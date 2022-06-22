“Michael B. Jordan finally scrubbed the photos of Lori Harvey from his IG” links

Michael B. Jordan finally scrubbed Lori Harvey from his social media. [LaineyGossip]
Re: preferring to stay in a hotel vs. an an airbnb, I have stayed in exactly one airbnb, and it was a little disgusting – there was a bad smell in the bedroom, and we never did figure out what it was, but maybe that’s a good thing!
Not that there aren’t bad things about hotels (like bedspreads!) but, for the most part, you feel like your room has been cleaned, at least.
I stayed in three – one was so magnificent I went back again, one that was just OK, and one that was an awesome place and location, but so poorly managed and maintained. People would leave them negative reviews, and they would just delete the listing and start over. They probably had someone write a fake positive review for them each time. It was a shame, because it was a great place, just run by idiots.
they’re good in some situations, but generally I prefer a hotel.
I stayed in one in Cuba. It was a two bedroom apartment with a balcony, right near the embassy. It was nice. I hear the ones in Europe are nice and on my next trip, I think we’ll stay in one. I also stayed in one in Cape May the first summer of the Pandemic. They had a pool and it was right near the beach, really nice. The next year it was so overpriced we didn’t go. My neighbor is running one in his basement apt. Most of the time I didn’t care but the gang of young adults they had last summer were ANNOYING and they kept leaving their garbage in front of our house.
I love Airbnb’s! I research the comments to make sure they are good and the host has a good rating. I get a great rate, a whole place to myself instead of a small expensive room and stay in high end neighborhoods or areas that would have been very pricey to afford. Also it’s great when you have a family/group. Like I said you need to read the reviews and ratings.
Same. It’s my preference on vacation unless we are specifically going for a big pool with slides type vacation. I’ve never had a bad experience and really loved all the places we’ve stayed but I do a lot of research and closely read the reviews.
I watched Shaye Moss and her mom’s testimony. My heart felt so much sorrow with what they have been going through. No one should have to put up with such harassment.
Before my city cracked down on short term rentals, there were three houses on our street that were exclusively Air BnBs…it was pretty unpleasant. There were constant parties, increased traffic, noise, etc. We didn’t have neighbors, we had unlicensed hotels next door. And it made an already tight housing market so much worse.
That said, as a family of 5, we have used short term rentals for our vacations more than once.
The hospitality industry/hotels really need to get hip to the needs of families traveling with children and start offering affordable family suites/apartments with kitchens and separate bedrooms for the kids. I never wanted to go to bed at 8 with my youngsters then try to find them breakfast when they woke up and were hungry at 5.
Air BnB found a hole in the hospitality industry and filled it. Unfortunately, it has been at the expense of housing and neighborhood livability.
My parents had this issue. They live on a quiet street in a quiet neighborhood but they’re right next to a pricey small vacation town, so their neighbor started putting their house on AirBnB and it was always booked (bc the B&Bs in the town are so $$$) and it was awful. They were noisy, always over the guest limit, there was trash, they would bring dogs and let them run wild, etc.
It’s hard because it is such a good idea and it can work out well a lot of the times but it can be a disaster sometimes too.
This is so true. We pay so much extra for hotels in order to get a 1 bedroom suite so the kids can go to bed and we can stay up later. One vacation in a standard room was miserable enough for us to just fork over the cash. I can’t get into AirBNBs though, I like the availability of help that hotels offer and I don’t want to be cooking on my vacations so we don’t need a full kitchen.
“Air BnB found a hole in the hospitality industry and filled it. Unfortunately, it has been at the expense of housing and neighborhood livability”
Such a very, very good point!
I have only stayed in one – last year in September – that my sister arranged on the peninsula of Long Beach, CA, because it was going to be a small family reunion. We shared the expense on a really nice house between an inner harbor and the ocean. Got a little claustrophobic though with all of those expensive houses crammed next to each other and parking was a challenge for those who came to the house to visit us. The TV set up was wonky and the wifi was pretty bad. I kept having to plug my phone in to charge up the battery.
I much prefer hotels. Someday, I’m going to make it to Paris and I’m treating myself to a nice one within walking distance of the Louvre.
With regards to Micheal B. Jordan, I wonder if a Kardashian has tried. Not like they have a chance in hell, but I wonder…
We went to Orlando in April and got an AirBnB. They sent us the code and all the necessary information prior to check in, so they knew we were coming. But they forgot to clean and so we walked into a house that must have been a spring break rental that week. There were butt prints on the glass table, the movie room smelled like pancake syrup, there was debris and dirt everywhere, including chunks of hair on the floor and stairs. The bathrooms were disgusting and the bedrooms looked like someone stopped in the middle of a good time and had to run from the cops. We even found a crack torch in the bed. At 8 pm they said they couldn’t find someone to clean but they would have someone in the morning. We weren’t going to stay there while it was disgusting and there’s no way any person could clean to the point where those images could be erased. Ended up staying the week at the Caribe Royal and will never do AirBnB again.
There was a Tweet this last weekend of a woman and her child entering their Airbnb late at night, the door was unlocked and it hadn’t been cleaned. She was not happy. She started cleaning up only to realize she had walked into the wrong place. She was cleaning someone’s apt while they were asleep. LOL
I’ve only ever used hotels, I just feel safer in big cities in a hotel. I usually travel with my mom and while she can probably outrun me if she had to if we happened to be in a sketchy neighborhood, I would rather not have to find out. I do get how convenient they are for larger families, though. My DIL’s mom uses them for beach houses so the whole family can vacation together.
OMG that is so funny about cleaning someone else’s apartment!!
I have a creepy feeling about air bnb’s .. like they are going to have hidden cameras behind mirrors or something. I just don’t think I could.
I use both hotels and Airbnbs. It depends on the trip, my needs, what kind of place I can find etc. I always read reviews and won’t stay in a place that doesn’t have a track record. I’ve had good experiences. I like having a kitchen and fridge of my own instead of having to use an expensive mini bar or go out for a glass of wine or coffee in the morning. My husband doesn’t like them, though. He prefers hotels, so I only use Airbnbs when I am traveling alone or with my kid(s).
I think hotels have gotten better at meeting the needs of travelers. More of them are pet friendly now, for example. We recently did a three-day road trip with our cat and had to stay in two different cities. We found two nice hotels that took pets. At one the young woman began the counter began sneezing the minute we walked in and said “you have a cat, right?.” We felt bad but, the hotel accepted pets so what were we to do? She said she was used to it, lol.
Annell, it’s kind of genius to employ a front desk person with such sensitive allergies — no one is sneaking a cat in without paying the additional pet fee/deposit.
I can see them being good for families, but as I travel either solo (for work) or with my bf, I am a hotel only girl. And honestly I don’t want to cook when I’m on vacation. Definitely do not need a kitchen.
Though my sister has had good experiences with AirBnB’s I just can’t bring myself to rent one. I know that hotels have issues but I have read so many negative articles about the AirBnB’s that I’m not gonna go that route. What Shay Moss and her mother went through MUST be answered for and Kayne needs to be held accountable as well as Trump.
YES! This! re: Kanye. I don’t know how that guy just seems to be able to glide past all of his problematic sh!t he has done / said / promoted. The guy seems like an awful human being.
pk, What do you think of Khloe dating Michael? Yes, she’s so hung up on Tristan still, but Michael would actually treat her nicely, if that’s what she actually wants. I agree that there may be no upside for him and holy hell to be driven into the K madness. Hell to the no of him wanting to be dragged into their drama and their TV show. He looked kind of dismayed in the photo and I felt bad for him. Who do you think would be a good match for him?
Oh no . MBJ is trying to have a serious career, he does NOT need the circus that is the Khardashians with the family trying to use him to cuddle up to people who don’t want to be bothered with them and Kris trying to take over his career. NOPE!
Nooooo, he is way too good for the K Klan. They use men as plot points, and then make them the villains when contracts expire. MBJ doesn’t need more exposure, he’s crafting a career based on talent, and he’s gotten attention for being a great actor.
I love AirBnb but I am in Europe and it seems most of the comments about it were in the US.
I still remember when it started: it was much more relaxed. Now all the places i’ve stayed in work a little like hotels with the soap / shampoo combo, a welcome pack etc. I have used them in France, Spain and Italy mostly. I find them almost too professional now. What I really liked about it was that you got to stay in a really nice area without the impersonal side of a good hotel (or the shabbiness of the bad ones!).
In fact now there are people who invest in little charming neighborhoods that are being gentrified and set up AirBnb’s. Last time I went to Spain for work (and stayed in one of those) the local people complained about that. Whole streets almost empty and devoid of community because of it.
I am surprised with the horror stories. I thought the ratings prevented that.
Airbnb absolutely sucks. Haven’t got any business from them for 3 years
Booking.com is much better, and trip adviser
I have had almost completely great Airbnb experiences and stayed at quite a few throughout the States. Only once was there an issue, when an apartment didn’t have free Wi-Fi as stated and the owner/host claimed it was our fault. In the end Airbnb reimbursed me for most of the cost of that stay. I’ve only had nice, clean places.
Always read the reviews, check for any red flags, and go with the top-rated hosts.
I rented an Airbnb in the mountains during the fall, and it was sooooo lovely. The elevated balcony/patio out back was surrounded by treetops in full autumn colors. Brilliant bluebirds would nestle in the trees, so it was just a stunning contrast of vibrant red leaves and sapphire blue birds. I had my morning coffee out there, read books, etc. My dog loved it too. My bf and I cook a lot, so having a full kitchen was perfect for us. Plus they had a lot of pantry staples, so it worked out so well.
I love Airbnb. We’ve stayed in some lovely places, never had an issue. We are quiet guests, and have appreciated the variety of places from which to choose.
It’s not something that I can say out loud but I think this guy is one of the most overrated celebrities of our time. No range or raw talent.