The whole thing is insane. Insurance is such a scam.
It’s mind-boggling. We pay under £11 for prescriptions – pretty much any prescription for anything – in the UK. And OTC meds are cheap – 30 pence for paracetamol (tylenol). I’m so sorry that my American sisters have to go through this.
My insurance recently told me the same thing. I’ve been putting off contacting my doctor in order to either fight or or try something else because my chronic migraines and headaches have effectively digressed with every other day Nurtec treatment. That’s 16 per month.
The insurance and pharmaceutical industries are bankrupting Americans across the country. I have health insurance and they nit pick every f#cking procedure I have done, for PARS defect. When my insurance refuses to cover it and I pay OOP, they count that against me, even though I am paying for the entire procedure. They only allow 4 per year and the injections don’t last 3 weeks, so I am bedridden for the remaining period.
I became familiar with insurance/pharmaceutical companies pay base with bonuses head-honchos. Those like BC/BS, Untied, and the pharmaceutical companies related to issues with the general HC, rake in 7 figure salaries with millions of dollars in bonuses as well.
As for the line that Pharmaceutical companies that declare costs are higher for research purposes is also BS. They are not investing in new research as the majority has already been established, except for forms of cancer, Alzheimer’s and a myriad of other ongoing health issues.
Nurtec is magic as far as I’m concerned. I use it for onset migraines but take a monthly injection for prevention called Aimovig. It has a manufacturer coupon as well. This combo is the first thing that has worked with almost no side effects. Mine got so bad I took Topamax for years. The side effects got bad enough I couldn’t do it anymore.
Blame the politicians of both parties that are sold outs for Big Pharma. Same meds are usually a lot cheaper in other countries.
Yup!!! They have their little team of leeches speaking into their ears to maintain their massive profits!! I think lobbyist should be banned!!
Really? Because Nancy Pelosi has a prescription drug bill forever that would contain prices but the Senate under Mitch McConnell would never even take it up. And the Dems also plan to let Medicare negotiate drug prices as part of the BBB, so if we elect more Dem senators, that will happen. But sure, both sides.
All pharmaceutical companies have programs to get their medication to the people who really need it. Just contact them and there is a form to fill out and you may have to get your doctor to sign off but they should just ship the medication directly to you. My mother was on a drug prior to her death that was 3K a month and Pfizer sent it directly to her at no charge after we jump through a few hoops.
I hope you’re in a state or area where psilocybin is or might be available!
It’s a cheap and incredibly effective wonder of nature for headaches and migraines.
This is the first (and last) episode of a Kardashians show I have watched, but I literally LOLd at Kim saying that!! Like, girl!! That’s not a good thing! She stayed with someone who said, through his actions, over and over “I do not care about you.” I don’t think Kim realizes how much she told the truth in that comment…just not the truth she meant to tell.
All that being said, Khloe looks amazing in this outfit and I like her new proportions a lot. Good for her.
She looks good. This is what unlimited $$ for surgical enhancements looks like. I notice the edges of her white jumpsuit are grimy already from the spray tan. She’ll probably never wear it again, so whatevs for her, right? She’s not paying for the dry cleaning.
Amen. There is that saying, you’re not ugly, you’re just poor. I hate that saying because we are beautiful without these ridiculous “enhancements”. But they also set up this unreasonable expectation for the younger followers.
Wow I think she actually looks great. Granted I can’t see her botched rhinoplasty well, but she looks fit, toned, and healthy. This suits her better. There are all kinds of beauty, but I hope we can agree that the fake ass BBL look isn’t beautiful on anyone. To be clear – that kind of curvy shape is beautiful when you come by it naturally. When you don’t it’s just so obvious and off-putting.
Fit, toned, and healthy…? Sorry, I don’t see that at all. This woman is really, really thin. You can clearly see her ribs sticking out and the only reason she appears to be ‘curvy’ is because she has breast and butt implants (which you can clearly see in that suit).
Also, the photos of her circa 2014 make it so obvious how much plastic surgery she’s had. It’s insane. She looks like a totally different person.
Oh I didn’t mean she looks “curvy” now at all, I was contrasting to her exaggerated shape before. I don’t think she has butt implants now- the side profile is very flat with barely any slope at all. I think the jumpsuit might just be flattering from the back?
I think she clearly has muscles in her arms and back. I try not to diagnose people with disordered eating (not saying you did at all) but she doesn’t look like she is in dangerously poor health to me, but of course I could be wrong.
She’s clearly disordered. You don’t need to see these photos to know.
And this is the problem, all these people saying she looks good. I know this look, this is starving yourself and working out like crazy.
I called it last year, the new body trend is 90’s heroin chic. Skin and bones. So sad we never really learn, just fluctuate between trends.
Khloe does not look healthy. She looks like she’s constantly thinking about her weight. That’s what she looks like. This is not her healthy weight. Don’t be fooled. Losing weight and becoming skinnet does not equal healthy.
She reminds me of Taylor Swifts skinny unhealthy period.
I hope this puts an end to the whole big fake butt trend.
Oh guys she stopped “doing lunges!” Nothing to see here. Lol. She looks better than she has in a while, though.
Agreed!
so much better! And like Kim she had breast implants removed or replaced with smaller and ass removed…
Yes, she obviously reversed it/took it all out, but at this point, she has no choice. She MUST constantly be doing plastic surgery, and she was out of space going bigger. The pendulum swung the other way; it was only a matter of time.
Also, both she and Kim are clearly in a 90s skinny phase. I bet Khloe is *dying* over those visible ribs. What a miserable life that must be to nearing 40 and eating in a way to stay 30-40lbs smaller than your natural weight.
Those ribs worry me too. She is very, very thin.
Both are smaller than I ever thought possible. They must be starving.
And I suspect they find it totally worth it. They’re Lindsay Lohan in 2009, complete with sideboob and ribcage. Oh the attention they will get!
I, on the other hand, am stuck on a conference call and can’t stop (mentally) whining about needing a snaaaaaack. I’d never make it as a celeb. I don’t care nearly enough about anything to be starving all the time.
Thank god she got them removed. I assume common sense somehow prevailed. A truly miraculous feat considering that family being near her 24/7.
Black and every other culture is an aesthetic to KK so they change their bodies they way so change decor.. Coastal or Scandi. When you see Kylie get rid of hers, she is moving on from rappers. I wonder about the kids? Is having black kids an aesthetic too?
Yes having mixed race kids is “In” you would be disgusted to hear how some white women fetishize mix race children.
I thought Kim had her’s removed/reduced when I saw her at the Met gala. I guess they’re over that look now?
I have no sympathy about her need to reform a cheating man with no intention of being reformed. But I do feel a little bad for her growing up in the shadow of her petite sisters who morphed into living sex dolls while she struggled with her body issues in the public eye.
and the glaring obviousness that she only shares half their DNA…and it’s not the Kardashian half.
I don’t follow them closely enough to know — do they deny OJ’s paternity or just not mention it?
@Ang
Not OJ he not the father, I do believe her father is the hairdresser guy.
Is the hairdresser the guy that looks just like Khloe?
ETA: Google Alex Roldan to see pics.
Wow I never saw the hairdresser. I would believe that before I believed it was OJ
It’s 100% Alex Roldan. This is one of the only issues I will take a firm position on on this blog. Khloe’s father is Alex Roldan. Bible. Loooooook at him! Plus, Kris admitted to having an affair with him. I believe she and Khloe came to some kind of understanding that they will both go to their graves without admitting this. I also believe Khloe learned this sometime in her childhood, and it contributed to her distain for her mother and her rebelliousness and her inferiority complex, because I also believe she idolized Robert Kardashian. I also believe Robert Kardashian loved Khloe like his own.
@K – I’m no expert on this so someone can correct me, but my understanding is that a woman’s legal husband is legally the father of a child born into that marriage, regardless of DNA, so Robert Kardashian is Khloe’s father and she has every right to his last name. But yeah in a family where looks are *everything* the fact that her different DNA is visible to the world has got to be painful.
I 100% feel bad for her for that as well. Also, all the rumors about her not being her fathers biological child because of how different she looks from her sisters? That adds another really awful layer to her body image issues I imagine.
Tristan turned around and trolled KK in Drake’s latest video.
I hope she’s eating. She needs to be healthy for herself and her daughter. She looks better here than I’ve seen her in a while. She has those horrific talons though.
I think the Kardashians are over their black exploitation phase and will all start dating white guys while probably throwing insults on their past relationships. They are users as a family and they are in the “Pete” phase. So look for Khloe to date Scott or something similar
Yeah, as people have said, they are definitely in their “white women” phase now.
Yes they are. Kendall just broke up with her basketball player, watch this space her next boyfriend will be white. They are all very wealth now, so its time to move on to Pete, Travis etc. a new set of vulnerable men that fit right into their Hulu Scam.
It’s because Kourtney got so much attention for her relationship with Travis. She was always the only one with out the butt and her fake boobs were the only normal looking ones. When they say how much attention she was getting, they Kim and Khloe both started to trim down their exaggerated curves and looking at white men. Funny that Kim called Kortney the least interesting sister, and now they are trying to emulate her.
I had not thought of this before but wow! I remember def thinking Kim was trying to date Pete so she could try and jump in on the publicity that Kourtney and Travis were getting as a couple AND because their friendship with Fox & MGK.
There were the pictures at the park that showed Kim’s but was suddenly MUCH more normal around the same time. Now I absolutely think theres a connection.
I think kourtney really came into her own when she started dating Travis. She’s the only sister (and maybe Kendall) who don’t follow Kim’s lead and cosplay all her procedures and style. Kim clearly saw all the attention kourtney and megan fox were getting with their punk bad boy boyfs and decided she wants a piece of the action.
Am I seeing things or does her upper back have the liposuction telltale signs of grooves?
Kaiser, this would be even better if you put up a few archival photos of the ass of lies™ ‘cos I agree, she got those gross implants taken out.
I refer to the whole family as the Ass of Lies family now thanks to Kaiser! It’s a brilliant phrase!
It’s very clear to me that the KTrash are now obsessed with getting very, very thin. They are about to usher in a whole new way to look. I foresee a huge uptick in eating disorders and liposuction. Wd are heading back into counting rib bones and collar bones as badges of beauty. Between these aholes and Emma Thompsons heartbreaking view of herself I am officially depressed.
@K I had seen recently on Kim K’s Instagram, she was starting to look very thin. I never want to body shame anyone (I am a recovered anorexic, look over two decades to recover from that!). However, I am furious at the way the Kardashians promote such unrealistic beauty standards, especially to their (mostly) young followers!! They claim it is all “diet and exercise”, when we can all see they use plastic surgery, photoshop and other things to drastically alter their appearance. And NOW? Kim claiming she lost 16 lbs., to get into this Marilyn Monroe dress in 3 weeks (not exactly a healthy message, sorry), and both Kim and Khloe are definitely looking more on the slender side, versus the more voluptuous figures they were known for. More than likely, they will lie about their appearances, once again.
I can definitely see your point, in an increase in disordered eating, body dysmorphia, and eating disorders, as these a**holes have amassed MILLIONS and MILLIONS of followers!!!
I have suffered with anorexia and bulimia since the age of 10 .I know where you are coming from. I always worry about our girls and women and how they feel…
I don’t know anything about BBLs or fat transfers, but I worked in the Cleveland arena where Tristan Thompson played for the Cavaliers. Ms. Kardasian’s derrière was legendary, as when she would enter the doors to the players’ family area deep in the arena, her butt would follow two minutes later. There was no way it was real. I think she looks pretty too, and I hope she moves on from the shame and pain this man caused her.
@K I am sorry to hear you have suffered from the same thing ((hugs))
That is my concern too, truly. The young girls/impressionable women who follow them. I KNOW better, but I went through two decades of intensive psychotherapy. My self-worth isn’t tied to what I look like in the mirror.
are we… just…. not gonna talk about how thin she’s gotten? i’m not an expert and i don’t wanna armchair diagnose but uhhh it seems like something may not be right.
Imagine exactly! Giving me Taylor Swift skinny-days-flash backs.
I think it’s maybe a smaller implant? I saw the movie Old recently and thought of the Kardashians immediately, the plastic surgery as they get older is going to be a real trip.
She’s morphing herself back into a white woman.
I’m curious if she is all scarred up from those ass surgeries or is the skin stretched out? Doing this kind of excessive trauma to your body is not healthy and this can’t age well!
They say that heroin chic, the 2014 tumblr girl aesthetic is coming back…
I called it back early last year on this page. 100% it’s the new trend..
Kaiser, love you but no one does butt implants. It’s not a thing. Everyone who gets their butt done does BBL with fat transfer. None of these women have had butt implants. It’s always been fat injected from other parts of their body. Likely she had it reduced but definitely didn’t remove implants.
Sounds like the argument their features are due to contouring makeup and nothing else…
@C
She’s right though! Everyone who wants a bigger butt does BBLs now instead of implants.
After researching and seeing images I cannot unsee I guess I stand corrected, lol.
But I feel like in the past the Kardashians may have gotten implants? Whatever. This is all bizarre.
Reduced not removed. She’s super skinny now and the gigantic butt and boobs made her looked weird.
She looks like Denise Richards.
Kloe looks good here! Kim looks crazy fake in that video
Not really. But seriously, butt implants aren’t a thing. The girls get BBLs, which is fat transfer. I know many women who’ve done it,
Butt implants are 100% a thing! Kardashian might not have them, but it’s still a thing. A few big influencers from my home country has admitted to having them. And you can see it.
I thought BBL= Big Butt of Lies
She looks great here! It’s crazy how long it took her to officially shut the door on a relationship with Tristan. She bent over backwards trying to stay with him for her daughter, but he is definitely not worth it. I hope she finds someone who treats her really well, she’s had a tough time.
I dont doubt she would have prefered to be with the father of her child. But i feel she clung on to that man for her own reasons. She comes from a family of strong independant women that are no longer with their co-parenters. She just couldnt give him up,i think going after ballers and rappers did something for her self esteem. She knows they wouldnt have looked at her at original self without fame and money.
That clip of Kim “defending”’Khloe is her just repeatedly putting Khloe down. This family. Mygawd.
She does look like a completely different person but she looks really pretty. She kind of looks like Jennifer Garner in some shots – like in Alias if she wears a blonde wig.
This is exactly what I was about to comment! Sydney Bristow realness lol. I was thinking I was crazy because no one else was commenting on it.
I honestly love the jumpsuit. It’s cute, timeless and flattering. I look terrible in white but I want this in another color. Her nails are too long for my taste but otherwise I think she looks great.
Khloe has been losing weight for months now. She actually looks toned. This is the reason Kim “lost” weight too. She was jealous Khloe was getting some attention. Just like she was jealous of Kourtney and therefore had to get a skinny white dude of her own. She can’t stand any woman getting more attention than her. Jeez guys don’t you know, curves are out? Being a skinny blonde lady is all the rage ! LOL insane.
Check out PMK in the background of the first photo. WTF is happening there? Is that a sleeveless blazer with ruffled arm covers??? Good lord.
I like the jumpsuit on Khloe.
All the sad lemmings who got surgeries to emulate the Kartrashians are going to have a hard time “keeping up”, now that the klan is going for a new and streamlined aesthetic.
I wish I knew what she is really doing to look this good. I look like her before pictures
Lol to the old Pinocchio butt. Goodbye!
The KKKlan has long been implicitly known for their body extremism, however fake: massive arse, inflated lips, hip-length hair, etc. etc. None of this is real, and they change constantly to maintain attention.
The current Khloe v. 13.0 is just the next iteration – now she’s going to be super skinny and find some way to monetize that, rather than admit that money – and only money – was behind all previous versions too.
My guess is the KKKlan realized their shiny newness is losing interest so they’re doing everything in their power to cling (buy their way) to relevance.
So is the beginning of the end of BBLs? I hope so, but I prefer the curvy look to the skinny rib cage look of the 90s.
I can’t believe khloe is this skinny, he ass looks better but the rest looks way too thin. And how exactly are she and Kim gonna explain what happened to their ass’s, cos they never fess up to their cosmetic procedures. I wonder what Kylie will do with her ass. Kylies whole influencer look is starting to look very dated now.
I think Kylie’s getting ready to introduce a new body too. She said something recently about being in pain since giving birth. The Kardashian/Jenner clan never brings a personal issue to the table unless 1) they’re preemptively laying down a cover story for a sudden change they’re about to intro, or 2) they’re ready to cash in on product to “fix” the issue (i.e.: Kendall talking about her bad skin the suddenly having a proactiv partnership).
They will use the curiosity ,speculation,and accusations of plastic surgery as another way to keep all the focus on them. The Khartrashians are energy vampires.
Make it make sense, please! A couple of weeks ago Khloe was photographed on a pap stroll at the docks during her sister’s European wedding to Travis Barker and she looked (proportionately) very different. Was she wearing prosthetics? She hasn’t had enough time in the interim to have anything removed (implants) or readjusted (BBL) and look like she does today.
She def looks better without the big bum BUT it’s an insult to everyone’s intelligence denying she ever got surgery lmao LIKE its so obvious like like like like crazy obvious LIKE
Why do so many people (particularly women) care so much about the “work” Khole Kardashian has had done? Plastic surgery is synonymous with status. How is this different than Jay Leno having 100 fancy cars? No one says a thing about how men show off their wealth.
What? The Kardashians get these procedures and claim it’s all totally natural and then hock a bunch of ineffective and sometimes dangerous products telling people that’s how they can achieve the same look. How is owning cars similar to that?
Exactly!!! and Thank you.
Expect to see Tristan dating 23 different women shortly from Drakes video
All I could do is laff loudly, hilarious!!
My pooches left the room quietly, they look tired of me, LOL!
Posh Spice rocked this look around 2002.
Kim’s butt and hips look smaller these days, too. I think both Kim and Khloe have downsized recently. Their bodies look more natural than before.