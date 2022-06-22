The Cambridges unveiled a statue honoring the Windrush generation

After the Duchess of Sussex turned up in the Hague, wearing a crisp white suit, how many white suits do you think the Duchess of Cambridge bought? My guess is she’s probably gotten at least six white suits in the past two months. She brought out one of her new white suits today, for a trip to Waterloo Station with Prince William. They were there to unveil a new monument at the station. That monument? A piece of public art in honor of the Windrush generation. The Windrush scandal is where people – mostly from Caribbean countries – were wrongly deported from Britain, denied medical care or legal representation, and/or detained and jailed falsely. The Windrush scandal is still ongoing and people are still trying to get justice, so it’s strange that the government was like “we’ll spend £1 million on a piece of art instead.”
“Bittersweet” is how a national monument paying tribute to the “courage and resilience” of the Windrush generation has been described by campaigners on the eve of its unveiling at Waterloo Station – and some have chosen to boycott the event altogether, The Independent can reveal.
The statue – of a man, woman and child in their Sunday best standing on top of suitcases – will be revealed at one of London’s biggest train stations on Wednesday to mark Windrush Day. It was designed by the Jamaican artist and sculptor Basil Watson, who said he was “truly honoured” to have been chosen when the government shared details of the monument last October. The government, which has provided £1 million in funding for the project, said it will “create a permanent place of reflection and inspiration and be a visible statement of our shared history and heritage”.
Patrick Vernon OBE said while the tribute is welcomed, it is “jarring” to some survivors of the scandal while the compensation scheme is not meeting their needs more than four years after the Windrush scandal was brought to light.
“Any recognition for the Windrush generation is always welcomed and I hope there’ll be others. But there are issues, in that Windrush victims and survivors of the scandal have concerns because the monument has been funded by the government and the compensation scheme is not meeting their needs,” the campaigner said. Mr Vernon doubled down on ongoing calls for the Windrush Compensation Scheme to be removed from the government’s control. “The scheme itself needs to be removed from the Home Office for it to work properly and fairly,” he said.
The Independent also pointed out that actual Windrush Generation people were not even invited to the unveiling, and some of the people who were invited declined because this whole thing is kind of bullsh-t. It’s a bit odd to see Kate and William trotted out for this because it’s pretty political and sensitive. It’s definitely something which Prince Charles probably should have done, but Charles is overseas – he’s in Rwanda for the big Commonwealth meeting. He’s representing the Queen there. So that’s why Buttons and Incandescent were sent. Whew.
Photos courtesy of Getty, Instar.
F**k them.
That’s the nicest thing I can say about this.
Exactly. A statue? How…unhelpful.
I am beyond disgusted with it all. And she cosplays Meghan to boot. SHAME!!!
So the 2 most openly racist royals go to unveil a performative statue to honor Black people who are still being deported and screwed over by the government. Wow this is so on brand with the caucasity of Britain. Like yeah we forced you to build and fix and fight for us and instead of paying you, we’re going to imprison and depoort you. But here’s a statue!! You should be grateful we even acknowledge your existence… seriously perfect duo for this. This represents everything peen and keen are. And eff Kkkate and her creepy obsession with Meg. Harry will never want you!
After the incidents in Jamaica and other Caribbean countries on the BIG FLOP TOUR, are Baldy and Buttons STILL this tone deaf to what is going on with the British public?
Didn’t the British government ground a flight deporting descendents of the Windrush generation specifically so it wouldn’t interfere with the optics of Cannot and Willnot’s Carribean “tour”? But rolling these two out for a statue where the Windrush descendents weren’t even invited after the tour crashed and burned is somehow helpful? To someone? I seriously do not understand these people.
Good lord, a toddler could make better choices.
I second the motion, Wiglet. The motion is carried. F*#k them.
All those in favor, vote aye. All those opposed, nay.
Yup. Vote “AYE” all the way.
Aye 🙂
Aye! This is beyond insulting
Hey now, that’s a little harsh. They’re trying to do the white thing.
*right thing.
**Actually, I take that back. My original statement stands. #abolishthemonarchy
I support this message. They’re both so awful.
The CAUCASITY!!!! They continue to be completely tone deaf. I wonder if Charles is making the Cambridges go to all these politically sensitive events to keep his image clean.
I must ask what kind of bubble they live in or they truly feel so damn powerful thus DGAF.
Tell me you’re racist without telling me you’re racist.
Kk wore white suit to encourage comparisons with Meghan and generate interest in her. Who wears white suits when meeting. kids? Jamaica still leaving the Commonwealth and this gaslighting event should encourage other Commonwealth countries to do the same. I’m guess Wills is in his statesman and diplomat stage at 40.
It’s not just about being racist. They’re stupid too. Racist can hide their racism. They avoid being outed as racist. These 2 cannot are incapable of seeing beyond their own nose. They’re so self absorbed.
All these poor families and individuals forced to start over In Foreign lands.
But hey! Let’s erect a statue, wear our best Meghan Cosplay color of the week and get happy photos taken.
Who wears a white suit when meeting kids? People like Kate who have no intention of letting a child of color actually TOUCH her. Shake hands, sure grudgingly, but touch her? Nah.
@Wiglet Watcher: At first, I thought the same things you did about this being another ridiculously transparent and ineffective gesture by a racist government and couple. But then I saw that the Cambridges made sure they were photographed near Black people, and Kkate made doubly sure that she was pictured shaking hands with that unfortunate child (who surely must have drawn the short straw by being elected to shake hands with this witch). So, having seen all that hypocrisy, I guess we’re all meant to forget the dreadful images of the Caribbean Disaster Tour. Just as those being deported or fighting for compensation now are also meant to breathe a sigh of relief and give up their efforts because a statue is as good as justice for the Windrush Generation, right?
It’s almost as if Kkate was trying to do a redo of her failed Caribbean tour by 1) trying to subliminally replace the picture of her in white in the colonial Jeep in the Caribbean with this picture of herself in white at an issue also relating to Caribbeans in England, and 2) by getting that photo with the child, it’s like she saying “See? I didn’t recoil from the lady magistrate during the tour! Look at me shaking this child’s hands.” Anyway, how could I have been so foolish to think these people were all about being performative, with no actual substance?
Debbie
She’ll never undo the flop tour, but she’ll still try.
Notice the earrings from a black designer today?
Also, I just can’t help it. Every time I see her now I remember the aggressive muttering from that Twitter video 😂
It’s so embarrassing. Cosplaying concern. Concern trolling. My best friend is black earrings. I didn’t think I could loathe these people more.
Where can I find that Twitter video, Layla?
I love the royal coverage here and the comments are the best. But what Twitter video are you describing? Sorry I just don’t know it.
Haha! Are you talking about the one where she’s looking real mad and angrily talking to someone at Ascot recently?
The Twitter video relates to Kate making a seriously nasty face and some utterances when she was at the ascot.
I need a link to the twitter video or a play by play, please.
Oh, they’ll hear the tune after all the negative comments. Then they’ll say it’s all BP’s fault for insisting they do this when their “gut feeling” was telling them otherwise.
What was the line from yesterday? how their instincts are usually “sound”? LOL
LMAO, Becks! They didn’t even make it 24 hours without disproving that one.
This is stalking…. I wonder how Meghan feels about a woman who of continues to use her white tears while obsessively trying to duplicate her style …. This is creepy
I doubt Meghan cares about Kate copying her, she and her friends must be having a laugh. Meghan is a leader and Kate is a follower.
Yes, Meghan probably raises her eyes, maybe laughs w her friends, and then moves on. But it’s still annoying to have someone who couldn’t publicly speak up for you ever to so publicly and flagrantly copy your style.
Kate is a troll. At this point, she and Carole and her team know the criticism of Kate copying Meghan and dgaf. They prob laugh every time she does it.
I don’t think the cosplay is for copying Meghan or Diana’s style, it is simply to generate interest inKate. I use to think the cosplay was to say I do or wear it better, Kate is simply not the star of her own show and hasn’t been. Her dating years upstaged by cheating prince or aristos he chased, upstaged by her sister’s butt on wedding day, upstaged by her family’s middle class upbringing, upstaged by her clothes and new babies, upstaged by her SIL and dead MIL, so she becomes them.
Exactly Hic. She knows no one would care about the dowdy outfits she wears if they didn’t have a connection to more popular or powerful women like Meghan, Diana and sometimes QEII. I do disagree on the becoming them angle. She doesn’t want to become these women if she did she would mimic their actions as well as their clothes. She only cares about the pictures. Its peak performative activism. Windrush Statue, Mental Health, Early Years, Royal tours are all just photo ops.
This is too much. It wasn’t just that they were wrongly deported it was that this happened after being invited by the royal family and British government. It is how the Home Office tried to cover shit up. My grandparents came over to Britain as part of Windrush and I will die mad at how the British government treated people like them. Just a clear example of racism and anti-blackness.
But sure have the Keens unveil a fancy statue while cosplaying their only mixed-race family member who they also drove out due to anti-blackness. Cool cool.
But it is literally still ongoing. The deportations to Jamaica were halted for W&K’s visit a few months ago! This is such a middle finger to these people. It’s Orwellian, ‘honoring’ people while you are literally in the process of destroying their lives. Obscene.
I believe we will see the tides turn heavily against the BRF in our lifetime.
I take comfort in knowing these idiots will never learn and witnessing the train wreck in real time
I love the fit of the suit, joking.
Well it’s Summer.
I love the suit. I like some clothes Kate wears. But I like them the same way I like them on a mannequin. Because that’s all she chooses to be. An empty shell clothes are put on for a window display.
They really think they’re doing something!! The GALL after a weekend spent harassing their biracial family members and that awful Colonial Cosplay Tour. Ick!
Woman should just wear a Meghan mask from now on , that would be easier.
I actually thought people were exaggerating when they said she was coping Meghan, but now I can’t anymore.. Those people were so right , Kate is such a creepy stalker.
But i think it’s deliberate to get people to talk about her. Sad woman
Or a Queen Letizia mask or a Crown Princess Mary mask as she also seems to copy them.
I find it quite upsetting that people still tolerate this public display of caucasity. The nerve for them to show up when they have done nothing to support the Windrush generation, or the communities affected by the heinous Tory policies to deport thousands back to lands they’ve never lived. Actual victims of the Windrush scandal had the best idea to decline an invitation to such nonsense. These sorts of visits only boost the Keen’s faltering image and it’s shameful how blatant they are about it.
“Windrush: only one in four applicants have received compensation”
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/jun/22/windrush-one-in-four-applicants-received-compensation-home-office
“But a statue will fix it!”
They (UK gov) managed to convince a Jamaican artist and sculptor that it would be an honor to do it.
Ok so this is all pretty weird that they were the ones picked for this statute unveiling after the Caribbean tour fiasco. But at the same time, if they’ve already been tarnished by that trip, maybe the thinking is it’s better to throw them under the bus for an event like this than have Charles do it who has more currently to lose. And it would probably been too offensive to have a royal as minor as Edward or Anne do it? That’s all I can think of otherwise it doesn’t really make sense.
So, the question I have is why were they at that unveiling? Why didn’t they just say, “No”? I thought they weren’t supposed to involve themselves in politics, and this is VERY political and horrendous. I can’t believe that there was no one anywhere in the palaces who actually understood how this is a really poor optic for the brf. Good grief, someone tell me that they are really not that stupid.
Very Single White Female of her. Buttons and her husband are obsessed with Meghan.
I was shocked to see this headline. It just seems so tone deaf.
Meghan stalking aside (because yikes, I don’t think this one can be denied), its also so tone deaf to keep showing up in $$$ new clothes to every event. I guess she thinks bc she wore a repeat to some Jubbly events she’s in the clear for spending on clothes now?
Is it new? It reminds the white suit she wore with the orange blouse during the Caribbean tour…
The one on the Caribbean tour was much more closely fitted and the pants were shorter. This is her very obvious and blatant “I wear baggy white suits toooo” look, only 2 months after Meghan wore this look at the Invictus games.
Ah you may be right. Well good for her then I guess for rewearing a McQueen suit 🤷♀️
ETA okay now I’m looking at the suit she wore on the tour and I think @L84Tea is right, the pants are different here. So she bought two new white suits in the span of a few months? That seems excessive even for her. Don’t make me to go to WKW to confirm if this is new or not LOL.
I think it is the same one, or at least the same jacket? The pants fit differently on the tour than this.
The jacket is similar but the pants are not. It’s most obviously her trying to be Meghan.
I don’t understand the purpose of the statue if people are still being deported. And these two dimwits are being political by showing up and pretending that it’s all resolved.
As with many things, the purpose might be to distract with a photo op or piece of art — while ignoring the painful and horrifying on-going reality.
What the hell does her pretending to be a camera person have to do with the Windrush Generation? Why would they even make her do that? These two are so useless.
Well you know she’s the bestest keenest photographer and her pictures will save the monarchy they’re just so damn good. So it’s time to move onto videography.
But she’s a KEEN photographer dontchaknow? It’s all about her being entertained. SMH
And seems disrespectful. People were harmed, the statue connotes its meaningfulness, and we’re going to play with a camera? What’s next, wearing a flouncy dress and sandals to a holocaust memorial?
Because the post is misleading. They made two appearances. The camera pictures aren’t from the statue unveiling, they are from an earlier event where “They visited ELEVATE, which creates a thriving dynamic and diverse cultural environment for younger generations in the community. The couple met with young people taking part in a film and photography workshop before they sat down for a chat about the participants’ hopes and aspirations for the future.” (Copied and pasted from a People article).
Thanks SteadyOak that actually makes sense. I still don’t like them very much but, at least photography is something where Kate can make a useful contribution. It would be great if she went back at a later date and offered workshops etc., it would go a long way to helping her image. Instead of playing at being a “child expert” she could pass on her knowledge of photography to the youngsters. IMHO If W&K are truly looking to “modernise” the monarchy projects like this one would be a great way to do it.
Oh but that would count as work LauraD, so we know that will never happen.
Thanks for clarification @steadyoak, that makes more sense. If i could, I’d retract my comment on this instance.
It’s still W and K posing with black kids in their “I swear it’s only my sister in law that I dislike it’s not all black people” PR efforts.
Because of course she wore the whitest suit to ever white to this.
My thoughts exactly.
Come on, give her a break! Maybe she just came from someone else’s wedding and didn’t have time to change.
Omg 🤣
Excellent! 😆
That’s hilarious! 🙂
I howled 😂
I’m dead!
Flipping awesome, Miranda.
🏆
It’s more of her theme dressing. White suit to play white savior. It’s not like she cares about any of this.
The Keen bridges are trying to have everyone forget the Caribbean Car Crash tour. This ain’t helping. Way to go Kate, copying Meghan’s suit from the Invictus Games.
Well I don’t think wearing the same suit you got FIRED in is going to help with that
I assumed it was the white suit from the Caribbean tour as well but I haven’t googled to compare the white suits yet
£1 million on a work of art to “honor” the people whom you continue to persecute? Congratulations Brits, you now have your very own Crazy Horse monument! Sending the Cambridges to unveil it must have been the best alternative way they could think of to add insult to injury, since the Windrush Generation didn’t have a sacred mountain to blast into.
Miranda- this is an amazing comment! Thank you
Seriously.
The Cambridges are pathetic, I feel bad for them. You really attract who you are, they deserve each other. Kate obviously loves to be compared to Meghan, poor thing.
I don’t think she “loves” to be compared to Meghan so much as she’s obsessed with finding what it is about Meghan that everyone loves so she can use it to be loved herself. Because Kate is shallow, she thinks it’s about Meghan’s surface, how she dresses, wears her hair, wears make-up. So that’s what she copies, and she seems helpless to stop, which tells us Kate is obsessive.
I agree. I think its more about trying to recreate what makes Meghan so popular. Meghan got praise for that white suit, so now Kate is going to wear one and hope she gets praised as well. I also think its just a total lack of imagination on Kate’s part.
In the last photo, that little girl and the woman next to Kate are giving me life with their facial expressions. It’s giving “nobody got time for this bullsh*t”. Go fly a kite, you bozos.
Is this statue out in front of the station or inside? It’s offensive either way but somehow even more dismissive if it’s inside. Guess what, people don’t go to train stations to contemplate art or consider the poignancy of the past. The whole point of a train station is that everyone wants to leave as quickly as possible.
I cannot believe their nerve; this is beyond offensive. What makes it worse is there will be a plaque saying they unveiled the statue. One or both of these people who had “concerns” about the skin colour of an unborn baby. The same two people who celebrated the empire by riding around on a jeep. The same two people whose hostility was responsible for driving a lovely young woman of colour to the point of suicide.
It’s a great photo of Kate shaking hands with the little boy but, I bet she’d be horrified if George brought him home for a play date.
Welp Dan Wooten did tell us she got a whole new wardrobe to start looking like Meghan. So here we are..trying to get peoples attention by copying Meghan.
That’s all I’ve got cause what I really wanna say is not nice…..
Kate is nutso. What is her goal in copying Meghan’s style? Is she trying to establish some sort of dominance over the color White since Meghan owned the color at Invictus?
@Aurora ~ Meghan owned the colour white even more so for the Jubbly walk up the church aisle.
Man, she wore the heck out of that white coat and hat. Her posture, her walk, everything screamed ‘you have not broken me’.
Is that what Kate is trying to say? That she’s not broken either?
Or maybe simply she’s not broke? She can afford white clothes too?
I give up and completely agree: Kate is nutso!!
They’re still deporting Black people from the Caribbean, including descendants of Windrush immigrants who have never set foot in the Caribbean.
You know, the first thing that crossed my mind when I read the description of the statue was “How fitting for Windrush, because that family could be arriving to the UK or being kicked out of it.”
At this point, I don’t think it’s incompetence behind the Keens tone deaf moves. I think it’s very, very deliberate.
Oh yay- the very much not a racist family is here to “honour” these “newly found confidence” Caribbean people. Barf!
Windrush immigrants don’t need nor want a f… statue, they want the English government to give them what was promised years ago for all they hard work all these years.
If anyone’s interested in more background on the history of “Windrush” and a raw opinion on how our experience and treatment has been repackaged, please Google and look at Professor Gus John’s open letter, rejecting his invitation to the event today, he doesn’t pull any punches!
Thanks for the suggestion. I will read and then share with my family.
That letter is powerful, comprehensive, and really calls out the government and empty gestures from the BRF.
That letter was incredible.
Thank you!
Just finished reading the letter. Powerful stuff. I still love the statue but, it’s a shame it represents something completely different once you read the letter. The family in the statue appear hopeful and are looking towards the future. Sadly, we all know that for many those hopes were quickly dashed once they stepped off the boat.
The Meghan stalking continues – the suit, the hair, the earrings. Its clear she was deliberately cosplaying Meghan for this event and she still doesn’t look comfortable. This is nothing more than damage control from the Caribbean tour.
Digital Unicorn, but how can it be damage control? This just piles on more to their white supremicist moves in the Caribbean.
Lol, poor Kate will never be Meghan, no matter how she tries.
This whole thing is tone deaf.
Ugh, these two are so f*cling dumb. Did they speak out about the disservice that was done to the Windrush generation.
I see Catty is stalking Meghan, again by copying everything Meghan wears.
Wait just a gat damn minute…? England’s honoring the Windrush people but also deporting these citizens. You can:t make these clown dogs hunt. This level of bile had no limits.
I can understand why some boycott even if these 2 were not invited. Why have a statue when it’s only for PR? The Tory government paid for the statue for PR probably with condition to invite some royals.
This is so offensive. The money for that statue should go to the wind rush generation. This is gross AF.
I guess somebody heard about #princewilliamisaracist. Scramble, scramble.
Kate has had so much criticism levelled at her for being racist and yet she keeps wearing Whitey McWhite outfits to events targetted at honouring people of colour, almost as if to highlight her whiteness? Utterly tasteless.
The Fail is price pointing Kate’s clothes again. $1700 for the blazer. The Cambridges must be on the outs still.
Maybe just maybe, stop deporting or even stop considering deporting the descendants of the Windrush Generation instead of spending money on a statue that most will rightly find to be an empty gesture.
The fact that W&K did not meet with any Windrush descendants says it all, really.
I keep seeing ppl say Kate copies Meghan b/c she looks up to her and she’s jealous of her. While that may be true (I don’t think she admires her style) the reason why Kate copies Meghan is not b/c she loves her style but rather its to ensure Meghan’s name is part of the conversation with Kate. Kate only has “supporters” b/c Meghan came on the scene. Kate only got good press and her fans come out more forcefully when the comparison to Meghan are mentioned. The last thing W&K want is ppl to scrutinize them for their own actions and this is why they drag H&M name any chance they get into the convo (hence W mentioning H for his birthday). Any mention of the monarchy will be primarily done in the context of H&M (which gets clicks) and they won’t have to delve further into their lack of work or their private life.
Kate is simply an avatar for whiteness. She doesn’t have supporters but people who dislike the biracial woman and pretend that Kate is suitable.
The sheer gall of this took my breath away and then I looked at the photos and she is playing with someone’s camera and laughing gaily like this event is all for her idle amusement?
They included the price of Kate’s outfits in the Fail article even though it is a rewear too. I feel like the Fail used to not include the price of Kate’s outfits if it was a rewear (Kate! So thrifty!) But they seem to have scratched out that clause in the invisible contract
I am so fed up of these people useing black and other poc for their photo ops trying to disprove they are racists.
I really can’t understand how black people allow themselves to be used this way when we all know what time it is.
It’s disappointing. Coming from a black ‘brit’!
“I really can’t understand how black people allow themselves to be used this way when we all know what time it is.”
AMEN!
I guess some Black Brits are enthralled with royalty and would jump to the chance to shake hands. But for me – as a Black person – I would never forget Windrush, or the “concerns” about Archie being too dark, or the fact that William can speak up against racism in sports, but never speak up for his own SIL. Nope I would never forget nor forgive.
The image of KKKHate RECOILING from the Jamaican official tells the entire tale. Willnot and Ku Klux Kate showed boldly showed their asses in the Caribbean and now the whole world knows they are insipid, lackluster, entitled bigots who see non-white people as worthless through their royal lens. And they can’t even PRETEND to be okay with biracial Meghan. They snub her children who are babies. Who has hate for an infant? The FFK and his consort, that’s who.
That’s all this Black gal needs to know.
This is one of the most disgusting things they could do. The windrush scandal is still ongoing and katie smile a lot doesn’t even understand how serious it is. Willnot doesn’t care. It’s just so completely tonedeaf.
So where is the photo of the statue? I looked at The Fail’s coverage this morning and all that is being reported is Kate recycles a thousand pound McQueen pant suit on Windrush Day! Then photos of Kate using a camera! Kate guffawing when using a camera! William is there and speaking!
Even The Times has a big photo of Kate with the camera for Windrush Day! But no photo of the Keens with the statue? Isn’t that just as offensive, to fail to include the image which represents suffering and instead just frame it as another jolly hockey sticks outing by our super economic and always really friendly and really happy Duchess and her glum serious husband, the Duke? So weird. Maybe the photo is coming?
This is 100% about KATE, and not the people or even the statue. That is incredibly offensive — as is her hyena grin and preening, and acting like it’s a fun party.
A statue instead of reparations is so Yt of them isn’t it? First world countries are just doing the damn thing aren’t they. And the gall of this lazy bum to continue to troll us all by trying to copy Duchess Meghan’s style is staggering. She and her rage monster husband can f*ck off.
Unf*ckingbelievable
As an Anerican, I only learned about the Windrush generation through this site. The idea of spending $1M for a frigging statue is galling enough and then to have these 2 racists imbeciles show up and force black people to interact with them to prove how much not a racist they are is next level.
And I’m guessing that she didn’t learn anything by showing up in all white during the Carribean tour. One would think that their NBC universal person would clue them into the optics considering that they want American adulation.
Guess her hood was at the dry cleaners.
Ooooooooo I barked/laughed! LOL
Best comment!
100% 100%
*gigglesnort*
“We’ve received your application for monetary reparations of your pain and suffering. We have a counteroffer: A sculpture on another continent.”
“A sculpture. A personal sculpture, just for me?”
“Dear Lord, no! Do you think Her Majesty’s government is made of sculptures?”
You’d think after their Caribbean tour they would not have sent William and Kate but since they forced Harry and Meghan out, there’s not a whole lot of people to pick up the slack. I feel like if Charles and Camilla couldn’t go, Anne would have been the next “best” choice. Apparently William addressed their Caribbean tour with something to the effect of “We learned so much.”
I learned about the Windrush generation through a book club and the book This Lovely City by Louise Hare which focuses on a character from Jamaica who arrived on the Windrush boat. I quite enjoyed it and recommend it if you’d like to learn more about it through fiction.
I usually ignore Kate’s copy keening but with the polka dot dress she wore to Ascot copied from Diana and now copying Meghan’s white power suit worn to the Invictus Games, she really doesn’t care how it makes her look. Meghan is known for her monochrome dressing in neutrals while Kate tends to wear more colors. It is not as common for Kate to wear all white or all black or all navy–she definitely has over the years but Meghan’s penchant for neutrals really makes her fashion stand apart from Kate’s. She really has no shame.
thanks for the book rec. adding to TBR now.
It’s summer. Lots of us have white pantsuits in the closet ( okay so it doesn’t fit) but still, not everything is channeling Meghan,( who looked fantastic in her white suit) . Kate doesn’t pick out her own outfits for a work event; she has a dresser who does that for her.
Sure, Jan.
Oh come on!!! Some comparisons are a reach but most definitely NOT this one. It’s pure cosplay of Meghan! And Kate will veto her wardrobe choices.
Yeah, Kate has always worn white pantsuits, its part of her summer wardrobe.
/sarcasm
I’m sorry but if you can’t see the blatant cosplaying you need to go and get your eyes checked. Or you may just be deliberately ignoring the fact, if that’s the case you are part of the problem with what Keeny is doing, it’s like when someone says something offensive and another person states ‘oh they didn’t mean it like that’ when everyone else knows that person was being offensive, it’s just straight up gaslighting.
This is to Julia K and C.
Also not everyone has a white suit in their wardrobe, I never have and I don’t know anyone that wears white suits in the summer at all (at least not here in the UK).
To Bohemian Angel: ?? I agree with you.
Sometimes I do think there are comparisons that are a reach (not here, as I said) but it doesn’t mean Kate isn’t cosplaying Meghan in general, and definitely here.
Both items were worn before Meghan in the Caribbean tour. She wore the pants with that vintage YSL. And the white suit look at the school event. And she now paired them together.
It doesn’t really matter if she wore the pieces separately before Meghan – there is no way she didn’t see Meghan’s white suit dominating headlines during Invictus and that’s the inspiration for this ensemble as a whole. This is not the first time she’s cosplayed Meghan and it won’t be the last. But she did plenty of cosplaying on the Caribbean tour itself.
@ Julia Kay – I love your humor😮 Kate must be busy going through her Meghan’s Photo Album while I’m typing this😀
Usually I would give anyone the benefit of the doubt. Of course from time to time they’re gonna wear similar outfits. But literally last week kate googled ‘princess Diana ascot’ into Google images, saw the white polka dot dress and turned up to the same event wearing almost the exact same outfit. A few years ago when archie was only weeks old, Kate again googled ‘baby prince harry trooping the colour”. She saw the pic of Anne wearing yellow holding harry, and literally copied Anne’s outfit and dressed louis up like baby harry. I’m guessing she was jealous she didn’t just have harrys baby like Meghan did.
Anyway when it comes to Kate, she isn’t subtle about her cosplaying. She literally photocopy’s exactly without any embarrassment.
@Julia-K – I agree. Other royal women through the years have rocked white pant suits. Not saying there is not some cosplaying going on…but I can name a few royal women that have worn white pant suits in years past.
Meghan wore a white suit even before she married Harry
https://twitter.com/w_selwa/status/1539709911013154819?s=21&t=dRyw85EW-y2oQ4pouG9E_w and Khate NEVER wore a suit before 2018
This bish. I can’t anymore. She and William should just embrace their maga-ness and stop trying to get the adulation from people of color. They are like Trump in that way. It’s not enough that they have the maga types on their side. They crave what Meghan and Harry have too. You can’t have it both ways though. You want to get love from liberal-minded people? Don’t be a racist.
Let’s unveil a statue in honor of the Windrush generation who contributed so much to Britain’s recovery while packing off some of their children/grandchildren back to the Jamaica and the rest of the Caribbean. There’s hypocrisy in everything these people do and say with a straight face.
They are so stupid for attending this unveiling. This statue is just a Tory project to gloss over the injustices they are perpetrating on the people the statue supposedly “honours”. I don’t think that the Cambridges see how by attending they are aligning themselves specifically with Tory politics. (Or maybe they do and just don’t care). William really is quite open with his Tory affiliation, which is such a bad look when his role is to be non-partisan.
Simply offensive. I have no words.
It’s actually kinda funny seeing them do this obvious “I’m not a racist” Pr stunt when Harry is going viral viral again for his comments in “The Me You Can’t See”
The specific clip talks about the racism Meghan experienced and how the family didn’t help even when she was contemplating suicide.
I’m surprised by how many people are seeing it for the first time and are really getting why Harry and Meghan had to leave and how toxic the family is. Seeing Harry fully vulnerable and raw is really resonating more than any other article that could be written.
The RF can’t run from the racism no matter how hard they try
A statue? There was a statue? A $$$$$$ statue? Where?
There was a copy cat person in a white suit next to a woman wearing a knockout outfit next to her, but no statue? A camera but no statue? No FFK with said statue? No together couple pics with said statue? Was this about a statue of limitations (pun intended)? All I see are two future future something people with an over abundance of limitations!
It is fitting that these particular royals are engaging in occasion that depicts itself as art/solution of the travails of the Windrush generation, but it is not really about Windrush generation.
This is to indicate that the matter is closed as far as this present tory government is concerned.
(This is similar to broaching and winning an argument on racism; to make the claim that there is no racism.)
It is merely an exercise in propaganda.
Getting Willie and keen to unveil this statue is such a slap in the face to the windrush generation. They are literally trolling.
This is so mindbogglingly offensive on so many levels I can’t even process it.
About bald bully’s speech, @byetwit wrote on Twitter:
Translation:
I am aware that racism is all too familiar xperience for black people in Britain because I successfully made the environment so toxic for my black sister-in-law that my brother moved them to another continent and I continue trying to make her life a living hell.
ha ha ha ha perfect!
All I had to do was read the headline and I thought what a tasteless, bone-headed thing to do. There’s Khate, all dressed up in white to celebrate a dark and painful era for the very people who helped England back on its feet after the war. There’s Kate, grinning and swanning around with a camera while William makes dumb small talk like it’s something to celebrate. The irony is not lost on anyone. Professor Gus John’s open letter rejecting his invitation was brilliant, as was his letter to Theresa May in 2018 refusing to attend ceremonies to honour the 70th anniversary of Windrush. I imagine the statue is going to attract a LOT of negative attention — maybe some protests around it and regularly splashed with paint. SMH…
Kate can now cross off “wear wide-legged white trouser suit” from her How to Copy Meghan bingo card.
Who makes these decisions?! Of all the royals to send, these two were the worst choice. Hell, might as well send Princess Michael.
Kate, as ever, has no originality. Zero personality and charisma no matter how much she copies Meghan and Diana. She’ll always be a poor copycat.
People on Twitter noticed Will’s dogwhistling in his speech: he refers to Black Britons as “black men and women in Britain”. Right in line with the Tory mindset and the continued abhorrent treatment of people who he can’t even bear to recognize as British.
They’re doing it on purpose at this point. There is no other explanation. They are foul.
So they continue to dishonor and disrespect Caribbean people, on whose backs the British Empire was built and whose descendants helped re-build Britain after World War 2. Disgusting.
Wow. The sooner the monarchy is abolished the better
Just want to say I love the Guardian! Their article hardly mentions the Toxic Duo and concentrates solely on the statue (which is beautiful) and what it represents. There isn’t even a picture of W&K. Instead there are pictures of Floella Benjamin (who is the Chair of Windrush Commemoration Committee) and the statue. Interestingly both the BBC and The Guardian seemed to make more of TQ’s message than W&K’s appearance.
Why is it every PR person they hire make them look worse than the person before.
Do they not listen. Why the eff would you be grinning playing about with a camera on such a serious event
When are black peoples going to stop letting the British royals use they and especially their children as props? As a black woman and a mom, I find this behavior unforgivable. We owe it to our children to not let racist continue to degrade and use them.
Just when you think they cannot possibly do anything more tone deaf… they do something totally mind-boggling like this.
And she wears a white suit to do it! Unbelievable.
Jesus. They really have googobs of insufferable nerve, don’t they?
What the actual F?? I thought this was a joke.
They’re both a ridiculous parody with their faux concern when we know their racist actions. The proportions of that suit aren’t working and she looks like a used car salesman in it.
All I noticed that she was actually using a real purse with a handle! Usually it’s a clutch, which due to my birth defect I don’t dare use myself….but an actual purse. Stunned.
Other than that…I got nothing on this vapid person.
William and Kate and their PR agency know that these two aging adults will never be read if their names are not linked/connected to the names of Meghan and Harry. The Cambridges need the names of the famous Sussexes for them to generates clicks, otherwise articles about them are ignored and the rota clowns know this fact. So even trivial and mundane things about the Cambridges have to have the names of Meghan and Harry in the headlines to generate clicks. They know they wouldn’t be acknowledged if the Sussexes names are not affixed to these articles. Wow! Pathetic .
The Windrush generation is asking for justice not a million dollar statue