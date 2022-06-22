Duchess Kate ‘sent a message’ to Prince Harry to get in touch with William?

The only surprising thing about Prince William’s 40th birthday extravaganza is that he didn’t do/release any birthday portraits. His wife arranged for an Italian fashion photographer to take keen birthday portraits for her birthday, did William not want the same? It would have been the perfect excuse for William to dress up in one of his military uniforms, with all of his medals, and look imperial or something. Instead, William apparently spent his birthday “privately” with his family, I guess that means Kate and the kids. In Norfolk, that would be my guess. William did post a thank you to his fans:
No one knows if one of those birthday messages was from William’s brother, Prince Harry. Considering William commissioned a dozen “William-at-40” articles, all of which led with William gaslighting Harry over their falling out, it is doubtful that Harry got in touch. Now “sources” claim that Kate got a message to Harry, telling him to contact William?
Despite well wishes and congratulations from other members of the royal firm, the rift between the two royal brothers appears to be ongoing. A royal source said Kate has been trying to encourage the two brothers to settle their differences as the Duke turns 40, saying that she believed it would be the “best birthday gift ever”.
A source close to the family told Closer that the Duchess has been feeling nostalgic on her husband’s birthday especially since she marked his 30th in 2012 with a special trip to Wales where Prince Harry and William spent great time bonding.
The insider said Kate had even “quietly sent a message” to Harry and that it would mean a lot to William if he made some type of contact on his big day. They said: “Kate’s a wonderful diplomat and an eternal optimist. It’s her firm belief that one day Harry will snap out of his trance and be his own man. If she can somehow get the boys to make peace – even temporarily – it would be the greatest birthday gift William could wish for.”
[From The Daily Express]
“It’s her firm belief that one day Harry will snap out of his trance and be his own man…” That’s literally why he moved to California, Kate. He snapped out of the royal haze and understood that the Firm was colluding with the British media to kill his wife. This “be his own man” sh-t is just part and parcel of the British-media narrative that Harry is henpecked and controlled by Meghan, even though he’s made it abundantly clear that he’s making these decisions himself. Anyway, I doubt all of this – I doubt Kate even tried to get in touch, I doubt she had Harry’s number and I doubt Harry would contact William directly. What a fail from the Keen Linchpin Peacemaker.
Even if Harry was anything more to Kate than polite for public appearances, he will never forget how Kate bullied his wife and enabled her husband to do the same. I imagine any “note” from Kate to Harry to “contact William” would result in a restraining order, it would for me. She can’t make peace to save her life, for anyone.
Kate has zero influence on Harry. She’s a racist and a liar.
Sure, Kate
Sent a “note”? I thought mail service in the UK was so bad it takes six months to be delivered? Isn’t that what happened to Williams ” letter”? That’s what certain UK peeps tried to tell us. I guess Kate must have mailed it at Christmas.
I agree. And the photo choices for this post are perfect. I think they truly did get along, and Kate chose to stand by her husband I’m sure, and didn’t support Harry at all once he found a partner. I think she feels regret. I saw it on her face when she looked back to see them in the church during the jubbly. I think they both feel regret but would never admit it, so it’s dig the heels in and move forward with their regularly scheduled programming. (putting everyone else down to make yourself seem better.)
PS: Dont’ get me wrong, I think Kate isn’t a nice person because a nice person would have reached out to help a family member.. but I do think she does what William wants (demands) a lot of the time, in order to keep her own standing and position in tact.
She doesn’t regret her own behavior, she’s mad that they dared to drop the rope.
I agree Wall of Fire. The fact that her uncle goes after Harry on the regular tells me she is as deep into this as William, maybe even more than William. Even before the crying story there were stories about what jewelry Meghan could wear vs. Kate and how William went to Angela Kelly to make sure she wore none of Diana’s POW jewelry. I doubt if William cared or even knew which jewelry Diana wore but I bet Kate and CarolE knew. There were also stories about how Kate buddies up to Angela to get access to the jewels. So Kate is a major player in this.
Also, how William and probably Kate, excluded Meghan (who was then fiancee of Harry) to a memorial to Diana.
I don’t believe a word of this. If Kate were trying to facilitate peace, she’d have cast a smile in the Sussex’s direction during the jubbly or maybe even have dropped by Lili’s b’day picnic.
Or maybe even have dropped by Lili’s b’day picnic.– It’s bad form to show up to places where you weren’t invited. I don’t believe they were invited and that they were kept separated at the requests from both sides. Why would they want Kate in their house without an apology first?
K could have asked for an invite for her kids to meet their cousin as a beginning overture..
Kate is no diplomat she could have denied the crying story for one thing
@tuille
A “beginning overture” would be bulliam telling his minions in KP and the shidtrags to STOP disparaging his brother and his brother’s wife.
But first, bulliam would have to apologize publicly to M for the smear campaign he engineered against her and apologize publicly for the monumental betrayal of his brother, Prince Harry.
But we all know that the royal family, from the queen on down do not so apologies. Their advisors advice against it. As H said, the queen has been badly advised.
Lol, I just posted the same thing below.
She’d also communicate privately. This is so stupid. Only the desperate would buy it.
Nope. Here’s hoping H&M keep the Cambridge kids far, far away from Archie and Lili. George and Charlotte have very likely heard some ugly racist things about their cousins and from my personal experiences, they aren’t too young to say something truly horrid to Archie. Kids learn by watching their parents and W&C are unrepentant, relentless bigots.
This dismaying public desire for the cousins to know each other skirts the issues of racism. It also shows that many people don’t seem to understand the terrible impact of white children being hateful to children of color. Archie and Lili are innocent toddlers and don’t deserve to be exposed to the inevitable this young. I’m quite confident that H&M will shelter them from their seething uncle and devious aunt as long as possible, if not permanently.
People who talk about the cousins knowing each other don’t care about the kids knowing each other. People just want more pics of Archie and Lili to dissect and use to say Meghan’s not really their mother and other abusive garbage. Or a shot of the Cambridge kids biting or kicking one of the Sussex kids and they can say how “cute” it is and how it “served them right”.
Harry himself said it about William – “he’s got his kids and I’ve got mine.”
I get along fabulously with my cousins. They’re my go-to people for everything. There are age differences between us, but we’re all close.
Why were we raised close and remain close? Because our parents loved each other. There were no sets of parents deliberately briefing against another set (or however briefing goes in a non famous pre social media family, lol, but they didn’t do that). There was mutual respect all around. ALSO I am super close to my godparents’ children..they are not blood related but my godfather was my father’s best friend (both deceased). Family by CHOICE is just as if not more important than strands of DNA
The Cambridges are incapable of fostering this kind of example and environment. The Sussexes will have enough cousins (children of family friends).
I absolutely agree that child learn from their parents, my bi racial daughter is lighter than Meghan, if you look at her you wouldn’t be able to tell she’s bi, a little girl in her class told her she should give her and her friends a pass to call her the N word since she a lighter version of them. My child was upset, I told no you never let anyone call you out your name but don’t hold it against the child she learned it from an adult ( parents) these 10 &11 year olds. So no ask evil and non supportive Khate is I would not let her around my kids.she only want Harry home because he’s the only one that took up time with her. Anyone else noticed that Kate has no girlfriends
The Sussex kids can do the Mexican thing for cousins. My mom’s friends are my tias (aunts), and their children are my primos (cousins). I have tias I honestly didn’t know weren’t related to me by blood or marriage until I was a teenager. Doesn’t matter — I love them dearly, and their children are also precious to me, and some of my closest friends. I can see Archie and Lili bonding with Serena Williams’s kiddies, or Misan Harrison’s kids, Nacho Figueras’s kids, or many others. They don’t need the Cambs.
@ Elnora Bowden, my heart is breaking for your daughter. This is such an insulting and disrespectful word that should never be spoken. Racism is taught, same as physical and abuse. Our children learn from their parents. Children aren’t born racist, it’s a reflection of their upbringing.
Yes, I agree that H &M have no intention of allowing their children to interact. Why should they? They have shown the world who they truly are.
As for CopyKeen making a gesture to Harry is pure lies!!! This utter BS is nothing but sanctioned purely by CopyKeen to earn her brownie points in the PR department, nothing more!
If I remember right, when Meghan first had Archie and brought him to the polo grounds to watch Harry and William’s family was there watching too, George and Charlotte were ignoring him just like their mother was doing to Meghan. Except for a few stink faced looks at their cousin like “what’s that baby? what’s it doing here?!” Like they were already looking down their noses at him. (You can google the photos, it’s hard to describe the exact looks.) So yes I think that process of conditioning them to react poorly to the H&M kids has long been underway and already ingrained.
There’s a sweet story in WaPo about a public school teacher who always keeps an extra chair in his classroom.
The reason why is so sad … when he was little (7-8) he showed up at classmate’s birthday party with another classmate (who was black) The birthday boy’s mother (who was white) told him he could stay, but the other boy couldn’t… because there “weren’t enough chairs”. He offered to sit on the floor to free up a chair and she refused; they gave her the gifts they were carrying and left, and started crying because WTF. His mom took them both for ice cream. He always always remembers how awful it felt to see that bigotry and injustice and how his friend felt. So as a adult and teacher, he uses the extra chair, and that story, to teach about racism, cruelty and that no child should ever be turned away.
Kids absolutely absorb when people are being sh***y, even if they are “too young”. The further the Suxxexes keep their kids away from bigots the better, no matter who those bigots happen to be.
I was not surprised that they didn’t send the kids (or at least Louis) to Lili’s birthday party.
Didn’t these BM reporters just say a few weeks ago that Kate is William’s closest confidante and that he trusts her so much and they confide in each other (while watching TV or something)? Then, surely the person whose behavior she’d have the most influence over would be her own husband’s, who we’re constantly told lives with her. How ridiculous are they that they want us to believe that Kate neglects speaking to her own husband to go directly to someone she’s only seen once or twice this year, who also lives on a different continent? I don’t get it.
She just had to get her I’m the peacemaker narrative off somehow. That’s why she looked disappointed they weren’t sitting near them at church.
Even on her husband’s 40th birthday, she is trying to make this about her. She has no shame
She can’t help herself. You’d have to comprehend people outside of your own opinions mattering and I do not believe she can.
If Kate were such a great diplomat none of this would have happened to begin with. What a stupid narrative.
Bingo.
If they wanted to speak to each other, they would. I think Harry is happier living his own live with out them and William is bitter that Harry is happier living his own life without them. They want no parts of each other. Try again Kate….
I would be surprised if H&M even sent a card. If they did, you know The Egg would have it plastered all over the tabs and crowing about H&M are “trying to crawl/worm their way “back in” to the RF” bullsh!t.
@ Jan90067, you are spot on!!! Bitter Brother would certainly have it splashed across all of the CW countries, far and wide!!!! Nothing would please Bitter Brother than to twist the narrative as the one that was the actual “victim” of their colossal breakdown.
Bitter Brother is desperate for validation that he was only acting on the defense of his brother.
Didn’t Meghan send something to Kate for her birthday? I would imagine Meghan does send gifts and it wouldn’t be in their best interest to show the Sussex taking the moral high ground.
Kate can’t even get her own husband to be into her, nice try Carole. Kate can’t make a decision to save her life, one day she’s in a Diana costume at Ascot and her next outing she’s in Meghan’s.
Kate couldn’t even run her own household. Reports were Carole ran the Anmer Hall household for over a year. Kate couldn’t organize her own staff.
She needs to send a message to Duchess Meghan apologizing and begging her forgiveness for the bullsh*t she put her through. The gall.
And she should realize that Harry isn’t in a trance, that’s called love and respect for his partner. We know that she’s never experienced such a thing.
@ girl_ninja, yes! CopyKeen hasn’t a clue what a loving relationship between and husband and wife should be. It makes me wonder why she settled on Bitter Brother IF she had an amazing parents to learn from. I know that is was ALL orchestrated by her manipulative mother but there has to be some self respect to walk away from a vile lifestyle to consider marrying a man like Bitter Brother, even with ALL of the pretty shiny attributes that come from said marriage.
I’ll have things that didnt happen for a thousand, Alex. (Or I guess Mayim at this point.)
I suppose they think that no one saw the nasty face she pulled at the St Paul’s service. That was not the look of a peacemaker.
Omg the gaslighting. They’re worse than an abusive ex! My family is the same way, if I don’t do what they want and dont tolerate their disrespect, then Im crazy & unhappy.
Yep, the gaslighting and abuse. Also the sexism and misogyny of the assumption that Harry is unable to be his own man whilst being in a relationship with his wife.
That’s the message the Midds always push. Basically, she’s also saying that Will is henpecked and that she makes all of the decisions and he is inept. They project that onto M&H because misogynoir. But all of Keens stories from camp Midd are about how weak Billyboy is and how he needs everyone else to support him.
I also very much doubt Kate sent a message to Harry to get in touch with William again, It sounds like the British Tabloids are trying to pedestal Kate into a Saint by having her play peacekeeper, why would Harry want anything to do with Wills and Kate when they stabbed him in the back? I only see Harry and maybe Meghan return to the UK for The Queen’s funeral, and after that go no contact
Yeah I don’t trust anything from closer. The “insider” feels like another royal reporter making sht up to platform Kate and disparage Harry and Meghan.
More creating news instead of reporting it.
These people can’t even strike a conciliatory tone without slipping in a passive aggressive dig. To quote Sam Wilson from Falcon and the Winter Soldier “It’s always that last line.”
Too funny, it’s like the Jubbly never happened. Like H&M weren’t right there in London just a couple of weeks ago. No need for Kate to pass Harry a note behind the teacher’s back – she could have just smiled in his direction during the ceremony at St. Paul’s, instead of looking like she’d smelled a bad oyster. Ah, but Harry is in a trance – he should come back to the RF, alone, and be his “own man” by doing all of his brother’s s**t work.
Yes, it can’t be real love because Meghan is not worthy, it must be a trance or a phase.
Either at the Jubbly or during William and Harry’s frequent Facebook talks we hear about. Can the BM not keep track of their narratives?
Kate is a wonderful diplomat…for racist gaslighting. And that’s all that might possibly be true about this. Oh and the part about poor Harry being in a trance, hypnotized by Meghan. Uh-huh.
Yeah, it’s Opposite Day again, when Kate was always in a trance in Harry’s presence. Such a smitten kitten around him, these photos are the proof.
The thank you tweet for a polite birthday card was enough.
Clearly Kate cannot “deal with Harry as his own man” is what started this latest discomfort leading to SPACE.
If she is so concerned about the dysfunction being experienced by the Sussexes, she is in a unique position to do something positive about it.
First, adhere to the dictum “To thine own self, be true”
Seek therapy to deal with insecurity.
Forgive yourself for your shameless successful hunt – enjoy your trophy do not imprison nor manipulate him.
Be honest and apologize for all the hurt you have caused.
Why collude with the tabloid press?
Stop trying to be a better version of Meghan.
Just be.
Most importantly, mind your own business.
Adhering to these conditions will ensure that you are no longer part of the problem.
How many times is she going to keep shoving this peacemaker narrative down our throats? She failed at the funeral, she failed at the statue unveiling and she most certainly failed at the Jubbly. Nobody is buying the spoilt goods you’re selling, Kate. You have no control over your wandering husband (who hates your guts) and you have no control over Harry. Kate is seriously in the Fatal Attraction stage of her life now. Unhinged.
LOL When you line up all those pics of Kate making googly eyes at Harry they are so funny.
+1! She’s always crushed on Harry.
Kaiser’s photo game is on point again!
I hope Harry absolutely scorches her in his memoir. That’s all I’m hoping for, that he ignores everyone else and just lets Kate have it. It would be absolutely perfect, really trash this Stepford Svengali branding she loves to push.
It would be so much more satisfying if he blanks her.
I think he’s going to blank all of them or mention them only in passing. They’ll be big mad about that also.”How dare he act like we don’t exist!!!!”
You’re right Lizzbert. It would be great if he heaps praise onto Diana, and then people outside the RF who had a positive impact upon him such as fellow soldiers, friends, mentors, etc. Blank the Hatebridges, blank his father, blank the f*cking queen who has done so little for him.
my feeling on this is Kate is central to the troubles between the brothers, and probably didn’t expect it to get this far, She unleashed her hubby an her Cronies on Meghan and its come to bite her in the butt. because they didn’t expect Harry would up and leave and be thriving
I’ve thought that for a while – she and her mother started it by triggering William and it all spiralled from there. Khate and her mother have a long history of interfering in Harry’s relationships – remember she told Chelsy to get used to the cheating, the stories comparing Khate as the studious bookworm and Chelsy the party animal (the reserve was true); and then its alleged she had a list of suitable brides for Harry when she and Cain first got married. The Meds interfered in those relationships for their own gain – usually to embiggen Khate. They have always leaked stories to the press about Harry’s personal life.
That suitable wives sh*t is bonkers. She probably crafted a list of women who would be “discrete” (like Khate), when Harry stepped out on the wife to sleep with Khate. Khate really wanted/wants to sleep with Harry, or at the very least, to craft the narrative that Harry is in love with her. Every family involved in this is way more messed up than any of us could imagine.
Yeah, I think its the latter for Harry and Kate – meaning, I think she wants the narrative out there that Harry is in love with her. I don’t think she actually has a crush on him or whatever (she’s maybe always surprised when he treated her with respect though), but I do think she wants the public to think that Harry has a crush on her. Her fans gobble that shit up.
@DU – I think your theory has some merit. We know that there were issues with William and Harry before the marriage (whether it was about work, family roles, or his relationship with Meghan), but we also know that the incident between Kate and Meghan and the tears happened before the wedding. William seemed to pull it together at the wedding. He actually looked happy when he and Harry were out greeting the onlookers before the wedding, and there’s a picture Sussex royal released for their one year anniversary of William and Harry heading down the stairs together, and for some reason I don’t feel like that would have been released if the relationship was completely sour by that point. I also always come back to William saying to Harry at the ceremony that they should stand up for Doria as she came down the aisle – maybe that was all for the optics, but it still had an element of respect to it.
Kate, OTOH, could not pull it together for the wedding. She looked sour in the pictures, she dressed passive aggressively, etc. We know that something changed after the Oceania tour and that one of the first leaks was the crying story, which I have always thought came either from Carole or from Kate herself.
I want to be clear with what I’m saying, in that I am not absolving William and laying the blame at Kate’s feet for the past 4 years of mess and drama from KP. William was clearly threatened by H&M’s personality and he sought to destroy it, and he also benefited from the smears being used as a distraction from his affair.
But I do think Kate had a bigger role in this than many realize, she’s the one who benefited the most from the smear campaign – she’s the lynchpin, she’s the peacemaker, she’s the steel marshmallow, she’s the kingmaker, the top CEO, the one upon whose shoulders the future of the monarchy rest – and all that talk started post Meghan. William’s just full of rage and entitlement and petulance. He looks worse as a result of Sussexit I think, but Kate looks better (to the average watcher.) I think if/when the full story of what happens ever comes out, it will be interesting to see what role Kate and her family played.
I am so tired of women being blamed for relationships between 2 men (i.e., Yoko). Men have agency over their own relationships, especially with brothers. While I agree Kate must have been horrible, she could only be that way with William’s permission. Kate was not behind the “that woman”, “she”s a sociopath” and other comments. Those were from Will.
William is the one that feels he is deserved an apology because Harry said someone in the family is a racist. William continues to brief against his brother and wife.
I believe it has always been a lie that the 2 were close brothers. I don’t ever recall in the younger years either one hanging out much with each other or talking about how close they are. They partied together, that was it. William has been putting down his brother is speeches and jokes long before Kate or Meghan.
The Royal Machine raises spoilt entitled horribly out of touch people. I have said this before but the only thing that has saved Harry from becoming like them was his exposure to real people and problems in the military and being treated like the boy under the stairs from the BRF. Suffering seems to be the only way wealthy men can show empathy with out great effort on the part of parents.
@ecsmom – I completely agree with you that I don’t like to blame women for the relationship between two men, and I’m with you on the Yoko reference.
But, Kate still has agency. Saying “she could have only been that way with William’s permission” removes all agency from her. Do you think William told her to make Meghan cry at that dress fitting? Or to be passive aggressive at the Sussex wedding? etc
No one here is excusing William by ANY means. We’re just saying that it may be that Kate’s role in this has been understated and that maybe the grace that people are extending her because “she can only act with William’s permission” isn’t entirely warranted.
@ecsmom: Frankly it’s VERY tiresome for people to keep acting like Kate has no agency of her own or needs William’s say-so for everything when we’ve seen plenty of evidence that this is NOT the case.
No one told Kate to be a bitch to Meghan pre-wedding. That was all her. No one told Kate to act like a sullen brat at the wedding, right down to the grimace in the wedding photo (so unlike her, who can summon a hyena grin at will). I’m quite sure that William didn’t tell her to “phase out” Rose; indeed, from what we’ve heard, it was the other way around, and that stirred up a hornet’s nest that they still haven’t managed to completely shake to this day. Just think, if Kate didn’t demand that of William and try to throw her weight around in their social circle, Rose Hanbury’s name would remain as lowkey in the media as it was pre-2019. This doesn’t sound like a woman without agency.
And may I add that it’s been said in the Times that Kate NEVER liked Meghan, never gave her a chance. That wasn’t William telling her to feel and act like that; that was ALL Kate.
Kate was being prickly with Meghan from the outset and her behaviour during the wedding was obvious. William did not act out like kate at the wedding. It is more likely he started to get upset when the Oceania tour went very well for H and M and he got jealous. It is also around that time that the false crying story was published, and that falls on kate. She knew what really happened and that she had sent flowers and an apology note. It is quite likely that William did not know what happened with the crying story and took it at face value. He also would have an issue with Harry and Meghan wanting to do actual work. But kate did too and let’s not forget how she has Becky English put out a story about her new early years project just days before the Hub cookbook was to launch.
William has his own share of blame in this but let’s not discount Kate. She and her mother have nearly 2 decades of knowledge on how to manipulate William’s reactions (though that efficacy seems to be wearing off now). How easy would it have been for them to plant narratives framing Kate as the injured party, or Meghan as “uppity” or whatever, plant that seed into his egg head and watch him go? Combine that with William’s own feelings and prejudices.
Now Kate is not responsible for what William did with her seeds, but she absolutely knew what she was doing. And when William started going a bit off the reservation, Camp Meddleton started with the shes the only one that can calm him down, and uphold the monarchy, and she’s the absolutest bestest princess ever stories. THAT is where in my opinion she started to really show her hand (or her mother’s hand).
Kate and William both did some heavy lifting against the Sussexes and Meghan in particular (no wonder they need so many vacations)
Before I started to pay close attention to these people, I heard that Harry had asked Kate to find a girlfriend for him. But somehow, knowing now that she has interfered with his girlfriends, tried to foist her own sister on Harry, and that he has referred to Kate as a “limpet” in the past (hardly a term of respect) I just don’t see him trusting Kate for a future mate. Plus, Kate was not known to have many eligible girlfriends.
@Becks1I agree with everything you are saying. Kate is responsible for her role in this, but if William said leave my brother alone she would have had to pull back. In the end no matter how bad your wife is you are responsible for your relationship with your brother.
We are both saying the same thing: the two of them are just the absolute worse!! Both had a hand in making Harry unwelcome.
I believe they bring the worst out in each other. They can’t stand each other but their lack of morals and empathy make it work. Lazy, entitled and no moral compass is going to make a marriage and monarchy entertaining to watch.
@becks1-it’s crazy to think about William acting better than Kate at the wedding. It’s almost as if Kate has next to no diplomacy. At this point, Kate and William are both to blame, but it does feel as if Kate, as said by Lacey I think, was wary of Meghan from the start. @nic919 mentioned the oceana tour but I think it really started with the money from the hubb kitchen and Meghan not backing down on that. William might have had a wait and see vibe going but once she wasn’t showing the reverence he was used to and discussing Royal Foundation finances, he was all in on smearing Meghan. Kate was already ready from the jump though. No absolving either of them. It would be interesting though to see what the smear campaign would’ve been like without a very very jealous competitive Kate and her mother in the mix.
The more they try to push Kate as a peacemaker, the more I wonder if she isn’t the main reason why the brothers aren’t getting along. She’s definitely not blameless even in a best case scenario.
I fully believe she is the main reason they don’t get along. To me, she is the main one for this smear campaign. She is pretty vindictive. It took her 10 years but she finally got the “prize” and you don’t get that by being shy and sweet.
I started coming around to that conclusion ever since the truth of the crying story was revealed in the Oprah interview. I know it’s the truth because of the hysterical reaction from Kate and her people afterward; the amount of “Kate DID cry, she really did! Meghan didn’t know but she DID cry at some point!!!” cleanup stories, the failure to deny that an apology note and flowers were given (BTW, it’s hilarious that it’s taken them *over a year* to come up with this new, weak “it was a peace offering, not an apology!” excuse), and Uncle Gary attacking Meghan several times post-interview.
Combine that with how standoffish Kate was towards Meghan in those first several months post-Sussex wedding, and it seems clear that Kate is a bigger problem than everyone thought. Meghan even said in the interview that she didn’t understand why Kate was being so difficult/hostile when everyone else was supportive in the lead-up to the wedding.
Kate the Peacemaker strikes again. Or not. Harry doesn’t like Kate any more than he does his brother at this point. He wouldn’t take her call. She hasn’t apologized to Meghan and she still acts shitty towards her. We saw you at the service, Catherine. And Kate wouldn’t make the call because she knows Incandescent wouldn’t appreciate it one bit. The only people she’s scoring points with with this bs narrative are her stans who believe she’s integral to the brothers’ relationship.
The theme of Billy the Basher’s 40th birthday was “All About Harry”!
Someone at KP is still upset she is seen as the mean girl. Might as well own it Kate.
I have always believed that Harry only talked to Kate at engagements because he had no one else to talk to. He was always seated next to her. Once he married Meghan he pretty much has paid Kate dust. He barely spoke to her
( or even looked at her) after he got married. I don’t think he is a fan of hers but the press want us to believe that Harry can’t function without Kate. It’s pretty obvious that Kate desperately wants Harry back. He was her emotional support husband. She clearly has a thing for Harry. During Phillips funeral she couldn’t take her eyes off of Harry and it was really creepy.
Yeah, I don’t think she ever accepted that he grew out of being their third wheel, used for comic relief, when really he was the driving force of pretty much everything and they just took all the credit for it. Of course he didn’t want to be their little clown boy after he got married, they just couldn’t accept it and then had to face eachother in their boredom.
IDK, it wouldn’t surprise me if Kate wanted Harry back (sans Meghan) because I’m sure she’s tired of dealing with her incandescent raging husband on her own.
I think harry may have defended kate in the past most likely because willie is truly incandescent most of the time. But he will never again. Girl is truly on her own, unless you count Sophie Wessex who’s nose is firmly up Kate’s ass.
Sophie is only wedged there as long as Kate is FQC. If W&K busted up, Sophie would pay her dust.
Kate should save her emotional and mental energy for her upcoming divorce. Now would be the time to get herself prepped and set up and not just wait for Will to drop the hammer on it and then try to scrabble into action. Do you think she’s aware that she is being set up as the patsy for the brothers falling out and the leaks in the media?
Again we have the quiet part said out loud: “be his own man” is just their way of saying they want him to dump Meghan and return to the fold. That’s been the plan forever. It’s not working and it never will because Harry is his own man. And unlike his brother, he is a man, not a pathetic man-child.
The way they continually dismiss and minimize Harry’s feelings for his wife and children like they’re a disposable amusement is some grade A bullshit. It’s so disgusting. It’s so clear they consider Meghan and the children low value, and less than human. God I hate these people.
“Be his own man” is absolutely a dog whistle for “Meghan and the children are less human and disposable. He should leave them in the gutter and go back to his rightful place”. It’s so despicable. It’s so obvious too.
I so agree that this disregard for Meghan and their kids is disgusting. The erasure of Harry’s family is racist and gross.
And if Kate is a peacemaker and diplomat, I’m the Queen of Genovia.
What does Freedom of Press means to these journalists , I wonder. Is it freedom to imagine all kind of scenario?
Of course Kate sent Harry a special little message…
She looked up at a cloud in the sky and whispered “Little cloud do fly away to California and telling dear Harry that my husband and eye who love him the mostest and want ‘im to call, preferable with a DM photographer there to capture the moment …”
Of course the cloud being a cloud decided to hang around so it could rain on Wimbledon next week.
Though Kate is still looking skyward for that special message from Harry just for her, I mean William.
The more she paints Meghan as the problem the more it looks like she is the problem. I previously thought it was Billy being aimed at MM by Kate, and still think that, but now it’s clear Kate might have done all of this on purpose. So, really, if only Billy were his own man? Lol. How long has he been manipulated by Middletons?
Projection.
OMG! i just had a terrifying thought, What if all the Meghan Cosplay is Kates way to try an Lure Harry back, with a See I can be just like her. Yikes SWF !
Wait! I have to make some popcorn before I start reading the comments. Thanks to everyone who posts here regularly on this racist, entitled family — best entertainment ever!
Until she issues Meghan a very public apology for being a lying ass racist Karen, Kate should fuck off for life.
“It’s her firm belief that one day Harry will snap out of his trance and be his own man…”
I have no words! Does Kate really want to be associated with this quote? It might go some way to feeding the hatred of her rabid supporters her in Britain. However, on the global platform it’s not a good look and just enforces the belief that she and her husband drove Meghan out.
#Kateisabully
She made the choice to be a mean girl harry moved on
Dearest Mutton Bitch:
We see that you want Harry back, but you cannot have him. I am sorry he let your call go straight to voicemail, if he hasn’t already blocked your number. He is busy with the love of his life, whom he cannot get enough of.
If you want to make a difference, book yourself a live interview on a Brit morning show. Admit that you were an asshole to Meghan before, during and after her wedding. Admit that you made her cry and grow the guts to tell the true story. Admit those flowers were an apology, albeit an insincere one. Admit you were and are jealous at being outshined, and that she “stole” the object of your misplaced affection, but that your marriage has left you so starved of male attention, you don’t know which way is up anymore. Then publicly pledge that you will no longer stalk, copy, and brief against Meghan and Harry. You will leave them in peace and spend your energies trying to salvage some purpose in your life.
You’re welcome.
☝🏾All of This☝🏾
Now it all makes sense. Obviously the Keen Peacemaker and Consummate Diplomat has been sending quiet messages to Harry by cosplaying his wife at every turn.
Lol, what a desperado Kate is.
Do I spy CarolE’s grimy fingerprints?
The royal family can gift William and Kate for their joint 40th birthday party a rubber stamper and ink pad, ” it’s Meghans’ fault”.
Harry and Meghan flew with young children across the Atlantic and were in the same room as these ‘diplomats’ who could not even raise a smile let alone say hello. Who do they think they are fooling?
Oh yes the racist british elite and their media power house Daily Fail ‘readers’.
Glad William had so many bots sending him birthday wishes or it would have been a rather poor showing given his temperament which does not endear him to many.
wish kate saved us the misery of watching her crush on her own brother in law. please shh – where is shame gone good lord!? its painfully obvious she wants harry not willywonka this family a damn mess
I guess Keen doesn’t realize that S P A C E includes her too. Well, sorry hun but it does. I guess these fake “peacemaker” stories have convinced her delusional @ss she really does have some influence over Harry. Buy a clue Keen because you can’t seem to figure out the Sussexes want nothing to do with either of you. Tbh, Harry acted more brotherly with Jack Brooksbank. At least Jack isn’t running to the press or trying to make Harry the butt of jokes.
The York sisters have been solid towards Harry and staying out of the mess with the Cambs. I respect that.
The York girls have their own unpleasant history with Kate. It is said that she has snubbed and excluded them among other things. Add to that the treatment William is doling out to their father, No love is lost here and Kate will eventually end up with no family support . What goes around comes around.
Kate is dreaming if she thinks Harry will give her the time of day after what she has said and done to Meghan.
In every photo of Kate looking at Harry, she looks like she thinks Harry is the most delicious thing she’s ever seen. Am I wrong? Also, referring to them as “the boys?” Strange. William owes Harry and Meghan an apology (as does Kate). Until they see that and do the thing— space.
“if he made some type of contact on his big day”
His big day? Did he turn 40 or 4?
“Snap out of his trance” means stop loving his family. They will be waiting a long, long time because that is not going to happen. Even if H&M’s relationship changes (seems improbable but the future is unknown), they will forever love their kids. What an incredibly insulting thing to say about Harry.
That voodoo alien put a spell on him! Agreed, the insults keep coming and they will never stop.
Now that TQ found out that Kate is mostly behind all the mess, since Meghan came on the scene, she is banishing her to Adelaide Cottage. So, yeah, she started it, she deserves the blame.
Lovely Lady, that would be easier to believe if W&K hadn’t been telling everyone for a year that they were moving to Windsor and wanting TQ or PC to pony up a house. I think they’re making an unofficial separation official.
Ugh, this bitch. I’ve got nothing else.
You would think the “Kate is the peacemaker” narrative should have been given up after the pictures from the jublilee were beamed all over the world. And always, the RR are failed fiction writers who treat the royal family as characters they can make up stories about (with a little help from the characters themselves). the royal family has allowed themselves to be the biggest reality soap opera. And I think Harry’s word “space” is brilliant, as it says it all.
Camp Mean Girl Middleton is really doing the most these days! “Harry’s in a trance”…??? lol
And the RR is practically begging Harry to respond.
Too bad Harry DGAF.
Right! “Harry will snap out of his trance and be his own man?” This sounds to me she/they are blaming Meghan for putting him in a trance and eventually he’ll snap out of it and come out from under her influence. When they say stupid sheet like this it doesn’t help the cause of reconciliation.
Even if this article were true and Kate did try to get Harry to call William, why would he? After the hit piece that Willy sanctioned in the daily mail that attacked Harry and Meghan, and after Willy and Kate bitchesss after Betty Jubbly, why would Harry? Kate and William their tabloids buddies can just go f the F off.
Why leak that note?.
Here we go again with all these fairy tales. I know that are from Narnia but God, give it a rest. I guess the birthday celebration didn’t live up to the contract so now it’s CRUMBS TIME.
I’m with Kaiser. I don’t believe this story.
So how is it exactly that Kitty sends a message to somebody who’s obviously not taking her calls or texts? Does she pull Prince Harry’s baby clothes out of storage and softly stroke them while sending her private thoughts to Harry through the ether? Yuck.