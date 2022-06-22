Duchess Kate ‘sent a message’ to Prince Harry to get in touch with William?

The only surprising thing about Prince William’s 40th birthday extravaganza is that he didn’t do/release any birthday portraits. His wife arranged for an Italian fashion photographer to take keen birthday portraits for her birthday, did William not want the same? It would have been the perfect excuse for William to dress up in one of his military uniforms, with all of his medals, and look imperial or something. Instead, William apparently spent his birthday “privately” with his family, I guess that means Kate and the kids. In Norfolk, that would be my guess. William did post a thank you to his fans:

Thank you for all the happy birthday messages today! W — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 21, 2022

No one knows if one of those birthday messages was from William’s brother, Prince Harry. Considering William commissioned a dozen “William-at-40” articles, all of which led with William gaslighting Harry over their falling out, it is doubtful that Harry got in touch. Now “sources” claim that Kate got a message to Harry, telling him to contact William?

Despite well wishes and congratulations from other members of the royal firm, the rift between the two royal brothers appears to be ongoing. A royal source said Kate has been trying to encourage the two brothers to settle their differences as the Duke turns 40, saying that she believed it would be the “best birthday gift ever”. A source close to the family told Closer that the Duchess has been feeling nostalgic on her husband’s birthday especially since she marked his 30th in 2012 with a special trip to Wales where Prince Harry and William spent great time bonding. The insider said Kate had even “quietly sent a message” to Harry and that it would mean a lot to William if he made some type of contact on his big day. They said: “Kate’s a wonderful diplomat and an eternal optimist. It’s her firm belief that one day Harry will snap out of his trance and be his own man. If she can somehow get the boys to make peace – even temporarily – it would be the greatest birthday gift William could wish for.”

“It’s her firm belief that one day Harry will snap out of his trance and be his own man…” That’s literally why he moved to California, Kate. He snapped out of the royal haze and understood that the Firm was colluding with the British media to kill his wife. This “be his own man” sh-t is just part and parcel of the British-media narrative that Harry is henpecked and controlled by Meghan, even though he’s made it abundantly clear that he’s making these decisions himself. Anyway, I doubt all of this – I doubt Kate even tried to get in touch, I doubt she had Harry’s number and I doubt Harry would contact William directly. What a fail from the Keen Linchpin Peacemaker.