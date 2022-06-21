The Cambridges’ Caribbean Flop Tour was Buckingham Palace’s fault lol

Here is another piece from the Daily Mail’s Rebecca English, all about Prince William’s 40th birthday. This new piece is about the changes William will make when he’s king, or whenever he has any kind of power. William is going all-in on Charles’s slimmed-down monarchy plans, mostly because William is a narcissist and bully and he doesn’t want anyone else to have power or money. This mostly reads like the rantings of a despot-in-training. Enjoy:
William will complain & explain: ‘People are simply not going to be happy with silence any more. The Queen’s approach has worked very well for her during a more deferential age, with different forms of communication. But what William is working out is how to take the best of what his grandmother has done and make it relevant today,’ says one former royal adviser. ‘And he believes the monarchy needs to better explain its own thinking, particularly in terms of its place in the world.’
It’s not William’s fault that the Caribbean Tour flopped so badly: Fascinatingly, many in his camp believe he and Kate were left open to unfair criticism of being blinkered and out of touch by the inaction of Buckingham Palace. ‘The big problem was not with the specifics of the tour — although the duke himself acknowledges that it was not a good look to agree to get into that Land Rover [a vehicle previously used by the Queen in Jamaica that was derided for looking ‘too colonial’ against the backdrop of the island’s republicanism]. They were pushed into it, but should have gone with their gut instincts, which are normally sound,’ says one insider. ‘The problem is actually an institutional one. The palace didn’t do enough in advance to publicly recognise that the countries they were going to visit are going to become republics and that their decision to do so would be greeted by the monarchy in a spirit of friendship.
The Caribbean countries are not white countries: ‘These countries are not Canada, Australia or New Zealand: they are places with particular colonial histories. Slave labourers were taken to these islands and deposited there. The idea that they now feel confident enough to seize their own destinies is something that should be celebrated. But because the palace can be so unwieldy and didn’t do that, it meant that every time anything didn’t go quite to plan it looked negative and combative, rather than conciliatory. Buckingham Palace just sleepwalked into the problem.’
The man with four houses will tackle homelessness: William is equally clear in his vision when it comes to his campaigning zeal. Homelessness will be his biggest cause, aside from the environment, and he is not going to be afraid of jumping into the issue feet first. ‘He thinks there is a big space outside of politics where he can play a role over issues such as homelessness and housing. Children are being raised in conditions in this country which are absolutely unacceptable. Where does homelessness end and housing affordability start? He really cares about this as an issue and it’s where he wants to put his energy.’
No longer incandescent: It’s also fair to say that William is becoming less of an angry young man — and more of a diplomat. ‘A decade ago, he was just as furious as Harry was with the media. But, unlike his brother, he wanted to work things through, particularly when it came to ring-fencing his children,’ a friend explains. ‘He did that in a level-headed and conciliatory way as he understands more than anyone the interest in them as a family. Once that was in place, he was much better equipped to cope with the levels of interest. It’s why many think Harry and Meghan just didn’t give it enough time [to work through].’
The slimmed down monarchy: ‘He is very close to his cousins, Beatrice and Eugenie, but these women have their own families and careers and he believes this is a very good thing. He is even closer to Zara (Tindall) and Peter (Phillips) and admires the lives they have built outside of the family. They will always all be included in family moments, but that’s very different from having royal roles,’ says one insider. He is also a great champion of the Earl and Countess of Wessex, his uncle Prince Edward and his dependable wife, Sophie. The two families spend a lot of time together privately.
On Prince Andrew: ‘He feels very strongly [that Andrew should be pushed out] and if it had been up to him he would have pushed for things to have happened a lot faster than they did,’ remarks a friend. ‘He has strong views on the Duke of York and believes his insistence in trying to cling on to a public role is highly dangerous for the institution. He would have cut him loose a long time ago if it had been up to him. He understands that when it comes to mother and son the situation is complicated, but honestly I think he just wishes he would vanish from public view.’
Not the natural person for the job: ‘In truth he’s not the natural person for the job. His grandmother wasn’t either. But that’s exactly why he is the right person to do it,’ says a source. ‘The last person you want stepping up is the one who rubs their hands and says ‘I can’t wait to be King’. You want someone who understands the significance and the pressure of what they have to do without hankering after any of the trappings.’
[From The Daily Mail]
When William was younger, I used to wonder if he was kind of an undercover republican, ripping the monarchy to shreds from the inside. Nowadays, I don’t believe that, but I do believe he is damaging the monarchy from within. I just don’t think that the destruction of the monarchy is his goal. He’s just tone-deaf, lazy and short-sighted – he’ll end up destroying everything out of spite, ignorance and apathy. And I say we should let him! It will be fun to watch. It will be interesting to see the William-at-50, “it’s all King Charles’s fault, Charles makes all of the decisions” pieces.
It’s so funny that William thinks the Flop Tour was all Buckingham Palace’s fault too. Kensington Palace organizes William and Kate’s lightweight tours and no one made Kate and William cosplay colonialists-on-holiday. Kate even got certain dresses specifically to cosplay the Queen.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid and Instar.
-
-
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220324-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 6
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel from across the Caribbean who have recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy’s Officer Training Program, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day six of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220324-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 6
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel from across the Caribbean who have recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy’s Officer Training Program, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day six of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220324-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 6
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel from across the Caribbean who have recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy’s Officer Training Program, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day six of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220322-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge meet locals during a visit Trench Town, the birthplace of reggae in Kingston, Jamaica, on day four of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220322-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge meet locals during a visit Trench Town, the birthplace of reggae in Kingston, Jamaica, on day four of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220324-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 6
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel from across the Caribbean who have recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy’s Officer Training Program, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day six of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220324-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 6
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel from across the Caribbean who have recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy’s Officer Training Program, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day six of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220324-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 6
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel from across the Caribbean who have recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy’s Officer Training Program, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day six of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220324-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 6
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel from across the Caribbean who have recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy’s Officer Training Program, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day six of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220324-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 6
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel from across the Caribbean who have recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy’s Officer Training Program, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day six of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220323-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge arrive for a dinner hosted by Patrick Allen, Governor General of Jamaica, at King’s House, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day five of the royal tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Patrick Allen, Lady Patricia Allen
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220323-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge arrive for a dinner hosted by Patrick Allen, Governor General of Jamaica, at King’s House, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day five of the royal tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Patrick Allen, Lady Patricia Allen
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
They’re a such embarassment
LATE BLOOMERS SYNDROME😍
Not unlike the corpse flower, I guess.
More failure to launch.. can’t find the bloom
Whatever Becky English was smoking when she wrote this pile of nonsense…I’d like some, please
@Lorelei – hahaha, me too!
He’s already made incredible statements stating he will work less, complain more and everyone has to be done with that.
That he doesn’t care about the commonwealth or the Monarchy. That he resents his duty and wants none of it except the wealth and powers.
That he’s actually allowed these articles and statements to be printed on his behalf or outright spoke these claims is amazing.
Girlfriend, yes. He just. Doesn’t. Give. A fig. He hates his wife and Royal life, just wants the cash and castles. And undue adoration. He is astonishing. William, burn it all down! You’ll be happier for it! And so will we.
Who’s William going to blame when he’s King?
All the dead Kings and Queens before him?
His wife?
The stars?
Don’t forget his brother.
Loads of options to dump blame.
K8erade–he’ll blame Archie and Lillibet, in addition to anyone else. How dare they not come back and do their duty?
He’ll blame anyone else but him. Also isn’t Kensington Palace responsible for his tour? otherwise what is their purpose if Buckingham does all the work?
Yep. The flop tour was initially blamed on inexperienced staff, then Jamaica and now BP/The Queen. (might be missing someone else) He’s willing to throw granny under the bus and people are suppose to believe Meghan was a bully?lol
That Land Rover ride was the idea of the keeniest copiers-Kate/CarolE.
LOL at their gut instincts are normally sound.
The Caribbean tour was destined to fail. The idea that a visit from the BRF would stop de-colonization work that has been decades in the making was so off the mark as to be laughable.
MeganC
It wasn’t destined to fail. Jamaica was seriously talking and constructing a foundation to become a republic years ago. Harry was sent there. They shelves those plans entirely! Then wind rush happened and then William and Kate made demands for the tour and had built quite the racist reputation.
Was the flop tour always going to be bad? Sure. Was it always going to be This bad? Imo no.
Meghan. He’ll blame Meghan, whom I believe was also responsible for the crucifixion of Christ, the spread of the bubonic plague, and the Zodiac killings. Probably the elusive 20th hijacker on 9/11, too.
Don’t forget the Hindenburg and the sinking of the Titanic.
And Tupac, she killed Tupac too, CLEARLY.🙄
She is DB Cooper.
Dare I say it? She did in Diana too.
Don’t forget offing the Lindbergh baby and JFK.
He will blame the government, his wife (whoever it is), his ex wife (if he has one), all his children, his staff, his in laws, his weirdly positioned printer…anyone but himself! One day he’s gonna slap himself silly cos his body and brains cannot comprehend how dumb he is.
Harry
Who else believes that William is not clapping his hands together in glee singing in his head “I just can’t waiiiiiiiiit to be king!”
If anyone does, I have a bridge over an ocean bay in Arizona to sell you.
For someone so secure in his role, he sure can’t go a day without his sources and mouthpieces mentioning Harry and Meghan.
He does not want to be king. There will be less room for him to hide from responsibility as king. Now he gets to blame others, but as king his choices will be his. The slimmed down working royals will be fewer than ever and less to hide behind. They will only be scapegoats for him and how long will they stick around?
William will never be prepared or confident for his future role. He’s the downfall of the monarchy.
@ Wiglet, I agree. Just like Kate, I think he really just wishes for the life of an aristo- wealthy, titled, and full of leisure. I don’t think he really wants anything to do with the monarchy as a whole. He does not want the role or the public responsibility (and accompanying scrutiny!), he just wants the perks. And he knows he’ll always have those, even if the RF goes kaput.
Whiny Willie may want all the perks and privileges of being King but he certainly won’t want to work for them. For me, the sooner the monarchy is abolished the better.
He will quote mel Brooks it’s great to be the king
He wants to be king in deference only. He and Chuck expected Harry to be the king behind the scenes and make everything work. Now that Harry is out and never coming back, I think 🥚 doesn’t really want to be king for real. I also think Chuck and Betty know he’s a nightmare and will end up sinking the monarchy. I have a sneaking suspicion that Chuck will dissolve the monarchy before he lets bulliam destroy it. Not for any other reason than Will will end up losing the fortune and that money is what keeps the class system in place. I’m not even sure Chuck will give will true access to the Duchy money when Chuck becomes king. He’s probably putting a lot pieces in place to be able to control 🥚 and keep him from destroying his life’s work.
KFG, I hope you’re right about Chuckles dissolving the monarchy while he is still alive. If nothing else, Willie will then have to pay taxes on anything he inherits.
“Never complain, never explain” has become “an excuse for everything and it’s never William’s fault.” He will do, though in reality he Willnot. Just ugh.
Yes, but that’s because people are simply not “deferential” enough anymore. How dare they actually say out loud the things they see with their eyes? Not fair! Now poor little William will have to complain and explain and cajole and pacify and market himself and the monarchy because the people aren’t giving enough due deference to just shut up and never ever question their betters anymore.
I’ve thought so too.
For an institution that hid behind Diana’s sons and capitalized off of her popularity, they failed to adapt since then. They covered up any of William’s mistakes and allowed him to marry an equally lazy wife.
Harry ended up getting all the training William should have. He went on tours. He came up with sustainable initiatives.
Now, William expected to mooch off of Harry forever and he blames everyone around him for the mistakes he makes.
William will be the downfall of the British monarchy.
So Australia and New Zealand are ”white countries”? Huh?
Exactly this 👆🏼👆🏼.. the racism drips from her pen. Wonder how granny and BP like being blamed and thrown under the bus of his and KP horrifically aweful tour that was a worldwide flop right after they buried the bullying report to protect him?
Or Canada?! WTAF
All of which are not only racially and culturally diverse, but are grappling with how to address (and redress) their own colonial histories and oppression of Indigenous peoples.
I guess the reporter forgot that Charles and Camilla just went to Canada and did several events with the indigenous populations.
They successfully colonized those ones, like bacteria. The others? Well, they go overrun by the brown folk and had to be abandoned.
Yeah, but it’s BP who is “out of touch” and not KP.
And Canada?
And Canada ?
Oh, there are no BIPOC peoples in Canada AT ALL. /sarcasm. Ugh, colonists.
And today happens to be National Indigenous People Day in Canada.
@Nic, lmfao, that’s perfect. Almost as good as making the BS bullying “report” announcement on Juneteenth. The Gold Standards continue to Gold Standard.
He really can’t help but always get it wrong. I cannot stop laughing!
The pictures of the kids behind the chain link fence will never not be awful.
“More of a diplomat”? I nearly spat out my tea. How many diplomats do you know who team up with their mean girl wife to bully and smear and racially abuse their (pregnant) sister-in-law to the brink of suicide, to the point that she and the “diplomat’s” brother decided to quit that bitch and move half a world away?
How many diplomats do you know visit countries only to have to those countries immediately decide they want nothing to do with the diplomat and his family.
LOL!!!
Or gets above himself and tries to break up his brother and his fiancee
‘These countries are not Canada, Australia or New Zealand: they are places with particular colonial histories.‘
I am AGHAST oh my goodness. They truly cannot be helped.
The part that tries to twist the the fact that so many CW Caribbean countries are leaving into something like “we’re so proud of the blacks for finally feeling confident enough to live independently like grown ups who don’t need us anymore,” is also particularly horrible.
That’s the part where my jaw hit the ground.
Yeah, that was pretty bad! Also, that ignorant statement tells you exactly who is at fault for all of this.
They really just don’t get it. The level of understanding here is completely superficial. Did no one read a history book??
Yeah that statement is the epitome of the British mindset. As a Canadian living in the UK I was shocked at how little they really knew about their own history. It’s all “rah rah rah the sun never set on the British Empire” and when you bring up mass starvation and genocide you get a blank look.
This is my experience too, insert catchy name. Utterly ignorant and tone deaf.
I blame Eton.
And Marlborough.
And wherever Rebecca English went to school.
And whatever the British version of Manifest Destiny might be.
Reading this tish sure adds contexts to my Juneteenth celebrations. Sheesh.
Australia was just where they shipped “criminals,” including a lot of Irish people whom they considered to be of a different (inferior) race also.
And by “criminals” I mean starving people who maybe stole some shoes.
And orphaned children! Who, in turn, ended up in orphanages ran by nuns and priests who abused them in every sense of the word.
How can they be so IGNORANT?
‘These countries are not Canada, Australia or New Zealand: they are places with particular colonial histories.‘
Just look at how they’re trying to distance their actions in creating ‘particular colonial histories’ like they (and the Spanish, French, Dutch and Portuguese) didn’t LITERALLY SHIP millions of enslaved Africans to the Caribbean. (And transported Indians, Chinese, etc. as indentured labourers after Emancipation.)
Aaaalso, the white countries had slavery up to 1834-1838. And the Residential School System. And the Sixties scoop.
I can’t with the British right now.
“These countries are not Canada, Australia or New Zealand”
I think they are trying to make the distinction, because the royals want to continue touring those countries. The RF is rapidly running out of countries to give them very expensive free vacations, whilst blowing smoke up their butts.
There was only genocide committed against the indigenous peoples in all these countries, but yeah sure, it’s not a big deal.
The level of ignorance is astounding.
I’m sure the Indigenous peoples of what are now called Canada, Australia, and New Zealand have a lot a lot a lot to say about their “particular colonial histories” with the UK. Those places were not “terra nullius” when the British arrrived.
They are so ignorant and condescending it is wild.
Canadian here — a history lesson for Rebecca English, Willnot et al because they seem to have never read a history book on the forced colonization of Canada:
Nearly six out of 10 native people in Canada died when English and European settlers arrived, bringing diseases like smallpox, measles and influenza, because the indigenous peoples had no immunity. But they also were killed by knives, swords, guns and factors directly connected to colonialism like land theft on a gigantic scale, forced removals, and exhaustion of natural resources.
How is it that these people, with all the riches and opportunities at their fingertips, are so bleeping stupid?!
“How is it that these people, with all the riches and opportunities at their fingertips, are so bleeping stupid?!”
Willful ignorance.
Tours are scheduled many months (sometimes a year or so) in advance. This was Billy’s team but he will never publicly blame them b//c he knows he can’t b/c they a) have witnessed his outburst and b) knows where some of his skeletons are and c) who else will do the job? lol. The fact that Billy’s will now do pop up events focused around homelessness and the majority of the UK do not view this as gaslighting esp since he now has his 4th house is truly astonishing.
One thing I will say is I don’t think ppl realize how much the tabloids influence public discourse in the UK. Billionaires and rich ppl in the UK do hence why they own papers that operate in the red and do not generate any revenue. No prime minister has ever won without the support of at least one tabloid (The Sun backed Tony Blair). Since the tabloids in the UK universally support the monarchy this is why there are no protests or visible collective outrage to Billy’s 4th mansion in part b/c of the tabloids. Many ppl do not read the tabloids BUT many of the columnists are part of the RR who go on shows to parrot tabloid narrative that when repeated constantly both on TV and social media that a portion of the general public believe it to be fact.
Absolutely!! I wish someone would connect the dots for people. Especially in the US as we have so many former sun or daily mail columnists/editors working for other publications who just repeat the same talking points for the royal family. For example Jack Royston who formerly worked for the Sun and now writes for Newsweek..though he isn’t as extreme as the unhinged royal rota..
Newsweek is nearly as bad as the Daily Fail these days. too bad as it used to be a respected magazine with actual journalism. now it’s just a name.
If William’s “gut instincts” are so good, why didn’t he follow them or include them in the original plan of the Carribean tour? Didn’t Kensington Palace staff plan this and didn’t he contribute his bold, conciliatory ideas during the planning stage? Or did Lazy Bill do nothing but show up and walk through disaster after disaster?
Also, if he read a newspaper or watched the news, or even read his briefings, he would have known about what was happening in the Caribbean.
Why didn’t his “gut instincts” tell him to react better when he was fired by the Jamaicans?
“The problem is institutional.”
YES, and he is the institution!! He’s as institutional as they come. No one is more institutional than he is. I feel like I’m taking crazy pills when I read these dumb “insider” comments from the RR.
YES! He’s the institution. He’s the face of the Firm, after his father. If the problem is institutional, then he’s the one who can change it.
So far William’s 40th celebration is: Still bitching about Harry leaving, blaming everyone else for his mistakes, trying to explain away why he hasn’t done anything of substance yet (even though Charles and Harry have done tons), and swearing up and down his marriage is perfection itself despite all evidence to the contrary.
‘In truth he’s not the natural person for the job.” That’s obvious.
“These countries now feel confident enough….” What?! Do not turn these countries into Waity Katies always planning to prepare to come into their own. As if these countries were colonized and people were enslaved and, as freed countries, were subjected to neocolonialism out of a lack of confidence!
Or is it more that Rebecca English is sleepwalking into these columns and can’t be bothered to come up with new phrases? Next thing you know we will be told that Jamaica hasn’t put a foot wrong.
@Shawna, I know the substance of this article is not at all funny and I shouldn’t be laughing, but your last sentence took me OUT 😂
Lauren42, Yes, he IS the institution. And when he’s king he won’t do anything because of “institutional” problems. He’s an arrogant do-nothing who is worse than useless because he sucks up resources that should go to the people. Shameless ass.
William seems eager to be king getting above himself and all the promotion of his being next king uncle Gary spoke up about skipping Charles and going straight to william
Actually, it was Diana that first suggested the country should skip Charles and go straight to William.
Yeah, I think Diana saying it came from a very different place than William’s uncle-in-law.
Were she alive, would she still think that way?
“Slave labourers were taken to these islands and deposited there. The idea that they now feel confident enough to seize their own destinies is something that should be celebrated.”
What paternalistic bull$hit is this???
Oh this statement is horrible to everyone, but The Firm and the RR.
They think it’s fine. They’re idiots.
Breathtakingly condescending, which is the best descriptor of the House of Windsor. People pay taxes for this gutter-family to climb towers so they can look down on everyone else.
Yes, and I love the passive voice here – like some random, unnamed aliens beamed the people onto the islands.
Britain has always made a moral case for their empire. The establishment line has always been- “oh these poor savages, they need us to govern them until they become civilised like us”. This gaslighting doesn’t work now, as the racist royals found out on the flop tour.
It’s a special level of paternalistic bull$hit you have to be incredibly entitled to even dream up. Jeez US
Yeah, slave laborers found themselves “deposited” on these islands. (No mention of being kidnapped and dragged forcibly from their homelands.) There were no British slave owners and overlords. There was no brutality, starvation, lack of medical care, or intimidation. They were merely deposited on those Caribbean islands and the magnanimous British mentors took tender care of them until the enslaved gained confidence.
What a load of bullshit. Colonizers gaslighting.
Didn’t they brag about doing things “the Cambridge way?” Lol. No one had to push either one of them into racism; they were already doing the backstroke in that shallow pool.
The world is a colorful place. No one will miss this monarchy.
A very shallow pool indeed ! 😂
oh for god’s sake. the racist a-holes of incompetents at KP wanted to recreate all the imagery from the Queen’s original Caribbean tour for the jubbly year, they are so insulated and out of touch and racist that they didn’t realize it would look awful, and that’s what happened, it’s obvious that’s what happened, end of. Every time there’s an article deflecting blame onto everyone else in William’s family for all the stupid shit Will and Kate do rather than admitting any sort of responsibility, it just makes them look that much more petulant and worse because the deflections are so obvious.
“Fascinatingly”? Why is it fascinating that William’s supporters are supporting William? So much of this piece is so stupid. Basically, William is saying “It’s not my fault, nobody told me the right to do,” and at the same time “Everything will be better once I’m king.” And what does “not the natural person for the job” even mean? In an hereditary monarchy, the natural person for the job is the next in birth order – it doesn’t matter if he/she is suited for the job or not.
He’s close with Sophie and Edward? I laughed so hard, I scared my dog.
The stuff about Randy Andy I totally believe, as I think Charles and William want him out. If they were the Mafia Dons they think they are, Andy would have already disappeared.
BP didn’t force Kate to recoil from the Jamaican minister. That was entirely Kate’s bias. And how patronizing of Becky English- “confident to seize their destinies” it seems
Anyone have suggestions for decorations for the Pity Party for poor William?
Quick, to Bucklebury! We need some Pippa Tips!
They could play “It’s my party and I’ll cry if I want to” on a loop.
“In truth he’s not the natural person for the job. His grandmother wasn’t either.”
This is an interesting nugget to include, because Liz WAS the firstborn. She wasn’t next in line for most of her life, but she certainly was educated as an heir. As William was. So why wouldn’t she be the natural person for the job?
Are we saying that William, like his grandmother, doesn’t have the right temperament or personality to be the monarch? Or that for both W and the Queen, many think “the spare” would have been better suited for leadership than the heir? I’m honestly not sure what English is getting at here.
Elizabeth arguably was one of the best prepared heir to the throne she had access to State papers and pinch hit for her ailing father on tours
I might be wrong but I thought Elizabeth was always next in line even when her uncle was king as he didn’t have children.
She absolutely was next-in-line after her father when her uncle was king. And she was her father’s heir from age 10. The PR line about her “not expecting” to rule or her becoming the heir suddenly and as a surprise is just that, PR.
Yeah, she was always the heir presumptive. But if Edward had had a child, then she would have been displaced obviously. If we figure he wouldn’t have had children regardless of who he married and never abdicated, then elizabeth would have become queen in 1972 when he died.
I think they knew he wasn’t going to have kids, the idea that he even wanted to settle down wasn’t guaranteed till Wallis. George V himself said he prayed that “nothing will come between Bertie and Lilibet and the throne.” So I think there was a family push about Edward even before the crisis proper (and the implication being, Elizabeth probably was aware of this as a real possibility even if it hadn’t come to pass yet).
I think it’s more about temperament/interests. I’m sure HM would have been happier as county gentry, going to local horseshows and perhaps dabbling in dog breeding. William would probably have been happier as the head of his own nonprofit, wherein he could take political stances (I don’t see him as lazy, as his mental health charities have been quite successful, and I think the Earthshot prize has the potential to do enormous good). But they are in the position that they’re in and will do the job. Sometimes, management says, the person who doesn’t want the job is the right person for the job.
Oh come on. He IS lazy. He refused to take over the Prince’s Trust. He never finished any of those “agricultural courses.” He’s done nothing for Heads Together since 2019 and people involved with it admitted Harry did most of the work. Other companies and ambassadors do the work and heavy lifting for Earthshot. His coworkers stated he only worked 20 hours a week if that for his air ambulance jobs. Prince Philip was still doing more engagements than him in semi-retirement. William is lazy even beyond the minimum requirements of this job.
Oh please, you called racist ass Tina Brown “tough but fair” yesterday and now you’re saying William isn’t lazy. Sorry but your judgment seems rather off, to put it nicely.
wait wait didn’t they make an announcement that they were doing a tour , and weren’t they told not to come? so what was he expecting when he got there? and why blame BP ?
H, yes. Does the phrase bumbling arrogance hit you the right way?
So, nothing is William’s fault? The flop tour wasn’t his fault, Harry leaving had nothing to do with him, he handles the media perfectly (well they at least cover for him in a way they never did for Harry), he would have taken care of the Andrew mess better than his father and grandmother, and he is going to end homelessness in the UK?
This PR push is an embarrassing mess.
This recent week has showed me the more William speaks the less people seem to like him lol.
None of it seems genuine or authentic to him. Probably because he is hiding so much that people feel that. It’s all just so skeezy.
It could be the constant fawning but even the daily mail comment section has been brutal towards him. People are noticing the heavy handed PR…
Now how long before the papers turn on him is the next question.
Yup, and frankly there’s been a steady increase in negativity towards him and Kate since the tour. This is the consequence of wanting the spotlight for yourself: there’s nowhere for you to run, no one for you to hide behind or throw under the bus. Even with the British media still spinning and covering for him like crazy, the increasingly negative reactions from people can’t be denied. Hope he and Kate continue to ‘enjoy’ it, lol.
When some one shows you who they truly are, believe them the first time.
Happy 40th birthday Chilly Willy we all see who you truly are by your words and actions,
So if you enter the family eager to do the work needed, like Meghan, it’s wrong and you need to be reluctant and bitter and entitled and workshy in order to be the suitable candidate?
William’s theme song should be “It wasn’t me!” They should play that whenever he enters the room instead of “God save the King”.
“It’s also fair to say that William is becoming less of an angry young man.” Becoming? At 40? These birthday pieces are brutal.
William really should have organized some clenched jaw profile portraits in off-the-shoulder gowns to distract from these stories. Incandescent, but make it fashion!
Well, as time goes on, he’s certainly becoming less of a young man – now he’s at angry middle-aged man and traveling on the road to angry old man.
So he admires Zara and Peter and how they “work”? Both trade on royal family connections to promote products. Thought that was a big no-no for H&M. Zara and Mike sold pictures of Mia to Hello magazine. What H&M were accused of “going to do” by many like it was terrible. Peter sold pictures of his wedding to Hello, including pictures of the Queen. But H&M might get pictures of HM with their children and how awful if they did? The RF and their supporters are tiresome.
It’s all about Harry’s children Black blood. Period. Hence the disgrace that they might be photographed with their great grandmother.
The Brits are a special kind of racists.
It is a case of protecting the heir at all cost even if it means throwing the staff under the bus.
I thought we were told that each palace is responsible for their tours and events. William and Kate vetted and approved the plan for the Caribbean tour and cannot abdicate their responsibilities for the flop tour.
This article says the quiet part out loud. William’s objection to Andrew participating publicly in royal events is not because Andrew is a sweaty nonce but because “it is incredibly damaging to the institution”. Meaning the monarchy. This family’s “values” begin and end with protection of the monarchy and their own wealth and privilege in relation to it.
The entire family is disgusting. They clearly believe Andrew is guilty, yet continue to protect him (not even “looking into it” like they did with the obvious lies about Meghan being a bully). Disgusting people, all of them.
Let me guess, William will create a research center working out of KP, to look into the problem of homelessness. What is homelessness? Who are the homeless?. There will be a survey with questions like, homelessness good or bad? . Maybe a collaboration with the Early Years Center to study how the early years can lead to homelessness. At the end no real action to help the homeless, no homes built, no mental health facilities, no job training.
The more William speaks the more I’m reminded of the quote from Macbeth. “Told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing”.
Oh, but there’ll be a pie chart! And lots of catalogue posing in front of a blank computer screen, holding a pen and looking interested!
I hope his Incandescent Institute gives us some good Bar Charts, then when they collaborate with the Keenwell Institute they go all in Bubble Chart
The lamebridges crave attention and they loved each of the photo op’s on the tour. Keen had her nose in the air as she swanned around with every new outfit. I think they are a great deal like the retiring Prince and Princess Michael.
William’s such a lightweight and his staff inhabits the same bubble that he and his wife does. Everybody except them knew that the Caribbean tour was going to be a flop because the time for royal tours had passed. Barbados getting rid of the Queen a few months before should have told them what to expect.
The article is one big reminder why countries should not have monarchies.
And “work it out” with the tabloids means cutting a deal to leak information to them and get favorable stories in return. William was definitely part of the smear campaign, if not the driving force behind it.
Slave and Labour/Labor should NOT be used in the same sentence… Labourers or Laborers get paid — Slaves do not
💯
Don’t worry abolishing the British Monarchy — Karma has already set into motion. Once QE2 exits the stage, Charles will be lucky to have the UK to call his realm… William will be lucky to even have England left as a realm… and when poor George takes the rings, it will be all gone.
Admittedly I only started following royal gossip a few years ago but I feel recently everything they do contradicts something they said previously
Like they colonist cosplay tour wasn’t my fault it was BP’s but I thought you were not a racist family
Khate is the “most prepared royal eva” but she’s unaware that she shouldn’t wear opposition Colours to meet the Jamaican PM
“You want someone who understands the significance and the pressure of what they have to do without hankering after any of the trappings.”
Oh, my jesus, please.
It’s so insulting to even print something that everyone reading it knows is complete bullsh!t. I wonder what Becky is getting for her trouble…probably another ‘private’ cocktail party at KP, to buy her continued adoration. Vile people, all of them.
NotSoSocialB, now, now, I think you need to change your perspective. I’m SURE this means Wont will open up palaces to home the homeless. After all, he doesn’t hanker after any of the trappings.
And who is he gonna blame for #HarryandMeghan trending with more tweets than #DukeofCambridge on his own birthday.
I saw #HarryandMeghan trending.
When I posted #HarryandMeghan has 11.5K tweets and #dukeofcambridge only had 2,500. So not only are Harry and Meghan trending, they’re beating baldy by over 4x the amount
There has been many a unhinged king of England. Williams reign will be the first time we will watch a modern day megalomaniac rule. Throw in Harry and Megan plus a father who looks like the Ronald Regan puppet in the Genesis video Land of Confusion and we have ourselves a Shakespeare play.
“And he believes the monarchy needs to better explain its own thinking, particularly in terms of its place in the world.”
Careful of letting people see too far behind the curtain, Willy. Remember the ‘behind the scenes’ documentary from Philip – who ya’ll actually are went over like a lead balloon.
Serious question: in all of the articles that have been written about William in the past year, no matter what the topic, has there been a single one that did not mention or reference Harry in some way?
Because it seems the RRs are absolutely *incapable* of writing about either of the Cambridges without making a comparison to or a dig at Harry (and/or Meghan).
Listen NOT ONE.. lol.
But seriously have many paid attention to what he was saying before his 40th PR push?
This is the most attention he’s gotten since his “alien” comments.
I just saw a quote that fit well..the loser focused on the winner while the winner focuses on winning.”
“The idea that they now feel confident enough to seize their own destinies is something that should be celebrated.” – Wtf? So condescending.
My thoughts exactly